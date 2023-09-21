News & Events from Ada County ID Conservative Organizations

Disclaimer

The information below is mostly unedited.

Ada County News & Events

Stay updated on what's been happening.

News

Classes

Pistol 4 Classes at High Desert Strategic (Eagle, ID area): Details

Private Lessons (Your Schedule)

LEGISLATURE CLASSES from Idaho Freedom Foundation (offered online): Both one-hour sessions have ended, but you can find the videos on Idaho Freedom TV - YouTube: Watch | Freedom, Spending, and Education Indexes

Legislature 101 : Idaho legislature process + how the Freedom Index, Spending Index, and Education Index work (video 57 min): Watch

Legislature 201: IFF focus on key policy and spending areas + Q&A with IFF policy experts. Discussed the complex — but important — budget process and the crucial IFF Freedom, Spending and Education indexes. DO NOT re-elect legislators with consistently low rankings! Watch

Events

PRIMARIES Matter Most in Idaho! There's NO substitute for meeting candidates face to face. Their legislative actions will affect every Idahoan EVERY DAY.

Lincoln Days: Celebrating Idaho’s Republican Tradition and Grassroots Commitment to Faith, Family, and Freedom. By Idaho GOP Chairwoman Dorothy Moon (02/16/24): Read | Lincoln Day Events Calendar

Ada County Republican Party News

CLICK to visit Ada County Republicans website.

Ada County Republicans: New Website | New Donations page

Ada County Republican Party Meeting

Monthly meeting of the Ada County Republican Party Central Committee. (Meetings are once a month on the 1st Thursday.)

When: Thursday April 4, 2024 6:30pm (planned)

Where: Ada County Courthouse, 200 W Front St, Boise, ID 83702 | Map

Preliminary Agenda below

Please remember to bring cash or check if you ordered a Trump silver coin!

Here is the preliminary agenda:

Call to Order Invocation Pledge of Allegiance Determination of a Quorum Approval of Meeting Agenda Approval of Minutes Old business New business County Candidate Introductions (3 min. each) Treasurer's Report Report of 1st Vice Chair Report of 2nd Vice Chair Report of 3rd Vice Chair Report of State Youth Committeeperson Report of State Committeeman Report of State Committeewoman Adjournment

Ada County Gop Meeting Minutes 2024 03 07 60.8KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Conservatives of Ada County News

This is a reprint of information received from ConservativesOf:PAC. Visit Conservatives of: Idaho and open Ada County for more information. Or email ashleymujagic@gmail.com or conservativesof@gmail.com

🆕April 2024 Newsletter

NEWS

Stay updated on what's been happening!

Voter Guide for May 21st

Protect43 has published its candidate application for the voter guide for the May election. Any candidates running, who want to be featured in the voter guide, are encouraged to fill out the survey to be reviewed! Link: https://protect43.com/

2024 - Idaho Legislative Sessions

Our Idaho State Capitol is hosting weekly church and prayer! PLACE Pastors will alternate, and bring an encouraging word, along with Legislators. We're also holding Biblical Citizenship classes through Patriot Academy! And more!

Invite your friends and family and join us as we pray during this time!

Visit and Pray! - The People's House is open Monday - Saturday

These events are supported by VAC, ConservativesOf Idaho, Congressional and Idaho Prayer Caucus Network.

EVENTS

Conservatives Of Flyers - Biblical Citizenship, Church at the Capitol, Praying in Unity

April 2024 - A Session of Hope and Victory!

Tuesday - Biblical Citizenship Class

Join us for "Biblical Citizenship" - a class by the Patriot Academy. Discover the essential principles that shaped America's history. Let's come together to learn, grow, and build back Idaho for our families. All are welcome!

After the class, stay for a powerful church service led by Lincoln Ecclesia!

Date : Tuesdays weekly, beginning February 6th

Time : 5:30pm - 6:30pm

Location : Lincoln Auditorium of the Capitol - 700 w Jefferson St. Boise, ID, 83702

- West of Capitol Blvd on 8th Street. Use outside stair entrance to lower level.

Registration: email: bcboise@prontonmail.com

Tuesday - Church at the Capitol

Lincoln Ecclesia to support Pastors and Senator Glenneda from Twin Falls! Great Fellowship at 6:30, service at 7pm.

Please join us this week for these powerful Spirit-led meetings!

Date : Tuesdays weekly, beginning February 6th

Time : 6:30pm

Location : Lincoln Auditorium of the Capitol - 700 w Jefferson St. Boise, ID, 83702

- West of Capitol Blvd on 8th Street. Use outside stair entrance to lower level.

Information: email: bcboise@prontonmail.com

Prayer room for Thursday prayer at Idaho Capitol! 10:30am- Room WW54 near Lincoln Auditorium.

April 8th - Conservatives of Ada County Meeting Join us for our monthly meeting with other like-minded conservatives. Come hear and meet some of our Conservative Candidates running for various local, state, and federal offices this upcoming election. Date : Monday, April 8th Time : 6:30pm Location : 831 N. Main St, Downtown Meridian | Map (Park and enter off Idaho Ave)

April 13th - Call to the Capitol Join the #dontmesswithourkids movement and pray, fast, and stand for our families! Each state will be gathering from 1-3pm in their time zone, to stand for truth and gather to pray. Join us at the Boise Capitol! Date : Saturday, April 13th Time : 1-3pm Location : Idaho State Capitol - 700 W Jefferson St, Boise, ID, 83702 | Map More information: https://www.dontmesswithourkids.us/capitols

April 27th - General Flynn Event Live event with General Flynn, as he presents his film, FLYNN - Deliver The Truth Whatever The Cost. Open to the public. Please invite your friends and purchase tickets before they are gone! Date: Saturday, April 27th Time: Meet & Greet - 3pm; Showtime - 4:30pm Location: Meridian, ID [location specifics will be emailed to the ticket holder prior to the event] Tickets & More Information: https://www.flynnmovie.com/showing/flynn-movie-premier-meridian-id/

ACTION ITEMS

Do your part in showing up where conservative voices are needed!