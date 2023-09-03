Coronavirus BAD. Information GOOD.

Please SHARE this free post. Good information, widely shared and acted upon, makes everyone free. Share

Disclaimer

🔖🔖BOOKMARK & SHARE COVID ESSENTIAL LINKS (short URL): https://tinyurl.com/3kaexfs4

Informed Consent: An Ethical Principle - The right to informed consent is an overarching ethical principle in the practice of medicine, for which vaccination should be no exception. We maintain this is a responsible and ethically justifiable position to take in light of the fact that vaccination is a medical intervention performed on a healthy person that has the inherent ability to result in the injury or death of that healthy person. ~Barbara Loe Fisher

Many of the organizations linked below are composed of volunteers with journalism, scientific, medical, front-line Covid-care experience, and legal credentials and backgrounds; many organizations offer free email newsletters.

This article provides a sampling of non-mainstream information that CDC, FDA, NIH, WHO, WEF, Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation and its subsidiaries, and many other non-government organizations do not want you to know.

Quality information has long been censored or branded as “misinformation,” “disinformation,” and “malinformation“ by mainstream press, social media, non-governmental organizations, and government. Such non-mainstream information has proven time and again to be true and helpful while the mainstream information has been proven false and harmful!

NOTE: Some items may be out of date, but they remain as a historical record. As of this writing, there’s an avalanche of new information, but these links still should serve you well.

For a more updated (and historical) perspective, see Totality of Evidence.

AMAZING NEWS FOR IDAHO! Several of Idaho’s jurisdictions have advised against gene therapy shots. Article includes details and tools you can customize for use in your own locale: Read History of Idaho’s Pandemic Response (OFFICE OF THE GOVERNOR): Read

IDAHO & Beyond (04/17/24) ~ Must-Read HEALTH FREEDOM Edition. NOT a drill. NOT conspiracy theory. 2024 Idaho Legislature mostly failed to protect citizens from WHO and health tyranny. Focus on your health. Avoid "vaccines." Save current and future generations: Read here.

🗂️Quick Index

Jump quickly to any section of this page.

Get Help

« Back to Index

Get Help. Get Treatment. STOP THE SHOTS!

✅ Vaccine Adverse Events

« Back to Index

Epoch Times Report: A Host of Notable COVID-19 Vaccine Adverse Events, Backed by Evidence (02/24/24): https://www.theepochtimes.com/health/a-host-of-notable-covid-19-vaccine-adverse-events-those-backed-by-evidence-5590525?utm_source=ref_share&utm_campaign=copy

VAERS data (OPENVaers): https://www.openvaers.com/covid-data Covid-19 Vaccine Lots: https://www.openvaers.com/covid-data/vaccine-lots Search COVID-19 (Pfizer, Moderna and J&J) Lots and Serious Adverse Events: https://www.openvaers.com/covid-data/search-vaccine-lots

VAERS reporting: https://vaers.hhs.gov/reportevent.html

Vaccine injuries: React19 - Science-based support for people suffering from long-term COVID-19 vaccine effects: https://react19.org/

Vaccine injuries: https://www.c19vaxreactions.com/

Vaccine injuries: https://www.realnotrare.com/

Mortality & Excess Mortality: https://www.usmortality.com/ | https://www.mortality.watch/explorer/?v=2 [NOTE: US stopped capturing excess mortality 9/27/23]

Where's VAERS?: https://eolson47.substack.com/p/wheres-vaers

Dr. Sherry Tenpenny - They All Knew (05/15/2022): https://thetenpennyreport.com/they-all-knew/

Solari - Informed Consent: https://home.solari.com/forms/

✅ Medication and Patient Guides

Including Vaccine Injury

« Back to Index

FLCCC Alliance Protocols Early Treatment. CLICK to view.

FLCCC Alliance Protocols (Prevention, Treatment, and Recovery): https://covid19criticalcare.com/covid-19-protocols/

FLCCC - Scott Marland: Green Tea and Baobob Powder (02/07/24): https://lightningbug.substack.com/p/all-along-the-watchtower

Dilute Povidone-Iodine Nasal/Oral Washes for the Prevention and Treatment of COVID-19. By Dr. Peter McCullough: https://www.americaoutloud.news/dilute-povidone-iodine-nasal-oral-washes-for-the-prevention-and-treatment-of-covid-19/

Spike Detoxification. Clinical Rationale for SARS-CoV-2 Base Spike Protein Detoxification in Post COVID-19 and Vaccine Injury Syndromes (pdf). Authors: Peter A. McCullough, M.D., M.P.H., Brian C. Procter, M.D., Cade Wynn. BSD Treatment includes: Nattokinase 2000 FU (100 mg) twice a day, Bromelain 500 mg daily, nano Curcumin 500 mg twice a day (between meals for maximum absorption; with caution if you have bleeding issues): https://www.jpands.org/vol28no3/mccullough.pdf | https://vigilantnews.com/post/first-ever-spike-detox-protocol-appears-in-medical-journal-heres-how-you-can-get-better

Green Tea and Baobab (SCOTT MARSLAND, FNP-C 02/02/24). Baobab powder and green tea contain epigallocatechin gallate (EGCG) which has been shown to block spike entry into cells. The powder and tea may prevent adverse effects of COVID spike protein, whether from COVID-19, long COVID, or the gene jabs. Suggestions: Sip Baobab, 1 Tbsp in 16oz of water over at least an eight-hour period; sip green tea over the day (NOTE: Green tea contains caffeine): https://open.substack.com/pub/lightningbug/p/all-along-the-watchtower

A Guide to Home-Based COVID Treatment. Step-By-Step Doctors’ Plan That Could Save Your Life: https://aapsonline.org/CovidPatientTreatmentGuide.pdf

NeilMed Sinus Rinse. LVLP (Large Volume Low Pressure) saline nasal irrigation systems wash out pollen, allergens, and dust: https://www.neilmed.com/usa/sinus-rinse/

Treatment (not preventative) Options if you have COVID-19 or Vaccine Injured or Long Haul Syndrome: https://americasfrontlinedoctors.org/index/covid/treatment-options/

Chronic COVID Treatment Center™ Research, Prediction, Diagnosis and Treatment for Chronic COVID-19: https://covidlonghaulers.com/

Dr. Syed Haider - Get D-Pack or disaster preparedness antibiotic kit, backup meds and COVID protocols: https://drsyedhaider.com/

My Free Doctor: https://myfreedoctor.com/

Ryan N. Cole, MD Pathologist - Prevention, Covid-19 Testing, Early Treatment, Hospitalized with Covid-19, Long Haul Covid-19: https://www.rcolemd.com/covid-care

During World War II, paper clips were used by Norwegians as a silent protest against Nazi occupations. Click to image find out why Dr. Ryan Cole wears one on his lapel. Skip to 46:20 timestamp.

📎 11/26/23 Find out why Dr. Cole lost his lab and why he wears a paperclip. Then wear a paperclip in solidarity with others who (details start ~46 min 20 sec time stamp): Watch

Truth for Health Foundation Patient Guide & Medical Factsheet Download Page: https://www.truthforhealth.org/patient-guide-e-booklet-download-page/

Dr. Vladimir Zelenko - Covid-19 Prophylaxis Protocol: https://vladimirzelenkomd.com/prophylaxis-protocol/

Dr. Vladimir Zelenko - Covid-19 Treatment Protocol: https://vladimirzelenkomd.com/treatment-protocol/

World Council for Health: https://worldcouncilforhealth.org/

✅ Provider Networks

« Back to Index

NETWORKS & INDEPENDENT Resources to Help You Find the Care You Need.

FLCCC Find a Provider: https://covid19criticalcare.com/providers/

FLCCC Find a Pharmacy: https://covid19criticalcare.com/pharmacies/

Physicians/Facilities Offering Early Treatment: https://c19protocols.com/physicians-facilities-offering-early-treatment/

React19 Find a Provider: https://react19.org/for-patients/find-a-provider

Ultra Lab Tests: https://www.ultalabtests.com/ (No prescription needed; uses various labs; search by state or Zip Code)

Walk-In-Lab: https://www.walkinlab.com/ (no prescription needed; uses Quest and LabCorp to process)

✅ Independent Medical Resources

« Back to Index

Get Facts

« Back to Index

✅ Totality of Evidence

“Totality of Evidence provides source links to significant events and information leading up to the COVID-19 pandemic and beyond.” Continuously updated: https://totalityofevidence.com/

✅ Nuremberg Code of Ethics & PREP Act

« Back to Index

Nuremberg Code (ethics): https://history.nih.gov/display/history/Nuremberg%2BCode

Nuremberg Code (ethics): http://www.cirp.org/library/ethics/nuremberg/

PREP Act (immunity from liability): https://aspr.hhs.gov/legal/PREPact/Pages/default.aspx

Tennessee Putting Teeth in the Tenth. Nullification is not only a state's right; it is a state's duty and responsibility: https://tncss.substack.com/p/tn-citizens-for-state-sovereignty

✅ Key Websites

« Back to Index

AAPS | Association of American Physicians and Surgeons. A Voice for Private Physicians Since 1943: https://aapsonline.org/

America’s Frontline Doctors. Protecting your Medical Freedom and Civil Liberties: https://americasfrontlinedoctors.org/

American Frontline Nurses: https://www.americanfrontlinenurses.org/

Brownstone Institute: https://brownstone.org/

Children’s Health Defense: https://childrenshealthdefense.org/

Dissolving Illusions (Dr. Suzanne Humphries): https://dissolvingillusions.com/

Doctors for Covid Ethics. Doctors and scientists from 30 countries, seeking to uphold medical ethics, patient safety and human rights in response to COVID-19: https://doctors4covidethics.org

Door to Freedom (Dr. Meryl Nass). Everything you need to understand the Great Reset and the roles of the WHO and UN in carrying it out. https://doortofreedom.org/

Dr Vernon Coleman MB ChB DSc: https://vernoncoleman.org/

FLCCC Alliance: https://covid19criticalcare.com

Global Covid Summit: https://globalcovidsummit.org/

Great Barrington Declaration: https://gbdeclaration.org/

The Highwire: https://thehighwire.com/

Search Tips: Full catalog of episodes: https://thehighwire.com/explore/?ep=true Specific episodes: Click Watch, scroll down to Explore , then use the Filter button on the side. Search for Topics: Click Magnifying glass icon at top of any page, type your search term, click Search button.

No Jab for Me. Researching since April 2020. Over 800 links: https://nojabforme.info/

Physicians for Informed Consent. Empowering the public with scientific information about infectious diseases and vaccines: https://physiciansforinformedconsent.org/

Renz Law Firm: https://renz-law.com/services/

Ryan N. Cole, MD. Pathologist: https://www.rcolemd.com/

Trial Site News. Independent Censorship-Free Media for Health & Biomedical Research: https://www.trialsitenews.com/

Truth for Health Foundation: https://www.truthforhealth.org/

Vladimir Zelenko, MD: https://vladimirzelenkomd.com

We The People 50 – Recall The Shots: https://wethepeople50.com/

✅ Podcasts

« Back to Index

America Out Loud Pulse (Dr. Marilyn Singleton, Dr. Jordan Vaughn and Dr. Stewart Tankersley, Dr. Peter McCullough, Dr. Peter Breggin and Ginger Ross Breggin, Dr. Harvey Risch): https://www.americaoutloud.news/pulse/

America Out Loud: The McCullough Report by Dr. Peter McCullough: https://www.americaoutloud.news/the-mccullough-report/

Dr. Elizabeth Lee Vliet: https://www.truthforhealth.org/category/news/media-and-podcasts/

✅ General News

« Back to Index

✅ Videos

« Back to Index

CLICK to watch Capitol Clarity Week 11 on X .

Children’s Health Defense Bus Videos: https://live.childrenshealthdefense.org/chd-tv/browse-all/chd-bus-collection/

Dr Bob Zajac MD, PhD: From Pro-Vax Bully to Never-Vax Pediatrician (12/17/2018, 17 min): https://twitter.com/catsscareme2021/status/1734658874995560714?s=20 or https://youtu.be/k69LJ6Q4Lik?si=aAMhP-p7rpnP9DLj

Ron Johnson Covid-19: A Second Opinion: https://rumble.com/vt62y6-covid-19-a-second-opinion.html

Ron Johnson COVID-19 Vaccines: What They Are, How They Work and Possible Causes of Injuries: https://thehighwire.com/videos/senator-ron-johnson-hosts-expert-forum-on-covid-vaccines/

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene Holds Hearing on Injuries Caused by COVID-19 Vaccines (01/12/24). With Dr. Peter McCullough, Dr. Ryan Cole, and Dr. Kirk Milhoan. (2 hr 33 min): https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7-p0kFdcVkA

Mass Psychosis: How An Entire Population Becomes Mentally Ill 4/2022: https://youtu.be/09maaUaRT4M

Dr. Ben Tapper - The Time Is Now movie 1/22/2021: https://rumble.com/vr9myk-the-time-is-now.html

✅ MUST-SEE Movies (most 2 hrs or less)

« Back to Index

🔥2030 UnMasked - For those Preparing for what's Coming After Covid-19. A must-see video describing the tyranny of Covid — lockdowns, masks, vaccines, and more (2 hr 6 min): https://rumble.com/vlmsmn-2030-unmasked-for-those-preparing-for-whats-coming-after-covid-19.html

Anecdotals: https://www.anecdotalsmovie.com/

Civil disobedience in Australia, a handy guide - Voting Matters (25:39): https://youtu.be/m1XRDMMsCRE?si=JgI1SvmW9HzLauJN

'COVID Unmasked': https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/covid-unmasked-4-part-film-pandemic-message-hope/ Part 1: The Problem (1 hr 31 min): Watch Part 2: Covid, Inc (2 hr): Watch Part 3: The Big Picture (2 hr 5 min): Watch Part 4: The Solution (1 hr 20 min): Watch

Noncompliant Movie: https://libertyfirstsociety.com/noncompliantmovie/

Planet Lockdown: https://planetlockdownfilm.com/

Plandemic Series: https://plandemicseries.com

Shot Dead The Movie (by We The Patriots USA). Stories of covid shot deaths as told by the parents who lost their children. (1 hr 8 min): https://wethepatriotsusa.org/shot-dead-movie/

Totality of Evidence: Links to official (or archived) documentary pages on various topics relating to the pandemic and the bigger picture of how the world works! Explore

Under The Skin | Documentary (EpochTV video 1 hr 35 min): https://www.theepochtimes.com/epochtv/under-the-skin-documentary-4736070

Vaxxed: From Cover-Up to Catastrophe: https://thehighwire.com/videos/episode-259-the-movie-that-inspired-a-movement/

Vaxxed II: The People's Truth: https://www.vaxxed2.com/

The Wave (official website, 6 movies): https://www.thewavehome.com/film/

✅ Books

« Back to Index

Cause Unknown. The Epidemic of Sudden Deaths in 2021 & 2022 Part of Children’s Health Defense | By Ed Dowd | Afterword by Gavin de Becker / Foreword by Robert F. Kennedy Jr.: Book

The Courage to Face Covid-19: Preventing Hospitalization and Death While Battling the Bio-Pharmaceutical Complex | By John Leake and Dr. Peter McCullough: E-Book & Audiobook | Hard & Soft Cover Book

Dissolving Illusions: Disease, Vaccines, and the Forgotten History. By Suzanne Humphries, MD and Roman Bystrianyk: Website and Ordering Information

Lies My Gov't Told Me | And the Better Future Coming | Robert W. Malone: Book Dr. Robert Malone’s own history as a vaccine injured person: Article (04/16/24)



The Real Anthony Fauci: Bill Gates, Big Pharma, and the Global War on Democracy and Public Health by RFK Jr.: Book

Turtles All the Way Down: Vaccine Science and Myth | edited by Zoey O’Toole and Mary Holland: Book

Vax-Unvax: Let the Science Speak (Children’s Health Defense) by Robert F. Kennedy Jr. (Author), Brian Hooker (Author), Del Bigtree (Foreword): Book

War on Ivermectin | The Medicine that Saved Millions and Could Have Ended the COVID Pandemic | By Pierre Kory: Book

What the Nurses Saw: An Investigation Into Systemic Medical Murders That Took Place in Hospitals During the COVID Panic and the Nurses Who Fought Back ... Their Patients (Medical System Corruption): Paperback | Kindle (12/06/23)

✅ Substacks

« Back to Index

MORE SUBSTACKS

A Midwestern Doctor: https://amidwesterndoctor.substack.com/

Aaron Siri: https://aaronsiri.substack.com/

Coquin de Chien’s Newsletter (John Beaudoin): https://coquindechien.substack.com

James Roguski: https://jamesroguski.substack.com/

Dr. Jessica Rose: https://jessicar.substack.com/

Dr. Joseph Mercola: https://takecontrol.substack.com/

Dr. Joseph Sansone (Mind Matters and Everything Else with Dr. Joseph Sansone): https://josephsansone.substack.com/

Dr. Kevin Stillwagon (Dr’s Newsletter): https://drkevinstillwagon.substack.com/

Dr. Meryl Nass: https://merylnass.substack.com/

Dr. Naomi Wolf: https://naomiwolf.substack.com/

Dr. Peter McCullough: https://petermcculloughmd.substack.com/

Dr. Pierre Kory: https://pierrekory.substack.com/

Dr. Robert Malone: https://rwmalonemd.substack.com/

Dr. Sherry Tenpenny: https://drtenpenny.substack.com/

FLCCC Alliance: https://flccc.substack.com/

Jeff Childers: https://www.coffeeandcovid.com/

Jenna McCarthy: https://jennamccarthy.substack.com/

Katherine Watt: https://bailiwicknews.substack.com/

Sasha Latypova: https://sashalatypova.substack.com/

Steve Kirsch: https://stevekirsch.substack.com/

Tom Renz: https://tomrenz.substack.com/

✅ Legal Resources

« Back to Index

America’s Frontline Doctors forms: https://www.aflds.org/policy/vaccines-and-the-law https://www.aflds.org/policy/masks-and-the-law https://www.aflds.org/policy/pharmacy-challenges https://www.aflds.org/policy/religious-exemptions

🔥Idaho’s County Commissioners Advise Against Gene Therapy Shots. Includes tools. How you can help in your own state or county: https://eolson47.substack.com/p/idaho-county-commissioners-advise

Surety Bonds - Bonds for the Win. Surety bonds protect WE THE PEOPLE from fraud and malpractice. When a bondholder breaks a bond’s terms, the harmed party can make a claim on the bond to recover losses: https://bondsforthewin.com/

Reconstitution starter pack. Supporting materials for people fighting on the litigation and legal reform battlefields (Katherine Watt): https://open.substack.com/pub/bailiwicknews/p/reconstitution-starter-pack

Solari Informed Consent forms: https://home.solari.com/forms/

Truth for Health Foundation: https://www.truthforhealth.org/2021/10/mandatory-vaccination-exemption-resources/

Stand Firm Now: Objective is to prosecute the participants in the COVID criminal organization and achieve monetary relief for the injured and families the dead. Seeking affidavit signatures from ALL MEDICAL PROFESSIONALS and MEDICAL PRACTITIONERS: https://standfirmnow.org/home

Litigation Floodgates are Now Open for mRNA Vaccine Injured: Comprehensive List of 90 Attorneys Around the World Available for Lawsuits Against Vaccine Manufacturers (11/26/23): Gateway Pundit Article | Lawyers

✅ Covid Origins

« Back to Index

Dr. David Martin (more at https://totalityofevidence.com/dr-david-martin/) Follow the Patents, Then You Will Understand Covid (video 50 min): https://rumble.com/vov60h-dr.-david-martin-follow-the-patents-then-you-will-understand-covid.html Video: “It is not a Case of Pandemic, This is a Case of Murder” (05/17/22). Summary of the legal tack he’s taking against the COVID Genocide and the status lawsuits against the primary individuals responsible. Watch (video 12 min) Dr. David Martin Liberty & Justice in an Era of Pandemics - Ending the WHO Tyranny (09/13/23). The WHO (World Health Organization) is a criminal organization and Covid is a bioweapon. David Martin explains why the WHO must be destroyed completely! (video 23 min 40 sec): Watch on Rumble | Watch on Forbidden TV Brilliant speech at Andrew Bridgen's UK Parliament "For Democracy, Truth, and Freedom" meeting (12/04/23) (video 14 min): https://rumble.com/v40vwdz-david-martin-uk-parliament-dec-4-2023.html

Bailiwick News - Katherine Watt History of Evidence from 1900 to present time: https://open.substack.com/pub/bailiwicknews/p/american-domestic-bioterrorism-program The FDA’s sham support of poisoning the American public. Podcast interview (59 min) with Katherine Watt (01/12/24): https://www.americaoutloud.news/the-fdas-sham-support-of-poisoning-the-american-public/ On the continuing effort to fit a square peg (legalized manufacturing and use of biological weapons) into a round hole (FDA drug, device and biological product regulation) (01/03/24): https://bailiwicknews.substack.com/p/on-the-continuing-effort-to-fit-a

🔥 Due Diligence and Art - Sasha Latypova Interview with Mic Meow, Conservative Continuum (03/25/24). One of the best interviews Latypova has done for the layman and laywoman (video 45 min): https://sashalatypova.substack.com/p/interview-with-micmeow-conservative Related Brownstone Institute articles: All Debbie Lerman articles | No safety oversight Part 1 | No safety oversight Part 2 Interview with Doc Malik Recorded on March 16, 2024 (video 2 hr 14 min): https://rumble.com/v4k9gzi-152-sasha-latypova-on-the-covid-19-pandemic-and-its-underlying-agenda.html?start=374 Summary of Everything and Quick Links. By Sasha Latypova (updated 03/14/24): https://sashalatypova.substack.com/p/summary-of-everything-and-quick-links Audio recording leaked from AstraZeneca: Covid was classified a national security threat by the US Government/DOD on February 4, 2020. Recorded at an internal executive meeting at the end of 2020 (02/07/24). They all knew!: https://open.substack.com/pub/sashalatypova/p/audio-leaked-from-astrazeneca-covid Corona Investigative Committee Interview. January 12, 2024 - ESSENTIAL LISTENING! Discussion with Viviane Fischer and Wolfgang Wodarg. By SASHA LATYPOVA (01/22/24). Transcript included (video 1 hr 15 min): https://sashalatypova.substack.com/p/corona-investigative-committee-interview Memo Re EUA Countermeasures to send to your doctor, pharmacist, employer, school, sheriff, county commissioner and state lawmakers (01/26/24): https://sashalatypova.substack.com/p/memo-re-eua-countermeasures-to-send



✅ Vaccine Facts & Coverups, China / Pharma / Globalist Involvement, Informed Consent

« Back to Index

It Is the Vaccine, Until Proven Otherwise. Dr. Peter McCullough, European Parliament - America Out Loud News. Oct 15, 2023: https://www.americaoutloud.news/it-is-the-vaccine-until-proven-otherwise-dr-peter-mccullough/

15 COVID “Conspiracy Theories” That Turned Out to Be True. By Vigilant Fox (01/10/24): https://vigilantnews.com/post/15-covid-conspiracy-theories-that-turned-out-to-be-true/

20 COVID “PANDEMIC” & VACCINE FACTS (PDF). PDF below also can be found here.

Covid 20 Points Rev 2024 01 15 146KB ∙ PDF file Download 20 COVID “PANDEMIC” & VACCINE FACTS Download

🔥 Dr. Mike Yeadon's Open Letter to the Metropolitan Police (04/13/24). Fear porn and propaganda plus a weird laboratory-created sickness and incorrectly used PCR testing caused a fake pandemic that introduced worldwide tyranny and fascism, plus widespread death and harm from militarized biomedical countermeasures masquerading as vaccines: https://www.aussie17.com/p/dr-mike-yeadons-open-letter-to-the

🔥 How Much Damage Have Vaccines Done to Society? (04/14/24). How the fallout from past vaccination disasters is forgotten soon after pulling the products from the market but well after great damage has been done: https://www.midwesterndoctor.com/p/how-much-damage-have-vaccines-done

🔥 The Century of Evidence That Vaccines Cause Sudden Infant Deaths. The Disturbing Parallels between Sudden Infant Death Syndrome and Sudden Adult Death Syndrome. By A MIDWESTERN DOCTOR (03/21/24): https://www.midwesterndoctor.com/p/the-century-of-evidence-that-vaccines

🔥Why Does the Government Cover-Up Vaccine Injuries? Reviewing a Century of Vaccine Disasters and the Early Trailblazers who Fought Against Them. By A MIDWESTERN DOCTOR (11/19/23): https://www.midwesterndoctor.com/p/why-does-the-government-cover-up

🔥 Pandemics as a Catalyst for a New World Order. Their goal is total world control- with unelected officials at the helm. Powerful speech delivered at the International Crisis Summit held in The Palace of the Parliament in Romania by Jill Glasspool Malone on Nov 18, 2023: https://rwmalonemd.substack.com/p/pandemics-as-a-catalyst-for-a-new

America’s Frontline Doctors: 12 facts you need to know about the vaccine before you decide to take it: https://americasfrontlinedoctors.org/2/12-facts-you-need-to-know-about-the-vaccine-before-you-decide-to-take-it/

Informed Consent and Human Health: From mRNA Gene Therapy Injections to Self-Amplifying Vaccines (02/28/24): https://open.substack.com/pub/eolson47/p/informed-consent-and-human-health

COVID-19 Vaccines and Informed Consent . 53 page report by John Allison, J.D. Updated July 18, 2022: https://static1.squarespace.com/static/61910a2d98732d54b73ef8fc/t/63079ee3042fd029224d10dd/1661443811703/COVID19+Vaccines+and+Informed+Consent+%28+July+2022+Update%29.pdf

Naomi Wolf: Facing the Beast. Can We Really Confront the Biggest Crime in Human History? https://naomiwolf.substack.com/p/facing-the-beast

As Dr. Kory says “Remember, the plural of anecdotes is... data.“

Shedding of Covid mRNA Vaccine Components and Products From the Vaccinated to the Unvaccinated. By PIERRE KORY, MD, MPA. Part 1 includes links to the entire nine-part series: https://pierrekorymedicalmusings.com/p/shedding-of-covid-mrna-vaccine-components

mRNA Vaccine Shedding Of Spike Protein: State Of the Scientific and Clinical Evidence. Concise, organized, and referenced evidence that spike protein shedding causes side effects in some people exposed to the vaccinated. By PIERRE KORY, MD, MPA: https://pierrekorymedicalmusings.com/p/mrna-vaccine-shedding-of-spike-protein

Unraveling the Mysteries of mRNA Vaccine Shedding. How is it possible and what can you do about it? A Midwestern Doctor: https://www.midwesterndoctor.com/p/unraveling-the-mystery-of-mrna-vaccine

The Vaccine Lie...don't fall for it. Dr. Kevin Stillwagon (video 15 min): https://drkevinstillwagon.substack.com/p/the-vaccine-lie

How We Can Stop The WHO's Horrific Pandemic Treaty? A Midwestern Doctor: https://www.midwesterndoctor.com/p/how-we-can-stop-the-whos-horrific

Self-Amplifying Vaccines (selected articles and videos): The Highwire: “Self-spreading” vaccines take a dangerous step forward (02/23/24, video 24 min): https://thehighwire.com/ark-videos/self-spreading-vaccines-take-a-dangerous-step-forward/ ICAN: ICAN Uncovers a potential next-level threat: “inhalable” self-spreading vaccines that spread like a virus without any person’s knowledge or consent (02/14/24): https://icandecide.org/press-release/ican-uncovers-a-potential-next-level-threat-inhalable-self-spreading-vaccines-that-spread-like-a-virus/ Nature Biotechnology: Self-Amplifying Vaccine Approved in Japan (01/17/24): https://www.nature.com/articles/s41587-023-02101-2



✅ Mask Myths

« Back to Index

Brownstone Institute Search: https://brownstone.org/?s=Mask

Dr. Lee Merritt Masks: The Science & the Myths Video (October 18th, 2020): https://www.bitchute.com/video/y2ocBaSPqP0n/

John Droz (Physicist): https://c19science.info/COVID-19_Masks.pdf

Kerrington Powell and Vinay Prasad on The Noble Lies of COVID-19 (Fauci, CDC, masks, vaccines, etc): https://slate.com/technology/2021/07/noble-lies-covid-fauci-cdc-masks.html

Paul Elias Alexander: https://brownstone.org/articles/studies-and-articles-on-mask-ineffectiveness-and-harms/

Robert Malone: https://rwmalonemd.substack.com/p/systemic-harms-to-our-children

Steve Kirsch: https://stevekirsch.substack.com/p/do-masks-work | https://stevekirsch.substack.com/p/masks-dont-work

Tom Renz: https://tomrenz.substack.com/p/i-know-i-should-be-better-than-this

✅ Get Creative

Consider creating business cards or flyers. Here’s a sample idea for a business card (substitute your own favorite websites):

~~~~ Front of card ~~~~

! Worried About COVID?

Prevention

Early Treatment

Masks & Lockdowns

Vaccines

You can prevent and beat COVID-19. Turn card over for more details.

~~~~ Back of card ~~~~