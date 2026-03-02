Too Many Notes 03/01/26
Hello everyone! (posted 02/12/26)
👟 We’re currently devoting most of our work time to reading, analyzing, and sharing selected bills in the Idaho 2026 Legislature. It’s a marathon job for ordinary citizens like us.
🤔 You can read our thoughts (oooh, scary!) on the continuously updated Idaho Legislature 2026 Bills to Support or Oppose page, which collects all of our bill-related Substack Notes in one place.
We’ll do our best to keep up with a few of the most important areas we normally cover, but just at a slower pace. Please bear with us while we continue the legislative project through the 2026 Idaho session (likely ends in early April).
We hope you’ll keep your Big E subscription going, even if we cannot cover all the usual fun and games. It’s free, so keeping it won’t hurt you at all.
Day Brighteners (or not)
Source for images below: Robert W Malone MD, MS
Friday Funnies: Promises, Promises...And other true stories (02/13/26)
Sunday Strip: Eat Real Food and other true stories (02/15/26)
Bird’s Nest Architectural Majesty (video 0:38, 02/27/26)
5-Minute Videos from PragerU
We all may not agree with the views, but they’re worth a listen for just five minutes of thought-provoking time.
In Case You Missed It…
Full Series of 5 Minute Videos (include transcripts, facts, and sources)
5-minute video series on the 10 Commandments | Download E-Book of scripts for each video | Substack Note
A Progressive’s Guide to Political Correctness (02/08/19): Podcast | Video
Broken Windows: Crime, Punishment and Foreign Policy (02/08/19): Podcast | Video (retitled “How to Fix the World, NYPD-Style”)
Summary of Our Notes
Many of the notes listed below include comments and links to additional reading, watching and listening. All link to the original articles or videos.
🔥Action Items & Information
We’ve moved our collection of important calls to action here. Please pick something you care about and do something. We’d all be grateful for your help.
🎶Too Many Notes
Find “Too Many Notes” at the top of the menu bar. Or, click here. See "Too Many Notes" Introduction for New Readers for details.
➿Duplication? Maybe, a Little.
Some items below may appear in multiple categories. This is intentional. Of course, we don’t expect you to read them more than once unless you love them so much that you just can’t help yourself.
Communism, Constitution, Unions & Freedom
In Case You Missed It…
First 10 Amendments - Explained by a Lawyer (video 37:08 includes chapters and transcript)
See next item: Education, Family & Freedom, DEI
Education, Family & Freedom, DEI
See also Medical Freedom below and Idaho Legislature 2026 Bills to Support or Oppose
In Case You Missed It…
Umbrellas, Community Schools, United Way & School Board Meetings
Child Protective Services (CPS) Unmasked — Watch “NEVER IN AMERICA: Unmasking CPS’s Kidnapping Empire” (video 02:00:25).
Explore Great Books and Plays. PragerU 5-Minute Videos and The Book Club
The Speech Every 2015 College Grad Needs to Hear (podcast/video 06:32)
Idaho School Choice Tax Credit Info Released. What parents must do to collect a school choice tax credit
Idaho Politics — Idaho Freedom Foundation (IFF) Capitol Clarity: Defending the Unborn (posted 01/27/26)
Elections & Election Integrity
In Case You Missed It…
See also Idaho Legislature 2026 Bills to Support or Oppose
Idaho Politics — Idaho Freedom Foundation (IFF) Capitol Clarity: Never in America: The Baby Cyrus Case (posted 02/25/26).
America’s child protective services (CPS) has a dark underbelly, and the Baby Cyrus case revealed it as never before. We have followed the Baby Cyrus case and others like it in Idaho, so know just how concerning medical kidnapping of babies and children is. You will hear Baby Cyrus’ grandfather, Diego Rodriguez, explain this case as no one else can.
Government, Taxes, Spending, Waste, Censorship, AI, Surveillance, Tyranny & Money
Why are hard working American tax dollars being used to pay for stuff the government shouldn’t be doing in the first place? — Big E
See also “Idaho Politics” below and Idaho Legislature 2026 Bills to Support or Oppose
In Case You Missed It…
Follow the money and a whole lot of other stuff on our Resources page
🪪 REAL ID, a national digital identification, surveillance, and control system
Electromagnetic Radiation, Surveillance, and More — Threat Outside Your Front Door
Proper Role of Government — Warnings From the Past America Can’t Afford to Ignore
🔥STOP The CLARITY Act in the US Senate. The ‘clarity act’ opens the door for digital slavery. It must be stopped!
Idaho Politics & Beyond — ARPA 4.0? Idaho’s Rural Health Grant Raises Familiar Red Flags.
Idaho Legislature
Idaho legislative session begins Monday, January 12, 2026. We’ll likely be very busy trying to keep up with the flurry of bills and happenings, so some of our regular topics may be neglected during the session.
Please accept our apologies. And please don’t cancel us. We hope to return to regularly scheduled programming ASAP!
In Case You Missed It…
Capitol Clarity — Legislature 201 (video 01:11:32)
How To Be an Effective Legislative Advocate (video 50:39)
Proper Role of Government — Warnings From the Past America Can’t Afford to Ignore. By Rep. David J Leavitt (12/12/25)
Idaho Doesn’t Have a Revenue Problem — It Has a Spending Problem. By Idaho Gang of Eight (12/11/25).
Understanding Idaho’s Budget…and why things feel tight right now.
Idaho Freedom Foundation’s Plans to Secure Medical Freedom in Idaho
Idaho Legislature — The Green Book Advisors or Influencers? Inside Idaho’s Lobbyist Machine. By Sen. Christy Zito (02/17/26)
Idaho Politics & Legislature — You Can’t Preach Fiscal Discipline and Then Beg for Handouts. How Idaho Lawmakers Say One Thing and Vote Another. By Idaho Gang of Eight (02/15/26)
2026 Idaho Legislature Bills — Our Take
👉 We’re spending much of our time monitoring and writing legislators about 2026 bills. We hope you are too! See our take at Idaho Legislature 2026 Bills to Support or Oppose (updated regularly)
Gem State Chronicle
Brian Almon is doing incredible work on all things Idaho politics at Gem State Chronicle. To keep up with the latest news from Idaho Legislature, please see these resources from Gem State Chronicle:
Idaho Insider Legislative Branch. One-stop shopping for information about Idaho’s legislators.
Resources
Watch the Legislature. Streaming videos from House, Senate, and Committees.
Committee Daily Summary. Opens Idaho Legislature calendars page.
Legislative Reports Opens reports to Idaho Legislature page.
Idaho Politics & Political Events
In Case You Missed It…
Idaho Politics & Beyond — A Petition to Oppose Sharia Law in Idaho
📽️ Child Protective Services (CPS) Unmasked — Watch “NEVER IN AMERICA: Unmasking CPS’s Kidnapping Empire.” Includes extensive coverage of Idaho’s Baby Cyrus Case. (video 02:00:25)
Idaho Politics — Op-Ed: Will You Step Up? By Dorothy Moon, IDGOP Chairwoman (02/19/26)
Illegal Immigration
Idaho Immigration Watch | Website details
Read more about illegal immigration.
In Case You Missed It…
Illegal Immigration — Idaho Built an Ag Empire on Modern Day Slavery. Tens of thousands trapped by fear, debt, and deportation threats. By Senator Brian Lenney (02/15/26)
Medical Freedom, COVID-19, Health Issues & Vaccine Injury
DISCLAIMER: We are not doctors, nurses, or pharmacists. We are NOT endorsing any source, supplement, miracle cure, or drug. This is for educational purposes and is not medical advice.
See also Idaho Legislature 2026 Bills to Support or Oppose and Action Items & Information.
In Case You Missed It…
🔥FDA: VACCINE PACKAGE INSERTS & PRODUCT APPROVALS: Read
🔥FDA: Adverse Event Reporting System (FAERS) Public Dashboard: Read
🔥FDA: Adverse Event Reporting System (FAERS) Public Dashboard for Cosmetics: Read
🔥HHS/CDC/FDA VAERS data (OPENVaers): Read
Health Freedom & Other Solutions for Idaho & Beyond (updated regularly)
Health Resources (updated regularly) including Cancer Care, Chlorine Dioxide, Covid Essential Links, DMSO, Health, Independent Medical Resources, Financial Rebellion / Solari Selected Resources, Medical Preparedness & Products, Electromagnetic Radiation & Wireless (plus 5G)
COVID Justice Resolution
🔥 Sign the COVID Justice Resolution — the resolution we’ve waited for since 2020 COVID “pandemic” was officially announced. Resolution website | Substack Note (Posted 02/25/26)
COVID Hospital Protocols — My Mom Was Killed by COVID Hospital Protocol (04/25/24, video 28:15). One of the most heart-wrenching and articulate descriptions of torture and murder for hire masquerading as “hospital protocols” during COVID and beyond. We must never forget. We must always stay vigilant.
5G Cell Towers, Data Centers, Surveillance
In Case You Missed It…
Children’s Health Defense (CHD) & The Defender
Children’s Health Defense, CHD TV, and “The Defender” do a great job covering current health news. Please sign up for daily updates sent right to your inbox (you can choose how much or how little they send).
CHD Main Site: Children's Health Defense
The Defender: Latest News
CHD.TV: Watch
Children’s Health Defense “This Week” Wrap-up: Trump Wants More Glyphosate, Rand Paul Bill to End Liability & CHD Seeks to Join AAP Battle. With Polly Tommey and Brian Hooker, PhD. (02/22/26, video 56:22, includes transcript). Updated 03/01/26, Brian Hooker, Ph.D. and Polly Tommey pull no punches as they cover:
Recent health policy developments, including Trump’s glyphosate directive
Personnel changes at HHS and CDC
Legal challenges to vaccine policies
Bills on vaccine liability
State alignments with WHO
Funding controversies
COVID-19 vaccine studies
Plus: Concerns about geoengineering’s impact on aviation safety, weather manipulation, and its military applications, including a 2012 Guardian letter on weather warfare.
COVID, Shots & “Vaccines”
See also Action Items & Information and Covid Essential Links.
In Case You Missed It…
🚫💉STOP THE SHOTS! Remove Big Pharma Vaccine Liability Protections
Books, Films, Interviews
📕 ‘Vaccines and the Diseases They Target: An Analysis of Vaccine Safety and Epidemiology’ (the Silver Booklet).
📽️ Follow the Silenced. Brave Americans trusted the science, only to have their lives forever changed by devastating side effects of shots from early COVID vaccine trials (more details)
📽️ An Inconvenient Study. A thorough vaxxed vs. unvaxxed study showed: Vaxxed were far less healthy than Unvaxxed (video 01:20:36, more details)
Medical Testing & Overdiagnosis
MRNA Moratorium — Call for Action
Moratorium for mRNA Injections and The National Movement. Babies dying after maternal vaccination (video 01:09:04)
PREP Act — Legal Recourse Nil; PREP Must be REPEALED; HHS Secretary Must Terminate Emergency
PREP Act — Case law reality check: PREP Act is the governing law for covid shots and other “countermeasures.”
Vaccines: Autism, Lies, Regulation, Secrets
COVID, COVID Shots/”Vaccines”, & SARS-CoV-2 Spike Protein — What Can We Do About Their Effects on Us?
Children’s Health Defense — Vaccine Secrets 22 minute video, full video broken into nineteen “chapters,” and accompanying articles for each chapter
Vaccines: CDC, FDA, ACIP, Regulatory Policy Revolution & More
Glyphosate & Moderna mRNA Flu Shots
Glyphosate and Moderna mRNA Flu Shots Back on the Table. Posted 02/20/26
Four lightly summarized articles about recent developments with glyphosate (considered by many to be toxic to humans and other species) and Moderna mRNA flu shots (first rejected, then accepted by FDA).
Trump Signs Order Declaring Glyphosate Production as Critical to National Security. By Troy Myers (Epoch Times).
Stop the Farm Bill’s gifts to Big Ag before Monday Feb. 23. By Stand for Health Freedom.
Trump Directs USDA to Make More Glyphosate, Signals Liability Protection for Pesticide Makers. By Brenda Baletti, Ph.D. (The Defender, Children’s Health Defense).
I told you so: Prasad-Moderna standoff lasted less than a week. FDA folded. By Sasha Latypova.
Health, Health Freedom, Fraud, & Deception
In Case You Missed It…
Healthcare & Insurance Industry — Dutch Rojas “The Rojas Report.” For independent (or wannabe independent) doctors, hospital administrators, and medical insurance agents; federal, state and local legislators; and everyday citizens who are fed up with high medical care and insurance costs
Why the Medical Freedom Act Coalition Matters Now: How States Are Leading the Fight. Host: Dr. Ryan Cole | Guests: Leah Wilson, Esq., Leslie Manookian. (02/14/26, article + video 01:09:05 includes transcript)
Vaccine News — and It’s BIG! Rand Paul Introduces Bill to End Liability Shield for Vaccine Manufacturers. Rand Paul’s newly introduced bill (S.3853) is a U.S. Senate companion to the U.S. House of Representatives bill, End the Vaccine Carveout Act, reintroduced by Rep. Paul Gosar in July 2025.
If the bills pass, people who suffer vaccine-related injury or death can sue the vaccine manufacturer in state or federal court. Moreover, the bill removes PREP Act immunity for COVID-19 shots. By Suzanne Burdick, Ph.D. in The Defender (02/17/26)
Healthcare Privacy & Navigating the System
In Case You Missed It…
Why Being a Passive Patient Is No Longer Enough. When no one connects the dots, it’s up to the patient. By Sheramy Tsai (02/12/26)
Highwire / Informed Consent Action Network (ICAN) / ICANDecide.org
The Highwire and Informed Consent Action Network (ICAN) do a superb job covering news dedicated to Informed Consent and the Eradication of Man-made Disease. Please visit these sites to sign up and learn more.
ICAN website: icandecide.org
The Highwire website: thehighwire.com
The Highwire — Del Bigtree broke four ribs skiing (02/17/26, video 01:17)
Independent Medical Alliance
Independent Medical Alliance (IMA) Website | Subscribe to IMA Substack
Prevention and treatment strategies: Brain Health | Cancer Care | Depression & Mental Health | Fasting & Healthy Eating | Insulin Resistance | Sepsis
Pesticides & Genetically Engineered Plants
🔥Pesticides and Genetically Altered Plants: Take Action — Stop the Farm Bill’s gifts to Big Ag before Monday Feb. 23, 2026. The Farm Bill’s One-Two Punch. The Farm Bill would block state failure-to-warn lawsuits and exempt genetically engineered pesticide crops from EPA safety testing requirements. By Stand for Health Freedom (02/19/26)
Weather Engineering / Cloud Seeding / Geoengineering / Whatchamacallit
In Case You Missed It…
Geoengineering Podcasts by Dr. Clayton J. Baker, MD on America Out Loud. Key resources for the basics and beyond. How to take action against global weather bioweapons.
Geoengineering Report (Children’s Health Defense). Short videos (typically less than 10 minutes). Polly Tommey, Dane Wigington, and guests discuss geoengineering, the decades-long, experimental modification of the Earth’s climate affecting precipitation, sunlight, temperature, storms, air quality and other aspects of our environment and its weather patterns. 🆕
Geoengineering: Who’s Behind It and How We Stop It. Dark MAHA on X.
Is there a Climate Emergency? 1992 Scientists declare, “There is no climate emergency.”
Insect Loss As an Early Warning of Systemic Biological Failure. In medicine, silence can be more alarming than noise. Ecology presents a similar scenario, and the silence is concerning. By Dr. Joseph Varon, Independent Medical Alliance (published by Brownstone Institute, 01/26/26)
🔥Idaho Geoengineering — Gang of Eight presentation on geoengineering. Why geoengineering and atmospheric intervention topics deserve serious scrutiny. Video (01/14/26, 01:52:24).
🔥Idaho Freedom Foundation (IFF) Capitol Clarity: Weather Modification and Mosquito Abatement Districts (posted 02/11/26)
See also Action Items & Information and 2026 Bills to Support or Oppose > Environment, Food & Farms.
ICAN Petition to President Donald J. Trump. Stop Geoengineering Experiments on the American people. Maybe this one will do some good if enough people sign. ICANDecide and The Highwire have a large audience and some clout with Trump administration (posted 02/27/26)
Idaho’s Prohibition on Geoengineering Pending. HJM15 awaits a hearing. Rep Hostetler did an amazing job presenting the memorial and now we await a hearing. Now we await a public testimony date. Meanwhile, think about geoengineering-specific topics you would like to cover. By Sara A (02/20/26)
Other News
In Case You Missed It…
📞 Contact the President and White House (includes sample letters)
🎶 Too Many Notes (02/15/26)
