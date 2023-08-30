Resources - Update 04/18/24
News, local Idaho issues, interviews, and action items that you probably won’t find in mainstream media. Plus valuable independent medical resources. Short link: https://tinyurl.com/4h757avt
Thanks for reading Big E’s Big Mouth Substack! Subscribe for free to receive new posts and support my work.
Short link for sharing: https://tinyurl.com/4h757avt
Subscribe to or visit the resources listed below to get the full firehose experience; many are free or available with modest charge, and most can deliver updates to your email inbox.
NOTE: Read carefully, think independently. Not everything you read or see is 100% true — not even here! Use your own judgment. Here is a link to help you make better choices in media: Read
🔍 Are you looking for something specific on this Substack? Simply tap or click the magnifying glass icon wherever you see it (best to start at Archive). Start typing your search term. Articles that match your search will appear like magic. Select the article you want!
🎧 🧠 Tip: Learn more, listen faster! Speed up videos and podcasts to 1.25x or more. The more you do it, the easier it is to understand the faster speeds.
Share!
Learn as much as you can about things that affect you and your family the most. Then SHARE with others. For example, you can use SHARE buttons to share Substack articles or excerpts.
Use the SHARE button near the top of an article or wherever you are prompted to share (see images above). Then select an option from the menu.
Forward emails you receive (method depends on your email program).
Read Other People’s Substacks!
🗂️ Quick Index
Site map (all of our articles)
Search (all of our articles)
POLITICS - AKA Where to Learn Important Stuff You Won’t Find In “The Media”
🍲 Something for Everyone - Organized Chronologically by Topic
Wake-up Toolkit. Articles Organized by Topic in Chronological Order for Easy Reference & Sharing, by MARGARET ANNA ALICE: Read
🤺 POLITICS - AKA Where to Learn Important Stuff You Won’t Find In “The Media”
🚫 DO NOT COMPLY WITH TYRANNY
REMINDER: Government Tyranny in the CovidEra (video 1 min 30 sec): Watch
Noncompliant Movie by Krisanne Hall, Liberty First Society (1 hr 24 min): Watch
Del BigTree’s Chilling Review of Covid-19 Vaccine Discrimination (8 min): Watch
Neil Oliver: A War On Humanity | ULEZ: 'To hell with spinelessness!' (video 11 min): Watch | What is ULEZ?
Take Action (updated regularly): Read
People’s Rights Network (Idaho): Read
Surety Bonds - Bonds for the Win (national)
Surety bonds protect WE THE PEOPLE from fraud and malpractice. When a bondholder breaks a bond’s terms, the harmed party can make a claim on the bond to recover losses.): Read
Protect Your Privacy
Many companies — especially free email providers, search engines, and browsers — gather information about you and your activities; then they sell or share that information. Avoid, if you can: Hotmail, Gmail, AOL, Yahoo for email; Bing, Google, and DuckDuckGo for search; Chrome, Safari, Firefox, Edge, DuckDuckGo and similar for browsing. Some recommendations (other options exist, but this list is a good start):
Browser: Use Brave browser: Reasons to Use Brave: Read
PC Magazine’s 2024 Guide to Private Browsers: Read
Search: Use the Startpage search engine, which gives better results and protects your privacy.
Make Startpage your default search engine: Read
Email: Use Proton Mail email (free and paid subscriptions).
Migrate from other email providers including Google, Yahoo, Outlook and Other (IMAP): Read | More Details
Proton products include Mail, Calendar, Drive, VPN, Pass, Password Generator, and Proton for Business. Read
✅ NATIONAL & INTERNATIONAL
☕️ Coffee & Covid 2023 🦠: Read
The Epoch Times: Read
The Charlie Kirk Show Podcast: Listen
American Thought Leaders Podcast: Listen
America Out Loud News: Read & Listen
AND Magazine Substack: Read
Frontline News (America’s Frontline Doctors): Read
Tucker On Twitter: Watch
AZ Quotes (great quotes to start or end your day): Read
Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene. Check out her website and sign up for her newsletter: Website | Signup
Senator Ron Johnson (Mission: To Help People. Check out his website, especially his newsletter): Read
House Speaker Mike Johnson: Newsletter Signup | News
Open the Books (government watchdog): Read
Reconstitution Starter Pack (Supporting materials for people fighting on the litigation and legal reform battlefields, by Katherine Watt): Read
✅ IDAHO
Idaho.One (Your Favorite Sources in One Place): Read
Gem State Chronicle (“News and analysis that empowers you to make positive change in Idaho” - website from Gem State Substack creator Brian Almon): Read
Gem State Substack (Political news and analysis in the Treasure Valley and Idaho): Read
Idaho Tribune (Conservative journalism that focuses on North Idaho): Read
Idaho World (Boise County Newspaper): Read
The People’s Pen (a printed conservative newspaper that will inspire you to become a more informed and engaged citizen): Read | Subscribe for snail mail delivery
Idaho Republican Party (GOP): Read
Idaho Republican Party (All Counties Contact Info): Read
Conservatives Of… Upcoming Events: Read
Ada County: News, Upcoming Events & Action Items: Read
Boise County: News, Upcoming Events & Action Items: Read
Boise County Public Records Request: Download (PDF)
Idaho Freedom Caucus: Read | Donate
Snail Mail donations:
Idaho Freedom Caucus PAC
1107 East Sherman Ave
Couer d’ Alene ID 83814
Idaho Freedom Foundation: Read
Idaho State Legislators:
House: Scroll to your favorite representative, then click the Subscribe to Mailing List(s) link next to his/her name: Read
Senate. Scroll to your favorite senator, then click the Subscribe to Mailing List(s) link next to his/her name: Read
Many representatives and senators have their own Substacks. Some of the best are in this list: Read
Idaho Senator James E Risch Press Releases: Read
Idaho Representative Mike Simpson Press Releases: Read
Idaho Governor Brad Little Press Releases: Read
Idaho Attorney General Raúl R. Labrador News: Read
✅ CONTACT & VOTING INFO
IDAHO
Your Idaho Legislator: Find
Idaho Legislature (House & Senate) Info & Bills: Read
Email Idaho (Conveniently contact all legislators or selected committees in the Idaho State Legislature and state officials): Read
Your Idaho Counties: Find
Your Idaho Cities Officials: Find
Public Health Districts in Idaho: Find
Public Townhall Meetings in Idaho: Find
Idaho Voting Guide: This Substack’s Research into tools for voters, unofficial advice and opinions (updated as needed): Read
Transparent Idaho: Searchable Idaho government website that shows exactly how your tax dollars are being spent at the state, city, county, and local district level. Courtesy of the Idaho State Controller’s Office, this website provides trusted state and local financial data: Read
NATIONAL
Your Federal Legislator: Find
How Did They Vote? Read
U.S. House (Congress) Info & Bills: Read
U.S. Senate Info & Bills: Read
Legislative Bill Trackers: Read
🤣 HUMOR (and PATHOS)
The Babylon Bee | Fake News You Can Trust: Read
Buddy Brown: Read
Who is Dr. Robert Malone (Friday Funnies and Sunday Strip): Read
👍 HEALTH
✅ General Resources
Children’s Health Defense (CHD): Read
This Week with Mary + Polly: Weekly Health News Summary and Show Clips: Read
The Highwire: Watch
Informed Consent Action Network (ICAN). Committed to Informed Consent, and the Eradication of Man-made Disease: Read
Free September 2023 “The Informant” monthly donor magazine (PDF): Download
ICAN Legislate. ICAN’s political arm for health freedom legislation: Read
Front Line COVID-19 Critical Care Alliance (FLCCC): Read
America Out Loud Pulse: Read & Listen
GreenMed - The Science of Natural Healing: Read
NeilMed Sinus Rinse. LVLP (Large Volume Low Pressure) saline nasal irrigation systems wash out pollen, allergens, and dust: Read
Stand for Health Freedom: Read
✅ Covid Essential Links
✅ Independent Medical Resources
Consider this list of organizations for independent medical information and provider resources. Many do not take insurance, but still could save you money and provide excellent care.
Association of American Physicians & Surgeons (AAPS Online): Read
AAPS Patient Resources & Medical Providers (Direct Primary, Cash Pay, etc): Read
The Wedge of Health Freedom: Read
DPC Frontier - DPC Practice Mapper (DPC means Direct Primary Care): Read
Front Line COVID-19 Critical Care Alliance (FLCCC): Read
FLCCC Medical Providers: Read
IDAHO:
Physicians for Informed Consent: Read
For cancer care, consider approaches that have been suppressed or ridiculed for decades or recently. Two examples:
✅ Medical Preparedness & Products
A few resources for you to research. (Providing this list does not imply endorsement.)
Dr. Syed Haider - Get D-Pack or disaster preparedness antibiotic kit, backup meds and COVID protocols: Read
JASE Medical: Read
Dr. Zelenko: Read
Safe Blood: Read
The Wellness Company: Read
1️⃣ POPULAR SINGLE-TOPIC ARTICLES
Events & Action Items
ADA COUNTY: News, Upcoming Events & Action Items for Conservatives
BOISE COUNTY: News, Upcoming Events & Action Items for Conservatives
ACTION ITEMS: Reignite Freedom - Global Walkout - World Council for Health
15 Tips for Friends and Family by Corey Lynn (02/26/24): Save money, protect your assets, access more affordable healthcare, find sources of fresh food, gather financial tips, purchase USA-made products, and more.
Ranting & Raving. Let’s Not Be Caving (03/12/24)
Health & Health Freedom
Idaho’s County Commissioners Advise Against Gene Therapy Shots
IDAHO & Beyond (04/17/24) ~ Must-Read HEALTH FREEDOM Edition
Informed Consent and Human Health: From mRNA Gene Therapy Injections to Self-Amplifying Vaccines
Winter Vehicle Emergency Safety Kit Comedy (may require login)
Money & Financial Freedom
Voting & Freedom
Jungle Primaries & Ranked Choice Voting (RCV) Ballot Initiative: A Race to the Bottom
Nullification: Bill in Tennessee can be replicated to assert and protect state sovereignty from federal over-reach
NEW HOUSE SPEAKER ELECTED: Congressman Mike Johnson of Louisiana