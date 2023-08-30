Thank you for reading Big E’s Big Mouth Substack. This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

Read Other People’s Substacks!

SUBSTACKS!

🗂️ Quick Index

🍲 Something for Everyone - Organized Chronologically by Topic

Something for Everyone

Wake-up Toolkit. Articles Organized by Topic in Chronological Order for Easy Reference & Sharing, by MARGARET ANNA ALICE: Read

🤺 POLITICS - AKA Where to Learn Important Stuff You Won’t Find In “The Media”

🚫 DO NOT COMPLY WITH TYRANNY

REMINDER: Government Tyranny in the CovidEra (video 1 min 30 sec): Watch

Noncompliant Movie by Krisanne Hall, Liberty First Society (1 hr 24 min): Watch

Del BigTree’s Chilling Review of Covid-19 Vaccine Discrimination (8 min): Watch

Neil Oliver: A War On Humanity | ULEZ: 'To hell with spinelessness!' (video 11 min): Watch | What is ULEZ?

Take Action (updated regularly): Read

People’s Rights Network (Idaho): Read

Surety Bonds - Bonds for the Win (national)

Surety bonds protect WE THE PEOPLE from fraud and malpractice. When a bondholder breaks a bond’s terms, the harmed party can make a claim on the bond to recover losses.): Read

Protect Your Privacy

Many companies — especially free email providers, search engines, and browsers — gather information about you and your activities; then they sell or share that information. Avoid, if you can: Hotmail, Gmail, AOL, Yahoo for email; Bing, Google, and DuckDuckGo for search; Chrome, Safari, Firefox, Edge, DuckDuckGo and similar for browsing. Some recommendations (other options exist, but this list is a good start):

✅ NATIONAL & INTERNATIONAL

☕️ Coffee & Covid 2023 🦠: Read

The Epoch Times: Read

The Charlie Kirk Show Podcast: Listen

American Thought Leaders Podcast: Listen

America Out Loud News: Read & Listen

AND Magazine Substack: Read

Frontline News (America’s Frontline Doctors): Read

Tucker On Twitter: Watch

AZ Quotes (great quotes to start or end your day): Read

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene. Check out her website and sign up for her newsletter: Website | Signup

Senator Ron Johnson (Mission: To Help People. Check out his website, especially his newsletter): Read

House Speaker Mike Johnson: Newsletter Signup | News

Open the Books (government watchdog): Read

Reconstitution Starter Pack (Supporting materials for people fighting on the litigation and legal reform battlefields, by Katherine Watt): Read

✅ IDAHO

Idaho.One (Your Favorite Sources in One Place): Read

Gem State Chronicle (“News and analysis that empowers you to make positive change in Idaho” - website from Gem State Substack creator Brian Almon): Read

Gem State Substack (Political news and analysis in the Treasure Valley and Idaho): Read

Idaho Tribune (Conservative journalism that focuses on North Idaho): Read

Idaho World (Boise County Newspaper): Read

The People’s Pen (a printed conservative newspaper that will inspire you to become a more informed and engaged citizen): Read | Subscribe for snail mail delivery

Idaho Republican Party (GOP): Read

Idaho Republican Party (All Counties Contact Info): Read

Conservatives Of… Upcoming Events: Read

Ada County: News, Upcoming Events & Action Items: Read

Boise County: News, Upcoming Events & Action Items: Read

Boise County Public Records Request: Download (PDF)

Idaho Freedom Caucus: Read | Donate Snail Mail donations:

Idaho Freedom Caucus PAC

1107 East Sherman Ave

Couer d’ Alene ID 83814

Idaho Freedom Foundation: Read

Idaho State Legislators: House: Scroll to your favorite representative, then click the Subscribe to Mailing List(s) link next to his/her name: Read Senate. Scroll to your favorite senator, then click the Subscribe to Mailing List(s) link next to his/her name: Read Many representatives and senators have their own Substacks. Some of the best are in this list: Read

Idaho Senator James E Risch Press Releases: Read

Idaho Representative Mike Simpson Press Releases: Read

Idaho Governor Brad Little Press Releases: Read

Idaho Attorney General Raúl R. Labrador News: Read

✅ CONTACT & VOTING INFO

IDAHO

Your Idaho Legislator: Find

Idaho Legislature (House & Senate) Info & Bills: Read

Email Idaho (Conveniently contact all legislators or selected committees in the Idaho State Legislature and state officials): Read

Your Idaho Counties: Find

Your Idaho Cities Officials: Find

Public Health Districts in Idaho: Find

Public Townhall Meetings in Idaho: Find

Idaho Voting Guide: This Substack’s Research into tools for voters, unofficial advice and opinions (updated as needed): Read

Transparent Idaho: Searchable Idaho government website that shows exactly how your tax dollars are being spent at the state, city, county, and local district level. Courtesy of the Idaho State Controller’s Office, this website provides trusted state and local financial data: Read

NATIONAL

Your Federal Legislator: Find

How Did They Vote? Read

U.S. House (Congress) Info & Bills: Read

U.S. Senate Info & Bills: Read

Legislative Bill Trackers: Read

🤣 HUMOR (and PATHOS)

The Babylon Bee | Fake News You Can Trust: Read

Buddy Brown: Read

Who is Dr. Robert Malone (Friday Funnies and Sunday Strip): Read

👍 HEALTH

✅ General Resources

Children’s Health Defense (CHD): Read

This Week with Mary + Polly: Weekly Health News Summary and Show Clips: Read

The Highwire: Watch

Informed Consent Action Network (ICAN). Committed to Informed Consent, and the Eradication of Man-made Disease: Read Free September 2023 “The Informant” monthly donor magazine (PDF): Download

ICAN Legislate. ICAN’s political arm for health freedom legislation: Read

Front Line COVID-19 Critical Care Alliance (FLCCC): Read

America Out Loud Pulse: Read & Listen

GreenMed - The Science of Natural Healing: Read

NeilMed Sinus Rinse. LVLP (Large Volume Low Pressure) saline nasal irrigation systems wash out pollen, allergens, and dust: Read

Stand for Health Freedom: Read

✅ Covid Essential Links

✅ Independent Medical Resources

Consider this list of organizations for independent medical information and provider resources. Many do not take insurance, but still could save you money and provide excellent care.

Association of American Physicians & Surgeons (AAPS Online): Read

AAPS Patient Resources & Medical Providers (Direct Primary, Cash Pay, etc): Read

The Wedge of Health Freedom: Read

DPC Frontier - DPC Practice Mapper (DPC means Direct Primary Care): Read

Front Line COVID-19 Critical Care Alliance (FLCCC): Read

FLCCC Medical Providers: Read

IDAHO: Heart 2 Heal (faith-based health ministry, Boise area): Read Objective Health Partnership (telehealth, Boise area and internet): Read

Physicians for Informed Consent: Read

For cancer care, consider approaches that have been suppressed or ridiculed for decades or recently. Two examples:

FLCCC Cancer Care Monograph: Read

Burzynski: The Cancer Cure Cover-Up: Watch

✅ Medical Preparedness & Products

A few resources for you to research. (Providing this list does not imply endorsement.)

Dr. Syed Haider - Get D-Pack or disaster preparedness antibiotic kit, backup meds and COVID protocols: Read

JASE Medical: Read

Dr. Zelenko: Read

Safe Blood: Read

The Wellness Company: Read

