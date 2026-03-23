Too Many Notes 03/22/26
NOTES and quotes since our last report. 🙏 THANK YOU for subscribing and reading. 💓To keep our free Substack alive, please LIKE & SHARE here and on Social Media.
Hello everyone! (posted 02/12/26, updated 03/21/26)
👟 We’re currently devoting most of our work time to reading, analyzing, and sharing selected bills in the Idaho 2026 Legislature. It’s a marathon job for ordinary citizens like us.
🆕 03/21/26 Update: GOOD NEWS! The 2026 legislature is almost complete. We can’t wait to return to our regularly scheduled programming. Thank you to those who have stuck with us during this time and those who have joined our Substack community.
🤔 You can read our thoughts (oooh, scary!) on the continuously updated Idaho Legislature 2026 Bills to Support or Oppose page, which collects all of our bill-related Substack Notes in one place.
We’ll do our best to keep up with a few of the most important areas we normally cover, but just at a slower pace. Please bear with us while we continue the legislative project through the 2026 Idaho session (likely ends in early April).
We hope you’ll keep your Big E subscription going, even if we cannot cover all the usual fun and games. It’s free, so keeping it won’t hurt you at all.
🙏 Dear Readers,
💖🔨This free publication is a “post-retirement,” time-intensive labor of love. We aren’t part of the social media universe, so we rely on readers who kindly LIKE and SHARE our work to keep us motivated and keep this publication alive. If you like our Notes and Posts, please click LIKE to let us know. Then SHARE on social media (Facebook, LinkedIn, Bluesky, X, etc.), restack, or tell others via email. Thank you so much!
Day Brighteners (or not)
Day Brighteners section is for subscribers only, as a thank you for brightening our day by reading Big E’s Big Mouth Substack (always free to keep all free).
Food for Thought — I Have Been Waiting…Sunday reflections. By Dutch Rojas (03/22/26). This is a wonderful essay by Dutch Rojas. Everything he says about himself matches us too. We need to change! NOW before it's too late. Will we? We don't know. But we’ll try.
Please read the full essay, then share.
5-Minute Videos from PragerU
We all may not agree with the views, but they’re worth a listen for just five minutes of thought-provoking time.
In Case You Missed It…
Full Series of 5 Minute Videos (include transcripts, facts, and sources)
5-minute video series on the 10 Commandments | Download E-Book of scripts for each video | Substack Note
Who NOT to Vote For. In just 5 minutes, Adam Carolla tells you who NOT to vote for in a time when candidates running for office promise the moon.
How do you spot the candidate that you should run from? (Spoiler alert: It’s the one who says “I’ll fight for you!”)
Don’t just listen to what candidates say or what the opposition or the opposition’s backers say. Get to know your candidates — in person, through town halls, and through their behavior and voting records. The rest is just NOISE and it could destroy our state.
Summary of Our Notes
Many of the notes listed below include comments and links to additional reading, watching and listening. All link to the original articles or videos.
🔥Action Items & Information
We’ve moved our collection of important calls to action here. Please pick something you care about and do something. We’d all be grateful for your help.
🎶Too Many Notes
Find “Too Many Notes” at the top of the menu bar. Or, click here. See "Too Many Notes" Introduction for New Readers for details.
➿Duplication? Maybe, a Little.
Some items below may appear in multiple categories. This is intentional. Of course, we don’t expect you to read them more than once unless you love them so much that you just can’t help yourself.
Communism, Constitution, Unions & Freedom
In Case You Missed It…
First 10 Amendments - Explained by a Lawyer (video 37:08 includes chapters and transcript)
See next item: Education, Family & Freedom, DEI
Education, Family & Freedom, DEI
See also Medical Freedom below and Idaho Legislature 2026 Bills to Support or Oppose
In Case You Missed It…
Umbrellas, Community Schools, United Way & School Board Meetings
Child Protective Services (CPS) Unmasked — Watch “NEVER IN AMERICA: Unmasking CPS’s Kidnapping Empire” (video 02:00:25).
Explore Great Books and Plays. PragerU 5-Minute Videos and The Book Club
The Speech Every 2015 College Grad Needs to Hear (podcast/video 06:32)
Idaho School Choice Tax Credit Info Released. What parents must do to collect a school choice tax credit
Idaho Freedom Foundation (IFF) Capitol Clarity: Reforming Idaho’s Family Courts (Last update 03/05/26)
Elections & Election Integrity
In Case You Missed It…
See also Idaho Legislature 2026 Bills to Support or Oppose
Government, Taxes, Spending, Waste, Censorship, AI, Surveillance, Tyranny & Money
Why are hard working American tax dollars being used to pay for stuff the government shouldn’t be doing in the first place? — Big E
See also “Idaho Politics” below and Idaho Legislature 2026 Bills to Support or Oppose
In Case You Missed It…
Follow the money and a whole lot of other stuff on our Resources page
🪪 REAL ID, a national digital identification, surveillance, and control system
Electromagnetic Radiation, Surveillance, and More — Threat Outside Your Front Door
Proper Role of Government — Warnings From the Past America Can’t Afford to Ignore
🔥STOP The CLARITY Act in the US Senate. The ‘clarity act’ opens the door for digital slavery. It must be stopped! | H.R.3633 - Digital Asset Market Clarity Act of 2025 Current Status
Idaho Politics & Beyond — ARPA 4.0? Idaho’s Rural Health Grant Raises Familiar Red Flags.
Idaho Legislature
Idaho legislative session begins Monday, January 12, 2026. The transmittal deadline for submitting new bills is March 9, 2026.
We’re trying to keep up with the flurry of bills and happenings, so some of our regular topics may be neglected during the session. Please accept our apologies. And please don’t cancel us. We hope to return to regularly scheduled programming ASAP!
In Case You Missed It…
Capitol Clarity — Legislature 201 (video 01:11:32)
How To Be an Effective Legislative Advocate (video 50:39)
Proper Role of Government — Warnings From the Past America Can’t Afford to Ignore.
Idaho Doesn’t Have a Revenue Problem — It Has a Spending Problem.
Understanding Idaho’s Budget…and why things feel tight right now.
Idaho Freedom Foundation’s Plans to Secure Medical Freedom in Idaho
2026 Idaho Legislature Bills — Our Take
👉 We’re spending much of our time monitoring and writing legislators about 2026 bills. We hope you are too! See our take at Idaho Legislature 2026 Bills to Support or Oppose (updated regularly)
🔥Quick Guide to Bills
Idaho Politics & Political Events
In Case You Missed It…
Idaho Politics & Beyond — A Petition to Oppose Sharia Law in Idaho
📽️ Child Protective Services (CPS) Unmasked — Watch “NEVER IN AMERICA: Unmasking CPS’s Kidnapping Empire.” Includes extensive coverage of Idaho’s Baby Cyrus Case. (video 02:00:25)
Idaho Capitol Clarity
Subscribe to Idaho Freedom Foundation’s YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/@IdahoFreedomTV
Capitol Clarity Playlist: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLsusozPKxiKHMavgsri3R9J1NvcIkEFQy
Idaho Politics & Beyond — The Law of Compensation. What service requires of those who choose to stand. By Rep. David J Leavitt (03/22/26)
This is a wonderful essay by Idaho Representative David Leavitt. Please read and share.
Idaho Politics — Idaho Freedom Foundation (IFF) Capitol Clarity: Ending Vaccine Mandates (Posted 03/18/26). Idaho made history in 2025 with the passing of the Medical Freedom Act, S1210a. This year, H0808 (Expanded Medical Freedom Act) is strengthening those protections, including:
Closing school mandate loopholes.
Moving Idaho’s vaccine registry to a strict “opt-in” system.
Ensuring children’s health remains in the parents’ hands, NOT the government’s.
Learn how these medical freedom protections to end vaccine mandates were built in 2025 and what’s next for Idaho.
Idaho Legislature — Ron's Weekly Wind-Up: JFAC-Man. Idaho Freedom TV. By Ron Nate, Idaho Freedom Foundation President (04/11/26, video 04:46 includes transcript). Coverage includes
Budget Updates - Over budget!
Illegal Immigration Bills - Stalled!
Teachers Union Bill - Stalled!
Capital Clarity Event on Budgets
Firearms and Freedom Dinner - 10-year anniversary of Constitutional Carry
Idaho Politics — Idaho Freedom Foundation (IFF) Capitol Clarity: Idaho’s Budget Battle (Posted 03/11/26). Watch a Capitol Clarity session focused on Idaho’s Budget Fight. IFF brings together Brett Farruggia’s policy expertise and Sen. Glenneda Zuiderveld’s legislative experience to show you exactly where your taxpayer money is going and how we can return to a truly conservative budget.
If you are tired of “business as usual” in Boise and want to see how we can better protect Idaho’s fiscal future, this is the Capitol Clarity for you.
Illegal Immigration
Idaho Immigration Watch | Website details
Read more about illegal immigration.
In Case You Missed It…
Illegal Immigration — Idaho Built an Ag Empire on Modern Day Slavery. Tens of thousands trapped by fear, debt, and deportation threats. By Senator Brian Lenney (02/15/26)
Idaho Legislature & E-Verify — When Compliance Replaces Freedom. A Conservative Case Against Mandatory E-Verify in Idaho. By Brandon Shippy (03/05/26)
Stolen Liberty
Losing Our Rights: War Abroad Should Not Mean Less Freedom at Home + Sign Covid Justice Resolution. By Mollie Engelhart (03/13/26)
International COVID Crimes Litigation: The closest thing we have to a Nuremberg 2.0 Tribunal is taking place in the Netherlands. Reporting and participation by Sasha Latypova. (Posted 03/15/26)
Medical Freedom, COVID-19, Health Issues & Vaccine Injury
DISCLAIMER: We are not doctors, nurses, or pharmacists. We are NOT endorsing any source, supplement, miracle cure, or drug. This is for educational purposes and is not medical advice.
See also Idaho Legislature 2026 Bills to Support or Oppose and Action Items & Information.
In Case You Missed It…
🔥FDA: VACCINE PACKAGE INSERTS & PRODUCT APPROVALS: Read
🔥🆕FDA Adverse Event Monitoring System (AEMS)
🔥FDA: Adverse Event Reporting System (FAERS) Public Dashboard: Read
🔥FDA: Adverse Event Reporting System (FAERS) Public Dashboard for Cosmetics: Read
🔥HHS/CDC/FDA VAERS data (OPENVaers): Read
Health Freedom & Other Solutions for Idaho & Beyond (updated regularly)
Health Resources (updated regularly) including Cancer Care, Chlorine Dioxide, Covid Essential Links, DMSO, Health, Independent Medical Resources, Financial Rebellion / Solari Selected Resources, Medical Preparedness & Products, Electromagnetic Radiation & Wireless (plus 5G)
5G Cell Towers, Data Centers, Surveillance
In Case You Missed It…
Dr. Mary Talley Bowden - Resolutions for the Grassroots
The Power of the Precinct: My Election Victory, 17 Unanimous Resolutions, and the Next Steps for Real Texas Reform. By Mary Talley Bowden MD. (03/07/26):
Children’s Health Defense (CHD) & The Defender
Children’s Health Defense, CHD TV, and “The Defender” do a great job covering current health news. Please sign up for daily updates sent right to your inbox (you can choose how much or how little they send).
CHD Main Site: Children's Health Defense
The Defender: Latest News
CHD.TV: Watch
Health Headlines, Geoengineering, Hospital Murders — Children’s Health Defense This Week with Mary Holland, Esq + Polly Tommey: Fear Mongering Polio, Measles & HPV (03/08/26, video 55:26 includes transcript)
This episode has three segments, all worth watching, along with an extensive list of resources and links.
Mary Holland, Esq. and Polly Tommey report on COVID-19 vaccine injuries, ACIP meetings, autism research, vaccine critiques, measles outbreaks, HPV vaccines, and environmental health issues.
Guests Rob Williams, Ph.D. and Paul Bean address geoengineering including comments by Augustus Doricko of Rainmaker: “They’re creating the problem, and they’re offering the solution.”
Heart wrenching story from Diane McCallum, widow of Dr. William McCallum, a well-known beloved not-COVID-jabbed doctor who was killed by hospital / rehab protocols.
COVID, Shots & “Vaccines”
See also Action Items & Information and Covid Essential Links.
In Case You Missed It…
🚫💉STOP THE SHOTS! Remove Big Pharma Vaccine Liability Protections
Books, Films, Interviews
📕 ‘Vaccines and the Diseases They Target: An Analysis of Vaccine Safety and Epidemiology’ (the Silver Booklet).
📽️ Follow the Silenced. Brave Americans trusted the science, only to have their lives forever changed by devastating side effects of shots from early COVID vaccine trials (more details)
📽️ An Inconvenient Study. A thorough vaxxed vs. unvaxxed study showed: Vaxxed were far less healthy than Unvaxxed (video 01:20:36, more details)
Covid Hospital Protocols
Covid Justice Resolution
🔥 Sign the COVID Justice Resolution — the resolution we’ve waited for since 2020 COVID “pandemic.”. Resolution website | Substack Note
Medical Testing & Overdiagnosis
MRNA Moratorium — Call for Action
Moratorium for mRNA Injections and The National Movement. Babies dying after maternal vaccination (video 01:09:04)
PREP Act — Legal Recourse Nil; PREP Must be REPEALED; HHS Secretary Must Terminate Emergency
PREP Act — Case law reality check: PREP Act is the governing law for covid shots and other “countermeasures.”
Vaccines: Autism, Lies, Regulation, Secrets
COVID, COVID Shots/”Vaccines”, & SARS-CoV-2 Spike Protein — What Can We Do About Their Effects on Us?
Vaccines: CDC, FDA, ACIP, Regulatory Policy Revolution & More
Health, Health Freedom, Fraud, & Deception
In Case You Missed It…
ACIP Disbanded (or NOT) — Chairman Milhoan Confirms that ACIP Disbanded in Response to Federal Court Ruling; Sources Indicate Administration Opts to Reconstitute ACIP Rather Than Appeal.
IMA: “Big Pharma-Backed Medical Groups Use the Courts to Protect Industry Profits at the Expense of American Families.” By Independent Medical Alliance (03/19/26). Breaking update from Dr. Robert Malone (03/20/26, posted 03/21/26)
Glyphosate
Glyphosate — ICAN Poll: Overwhelming Majority of Respondents Oppose Glyphosate Stockpiling, Reject Manufacturer Immunity. New public opinion data from 2,569 respondents reveals near-unanimous opposition to key provisions of the administration’s glyphosate executive order By ICAN (04/03/26)
Healthcare Privacy & Navigating the System
In Case You Missed It…
Highwire / Informed Consent Action Network (ICAN) / ICANDecide.org
The Highwire and Informed Consent Action Network (ICAN) do a superb job covering news dedicated to Informed Consent and the Eradication of Man-made Disease. Please visit these sites to sign up and learn more.
ICAN website: icandecide.org
The Highwire website: thehighwire.com
Independent Medical Alliance
Independent Medical Alliance (IMA) Website | Subscribe to IMA Substack
Prevention and treatment strategies: Brain Health | Cancer Care | Depression & Mental Health | Fasting & Healthy Eating | Insulin Resistance | Sepsis
Procedural Medicine
The Quiet Crisis of Procedural Medicine. The solution is not opposition to technology, but advocacy for balance. It is not anti-progress but in favor of prudence. By Dr. Joseph Varon, Independent Medical Alliance (03/15/26, originally appeared in Brownstone Institute)
Weather Engineering / Cloud Seeding / Geoengineering / Whatchamacallit
In Case You Missed It…
Geoengineering Podcasts by Dr. Clayton J. Baker, MD.
Geoengineering Report (Children’s Health Defense).
Geoengineering: Who’s Behind It and How We Stop It. Dark MAHA on X.
Is there a Climate Emergency? 1992 Scientists declare, “There is no climate emergency.”
Insect Loss As an Early Warning of Systemic Biological Failure.
🔥 ICAN Petition to President Donald J. Trump. Stop Geoengineering Experiments on the American people.
Idaho
Idaho’s Prohibition on Geoengineering Pending. HJM15 awaits a hearing.
🔥Idaho Geoengineering — Gang of Eight presentation on geoengineering. Why geoengineering and atmospheric intervention topics deserve serious scrutiny. Video (01/14/26, 01:52:24).
🔥Idaho Freedom Foundation (IFF) Capitol Clarity: Weather Modification and Mosquito Abatement Districts (posted 02/11/26)
See also Action Items & Information and 2026 Bills to Support or Oppose > Environment, Food & Farms.
Geoengineering Catch-Up. Lines in the sky are real, increasing, and not as benign as some say. Geoengineering goes by many names – cloud seeding, weather engineering, weather modification, chemtrails, geoengineering, more... By Big E (03/16/26)
How about them windmills? They can self-destruct, costing big bucks and even killing birds (03/09/26, video 45 sec)
Geoengineering — The End Of Lightning Fires: B.C. And Alberta Wildfire Agencies Partner With Company To Stop Lightning. What Could Go Wrong...? They are actively spraying aluminum coated fiberglass into storms above Canada. By The Hotshot Wake Up (03/07/26, video 38:51 includes transcript)
Other News
In Case You Missed It…
📞 Contact the President and White House (includes sample letters)
🎶 Too Many Notes (03/08/26)
Thanks for reading Big E’s Big Mouth Substack! Subscribe for free to receive new posts and support my work.