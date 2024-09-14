Last update: 09/14/24

Medical Freedom Solutions & Other Issues for Idaho

🔥🔥Please share this post with everyone you know now, and anyone you don’t know yet! 🔥🔥Share with your legislator. Share with your neighbor. Share with family and friends. Share to the earth’s ends. Please help us get this done for each and everyone. Share

➡️ Short Note (for quick sharing & email): https://tinyurl.com/3sznzcy5

Quick Index

WHAT IS HAPPENING? WHAT MUST WE DO?

We must move out of the darkness, toward the light of independent thinking and freedom.

🗣️ “Developing technologies would permit involuntary, widespread delivery of pathogens that result in a complete and permanent revamping of our God-given immune systems without requiring any informed consent.” ~ICAN Legal Update (02/14/24) 🗣️ “Nullification is not only a state's right; it is a state's duty and responsibility” ~Tennessee Putting Teeth in the Tenth

Censorship and propaganda are getting worse in America and around the world. The World Health Organization (WHO) and other globalist organizations are working hard to forever shut down human freedom and all rights currently protected under democratic Constitutions, putting the entire world under unchecked, bankrupting, arbitrary, no-liability totalitarian rule. Remember that the WHO and other globalist organizations as well as our own government implemented the destructive COVID-19 countermeasures worldwide.

NOTE: While this document focuses on COVID-19 countermeasures (mainly because they are still fresh on our minds), the COVID era is not unique in American or world history. Globalist policies aim to make all COVID-like countermeasures permanent everywhere on earth.

We’ve seen many examples as tyranny escalates and takes over the world. Illustrating just two of them are the following segments from The Highwire’s 9/10/24 Episode 389: The Dark Horse (full video 3:14:25). Please watch them!

BRAZIL BANS X, PUNISHES CITIZENS FOR FREE SPEECH. CLICK to View (15:00).

DIGITAL VACCINE PASSPORTS COMING TO THE EU. CLICK to View (14:15).

This freedom grab must stop. Idaho can and must lead the way!

Where We Are Now…

Let’s put the genie back in the bottle!

Please consider scientific and carefully researched information about what's already occurred and what’s ahead for the world. Ignore the propaganda and gaslighting. We must stop this insanity before the genie escapes the bottle with no way to stuff it back in. Idaho can do this. The genie bottle stuffing will take everyone pushing together.

What the Heck Happened?

Informed Consent & Liability. Under no circumstances should any substance — whether it be called a vaccine, toxin, pesticide, herbicide, bactericide, etc. — ever be administered to living things without their informed consent (if they are capable of providing it) or without the consent of their caretakers. Nor should any product be administered unless the manufacturer has liability for harms caused.

Summary: Vaccines and Other “Countermeasures”

Can Vaccines be Harmful? Vaccines are recognized by both government and academia as having “unavoidable adverse side effects.” Dr. Stanley Plotkin, who literally wrote the book Plotkin’s Vaccines, finally admitted that vaccines have not been adequately proven safe and effective. Even approved vaccines have been found to be dangerous and later recalled by the FDA. Thus, the unavoidable risk of vaccines is clear. Individual consent cannot and must not be usurped by government orders.

The National Childhood Vaccine Injury Act of 1986. Due to provisions of the 1986 Childhood Vaccine Injury Act, vaccine manufacturers have no liability and consumers have no right to civil action, even though vaccines are known to have “Unavoidable adverse side effects; warnings” (see 42USC 300aa-22). A harmed individual’s only option is a “vaccine court,” which limits the injuries that can be claimed, and burdens the injured with a nearly impossible standard for proving harms. See FAQs here.

Military Countermeasures Pandemic Response: It turns out that the entire response to COVID-19 — from suppressing off-label early treatments, to hospital protocols such as Remdesivir and ventilators, to social distancing, mask and vaccine mandates, to the development and deployment of the gene therapy mRNA shots — were long-planned Department of Defense (DoD) military countermeasures implemented via Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) and related laws.

The mRNA Beat Goes On: The mRNA technology roll-out started with COVID-19 genetic injections, but it’s not stopping there. Nearly every “vaccine,” including influenza and RSV, is likely to use the mRNA platform.

Self-Amplification Vaccinates EVERYONE: But it gets worse. Now “vaccine” technology is being pushed to a whole new level: self-amplifying and passively administered vaccines, which means people will be “vaccinated” regardless of whether they choose to be.

Not Limited to Vaccines: It’s not just “vaccines” that negatively affect the health of living beings, soils, air, and water. It’s ALL toxins, including (but not limited to) pesticides, herbicides, virucides, bactericides, geoengineering, electromagnetic and nuclear radiation, and even psychological warfare.

Informed Consent? Nope! All toxic technology violates the doctrine of informed consent and could make current issues with mRNA vaccine shedding and side effects seem like a walk in the park. We cannot simply ignore these developments and hope for the best. We must be proactive and stop them.

How to Stop This! Below are some important definitions, followed by steps and action items that may prevent a dystopian and tyrannical future. We also provide additional resources and links for doing more research.

DEFINITIONS: Informed Consent, EUA, & Nullification

What does it mean?

The following definitions will help you understand key concepts of informed consent, how current EUA and similar laws bypass informed consent, and a way to escape these laws through nullification.

1. INFORMED CONSENT

Informed Consent: An Ethical Principle

The right to informed consent is an overarching ethical principle in the practice of medicine, for which vaccination should be no exception. We maintain this is a responsible and ethically justifiable position to take in light of the fact that vaccination is a medical intervention performed on a healthy person that has the inherent ability to result in the injury or death of that healthy person. ~Barbara Loe Fisher

For an individual to give valid informed consent, three components must be present.

Disclosure: Provides the information necessary to make an autonomous decision and to ensure the subject adequately understands the information provided. Capacity: Requires that the subject can both understand the information provided and form a reasonable judgment based on the potential consequences of his/her decision. Voluntariness: Requires that the subject has the right to freely exercise his/her decision making without being subjected to external pressure such as coercion, manipulation, or undue influence.

Informed consent has its basis in the Nuremburg Code, which was developed after WWII to prevent its atrocities from being repeated in the future. Unfortunately, the Nuremberg Code—like informed consent—has been abandoned: “Never again,” has become “Again and again.”

All aspects of informed consent go out the window when a Public Health Emergency is declared and Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) is granted. Although the WHO treaty and IHR amendments did not pass in May 2024, the WHO did make “concrete commitments to completing negotiations on a global pandemic agreement within a year, at the latest, and possibly in 2024.”

2. EMERGENCY USE AUTHORIZATION (EUA) ( FROM THE FDA’S OWN SLIDE DECK )

An Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) authorizes the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to allow the use of a drug prior to approval. It does not constitute approval of the drug; instead it simply authorizes the FDA to facilitate an unapproved product, or an unapproved use of an approved product, during a declared state of emergency from one of several agencies or of a "material threat" by the Secretary of Homeland Security.

FDA Powerpoint Presentation, page 8: EUA (FD&C Act § 564) is for use in emergencies involving Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and Nuclear (CBRN) agent(s) and for Department of Defense (DoD) agent(s) of war. FDA can authorize for use to diagnose, prevent, treat: an unapproved medical product or unapproved use of an approved product (e.g., for a new indication).



Only the following statutory criteria must be met: Serious or life-threatening disease / condition caused by a CBRN agent(s) referred to in the HHS Secretary EUA declaration; reasonable belief product “may be” effective; known / potential benefits outweigh known / potential risks; no adequate, approved, available alternative to product.

All aspects of informed consent are waived with EUA Countermeasures.

Under EUA, no clinicial trials or informed consent are required.

Government and media suppressed and maligned safe and effective early COVID-19 treatments. EUA countermeasures as defined by law are neither constitutional nor moral, but they are legal. Once a Public Health Emergency is declared, informed consent no longer applies because countermeasures can occur under Emergency Use Authorization.

PREP Act allows Secretary of HHS to declare a Public Health Emergency (PHE) essentially on a whim and extend it indefinitely (we still are technically under PHE orders).

3. NULLIFICATION

Nullification is a legal theory – granted by the Tenth Amendment of the US Constitution – that a state has the right to nullify, or invalidate, any federal laws which they deem unconstitutional with respect to the United States Constitution (as opposed to the state's own constitution).

The current federal biomedical assault against US Citizens is being carried out under federal kill box laws and state-level Model State Emergency Health Powers Act (MSEHPA) provisions.

NOTE: A kill box is a zone of unrestricted slaughter.

These laws should be repealed by every state legislature. State lawmakers also can nullify unconstitutional federal laws and render those illegitimate federal laws unenforceable within their state borders. TN lawmakers produced a template bill HB726 establishing procedures for nullification of federal acts including statutes, regulations, agency orders, and executive orders. States that value freedom and medical autonomy can adapt the TN template for their own use.

7 STEPS TO FREEDOM: State & Federal Level Actions

Idaho legislators and We the People have the power to create great bills to preserve our liberty and bodily autonomy. Let’s do it together!

Past experience with the mRNA gene therapy shots and this looming self-spreading, self-amplifying vaccine technology illustrate why we must act with extreme urgency to:

Recall, remove, or defund all mRNA gene therapy shots currently in use. Florida Department of Health issued Updated Guidance for COVID-19 Boosters on 09/12/24. NOT RECOMMENDED. Safety and Efficacy concerns clearly laid out. Stop all types of “gene therapy” and “gain of function” research NOW and ensure any resulting products developed elsewhere are NOT used in the US. Repeal and/or nullify all laws that allow this type of research. Repeal and/or nullify all laws such as the PREP Act that allow DOD countermeasures like those used during the COVID era. Exit and defund the UN, WHO, WEF and all other globalist organizations and rebuff captured American bureaucracies such as NIH, CDC, FDA, health districts, medical boards, etc. Implement rigorous and enforceable informed consent laws. Implement tough, proactive, and complete medical freedom legislation in Idaho (and every other US state).

PROPOSED LEGISLATION FOR IDAHO

All proposed legislation must be short and concise, clear, without compromise or conditions, and include full liability (e.g., with punishments and/or fines) for violation and harms.

✔️ NO MANDATES, NO DISCRIMINATION, NO ADVERSE ACTIONS, NO LIABILITY WAIVERS, NO DIGITAL VACCINE PASSPORTS OR SURVEILLANCE

🚫 NO MANDATES: No person shall be required by any entity (governmental, non-governmental, or private) or any international health authority to take, be administered, or otherwise receive — or to disclose whether the person has taken, been administered or otherwise received — a medical procedure, vaccine, biologic, medical product, drug or any countermeasure such as social distancing, lockdowns, etc. This applies to any method of administration that is available now or in the future (e.g., mask, face shield, test such as PCR, injection, aerosol, self-amplification, passive, patch, food, surgical procedure, or any other method). 🚫 NO DISCRIMINATION: No person who refuses to be vaccinated, or receive a medical procedure, vaccine, biologic, or medical product shall be prohibited from receiving medical treatment, or from being offered employment or a contract position, or from purchasing groceries, entering public buildings, traveling, or engaging in any other activity that is otherwise lawful. 🚫 NO EMPLOYER OR SCHOOL ADVERSE ACTIONS: No employer or school may take an adverse action against an employee or contractor or an applicant for employment or a contract position or a student for refusing a medical procedure, vaccine, biologic, or medical product.



🚫 NO WAIVER OF LIABILITY: No manufacturer of, or person willfully administering, a medical procedure, vaccine, biologic, or medical product shall be immune from liability for injuries or deaths caused by those manufactured products or willful administrations. 🚫 NO VACCINE PASSPORTS OR DIGITAL SURVEILLANCE: Vaccine passports are banned: No person shall be required to submit proof of vaccination in any form, digital or otherwise. No CPT Codes (Current Procedural Terminology Codes) shall be entered into a person’s medical record without express permission, and each person shall be allowed to request prompt removal of such codes from the medical record.

✔️ NO PUBLIC FUNDS FOR PROMOTION OR ADMINISTRATION OF GENETIC IMMUNIZATION PRODUCTS TO MINORS OR ADULTS

Public funds shall not be used, granted, paid, or distributed to any entity, organization, or individual for the provision or subsidy of any immunization advertising or medical intervention. The Idaho Medicaid program shall not reimburse or provide coverage for genetic immunizations administered to minors or adults. No physician or other health care professional in the course and scope of employment by the state or county or local government shall provide promotion or administration of genetic immunization. No state property, facility, or building shall be used to provide promotion or administration of genetic immunization. Any intentional violation of the provisions of this chapter by a public officer or public employee shall be considered a punishable misuse of public moneys. Definitions: “Genetic Immunization” shall mean any current or future COVID-19, mRNA, or any other genetic biologic medical intervention for any disease – regardless of technology platform and regardless of method of administration (e.g., injection, inhalation, skin patch, shedding, or any other method).

“Minor” shall mean an individual under eighteen (18) years of age but does not include an individual who is an emancipated minor.

“Adult” shall mean an individual eighteen (18) years of age and above or an individual who is an emancipated minor.

✔️ NO VACCINATION TRACKING WITHOUT EXPRESS PERMISSION

All vaccination tracking information must be opt-in. No vaccination information can be entered into IRIS — or any similar vaccination tracking system for minors or adults — without express consent of the parent, guardian, or adult vaccinee at each visit or enrollment. Also, any parent or guardian or adult vaccinee can request removal of their child's or their own vaccination information. Consent must be given (opt-in) or rescinded (opt-out) via a simple paper or electronic form provided by the Idaho Health Department as well as any licensed medical office, pharmacy, or other vaccine administration site. Definitions: IRIS: Idaho's Immunization Reminder Information System (IRIS) system that doctors, daycares and schools currently have access to and use to enter children’s vaccination information. See https://healthandwelfare.idaho.gov/providers/immunization-providers/idahos-immunization-reminder-information-system-iris

“Minor” shall mean an individual under eighteen (18) years of age but does not include an individual who is an emancipated minor.

“Adult” shall mean an individual eighteen (18) years of age and above or an individual who is an emancipated minor.

✔️ INFORMED CONSENT AND LABELING REQUIRED ON ALL PRODUCTS THAT COULD MODIFY GENETICS OR ACT AS A GENE THERAPY PRODUCT

Any product that may act as or include any mechanism that could possibly impact, alter or introduce genetic material or a genetic change into the user of the product must be conspicuously labeled with the words “Potential Gene Therapy Product”. Fully informed consent is assumed upon purchasing or receiving such a product.

Rationale:

Urgent Request for In-District Meetings on USDA Animal ID Mandate - The Weston A. Price Foundation: https://www.westonaprice.org/urgent-request-for-in-district-meetings-on-usda-animal-id-mandate/#gsc.tab=0

5 Key Risks to Our Food Security. By Dr. Brooke Miller (08/19/24): https://covid19criticalcare.com/food-security/

✔️ AUTOLOGOUS AND DIRECT BLOOD DONATIONS ALLOWED

A licensed hospital or entity that facilitates blood transfusions shall allow an individual on whom a medical procedure is to be performed to provide an autologous or compatible direct blood donation for the medical procedure if, at least 72 hours before the scheduled medical procedure, the individual: Notifies the licensed hospital or entity that facilitates blood transfusions of the intention to provide an autologous or direct blood donation for the medical procedure; and For a direct blood donation, provides the licensed hospital or entity that facilitates blood transfusions a list of eligible compatible blood donors. Definitions: Autologous blood donations: Blood donations that individuals give for their own use (for example, before a surgery). These are "self donations."

Direct blood donations: Donations of blood or platelets from a known individual that are designated for a specific patient.

Rationale:

Reduces blood shortages by not tapping into the existing blood supply. Any leftover autologous or direct donation blood not used during the procedure can be used to replenish the existing blood supply.

Those with religious objections to receiving outside blood (for example, Jehovah’s Witnesses) can use their own life-saving blood.

Increases informed consent because recipients will know what’s in the blood they receive.

References:

Autologous and Directed Donations: https://www.redcrossblood.org/donate-blood/how-to-donate/types-of-blood-donations/autologous-and-directed-donations.html

Donating Blood to a Specific Patient: https://www.mskcc.org/about/get-involved/donating-blood/faqs-donating-blood-platelets/donating-blood-specific-patient

A review of the application of autologous blood transfusion: https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4988483/

Researchers Call for Urgent Action to Address Mass Contamination of Blood Supply: https://media.mercola.com/ImageServer/Public/2024/May/PDF/blood-supply-contamination-pdf.pdf

Blessed by His Blood Cooperative: https://www.blessedbyhisblood.com/

Safe Blood Donation USA: https://safeblood.com/

✔️ RELIGIOUS AND CONSCIENTIOUS EXEMPTIONS FOR VACCINATIONS IN THE IDAHO NATIONAL GUARD

All members of the Idaho National guard shall be granted, upon request, a religious or conscientious exemption for all vaccinations.

✔️ PUBLIC HEALTH ORGANIZATION JURISDICTION: Advise & Recommend Only

Health districts, CDC, FDA, HHS, professional medical organizations, licensing boards, and other public health administrators may offer advice and recommendations only. However, they shall not draft mandates, penalties, or requirements for any health measure or intervention. Such organizations shall be liable for any overreach of personal rights.

✔️ GLOBALIST ORGANIZATION JURISDISCTION: No Jurisdiction in Idaho

The World Health Organization, the United Nations, and the World Economic Forum have no jurisdiction in this state. The state and its political subdivisions, including, but not limited to, counties, cities, towns, precincts, water districts, school districts, school administrative units, or quasi-public entities, shall not be compelled to engage in the enforcement of, or any collaboration with the enforcement of, any requirements or mandates issued by the World Health Organization, the United Nations, or the World Economic Forum. Any requirements or mandates issued by the World Health Organization, the United Nations, or the World Economic Forum shall not be used in this state as a basis for action, nor to direct, order, or otherwise impose, contrary to the constitution and laws of this state, any requirements whatsoever, including those for masks, vaccines, or medical testing, or gather any public or private information about the state’s citizens or residents, and shall have no force or effect in this state.

Source: Oklahoma's bill SB 426: SB 426 Text

✔️ GEOENGINEERING (WEATHER MODIFICATION) & TOXIC SPRAYING: No Geoengineering or High Altitude Toxic Spraying in Idaho

Consider using recently passed TN PUBLIC CHAPTER NO. 709 - SENATE BILL NO. 2691 as a model.

Sources:

Text of Tennessee Bill (signed 04/11/24) is below. Our modifications to the Tennessee bill are in bold text below:

The intentional injection, release, or dispersion, by any means (including toxic spraying by high-altitude airplanes), of chemicals, chemical compounds, substances, or apparatus within the borders of this state into the atmosphere with the express purpose of affecting temperature, weather, or the intensity of the sunlight is prohibited. Any organization violating this law shall be financially and criminally liable for any harms to humans, animals, plants, soils, air quality, or water.

A companion bill for release of pesticides and other chemicals into the soil, crops, water, etc. may be in order as well.

The intentional injection, release, or dispersion, by any means, of chemicals, chemical compounds, substances, or apparatus within the borders of this state into the air, water, soil, plants, or animals must carry liability for damages such products may inflict.

Source:

Op-Ed: Be Smart, Say “No” to Corporate Immunity (including Roundup pesticide manufacturer Monsanto/Bayer/P4). By Bryan Smith (08/10/24): Read

✔️ SMART METER OPT-OUT: Optional Smart Meters

Public utility customers may opt out of using smart meters to measure their utility usage. A public utility company shall replace a smart meter at customer’s request. The public utilities commission may establish a surcharge that reflects the public utility’s actual costs in providing opt-out service and non-smart meters.

Background: House Bill H 706 (2022 session) was killed in House State Affairs Committee. Let’s revive this bill so customers can reduce their exposure to smart meters and surveillance by the power company.

Idaho Freedom Foundation description: https://idahofreedom.org/house-bill-706-optional-smart-meters/

H 706 Statement Of Purpose: https://legislature.idaho.gov/wp-content/uploads/sessioninfo/2022/legislation/H0706SOP.pdf

H 706 Text: https://legislature.idaho.gov/wp-content/uploads/sessioninfo/2022/legislation/H0706.pdf

OTHER IDAHO LEGISLATION

Recently, Christy Zito (running for Senate in District 8) asked: “What Idaho Issues are Important to You?” Read

In addition to the above health freedom bills, we offer some general thoughts that we hope all Idaho legislators will take seriously:

Defund the federal portion of all Idaho state budgets. The costs are too high. The attached strings are too tight. This is especially true for Health & Welfare and Education funding. No public funding for illegal immigrants. Election Integrity — One person, One Vote, Properly Counted: Paper ballots, no machines, precinct level counting, no same-day registration, no mass-mailed absentee ballots, absentee ballots must have a good and limited-scope excuse.

See Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin’s Executive Order 35 for specifications that we need in EVERY STATE where they aren’t implemented already (or download it below). See also our Substack Note summarizing EO 35 and our full Substack post on the same topic. Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin Executive Order 35 Comprehensive Election Security Ensuring Legal Voters And Accurate Counting Vf 8 316KB ∙ PDF file Download Executive Order 35 protects the casting of legal ballots by legally eligible voters in Virginia's elections, including with stringent ballot security, complete and thorough counting machine testing, and best-in-the-nation voter list maintenance. Download Do not allow freedom bills to sit in a chair person's drawer. Revisit all highly rated Idaho Freedom Foundation (IFF) bills that did not receive a hearing or were voted down in 2024. Also consider repealing any low-ranked laws that passed: Full list of bills analyzed: Read Freedom Index summaries on Bill Track (sortable, filterable spreadsheet): Read Spending Index summaries on Bill Track (sortable, filterable spreadsheet): Read More action items: Read

RESOURCES & LINKS

SOURCES used in this article and additional information you can share.

Informed Consent. Censorship & WHO

Nuremberg Code: Read

Informed Consent (Wikipedia): Read

Informed Consent (NIH): Read

Informed Consent and Human Health: From mRNA Gene Therapy Injections to Self-Amplifying Vaccines: Read

Johns Hopkins: Technologies to Address—Global Catastrophic Biological Risks. Detailed discussion of informed consent and self-spreading vaccines (12/22, 71 pages): Read (PDF)

FDA eases informed consent requirements for minimal risk trials (12/21/23): Read

French Bill Seeks to Criminalize Medical “Misinformation.” The HIGHWIRE (02/23/24, video 7 min): Watch

Barbara Loe Fisher and Informed Consent. Testimony from 02/26/24 Ron Johnson Senate Hearing. By Robert W Malone MD, MS (02/27/24): Read

The Highwire Episode 389: The Dark Horse (9/10/24, 3:14:25, with episode segments): Watch

EUA Countermeasures & PREP Act

Emergency Use Authorization (Wikipedia): Read

FDA POWERPOINT: 2022-09-15 08:43: Read

PREP Act (immunity from liability): Read

Summary of Everything and Quick Links, Updated—Year End 2023. By Sasha Latypova (06/26/23): Read

EUA Countermeasures are neither investigational nor experimental! Before filing a lawsuit against pharma or an illegal mandate, read this article and watch the linked video. By Sasha Latypova (12/02/23): Read

On 'mandates,' and the irrelevance of informed consent principles in the EUA countermeasures use context. By Katherine Watt (12/02/23): Read

Nullification

TN Citizens for State Sovereignty—Tennessee Putting Teeth in the Tenth. Nullification is not only a state's right it is a state's duty and responsibility. By Karen Bracken (01/01/24): Read

Nullification (Wikipedia): Read

Tenth Amendment of the US Constitution: Read

Other Health Freedom Bills

Oklahoma SB 426: World Health Organization; prohibiting enforcement of policies required or recommended by the World Health Organization was signed by the governor, effective June 1, 2024.

Tennessee PUBLIC CHAPTER NO. 709 - SENATE BILL NO. 2691: No Geoengineering

Idaho bills (all held in committee): Sincere thanks to the legislators who proposed and championed these bills. We hope they will support the even stronger bills proposed above. H493 (Gallagher/Lenney) Stop mask mandates by government H525 (Gallagher/Lenney) Limit the powers and duties of the district boards of health to administer and enforce only necessary and reasonable health laws and regulations, eliminating the broader mandate to do "all things." HJM007 (Lambert/Nichols) Joint memorial, united nations, world economic forum S1287 (Nichols) Prohibits jurisdiction of the world health organization in the State of Idaho and adds other provisions.



Additional Resources

(in alphabetical order by title)