Too Many Notes 03/08/26
Hello everyone! (posted 02/12/26)
👟 We’re currently devoting most of our work time to reading, analyzing, and sharing selected bills in the Idaho 2026 Legislature. It’s a marathon job for ordinary citizens like us.
🤔 You can read our thoughts (oooh, scary!) on the continuously updated Idaho Legislature 2026 Bills to Support or Oppose page, which collects all of our bill-related Substack Notes in one place.
We’ll do our best to keep up with a few of the most important areas we normally cover, but just at a slower pace. Please bear with us while we continue the legislative project through the 2026 Idaho session (likely ends in early April).
Day Brighteners (or not)
Good Cutting Horse: Check out this epic bridleless cutting horse demo by Eric Wisehart on Stetson—pure skill, no reins, raising funds for AZ youth equestrians! (03/07/26, video 48 sec)
International Women’s Day: To all the women being forgotten about. Except by a few of us. (03/07/26, video 58 sec)
5-Minute Videos from PragerU
We all may not agree with the views, but they’re worth a listen for just five minutes of thought-provoking time.
In Case You Missed It…
Full Series of 5 Minute Videos (include transcripts, facts, and sources)
5-minute video series on the 10 Commandments | Download E-Book of scripts for each video | Substack Note
What is Crony Capitalism? By Jay Cost (01/08/19) | Podcast | Video
Who Caused the 2008 Great Recession? By Franklin Camargo (02/23/26) | Podcast | Video
One Life to Give: Nathan Hale. By Eric Metaxas (03/02/26) | Podcast | Video
Summary of Our Notes
Many of the notes listed below include comments and links to additional reading, watching and listening. All link to the original articles or videos.
🔥Action Items & Information
We’ve moved our collection of important calls to action here. Please pick something you care about and do something. We’d all be grateful for your help.
🎶Too Many Notes
Find “Too Many Notes” at the top of the menu bar. Or, click here. See "Too Many Notes" Introduction for New Readers for details.
➿Duplication? Maybe, a Little.
Some items below may appear in multiple categories. This is intentional. Of course, we don’t expect you to read them more than once unless you love them so much that you just can’t help yourself.
Communism, Constitution, Unions & Freedom
In Case You Missed It…
First 10 Amendments - Explained by a Lawyer (video 37:08 includes chapters and transcript)
See next item: Education, Family & Freedom, DEI
Education, Family & Freedom, DEI
See also Medical Freedom below and Idaho Legislature 2026 Bills to Support or Oppose
In Case You Missed It…
Umbrellas, Community Schools, United Way & School Board Meetings
Child Protective Services (CPS) Unmasked — Watch “NEVER IN AMERICA: Unmasking CPS’s Kidnapping Empire” (video 02:00:25).
Explore Great Books and Plays. PragerU 5-Minute Videos and The Book Club
The Speech Every 2015 College Grad Needs to Hear (podcast/video 06:32)
Idaho School Choice Tax Credit Info Released. What parents must do to collect a school choice tax credit
Idaho Freedom Foundation (IFF) Capitol Clarity: Reforming Idaho’s Family Courts (Posted 03/03/26) Last update 03/05/26
“It’s time to pull back the curtain on Idaho’s family court and child welfare systems. For too many families, the system that should provide safety is instead inflicting trauma.”
Learn the truth about Idaho’s family courts and child welfare system. These institutions can and must be reformed to serve families and children! Rep. Lucas Cayler and Kristine McCreery are leading the way.
Elections & Election Integrity
In Case You Missed It…
See also Idaho Legislature 2026 Bills to Support or Oppose
Government, Taxes, Spending, Waste, Censorship, AI, Surveillance, Tyranny & Money
Why are hard working American tax dollars being used to pay for stuff the government shouldn’t be doing in the first place? — Big E
See also “Idaho Politics” below and Idaho Legislature 2026 Bills to Support or Oppose
In Case You Missed It…
Follow the money and a whole lot of other stuff on our Resources page
🪪 REAL ID, a national digital identification, surveillance, and control system
Electromagnetic Radiation, Surveillance, and More — Threat Outside Your Front Door
Proper Role of Government — Warnings From the Past America Can’t Afford to Ignore
🔥STOP The CLARITY Act in the US Senate. The ‘clarity act’ opens the door for digital slavery. It must be stopped! | H.R.3633 - Digital Asset Market Clarity Act of 2025 Current Status
Idaho Politics & Beyond — ARPA 4.0? Idaho’s Rural Health Grant Raises Familiar Red Flags.
Idaho Legislature & Politics — Standing Alone on the Island of No. Why saying “no” to endless spending may be the most important duty of all. By Idaho Senator Glenneda ZUIDERVELD (03/04/26)
Idaho Legislature
Idaho legislative session begins Monday, January 12, 2026. The transmittal deadline for submitting new bills is March 9, 2026.
We’re trying to keep up with the flurry of bills and happenings, so some of our regular topics may be neglected during the session. Please accept our apologies. And please don’t cancel us. We hope to return to regularly scheduled programming ASAP!
In Case You Missed It…
Capitol Clarity — Legislature 201 (video 01:11:32)
How To Be an Effective Legislative Advocate (video 50:39)
Proper Role of Government — Warnings From the Past America Can’t Afford to Ignore.
Idaho Doesn’t Have a Revenue Problem — It Has a Spending Problem.
Understanding Idaho’s Budget…and why things feel tight right now.
Idaho Freedom Foundation’s Plans to Secure Medical Freedom in Idaho
Idaho Legislature — Legislative Session 2026 Update. By Representative Lucas Cayler (03/06/26)
Idaho Legislature — 🔥ACTION ITEMS: Sauce for the Goose, Sauce for the Gander. Tell Senator Foreman to hear House Bill 745. (And tell Senator Guthrie to hear H0700 and H0704.) By Brian Almon (03/06/26)
2026 Idaho Legislature Bills — Our Take
👉 We’re spending much of our time monitoring and writing legislators about 2026 bills. We hope you are too! See our take at Idaho Legislature 2026 Bills to Support or Oppose (updated regularly)
🔥Quick Guide to Bills
Idaho Gang of Eight
Idaho Legislature - 500 Bills. One Question: When Do We Say No? If we believe in limited government, we must be willing to limit it. Idaho Gang of Eight (02/02/26)
Idaho Politics & Political Events
In Case You Missed It…
Idaho Politics & Beyond — A Petition to Oppose Sharia Law in Idaho
📽️ Child Protective Services (CPS) Unmasked — Watch “NEVER IN AMERICA: Unmasking CPS’s Kidnapping Empire.” Includes extensive coverage of Idaho’s Baby Cyrus Case. (video 02:00:25)
Idaho Capitol Clarity
Subscribe to Idaho Freedom Foundation’s YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/@IdahoFreedomTV
Capitol Clarity Playlist: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLsusozPKxiKHMavgsri3R9J1NvcIkEFQy
Idaho Politics — Scott Herndon needed just 613 more votes. That's how close we were. Please help Scott Hendon win his Senate seat back from Jim Woodward in District 1 on May 19, 2026 (03/07/26)
Illegal Immigration
Idaho Immigration Watch | Website details
Read more about illegal immigration.
In Case You Missed It…
Illegal Immigration — Idaho Built an Ag Empire on Modern Day Slavery. Tens of thousands trapped by fear, debt, and deportation threats. By Senator Brian Lenney (02/15/26)
Idaho Legislature & E-Verify — When Compliance Replaces Freedom. A Conservative Case Against Mandatory E-Verify in Idaho. By Brandon Shippy (03/05/26)
Medical Freedom, COVID-19, Health Issues & Vaccine Injury
DISCLAIMER: We are not doctors, nurses, or pharmacists. We are NOT endorsing any source, supplement, miracle cure, or drug. This is for educational purposes and is not medical advice.
See also Idaho Legislature 2026 Bills to Support or Oppose and Action Items & Information.
In Case You Missed It…
🔥FDA: VACCINE PACKAGE INSERTS & PRODUCT APPROVALS: Read
🔥FDA: Adverse Event Reporting System (FAERS) Public Dashboard: Read
🔥FDA: Adverse Event Reporting System (FAERS) Public Dashboard for Cosmetics: Read
🔥HHS/CDC/FDA VAERS data (OPENVaers): Read
Health Freedom & Other Solutions for Idaho & Beyond (updated regularly)
Health Resources (updated regularly) including Cancer Care, Chlorine Dioxide, Covid Essential Links, DMSO, Health, Independent Medical Resources, Financial Rebellion / Solari Selected Resources, Medical Preparedness & Products, Electromagnetic Radiation & Wireless (plus 5G)
5G Cell Towers, Data Centers, Surveillance
In Case You Missed It…
ACIP Public Comment for March 2026 Meeting
💉Are You Vaccine Injured or Caring for Someone Who Is? THEN SPEAK OUT! Public Comment Needed for March 18-19 ACIP Meeting. Comment Period is March 2-12, 2026! (posted from email received from React19 on 03/04/26)
Children’s Health Defense (CHD) & The Defender
Children’s Health Defense, CHD TV, and “The Defender” do a great job covering current health news. Please sign up for daily updates sent right to your inbox (you can choose how much or how little they send).
CHD Main Site: Children's Health Defense
The Defender: Latest News
CHD.TV: Watch
COVID, Shots & “Vaccines”
See also Action Items & Information and Covid Essential Links.
In Case You Missed It…
🚫💉STOP THE SHOTS! Remove Big Pharma Vaccine Liability Protections
Books, Films, Interviews
📕 ‘Vaccines and the Diseases They Target: An Analysis of Vaccine Safety and Epidemiology’ (the Silver Booklet).
📽️ Follow the Silenced. Brave Americans trusted the science, only to have their lives forever changed by devastating side effects of shots from early COVID vaccine trials (more details)
📽️ An Inconvenient Study. A thorough vaxxed vs. unvaxxed study showed: Vaxxed were far less healthy than Unvaxxed (video 01:20:36, more details)
Medical Testing & Overdiagnosis
MRNA Moratorium — Call for Action
Moratorium for mRNA Injections and The National Movement. Babies dying after maternal vaccination (video 01:09:04)
PREP Act — Legal Recourse Nil; PREP Must be REPEALED; HHS Secretary Must Terminate Emergency
PREP Act — Case law reality check: PREP Act is the governing law for covid shots and other “countermeasures.”
Vaccines: Autism, Lies, Regulation, Secrets
COVID, COVID Shots/”Vaccines”, & SARS-CoV-2 Spike Protein — What Can We Do About Their Effects on Us?
Vaccines: CDC, FDA, ACIP, Regulatory Policy Revolution & More
Covid Justice Resolution
In Case You Missed It…
🔥 Sign the COVID Justice Resolution — the resolution we’ve waited for since 2020 COVID “pandemic.”. Resolution website | Substack Note
Covid Hospital Protocols
In Case You Missed It…
Dental Health and Breathing
Ask Your Dentist: Are you a mouth breather? Why This Dentist Is Challenging Everything You Know About Teeth. Patrick McKeown of Buteyko Clinic International interviews dentist Dr Staci Whitman (03/01/26, video 46:27)
Glyphosate
In Case You Missed It…
Health, Health Freedom, Fraud, & Deception
In Case You Missed It…
Health Freedom Organization Honors an Idaho Hero — Mayo Clinic-Trained Pathologist & Leading Healthcare Reform Advocate Dr. Ryan Cole Named as Head of Medical & Scientific Affairs at the Independent Medical Alliance. Dr. Cole helped ignite a national reckoning over censorship of physicians and now takes on a senior leadership role as the nation’s largest coalition of independent physicians continues expanding. By Independent Medical Alliance (03/05/26)
Healthcare Privacy & Navigating the System
In Case You Missed It…
Highwire / Informed Consent Action Network (ICAN) / ICANDecide.org
The Highwire and Informed Consent Action Network (ICAN) do a superb job covering news dedicated to Informed Consent and the Eradication of Man-made Disease. Please visit these sites to sign up and learn more.
ICAN website: icandecide.org
The Highwire website: thehighwire.com
Independent Medical Alliance
Independent Medical Alliance (IMA) Website | Subscribe to IMA Substack
Prevention and treatment strategies: Brain Health | Cancer Care | Depression & Mental Health | Fasting & Healthy Eating | Insulin Resistance | Sepsis
Mandates Begone! Medical Freedom Step In! — New Poll
Medical Freedom — New Poll: Almost 90% of U.S. Voters Support Right to Refuse Medical Treatment. A Feb. 26-27 poll, conducted by Zogby Strategies, found a supermajority of voters favor medical and health freedom. The poll, commissioned by Health Freedom Defense Fund and Brownstone Institute, found that 80.4% of adults believe they should have the right to refuse vaccines. By Leslie Manookian and Jeffrey Tucker (Brownstone Institute, 03/05/26)
Weather Engineering / Cloud Seeding / Geoengineering / Whatchamacallit
In Case You Missed It…
Geoengineering Podcasts by Dr. Clayton J. Baker, MD.
Geoengineering Report (Children’s Health Defense).
Geoengineering: Who’s Behind It and How We Stop It. Dark MAHA on X.
Is there a Climate Emergency? 1992 Scientists declare, “There is no climate emergency.”
Insect Loss As an Early Warning of Systemic Biological Failure.
🔥 ICAN Petition to President Donald J. Trump. Stop Geoengineering Experiments on the American people.
Idaho
Idaho’s Prohibition on Geoengineering Pending. HJM15 awaits a hearing.
🔥Idaho Geoengineering — Gang of Eight presentation on geoengineering. Why geoengineering and atmospheric intervention topics deserve serious scrutiny. Video (01/14/26, 01:52:24).
🔥Idaho Freedom Foundation (IFF) Capitol Clarity: Weather Modification and Mosquito Abatement Districts (posted 02/11/26)
See also Action Items & Information and 2026 Bills to Support or Oppose > Environment, Food & Farms.
NOAA Weather Modification Library. SB 1269 providing no value to improve transparency. A video tutorial of the NOAA weather modification reporting we already have through the federal Weather Modification Act of 1976. By Sara A (03/01/26).
Other News
In Case You Missed It…
📞 Contact the President and White House (includes sample letters)
🎶 Too Many Notes (03/01/26)
Thank you again for putting together another enclopedia of an amazing amount of research & info! And YAY to Dr. Cole for his new role at IMA!!!