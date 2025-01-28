Quick Guide to Staying Involved in 2025 Idaho Legislature

For in-depth info about what’s happening with the 2025 legislature, please visit Gem State Chronicle or Gem State Substack (Brian Almon). Also see the Idaho Bill Trackers & Analysis section of our Idaho Voting Guide.

Idaho Family Strong Training Videos (under 3 minutes each): https://idahofamilystrong.org/training-videos/

Send email to the Idaho House, Idaho Senate, Both, or specified House or Senate Committee: https://emailidaho.com/

Selected Bill Recommendations

The following recommendations appear in the order we posted them to Substack Notes.

Health & Heath Freedom

Second Amendment

Miscellaneous