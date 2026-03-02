Disclaimer

We're currently devoting most of our work time to reading, analyzing, and sharing selected bills in the Idaho 2026 Legislature. You can read our thoughts on the continuously updated Idaho Legislature 2026 Bills to Support or Oppose page, which collects all of our bill-related Substack Notes in one place. We'll do our best to keep up with a few of the most important areas we normally cover, but just at a slower pace through the 2026 Idaho session (likely ends in early April).

Day Brighteners (or not)

Source for images below: Robert W Malone MD, MS

5-Minute Videos from PragerU

We all may not agree with the views, but they’re worth a listen for just five minutes of thought-provoking time.

A Progressive’s Guide to Political Correctness (02/08/19): Podcast | Video

Broken Windows: Crime, Punishment and Foreign Policy (02/08/19): Podcast | Video (retitled “How to Fix the World, NYPD-Style”)

🔥Action Items & Information We've moved our collection of important calls to action here. Please pick something you care about and do something.

Communism, Constitution, Unions & Freedom

Education, Family & Freedom, DEI

Elections & Election Integrity

Idaho Politics — Idaho Freedom Foundation (IFF) Capitol Clarity: Never in America: The Baby Cyrus Case (posted 02/25/26). America’s child protective services (CPS) has a dark underbelly, and the Baby Cyrus case revealed it as never before. We have followed the Baby Cyrus case and others like it in Idaho, so know just how concerning medical kidnapping of babies and children is. You will hear Baby Cyrus’ grandfather, Diego Rodriguez, explain this case as no one else can.

Government, Taxes, Spending, Waste, Censorship, AI, Surveillance, Tyranny & Money

Why are hard working American tax dollars being used to pay for stuff the government shouldn’t be doing in the first place? — Big E

Idaho Legislature

Idaho legislative session begins Monday, January 12, 2026. We’ll likely be very busy trying to keep up with the flurry of bills and happenings, so some of our regular topics may be neglected during the session.

Please accept our apologies. And please don’t cancel us. We hope to return to regularly scheduled programming ASAP!

Idaho Politics & Legislature — You Can’t Preach Fiscal Discipline and Then Beg for Handouts.

Idaho Politics & Legislature — You Can’t Preach Fiscal Discipline and Then Beg for Handouts. How Idaho Lawmakers Say One Thing and Vote Another. By Idaho Gang of Eight (02/15/26)

2026 Idaho Legislature Bills — Our Take

👉 We’re spending much of our time monitoring and writing legislators about 2026 bills. We hope you are too! See our take at Idaho Legislature 2026 Bills to Support or Oppose (updated regularly)

Gem State Chronicle

Gem State Chronicle Home page. Highlighted menus of particular interest for citizens wanting to watch legislative activities.

Brian Almon is doing incredible work on all things Idaho politics at Gem State Chronicle. To keep up with the latest news from Idaho Legislature, please see these resources from Gem State Chronicle:

Idaho Politics & Political Events

Idaho Politics — Op-Ed: Will You Step Up? By Dorothy Moon, IDGOP Chairwoman (02/19/26)

Illegal Immigration

Idaho 2026 immigration bills

Idaho Immigration Watch | Website details

Read more about illegal immigration.

In Case You Missed It… Illegal Immigration — Idaho Built an Ag Empire on Modern Day Slavery. Tens of thousands trapped by fear, debt, and deportation threats. By Senator Brian Lenney (02/15/26)

Medical Freedom, COVID-19, Health Issues & Vaccine Injury

DISCLAIMER: We are not doctors, nurses, or pharmacists. We are NOT endorsing any source, supplement, miracle cure, or drug. This is for educational purposes and is not medical advice.

COVID Justice Resolution

COVID Hospital Protocols — My Mom Was Killed by COVID Hospital Protocol (04/25/24, video 28:15). One of the most heart-wrenching and articulate descriptions of torture and murder for hire masquerading as “hospital protocols” during COVID and beyond. We must never forget. We must always stay vigilant.

5G Cell Towers, Data Centers, Surveillance

Children’s Health Defense (CHD) & The Defender

Children’s Health Defense, CHD TV, and “The Defender” do a great job covering current health news. Please sign up for daily updates sent right to your inbox (you can choose how much or how little they send).

Children’s Health Defense “This Week” Wrap-up: Trump Wants More Glyphosate, Rand Paul Bill to End Liability & CHD Seeks to Join AAP Battle. With Polly Tommey and Brian Hooker, PhD. (02/22/26, video 56:22, includes transcript). Updated 03/01/26, Brian Hooker, Ph.D. and Polly Tommey pull no punches as they cover: Recent health policy developments, including Trump’s glyphosate directive Personnel changes at HHS and CDC Legal challenges to vaccine policies Bills on vaccine liability State alignments with WHO Funding controversies COVID-19 vaccine studies Plus: Concerns about geoengineering’s impact on aviation safety, weather manipulation, and its military applications, including a 2012 Guardian letter on weather warfare.



COVID, Shots & “Vaccines”

Glyphosate & Moderna mRNA Flu Shots

Glyphosate and Moderna mRNA Flu Shots Back on the Table.

Glyphosate and Moderna mRNA Flu Shots Back on the Table. Posted 02/20/26

Four lightly summarized articles about recent developments with glyphosate (considered by many to be toxic to humans and other species) and Moderna mRNA flu shots (first rejected, then accepted by FDA).

Trump Signs Order Declaring Glyphosate Production as Critical to National Security. By Troy Myers (Epoch Times). Stop the Farm Bill’s gifts to Big Ag before Monday Feb. 23. By Stand for Health Freedom. Trump Directs USDA to Make More Glyphosate, Signals Liability Protection for Pesticide Makers. By Brenda Baletti, Ph.D. (The Defender, Children’s Health Defense). I told you so: Prasad-Moderna standoff lasted less than a week. FDA folded. By Sasha Latypova.

Health, Health Freedom, Fraud, & Deception

In Case You Missed It… Healthcare & Insurance Industry — Dutch Rojas “The Rojas Report.” For independent (or wannabe independent) doctors, hospital administrators, and medical insurance agents; federal, state and local legislators; and everyday citizens who are fed up with high medical care and insurance costs

Why the Medical Freedom Act Coalition Matters Now: How States Are Leading the Fight. Host: Dr. Ryan Cole | Guests: Leah Wilson, Esq., Leslie Manookian. (02/14/26, article + video 01:09:05 includes transcript)

Vaccine News — and It’s BIG! Rand Paul Introduces Bill to End Liability Shield for Vaccine Manufacturers. Rand Paul’s newly introduced bill (S.3853) is a U.S. Senate companion to the U.S. House of Representatives bill, End the Vaccine Carveout Act, reintroduced by Rep. Paul Gosar in July 2025. If the bills pass, people who suffer vaccine-related injury or death can sue the vaccine manufacturer in state or federal court. Moreover, the bill removes PREP Act immunity for COVID-19 shots. By Suzanne Burdick, Ph.D. in The Defender (02/17/26)

Healthcare Privacy & Navigating the System

In Case You Missed It… Idaho Medical Freedom — Protecting Your Information Privacy

Why Being a Passive Patient Is No Longer Enough. When no one connects the dots, it’s up to the patient. By Sheramy Tsai (02/12/26)

Highwire / Informed Consent Action Network (ICAN) / ICANDecide.org

The Highwire and Informed Consent Action Network (ICAN) do a superb job covering news dedicated to Informed Consent and the Eradication of Man-made Disease. Please visit these sites to sign up and learn more.

ICAN website: icandecide.org

The Highwire website: thehighwire.com

Independent Medical Alliance

Independent Medical Alliance (IMA) Website | Subscribe to IMA Substack

Prevention and treatment strategies: Brain Health | Cancer Care | Depression & Mental Health | Fasting & Healthy Eating | Insulin Resistance | Sepsis

Pesticides & Genetically Engineered Plants

🔥Pesticides and Genetically Altered Plants: Take Action — Stop the Farm Bill’s gifts to Big Ag before Monday Feb. 23, 2026. The Farm Bill’s One-Two Punch. The Farm Bill would block state failure-to-warn lawsuits and exempt genetically engineered pesticide crops from EPA safety testing requirements. By Stand for Health Freedom (02/19/26)

Weather Engineering / Cloud Seeding / Geoengineering / Whatchamacallit

Cloud Seeding Experiment in Idaho: Read

See also Action Items & Information and 2026 Bills to Support or Oppose > Environment, Food & Farms.

ICAN Petition to President Donald J. Trump. Stop Geoengineering Experiments on the American people. Maybe this one will do some good if enough people sign. ICANDecide and The Highwire have a large audience and some clout with Trump administration (posted 02/27/26)

Idaho’s Prohibition on Geoengineering Pending. HJM15 awaits a hearing. Rep Hostetler did an amazing job presenting the memorial and now we await a hearing. Now we await a public testimony date. Meanwhile, think about geoengineering-specific topics you would like to cover. By Sara A (02/20/26)

Other News

🎶 Too Many Notes (02/15/26)