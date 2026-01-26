Too Many Notes 01/25/26
Dear Readers,
Day Brighteners (or not)
Neural Foundry commented on your post Too Many Notes 01/18/26.
This kind of resource roundup is invaluable! The way everything from legislative updates to health freedom links is organized in one spot makes it so much easier to stay informed without missing stuff. I’ve been trying to keep up with Idaho politics lately, and these weekly compilations are a lifesaver for tracking what’s actually happening.
Source for images below: Robert W Malone MD, MS
Friday Funnies: Antifa / Anti Ice. You say Tomato and I say... (01/16/26)
Sunday Strip: Muppet Me This... Ode to joy. (01/18/26)
Spectacular Flash Mob - Ode an die Freude ( Ode to Joy ) Beethoven Symphony No.9 from Jul 6, 2012 (05:40) always gives us chills:
How to Fix Your Entire Life in One Day (01/17/26)
Video puts “Wallace & Gromit” to shame! India Rose Crawford crafts and makes stop motion videos of Frog & Toad, two cute knitted puppets living their best life in a dreamy and cozy domestic world. (01/19/26, video 44 sec)
5-Minute Videos from PragerU
We all may not agree with the views, but they’re worth a listen for just five minutes of thought-provoking time.
In Case You Missed It…
Full Series of 5 Minute Videos (include transcripts, facts, and sources)
5-minute video series on the 10 Commandments | Download E-Book of scripts for each video | Substack Note
There’s No Reward Without Risk | Carol Roth (07/21/25): Podcast | Video
Game of Loans | (the immortal) Charlie Kirk (01/07/19): Podcast | Video
Campaign Finance Reform Corrupts | George Will (01/07/19): Podcast | Video
Does it Feel Good or Does it Do Good? Left vs. Right #2 | Dennis Prager (01/07/19): Podcast | Video
Summary of Our Notes
Many of the notes listed below include comments and links to additional reading, watching and listening. All link to the original articles or videos.
🔥Action Items & Information
We’ve moved our collection of important calls to action here. Please pick something you care about and do something. We’d all be grateful for your help.
🎶Too Many Notes
Find “Too Many Notes” at the top of the menu bar. Or, click here. See "Too Many Notes" Introduction for New Readers for details.
➿Duplication? Maybe, a Little.
Some items below may appear in multiple categories. This is intentional. Of course, we don’t expect you to read them more than once unless you love them so much that you just can’t help yourself.
Communism, Constitution, Unions & Freedom
In Case You Missed It…
First 10 Amendments - Explained by a Lawyer (video 37:08 includes chapters and transcript)
Ronald Reagan Tribute & Importance of Volunteerism and Resilience — God Bless the Gipper. So we ride, ride, ride... By Dr. Robert W. Malone (01/19/26)
Education, Family & Freedom, DEI
See also Medical Freedom below and Idaho Legislature 2026 Bills to Support or Oppose
In Case You Missed It…
Umbrellas, Community Schools, United Way & School Board Meetings
Child Protective Services (CPS) Unmasked — Watch “NEVER IN AMERICA: Unmasking CPS’s Kidnapping Empire” (video 02:00:25).
Explore Great Books and Plays. PragerU 5-Minute Videos and The Book Club
The Speech Every 2015 College Grad Needs to Hear (podcast/video 06:32)
Idaho School Choice Tax Credit Info Released. What parents must do to collect a school choice tax credit
Idaho Politics — Op-Ed: The Idaho GOP Defends the Unborn + Ballot Initiative. By Dorothy Moon, IDGOP Chairwoman (01/22/06)
Elections & Election Integrity
In Case You Missed It…
Civility in Politics — MCGRANE: Civility Is Not Weakness. It’s Leadership. By Idaho Secretary of State Phil McGrane (01/20/26)
Government, Taxes, Spending, Waste, Censorship, AI, Surveillance, Tyranny & Money
Why are hard working American tax dollars being used to pay for stuff the government shouldn’t be doing in the first place? — Big E
See also “Idaho Politics” below and Idaho Legislature 2026 Bills to Support or Oppose
In Case You Missed It…
Follow the money and a whole lot of other stuff on our Resources page
🪪 REAL ID, a national digital identification, surveillance, and control system
Proper Role of Government — Warnings From the Past America Can’t Afford to Ignore
Electromagnetic Radiation, Surveillance, and More — Threat Outside Your Front Door. Financial Rebellion. Host: Polly Tommey. Guests: Catherine Austin Fitts, Carolyn Betts, Esq., Twila Brase, RN, Reinette Senum (01/22/26, video 01:11:16 includes transcript)
Idaho Legislature
Idaho legislative session begins Monday, January 12, 2026. We’ll likely be very busy trying to keep up with the flurry of bills and happenings, so some of our regular topics may be neglected during the session.
Please accept our apologies. And please don’t cancel us. We hope to return to regularly scheduled programming ASAP!
In Case You Missed It…
How To Be an Effective Legislative Advocate (video 50:39)
Proper Role of Government — Warnings From the Past America Can’t Afford to Ignore. By Rep. David J Leavitt (12/12/25)
A Conservative Budget Plan. Idaho Freedom Foundation (IFF) has a plan to save Idaho from our $600 million deficit and achieve nearly $1.9 billion in state spending reductions (12/08/25, video 21:19 includes transcript).
Idaho Doesn’t Have a Revenue Problem — It Has a Spending Problem. By Idaho Gang of Eight (12/11/25).
Idaho Freedom Foundation’s Plans to Secure Medical Freedom in Idaho
2026 Idaho Legislature Bills — Our Take
👉 See our take at Idaho Legislature 2026 Bills to Support or Oppose
Gem State Chronicle
We cannot possibly compete with the incredible work being done by Brian Almon at Gem State Chronicle, so we gladly join him. To keep up with the latest news from Idaho Legislature, please see these resources from Gem State Chronicle:
Idaho Insider Legislative Branch. One-stop shopping for information about Idaho’s legislators.
Gem State Chronicle Web App. Bring the resources of Idaho Insider to your iPhone or Android (01/14/26)
Resources
Watch the Legislature. Streaming videos from House, Senate, and Committees.
Committee Daily Summary. Opens Idaho Legislature calendars page.
Legislative Reports Opens reports to Idaho Legislature page.
Idaho Revenue & Budgets
Idaho Legislature — About that Bloated Idaho State Budget… (posted 01/21/26)
A Budget Idahoans Can Afford. The G8 Budget Pledge to Restore Affordability and Budget Stability in Idaho. By Idaho Gang of Eight (01/20/26)
The kick of the can, using numbers. Revenue forecasts are being used to avoid hard questions. By Wayne Hoffman (01/20/26)
Idaho Legislature — Revenues, Conformity, Bills, and Deficit. 2nd regular session, of the 68th Idaho Legislature - WEEK ONE. By Idaho Senator Glenneda ZUIDERVELD (01/18/26)
Idaho Politics & Political Events
In Case You Missed It…
Idaho Politics & Beyond — A Petition to Oppose Sharia Law in Idaho
Idaho Baby Cyrus, Diego Rodriguez, Ammon Bundy, and St. Luke’s Lawsuit Update
📽️ Child Protective Services (CPS) Unmasked — Watch “NEVER IN AMERICA: Unmasking CPS’s Kidnapping Empire.” Includes extensive coverage of Idaho’s Baby Cyrus Case. (video 02:00:25)
Idaho Politics — Budget Battles & Leftist Influences (posted 01/25/26)
A potpourri of articles…
Ron's Weekly Wind-Up: Budgets, Bills, and Brawls.
Nowhere To Hyde — Idaho's Budget Battles Have Begun.
Federal Tax Conformity for Tax Cuts Should Happen Now.
Special Commissions, Special Funding?
IFF vs. Idaho's Unhinged "Women's March".
Idaho Freedom Foundation Calls for Investigation into University Defiance of Landmark DEI Ban.
Idaho Politics — Op-Ed: The Idaho GOP Defends the Unborn + Ballot Initiative. By Dorothy Moon, IDGOP Chairwoman (01/22/06)
Capitol Clarity — Carrying on Charlie Kirk’s Legacy
Idaho Politics — Idaho Freedom Foundation (IFF) Capitol Clarity: Carrying on Charlie Kirk’s Legacy. Charlie Kirk was murdered for the “crime” of speaking the truth. While they can silence the man, they cannot silence the movement he built. Join a special Capitol Clarity to discuss Charlie Kirk’s legacy and how to keep the momentum going in Idaho! (posted 01/20/26)
Illegal Immigration
Read more about illegal immigration.
Medical Freedom, COVID-19, Health Issues & Vaccine Injury
DISCLAIMER: We are not doctors, nurses, or pharmacists. We are NOT endorsing any source, supplement, miracle cure, or drug. This is for educational purposes and is not medical advice.
See also Idaho Legislature 2026 Bills to Support or Oppose and Action Items & Information.
In Case You Missed It…
🔥FDA: VACCINE PACKAGE INSERTS & PRODUCT APPROVALS: Read
🔥FDA: Adverse Event Reporting System (FAERS) Public Dashboard: Read
🔥FDA: Adverse Event Reporting System (FAERS) Public Dashboard for Cosmetics: Read
🔥HHS/CDC/FDA VAERS data (OPENVaers): Read
Health Freedom & Other Solutions for Idaho & Beyond (updated regularly)
Health Resources (updated regularly) including Cancer Care, Chlorine Dioxide, Covid Essential Links, DMSO, Independent Medical Resources, Financial Rebellion / Solari Selected Resources, Medical Preparedness & Products, Electromagnetic Radiation & Wireless (plus 5G)
5G Cell Towers, Data Centers
In Case You Missed It…
Electromagnetic Radiation, Surveillance, and More — Threat Outside Your Front Door. Financial Rebellion. Host: Polly Tommey. Guests: Catherine Austin Fitts, Carolyn Betts, Esq., Twila Brase, RN, Reinette Senum (01/22/26, video 01:11:16 includes transcript)
EMR & Wireless Dangers — Answering EMR & Wireless Questions. Children’s Health Defense. Host: Polly Tommey. Guest: Cece Doucette, Massachusetts for Safe Technology (01/12/26, 18:03 video includes transcript)
Children’s Health Defense (CHD) & The Defender
Substack Note posted 07/19/25. Children’s Health Defense, CHD TV, and “The Defender” do such a good job covering current health news that we’ll likely be sharing only the most special action items on our Substack and Substack Notes. Please sign up for daily updates sent right to your inbox (you can choose how much or how little they send).
CHD Main Site: Visit Children's Health Defense
The Defender: Read the Latest News in the Defender | Sign Up for the Latest (and best) In-Depth News Delivered to Your Email Inbox
CHD.TV: Watch the Latest Videos on CHD TV | Sign Up for Latest CHD TV Updates Delivered to your Email Inbox
12 Health Myths
12 Health ‘Facts’ Doctors Want You to Stop Believing. Even when certain ideas are scientifically debunked it can take some time for people’s long-term views to catch up. By Kimberly Drake (01/18/26, may require subscription to The Epoch Times). Most of this advice jived with other health resources we’ve read during recent years. Something to consider…
Disputed Facts…
Fevers Are Bad and You Should Lower Body Temperature
Taking Antacids Will Fix Your Heartburn
Avoid Milk When You Have a Cold
Taking Daily Aspirin Will Prevent a Heart Attack
Doing Sit-Ups Will Flatten Your Stomach
You Need Intense Workouts to Get Real Health Benefits
Going Gluten-Free is a Healthier Diet
Dark Chocolate is Always Good For You
Running Can Damage Your Joints
You Need to Stay Awake After a Concussion
Swelling After an Injury Should Be Treated
Most Chronic Diseases Are Incurable
Clothing & Home Products — The Good, The Bad & The Ugly
How Your Clothes and Their Materials Shape Your Health. January’s Open Thread. By A Midwestern Doctor (01/18/26)
COVID, Shots & “Vaccines”
See also Action Items & Information and Covid Essential Links.
In Case You Missed It…
🚫💉STOP THE SHOTS! Remove Big Pharma Vaccine Liability Protections
Books, Films, Interviews
📕 ‘Vaccines and the Diseases They Target: An Analysis of Vaccine Safety and Epidemiology’ (the Silver Booklet).
📽️ Follow the Silenced. Brave Americans trusted the science, only to have their lives forever changed by devastating side effects of shots from early COVID vaccine trials (more details)
📽️ An Inconvenient Study. Dr. Marcus Zervos, head of infectious disease at Henry Ford Health, refused to publish a thorough vaxxed vs. unvaxxed study because the results proved inconvenient: Vaxxed were far less healthy than Unvaxxed (video 01:20:36, more details — last update 01/22/26 🆕)
Medical Testing & Overdiagnosis
MRNA Moratorium — Call for Action
Moratorium for mRNA Injections and The National Movement. Babies dying after maternal vaccination (video 01:09:04)
PREP Act — Legal Recourse Nil; PREP Must be REPEALED; HHS Secretary Must Terminate Emergency
PREP Act — Case law reality check: PREP Act is the governing law for covid shots and other “countermeasures.” The license to lie, steal and kill withstood all attempted litigation, no matter what the FDA says about “full licensure.”
Vaccines: Autism, Lies, Regulation, Secrets
The Five Big Lies of Vaccinology. Dr. Clayton Baker exposes five lies that have sustained the field of vaccinology for decades. Each one falls apart under scrutiny.
🆕 Cancer, COVID Spike & COVID Jabs — ‘Tip of a Very Damaging Iceberg’: COVID Vaccines Linked to Several Cancer Types in New Review. (updated with new reference 01/21/27)
Children’s Health Defense — Vaccine Secrets (posted 11/17/25) includes 22 minute video, full video broken into nineteen “chapters,” and accompanying articles for each chapter
Vaccines: CDC, FDA, ACIP, Regulatory Policy Revolution & More
🔥 TAKE ACTION TO STOP THE COVID-19 mRNA SHOTS — Send comments to FDA: CHD Asks FDA to Revoke COVID Vaccine Licenses, Calls on Public to Submit ‘Hundreds of Thousands’ of Comments.
Vaccines: Washington State Debate
Vaccine Debate in Washington State — Mark Your Calendars & Participate (event rescheduled to 01/29/26)
COVID, COVID Shots/”Vaccines”, & SARS-CoV-2 Spike Protein — What Can We Do About Their Effects on Us? (posted 01/21/25). We cover:
Dr. Sucharit Bhakdi’s Third Prediction Comes True: study reports rise in tuberculosis. Real Science Predicts. By R. Clinton Ohlers, PhD (01/20/26)
Hidden Culprit: New Review Reveals Mitochondrial Dysfunction Link in Long COVID and PACVS Patients. Standard tests miss it. Doctors can’t explain it. New research points to mitochondrial dysfunction as a central driver of both long COVID and PACVS—and a path toward targeted treatment. By Independent Medical Alliance (01/20/26)
The spike protein theory behind long COVID explained. Hosts: No BS MD Podcast, Drs. May and Tim Hindmarsh. Guest: Dr. Peter McCullough, America Out Loud News (01/19/26, article + podcast 57:16, includes transcript)
Healthcare, Fraud & Insurance Industry Exposed
In Case You Missed It…
Healthcare & Insurance Industry — Dutch Rojas “The Rojas Report.” For independent (or wannabe independent) doctors, hospital administrators, and medical insurance agents; federal, state and local legislators; and everyday citizens who are fed up with high medical care and insurance costs
Dr. Mehmet Oz: Up to $4 Billion in Health Care Fraud in California. Host: Jan Jekielek, American Thought Leaders. Guest: Dr. Mehmet Oz (01/17/26, podcast/video 40 min)
Healthcare Lawsuits & Medical Associations, Licensing Boards, and Guilds
In Case You Missed It…
Children’s Health Defense Recent News Headlines. Posted 01/15/26, updated 01/22/26 🆕.
Wearable “Wellness” Devices — FDA Relaxes Oversight of Wearables, Dodges Wireless Radiation Concerns
COVID Shots + DNA — Researchers Find Residual DNA, Not Detected by Standard Tests, in mRNA COVID Vaccines
Autism — As Private Equity Cashes in on Autism Epidemic, Kids End Up ‘Big Losers’
Vaccine Schedule Challenge — AAP, Other Medical Groups Want Court to Block New CDC Vaccine Schedule & February 2026 ACIP Meeting 🆕
Pesticides — Texas AG Targets Grocery Stores Over Spraying ‘Undisclosed’ Pesticide on Organic Produce
Big News! Children’s Health Defense (CHD) is Suing American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) for RICO Over Fraudulent Vaccine Safety Claims + Medical Guilds are Bad Medicine (Malone) + Idaho Licensing Boards Sitting on Millions (Lenney). Three important articles + Related information. Posted 01/22/26
Breaking: Children’s Health Defense Hits AAP With RICO Suit Over Fraudulent Vaccine Safety Claims. In a lawsuit filed today in federal court, Children’s Health Defense and five other plaintiffs accused the American Academy of Pediatrics of running a decades-long racketeering scheme. THE DEFENDER. By Michael Nevradakis, Ph.D. and Brenda Baletti, Ph.D. (01/21/26)
Medical Guilds are Bad Medicine. Monopolies, Oligarchy, Elitism, Authoritarianism and Groupthink are hurting patients, driving up costs, blocking innovation, and trampling civil rights. By Dr. Robert W. Malone (12/29/25)
Some Idaho Licensing Boards Are Sitting on Millions. Others Are Bankrupt. Today we killed proposals to double licensing fees and solve insolvency by squeezing practitioners harder. But one testifier admitted everyone did great work before licensing even existed. By Idaho Senator Brian Lenney (01/21/26, article + video 01:43, includes transcript)
Health Information Data Opt-Out (Idaho)
Idaho Medical Freedom — Protecting Your Information Privacy (posted 01/20/26) Did you know that you can protect yours and your children’s private medical information by restricting disclosure to and access by the state of Idaho? Find out how.
Highwire / Informed Consent Action Network (ICAN) / ICANDecide.org
Substack Note (posted 09/23/25). The Highwire and Informed Consent Action Network (ICAN) do a superb job covering news dedicated to Informed Consent and the Eradication of Man-made Disease. So, you don’t need us to duplicate and share all the information they offer. Instead, we’ll share only the most crucial action items on our Substack and Substack Notes.
ICAN website: icandecide.org
The Highwire website: thehighwire.com
Independent Medical Alliance
Independent Medical Alliance (IMA) Website | Subscribe to IMA Substack
Prevention and treatment strategies: Brain Health | Cancer Care | Depression & Mental Health | Fasting & Healthy Eating | Insulin Resistance | Sepsis
Weather Engineering / Cloud Seeding / Geoengineering / Whatchamacallit
In Case You Missed It…
Geoengineering Podcasts by Dr. Clayton J. Baker, MD on America Out Loud. These one-hour podcasts are key resources for anyone wanting to learn the basics and beyond without becoming mired in complex “climate science.” Find out how to take action against these global weather bioweapons, which are primarily funded and operated by the federal and state-level military industrial complex along with politician-endorsed public/private partnerships. 🆕
Geoengineering: Who’s Behind It and How We Stop It. Dark MAHA on X.
Is there a Climate Emergency? 1992 Scientists declare, “There is no climate emergency.”
🔥Idaho Geoengineering Event — Gang of Eight presentation on geoengineering. Why geoengineering and atmospheric intervention topics deserve serious scrutiny. Reposted 01/05/26. 🆕
See also Action Items & Information.
Geoengineering / Weather Engineering / Cloud Seeding — The legal fight to stop geoengineering begins. Host: Dr. Clayton Baker, MD, America Out Loud. Guest: Blake Horwitz, Esq., The Blake Horwitz Law Firm in Chicago, Illinois (01/16/26, article/podcast 58 min, includes transcript)
🔥Idaho Geoengineering Event — Gang of Eight presentation on geoengineering. Why geoengineering and atmospheric intervention topics deserve serious scrutiny. Reposted 01/05/26 (video 01:52:24). 🆕
Other News
In Case You Missed It…
📞 Contact the President and White House (includes sample letters)
🎶 Too Many Notes (01/18/26)
