Disclaimer

Notes & Quotes

Hello everyone! (posted 02/12/26) 👟 We’re currently devoting most of our work time to reading, analyzing, and sharing selected bills in the Idaho 2026 Legislature. It’s a marathon job for ordinary citizens like us. 🤔 You can read our thoughts (oooh, scary!) on the continuously updated Idaho Legislature 2026 Bills to Support or Oppose page, which collects all of our bill-related Substack Notes in one place. We’ll do our best to keep up with a few of the most important areas we normally cover, but just at a slower pace. Please bear with us while we continue the legislative project through the 2026 Idaho session (likely ends in early April). We hope you’ll keep your Big E subscription going, even if we cannot cover all the usual fun and games. It’s free, so keeping it won’t hurt you at all.

🙏 Dear Readers, 💖🔨This free publication is a “post-retirement,” time-intensive labor of love. We aren’t part of the social media universe, so we rely on readers who kindly LIKE and SHARE our work to keep us motivated and keep this publication alive. If you like our Notes and Posts, please click LIKE to let us know. Then SHARE on social media (Facebook, LinkedIn, Bluesky, X, etc.), restack, or tell others via email. Thank you so much! Share 👉 More Ways to Share

✅ Check Out our RESOURCES

📖 GUIDE for New Readers

🔎 Search our Substack

🤓 Read our Notes

Day Brighteners (or not)

Day Brighteners section is for subscribers only, as a thank you for brightening our day by reading Big E’s Big Mouth Substack (always free to keep all free).

Source for lead images, “Friday Funnies,” and “Sunday Strip” below: Robert W Malone MD, MS. Click images or links in captions to see the uncensored everything.

Good Cutting Horse : Check out this epic bridleless cutting horse demo by Eric Wisehart on Stetson—pure skill, no reins, raising funds for AZ youth equestrians! (03/07/26, video 48 sec)

Good Cutting Horse: Check out this epic bridleless cutting horse demo by Eric Wisehart on Stetson—pure skill, no reins, raising funds for AZ youth equestrians! (03/07/26, video 48 sec)

International Women’s Day: To all the women being forgotten about. Except by a few of us. (03/07/26, video 58 sec)

International Women’s Day: To all the women being forgotten about. Except by a few of us. (03/07/26, video 58 sec)

5-Minute Videos from PragerU

We all may not agree with the views, but they’re worth a listen for just five minutes of thought-provoking time.

What is Crony Capitalism? By Jay Cost (01/08/19) | Podcast | Video

Who Caused the 2008 Great Recession? By Franklin Camargo (02/23/26) | Podcast | Video

One Life to Give: Nathan Hale. By Eric Metaxas (03/02/26) | Podcast | Video

Summary of Our Notes

Many of the notes listed below include comments and links to additional reading, watching and listening. All link to the original articles or videos.

🔥Action Items & Information We’ve moved our collection of important calls to action here. Please pick something you care about and do something. We’d all be grateful for your help. 🎶Too Many Notes Find “Too Many Notes” at the top of the menu bar. Or, click here. See "Too Many Notes" Introduction for New Readers for details. ➿Duplication? Maybe, a Little. Some items below may appear in multiple categories. This is intentional. Of course, we don’t expect you to read them more than once unless you love them so much that you just can’t help yourself.

Communism, Constitution, Unions & Freedom

See next item: Education, Family & Freedom, DEI

Education, Family & Freedom, DEI

See also Medical Freedom below and Idaho Legislature 2026 Bills to Support or Oppose

Idaho Freedom Foundation (IFF) Capitol Clarity: Reforming Idaho’s Family Courts (Posted 03/03/26) Last update 03/05/26 “It’s time to pull back the curtain on Idaho’s family court and child welfare systems. For too many families, the system that should provide safety is instead inflicting trauma.” Learn the truth about Idaho’s family courts and child welfare system. These institutions can and must be reformed to serve families and children! Rep. Lucas Cayler and Kristine McCreery are leading the way.

Elections & Election Integrity

See also Idaho Legislature 2026 Bills to Support or Oppose

Government, Taxes, Spending, Waste, Censorship, AI, Surveillance, Tyranny & Money

Why are hard working American tax dollars being used to pay for stuff the government shouldn’t be doing in the first place? — Big E

See also “Idaho Politics” below and Idaho Legislature 2026 Bills to Support or Oppose

Idaho Legislature & Politics — Standing Alone on the Island of No. Why saying “no” to endless spending may be the most important duty of all. By Idaho Senator Glenneda ZUIDERVELD (03/04/26)

Idaho Legislature

Idaho legislative session begins Monday, January 12, 2026. The transmittal deadline for submitting new bills is March 9, 2026.

We’re trying to keep up with the flurry of bills and happenings, so some of our regular topics may be neglected during the session. Please accept our apologies. And please don’t cancel us. We hope to return to regularly scheduled programming ASAP!

Idaho Legislature — Legislative Session 2026 Update. By Representative Lucas Cayler (03/06/26)

Idaho Legislature — 🔥ACTION ITEMS: Sauce for the Goose, Sauce for the Gander. Tell Senator Foreman to hear House Bill 745. (And tell Senator Guthrie to hear H0700 and H0704.) By Brian Almon (03/06/26)

2026 Idaho Legislature Bills — Our Take

👉 We’re spending much of our time monitoring and writing legislators about 2026 bills. We hope you are too! See our take at Idaho Legislature 2026 Bills to Support or Oppose (updated regularly) 🔥 Quick Guide to Bills

Idaho Gang of Eight

Idaho Legislature - 500 Bills. One Question: When Do We Say No? If we believe in limited government, we must be willing to limit it. Idaho Gang of Eight (02/02/26)

Idaho Politics & Political Events

Idaho Politics — Scott Herndon needed just 613 more votes. That's how close we were. Please help Scott Hendon win his Senate seat back from Jim Woodward in District 1 on May 19, 2026 (03/07/26)

Illegal Immigration

Idaho 2026 immigration bills

Idaho Immigration Watch | Website details

Read more about illegal immigration.

In Case You Missed It… Illegal Immigration — Idaho Built an Ag Empire on Modern Day Slavery. Tens of thousands trapped by fear, debt, and deportation threats. By Senator Brian Lenney (02/15/26)

Idaho Legislature & E-Verify — When Compliance Replaces Freedom. A Conservative Case Against Mandatory E-Verify in Idaho. By Brandon Shippy (03/05/26)

Medical Freedom, COVID-19, Health Issues & Vaccine Injury

DISCLAIMER: We are not doctors, nurses, or pharmacists. We are NOT endorsing any source, supplement, miracle cure, or drug. This is for educational purposes and is not medical advice.

See also Idaho Legislature 2026 Bills to Support or Oppose and Action Items & Information.

5G Cell Towers, Data Centers, Surveillance

ACIP Public Comment for March 2026 Meeting

Children’s Health Defense (CHD) & The Defender

Children’s Health Defense, CHD TV, and “The Defender” do a great job covering current health news. Please sign up for daily updates sent right to your inbox (you can choose how much or how little they send).

COVID, Shots & “Vaccines”

See also Action Items & Information and Covid Essential Links.

Covid Justice Resolution

Covid Hospital Protocols

In Case You Missed It… COVID Hospital Protocols — My Mom Was Killed by COVID Hospital Protocol

Dental Health and Breathing

Ask Your Dentist: Are you a mouth breather? Why This Dentist Is Challenging Everything You Know About Teeth. Patrick McKeown of Buteyko Clinic International interviews dentist Dr Staci Whitman (03/01/26, video 46:27)

Glyphosate

In Case You Missed It… Trump Wants More Glyphosate, Rand Paul Bill to End Liability & CHD Seeks to Join AAP Battle.

Health, Health Freedom, Fraud, & Deception

Health Freedom Organization Honors an Idaho Hero — Mayo Clinic-Trained Pathologist & Leading Healthcare Reform Advocate Dr. Ryan Cole Named as Head of Medical & Scientific Affairs at the Independent Medical Alliance. Dr. Cole helped ignite a national reckoning over censorship of physicians and now takes on a senior leadership role as the nation’s largest coalition of independent physicians continues expanding. By Independent Medical Alliance (03/05/26)

Healthcare Privacy & Navigating the System

Highwire / Informed Consent Action Network (ICAN) / ICANDecide.org

The Highwire and Informed Consent Action Network (ICAN) do a superb job covering news dedicated to Informed Consent and the Eradication of Man-made Disease. Please visit these sites to sign up and learn more.

ICAN website: icandecide.org

The Highwire website: thehighwire.com

Independent Medical Alliance

Independent Medical Alliance (IMA) Website | Subscribe to IMA Substack

Prevention and treatment strategies: Brain Health | Cancer Care | Depression & Mental Health | Fasting & Healthy Eating | Insulin Resistance | Sepsis

Mandates Begone! Medical Freedom Step In! — New Poll

Medical Freedom — New Poll: Almost 90% of U.S. Voters Support Right to Refuse Medical Treatment. A Feb. 26-27 poll, conducted by Zogby Strategies, found a supermajority of voters favor medical and health freedom. The poll, commissioned by Health Freedom Defense Fund and Brownstone Institute, found that 80.4% of adults believe they should have the right to refuse vaccines. By Leslie Manookian and Jeffrey Tucker (Brownstone Institute, 03/05/26)

Weather Engineering / Cloud Seeding / Geoengineering / Whatchamacallit

Cloud Seeding Experiment in Idaho: Read

See also Action Items & Information and 2026 Bills to Support or Oppose > Environment, Food & Farms.

NOAA Weather Modification Library. SB 1269 providing no value to improve transparency. A video tutorial of the NOAA weather modification reporting we already have through the federal Weather Modification Act of 1976. By Sara A (03/01/26).

Other News

🎶 Too Many Notes (03/01/26)