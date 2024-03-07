Getting Started: What You Need to Know
To keep posts shorter, we’ve put all the introductory stuff right here and will update as needed. Check back often. So sorry! Time is limited, so replies to comments are inhibited.
Get knowledge. Then take action.
NOTE: If your email program cuts off a message, please view it in your browser. Also, we sometimes update articles after emailing them, so your browser is the most reliable method for viewing the latest and (we hope) greatest and up-to-datest.
So sorry! Most posts have comments turned off because our time to read, monitor, and respond is so limited.
Thanks for reading Big E’s Big Mouth Substack today. Please SUBSCRIBE — ABSOLUTELY FREE — to automatically receive new posts. (We 100% respect the privacy of your email address.)
Thanks for reading Big E’s Big Mouth Substack! Subscribe for free to receive new posts and support my work.
🚫 Do Not Comply with Tyranny!
Noncompliant Movie (1 hr 24 min): Watch
Civil disobedience in Australia, a handy guide (25 min 39 sec): Watch
Government Tyranny in the CovidEra (video 1 min 30 sec): Watch
Get There Fast!
Resources Quick Index…
Resources are updated regularly. Check back often!
Site Map (all articles)
Get Informed
Take Care of Your Health
Take Action
1️⃣ Get Informed
Are You a Liberty Legislator or Candidate? Are You Working with One? Ideas and tips here and here.
👉 IDAHO Resources & Headlines
🔥Idaho news and action items. More Idaho Resources
IDAHO.ONE is an excellent aggregator of Idaho-focused conservative news. Please check it often.
Transparent Idaho is a searchable Idaho government website that shows exactly how your tax dollars are being spent at the state, city, county, and local district level. Courtesy of the Idaho State Controller’s Office, this website provides a trusted source for state and local financial data.
The People’s Pen is a printed newspaper that will inspire you to become a more informed and engaged citizen: Subscribe for snail mail delivery
🚨 PRIMARIES Matter Most in Idaho! There's NO substitute for meeting candidates face to face. Their legislative actions will affect every Idahoan EVERY DAY. 🚨
👉 2024 Idaho Legislative Session
Hey everybody! If you see a bill that you especially like, please call the sponsor and give him or her your support. Legislators are HUMAN BEINGS! They can feel marooned and overwhelmed by negative feedback, especially if they never hear from people who actually like what they do. Also, if you DO NOT like a bill, be sure to voice your opinion. Pick up the phone or email! How to find legislators: Read
How a bill becomes law: Read
LEGISLATURE CLASSES from Idaho Freedom Foundation (offered online): Idaho Freedom TV - YouTube | Freedom, Spending, and Education Indexes | Legislature 101 | Legislature 201
It’s an election year, folks. Read what your legislators are doing now. Re-elect the good ones and De-Elect the bad ones. PRIMARIES are most important in Idaho, so study carefully and THEN vote: See Voting Guide
👉 TAKE ACTION ON UPCOMING IDAHO BILLS
Bill Status: In addition to using the bill trackers, you also may need to look at various committee agendas for the House or Senate. These bills move so fast that it’s difficult to keep up.
Bill Evaluations: When evaluating whether a bill reflects conservative or liberal values, consider the bills’ sponsors and their scorecards. Call and write your legislators before they pass a bad bill or to encourage them to pass a good one.
Think Liberty Idaho (all Idaho legislator scores in one place)
Idaho GOP Platform Rating (Legislators and Bills)
Write Your Idaho Legislators: To quickly write to a legislative committee or to the entire house, senate, or both, go to Email Idaho. Be sure to customize any scripts we provide; legislators are more likely to heed unique, heartfelt messages.
👉 National & International Resources & Headlines
🔥National news and action items. More National Resources (updated regularly)
2️⃣ Take Care of Your Health
👉 COVIDian, Vaccine & Health Tyranny Resources & Headlines
🔥 Covid Essential Links (updated regularly): Read
TAKE ACTION: Please read and share widely three recent articles about informed consent (or lack thereof), poisoning of the people, and ways to fight back. The first step, of course, is knowing the problem, which is why we must share (don’t forget your social media and your mouth):
Idaho's County Commissioners Advise Against Gene Therapy Shots. A dedicated team successfully encouraged Commissioners in several Idaho Counties to advise against Gene Therapy Shots pending investigations and full informed consent. You can help (tools provided, updated as needed)! Read
Cloud Seeding Experiment in Idaho. Should state agencies and for-profit companies be given special liability exemptions for experimental projects carried out in an open-air environment? Where there is risk, there must be liability (updated as needed): Read
Informed Consent and Human Health: From mRNA Gene Therapy Injections to Self-Amplifying Vaccines. What is happening & what we must do to avoid tyranny & medical slavery. Latest scary vaccine tech. Important definitions (informed consent, EUA, nullification). 7 Steps to freedom. References & links: Read
👉 Other Health Resources & Headlines
🔥 Health & Medical Resource Links (updated regularly): Read
3️⃣ Take Action
🔥Common-sense actions you can take to help save your state and the rest of America (updated frequently).
Thanks for reading Big E’s Big Mouth Substack! Subscribe for free to receive new posts and support my work.