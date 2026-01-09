Idaho Legislature 2026 Bills to Support or Oppose
We hope you will support or oppose (as appropriate) Idaho Legislature bills we've reviewed for 2026. We've collected the Substack Notes in one convenient place. Updated regularly. Last update 01/09/26
2025 Bills to Support or Oppose (archive)
Quick Guide to Staying Involved in 2026 Idaho Legislature
The 2026 Idaho Legislative Session begins Monday, January 12, 2026. We expect another exhausting marathon with HUNDREDS of bills. We will comment and write legislators about many. Hope you will too!
Look to this page for…
Resources
Selected Bill Recommendations
2A Second Amendment
Crime & Illegal Immigration
Education, Family & DEI
Elections & Election Integrity
Environment, Food & Farms
Free Speech
Health & Heath Freedom
Miscellaneous + Government, State Security, Taxes, Spending & Money
Resources
For in-depth info about what’s happening with the 2026 legislature, please visit Gem State Chronicle or Gem State Substack (Brian Almon). Also see the Idaho Bill Trackers & Analysis section of our Idaho Voting Guide.
AI To the Rescue
We plan to use Grok AI (https://grok.com/) or Chat GPT (https://chatgpt.com/) to help us tease out the legalese before we read a bill, after we read it, and as a guide when communicating with legislators. We will link to the bill's PDF file, feed it to Grok as input, then use a query such as the following to get a summary:
_____
Please summarize the linked file. Do not use outside links. Create a summary paragraph, use bold headings, paragraphs and bullets for rest of file.
_____
📌 AI is NOT a substitute for actually reading and thinking about a bill. Sometimes AI skips important details or gets things dead wrong. So keep your brain engaged when using AI.
Health Freedom
Health Freedom & Other Solutions for Idaho & Beyond (updated as needed)
Idaho Legislature Resources
Idaho Legislative Budget Books (big and scary)
How a Bill Becomes Law. By Idaho State Legislature.
2026 Regular Legislative Session Main page
You’ll find…
Bill Center - text, history, statements of purpose, fiscal notes of legislation
Legislation by Bill Number (Mini-Data)
Legislation By Subject/Topic
Enacted Legislation - bills passed and filed with the Secretary of State
Vetoed Legislation - bills passed by the Legislature and vetoed by the Governor
Ongoing Weekly Bill Status
Key Actions - key pieces of legislation passed during the 2026 legislative session
Calendars and Agendas - House and Senate reading calendars and committee agendas
House and Senate Journals - daily record of the business of the House and Senate
Committee Minutes - minutes of House and Senate standing committees
Administrative Rules Reviewed - state agency rules received during 2024 interim
Administrative Rules Review Books - state agency rules received during interim
Legislative Directory - legislator, state agencies, and legislative staff information
Mini Directory - summary of legislator information
Progress Report - week-to-week comparison and count of prepared legislation
2026 Legislation by Bill Number (minidata) — coming soon
2026 Legislation passed into Law (click ENACTED LEGISLATION tab)
2026 Legislative Session Idaho Governor (includes Daily Tracking sheet of bills signed, vetoed, and unsigned. Unsigned bills automatically become law on the indicated date if not vetoed. Governor has 5 days to sign (excluding Sundays) if legislature is in session, 10 days if not.)
⭐ Final Tracking SheetT (TBD)
Bill Trackers & Analyses
🔥Bill Track 50 (BillTrack50). Sign up for a free account or pay subscription fee for more features. Start Tracking | Substack Note
🔥FastDemocracy. Sign up for a free account or pay subscription fee for more features. Start Tracking | Substack Note
Idaho Legislature 2026 My Bill Tracker (set up a free account and receive status emails about bills you care about)
Idaho Freedom Foundation (IFF)
2026 Bill Analyses — especially consider IFF’s spending bill analyses, which we did not cover due to our non-mathematical brain
Chairman’s Drawer — Bills that have been Blocked / Delayed / Held in Drawer by Chairman during the 2026 Session
Idaho Legislature Bill Ratings and Analyses are Flowing (Substack Note)
Gem State Chronicle 2026 Session Snapshot (we’re hoping this will be updated for 2026): https://gemstatechronicle.com/session-snapshot/
🤑 Follow the Money 👣
Who could be influencing legislators? Resources & tools
Idaho Legislature: Follow the Money + Transparency in the Idaho Legislature (our opinion, posted 02/24/25)
Advocacy, Testimony, & Legislator Interaction
From Frustration to Influence: Turning Disagreement into Action. By Idaho Rep. Heather Scott (07/23/25)
How To Be an Effective Legislative Advocate. By Dawn Richardson, National Vaccine Information Center (02/12/25, video 50:39, includes transcript)
How to Testify at the Idaho State Legislature
Gem State Chronicle: How to Testify at the Idaho State Legislature. By Brian Almon (12/27/24)
Idaho Freedom Foundation — Legislature 101:
01/09/25, video 30:05 includes transcript: https://youtu.be/u4eIOmnZUkw?feature=shared
01/08/24, video 56:47 includes transcript: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Y7U3CWo9uew
Idaho Family Strong Training Videos (under 3 minutes each): https://idahofamilystrong.org/training-videos/
☎️📧 Contacting Your Idaho Legislators
Contacting Your Legislators: Brian Almon developed a terrific tool called Idaho Insider, which makes contacting your legislators, committees, district representatives, and more an absolute breeze. You simply click a big red button to send emails to a desired group. The tool uses your own email client, places the email addresses in the BCC list, and never goes to a third-party delivery system so is far less likely to be captured in spam filters.
💡Tip: Idaho Insider draws its data from the official Idaho legislature website and should update automatically.
Contacting Your Legislators (the old fashioned way): The Idaho Legislature website makes it fairly easy to find legislator and committee contact info (which includes photos, names, political affiliations, districts, email addresses, phone numbers, and more). This method nowhere near as handy as Idaho Insider, but it’s the “official” way to find information.
House: Members | Leadership | Committees
Group Email - House: housemembers@lso.idaho.gov
Senate: Members | Leadership | Committees
Group Email - Senate: senatemembers@lso.idaho.gov
💡Tip: Many email systems enable you to create groups of email addresses; simply create a group and enter the individual email addresses for that group. Once you’ve set up a group, you can email the group without having to re-enter individual email addresses. Check your email system’s Help documentation to learn how to set up groups. But, your best bet is simply to use Idaho Insider for most group communication.
Selected Bill Recommendations
🏃♂️🏃♀️🏃🏃➡️🏃♀️➡️🏃♂️➡️👟
We plan to crank out and share our opinions on Idaho bills that are most important to us as quickly as possible. Call it “Operation Warp Speed” (OWS) for bills, but let’s hope for better outcomes than OWS gave us.
Please forgive any frenzy-induced errors in our analyses or typing. We’re running as fast as we can. As always, take everything we write with several grains of salt, but know that our intentions are always honorable.
🏃♂️🏃♀️🏃🏃➡️🏃♀️➡️🏃♂️➡️👟
The following recommendations appear in the order we posted them to Substack Notes.
Note: Bills marked with
strikeout text are: bills revised in a later bill with the same name, bills pulled by their sponsor, or bills that were voted down or vetoed. (Some bills may appear in more than one category.)
Click the image above or go to https://legislature.idaho.gov/sessioninfo/2026/legislation/ for the latest information. Then click various tabs to view legislation by Number, Subject, Enacted Legislation, Vetoed Legislation, and Weekly Bill Status. You also can type text into the Search box to find a bill.
2A Second Amendment
Crime & Illegal Immigration
Education, Family & DEI
Elections & Election Integrity
Environment, Food & Farms
Free Speech
Health & Heath Freedom
Miscellaneous + Government, State Security, Taxes, Spending & Money
