ADA COUNTY: News, Upcoming Events & Action Items for Conservatives - Update 04/03/24
Ada County Republican Party * Conservatives of Ada County * Conservatives News, Events & Action Items
The information below is mostly unedited.
Ada County News & Events
Stay updated on what's been happening.
News
Classes
Pistol 4 Classes at High Desert Strategic (Eagle, ID area): Details
Private Lessons (Your Schedule)
LEGISLATURE CLASSES from Idaho Freedom Foundation (offered online): Both one-hour sessions have ended, but you can find the videos on Idaho Freedom TV - YouTube: Watch | Freedom, Spending, and Education Indexes
Legislature 101: Idaho legislature process + how the Freedom Index, Spending Index, and Education Index work (video 57 min): Watch
Legislature 201: IFF focus on key policy and spending areas + Q&A with IFF policy experts. Discussed the complex — but important — budget process and the crucial IFF Freedom, Spending and Education indexes. DO NOT re-elect legislators with consistently low rankings! Watch
Events
PRIMARIES Matter Most in Idaho! There's NO substitute for meeting candidates face to face. Their legislative actions will affect every Idahoan EVERY DAY.
Lincoln Days: Celebrating Idaho’s Republican Tradition and Grassroots Commitment to Faith, Family, and Freedom. By Idaho GOP Chairwoman Dorothy Moon (02/16/24): Read | Lincoln Day Events Calendar
Ada County Republican Party News
Ada County Republicans: New Website | New Donations page
Ada County Republican Party Meeting
Monthly meeting of the Ada County Republican Party Central Committee. (Meetings are once a month on the 1st Thursday.)
When: Thursday April 4, 2024 6:30pm (planned)
Where: Ada County Courthouse, 200 W Front St, Boise, ID 83702 | Map
Preliminary Agenda below
Please remember to bring cash or check if you ordered a Trump silver coin!
Here is the preliminary agenda:
Call to Order
Invocation
Pledge of Allegiance
Determination of a Quorum
Approval of Meeting Agenda
Approval of Minutes
Old business
New business
County Candidate Introductions (3 min. each)
Treasurer's Report
Report of 1st Vice Chair
Report of 2nd Vice Chair
Report of 3rd Vice Chair
Report of State Youth Committeeperson
Report of State Committeeman
Report of State Committeewoman
Adjournment
Conservatives of Ada County News
This is a reprint of information received from ConservativesOf:PAC. Visit Conservatives of: Idaho and open Ada County for more information. Or email ashleymujagic@gmail.com or conservativesof@gmail.com
🆕April 2024 Newsletter
NEWS
Stay updated on what's been happening!
Voter Guide for May 21st
Protect43 has published its candidate application for the voter guide for the May election. Any candidates running, who want to be featured in the voter guide, are encouraged to fill out the survey to be reviewed! Link: https://protect43.com/
2024 - Idaho Legislative Sessions
Our Idaho State Capitol is hosting weekly church and prayer! PLACE Pastors will alternate, and bring an encouraging word, along with Legislators. We're also holding Biblical Citizenship classes through Patriot Academy! And more!
Invite your friends and family and join us as we pray during this time!
Visit and Pray! - The People's House is open Monday - Saturday
These events are supported by VAC, ConservativesOf Idaho, Congressional and Idaho Prayer Caucus Network.
EVENTS
April 2024 - A Session of Hope and Victory!
Tuesday - Biblical Citizenship Class
Join us for "Biblical Citizenship" - a class by the Patriot Academy. Discover the essential principles that shaped America's history. Let's come together to learn, grow, and build back Idaho for our families. All are welcome!
After the class, stay for a powerful church service led by Lincoln Ecclesia!
Date: Tuesdays weekly, beginning February 6th
Time: 5:30pm - 6:30pm
Location: Lincoln Auditorium of the Capitol - 700 w Jefferson St. Boise, ID, 83702
- West of Capitol Blvd on 8th Street. Use outside stair entrance to lower level.
Registration: email: bcboise@prontonmail.com
Tuesday - Church at the Capitol
Lincoln Ecclesia to support Pastors and Senator Glenneda from Twin Falls! Great Fellowship at 6:30, service at 7pm.
Please join us this week for these powerful Spirit-led meetings!
Date: Tuesdays weekly, beginning February 6th
Time: 6:30pm
Location: Lincoln Auditorium of the Capitol - 700 w Jefferson St. Boise, ID, 83702
- West of Capitol Blvd on 8th Street. Use outside stair entrance to lower level.
Information: email: bcboise@prontonmail.com
Prayer room for Thursday prayer at Idaho Capitol! 10:30am- Room WW54 near Lincoln Auditorium.
April 8th - Conservatives of Ada County Meeting
Join us for our monthly meeting with other like-minded conservatives. Come hear and meet some of our Conservative Candidates running for various local, state, and federal offices this upcoming election.
Date: Monday, April 8th
Time: 6:30pm
Location: 831 N. Main St, Downtown Meridian | Map
(Park and enter off Idaho Ave)
April 13th - Call to the Capitol
Join the #dontmesswithourkids movement and pray, fast, and stand for our families! Each state will be gathering from 1-3pm in their time zone, to stand for truth and gather to pray. Join us at the Boise Capitol!
Date: Saturday, April 13th
Time: 1-3pm
Location: Idaho State Capitol - 700 W Jefferson St, Boise, ID, 83702 | Map
More information: https://www.dontmesswithourkids.us/capitols
April 27th - General Flynn Event
Live event with General Flynn, as he presents his film, FLYNN - Deliver The Truth Whatever The Cost. Open to the public. Please invite your friends and purchase tickets before they are gone!
Date: Saturday, April 27th
Time: Meet & Greet - 3pm; Showtime - 4:30pm
Location: Meridian, ID
[location specifics will be emailed to the ticket holder prior to the event]
Tickets & More Information: https://www.flynnmovie.com/showing/flynn-movie-premier-meridian-id/
ACTION ITEMS
Do your part in showing up where conservative voices are needed!
Canvassing for Donald Trump!
The Trump campaign is looking for youth in the Treasure Valley to help canvass for voters. This would involve going door to door to republican houses only to share Trump literature.
No experience needed. Email Ashley at ashleymujagic@gmail.com to sign up.
Congressional Campaign for Scott Cleveland
Scott Cleveland is running for the US House seat in the second congressional district of Idaho. He is looking for volunteers of any kind and you can find a way to assist in your comfort level!
No experience needed. Email Ashley at ashleymujagic@gmail.com to sign up!
Donate to ConservativesOf! Thank you for helping to support and preserve our constitutional conservative values.
Link here: https://conservativesof.com/donate-now/
* Make sure to specify the city your donations will be used for. e.g. "Meridian" or "Boise"