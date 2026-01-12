Disclaimer

🙏 Dear Readers, 💖🔨This free publication is a "post-retirement," time-intensive labor of love.

Day Brighteners (or not)

Source for images below: Robert W Malone MD, MS

Asian Parents When You’re Injured. By Steven He (10/24/24, video 03:37 incudes transcript). This made us laugh. We hope it’ll make you laugh too. Not meant to be racist. You could substitute any nationality, ethnicity, etc. of parents who believe in tough love.

Fungi Journal — Gorgeous renderings of our favorite funguses among-us’s. By Bernold (01/04/26, video 01:10)

5-Minute Videos from PragerU

We all may not agree with the views, but they’re worth a listen for just five minutes of thought-provoking time.

Liberty: What Did the Founders Mean? (01/05/26): Podcast | Video

Is Capitalism Moral? (01/07/19): Podcast | Video

Why We’re Losing Liberty (01/07/19): Podcast | Video

Summary of Our Notes

Many of the notes listed below include comments and links to additional reading, watching and listening. All link to the original articles or videos.

Communism, Constitution, Unions & Freedom

Education, Family & Freedom, DEI

See also Medical Freedom below and Idaho Legislature 2026 Bills to Support or Oppose

Elections & Election Integrity

Government, Taxes, Spending, Waste, Censorship, AI, Surveillance, Tyranny & Money

Why are hard working American tax dollars being used to pay for stuff the government shouldn’t be doing in the first place? — Big E

See also “Idaho Politics” below and Idaho Legislature 2026 Bills to Support or Oppose

Free Money Isn’t Free! The High Cost of Free Money. Bringing federal funds to Idaho is more expensive than you might have thought. By Brian Almon (01/06/26)

Idaho Politics & Beyond — The well-funded demise of rural America. Federal grants wash away what is unique about small communities. Wayne Hoffman (01/08/26)

Idaho Legislature

Idaho legislative session begins Monday, January 12, 2026. We’ll likely be very busy trying to keep up with the flurry of bills and happenings, so some of our regular topics may be neglected during the session.

Please accept our apologies. And please don’t cancel us. We hope to return to regularly scheduled programming ASAP!

See Idaho Legislature 2026 Bills to Support or Oppose

Idaho Politics

Idaho Political Events

Idaho Politics — Idahoans invited to watch Gov. Little 2026 State of the State and Budget Address. Monday, Jan. 12, 2026. Idaho House Chambers. 1pm Mountain (posted 01/09/25)

Idaho Geoengineering Event — Join the Gang of Eight for an informative presentation on geoengineering. 01/14/26 at noon. Idaho State Capitol. Learn why geoengineering and atmospheric intervention topics deserve serious scrutiny.

Idaho Politics — Idaho Freedom Foundation Resumes Capital Clarity Presentations at the Idaho State Capitol. The first Capitol Clarity of 2026 presents Legislature 201, a one-hour session designed to give you the tools and confidence to engage effectively in the legislative process. What: Legislature 201

When: Thursday, January 15, 2026 Time: 6:00 PM – 7:00 PM Where: Lincoln Auditorium, Idaho State Capitol | 700 W Jefferson St, Boise, ID 83702 | Map: https://maps.app.goo.gl/9uTSb3LiUsJDfhib7

Idaho Representatives — Preserving Freedom & Fiscal Responsibility

Idaho & Beyond — Outstanding Idaho Legislators Speak Up for Freedom and Fiscal Responsibility

Idaho & Beyond — Outstanding Idaho Legislators Speak Up for Freedom and Fiscal Responsibility (posted 01/06/26) Don’t miss these articles from outstanding representatives in Idaho’s state legislature. Not Flyover Country: Idaho at the Breaking Point? Holding the Line: Votes That Matter When It Counts. By Senator Glenneda Zuiderveld Freedom Is Never Free - Neither Is Federal Money. Reflections as we prepare for another legislative session. By Senator Christy Zito



Homelessness

Portland: A Slow-Motion Catastrophe. Inside Portland’s 2025 collision of addiction, mental illness, and public policy. By Kevin Dahlgren (01/06/26)

Homeless, Antifa, and Non-Profits: Link Between Antifa and Homelessness Nonprofits — Host: Jan Jekielek, American Thought Leaders. Guest: Journalist Jonathan Choe (01/03/26, podcast / video 23:14)

Illegal Immigration

Read more about illegal immigration.

Medical Freedom, COVID-19, Health Issues & Vaccine Injury

DISCLAIMER: We are not doctors, nurses, or pharmacists. We are NOT endorsing any source, supplement, miracle cure, or drug. This is for educational purposes and is not medical advice.

See also Idaho Legislature 2026 Bills to Support or Oppose and Action Items & Information.

5G Cell Towers, Data Centers

Children’s Health Defense (CHD) & The Defender

COVID, Shots & “Vaccines”

See also Action Items & Information and Covid Essential Links.

Big News! Childhood Vaccine Schedules Changed

Childhood Vaccine Schedule Has Changed! (last update 01/07/26). Have you heard? The Trump administration’s HHS is reducing the number of recommended jabs for kids and — perhaps best of all — doctors will no longer receive financial rewards from federal government agencies for vaccinating kids!

Cancer, COVID Spike & COVID Jabs

Cancer, COVID Spike & COVID Jabs — ‘Tip of a Very Damaging Iceberg’: COVID Vaccines Linked to Several Cancer Types in New Review.

Cancer, COVID Spike & COVID Jabs — ‘Tip of a Very Damaging Iceberg’: COVID Vaccines Linked to Several Cancer Types in New Review. A systematic review of 69 studies identified safety signals for leukemia, lymphoma, breast and lung cancer. The paper identified mechanisms — including the spike protein and DNA contamination found in some COVID-19 vaccine types — that might be responsible for triggering cancer. By Michael Nevradakis, Ph.D. (01/07/26) Post updated 01/10/26

Depo-Provera Lawsuit against Pfizer

Trial Date Set as Thousands Sue Pfizer Over Birth Control Linked to Brain Tumors. More than 2,000 women who developed brain tumors joined a class action lawsuit, which was filed in 2024. The women claim Pfizer knew that long-term use of its popular birth control injection, Depo-Provera, could cause debilitating and potentially incurable brain tumors, but that the drugmaker didn’t warn patients or regulators. By Michael Nevradakis, Ph.D. (01/09/26)

Five Big Lies about Vaccines

Vaccines — The Five Big Lies of Vaccinology. As public scrutiny around vaccines grows, concerns about safety and consent are rising. In this five‑part series, Dr. Clayton Baker exposes five lies that have sustained the field of vaccinology for decades. Each one falls apart under scrutiny. By Dr. Clayton J. Baker, MD. (01/09/26).

Big News! Food Pyramid Has Changed

Food Pyramid — What’s for Breakfast, Lunch, and Dinner? (posted 01/08/26). The new “inverted” food pyramid from HHS / US Department of Agriculture.

GLP-1 Drugs — Promises and Dangers

GLP-1 ‘Skinny Jabs’: Rapid Weight Loss, But at What Cost? GLP-1 weight-loss drugs come with real risks, yet those risks are often minimized by the media, softened by regulators, and masked by pharmaceutical advertising focused solely on benefits. Is there a healthier, more sustainable way to lose weight? By Alliance for Natural Health International (01/05/26)

Healthcare & Insurance Industry Exposed + ACTION Items

In Case You Missed It… Healthcare & Insurance Industry — Dutch Rojas “The Rojas Report.” Independent (or wannabe independent) doctors, hospital administrators, and medical insurance agents; federal, state and local legislators; and everyday citizens who are fed up with high medical care and insurance costs: We highly recommend that you subscribe to The Rojas Report Substack by Dutch Rojas. (posted 12/11/25) | Substack Note Update (01/11/26)

Latypova — Sasha Latypova Summaries & Interviews

Sasha Latypova Updates Substack and Provides Important Background on Pandemic Preparedness Plan (plus some snark)

Sasha Latypova Updates Substack and Provides Important Background on Pandemic Preparedness Plan (plus some snark). Posted 01/07/26.

Two articles: 1️⃣ Summary of Everything and Quick Links, Updated - January 2026. New readers can start here for orientation. By Sasha Latypova (01/05/26) 2️⃣ Interview with Sasha Latypova. From Pharmaceutical R&D Executive to Independent Investigator of the DoD’s COVID-19 Countermeasures Program. By Unbekoming (01/04/26)

Medical Freedom — Small Steps, Bigly Important

Medical Freedom — Five Small Steps Toward Medical Freedom. By Jeffrey A. Tucker (01/07/26)

Pesticide Liability Protections

Pesticide Maker Liability Protection — Bayer Loses Round One in Fight for Legal Immunity, But More Battles Lie Ahead. A controversial provision intended to block lawsuits against pesticide makers today was cut from a government funding bill set to be voted on in the next few weeks. However, consumer advocates warn that Bayer and other chemical giants could still win the battle if the U.S. Supreme Court rules in their favor. By Brenda Baletti, Ph.D. (01/05/26)

Highwire / Informed Consent Action Network (ICAN) / ICANDecide.org

ICAN website: icandecide.org

The Highwire website: thehighwire.com

Independent Medical Alliance

Independent Medical Alliance (IMA) Website | Subscribe to IMA Substack

Prevention and treatment strategies: Brain Health | Cancer Care | Depression & Mental Health | Fasting & Healthy Eating | Insulin Resistance | Sepsis

Weather Engineering / Cloud Seeding / Geoengineering / Whatchamacallit

Cloud Seeding Experiment in Idaho: Read

See also Action Items & Information.

Idaho Geoengineering Event — Join the Gang of Eight for an informative presentation on geoengineering. 01/14/26 at noon. Idaho State Capitol. Learn why geoengineering and atmospheric intervention topics deserve serious scrutiny.

Idaho Geoengineering Event — Join the Gang of Eight for an informative presentation on geoengineering. 01/14/26 at noon. Idaho State Capitol. Learn why geoengineering and atmospheric intervention topics deserve serious scrutiny.

Other News

🎶 Too Many Notes (01/04/26)