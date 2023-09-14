🔖BOOKMARK & SHARE THIS VOTING GUIDE (short URL): https://tinyurl.com/yh8jhppm

NOTE: If your email program cuts off this message, please view it in your browser. Also, we sometimes update articles after emailing them, so your browser is the most reliable method for viewing the latest and (we hope) greatest and up-to-datest.

Save America! Keep Idaho IDAHO! Vote Carefully!

Ask Yourself: Which Elections Matter Most in Idaho?

✅ Primary in May.

☑️ General in November.

👎 Neither, voting doesn’t matter.

❓ I have no idea.

Please SHARE this free post. Good information, widely shared and acted upon, makes everyone free. Share

🗳️IDAHO VOTING GUIDE

“The truth is like a lion. You don't have to defend it. Let it loose. It will defend itself.” – Saint Augustine

🔖 KEY ELECTION DATES:

2024 Primary: Tuesday, May 21

2024 General: Tuesday, November 5 ✅ PRIMARIES! Primaries matter most in Idaho. Please don’t sit out the primaries unless you want to move to the socialist states of California, Oregon, and Washington without hiring a van! 🤥 LIES & MORE! As the primary and general elections approach, you will be subjected to lies, misinformation, disinformation, and malinformation from traditional media, social media, radio and TV news and ads, slanted flyers, government “official sources,” and even friends and family. 🧠 RESEARCH & THINK FOR YOURSELF! Use your own independent thinking skills. Research widely. Get to know candidates in person. DO NOT BE LAZY. DO NOT rely on out-of-context snippets. And DO check out this voting guide for tips on immunizing your brain against washing.

Disclaimer #1: General Disclaimer (gotta have one!)

Disclaimer #2: We have done our best to ensure accuracy of links provided. Specific candidate recommendations are personal opinions. Personal opinions are like, well, you know. Recommended candidates in this Guide are personally known or carefully observed by the author unless otherwise noted. You can find official voter guides linked in Part 3 below.

More resources: Read

Quick Index

Get there fast.

🔖VOTEIDAHO.GOV - A Great Resource for All Things “Vote Idaho”

VoteIdaho (https://voteidaho.gov/) is the official Idaho Secretary of State voter information website. The website was revamped, making it easier to stay informed and find important election information. Key features website include user friendly interface, comprehensive election information, voter resources, and optimization for mobile devices.

This guide is divided into three parts:

❎ PART 1 – GENERAL INFORMATION (All Idaho Voters)

General Tips.

BE PART OF THE SOLUTION We all must engage in the election process — PRIMARY elections matter most in Idaho — before it’s too late. Get to know your candidates IN PERSON. Call or text them. Meet them.

Help them understand your concerns.

Find out who funds them (individuals vs. big corporations and PACs). They will — or should — work for YOU.

Support the good ones with your time, money, and by spreading the truth about them.

Ignore and oppose the lies and smears you encounter in traditional and social media, advertisements, and official looking — but often false — mailers and newsletters. It’s not enough to complain about bad government and high taxes if we don’t research carefully before voting and we continue to ask for more services that cost money. Expenses and taxes increase — sometimes exponentially — with every ask. Hey, Idaho 👋🏻 Let’s talk about the “R-word”. CLICK to Watch. REMEMBER: The party affiliation letter after a candidate’s name rarely matters these days. Candidates often choose the letter that will get them elected, not necessarily the letter that reflects their principles or future actions. Character, integrity, and their past, present, and future actions matter most. Do not presuppose a certain set of principles based simply on party affiliation, the size of a campaign sign, or clever slogans. ⛏️Dig deeper! Digging is easy if you use the rankings tools included here.

✔️ General Voting Tips

Avoid recommendations from biased media that suppress dissenting views or distort the truth. Learn how to identify media bias: https://researchguides.njit.edu/evaluate/bias



Follow the money/funding. Watch who is endorsing or funding a candidate! https://www.followthemoney.org/ (State / Federal) https://sunshine.sos.idaho.gov/ or https://sunshine.voteidaho.gov (Idaho) https://www.opensecrets.org/ (Federal) https://www.fec.gov/ (Federal) https://ballotpedia.org/Main_Page (Idaho / Federal)



Use your independent thinking skills! Be appropriately skeptical.

Do not fully trust traditional news, social media, commercials, campaign signs, mailers, staged photos of candidates, etc. They typically are biased and designed to inflame.

Do your own research using primary sources. Review the official platforms of each Idaho political party (Constitution, Democrat, Libertarian, Republican): https://ballotpedia.org/Political_parties_in_Idaho Ask yourself how closely a candidate’s actions align with their party platform. Read candidate websites carefully (but verify all claims, lies, and exaggerations). Attend in-person events and town-halls with candidates. Listen to podcast interviews with candidates. Watch candidate town-hall videos. Ask direct questions of the candidates and listen carefully to their answers. Read proposed ballot measures yourself. (And insist that they be clear and concise!) Ask legislators whether they will propose and/or support medical liberty legislation and constitutional amendment here: https://icanlegislate.org/



Actions speak louder than words: Study voting records of incumbents and past actions of newcomers; never simply take on faith what they say they believe in or promise to do. See How Did My Idaho Legislator Vote?

Vote AGAINST long-time incumbents unless you truly like them and they are highly ranked by trusted sources (see PART 2 for some trusted sources). Do not vote for candidates whom you have not researched. NOTE: Election integrity will be better if you research and complete each box. Vote AGAINST any ballot measure that you don’t fully understand.

Volunteer for a candidate you believe in. Door to door campaigning (door knocking and literature drops) is one of the most effective ways to reach voters. Also help with phone banking (calling or texting people), writing letters, or hosting a Meet & Greet in your neighborhood.

✔️ Election Integrity

See Idaho Poll Information, below, for more details.

Do all that you can to prevent election fraud!

Poll workers and poll watchers help ensure fair and honest elections (election integrity); they are part of the county elections process.

Sign up to be a poll worker (including Chief Judge or District Judge) or a poll watcher.

Avoid mail-in ballots if you can, even if they are “convenient.”

Vote in-person on Election Day at your official polling place. Or vote early. Just be sure to vote! Read

Avoid unsecured , unmonitored, outside, or mobile ballot drop boxes.

Fight Election Fraud: 2020 ELECTION FRAUD: Summary of Election Fraud in the 2020 Presidential Election in the Swing States: “Out of fraud no action arises.” Read

✔️ Between Elections

Watch What They Do!

Assess what the elected officials actually do vs. what they promised to do. Visit their websites and sign up for their newsletters. Watch what legislation they propose, support, and oppose. Contact them — calls and texts often work better than email — with your concerns as well as your praise. (Legislators especially appreciate when you support their efforts, not just complain about them.) See How Did My Idaho Legislator Vote, below.

When emailing or texting, make the subject line catchy but specific and pithy. If writing from a sample script, adjust the subject line so it will be different from other writers’ subject lines (but still specific and pithy).

Contact elected officials: https://sos.idaho.gov/elections-division/elected-officials/

Find Your United States Legislators: https://www.usa.gov/elected-officials.

Find Your Idaho Legislator: https://legislature.idaho.gov/legislators/whosmylegislator/

Find legislators by NAME, DISTRICT, COMMITTEE, DISTRICT MAP, INFORMATION CENTER, CONGRESSIONAL DELEGATION: https://legislature.idaho.gov/legislators/contactlegislators/

Find Your Idaho Cities Officials: https://www.idaho.gov/cities/

Find Public Health Districts in Idaho: https://healthandwelfare.idaho.gov/health-wellness/community-health/public-health-districts

Find Public Townhall Meetings in Idaho: https://townhall.idaho.gov/

How Did My Idaho Legislator Vote?

RED or BLUE?

🔖Think Liberty Idaho

Go to https://thinklibertyidaho.org/2024-bill-tracker/

Select the year at the top. Scroll to the desired bill number. Click the Bill Number link (bold face). Click the Votes tab. Click the Details link. You can sort results by Legislator, Party, or Vote. To see contact info and details for a particular legislator, click the underlined name of the legislator. The detail page includes Sponsored Bills, Votes, Committees, and History with several sortable columns. The upper-right corner also includes links to the legislator’s website, Ballotpedia, and Follow the Money entry.

🔖Idaho Freedom Foundation

For a good explanation of conservative indexes, see Insights from the Freedom Index. What it can tell us about the makeup of our Legislature by Brian Almon (04/10/24).

Go to https://index.idahofreedom.org/scorecard-leaderboard/

Select the year. Type in the legislator’s name. Click the legislator’s photo. Click View Voting Record. Sort results by: Index (All, Freedom, Spending, or Education) Year Order (Date Desc, Bill Score Asc, Bill Score Desc, or Bill ID Asc, or Bill Desc).

Follow the Money: After finding out how your legislators voted, find out who donated to their campaigns: https://sunshine.sos.idaho.gov/ or https://sunshine.voteidaho.gov/ or Follow the Money

✔️ Official Idaho Voter Information and Tools

What’s in Your Voter Toolbox?

Key dates (full calendar at https://sos.idaho.gov/elections-division/calendars/): Deadline for Political Parties and Candidates to Request Polling Place Challengers and Watchers for the Primary Election: May 9, 2024 Primary election: Tuesday, May 21, 2024 General election: Tuesday, November 5, 2024

Voter Information website : https://voteidaho.gov/

Top menu includes: Voting | Election Info & Results | Running for Office | Resources

County Clerks (election and other info in your county): https://voteidaho.gov/county-clerks/

Secretary of State : https://sos.idaho.gov/ Registration Deadlines: https://sos.idaho.gov/elections-division/calendars/ Check Your Registration Status: https://elections.sos.idaho.gov/ElectionLink/ElectionLink/VoterSearch.aspx Register Online: https://elections.sos.idaho.gov/ElectionLink/ElectionLink/ApplicationInstructions.aspx Candidate Filing Reports (many filters plus campaign finance info): https://sunshine.voteidaho.gov/public/cf/publiccandidate Who is Running (State & Federal)? https://voteidaho.gov/data-and-dashboards/candidates-filed/ State & Federal Candidate List (Excel Format): https://sos.idaho.gov/elections/data/candidate_list_20240315_verified.xlsx



✔️ Idaho Legislative District Maps, Counties & Municipalities

Find Your District!

Idaho has two Federal (US) legislative districts with one US House member in each district.

Like all US states, Idaho has two US Senators (not district dependent).

Idaho is divided into multiple state legislative districts and multiple county districts. Each state legislative district has two state representatives (Idaho House), designated as seat A or B, and one state senator (Idaho Senate). Each county is divided into districts. Check your official county website for district and election information: County websites: https://voteidaho.gov/county-clerks/ Each county also includes municipalities (e.g., cities and towns). Check your official municipal website for election information: Municipal websites: https://www.idaho.gov/cities/



Idaho Legislative District Map (all districts): https://legislature.idaho.gov/wp-content/uploads/legislators/District%20Maps.pdf

Idaho Legislative District Maps (individual districts): https://sos.idaho.gov/elections-division/redistricting/

Federal Congressional Districts (2 Federal districts; enter your Zip Code in upper-right corner): https://www.house.gov/representatives

✔️ Idaho Magistrate Judges

It’s Not Easy to Find the Best Judge for the Job? When in Doubt, VOTE NO on Retention.

Magistrate Judges are initially appointed by commission, non-partisan election (Idaho Code Section 1-2205, 1-2207) Magistrate judges have an outsize influence on the daily lives of citizens who end up in their courts. Unfortunately, it’s difficult to find out how well or poorly they adjudicate.

Recommendation: Vote NO on retention unless you know the judge is excellent. A non-retention vote creates a vacancy and a new judge will be appointed.

✔️ Idaho Poll Information

Where Do I Vote?

Find Your Polling Place and Precinct Number

(based on your address in larger cities; the first two digits of your four-digit polling place are your legislative district): https://elections.sos.idaho.gov/ElectionLink/ElectionLink/ViewPollingLocation.aspx

Be a poll worker (select your county): https://voteidaho.gov/poll-workers/

Poll watchers: Idaho Statute: https://legislature.idaho.gov/statutesrules/idstat/Title34/T34CH3/SECT34-304/. Poll watcher FAQs (see also your county clerk’s website): https://voteidaho.gov/faq/



✔️ Bill Trackers & Sample Ballots: National + Idaho

Follow that Bill!

National Bill Trackers

Legiscan: Brings all legislative information together into a single uniform interface. Track bills in any state: https://legiscan.com/

National and Idaho Sample Ballot

Ballotpedia Sample Ballot Lookup: https://ballotpedia.org/Sample_Ballot_Lookup

Also check your county clerk and municipal (city) website,

Idaho Bill Trackers & Analysis

Idaho Bills By Number, Subject, Enacted Legislation, Vetoed Legislation, Weekly Bill Status: https://legislature.idaho.gov/sessioninfo/2024/legislation/

Idaho Legislature My Bill Tracker (requires username and password). A real-time web-based system for following and tracking Idaho bills throughout the legislative process: https://lso.legislature.idaho.gov/MyBillTracker/Login_input.do | User Manual

Idaho Freedom Foundation Bill Tracker: https://index.idahofreedom.org/home-bills/ Idaho Freedom Foundation 2024 Index Bill Analyses - Idaho Freedom: https://idahofreedom.org/2024-index-bill-analyses/

The Citizens Alliance of Idaho Signal channel on Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/IdahoSignal

Idaho Freedom TV on Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/IdahoFreedomTV

Think Liberty Idaho (One-stop shop. All Idaho legislator scores and a bill tracker in one place; more details here): Legislators: https://thinklibertyidaho.org/legislator-scores/ Bills: https://thinklibertyidaho.org/2024-bill-tracker/

2024 Idaho Legislative Session Bill Tracker (One-stop shop): http://idahosession.com/index.html Look up Legislation By Number, By Chamber, By Subject, Enacted Legislation, Vetoed Legislation, Weekly Bill Status Hot Items: Upcoming committee meetings, bills on their Third Reading, bills on their Second Reading, bills with recent activity in House and Senate

Gem State Chronicle Session Snapshot. Stay up to date on the most important bills in the current Idaho legislative session: https://gemstatechronicle.com/session-snapshot/

✔️ Idaho Candidates & Ballot Measures

Who and What is on My Ballot?

Idaho Secretary of State Filings: https://sunshine.voteidaho.gov/public/cf/publiccandidate

Ballotpedia Idaho 2024 Elections: https://ballotpedia.org/Idaho_elections,_2024

GovTrack.us: https://www.govtrack.us/

What’s on the Ballot? – Vote Idaho (does not provide links to details): https://voteidaho.gov/ballot-listing/

❎ PART 2 – IDAHO CONSERVATIVES & CONSTITUTIONAL CONSERVATIVES

Conservatives must vote, but they must be informed first!

🗣️To be considered radical for simply desiring a return to the original constitutional form of what’s left of our Republic, the one gifted to us through the blood and treasure of our Founders, provides an important clue to how corrupt and debased our culture has become. ~ Gordon Petrie (c. 2024) 🗣️Remember, Republicans who stay home elect Democrats.

~Dorothy Moon, Idaho GOP Chair

✔️ General Voting Tips for Conservatives

First Principles: What guides a person? Does a candidate or incumbent have strong conservative first principles? Does he or she follow the Declaration of Independence, US Constitution, Golden Rule, and 10 Commandments? Does he or she promote small government and individual responsibility? Does he or she follow the Idaho Freedom Foundation’s 12 Freedom Metrics? https://idahofreedom.org/freedom-metric/

Check voter registration deadlines carefully: https://sos.idaho.gov/elections-division/calendars/

Only Republicans can vote for Republicans in the PRIMARY. Party affiliation doesn’t matter for the GENERAL.

The vote of every Representative and Senator affects YOU , regardless of your legislative district. So even if great candidates are NOT in your district, you can support their campaigns with time, money, and by spreading the word.

Be careful! Not all “Republicans” or organizations with conservative sounding names are Conservatives or Constitutional Conservatives. Many are RINOs (Republicans in Name Only) or “Establishment Republicans” with left-leaning voting records and ideology. Some examples of non-conservative organizations are listed below (thanks to Jacyn Gallagher, District 9 House for many of these suggestions): Conservative Accountability Project Gem State Conservatives Idaho 97 Project Idaho Association for Commerce and Industry (IACI)

AVOID candidates with high rankings on IACI’s Legislative Scorecard Idaho Leaders United Idaho Liberty PAC Idaho Victory Fund Main Street Caucus Reclaim Idaho Take Back Idaho Veterans for Idaho Voters



Before the PRIMARY Election – Register Republican.

PRIMARY Election – Vote for the best, most conservative candidates among Republicans.

Before the GENERAL Election – Switch back to your preferred party registration, if you wish.

GENERAL Election – Vote for the best, most conservative candidates and ballot measures! If you haven’t researched, don’t vote.

✔️ Trusted Information Sources & Rankings

Trust but Verify!

Thanks to Jacyn Gallagher, District 9 House, for many of these suggestions:

🗽 Constitutions

ℹ️ Information Sources

🥇 Rankings

CPAC Center for Legislative Accountability (State and Federal): http://ratings.conservative.org/states/ID

Gem State Chronicle The Primary Pulse (Brian Almon): Republican primary candidates running for the Legislature: https://gemstatechronicle.com/primary-pulse/

Idaho Freedom Foundation Scorecards (more details below): https://index.idahofreedom.org/

Idaho GOP Platform Rating (Legislators and Bills): https://idahogop.scorecard.limitedgov.org/lawmakers?state=ID

Idaho Legislative Scorecard - Freedom Index (rankings): https://thefreedomindex.org/id/

Institute for Legislative Analysis Idaho Rankings (State and Federal) (methodology): https://scorecard.limitedgov.org/lawmakers?state=ID&year=

Think Liberty Idaho (more details below): https://thinklibertyidaho.com/

➡ Think Liberty Idaho Rankings (composite rankings in one handy place)

Think Liberty Idaho scorecard: https://thinklibertyidaho.org/legislator-scores/

For each incumbent, you will find:

Name, Party Affiliation, District

Scores from: Idaho Freedom Foundation (IFF): https://index.idahofreedom.org/ American Conservative Union (ACU): http://ratings.conservative.org/ Institute for Legislative Analysis (ILA) ** US and Idaho available: https://scorecard.limitedgov.org/lawmakers?state= Idaho Association of Commerce and Industry (IACI)**: https://scorecard.iaci.org/#/



Caucus affiliation, if any

See Main Street or Dead End? What's really behind the "Main Street Caucus" by Brian Almon for a thorough analysis of Idaho Main Street Caucus vs. Idaho Freedom Caucus: Read Main Street Caucus - (MSC)**: https://idahomainstreet.org/ Idaho Freedom Caucus (IFC): https://idahofreedomcaucus.org/

Whether they took the Citizens Alliance of Idaho (CAI) Pledge: https://www.citizensallianceidaho.org/ See standings at https://standings.citizensallianceidaho.org/ See pledge at https://www.citizensallianceidaho.org/pledge/



**Not a conservative organization

➡ Idaho Freedom Foundation Rankings

Idaho Freedom Foundation (IFF) ranks Idaho state Senator and Representative based on his or her voting records for freedom, spending, and education. IFF rankings start at year 2015. You also can view each legislator’s voting record in detail, filtered by index and year. Not all candidates will have voting records (e.g., they weren’t elected to the legislature) and some were in office prior to 2015, so they won’t have IFF rankings.

These metrics are to score bills (and, based on their votes, the legislators themselves). Example of Freedom Metric criteria (edited):

1. Does it create, expand, or enlarge any agency, board, program, function, or activity of government? Or, does it do the inverse?

2. Does it transfer a function of the private sector to the government?

3. Does it give government any new, additional, or expanded power to prohibit, restrict, or regulate activities in the free market? Or, does it do the inverse?

4. Does it increase barriers to entry into the market? Or, does it do the inverse?

5. Does it directly or indirectly create or increase any taxes, fees, or other assessments? Or, does it do the inverse?

6. Does it increase government redistribution of wealth?

7. Does it increase government spending (for objectionable purposes) or debt? Or, does it do the inverse?

8. Does it in any way restrict public access to information related to government activity or otherwise compromise government transparency, accountability, or election integrity? Or, does it do the inverse?

9. Does it violate the principle of equal protection under the law?

10. Does it directly or indirectly create or increase penalties for victimless crimes or non-restorative penalties for nonviolent crimes? Or, does it do the inverse?

11. Does it violate the spirit or the letter of either the united states constitution or the Idaho constitution?

12. Does it violate the principles of federalism by increasing federal authority, yielding to federal blandishments, or incorporating changeable federal laws into Idaho statutes or rules?

✔️ Videos

How Red States Become Blue! Idaho, don’t let this happen to your state:

Rocky Mountain Heist | How 4 Rich Liberals Flipped Colorado from a Republican State to a Liberal Stronghold (video 45 min 26 sec): Watch

The Texas Heist | Do Democrats Run The Texas House? (video 37 min 50 sec): Watch

Let My People Go - Free the J6 Prisoners - End Rigged Elections (03/05/24) Let My People Go is a modern-day deliverance story rooted in biblical themes and archetypes (video 2 hr 16 min): Watch Free | Official website with trailers and purchase options

❎ PART 3 - RECOMMENDATIONS

Vote Results, Voter Guides, Issues & Recommendations

County Officers, Mayor, City Council, Fire Commissioner, School Board, Precinct Committeemen & Other Local Officials Matter — A LOT! Vote for the best candidates to keep your cities strong and your government under control.

Disclaimer: Specific candidate recommendations are personal opinions. Personal opinions are like, well, you know. Recommended candidates in this Guide are personally known or carefully observed by the author unless otherwise noted. Photos included for “newcomers.” You can find official voter guides below.

2024 PRIMARY ELECTIONS ARE KEY

Please avoid apathy! VOTE CONSERVATIVE in the Primary or you won’t have to move back to a blue state. You’ll instead turn Idaho blue.

❌VOTERS: Please don’t sit out the primaries unless you want to move to the socialist states of California, Oregon, and Washington without hiring a van! If you fail to elect principled people in the primaries, we’re all headed to becoming a blue state: Find Out How Your Legislators Voted

Voting Results

May 2024 (coming soon)

Voter Guides

Study the Candidates and Issues CAREFULLY Before You Vote!

Write down your choices and reasons for them BEFORE casting your ballot. Download the file below for a Meet & Greet Story and More Tips Idaho World Terrace Lakes Meet And Greet Voting Tips 2 21 2024 Pg 5 3.24MB ∙ PDF file Download Opinion -- Meet & Greet for District 8 Candidates at Terrace Lakes (Idaho World, Wed 2/21/24, page 5). Download

Issues & Candidates

✔️Initiatives

🚫OPPOSE Jungle Primaries and Ranked Choice Voting! Details

Do not sign any Reclaim Idaho or other petitions to put this initiative the ballot in 2024

🚫OPPOSE Idaho Medical Marijuana ballot initiative in 2024: Details

Oppose medical marijuana. This is the first step to legalized recreational and ultimately hard drugs, as has been seen in Oregon (one example here).

✔️ United States Congress [2024]

CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT 2: Elect Scott Cleveland (R): Website | Medical Liberty Pledge

🚫 Defeat incumbent Mike Simpson: Open The Books Rankings - Transparency F (page 6) - Where’s the Pork Top 50 (page 38)

✔️ Idaho Freedom Caucus (IFC)

Re-Elect & Support All Who Are Running Again

PUBLIC Members of Idaho Freedom Caucus. (Several others are “behind the scenes” members.) Click to VISIT IFC Substack.

Re-elect these public members of the Idaho Freedom Caucus (IDFC). Back Row, left to right: Sen. Glenneda Zuiderveld–District 24; Rep. Tony Wisniewski–District 5; Rep. Joe Alfieri–District 4; Rep. Mike Kingsley (not running for re-election)–District 7; Rep. Dale Hawkins–District 2; Sen. Scott Herndon–District 1. Front Row, left to right: Rep. Jacyn Gallagher-District 9; Rep. Heather Scott (Co-Chair)–District 2; Rep. Elaine Price–District 4; Sen. Tammy Nichols (Co-Chair)–District 10; Sen. Brian Lenney–District 13; Sen. Cindy Carlson–District 7. IDFC Substack | IDFC Website | Donate

Snail Mail donations:

Idaho Freedom Caucus PAC

1107 East Sherman Ave

Couer d’ Alene ID 83814

✔️ Idaho Senate [2024]

District Map | Who’s Running > Office > State Senator (list below includes only those running opposed in the primary; photos are of non-incumbent challengers)

Support Idaho Freedom Caucus Senators Running for Re-Election. These legislators are all proven Constitutional Republicans.

See photos above. Sen. Scott Herndon–District 1

Sen. Cindy Carlson–District 7

Sen. Tammy Nichols –District 10

Sen. Brian Lenney–District 13

Sen. Glenneda Zuiderveld–District 24

SENATE DISTRICT 1: Re-Elect Scott Herndon (R): Website | Idaho Freedom Foundation Ranking | Composite Rankings | Medical Liberty Pledge

SENATE DISTRICT 6: Re-Elect Senator Dan Foreman (R): Website | Idaho Freedom Foundation Ranking | Composite Rankings

SENATE DISTRICT 8: Elect Christy Zito (R) - Constitutional Republican: Website | Idaho Freedom Foundation Ranking | Medical Liberty Pledge

🚫 Defeat incumbent Geoff Schroeder - Composite Rankings | Ranked F on all three Idaho Freedom Foundation indexes for 2023 | Think Liberty Idaho: Voting Record (VOTES tab) | Idaho Freedom Foundation: Voting Record (View Voting Record button)

Christy Zito For Idaho Campaign Literature & Donations 888KB ∙ PDF file Download If you want a conservative Senator in District 8, please support Christy Zito. Together, we can ensure that Idaho remains the land of the free for generations. Download

SENATE DISTRICT 10: Re-Elect Tammy Nichols (R): Website | Composite Rankings | Idaho Freedom Foundation Ranking | Medical Liberty Pledge

SENATE DISTRICT 13: Re-Elect Brian Lenney (R): Website | Substack | Composite Rankings | Idaho Freedom Foundation Ranking | Medical Liberty Pledge

SENATE DISTRICT 20: Elect Josh Keyser (R): Website

🚫 Defeat Incumbent Senator Chuck Winder: Composite Rankings | Idaho Freedom Foundation Ranking | Tyranny in Idaho State Senate

SENATE DISTRICT 24: Re-Elect Glenneda Zuiderveld (R): Website | Substack | Composite Rankings | Idaho Freedom Foundation Ranking

✔️ Idaho House [2024]

District Map | Who’s Running > Office > State Representative (list below includes only those running opposed in the primary; photos are of non-incumbent challengers)

Support Idaho Freedom Caucus Representatives Running for Re-Election. These legislators are all proven Constitutional Republicans.

See photos above. Rep. Dale Hawkins–District 2

Rep. Heather Scott–District 2

Rep. Joe Alfieri–District 4

Rep. Elaine Price–District 4

Rep. Tony Wisniewski–District 5

Rep. Jacyn Gallagher-District 9

HOUSE SEAT 3B: Re-Elect Jordan Redman (R): Website | Composite Rankings | Idaho Freedom Foundation Ranking | Medical Liberty Pledge

HOUSE SEAT 8A: Elect Rob Beiswenger (R) - Constitutional Republican: Website | Facebook | Video interview | Medical Liberty Pledge

🚫 Defeat incumbent Matt Bundy - Composite Rankings | Idaho Freedom Foundation Indexes | Think Liberty Idaho: Voting Record (VOTES tab) | Idaho Freedom Foundation: Voting Record (View Voting Record button)

HOUSE SEAT 8B: Elect Faye Thompson (R) - Constitutional Republican: Website (Email her at fayeforld8@gmail.com) | Facebook | Video Interview (02/17/23, starts ~7 min - ~59 min) | Medical Liberty Pledge | Contributions: Faye Thompson for Idaho | 13828 Shadow Ridge | McCall, ID, 83638

🚫 Defeat incumbent Megan Blanksma - Composite Rankings | Idaho Freedom Foundation | Think Liberty Idaho: Voting Record (VOTES tab) | Idaho Freedom Foundation: Voting Record (View Voting Record button)

HOUSE SEAT 9A: Re-Elect Jacyn Gallagher (R): Website | Composite Rankings | Idaho Freedom Foundation Ranking | Subscribe to Mailing List | Medical Liberty Pledge

HOUSE SEAT 10A: Elect Rachel Hazelip (R): Website

🚫 Defeat incumbent Mike Moyle - Composite Rankings | Idaho Freedom Foundation

HOUSE SEAT 21A: Elect Monica McKinley (R): Website | Facebook | Twitter/X | Medical Liberty Pledge | Phone: 208-515-1175 | Contributions: Monica McKinley for Idaho | 1080 S Torino Ave. | Meridian ID 83642

🚫 Defeat incumbent James Petzke - Composite Rankings | Idaho Freedom Foundation (all Fs)

✔️ Ada County

May 2024 Primary Candidate Information (Ada County Clerk)

CONSTITUTIONAL Sheriff: Elect Doug Traubel (C) | Website | Facebook | Article | What Would a Constitutional Sheriff Do? | Op-Ed: Blue Tarps for Blue Cities (12/29/23) | Op-Ed: Constitution Corner – The Oath in Action (03/17/24) | Op-Ed: By What Authority is The Sheriff the (CLEO) Chief Law Enforcement Officer of the County? Part 1, Part 2, Part 3.

NOTE: Because Doug Traubel is affiliated with the Constitutional Party, most people will have to wait until the NOV 5 primary to vote for him.

🚫 Defeat incumbent Matt Clifford

✔️ Boise County

Re-Elect incumbents and elect those in bold for contested Republican Primary positions:

Steve Moore for Commissioner District 1

Commissioner District 1: Elect Steve Moore | Kenneth Everhart | Bob Callahan

Steve Moore For Commissioner Candidate Statement 464KB ∙ PDF file Download Transparency Limited Government Adhere to the Constitution and the Idaho Constitution Fiscal Conservative Download

Steve Moore For Commissioner Candidate Bio 66.2KB ∙ PDF file Download Details about Steve Moore's background and political philosophy. Download

Commissioner District 3: Lindy Lindstrom

Prosecuting Attorney: Alex F. Sosa

CONSTITUTIONAL Sheriff: Re-Elect Scott Turner | Facebook

Precinct Committeeman:

Precinct 30 Garden Valley: Bill Baker

Precinct 40 Horseshoe Bend: Dave Jakovac

Precinct 50 Idaho City: Roger Jackson

Precinct 60 Lowman: Marla Lawson

Precinct 70 Mores Creek: Elect Betty Jean Mollenkopf | Josh Thornton

Precinct 80 Placerville: Brian Davies

Garden Valley School District 70 Tax Levy: Vote NO. Website

✔️ Bonner County

Bonner County GOP Recommendations