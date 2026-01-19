Too Many Notes 01/18/26
NOTES and quotes since our last report. 🙏 THANK YOU for subscribing and reading. 💓To keep our free Substack alive, please LIKE & SHARE here and on Social Media.
🙏 Dear Readers,
💖🔨This free publication is a “post-retirement,” time-intensive labor of love. We aren’t part of the social media universe, so we rely on readers who kindly LIKE and SHARE our work to keep us motivated and keep this publication alive. If you like our Notes and Posts, please click LIKE to let us know. Then SHARE on social media (Facebook, LinkedIn, Bluesky, X, etc.), restack, or tell others via email. Thank you so much!
Day Brighteners (or not)
Day Brighterners section is for subscribers only, as a thank you for brightening our day by reading Big E’s Big Mouth Substack (always free to keep all free).
Source for images below: Robert W Malone MD, MS
Friday Funnies: Rubio’s Rubric. Turn it upside down! (01/09/26)
Sunday Strip: The Antifa Express. Coming your way... (01/11/26)
For Geeks Only: How DHCP Works 😂😂 (01/10/26, video 54 sec)
Bunny Loves Snow! (01/13/26, video 57 sec)
Even though I knew his death was coming, as he told us it would, I still can’t believe he has died. Rest in peace, good and great man, rest in peace. — Elon Musk
Scott Adams final letter. Posted by Elon Musk (01/13/16)
5-Minute Videos from PragerU
We all may not agree with the views, but they’re worth a listen for just five minutes of thought-provoking time.
In Case You Missed It…
Full Series of 5 Minute Videos (include transcripts, facts, and sources)
5-minute video series on the 10 Commandments | Download E-Book of scripts for each video | Substack Note
Summary of Our Notes
Many of the notes listed below include comments and links to additional reading, watching and listening. All link to the original articles or videos.
🔥Action Items & Information
We’ve moved our collection of important calls to action here. Please pick something you care about and do something. We’d all be grateful for your help.
🎶Too Many Notes
Find “Too Many Notes” at the top of the menu bar. Or, click here. See "Too Many Notes" Introduction for New Readers for details.
➿Duplication? Maybe, a Little.
Some items below may appear in multiple categories. This is intentional. Of course, we don’t expect you to read them more than once unless you love them so much that you just can’t help yourself.
Communism, Constitution, Unions & Freedom
In Case You Missed It…
First 10 Amendments - Explained by a Lawyer (video 37:08 includes chapters and transcript)
Education, Family & Freedom, DEI
See also Medical Freedom below and Idaho Legislature 2026 Bills to Support or Oppose
In Case You Missed It…
Umbrellas, Community Schools, United Way & School Board Meetings
Child Protective Services (CPS) Unmasked — Watch “NEVER IN AMERICA: Unmasking CPS’s Kidnapping Empire” (video 02:00:25).
Explore Great Books and Plays. PragerU 5-Minute Videos and The Book Club
The Speech Every 2015 College Grad Needs to Hear (podcast/video 06:32)
Employee Coercion in Twin Falls School District
Idaho Education — When Employees Become a Captive Political Audience. What happened at a Twin Falls School District meeting, how electoral influence entered a taxpayer-funded workplace, and why accountability is required. By Idaho Senator Glenneda Zuiderveld (01/12/26)
Idaho Parental Tax Credit Portal Open
Idaho School Choice Tax Credit Info Released. What parents must do to collect a school choice tax credit — know the details or you may miss out. By Idaho Rep. Heather Scott (09/13/25) Reposted 01/17/25 🆕
Elections & Election Integrity
In Case You Missed It…
Government, Taxes, Spending, Waste, Censorship, AI, Surveillance, Tyranny & Money
Why are hard working American tax dollars being used to pay for stuff the government shouldn’t be doing in the first place? — Big E
See also “Idaho Politics” below and Idaho Legislature 2026 Bills to Support or Oppose
In Case You Missed It…
Follow the money and a whole lot of other stuff on our Resources page
🪪 REAL ID, a national digital identification, surveillance, and control system
Proper Role of Government — Warnings From the Past America Can’t Afford to Ignore
Homelessness
This is Why I Call It the Homeless Industrial Complex. How a system meant to end homelessness became an industry that manages it instead. By Kevin Dahlgren (01/13/26)
“Reagan” Film: The Story Behind Bringing Down the Evil Empire
The Untold Story Behind Reagan’s ‘Tear Down This Wall’ Speech. Host: Jan Jekielek, American Thought Leaders. Guest: “Reagan” Producer Mark Joseph (01/14/26, podcast / video 32 min)
SBA Fraud Finder — Kelly Loeffler
Inside SBA’s Crack Down on Loan Fraud Nationwide. Host: Jan Jekielek, American Thought Leaders. Guest: SBA Administrator Kelly Loeffler (01/09/26; podcast/video 29 min).
Idaho Legislature
Idaho legislative session begins Monday, January 12, 2026. We’ll likely be very busy trying to keep up with the flurry of bills and happenings, so some of our regular topics may be neglected during the session.
Please accept our apologies. And please don’t cancel us. We hope to return to regularly scheduled programming ASAP!
In Case You Missed It…
How To Be an Effective Legislative Advocate (video 50:39)
Proper Role of Government — Warnings From the Past America Can’t Afford to Ignore. By Rep. David J Leavitt (12/12/25)
A Conservative Budget Plan. Idaho Freedom Foundation (IFF) has a plan to save Idaho from our $600 million deficit and achieve nearly $1.9 billion in state spending reductions (12/08/25, video 21:19 includes transcript).
Idaho Doesn’t Have a Revenue Problem — It Has a Spending Problem. By Idaho Gang of Eight (12/11/25).
Idaho Freedom Foundation’s Plans to Secure Medical Freedom in Idaho
2026 Idaho Legislature Bills — Our Take
👉 See our take at Idaho Legislature 2026 Bills to Support or Oppose
Gem State Chronicle
We cannot possibly compete with the incredible work being done by Brian Almon at Gem State Chronicle, so we gladly join him. To keep up with the latest news from Idaho Legislature, please see these resources from Gem State Chronicle:
Idaho Insider Legislative Branch. One-stop shopping for information about Idaho’s legislators.
Gem State Chronicle Web App. Bring the resources of Idaho Insider to your iPhone or Android (01/14/26)
Resources
Watch the Legislature. Streaming videos from House, Senate, and Committees.
Committee Daily Summary. Opens Idaho Legislature calendars page.
Legislative Reports Opens reports to Idaho Legislature page.
Idaho Legislature Reports
Idaho Legislature — Ron’s Weekly Wind-Up: The Session Begins... (01/14/26, video 07:57, includes transcript) Ron Nate and Bryan Hyde of Idaho Freedom Foundation (IFF) cover:
Start of 2026 Idaho legislative session.
Freedom and Family Agenda press conference.
Capitol Clarity Legislature 201 presentation.
Governor Little’s budget shortfall.
Governor’s failure to conform to Trump’s tax cuts.
New Idaho House committees (overall, less conservative🙁).
What this means for Medicaid expansion repeal.
Idaho Politics — Recent Reports on Idaho Legislature & Governor Brad Little’s Kick-Off Address to the Legislature. Messages from Governor Brad Little, Idaho Freedom Foundation, Wayne Hoffman, and Brian Almon. We won’t summarize these posts in detail (just some juicy quotes), but encourage you to dive at the provided links (posted 01/13/26)
Idaho Legislature — Reports from the Trenches (posted 01/14/26). We start with Idaho Gang of Eight’s spot-on evaluation of Idaho Governor Brad Little’s State-of-the-State Address. In ED NOTES, we also offer:
Information about Governor Brad Little.
Details about Idaho Association of Commerce and Industry (IACI) members and possible crossover with Idaho LAUNCH program.
Then comes Our Take.
Finally, Related links offer:
Video by Idaho Senator Brian Lenney about Fraud, Bloat, and Waste at the Idaho Department of Health & Welfare, a vast bureaucracy with a $6.5 billion budget.
Article by Brian Almon on the Idaho Budget Battle, which began with the first meeting of the Joint Finance and Appropriations Committee (JFAC) on 01/13/26
Link to reports from Idaho Legislature Day One.
Idaho Politics & Political Events
In Case You Missed It…
Idaho Politics & Beyond — A Petition to Oppose Sharia Law in Idaho
Idaho Baby Cyrus, Diego Rodriguez, Ammon Bundy, and St. Luke’s Lawsuit Update
📽️ Child Protective Services (CPS) Unmasked — Watch “NEVER IN AMERICA: Unmasking CPS’s Kidnapping Empire.” Includes extensive coverage of Idaho’s Baby Cyrus Case. (video 02:00:25)
Legislative District 1 — Scott Herndon Campaign
Idaho Politics - Ban foreign purchases of homes + more? By Scott Herndon (01/08/2026)
Legislative District 8 — Meet & Greet
Meet & Greet – District 8 Legislators – Tuesday, January 20, 2026 at 6pm – Locking Horns Riverside Restaurant in Horseshoe Bend, ID (Please RSVP if attending)
Eagle ID, Wastewater Discharge Update + Board Elections
Eagle Idaho Call to Action & Good News Update — Keep Wastewater Out of Our Irrigation! Eagle Sewer District to discharge wastewater into the canal. Shared with us by an Eagle resident and posted 01/09/26. Updated 01/12/26 🆕
Idaho GOP Chairwoman Dorothy Moon “Grassroots” Op Ed
Idaho Politics — IDGOP Op-Ed: Idaho GOP Resolutions are the Voice of the Grassroots. By Dorothy Moon, IDGOP Chairwoman (01/15/26)
Illegal Immigration
Read more about illegal immigration.
Medical Freedom, COVID-19, Health Issues & Vaccine Injury
DISCLAIMER: We are not doctors, nurses, or pharmacists. We are NOT endorsing any source, supplement, miracle cure, or drug. This is for educational purposes and is not medical advice.
See also Idaho Legislature 2026 Bills to Support or Oppose and Action Items & Information.
In Case You Missed It…
🔥FDA: VACCINE PACKAGE INSERTS & PRODUCT APPROVALS: Read
🔥FDA: Adverse Event Reporting System (FAERS) Public Dashboard: Read
🔥FDA: Adverse Event Reporting System (FAERS) Public Dashboard for Cosmetics: Read
🔥HHS/CDC/FDA VAERS data (OPENVaers): Read
Health Freedom & Other Solutions for Idaho & Beyond (updated regularly)
Health Resources (updated regularly) including Cancer Care, Chlorine Dioxide, Covid Essential Links, DMSO, Independent Medical Resources, Financial Rebellion / Solari Selected Resources, Medical Preparedness & Products, Electromagnetic Radiation & Wireless (plus 5G)
5G Cell Towers, Data Centers
In Case You Missed It…
Protect Yourself, Your Family, Your Community, Your State, and Your Country from Cell Towers, Surveillance, Programmable Money, Digital Control Grid, and More (posted 01/13/26)
Moment of Truth Conference — Freedom: Playing to Win + How to Escape the Encroaching Control Grid
Financial Rebellion — Take Action Against the Control Grid
ACIP Committee — Dr. Kimberly Biss Appointed
ACIP Appointment — IMA Senior Fellow Dr. Kimberly Biss Appointed to Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP). Dr. Biss Joins IMA Senior Fellow Dr. Kirk Milhoan and Senior Advisor Dr. Robert Malone on Vaccine Advisory Panel. By Independent Medical Alliance (01/13/26)
Blood Donation — Directed Blood Donation at Risk
Direct Blood Donation: THE BATTLE OVER BLOOD. The Highwire (01/15/26, video 26:55). Host: Del Bigtree. Guests: Liz James, Founder & President of Blessed by His Blood; Tanya Lair, physician assistant and mother of two daughters who require lifelong transfusions for beta thalassemia major.
Children’s Health Defense (CHD) & The Defender
Substack Note posted 07/19/25. Children’s Health Defense, CHD TV, and “The Defender” do such a good job covering current health news that we’ll likely be sharing only the most special action items on our Substack and Substack Notes. Please sign up for daily updates sent right to your inbox (you can choose how much or how little they send).
CHD Main Site: Visit Children's Health Defense
The Defender: Read the Latest News in the Defender | Sign Up for the Latest (and best) In-Depth News Delivered to Your Email Inbox
CHD.TV: Watch the Latest Videos on CHD TV | Sign Up for Latest CHD TV Updates Delivered to your Email Inbox
Cell Gene Therapy Requirements Made More Flexible — FDA
U.S. Food and Drug Administration - FDA Increases Flexibility on Requirements for Cell and Gene Therapies to Advance Innovation. FDA announced its flexible approach to chemistry, manufacturing, and control requirements for cell and gene therapies (CGT), aiming to speed development and inform Biologics License Application (BLA) submissions. (01/11/26)
COVID, Shots & “Vaccines”
See also Action Items & Information and Covid Essential Links.
In Case You Missed It…
🚫💉STOP THE SHOTS! Remove Big Pharma Vaccine Liability Protections
Books, Films, Interviews
📕 ‘Vaccines and the Diseases They Target: An Analysis of Vaccine Safety and Epidemiology’ (the Silver Booklet).
📽️ Follow the Silenced. Brave Americans trusted the science, only to have their lives forever changed by devastating side effects of shots from early COVID vaccine trials (more details)
📽️ An Inconvenient Study. Dr. Marcus Zervos, head of infectious disease at Henry Ford Health, refused to publish a thorough vaxxed vs. unvaxxed study because the results proved inconvenient: Vaxxed were far less healthy than Unvaxxed (video 01:20:36, more details)
Medical Testing & Overdiagnosis
MRNA Moratorium — Call for Action
Moratorium for mRNA Injections and The National Movement. Babies dying after maternal vaccination (video 01:09:04)
PREP Act — Legal Recourse Nil; PREP Must be REPEALED; HHS Secretary Must Terminate Emergency
PREP Act — Case law reality check: PREP Act is the governing law for covid shots and other “countermeasures.” The license to lie, steal and kill withstood all attempted litigation, no matter what the FDA says about “full licensure.”
Vaccines: Autism, Lies, Regulation, Secrets
🆕 The Five Big Lies of Vaccinology. Dr. Clayton Baker exposes five lies that have sustained the field of vaccinology for decades. Each one falls apart under scrutiny.
Cancer, COVID Spike & COVID Jabs — ‘Tip of a Very Damaging Iceberg’: COVID Vaccines Linked to Several Cancer Types in New Review.
Children’s Health Defense — Vaccine Secrets (posted 11/17/25) includes 22 minute video, full video broken into nineteen “chapters,” and accompanying articles for each chapter
Vaccines: CDC, FDA, ACIP, Regulatory Policy Revolution & More
🔥 TAKE ACTION TO STOP THE COVID-19 mRNA SHOTS — Send comments to FDA: CHD Asks FDA to Revoke COVID Vaccine Licenses, Calls on Public to Submit ‘Hundreds of Thousands’ of Comments.
Vaccines: Washington State Debate
Vaccine Debate in Washington State — Mark Your Calendars & Participate (event rescheduled to 01/29/26)
Detoxing
Detox Your Body — The ‘Great Detox Reset’ is both a wake-up call and a roadmap. By Dr. Myriah Hinchey (naturopathic physician), America Out Loud Pulse (01/13/26, article + podcast 57:20, includes links and transcript)
Exercise & Depression
Exercise & Depression — The Simple Depression Treatment We Don’t Prescribe. Decades of research show that a simple habit can rival antidepressants. The barrier isn’t science—it’s the way mental health care works. By Cara Michelle Miller (01/11/26, may require Epoch Times subscription).
Health Headlines — Children’s Health Defense (CHD)
Children’s Health Defense Recent News Headlines. Posted 01/15/26. As usual, CHD has covered some important news about health risks and government activities. We’ve included the headlines and slightly edited summaries from the articles below. Images from the articles.
Wearable “Wellness” Devices — FDA Relaxes Oversight of Wearables, Dodges Wireless Radiation Concerns
COVID Shots + DNA — Researchers Find Residual DNA, Not Detected by Standard Tests, in mRNA COVID Vaccines
Autism — As Private Equity Cashes in on Autism Epidemic, Kids End Up ‘Big Losers’
Vaccine Schedule Challenge — AAP, Other Medical Groups Want Court to Block New CDC Vaccine Schedule & February 2026 ACIP Meeting
Pesticides — Texas AG Targets Grocery Stores Over Spraying ‘Undisclosed’ Pesticide on Organic Produce
Children’s Health Defense Recent News Headlines. Posted 01/18/26. As usual, CHD has covered some important news about health risks and government activities. We’ve included the headlines and slightly edited summaries from the articles below. Images from the articles.
Bird Flu & Gain of Function: Bird Flu Outbreak 40 Miles From Wisconsin Lab Sparks Concern About Gain-of-Function Experiments.
Medical Censorship: ‘Act of Censorship’: Preprint Server Retracts Infant Mortality Study by Children’s Health Defense Scientists.
FDA Asks for Warning on Flu Vaccines About Febrile Seizure Risks in Kids.
HHS to Study Cellphone Health Risks, as FDA Scrubs Online Safety Claims.
Healthcare & Insurance Industry Exposed + ACTION Items
In Case You Missed It…
Healthcare & Insurance Industry — Dutch Rojas “The Rojas Report.” For independent (or wannabe independent) doctors, hospital administrators, and medical insurance agents; federal, state and local legislators; and everyday citizens who are fed up with high medical care and insurance costs | Substack Note Update (01/11/26)
Cash Pay vs. Insurance Pay — Who Wins, Who Loses?
CASH PAY: THE HIDDEN ARBITRAGE. Insurance Doesn’t Save You Money. It Hides the Real Price. By Dutch Rojas (01/16/26)
Costs Spiral Under Obamacare
How Expanded Obamacare Made Premiums Spiral, Americans Dependent. A COVID-19-era stimulus package caused Obamacare enrollment to skyrocket but increased dependency and fraud, further destabilizing the health insurance market. By Lawrence Wilson, Sylvia Xu (01/16/26, may require subscription)
Highwire / Informed Consent Action Network (ICAN) / ICANDecide.org
Substack Note (posted 09/23/25). The Highwire and Informed Consent Action Network (ICAN) do a superb job covering news dedicated to Informed Consent and the Eradication of Man-made Disease. So, you don’t need us to duplicate and share all the information they offer. Instead, we’ll share only the most crucial action items on our Substack and Substack Notes.
ICAN website: icandecide.org
The Highwire website: thehighwire.com
Hospital Murders
Hospital Murders — They Weren’t Dying of COVID: A System Built to Kill | Ken McCarthy. McCarthy is the author of the book 'What the Nurses Saw.' I asked him: “What do you think: In 50 years and 100 years, will anybody know that this happened?” Host: Flashlights Podcast. Guest: Ken McCarthy (01/05/26, article + podcast 01:07:44, includes transcript and Resources)
Independent Medical Alliance
Independent Medical Alliance (IMA) Website | Subscribe to IMA Substack
Prevention and treatment strategies: Brain Health | Cancer Care | Depression & Mental Health | Fasting & Healthy Eating | Insulin Resistance | Sepsis
Sleep Better!
Sleep Tight — Thoughts racing? Waking up? Can’t sleep? How to Use Breathing to Calm a Racing Mind at Bedtime. By Buteyko Clinic International (posted 01/18/26)
Vaccine & Medical Mandates — Coalition Forms to Stop Them
End Vaccine & Medical Mandates! Children’s Health Defense Joins Medical Freedom Coalition to End Vaccine and Medical Mandates. Two medical freedom organizations launched the Medical Freedom Act Coalition, which Children’s Health Defense has joined. The coalition’s goal is “no mandates for everyone, without exception.”
Vaccine Schedule — What’s Changed for Children?
What’s Changed: The CDC’s Updated Childhood Vaccine Schedule Explained. For years, parents who questioned the vaccine schedule were dismissed. Now the government is catching up. What changed and why. By Independent Medical Alliance. Host: Dr. Liz Mumper, Pediatrician | Guest: Dr. Kirk Milhoan, ACIP Chair and Pediatric Cardiologist. (01/16/26, article + video 59/20, includes transcript)
Weather Engineering / Cloud Seeding / Geoengineering / Whatchamacallit
In Case You Missed It…
Geoengineering Podcasts by Dr. Clayton J. Baker, MD on America Out Loud. These one-hour podcasts are key resources for anyone wanting to learn the basics and beyond without becoming mired in complex “climate science.” Find out how to take action against these global weather bioweapons, which are primarily funded and operated by the federal and state-level military industrial complex along with politician-endorsed public/private partnerships. 🆕
Geoengineering: Who’s Behind It and How We Stop It. Dark MAHA on X.
Is there a Climate Emergency? 1992 Scientists declare, “There is no climate emergency.”
Geoengineering — The fog returns, and legal forces against geoengineering. By Clayton J. Baker, MD. America Out Loud PULSE. (01/09/26, podcast 57:27, includes transcript). Posted 01/15/26
Idaho Geoengineering Event — Join the Gang of Eight for an informative presentation on geoengineering. Idaho State Capitol. Learn why geoengineering and atmospheric intervention topics deserve serious scrutiny. Posted 01/05/26. Last update 01/15/26 🆕
See also Action Items & Information.
Other News
In Case You Missed It…
📞 Contact the President and White House (includes sample letters)
🎶 Too Many Notes (01/11/26)
Thanks for reading Big E’s Big Mouth Substack! Subscribe for free to receive new posts and support my work.