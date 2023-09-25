Take the Pledge for Medical Freedom

Disclaimer

Thank you for reading Big E’s Big Mouth Substack. This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

We bring you fantastic news about recommendations AGAINST the COVID-19 gene therapy shots from several counties in Idaho! Check it out!

Help Everyone Stay Healthy & Free!

Dear Patriots including elected officials, candidates, and citizens:

Please share this post!

The W.H.O., the UN, and federal agencies are taking our sovereignty and medical freedom. Moreover, the PREP Act provides immunity from liability (except for willful misconduct) for claims:

of loss caused, arising out of, relating to, or resulting from administration or use of countermeasures to diseases, threats and conditions;

determined by the Department of Health and Human Services (Secretary) to constitute a present, or credible risk of a future public health emergency;

to entities and individuals involved in the development, manufacture, testing, distribution, administration, and use of such countermeasures.

For these reasons, we must stand firm, not comply, and pledge to resist this tyranny.

ICAN Takes the Lead

Informed Consent Action Network (ICAN) is Del BigTree's non-profit organization, committed to "Informed Consent, and the Eradication of Man-made Disease." ICAN's weekly show, The Highwire, and its legal and educational efforts have proven to be game changers in the fight to restore American and global medical freedom.

ICAN's constitutional attorney Aaron Siri has won many lawsuits that have restored some medical freedoms nationwide; but the fight is just starting!

Recently, ICAN formed a political arm called ICAN Legislate. The organization was announced to the public on The Highwire: Episode 337 - Let Freedom Sing.

Announcement (video 12 min 37 sec)

Full Episode (video 2 hr 22 min)

ICAN Legislate's "About" Statement

Free people should never be coerced to take an unwanted medical procedure or procedure. We draft model bills to protect this basic right and work with legislative representatives across the country to have them enacted. We also regularly, through our legal counsel, write to legislative representatives and houses to oppose laws that seek to take away this right.

You Can Help: Take the Pledge at ICAN Legislate

I'm asking you — as freedom-loving Idaho elected officials, candidates, and citizens — to do the following, with the first three being most important:

Thank you for considering these steps to preserve the medical freedom of every Idahoan. Remember, the freedom to control what happens to your own body (i.e., medical freedom) IS freedom!

More details below.

Details: Pledge then Legislate

Pledge + Legislate

STEP 1: Take the Medical Liberty Pledge

The pledge is simple yet powerful:

I hereby pledge that as an elected official I will oppose any government action and repeal / veto any law that would coerce or require any American to acquiesce to a medical product or procedure.

These Idaho incumbents, candidates, and past elected officials have taken the Medical Liberty Pledge:

Scott Cleveland (new 04/08/24)

Jordan Redman (new 04/08/24)

Monica McKinley (new 04//08/24)

Ben Toews (new 02/21/24)

Fay Thompson (new 02/08/24)

Carl John Bjerke (new 01/22/24)

Mike Kingsley (new 11/03/23)

Heather Scott (new 11/03/23)

Tina Lambert (new 11/01/23)

Joseph Alfieri (new 11/01/23)

Rob Beiswenger (new 10/23/23)

Jacyn Gallagher (new 9/27/23)

Brian Lenney (new 9/27/23)

Ronald Nate

Tammy Nichols

Vicki Purdy

Tony Wisniewski

Christy Zito

Many are current or past members of Idaho Freedom Caucus or highly ranked by Idaho Freedom Foundation.

Take the Pledge: I'm asking all Idaho elected officials and candidates who stand for freedom to join the Medical Liberty Pledge as well: Pledge Form

STEPS 2 & 3: Enact Medical Freedom Bills & a Constitutional Amendment

ICAN Legislate makes it easy to create bills, propose new ones, highlight bad ones, and add a simple change to the state constitution to help ensure medical freedom for all Idahoans. Please use these tools, described below.

Model Bills: Find clearly written model bills for medical freedom. Each model bill shows the text and states where the bill is being worked on, has been introduced, or is law. Arizona has been a leader! Idaho has made some progress as well. Let's put Idaho in the #1 spot. View Model Bills Propose State Constitutional amendment: Proposed Amendment

No law may require or coerce a person to receive or use a medical product, or impose a penalty or deprive a benefit for refusing a medical product or refusing to disclose whether a person has received a medical product.

📝NOTE: Some Idaho Counties already have signed medical freedom resolutions or letters of support. Story & News Coverage (updated regularly)

⚖️ STEPS 4 & 5: Propose Model Bills & Report Bad Bills

Anyone can propose medical freedom bills and report bad ones to ICAN Legislate. Use the forms at the bottom of the home page. You will find one for PROPOSE ONE OF OUR MODEL BILLS and another for TELL US ABOUT A BAD BILL: Propose & Report