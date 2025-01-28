Idaho Legislature 2025 Bills to Support or Oppose
We hope you will support or oppose (as appropriate) Idaho Legislature bills we've reviewed for 2025. We've collected the Substack Notes in one convenient place. Updated regularly. Last update 01/28/25
Quick Guide to Staying Involved in 2025 Idaho Legislature
For in-depth info about what’s happening with the 2025 legislature, please visit Gem State Chronicle or Gem State Substack (Brian Almon). Also see the Idaho Bill Trackers & Analysis section of our Idaho Voting Guide.
Bill Trackers:
2025 Legislation by Bill Number (minidata)
Idaho Legislature 2025 My Bill Tracker (set up a free account and receive status emails about bills you care about)
Idaho Freedom Foundation (IFF) — Idaho Legislature Bill Ratings and Analyses are Flowing
Gem State Chronicle 2025 Session Snapshot: https://gemstatechronicle.com/session-snapshot/
How to Testify at the Idaho State Legislature
Gem State Chronicle: How to Testify at the Idaho State Legislature. By Brian Almon (12/27/24)
Idaho Freedom Foundation — Legislature 101:
01/09/25, video 30:05 includes transcript: https://youtu.be/u4eIOmnZUkw?feature=shared
01/08/24, video 56:47 includes transcript: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Y7U3CWo9uew
Idaho Family Strong Training Videos (under 3 minutes each): https://idahofamilystrong.org/training-videos/
Send email to the Idaho House, Idaho Senate, Both, or specified House or Senate Committee: https://emailidaho.com/
Selected Bill Recommendations
The following recommendations appear in the order we posted them to Substack Notes.