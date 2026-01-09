Short link for sharing: https://tinyurl.com/yc2jpkeh

2025 Bills to Support or Oppose (archive)

The 2026 Idaho Legislative Session begins Monday, January 12, 2026. We expect another exhausting marathon with HUNDREDS of bills. We will comment and write legislators about many. Hope you will too!

Look to this page for…

For in-depth info about what’s happening with the 2026 legislature, please visit Gem State Chronicle or Gem State Substack (Brian Almon). Also see the Idaho Bill Trackers & Analysis section of our Idaho Voting Guide.

AI To the Rescue

We plan to use Grok AI (https://grok.com/) or Chat GPT (https://chatgpt.com/) to help us tease out the legalese before we read a bill, after we read it, and as a guide when communicating with legislators. We will link to the bill's PDF file, feed it to Grok as input, then use a query such as the following to get a summary:

Please summarize the linked file. Do not use outside links. Create a summary paragraph, use bold headings, paragraphs and bullets for rest of file.

📌 AI is NOT a substitute for actually reading and thinking about a bill. Sometimes AI skips important details or gets things dead wrong. So keep your brain engaged when using AI.