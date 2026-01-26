Disclaimer

Friday Funnies: Antifa / Anti Ice. You say Tomato and I say... (01/16/26)

Sunday Strip: Muppet Me This... Ode to joy. (01/18/26)

Video puts “Wallace & Gromit” to shame! India Rose Crawford crafts and makes stop motion videos of Frog & Toad, two cute knitted puppets living their best life in a dreamy and cozy domestic world. (01/19/26, video 44 sec)

Many of the notes listed below include comments and links to additional reading, watching and listening. All link to the original articles or videos.

🔥Action Items & Information We've moved our collection of important calls to action here. Please pick something you care about and do something. We'd all be grateful for your help.

Communism, Constitution, Unions & Freedom

Education, Family & Freedom, DEI

See also Medical Freedom below and Idaho Legislature 2026 Bills to Support or Oppose

Elections & Election Integrity

Civility in Politics — MCGRANE: Civility Is Not Weakness. It’s Leadership. By Idaho Secretary of State Phil McGrane (01/20/26)

Government, Taxes, Spending, Waste, Censorship, AI, Surveillance, Tyranny & Money

Why are hard working American tax dollars being used to pay for stuff the government shouldn’t be doing in the first place? — Big E

See also “Idaho Politics” below and Idaho Legislature 2026 Bills to Support or Oppose

Electromagnetic Radiation, Surveillance, and More — Threat Outside Your Front Door. Financial Rebellion. Host: Polly Tommey. Guests: Catherine Austin Fitts, Carolyn Betts, Esq., Twila Brase, RN, Reinette Senum (01/22/26, video 01:11:16 includes transcript)

Idaho Legislature

Idaho legislative session begins Monday, January 12, 2026. We’ll likely be very busy trying to keep up with the flurry of bills and happenings, so some of our regular topics may be neglected during the session.

Please accept our apologies.

2026 Idaho Legislature Bills — Our Take

👉 See our take at Idaho Legislature 2026 Bills to Support or Oppose

Gem State Chronicle

Gem State Chronicle Home page. Highlighted menus of particular interest for citizens wanting to watch legislative activities.

We cannot possibly compete with the incredible work being done by Brian Almon at Gem State Chronicle, so we gladly join him. To keep up with the latest news from Idaho Legislature, please see these resources from Gem State Chronicle:

Idaho Revenue & Budgets

Idaho Legislature — About that Bloated Idaho State Budget… (posted 01/21/26)

Idaho Legislature — About that Bloated Idaho State Budget… (posted 01/21/26) A Budget Idahoans Can Afford. The G8 Budget Pledge to Restore Affordability and Budget Stability in Idaho. By Idaho Gang of Eight (01/20/26) The kick of the can, using numbers. Revenue forecasts are being used to avoid hard questions. By Wayne Hoffman (01/20/26)



Idaho Legislature — Revenues, Conformity, Bills, and Deficit. 2nd regular session, of the 68th Idaho Legislature - WEEK ONE. By Idaho Senator Glenneda ZUIDERVELD (01/18/26)

Idaho Politics & Political Events

Idaho Politics — Budget Battles & Leftist Influences

Idaho Politics — Budget Battles & Leftist Influences (posted 01/25/26) A potpourri of articles… Ron's Weekly Wind-Up: Budgets, Bills, and Brawls. Nowhere To Hyde — Idaho's Budget Battles Have Begun. Federal Tax Conformity for Tax Cuts Should Happen Now. Special Commissions, Special Funding? IFF vs. Idaho's Unhinged "Women's March". Idaho Freedom Foundation Calls for Investigation into University Defiance of Landmark DEI Ban.



Capitol Clarity — Carrying on Charlie Kirk’s Legacy

Idaho Politics — Idaho Freedom Foundation (IFF) Capitol Clarity: Carrying on Charlie Kirk’s Legacy. Charlie Kirk was murdered for the “crime” of speaking the truth. While they can silence the man, they cannot silence the movement he built. Join a special Capitol Clarity to discuss Charlie Kirk’s legacy and how to keep the momentum going in Idaho! (posted 01/20/26)

Illegal Immigration

Read more about illegal immigration.

Medical Freedom, COVID-19, Health Issues & Vaccine Injury

DISCLAIMER: We are not doctors, nurses, or pharmacists. We are NOT endorsing any source, supplement, miracle cure, or drug. This is for educational purposes and is not medical advice.

See also Idaho Legislature 2026 Bills to Support or Oppose and Action Items & Information.

5G Cell Towers, Data Centers

Electromagnetic Radiation, Surveillance, and More — Threat Outside Your Front Door. Financial Rebellion. Host: Polly Tommey. Guests: Catherine Austin Fitts, Carolyn Betts, Esq., Twila Brase, RN, Reinette Senum (01/22/26, video 01:11:16 includes transcript)

EMR & Wireless Dangers — Answering EMR & Wireless Questions. Children’s Health Defense. Host: Polly Tommey. Guest: Cece Doucette, Massachusetts for Safe Technology (01/12/26, 18:03 video includes transcript)

Children’s Health Defense (CHD) & The Defender

Substack Note posted 07/19/25. Children’s Health Defense, CHD TV, and “The Defender” do such a good job covering current health news that we’ll likely be sharing only the most special action items on our Substack and Substack Notes. Please sign up for daily updates sent right to your inbox (you can choose how much or how little they send).

12 Health Myths

12 Health ‘Facts’ Doctors Want You to Stop Believing. Even when certain ideas are scientifically debunked it can take some time for people’s long-term views to catch up. By Kimberly Drake (01/18/26, may require subscription to The Epoch Times). Most of this advice jived with other health resources we’ve read during recent years. Something to consider…

Disputed Facts…

Fevers Are Bad and You Should Lower Body Temperature Taking Antacids Will Fix Your Heartburn Avoid Milk When You Have a Cold Taking Daily Aspirin Will Prevent a Heart Attack Doing Sit-Ups Will Flatten Your Stomach You Need Intense Workouts to Get Real Health Benefits Going Gluten-Free is a Healthier Diet Dark Chocolate is Always Good For You Running Can Damage Your Joints You Need to Stay Awake After a Concussion Swelling After an Injury Should Be Treated Most Chronic Diseases Are Incurable

Clothing & Home Products — The Good, The Bad & The Ugly

How Your Clothes and Their Materials Shape Your Health. January’s Open Thread. By A Midwestern Doctor (01/18/26)

COVID, Shots & “Vaccines”

See also Action Items & Information and Covid Essential Links.

COVID, COVID Shots/”Vaccines”, & SARS-CoV-2 Spike Protein — What Can We Do About Their Effects on Us?

COVID, COVID Shots/”Vaccines”, & SARS-CoV-2 Spike Protein — What Can We Do About Their Effects on Us? (posted 01/21/25). We cover: Dr. Sucharit Bhakdi’s Third Prediction Comes True: study reports rise in tuberculosis. Real Science Predicts. By R. Clinton Ohlers, PhD (01/20/26) Hidden Culprit: New Review Reveals Mitochondrial Dysfunction Link in Long COVID and PACVS Patients. Standard tests miss it. Doctors can’t explain it. New research points to mitochondrial dysfunction as a central driver of both long COVID and PACVS—and a path toward targeted treatment. By Independent Medical Alliance (01/20/26) The spike protein theory behind long COVID explained. Hosts: No BS MD Podcast, Drs. May and Tim Hindmarsh. Guest: Dr. Peter McCullough, America Out Loud News (01/19/26, article + podcast 57:16, includes transcript)



Healthcare, Fraud & Insurance Industry Exposed

In Case You Missed It… Healthcare & Insurance Industry — Dutch Rojas “The Rojas Report.” For independent (or wannabe independent) doctors, hospital administrators, and medical insurance agents; federal, state and local legislators; and everyday citizens who are fed up with high medical care and insurance costs

Dr. Mehmet Oz: Up to $4 Billion in Health Care Fraud in California. Host: Jan Jekielek, American Thought Leaders. Guest: Dr. Mehmet Oz (01/17/26, podcast/video 40 min)

Healthcare Lawsuits & Medical Associations, Licensing Boards, and Guilds

In Case You Missed It… Children’s Health Defense Recent News Headlines. Posted 01/15/26, updated 01/22/26 🆕. Wearable “Wellness” Devices — FDA Relaxes Oversight of Wearables, Dodges Wireless Radiation Concerns COVID Shots + DNA — Researchers Find Residual DNA, Not Detected by Standard Tests, in mRNA COVID Vaccines Autism — As Private Equity Cashes in on Autism Epidemic, Kids End Up ‘Big Losers’ Vaccine Schedule Challenge — AAP, Other Medical Groups Want Court to Block New CDC Vaccine Schedule & February 2026 ACIP Meeting 🆕 Pesticides — Texas AG Targets Grocery Stores Over Spraying ‘Undisclosed’ Pesticide on Organic Produce



Big News! Children’s Health Defense (CHD) is Suing American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) for RICO Over Fraudulent Vaccine Safety Claims + Medical Guilds are Bad Medicine (Malone) + Idaho Licensing Boards Sitting on Millions (Lenney).

Big News! Children’s Health Defense (CHD) is Suing American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) for RICO Over Fraudulent Vaccine Safety Claims + Medical Guilds are Bad Medicine (Malone) + Idaho Licensing Boards Sitting on Millions (Lenney) . Three important articles + Related information. Posted 01/22/26 Breaking: Children’s Health Defense Hits AAP With RICO Suit Over Fraudulent Vaccine Safety Claims. In a lawsuit filed today in federal court, Children’s Health Defense and five other plaintiffs accused the American Academy of Pediatrics of running a decades-long racketeering scheme. THE DEFENDER. By Michael Nevradakis, Ph.D. and Brenda Baletti, Ph.D. (01/21/26) Medical Guilds are Bad Medicine. Monopolies, Oligarchy, Elitism, Authoritarianism and Groupthink are hurting patients, driving up costs, blocking innovation, and trampling civil rights. By Dr. Robert W. Malone (12/29/25) Some Idaho Licensing Boards Are Sitting on Millions. Others Are Bankrupt. Today we killed proposals to double licensing fees and solve insolvency by squeezing practitioners harder. But one testifier admitted everyone did great work before licensing even existed. By Idaho Senator Brian Lenney (01/21/26, article + video 01:43, includes transcript)



Health Information Data Opt-Out (Idaho)

Idaho Medical Freedom — Protecting Your Information Privacy (posted 01/20/26) Did you know that you can protect yours and your children’s private medical information by restricting disclosure to and access by the state of Idaho? Find out how.

Highwire / Informed Consent Action Network (ICAN) / ICANDecide.org

Substack Note (posted 09/23/25). The Highwire and Informed Consent Action Network (ICAN) do a superb job covering news dedicated to Informed Consent and the Eradication of Man-made Disease. So, you don’t need us to duplicate and share all the information they offer. Instead, we’ll share only the most crucial action items on our Substack and Substack Notes.

ICAN website: icandecide.org

The Highwire website: thehighwire.com

Independent Medical Alliance

Independent Medical Alliance (IMA) Website | Subscribe to IMA Substack

Prevention and treatment strategies: Brain Health | Cancer Care | Depression & Mental Health | Fasting & Healthy Eating | Insulin Resistance | Sepsis

Weather Engineering / Cloud Seeding / Geoengineering / Whatchamacallit

Cloud Seeding Experiment in Idaho: Read

See also Action Items & Information.

🔥Idaho Geoengineering Event — Gang of Eight presentation on geoengineering. Why geoengineering and atmospheric intervention topics deserve serious scrutiny. Reposted 01/05/26 (video 01:52:24). 🆕

Other News

🎶 Too Many Notes (01/18/26)