Informed Consent and Human Health: From mRNA Gene Therapy Injections to Self-Amplifying Vaccines

Informed Consent and Human Health: From mRNA Gene Therapy Injections to Self-Amplifying Vaccines

Quick Index

WHAT IS HAPPENING? WHAT MUST WE DO?

We must move out of the darkness, toward the light of independent thinking and freedom.

Many of us have deeply researched or experienced first-hand the harmful effects of the mRNA gene therapy shots for COVID-19. Due to widespread censorship and propaganda, much of this information has been suppressed or maligned. The censorship and propaganda are only getting worse in America and around the world.

The upcoming May 2024 World Health Organization (WHO) treaty and International Health Regulation (IHR) amendments will forever shut down human freedom and all rights currently protected under democratic Constitutions, putting the entire world under unchecked, bankrupting, arbitrary, no-liability totalitarian rule. Remember that the WHO and other globalist organizations as well as our own government implemented the destructive COVID-19 countermeasures worldwide; if approved, these treaties and regulations will forever cast such responses into immovable concrete.

Military Countermeasures Pandemic Response: It turns out that the entire response to COVID-19 — from suppressing off-label early treatments, to hospital protocols such as Remdesivir and ventilators, to social distancing, mask and vaccine mandates, to the development and deployment of the gene therapy mRNA shots — were long-planned Department of Defense (DoD) military countermeasures implemented via Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) and related laws.

The mRNA Beat Goes On: The mRNA technology roll-out started with COVID-19 genetic injections, but it’s not stopping there. Nearly every “vaccine,” including influenza and RSV, is likely to use the mRNA platform.

Self-Amplification Vaccinates EVERYONE: But it gets worse. Now “vaccine” technology is being pushed to a whole new level: self-amplifying and passively administered vaccines, which means people will be “vaccinated” regardless of whether they choose to be.

A new class of “encrypted RNA” vaccines will allow vaccine RNA to piggyback onto an existing wild virus and spread from person to person without any person’s knowledge or consent. Two companies involved in this research — Autonomous Therapeutics and VxBiosciences — already have received millions of dollars from the US federal government. A study using this technology on hamsters and the SARS-Cov-2 virus is complete, with a Phase I trial on humans in the works. A self-amplifying mRNA vaccine has been approved in Japan. And the NIH is working on a novel approach that includes encoding monoclonal antibodies for passive vaccination.

Informed Consent? Nope! All this new technology violates the doctrine of informed consent and could make current issues with mRNA vaccine shedding and side effects seem like a walk in the park. We cannot simply ignore these developments and hope for the best. We must be proactive.

Show Me the Receipts! Below are just a few examples of coverage that you won't see in mainstream media or medical journals; these illustrate the depth and breadth of the problems with “vaccine” research in which scientists become gods and globalist organizations will impose totalitarian control over the entire world. Next are some important definitions, followed by steps and action items that may combat this dystopian future. Finally, we offer links and a handout you can share with others

Don’t Ignore This! Please consider the scientific and carefully researched information about what's already occurred and what’s ahead for the world. Ignore the propaganda and gaslighting. We must stop this insanity before the genie escapes the bottle with no way to stuff it back in.

Please share this information with anyone who has the power to do something about it. Share

IN THE NEWS: Side Effects, Censorship, Shedding, Fibrous Clots & the WHO

The Highwire Episode 360: The Clot Thickens

SOURCE: The Highwire Episode 360: The Clot Thickens

Following is some information that we’ve known for years, but due to censorship and global control, many people remain unaware:

VACCINE SIDE EFFECTS: First Batch of VSAFE Free Text Data Released. Aaron Siri, Esq., ICAN Lead Counsel, discusses the first batch of COVID-19 vaccine injury data from the “free-text field entries” in the V-safe reporting app, obtained recently from the CDC. These entries reveal disturbing injury statistics, which may be the best reflection so far of the true safety profile of the COVID-19 shots (video 23 min 25 sec): Watch | V-SAFE Data | CDC VAERS Data (OpenVAERS)

CENSORSHIP: French Bill Seeks to Criminalize Medical “Misinformation.” Press and medical journalists are the target of a new French bill that may criminalize criticism of therapeutic and prophylactic remedies deemed safe by the medical community. Similar legislation is being considered in the US (video 7 min): Watch

VACCINE SHEDDING: Dr. Pierre Kory and A Midwestern Doctor have discussed shedding by those who have received COVID-19 gene therapy shots. This is not a conspiracy theory, but is backed by their careful research, significant anecdotal evidence, and the FDA itself: Read | Read | Read

FIBROUS CLOTS: Embalmers Worldwide Report Unexplained Fibrous “Rubbery” Clots in Deceased. Fibrous clots were not seen before 2021. Trade embalmer Richard Hirschman discusses a viral video he posted of a long fibrous clot being removed from the jugular of a corpse. US Air Force Major & Data Analyst Thomas Haviland explains data he collected from two “Worldwide Embalmer Blood Clot Surveys” investigating the appearance of new and unusual white fibrous clots in corpses (49 min 36 sec): Watch

WHO & GLOBAL CONTROL: VIDEO EXCERPTS FROM THE INTERNATIONAL COVID SUMMIT 5. David Martin, Maria Hubmer-Mogg, Meryl Nass and Philipp Kruse spoke about the World Health Organization (WHO), the destruction of medical freedom and informed consent, who is behind the global takeover, and what we must do about it – before it’s too late. Do not miss these speeches! (video 1 hr 15 min): Watch

WHO & GLOBAL CONTROL: “Federal Health Agencies and the COVID Cartel: What Are They Hiding?” Roundtable: Rob Roos (Member of the European Parliament) and Philipp Kruse (Swiss lawyer) shared important information about the World Health Organization with Senator Ron Johnson and the world. They clearly lay out the future in store, a future that FEW are heeding (video excerpt 18 min 34 sec): Watch

IN THE NEWS: New Dangers: Self-Spreading, Self-Amplifying Vaccines

The Highwire Episode 360: Self-Spreading Vaccines

SOURCE: The Highwire Episode 360: The Clot Thickens

And here is news of the latest self-spreading, self-amplifying technology that few people knew about until recently.

This is where it gets really scary because NO ONE will be able to escape these products once released.

SELF-AMPLIFYING VACCINES: “Self-Spreading” Vaccines Take a Dangerous Step Forward. A genetically engineered, self-spreading vaccine may alter humanity’s biological make-up forever, and you won’t be able to opt out. Given all the adverse events—including death and disability—that already occurred with the COVID-19 gene therapy shots, we could be facing a mass extinction event (video 24 min): Watch

ICAN Uncovers a Potential Next-Level Threat: “Inhalable” Self-Spreading Vaccines That Spread Like a Virus. A new class of “encrypted RNA” vaccines will allow the RNA to piggyback onto an existing wild virus and spread from person to person without any person’s knowledge or consent. The article explains how the technology works along with companies and US government funding involved: Read

VIGILANT FOX ON X: 🚨WARNING: Self-Spreading Vaccines Are Approaching Fast! Self-Spreading technology was ALMOST ready for COVID-19 and likely will be available and used for future declared pandemics. Only that pesky “informed consent” stands in the way of mass use of this technology; but they don’t actually care about informed consent and do not need it for Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) countermeasures – just as they did not need it for COVID-19 countermeasures. The self-spreading vaccine is meant to circumvent "behavioral barriers.” The US military and Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) are exploring research into antivirals that “evolve” in real-time against new viral strains. If a self-spreading vaccine mutates in an unforeseen way, it could pose grave risks for all humanity (plants and animals too!): Read

NATURE BIOTECHNOLOGY: Self-Amplifying Vaccine Approved in Japan. Japanese regulators approved a COVID-19 vaccine that uses self-amplifying messenger RNA (sa-mRNA), the first vaccine of this kind to get full approval. Additional sa-mRNA vaccine candidates against other SARS-Cov-2 variants and influenza are in clinical testing: Read

DEFINITIONS: Informed Consent, EUA, & Nullification

What does it mean?

The following definitions will help you understand key concepts of informed consent, how current EUA and similar laws bypass informed consent, and a way to escape these laws through nullification.

1. INFORMED CONSENT

Informed Consent: An Ethical Principle

The right to informed consent is an overarching ethical principle in the practice of medicine, for which vaccination should be no exception. We maintain this is a responsible and ethically justifiable position to take in light of the fact that vaccination is a medical intervention performed on a healthy person that has the inherent ability to result in the injury or death of that healthy person. ~Barbara Loe Fisher

For an individual to give valid informed consent, three components must be present. Disclosure: Provides the information necessary to make an autonomous decision and to ensure the subject adequately understands the information provided. Capacity: Requires that the subject can both understand the information provided and form a reasonable judgment based on the potential consequences of his/her decision. Voluntariness: Requires that the subject has the right to freely exercise his/her decision making without being subjected to external pressure such as coercion, manipulation, or undue influence.

Informed consent has its basis in the Nuremburg Code, which was developed after WWII to prevent its atrocities from being repeated in the future. Unfortunately, the Nuremberg Code—like informed consent—has been abandoned: “Never again,” has become “Once again.”

All aspects of informed consent go out the window when a Public Health Emergency is declared and Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) is granted. Should the WHO treaty and IHR amendments pass in May 2024, informed consent will vanish for everyone on planet Earth.

2. EMERGENCY USE AUTHORIZATION (EUA) ( FROM THE FDA’S OWN SLIDE DECK )

An Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) authorizes the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to allow the use of a drug prior to approval. It does not constitute approval of the drug; instead it simply authorizes the FDA to facilitate an unapproved product, or an unapproved use of an approved product, during a declared state of emergency from one of several agencies or of a "material threat" by the Secretary of Homeland Security.

FDA Powerpoint Presentation, page 8: EUA (FD&C Act § 564) is for use in emergencies involving Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and Nuclear (CBRN) agent(s) and for Department of Defense (DoD) agent(s) of war. FDA can authorize for use to diagnose, prevent, treat: an unapproved medical product or unapproved use of an approved product (e.g., for a new indication).



Only the following statutory criteria must be met: Serious or life-threatening disease / condition caused by a CBRN agent(s) referred to in the HHS Secretary EUA declaration; reasonable belief product “may be” effective; known / potential benefits outweigh known / potential risks; no adequate, approved, available alternative to product.

All aspects of informed consent are waived with EUA Countermeasures.

Under EUA, no clinicial trials or informed consent are required.

Government and media suppressed and maligned safe and effective early COVID-19 treatments. EUA countermeasures as defined by law are neither constitutional nor moral, but they are legal. Once a Public Health Emergency is declared, informed consent no longer applies because countermeasures can occur under Emergency Use Authorization.

PREP Act allows Secretary of HHS to declare a Public Health Emergency (PHE) essentially on a whim and extended indefinitely (we still are technically under PHE orders). And with the upcoming (May 2024) World Health Organization (WHO) Treaty and amendments to International Health Regulations, all such declarations will be ceded to the WHO and its umbrella agency the United Nations.

3. NULLIFICATION

A state has the right to nullify, or invalidate, unconstitutional federal laws (Tenth Amendment to the US Constitution). CLICK to read amendment.

Nullification is a legal theory – granted by the Tenth Amendment of the US Constitution – that a state has the right to nullify, or invalidate, any federal laws which they deem unconstitutional with respect to the United States Constitution (as opposed to the state's own constitution).

WHAT WE MUST DO (State & Federal Level Actions)

Seven Steps We Must Take!

Past experience with the mRNA gene therapy shots and this looming self-spreading, self-amplifying vaccine technology illustrate why we must act with extreme urgency to:

Recall and remove all mRNA gene therapy shots currently in use. Stop this type of “gene therapy” and “gain of function” research NOW and ensure any resulting products developed elsewhere are NOT used in the US. Repeal and/or nullify all laws that allow this type of research. Repeal and/or nullify all laws such as the PREP Act that allow DOD countermeasures like those used during the COVID era. Exit and defund the UN, WHO, WEF and all other globalist organizations and rebuff captured American bureaucracies such as NIH, CDC, FDA, health districts, medical boards, etc. Implement rigorous and enforceable informed consent laws. Implement tough, proactive, and complete NO MANDATES, NO DISCRIMINATION, NO EMPLOYER ADVERSE ACTIONS, and NO LIABILITY WAIVER legislation in every US state. Something like this:

🚫 NO MANDATES: No person may be required by any entity (governmental, non-governmental, or private) or any international health authority to take, be administered, or otherwise receive — or to disclose whether the person has taken, been administered or otherwise received — a medical procedure, vaccine, biologic, or medical product. This applies to any method of administration that is available now or in the future (e.g., mask, test such as PCR, injection, aerosol, self-amplification, passive, patch, food, surgical procedure, or any other method). 🚫 NO DISCRIMINATION: No person who refuses to be vaccinated, or receive a medical procedure, vaccine, biologic, or medical product shall be prohibited from receiving medical treatment, or from being offered employment or a contract position, or from purchasing groceries, entering public buildings, traveling, or engaging in any other activity that is otherwise lawful. 🚫 NO EMPLOYER ADVERSE ACTIONS: No employer may take an adverse action against an employee or contractor or an applicant for employment or a contract position for refusing a medical procedure, vaccine, biologic, or medical product.



🚫 NO WAIVER OF LIABILITY: No manufacturer of, or person willfully administering, a medical procedure, vaccine, biologic, or medical product shall be immune from liability for injuries or deaths caused by those manufactured products or willful administrations.

Idaho Bills that Could have Protected Our Health & Freedom (ALL Held in Committee)

Sincere thanks to the legislators who proposed and championed these bills. Your efforts were nothing short of heroic. If only the public had been able to hear the debate and the legislators had been allowed to vote.

How Did They Vote | Who’s Running?

LOUISIANA LEADS THE WAY Proposed Louisiana SB133 is crucial as the May 2024 WHO pandemic treaty and International Health Regulations amendment votes loom ominously. All states should pass similar legislation to protect their citizens! Idaho could have done so with bills HJM007 and S1287. SB133 Text (this bill is both brilliant and brief): PUBLIC HEALTH: Provides relative to certain international organizations. The World Health Organization, United Nations, and the World Economic Forum shall have no jurisdiction or power within the state of Louisiana. No rule, regulation, fee, tax policy, or mandate of any kind of the World Health Organization, United Nations, and the World Economic Forum shall be enforced or implemented by the state of Louisiana or any agency, department, board, commission, political subdivision, governmental entity of the state, parish, municipality, or any other political entity. (If passed in the House and signed by the governor, SB133 will take effect August 1, 2024.)

RESOURCES & LINKS

SOURCES used in this article and additional information you can share.

Informed Consent. Censorship & WHO

Nuremberg Code: Read

Informed Consent (Wikipedia): Read

Informed Consent (NIH): Read

Johns Hopkins: Technologies to Address—Global Catastrophic Biological Risks. Detailed discussion of informed consent and self-spreading vaccines (12/22, 71 pages): Read (PDF)

FDA eases informed consent requirements for minimal risk trials (12/21/23): Read

French Bill Seeks to Criminalize Medical “Misinformation.” The HIGHWIRE (02/23/24, video 7 min): Watch

Video Excerpts from the International COVID Summit 5. By James Roguski. David Martin, Maria Hubmer-Mogg, Meryl Nass and Philipp Kruse (02/24/24, video 1 hr 15 min): Watch

Rob Roos, (Member of the European Parliament) and Philipp Kruse, (Swiss lawyer) shared important information about the World Health Organization with Senator Ron Johnson and the world. By James Roguski (02/26/24): Read | Video excerpt (18 min 34 sec) | Full video (4 hr 2 min)

Barbara Loe Fisher and Informed Consent. Testimony from 02/26/24 Ron Johnson Senate Hearing. By Robert W Malone MD, MS (02/27/24): Read

Self-Amplifying, Transmissible Spread

The case for transmissible antivirals to control population-wide infectious disease. By Timothy Notton, Josep Sardanyés, Ariel D Weinberger, Leor S Weinberger (07/10/14): Read

Warp speed isn’t fast enough: the need for variant-proof therapeutics. Broad-spectrum vaccines and therapies are needed to get ahead of the next pandemic and stay ahead of viral variants. By Tevi Troy And Ariel Weinberger, Autonomous Therapeutics (03/14/23): Read

ICAN Uncovers a Potential Next-Level Threat: “Inhalable” Self-Spreading Vaccines That Spread Like a Virus—ICAN Legal Update (02/14/24): Read

First self-amplifying mRNA vaccine approved in Japan (01/17/24): Read

An Update on Self-Amplifying mRNA Vaccine Development: Read

ICAN Uncovers a Potential Next-Level Threat: “Inhalable” Self-Spreading Vaccines That Spread Like a Virus (02/14/24): Read

VIGILANT FOX ON X: 🚨WARNING: Self-Spreading Vaccines Are Approaching Fast! (02/23/24): Read

Nature Biotechnology: Self-Amplifying Vaccine Approved in Japan (01/17/24): Read

Monoclonal Antibody Vaccines—An Update on Self-Amplifying mRNA Vaccine Development. By Anna K. Blakney, Shell Ip, and Andrew J. Geall (01/28/21): Read

Passive immunity (Wikipedia). Note that this definition likely will expand to include self-amplifying vaccines: Read

Gene Therapy (Wikipedia): Read

Gain of Function (Wikipedia): Read

EUA Countermeasures & PREP Act

Emergency Use Authorization (Wikipedia): Read

FDA POWERPOINT: 2022-09-15 08:43: Read

PREP Act (immunity from liability): Read

Summary of Everything and Quick Links, Updated—Year End 2023. By Sasha Latypova (06/26/23): Read

EUA Countermeasures are neither investigational nor experimental! Before filing a lawsuit against pharma or an illegal mandate, read this article and watch the linked video. By Sasha Latypova (12/02/23): Read

On 'mandates,' and the irrelevance of informed consent principles in the EUA countermeasures use context. By Katherine Watt (12/02/23): Read

Nullification

TN Citizens for State Sovereignty—Tennessee Putting Teeth in the Tenth. Nullification is not only a state's right it is a state's duty and responsibility. By Karen Bracken (01/01/24): Read

Nullification (Wikipedia): Read

Tenth Amendment of the US Constitution: Read

Adverse Reactions & Shedding

INSIDERS REPORT: THE HIGHWIRE: Episode 360: The Clot Thickens (02/26/24): Full episode, episode segments on key topics, and links to source articles: Read

Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (OpenVAERS): Read

Vaccine Shedding — “Shedding” of Covid mRNA Vaccine Components and Products from the Vaccinated to the Unvaccinated. It's happening. The manufacturers and regulators knew it was a risk, yet, like numerous aspects of the Covid vaccine mRNA technology, did not test for excretion potential of spike proteins or Lipid Nano Particles (LNPs). By Pierre Kory, MD, MPA (11/01/23). Contains links to all nine parts in the series: Read

Vaccine Shedding — mRNA Vaccine Shedding of Spike Protein: State of the Scientific and Clinical Evidence. A concise, organized, and referenced document detailing the scientific and clinical evidence that spike protein shedding causes side effects in a cohort of people exposed to the vaccinated. By Pierre Kory, MD, MPA (02/19/24): Read

Vaccine Shedding — Unraveling the Mysteries of mRNA Vaccine Shedding. How is it possible and what can you do about it? By A Midwestern Doctor (01/21/24): Read

VACCINE SIDE EFFECTS: First Batch of VSAFE Free Text Data Released. The HIGHWIRE (02/23/24, video 23 min 25 sec): Read

FIBROUS CLOTS: Embalmers Worldwide Report Unexplained Fibrous “Rubbery” Clots in Deceased. The HIGHWIRE (02/23/24, video 49 min 36 sec): Read

ADDITIONAL RESOURCES

Idaho's County Commissioners Advise Against Gene Therapy Shots: Read

Covid Essential Links: Read

20 COVID “PANDEMIC” & VACCINE FACTS (downloadable PDF handout)