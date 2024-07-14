Getting Help is Easy. So is Sharing our Substack.

Our Articles are Free for All

You can subscribe to any free Substack publication without providing credit card or other information than your email address. All articles on the Big E’s Big Mouth Substack are free.

Sharing Articles

You do not need a Substack account to share. Sharing is easier if you do, but it’s not necessary to have an account.

Sharing With or Without an Account…

To share an article (whether or not you have a Substack account), you can copy, paste, and send a direct link. For example, to share our articles about Ranked Choice Voting and Jungle Primaries, you could copy and paste any of the following into an email or a social media post:

https://eolson47.substack.com/p/jungle-primaries-and-ranked-choice-71e

🔖Read and Share “Cliff’s Notes” article… (short link): https://tinyurl.com/2s4fftvu

🔖Read and Share full article… (short link): https://tinyurl.com/4m8rbbun

Sharing With an Account…

If you have a Substack account, you can use SHARE buttons to share Substack articles or excerpts.

CLICK SHARE at the top of a substack article, then choose your favorite method.

SHARE Button opens a Share this Post menu. The … opens a menu for sharing on LinkedIn, Reddit, and other social media.

Use the SHARE button near the top of an article or wherever you are prompted to share (see images above). Then select an option from the menu. Forward Substack emails you receive (method depends on your email program).

A Note about Our Notes

For quick updates, we are using Substack Notes to let you know about important article updates, news, or things we’ve commented on.

→ The Notes won’t appear in your email inbox, but you can access them easily from the top menu of our Substack Home page, or by clicking this link.

→ While viewing a Note, you can click the Note’s image or link to view the related article. Or, use the three dots (…) menu to copy the note’s direct link, to embed HTML code in another web page, or save the note as an image. Icons below the note enable you to Like, Comment, Restack, or Share the note in various ways.

More Help from Substack

Substack has a very helpful Chatbot, so give it a whirl.

While we’re generally not a big fan of AI, we do love Substack’s Chatbot helper. Check it out at https://substack.com/support.

For example, we asked Chatbot the following questions and got helpful answers:

Q. How do I share a post if I don't have a substack account?

A: You'll need to have a Substack account to share posts directly on the platform. If you don't have an account, you can still share posts by copying the URL of the post and sharing it through other means like social media, email, or messaging apps. If you're interested in creating a Substack account to share posts more seamlessly, it's quite straightforward to set one up on the Substack website.

Q. Do I have to provide a credit card number to get a substack account?

A: No, you don't need to provide a credit card number to create a Substack account. You can sign up and follow free publications without entering any payment information. Credit card details are only required if you decide to subscribe to a paid publication.

Q. I'm reading an article on Substack. How do I share it with friends?