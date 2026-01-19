Disclaimer

Summary of Our Notes

Many of the notes listed below include comments and links to additional reading, watching and listening. All link to the original articles or videos.

🔥Action Items & Information We've moved our collection of important calls to action here. Please pick something you care about and do something. We'd all be grateful for your help.

Communism, Constitution, Unions & Freedom

Education, Family & Freedom, DEI

See also Medical Freedom below

Employee Coercion in Twin Falls School District

Idaho Education — When Employees Become a Captive Political Audience. What happened at a Twin Falls School District meeting, how electoral influence entered a taxpayer-funded workplace, and why accountability is required. By Idaho Senator Glenneda Zuiderveld (01/12/26)

Idaho Parental Tax Credit Portal Open

Idaho School Choice Tax Credit Info Released. What parents must do to collect a school choice tax credit — know the details or you may miss out. By Idaho Rep. Heather Scott (09/13/25) Reposted 01/17/25 🆕

Elections & Election Integrity

Government, Taxes, Spending, Waste, Censorship, AI, Surveillance, Tyranny & Money

Why are hard working American tax dollars being used to pay for stuff the government shouldn’t be doing in the first place? — Big E

See also "Idaho Politics" below

Homelessness

This is Why I Call It the Homeless Industrial Complex. How a system meant to end homelessness became an industry that manages it instead. By Kevin Dahlgren (01/13/26)

“Reagan” Film: The Story Behind Bringing Down the Evil Empire

The Untold Story Behind Reagan’s ‘Tear Down This Wall’ Speech. Host: Jan Jekielek, American Thought Leaders. Guest: “Reagan” Producer Mark Joseph (01/14/26, podcast / video 32 min)

SBA Fraud Finder — Kelly Loeffler

Inside SBA’s Crack Down on Loan Fraud Nationwide. Host: Jan Jekielek, American Thought Leaders. Guest: SBA Administrator Kelly Loeffler (01/09/26; podcast/video 29 min).

Idaho Legislature

Idaho legislative session begins Monday, January 12, 2026.

Please accept our apologies. And please don’t cancel us. We hope to return to regularly scheduled programming ASAP!

2026 Idaho Legislature Bills — Our Take

2026 Idaho Legislature Bills — Our Take

Gem State Chronicle

Gem State Chronicle Home page. Highlighted menus of particular interest for citizens wanting to watch legislative activities.

We cannot possibly compete with the incredible work being done by Brian Almon at Gem State Chronicle, so we gladly join him. To keep up with the latest news from Idaho Legislature, please see these resources from Gem State Chronicle:

Idaho Legislature Reports

Idaho Legislature — Ron’s Weekly Wind-Up: The Session Begins... (01/14/26, video 07:57, includes transcript) Ron Nate and Bryan Hyde of Idaho Freedom Foundation (IFF) cover: Start of 2026 Idaho legislative session. Freedom and Family Agenda press conference. Capitol Clarity Legislature 201 presentation. Governor Little’s budget shortfall. Governor’s failure to conform to Trump’s tax cuts. New Idaho House committees (overall, less conservative🙁). What this means for Medicaid expansion repeal.



Legislative Kick-Off & Governor's Address

Idaho Politics — Recent Reports on Idaho Legislature & Governor Brad Little’s Kick-Off Address to the Legislature. Messages from Governor Brad Little, Idaho Freedom Foundation, Wayne Hoffman, and Brian Almon. We won’t summarize these posts in detail (just some juicy quotes), but encourage you to dive at the provided links (posted 01/13/26)

Idaho Legislature — Reports from the Trenches (posted 01/14/26)

Idaho Legislature — Reports from the Trenches (posted 01/14/26). We start with Idaho Gang of Eight’s spot-on evaluation of Idaho Governor Brad Little’s State-of-the-State Address. In ED NOTES, we also offer: Information about Governor Brad Little. Details about Idaho Association of Commerce and Industry (IACI) members and possible crossover with Idaho LAUNCH program. Then comes Our Take . Finally, Related links offer: Video by Idaho Senator Brian Lenney about Fraud, Bloat, and Waste at the Idaho Department of Health & Welfare , a vast bureaucracy with a $6.5 billion budget. Article by Brian Almon on the Idaho Budget Battle , which began with the first meeting of the Joint Finance and Appropriations Committee (JFAC) on 01/13/26 Link to reports from Idaho Legislature Day One .



Idaho Politics & Political Events

Legislative District 1 — Scott Herndon Campaign

Legislative District 8 — Meet & Greet

Eagle ID, Wastewater Discharge Update + Board Elections

Eagle Idaho Call to Action & Good News Update — Keep Wastewater Out of Our Irrigation! Eagle Sewer District to discharge wastewater into the canal. Shared with us by an Eagle resident and posted 01/09/26. Updated 01/12/26 🆕

Idaho GOP Chairwoman Dorothy Moon “Grassroots” Op Ed

Idaho Politics — IDGOP Op-Ed: Idaho GOP Resolutions are the Voice of the Grassroots. By Dorothy Moon, IDGOP Chairwoman (01/15/26)

Illegal Immigration

Illegal Immigration

Medical Freedom, COVID-19, Health Issues & Vaccine Injury

DISCLAIMER: We are not doctors, nurses, or pharmacists. We are NOT endorsing any source, supplement, miracle cure, or drug. This is for educational purposes and is not medical advice.

See also Action Items & Information.

5G Cell Towers, Data Centers

Protect Yourself, Your Family, Your Community, Your State, and Your Country from Cell Towers, Surveillance, Programmable Money, Digital Control Grid, and More.

Protect Yourself, Your Family, Your Community, Your State, and Your Country from Cell Towers, Surveillance, Programmable Money, Digital Control Grid, and More (posted 01/13/26) Moment of Truth Conference — Freedom: Playing to Win + How to Escape the Encroaching Control Grid Financial Rebellion — Take Action Against the Control Grid



ACIP Committee — Dr. Kimberly Biss Appointed

Blood Donation — Directed Blood Donation at Risk

Direct Blood Donation: THE BATTLE OVER BLOOD. The Highwire (01/15/26, video 26:55). Host: Del Bigtree. Guests: Liz James, Founder & President of Blessed by His Blood; Tanya Lair, physician assistant and mother of two daughters who require lifelong transfusions for beta thalassemia major.

Children’s Health Defense (CHD) & The Defender

Children's Health Defense, CHD TV, and "The Defender" do such a good job covering current health news that we'll likely be sharing only the most special action items on our Substack and Substack Notes. Please sign up for daily updates sent right to your inbox (you can choose how much or how little they send).

Cell Gene Therapy Requirements Made More Flexible — FDA

U.S. Food and Drug Administration - FDA Increases Flexibility on Requirements for Cell and Gene Therapies to Advance Innovation. FDA announced its flexible approach to chemistry, manufacturing, and control requirements for cell and gene therapies (CGT), aiming to speed development and inform Biologics License Application (BLA) submissions. (01/11/26)

COVID, Shots & “Vaccines”

See also Action Items & Information and Covid Essential Links.

Detoxing

Detox Your Body — The ‘Great Detox Reset’ is both a wake-up call and a roadmap. By Dr. Myriah Hinchey (naturopathic physician), America Out Loud Pulse (01/13/26, article + podcast 57:20, includes links and transcript)

Exercise & Depression

Exercise & Depression — The Simple Depression Treatment We Don’t Prescribe. Decades of research show that a simple habit can rival antidepressants. The barrier isn’t science—it’s the way mental health care works. By Cara Michelle Miller (01/11/26, may require Epoch Times subscription).

Health Headlines — Children’s Health Defense (CHD)

Children's Health Defense Recent News Headlines. Posted 01/15/26.

Children’s Health Defense Recent News Headlines. Posted 01/15/26. As usual, CHD has covered some important news about health risks and government activities. We’ve included the headlines and slightly edited summaries from the articles below. Images from the articles. Wearable “Wellness” Devices — FDA Relaxes Oversight of Wearables, Dodges Wireless Radiation Concerns COVID Shots + DNA — Researchers Find Residual DNA, Not Detected by Standard Tests, in mRNA COVID Vaccines Autism — As Private Equity Cashes in on Autism Epidemic, Kids End Up ‘Big Losers’ Vaccine Schedule Challenge — AAP, Other Medical Groups Want Court to Block New CDC Vaccine Schedule & February 2026 ACIP Meeting Pesticides — Texas AG Targets Grocery Stores Over Spraying ‘Undisclosed’ Pesticide on Organic Produce



Children’s Health Defense Recent News Headlines. Posted 01/18/26.

Children’s Health Defense Recent News Headlines. Posted 01/18/26. As usual, CHD has covered some important news about health risks and government activities. We’ve included the headlines and slightly edited summaries from the articles below. Images from the articles. Bird Flu & Gain of Function: Bird Flu Outbreak 40 Miles From Wisconsin Lab Sparks Concern About Gain-of-Function Experiments. Medical Censorship: ‘Act of Censorship’: Preprint Server Retracts Infant Mortality Study by Children’s Health Defense Scientists. FDA Asks for Warning on Flu Vaccines About Febrile Seizure Risks in Kids. HHS to Study Cellphone Health Risks, as FDA Scrubs Online Safety Claims.



Healthcare & Insurance Industry Exposed + ACTION Items

In Case You Missed It… Healthcare & Insurance Industry — Dutch Rojas “The Rojas Report.” For independent (or wannabe independent) doctors, hospital administrators, and medical insurance agents; federal, state and local legislators; and everyday citizens who are fed up with high medical care and insurance costs | Substack Note Update (01/11/26)

Cash Pay vs. Insurance Pay — Who Wins, Who Loses?

CASH PAY: THE HIDDEN ARBITRAGE. Insurance Doesn’t Save You Money. It Hides the Real Price.

Costs Spiral Under Obamacare

How Expanded Obamacare Made Premiums Spiral, Americans Dependent. A COVID-19-era stimulus package caused Obamacare enrollment to skyrocket but increased dependency and fraud, further destabilizing the health insurance market. By Lawrence Wilson, Sylvia Xu (01/16/26, may require subscription)

Highwire / Informed Consent Action Network (ICAN) / ICANDecide.org

The Highwire and Informed Consent Action Network (ICAN) do a superb job covering news dedicated to Informed Consent and the Eradication of Man-made Disease. So, you don't need us to duplicate and share all the information they offer. Instead, we'll share only the most crucial action items on our Substack and Substack Notes.

ICAN website: icandecide.org

The Highwire website: thehighwire.com

Hospital Murders

Hospital Murders — They Weren’t Dying of COVID: A System Built to Kill | Ken McCarthy. McCarthy is the author of the book 'What the Nurses Saw.' I asked him: “What do you think: In 50 years and 100 years, will anybody know that this happened?” Host: Flashlights Podcast. Guest: Ken McCarthy (01/05/26, article + podcast 01:07:44, includes transcript and Resources)

Independent Medical Alliance

Independent Medical Alliance (IMA) Website | Subscribe to IMA Substack

Prevention and treatment strategies: Brain Health | Cancer Care | Depression & Mental Health | Fasting & Healthy Eating | Insulin Resistance | Sepsis

Sleep Better!

Vaccine & Medical Mandates — Coalition Forms to Stop Them

End Vaccine & Medical Mandates! Children’s Health Defense Joins Medical Freedom Coalition to End Vaccine and Medical Mandates. Two medical freedom organizations launched the Medical Freedom Act Coalition, which Children’s Health Defense has joined. The coalition’s goal is “no mandates for everyone, without exception.”

Vaccine Schedule — What’s Changed for Children?

What’s Changed: The CDC’s Updated Childhood Vaccine Schedule Explained. For years, parents who questioned the vaccine schedule were dismissed. Now the government is catching up. What changed and why. By Independent Medical Alliance. Host: Dr. Liz Mumper, Pediatrician | Guest: Dr. Kirk Milhoan, ACIP Chair and Pediatric Cardiologist. (01/16/26, article + video 59/20, includes transcript)

Weather Engineering / Cloud Seeding / Geoengineering / Whatchamacallit

Cloud Seeding Experiment in Idaho: Read

Geoengineering — The fog returns, and legal forces against geoengineering. By Clayton J. Baker, MD. America Out Loud PULSE. (01/09/26, podcast 57:27, includes transcript). Posted 01/15/26

Idaho Geoengineering Event — Join the Gang of Eight for an informative presentation on geoengineering. Idaho State Capitol. Learn why geoengineering and atmospheric intervention topics deserve serious scrutiny. Posted 01/05/26. Last update 01/15/26 🆕

See also Action Items & Information.

Other News

🎶 Too Many Notes (01/11/26)