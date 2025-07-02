Disclaimer

Let's Start with the US Constitution Fourth Amendment

“The right of the people to be secure in their persons, houses, papers, and effects, against unreasonable searches and seizures, shall not be violated, and no Warrants shall issue, but upon probable cause, supported by Oath or affirmation, and particularly describing the place to be searched, and the persons or things to be seized.” — Read

And then add the Fourteenth Amendment, Section 1…

All persons born or naturalized in the United States, and subject to the jurisdiction thereof, are citizens of the United States and of the State wherein they reside. No State shall make or enforce any law which shall abridge the privileges or immunities of citizens of the United States; nor shall any State deprive any person of life, liberty, or property, without due process of law; nor deny to any person within its jurisdiction the equal protection of the laws. — Read

Who, Us Worried? Yes, We’re Worried About REAL ID and the Star Card

⭐ Star Card: That little yellow star (or similar notation) on your driver's license is not benign. It's leading somewhere most of us don't want to go.

⭐ The Star Card brings us closer to total digital surveillance and control by government, including vaccine records. It trades convenience for globalist-style control and personal privacy.

Do We Have Your Attention Now? Then Please Watch Financial Rebellion to Learn More

(or just read the summary below)

This is the first video we cover.

Financial Rebellion: The Real ID and Control Grid: What You Can Do (06/19/25, video 01:07:03 includes transcript). Hosts: Polly Tommey, Catherine Austin-Fitts, Carolyn Betts, Esq. Guest: Twila Brase: Watch

SUMMARY: What's REAL ID All About?

(with a little help from Grok ai, edited from video transcript)

REAL ID Samples

Twila Brase and show hosts discuss REAL ID, the federal identification system presented as a state driver's license with a star — a "Star Card." It's actually a federal digital identification infrastructure being rolled out in America through the Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV), Transportation Security Administration (TSA), and various non-governmental organizations (NGOs).

Those in power claim the REAL ID system will protect against various threats, but this not true. We already have ways to protect against threats but aren’t using them effectively.

⭐️ Brase explains that REAL ID is an invasion of privacy, a national surveillance and control system, not a security measure, and it violates the fourth amendment of the Constitution. ⭐️

REAL ID has misleadingly been promoted by officials including Department of Homeland Security head Kristi Noem who told the public that REAL ID was REQUIRED to fly after May 7, 2025 then later gently walked back the statement in Congress without letting up on the overall message.

Brase highlights REAL ID’s potential to evolve into an internal passport or even a vaccine passport, infringing on freedoms. She urges public action to resist it by switching to state IDs, contacting legislators and state attorneys general, and supporting advocacy efforts (see next).

Recommended Actions

Individual Actions

Check if you have a Real ID (star on license). Switch to a state ID if possible, following instructions at http://refuserealid.org/ Florida, Georgia, Mississippi, Texas, and Wyoming currently mandate REAL ID. Ask Congress and the President to: Require TSA to withdraw the “progressive enforcement” rule. Repeal the REAL ID law. Contact state legislators to repeal REAL ID laws, attorneys general to protect states' rights, and Congress to raise awareness. Phone calls can be more effective than email. Use social media to spread awareness, emphasizing REAL ID as a federal surveillance tool.

ED NOTE We received a form-letter response to our REAL ID concerns from Idaho Senator James Risch. See image below. Obviously, we have work to do. We need many people to squeak up for our voices to be truly heard!

Form-letter response to our REAL ID concerns from Idaho Senator James Risch

Community and Advocacy Support

Support CCH Freedom via https://www.cchfreedom.org/ or https://www.cchfreedom.org/national-id/ with donations for billboards, social media ads. Use CCH Freedom’s posters, billboard, and other materials to explain REAL ID to others. Start here and scroll down. Share stories from countries such as India or South Africa where national IDs led to extensive control. Two cherry-picked but balanced examples: India (2017 video 07:51): Watch Africa including South Africa (2023 Digital ID systems in Africa: Challenges, risks and opportunities; see also next section): Read Engage youth in person and on platforms such as TikTok to highlight privacy issues and social control.

Who is Behind National IDs in Sub-Saharan Africa?

🌐 The main actors working across Sub-Saharan Africa — likely other parts of the word as well — include international institutions, private foundations, and private sector actors. Many of your favorite globalists are on the list (see page vii, 8 of 58, paragraph 1).

These include (in alphabetical order)

Digital ID projects are mainly framed as important for economic development; governments sometimes fail to link the benefits of digital ID with human rights or address fundamental questions about the purpose of such systems.

Key Points on REAL ID

Definition and Misrepresentation

⭐ REAL ID is a federal ID, not a state driver's license. But it does double as a driver’s license and is marked by a star (or flag in Washington, bear with star in California).

View sample REAL IDs and FAQs.

Promoted as necessary for air travel and federal building access, but passports and other documents suffice: Read the Acceptable Identification at the TSA Checkpoint

Government Tactics and Exaggerations

Kristi Noem claimed REAL ID is mandatory for flying, despite admitting otherwise to Congress.

Tactics described as "nudging" push compliance, ignoring existing laws that could address security without REAL ID.

Purpose and Future Plans

Designed as an internal passport for state-to-state travel, potentially extending to trains and transactions.

Aims to create a digital, biometric-controlled social credit system, with plans to digitize IDs and enable real-time tracking via DMV pings.

Constitutional and Privacy Concerns

Violates Fourth Amendment by cataloging biometric data (facial scans, potentially fingerprints, DNA).

Threatens federalism by centralizing control, undermining state autonomy and individual rights.

May violate Fourteenth amendment as well.

Implementation and Resistance

Historical Context

Passed in 2005 via a defense spending bill without Senate hearings; opposed by some, including Lamar Alexander. Opposition continues to this day.

States initially resisted but complied after 2015 Obama-era pressure; DMVs covertly built compliance systems despite state laws.

Current Status

44% of IDs are non-REAL ID compliant; five states (Georgia, Texas, Florida, Wyoming, Mississippi) mandate REAL ID. These states should repeal such mandates.

DMVs, influenced by the non-profit American Association of Motor Vehicle Administrators (AAMVA), often misinform or push REAL ID without offering state ID options.

Resistance Efforts

Eight states have legislators introducing laws or resolutions against REAL ID, with bipartisan support in Maine. REAL ID bill search

Congressman Thomas Massie publicly opposes it; others at the federal level (including Idaho Senator Risch) offer limited opposition. See here, here, here, and below.

Advocacy group Citizens' Council for Health Freedom (CCH Freedom) campaigns to increase non-compliance.

Corporate and Technological Involvement

Corporate Role

Idemia, a key contractor, manages TSA PreCheck, produces most state IDs, and supports biometric systems with $46 million TSA contracts.

AAMVA pushes digital IDs, planning to eliminate physical IDs, with pilot projects showing police can identify drivers remotely.

Biometric and Data Risks

REAL ID requires facial biometrics, with potential for additional data like thumbprints (already in Oklahoma).

Integration with cloud providers (e.g., Amazon, Palantir) and databases like eHealth Exchange could link IDs to health records, enabling extensive surveillance.

Public Awareness Challenges

Misconceptions

Public believes REAL ID is mandatory, harmless, or a "done deal," underestimating its scope.

Difficulty fathoming loss of freedom in the U.S., necessitating stories from oppressive ID systems abroad (see examples of India and South Africa, earlier in this article).

DMV Misinformation

Rogue DMV agents misinform or deny state ID options, following AAMVA guidance over state laws. (AAMVA is a non-government entity.)

Complaints to state attorneys general recommended to address DMV misconduct.

Tips for Rejecting Real ID and QR Codes, Idaho Drivers Licenses & More

This is the second video we cover.

⭐️ Financial Rebellion — Reject Real ID, Avoid QR Codes (10/24/24, video 01:01:19 includes transcript). Note also covers Star Card / Real ID Drivers Licenses and Passports. Substack Note | Watch

Digital identification is now expected in order to buy and sell, travel and work, get an education, receive medical care and do just about anything else. Would you really consider your personal information to be private and protected? (ANSWER: NO!)

Twila Brase, Catherine Austin Fitts and Carolyn Betts discuss these modern surveillance technologies.

REAL ID Review

REAL ID and Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC) are closely linked. Resisting REAL ID, QR Codes, and CBDC is critically important to saving our liberty and avoiding a slave system. REAL ID is being enacted surreptitiously. Many don’t even realize they have a REAL ID driver's license — look for a star in the upper right corner. REAL ID likely will evolve into a Chinese-style social credit system that assembles ALL our personal/ medical/ financial information on a “convenient” phone app. The phone app likely will be hackable, making all our private information vulnerable. Currently, REAL ID is not required, but they are trying to mandate it — we must resist! Once we’re locked into the system, the powers that be can shut off our finances, directly remove our income tax, prevent us from traveling, etc. This system is unconstitutional and we must resist it. Do Not Comply.

How to Protect Yourself

WATCH the episode of Financial Rebellion, one of many excellent interviews with the Solari Team! Reject all forms of REAL ID, including “Star Card” drivers licenses. DO NOT use QR Codes — ever! DO use cash — anytime that you can. DITCH smart phones — use less-hackable less-trackable “dumb” phones. Sample search REMEMBER — if computers and internet go down, tangible assets such as cash, gold, and silver may be your only payment options.

About REAL ID, Drivers Licenses & Passports

Starting May 7, 2025, a Star Card / REAL ID lets you fly commercially or enter a federal building, national laboratory, or military base.

If you don’t have a Star Card by May 7, 2025, you’ll need a passport or other acceptable documents instead.

ED NOTE Passport photo tips: We learned the hard way that do-it-yourself photos often fail to pass the upload sniff test. Your best bet is to go to a passport office or a store that can take quality passport photos.

Passport Photo Tips Official rules Looking better in your photo (especially if you take your own)



STAR CARD DRIVERS LICENSES — IDAHO

Other states, check with your DMV for details: Map

REAL ID and Star Card are NOT mandatory in Idaho.

Even though they aren’t mandatory, many DMV’s may imply that they are.

Star Card Idaho Website Acceptable Documents FAQs



If you have an Idaho Star Card and no longer want it, here’s what to do (Source: Idaho Department of Transportation Customer Service 11/01/24):

You will need to go in person to your county DMV office. (You might need to make an appointment, depending on which county you visit.) You will need to specify with the agent that you want the Star removed and pay a duplicate/renewal fee. If the license is within 25 months of expiration, you can renew for another 4 years for $35 and remove the Star for free. If you are not close enough to renewal time, you will need to pay $20 for a duplicate license. Please call 208-584-4343 if you have any questions.

Tip: Consider also removing your organ donor status. See this Substack Note for details

Resources

From Financial Rebellion Show Notes

Refuse the National ID Card (REAL ID): Read

Citizens' Council For Health Freedom: Read

The Fast-Approaching Digital Control Grid: Read

Correcting the TSA on REAL ID… - Twila Brase - X: Read

Citizens' Council For Health Freedom Press Releases: Read

Biometric Update: Read

eHealth Exchange: Read

Idemia USA: Read

Idemia Group - YouTube: Watch

American Association of Motor Vehicle Administrators (AAMVA): Read

