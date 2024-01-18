✅IDAHO COUNTIES that signed resolutions. Map Source: washingtonstatesearch.com

Idaho’s County Commissioners Advise Against Gene Therapy Shots

COUNTY COMMISSIONERS IN SEVERAL IDAHO COUNTIES APPROVE RESOLUTIONS TO ADVISE AGAINST USE OF GENETIC BIOLOGIC "VACCINE" PLATFORM TECHNOLOGY ON THE CHILD VACCINE SCHEDULE UNTIL FORENSICS INVESTIGATION, IDAHO HEALTH AUDIT, AND TRANSPARENT AND ACCURATE INFORMED CONSENT

These Idaho Counties Signed Resolutions

A dedicated team of doctors, nurses, genomists, researchers, and vaccine injured successfully encouraged Commissioners in several Idaho Counties to advise against Gene Therapy Shots pending investigations and full informed consent. The team employed the “Doctrine of Lesser Magistrates” to ask County Commissioners (i.e., lesser magistrates) to do what the state and federal government officials refused to do: Listen to the facts, consider them carefully, and act to advise citizens.

Washington County, Idaho, led the way by signing a historic resolution on November 6, 2023! Other Idaho counties followed their lead.

The signatures of independent thinking County Commissioners involved Herculean team efforts, in-person formal and informal meetings, many hours of preparation, testimony, deliberation, and soul searching. The effort is ongoing, and this article will be updated regularly.

Here is the Idaho Counties list:

If you’re having trouble getting your commissioners, other magistrates, or private citizens to listen to live testimony, watch a video or read an article, consider asking them to listen to the audio we’ve provided for Boise County — in the privacy of their own homes or offices without distractions.

Below are resources you can use to approach your own lesser magistrates, followed by details by county (in alphabetical order).

Resources for Citizens

We hope other counties and states will follow suit until all American citizens are free to make their own choices about medical and biological interventions. Below are ideas and templates you can use to approach your own lesser magistrates along with a sample county resolution (files are in PDF format). We also explain how to get help gathering a presentation team along with additional helpful information.

Making PDF files Editable: If you cannot edit the provided PDF files simply by opening them in your word processing program, first convert the PDF files to an editable format such as RTF, DOC, DOCX, ODT, or WORD. FreeConvert is one tool that lets you convert PDF files to one of the editable formats listed above; you can then download the converted file to your computer (you may need to temporarily disable adblockers or subscribe).

Approaching Your Community’s Lesser Magistrates

Ideas to Approach Your Community’s Lesser Magistrates

Approaching Your Community's Lesser Magistrates 95.2KB ∙ PDF file
Ideas To Approach Your Community's Lesser Magistrates: 1. Find Your County Commissioner Website. Call The County Clerk. Before the Meeting. During the Meeting. Other People to Approach. More Tips & Contact Info

A Five-step Format for Citizens in Communication with Officeholders (Source: Bailiwick News Reconstitution Starter Pack): Read (PDF)

Template letter for Approaching Lesser Magistrates

Replace [***] placeholders as needed; applies to Idaho but can be modified for any locale.

Template Request Letter To Present To County Commissioners Or Other Lesser Magistrates 2024 01 15 136KB ∙ PDF file
Dear xxx County Commissioners and County Clerk and Team, I am reaching out to request about 45 minutes of your time for a presentation about genetic shots that many people may not know about in detail. The presenters have scientifically vetted information about adverse effects of genetic shots to adults, children, fetuses, and even livestock that has largely been hidden from the public.

20 Covid “Pandemic” & Vaccine Facts

Suggested attachment for your approach letter to the lesser magistrates. Adapted from the Affidavit at StandFirmNow.org

Covid 20 Points Rev 2024 01 15 146KB ∙ PDF file
20 COVID "PANDEMIC" & VACCINE FACTS Suggested attachment for your approach letter to the lesser magistrates. Adapted from the Affidavit at StandFirmNow.org

Template Resolution for Counties

Replace ***** placeholders with County name; applies to Idaho but you can replace Idaho with your own state and update as needed with relevant statistics and state laws.

Template Of County Resolution 2024 Recommending Against The Genetic Shot Technology On The Idaho Child Vaccine Schedule Final 297KB ∙ PDF file
***** County Resolution to Advise AGAINST The Use of Genetic Biologic "Vaccine" Platform Technology On the Child Vaccine Schedule Until Forensics Investigation, Idaho Health Audit, and Transparent and Accurate Informed Consent. Facts and figures for Idaho. Can be customized for your county and state.

Educational Handout

IDAHO IS MAKING PROGRESS! Important Links. 20 COVID "PANDEMIC" & VACCINE FACTS 512KB ∙ PDF file
A two page handout that you can print one-sided as a flyer or share via email. Highlights the County Commissioner wins, provides essential links, and describes 20 COVID "PANDEMIC" & VACCINE FACTS most people don't know.

Help Gathering a Team to Testify & More Information

Help gathering a team:

More information:

ADAMS COUNTY

Adams County, Idaho, Board of County Commissioners: Joe Iveson | Daren Ward | Viki Purdy (signing day 01/08/24)

Adams County Commissioners unanimously approved Resolution 2024-02 Against Use of Genetic Biologic Vaccine Technology (01/08/24)

BOISE COUNTY

Boise County, Idaho, Commissioners: Steven M. Twilegar | Clay S. Tucker | Lindy E. Lindstrom

Boise County Commissioners unanimously approved Resolution 2024-10 Against Use of Genetic Biologic Vaccine Technology (01/02/24)

🗣️ “We support legislation that prevents our state government from mandating any injection or any kind of medication.” ~ Lindy E. Lindstrom, Boise County Commissioner 🗣️ “Don’t force people to be taking medication if they don’t want to. If you want to be injected with this, then more power to you. I would fight to the death for your right to do so. But I’ll also fight to the death for my right not to.” ~ Steven M. Twiliger, Boise County Commissioner

We present in-depth coverage of the Boise County Commissioners hearings and vote here. Similar proceedings occurred in other counties.

BOISE COUNTY RESOLUTION # 2O24-10: A BOISE COUNTY RESOLUTION TO ADVISE AGAINST USE OF GENETIC BIOLOGIC "VACCINE" PLATFORM TECHNOLOGY ON THE CHILD VACCINE SCHEDULE UNTIL FORENSICS INVESTIGATION, IDAHO HEALTH AUDIT, AND TRANSPARENT AND ACCURATE INFORMED CONSENT

On Tuesday, Jan 2, 2024, Boise County Commissioners unanimously passed Resolution 2024-10! Key points are below:

SIGNED Resolution 2024-10 (01/02/24): Read

Minutes from the 12/19/23 meeting testimony: Read

Audio testimony from the 12/19/23 meeting (listen below)

Minutes from the 01/02/24 meeting vote: Read

Idaho World Newspaper Coverage 2023 12 27 December 27, 2023 | Meeting Testimony pg 2, 4: Read (PDF below) 2024 01 03 January 3, 2024 | Meeting Commissioner Discussion pg 2 + Voting pg 3 + Resolution pg 4: Read (PDF below)



Idaho World 2023 12 27 Pg 2 Pg 4 4.66MB ∙ PDF file
Idaho World Wednesday, December 27, 2023. Vol 161. No. 13. Page 2. Presentation to County Commissioners Concerning COVID Shots (continued on pg 4).

Idaho World 2024 01 03 Pg2 Pg3 Pg4 7.19MB ∙ PDF file
Idaho World, Wednesday, January 3, 2024. Vol 161, No. 14. Commissioners Meeting, pg 2; Voting, pg 3; New Boise County Resolution, pg 4;

We are eternally grateful to the County Commissioners for their honesty, integrity, and sincere desire to do the right thing. While most elected officials fail to even listen to the facts around these genetic shots, the Boise County Commissioners (and Commissioners in other counties who signed similar resolutions): Respectfully listened to testimony. Asked thoughtful questions. Studied the supplemental materials provided. Debated the essential issues (informed consent and medical interventions based on choice rather than mandate). Voted to advise against these shots until they can be investigated thoroughly so that citizens can have true informed consent.

Special thanks to the County Commissioners, County support staff, Idaho World newspaper, and those who testified at this historic presentation: Laura Demaray, Dr. Janci Lindsay, Dr. Kimberly Biss, Dr. Reni Moon, Sasha Latypova, Dr. Ryan Cole, and "vaccine" injured Idahoans Doug Cameron and "GI Jane."

This County resolution is NOT taking any rights away, only recommending against the shots until independent research is done (by Idaho law, these shots qualify as bioweapons). People are free to be injected with COVID-19 shots if they wish, but at least now they have been warned about their contents, safety, efficacy, and unnecessary risks to themselves and their loved ones.

Audio Testimony from the 12/19/23 Boise County Commissioners Meeting

03/05/24 Update: A promptly responded to Boise County Public Records Request and two helpful friends brought you the audio testimony below. Although these recordings do not include video and the presenter slides, they still offer powerful testimony everyone should hear.

If you’re having trouble getting your commissioners, other magistrates, or private citizens to listen to live testimony, watch a video or read an article, consider asking them to listen to the audio we’ve provided for Boise County — in the privacy of their own homes or offices without distractions.

Complete Audio

Segment - Presenter (Start - End)

Scroll down to hear individual segments by each speaker.

Laura Demaray (01:58 - 13:54 ) Dr. Janci Lindsay (15:39 - 22:26 ) Dr. Kimberly Biss (23:07 - 28:50) Dr. Reni Moon (29:45 - 36:20) Sasha Latypova (37:19 - 48:14) Dr. Ryan Cole (48:48 - 1:01:21) GI Jane (1:02:49 - 1:06:17) Doug Cameron (1:07:18 - 1:11:55) Laura Demaray, Commissioners (1:11:46 - 1:15:58)

1× 0:00 -1:16:44

Audio Segments

1: Laura Demaray

Introduction, summary of facts, informed consent, and desired action.

1× 0:00 -11:31

2: Dr. Janci Lindsay

Toxicology and pharmacology of the jabs, gene therapy methods of action, contamination, mechanism of action, SV40 and plasmids, implications for cancer, shedding, additional lies told by government agencies about the shots, use in animals, call to withdraw all future vaccines, lack of informed consent.

1× 0:00 -6:46

3: Dr. Kimberly Biss

Dangerous effects of gene shots on pregnant women, developing fetuses, newborns, and nursing babies.

1× 0:00 -5:43

4: Dr. Reni Moon

Pediatrican discusses effects of gene shots on children’s health and failure of agencies to protect children’s health.

1× 0:00 -6:34

5: Sasha Latypova

Retired pharma industry consultant and executive discusses faulty manufacturing practices and the complex legal framework of the military operation used to deploy gene therapy countermeasures that are legal but unconstitutional.

1× 0:00 -10:55

6: Dr. Ryan Cole

Idaho pathologist discusses genetic injections, synthetic spike protein and lipid nanoparticles, cancers (including “turbo cancers”), promotion of respiratory infections, persistence in the body, autoimmune diseases, potential to change the human genome, and more.

1× 0:00 -12:15

7: GI Jane

Severely vaccine injured military flyer discusses the pain and disability she has endured.

1× 0:00 -3:28

8: Doug Cameron

Severely vaccine injured rancher / farm manager discusses the disability and financial devastation caused by the gene shots.

1× 0:00 -4:41

9: Laura Demaray, Commissioners

Closing comments, questions, discussion, and requested action items.

1× 0:00 -4:58

WASHINGTON COUNTY

Washington County, Idaho, Commissioners: Lyndon Haines | Nate Marvin | Gordon Wilkerson

Washington County Commissioners unanimously approved Resolution Advising Against COVID19 Vaccine on Child Vaccine Schedule on 11/06/23.

🗣️ I'm a person who believes strongly in personal rights. I believe an individual has the right to make their choice to receive the jab! Where I stand as a commissioner is between the people and the government in support of removing the COVID injection from society until the government comes clean with ALL the information so the individual can make an informed decision. I strongly believe the government has not been forthright about the dangers of the injection. ~ Gordon Wilkerson, Washington County Commissioner