Disclaimer

Notes & Quotes

Hello everyone! (posted 02/12/26, updated 03/21/26) 👟 We’re currently devoting most of our work time to reading, analyzing, and sharing selected bills in the Idaho 2026 Legislature. It’s a marathon job for ordinary citizens like us. 🆕 03/21/26 Update: GOOD NEWS! The 2026 legislature is almost complete. We can’t wait to return to our regularly scheduled programming. Thank you to those who have stuck with us during this time and those who have joined our Substack community. 🤔 You can read our thoughts (oooh, scary!) on the continuously updated Idaho Legislature 2026 Bills to Support or Oppose page, which collects all of our bill-related Substack Notes in one place. We’ll do our best to keep up with a few of the most important areas we normally cover, but just at a slower pace. Please bear with us while we continue the legislative project through the 2026 Idaho session (likely ends in early April). We hope you’ll keep your Big E subscription going, even if we cannot cover all the usual fun and games. It’s free, so keeping it won’t hurt you at all.

🙏 Dear Readers, 💖🔨This free publication is a “post-retirement,” time-intensive labor of love. We aren’t part of the social media universe, so we rely on readers who kindly LIKE and SHARE our work to keep us motivated and keep this publication alive. If you like our Notes and Posts, please click LIKE to let us know. Then SHARE on social media (Facebook, LinkedIn, Bluesky, X, etc.), restack, or tell others via email. Thank you so much! Share 👉 More Ways to Share

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Day Brighteners (or not)

Day Brighteners section is for subscribers only, as a thank you for brightening our day by reading Big E’s Big Mouth Substack (always free to keep all free).

Food for Thought — I Have Been Waiting…Sunday reflections. By Dutch Rojas (03/22/26). This is a wonderful essay by Dutch Rojas. Everything he says about himself matches us too. We need to change! NOW before it's too late. Will we? We don't know. But we’ll try. Please read the full essay, then share.

5-Minute Videos from PragerU

We all may not agree with the views, but they’re worth a listen for just five minutes of thought-provoking time.

Who NOT to Vote For. In just 5 minutes, Adam Carolla tells you who NOT to vote for in a time when candidates running for office promise the moon. How do you spot the candidate that you should run from? (Spoiler alert: It’s the one who says “I’ll fight for you!”) Don’t just listen to what candidates say or what the opposition or the opposition’s backers say. Get to know your candidates — in person, through town halls, and through their behavior and voting records. The rest is just NOISE and it could destroy our state.

Summary of Our Notes

Many of the notes listed below include comments and links to additional reading, watching and listening. All link to the original articles or videos.

🔥Action Items & Information We’ve moved our collection of important calls to action here. Please pick something you care about and do something. We’d all be grateful for your help. 🎶Too Many Notes Find “Too Many Notes” at the top of the menu bar. Or, click here. See "Too Many Notes" Introduction for New Readers for details. ➿Duplication? Maybe, a Little. Some items below may appear in multiple categories. This is intentional. Of course, we don’t expect you to read them more than once unless you love them so much that you just can’t help yourself.

Communism, Constitution, Unions & Freedom

See next item: Education, Family & Freedom, DEI

Education, Family & Freedom, DEI

See also Medical Freedom below and Idaho Legislature 2026 Bills to Support or Oppose

Elections & Election Integrity

See also Idaho Legislature 2026 Bills to Support or Oppose

Government, Taxes, Spending, Waste, Censorship, AI, Surveillance, Tyranny & Money

Why are hard working American tax dollars being used to pay for stuff the government shouldn’t be doing in the first place? — Big E

See also “Idaho Politics” below and Idaho Legislature 2026 Bills to Support or Oppose

Idaho Legislature

Idaho legislative session begins Monday, January 12, 2026. The transmittal deadline for submitting new bills is March 9, 2026.

We’re trying to keep up with the flurry of bills and happenings, so some of our regular topics may be neglected during the session. Please accept our apologies. And please don’t cancel us. We hope to return to regularly scheduled programming ASAP!

2026 Idaho Legislature Bills — Our Take

👉 We’re spending much of our time monitoring and writing legislators about 2026 bills. We hope you are too! See our take at Idaho Legislature 2026 Bills to Support or Oppose (updated regularly) 🔥 Quick Guide to Bills

Idaho Politics & Political Events

Idaho Politics & Beyond — The Law of Compensation. What service requires of those who choose to stand. By Rep. David J Leavitt (03/22/26) This is a wonderful essay by Idaho Representative David Leavitt. Please read and share.

Idaho Politics — Idaho Freedom Foundation (IFF) Capitol Clarity: Ending Vaccine Mandates (Posted 03/18/26). Idaho made history in 2025 with the passing of the Medical Freedom Act, S1210a. This year, H0808 (Expanded Medical Freedom Act) is strengthening those protections, including: Closing school mandate loopholes. Moving Idaho’s vaccine registry to a strict “opt-in” system. Ensuring children’s health remains in the parents’ hands, NOT the government’s. Learn how these medical freedom protections to end vaccine mandates were built in 2025 and what’s next for Idaho.



Idaho Legislature — Ron's Weekly Wind-Up: JFAC-Man. Idaho Freedom TV. By Ron Nate, Idaho Freedom Foundation President (04/11/26, video 04:46 includes transcript). Coverage includes Budget Updates - Over budget! Illegal Immigration Bills - Stalled! Teachers Union Bill - Stalled! Capital Clarity Event on Budgets Firearms and Freedom Dinner - 10-year anniversary of Constitutional Carry



Idaho Politics — Idaho Freedom Foundation (IFF) Capitol Clarity: Idaho’s Budget Battle (Posted 03/11/26). Watch a Capitol Clarity session focused on Idaho’s Budget Fight. IFF brings together Brett Farruggia’s policy expertise and Sen. Glenneda Zuiderveld’s legislative experience to show you exactly where your taxpayer money is going and how we can return to a truly conservative budget. If you are tired of “business as usual” in Boise and want to see how we can better protect Idaho’s fiscal future, this is the Capitol Clarity for you.

Illegal Immigration

Idaho 2026 immigration bills

Idaho Immigration Watch | Website details

Read more about illegal immigration.

Stolen Liberty

International COVID Crimes Litigation: The closest thing we have to a Nuremberg 2.0 Tribunal is taking place in the Netherlands. Reporting and participation by Sasha Latypova. (Posted 03/15/26)

Medical Freedom, COVID-19, Health Issues & Vaccine Injury

DISCLAIMER: We are not doctors, nurses, or pharmacists. We are NOT endorsing any source, supplement, miracle cure, or drug. This is for educational purposes and is not medical advice.

See also Idaho Legislature 2026 Bills to Support or Oppose and Action Items & Information.

5G Cell Towers, Data Centers, Surveillance

Dr. Mary Talley Bowden - Resolutions for the Grassroots

Children’s Health Defense (CHD) & The Defender

Children’s Health Defense, CHD TV, and “The Defender” do a great job covering current health news. Please sign up for daily updates sent right to your inbox (you can choose how much or how little they send).

Health Headlines, Geoengineering, Hospital Murders — Children’s Health Defense This Week with Mary Holland, Esq + Polly Tommey: Fear Mongering Polio, Measles & HPV (03/08/26, video 55:26 includes transcript)

This episode has three segments, all worth watching, along with an extensive list of resources and links. Mary Holland, Esq. and Polly Tommey report on COVID-19 vaccine injuries, ACIP meetings, autism research, vaccine critiques, measles outbreaks, HPV vaccines, and environmental health issues. Guests Rob Williams, Ph.D. and Paul Bean address geoengineering including comments by Augustus Doricko of Rainmaker: “They’re creating the problem, and they’re offering the solution.” Heart wrenching story from Diane McCallum, widow of Dr. William McCallum, a well-known beloved not-COVID-jabbed doctor who was killed by hospital / rehab protocols.



COVID, Shots & “Vaccines”

See also Action Items & Information and Covid Essential Links.

Health, Health Freedom, Fraud, & Deception

Glyphosate

Glyphosate — ICAN Poll: Overwhelming Majority of Respondents Oppose Glyphosate Stockpiling, Reject Manufacturer Immunity. New public opinion data from 2,569 respondents reveals near-unanimous opposition to key provisions of the administration’s glyphosate executive order By ICAN (04/03/26)

Healthcare Privacy & Navigating the System

Highwire / Informed Consent Action Network (ICAN) / ICANDecide.org

The Highwire and Informed Consent Action Network (ICAN) do a superb job covering news dedicated to Informed Consent and the Eradication of Man-made Disease. Please visit these sites to sign up and learn more.

ICAN website: icandecide.org

The Highwire website: thehighwire.com

Independent Medical Alliance

Independent Medical Alliance (IMA) Website | Subscribe to IMA Substack

Prevention and treatment strategies: Brain Health | Cancer Care | Depression & Mental Health | Fasting & Healthy Eating | Insulin Resistance | Sepsis

Procedural Medicine

The Quiet Crisis of Procedural Medicine. The solution is not opposition to technology, but advocacy for balance. It is not anti-progress but in favor of prudence. By Dr. Joseph Varon, Independent Medical Alliance (03/15/26, originally appeared in Brownstone Institute)

Weather Engineering / Cloud Seeding / Geoengineering / Whatchamacallit

Cloud Seeding Experiment in Idaho: Read

See also Action Items & Information and 2026 Bills to Support or Oppose > Environment, Food & Farms.

Geoengineering Catch-Up. Lines in the sky are real, increasing, and not as benign as some say. Geoengineering goes by many names – cloud seeding, weather engineering, weather modification, chemtrails, geoengineering, more... By Big E (03/16/26)

Geoengineering — The End Of Lightning Fires: B.C. And Alberta Wildfire Agencies Partner With Company To Stop Lightning. What Could Go Wrong...? They are actively spraying aluminum coated fiberglass into storms above Canada. By The Hotshot Wake Up (03/07/26, video 38:51 includes transcript)

Other News

🎶 Too Many Notes (03/08/26)