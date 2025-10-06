🔥Big E's Action Items & Information
A collection of our CALLS to ACTION. Updated continuously. Apathy won't get anything done, but action can. PLEASE HELP! Do something! Share something! Every little bit helps. (Last updated 10/06/25)
🙏 Dear Readers,
Please like our Notes and Posts, please click LIKE to let us know. Then share on social media (Facebook, LinkedIn, Bluesky, X, etc.), restack, or tell others via email.
We aren’t part of the social media universe, so we rely on the kindness of readers to share anything you consider worthy of a wider audience. Thank you so much!
⚕️Medical Freedom
Stand for Health Freedom (SHF) & Other Petitions
Stand for Health Freedom & More — Making the Most of Your Time and Efforts (SHF adds new calls to action regularly, so please visit their Action Center often).
PREP Act
PREP ACT REPEAL Legislation! Rep. Massie Introduces PREP Repeal Act to End "Medical Malpractice Martial Law". Ask Your Legislators to co-sponsor H.R.4388!
READ SASHA LATYPOVA’S LETTER TO RFK Jr - Open Letter to the HHS Secretary, RFK Jr. PREP Act emergency declaration must be terminated.
SIGN PETITION ROGUSKI’S REPEAL PREP ACT - Website, Video: Repeal The PREP Act (James Roguski)
Vaccines
🆕 Physicians for Informed Consent (PIC): Silver Booklet Vaccine Book Sent to Trump, Vance, and All of Congress! Ask your Representatives whether they received and will read it (Press Release 09/29/25)
🆕 Help End Big Pharma’s Legal Immunity. Ask Your Representatives to Support Paul Gosar’s Bill to End the Vaccine Carveout Act (H.R. 4668). ✅ Please take action and share! Posted 07/27/25
🆕 Ask FDA to reclassify mRNA and adenoviral injections as gene therapy products, NOT vaccines.
Please comment on the Citizen Petition to FDA titled “Petition for Reclassification from Interest of Justice.” This carefully researched and meticulously sourced petition asks FDA to reclassify COVID-19 mRNA and adenoviral injections as gene therapy products, NOT vaccines (posted 07/24/25)
Not For Sale: An Open Letter to HHS Scy Kennedy and FDA Commissioner Makary - Stop mRNA shots, deliver on your campaign promises. Not For Sale group is open to more signatories. Please join us in this message to the MAHA HHS administration. By Sasha Latypova (06/04/25)
STOP MRNA - DR. SANSONE BILLS - I Am Going To War! Will You Join Me? 50 Different State Versions of the 'Sansone mRNA Bioweapons Prohibition Act'. Get a State Legislator to Introduce this in Your State! By Dr. Joseph Sansone
SIGN SMART MOMS PETITION TO STOP MRNA + WEBINAR - Stop the mRNA Shots. A vital conversation on vaccine safety, maternal health, and why the science demands we halt mRNA shots for our most vulnerable.
Sign Petition: Tell RFK, Jr.: Release the Vaccine Safety Data Now. Informed Consent Action Network (ICAN) asks you to sign ICAN’s petition calling on HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to Release the Vaccine Safety Data (VSD) to the American People NOW! (posted 07/09/25)
SIGN PETITION TO GET VACCINE INJURY DATA - Tell The CDC to Release Vaccine Injury Data!
🏛️Government, Taxes, Spending, Tyranny & Money
Idaho Congressman Russ Fulcher Reintroduces ‘One Subject At A Time Act’ Ahead of Fiscal Year Deadline (posted 08/21/25) 🆕
🕵️ Surveillance + REAL ID + Artificial Intelligence + 5G
Do you Want to Live as a Digital Slave? Data and Surveillance — Calls to Action, Calls to Learn More (posted 10/5/25)
REAL ID, a national digital identification, surveillance, and control system. We cover two important videos from Financial Rebellion to help protect against national ID surveillance & control. Please share with friends, family, attorneys general, state and federal legislators. This is a full article that we’ll update as needed. | Substack Note
5G The Untold Story. The truth about the rollout of modern wireless technologies — including how, despite lack of data on their safety, the telecom industry continues placing such devices in close proximity to living beings. Humans, plants and animals are suffering as a result (06/22/25, video 30 min).
🌡️Weather, Power, Pesticides, Agriculture, Food
Pesticides & Section 453, 457, 507
🆕 Follow-Up: Pesticide Immunity Bill Now Covers RNA Sprays. Idaho Congressman Mike Simpson’s Plan Must be Stopped. Sections 453, 457, and 507 must be removed from the FY 2026 Interior Appropriations bill. They protect pesticide companies — including makers of untested RNA sprays — from lawsuits, putting profits over public health (posted 08/14/25)
WATCH — Independent Medical Alliance — Doctors Against Pesticide Liability Protection (Section 453; also related 457 and 507). Dr. Ryan Cole, Dr. Meryl Nass, and Dr. Brooke Miller discuss the hidden dangers of pesticide liability protection, how it impacts farmers, ranchers, and consumers, and why. Host: Dr. Ryan Cole. Guests: Brooke Miller M D, and Meryl Nass (08/01/25, article + video 01:08:51 includes transcript)
Call Your Representative on the Interior Appropriations Committee NOW! Ask them to REMOVE Section 453 which would grant pesticide manufacturers immunity if their products cause harm. Also have them remove related sections 457 and 507 from the appropriations bill (updated 08/14/25).
PESTICIDES — Booker Launches Bill S2324 That Gives Citizens Right to Sue Pesticide Makers as House Pushes Measure to Protect Big Chemical. Federal lawmakers are being asked to consider two dueling pieces of legislation: one that protects the right of Americans to sue a pesticide maker if exposure to the company’s product harms their health, and one that protects chemical companies from those very types of lawsuits. By Brenda Baletti, Ph.D.
Stand for Health Freedom Newsletter: We Took Your Voice to the EPA — and We’re Not Done Yet. Protecting people from pesticides
Contact Legislators about Bayer's sneaky 5 pronged effort to avoid pesticide liability after making a bad bet to take on Monsanto's culpability for injuries.
Weather Engineering
PHONE IN YOUR SUPPORT for Marjorie Taylor Greene’s “Clear Skies Act” HB 4403. Citizens must push back to STOP 🛑 geoengineering (aka weather modification and countless other names).
SIGN Clear the Skies, Stop the Lies. Ban Weather Modification Now. Support H.R. 4403.
ICAN Challenges British Government’s Geoengineering Experiments to Dim the Sun
SIGN OPEN LETTER: We call for an International Non-Use Agreement on Solar Geoengineering
SIGN WEATHER ENGINEERING PETITION - Ban Weather Engineering in Idaho
Idaho Agriculture
TELL LEGISLATORS TO SUPPORT ORGANIC AGRICULTURE - See article and related Substack note with sample letter
Idaho Grocery Tax
Idaho Politics: Signature Gathering Effort & Ballot Initiative to Repeal Idaho’s Grocery Tax — Lighten the load for Idaho families. Updated with new references 08/14/25.
Idaho Power
TELL IDAHO PUBLIC UTILITIES COMMISSION NO! Idaho Power's Rate Hike: Who Pays the Price? | Substack Note with More from Sen. Zito and Rep. Leavitt | Update regarding meeting dates and written comments deadline for electric utility’s application to increase rates (08/25/25).
____________________
Thanks for reading Big E’s Big Mouth Substack! Subscribe for free to receive new posts and support my work.