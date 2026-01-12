Too Many Notes 01/11/26
Day Brighteners (or not)
Source for images below: Robert W Malone MD, MS
Friday Funnies: The Goal of Socialism...is Communism (01/02/26)
Sunday Strip: More King’s Rallies - in progress: While others celebrate V-day (01/04/26)
Related: Second front: How a socialist cell in the US mobilized pro-Maduro foot soldiers within 12 hours. By Asra Q. Nomani By Asra Q. Nomani Fox News (01/03/26)
Asian Parents When You’re Injured. By Steven He (10/24/24, video 03:37 incudes transcript). This made us laugh. We hope it’ll make you laugh too. Not meant to be racist. You could substitute any nationality, ethnicity, etc. of parents who believe in tough love.
Fungi Journal — Gorgeous renderings of our favorite funguses among-us’s. By Bernold (01/04/26, video 01:10)
English writer Beatrix Potter walking her rabbit. Photographed in the 1910s. Posted by WikiVictorian (01/07/26). More here and here
5-Minute Videos from PragerU
We all may not agree with the views, but they’re worth a listen for just five minutes of thought-provoking time.
In Case You Missed It…
Liberty: What Did the Founders Mean? (01/05/26): Podcast | Video
Summary of Our Notes
Many of the notes listed below include comments and links to additional reading, watching and listening. All link to the original articles or videos.
🔥Action Items & Information
We’ve moved our collection of important calls to action here. Please pick something you care about and do something. We’d all be grateful for your help.
🎶Too Many Notes
Find “Too Many Notes” at the top of the menu bar. Or, click here. See "Too Many Notes" Introduction for New Readers for details.
➿Duplication? Maybe, a Little.
Some items below may appear in multiple categories. This is intentional. Of course, we don’t expect you to read them more than once unless you love them so much that you just can’t help yourself.
Communism, Constitution, Unions & Freedom
First 10 Amendments - Explained by a Lawyer. By Jake the Lawyer (12/18/25, video 37:08 includes chapters and transcript)
Idaho Politics & Beyond — Warnings From the Past America Can’t Afford to Ignore. Why yesterday’s warnings matter more than ever in Idaho’s fight for freedom. The proper role of government. By Rep. David J Leavitt (12/12/25)
Education, Family & Freedom, DEI
See also Medical Freedom below and Idaho Legislature 2026 Bills to Support or Oppose
Umbrellas, Community Schools, United Way & School Board Meetings (includes links to many related articles; updated regularly) 🆕
Child Protective Services (CPS) Unmasked — Watch “NEVER IN AMERICA: Unmasking CPS’s Kidnapping Empire” (video 02:00:25).
Idaho Politics & Beyond — Child Protective Services: are they helping or harming? Idaho Legislative Session 2026. By Representative Lucas Cayler (01/01/26)
Learn Something New - Learn it Fast - Explore Great Books and Plays. PragerU 5-Minute Videos and The Book Club (includes health news about Dennis Prager) Last update 12/21/25
The Speech Every 2015 College Grad Needs to Hear. George Will’s short, truthful, funny. and witty commencement speech that college graduates should hear, but won’t (podcast/video 06:32)
Elections & Election Integrity
Government, Taxes, Spending, Waste, Censorship, AI, Surveillance, Tyranny & Money
Why are hard working American tax dollars being used to pay for stuff the government shouldn’t be doing in the first place? — Big E
See also “Idaho Politics” below and Idaho Legislature 2026 Bills to Support or Oppose
How To Be an Effective Legislative Advocate (video 50:39)
Follow the money and a whole lot of other stuff on our Resources page
🪪 REAL ID, a national digital identification, surveillance, and control system. (updated as needed)
Proper Role of Government — Warnings From the Past America Can’t Afford to Ignore. By Rep. David J Leavitt (12/12/25)
🔥 Financial Rebellion — Data Collection for the Control Grid. Understanding how our data is obtained, stored, and sold is critical if we are to maintain our liberty.
Idaho Politics & Beyond — Escaping the system. Don't depend on politicians to help humanity. By Wayne Hoffman (01/05/26)
Free Money Isn’t Free! The High Cost of Free Money. Bringing federal funds to Idaho is more expensive than you might have thought. By Brian Almon (01/06/26)
Idaho Politics & Beyond — The well-funded demise of rural America. Federal grants wash away what is unique about small communities. Wayne Hoffman (01/08/26)
Idaho Legislature
Idaho legislative session begins Monday, January 12, 2026. We’ll likely be very busy trying to keep up with the flurry of bills and happenings, so some of our regular topics may be neglected during the session.
Please accept our apologies. And please don’t cancel us. We hope to return to regularly scheduled programming ASAP!
How To Be an Effective Legislative Advocate (video 50:39)
Proper Role of Government — Warnings From the Past America Can’t Afford to Ignore. By Rep. David J Leavitt (12/12/25)
A Conservative Budget Plan. Idaho Freedom Foundation (IFF) has a plan to save Idaho from our $600 million deficit and achieve nearly $1.9 billion in state spending reductions (12/08/25, video 21:19 includes transcript).
Idaho Doesn’t Have a Revenue Problem — It Has a Spending Problem. By Idaho Gang of Eight (12/11/25).
Idaho Freedom Foundation’s Plans to Secure Medical Freedom in Idaho
🔥 Idaho Insider Legislative Branch (Gem State Chronicle). One-stop shopping for information about Idaho’s legislators.
See Idaho Legislature 2026 Bills to Support or Oppose
Idaho Politics
Idaho Politics & Beyond — A Petition to Oppose Sharia Law in Idaho (includes links to related articles)
Idaho Baby Cyrus, Diego Rodriguez, Ammon Bundy, and St. Luke’s Lawsuit Update.
📽️ Child Protective Services (CPS) Unmasked — Watch “NEVER IN AMERICA: Unmasking CPS’s Kidnapping Empire.” Includes extensive coverage of Idaho’s Baby Cyrus Case. (video 02:00:25).
Understanding the IACI Endorsement. Why This Endorsement Should Matter to Every Voter. By Idaho Senator Glenneda ZUIDERVELD (12/10/25).
Idaho Political Events
Idaho Freedom Foundation (IFF) Event — Idaho Freedom Foundation to Hold Press Conference for Freedom & Family Legislative Agenda. (video 32 minutes)
Idaho Politics — Meet & Greet – District 8 Legislators – Tuesday, January 20, 2026 at 6pm – Locking Horns Riverside Restaurant in Horseshoe Bend, ID (Please RSVP if attending)
Idaho Politics — Idahoans invited to watch Gov. Little 2026 State of the State and Budget Address. Monday, Jan. 12, 2026. Idaho House Chambers. 1pm Mountain (posted 01/09/25)
Idaho Geoengineering Event — Join the Gang of Eight for an informative presentation on geoengineering. 01/14/26 at noon. Idaho State Capitol. Learn why geoengineering and atmospheric intervention topics deserve serious scrutiny.
Idaho Politics — Idaho Freedom Foundation Resumes Capital Clarity Presentations at the Idaho State Capitol. The first Capitol Clarity of 2026 presents Legislature 201, a one-hour session designed to give you the tools and confidence to engage effectively in the legislative process.
What: Legislature 201
When: Thursday, January 15, 2026
Time: 6:00 PM – 7:00 PM
Where: Lincoln Auditorium, Idaho State Capitol | 700 W Jefferson St, Boise, ID 83702 | Map: https://maps.app.goo.gl/9uTSb3LiUsJDfhib7
Idaho Representatives — Preserving Freedom & Fiscal Responsibility
Idaho & Beyond — Outstanding Idaho Legislators Speak Up for Freedom and Fiscal Responsibility (posted 01/06/26)
Don’t miss these articles from outstanding representatives in Idaho’s state legislature.
Not Flyover Country: Idaho at the Breaking Point? Holding the Line: Votes That Matter When It Counts. By Senator Glenneda Zuiderveld
Freedom Is Never Free - Neither Is Federal Money. Reflections as we prepare for another legislative session. By Senator Christy Zito
Homelessness
Portland: A Slow-Motion Catastrophe. Inside Portland’s 2025 collision of addiction, mental illness, and public policy. By Kevin Dahlgren (01/06/26)
Homeless, Antifa, and Non-Profits: Link Between Antifa and Homelessness Nonprofits — Host: Jan Jekielek, American Thought Leaders. Guest: Journalist Jonathan Choe (01/03/26, podcast / video 23:14)
Illegal Immigration
Read more about illegal immigration.
Medical Freedom, COVID-19, Health Issues & Vaccine Injury
DISCLAIMER: We are not doctors, nurses, or pharmacists. We are NOT endorsing any source, supplement, miracle cure, or drug. This is for educational purposes and is not medical advice.
See also Idaho Legislature 2026 Bills to Support or Oppose and Action Items & Information.
🔥FDA: VACCINE PACKAGE INSERTS & PRODUCT APPROVALS: Read
🔥FDA: Adverse Event Reporting System (FAERS) Public Dashboard: Read
🔥FDA: Adverse Event Reporting System (FAERS) Public Dashboard for Cosmetics: Read
🔥HHS/CDC/FDA VAERS data (OPENVaers): Read
Health Freedom & Other Solutions for Idaho & Beyond (updated regularly)
Health Resources (updated regularly) including Cancer Care, Chlorine Dioxide, Covid Essential Links, DMSO, Independent Medical Resources, Financial Rebellion / Solari Selected Resources, Medical Preparedness & Products, Electromagnetic Radiation & Wireless (plus 5G)
5G Cell Towers, Data Centers
⚡EMR: What The Animals Are Trying to Tell Us + Life Next to a Cell Tower — Children’s Health Defense Moment of Truth Conference, November 7-9 2025, Austin, TX (video 01:20:28, includes transcript). Posted 01/10/26
Children’s Health Defense (CHD) & The Defender
Substack Note posted 07/19/25. Children’s Health Defense, CHD TV, and “The Defender” do such a good job covering current health news that we’ll likely be sharing only the most special action items on our Substack and Substack Notes. Please sign up for daily updates sent right to your inbox (you can choose how much or how little they send).
CHD Main Site: Visit Children's Health Defense
The Defender: Read the Latest News in the Defender | Sign Up for the Latest (and best) In-Depth News Delivered to Your Email Inbox
CHD.TV: Watch the Latest Videos on CHD TV | Sign Up for Latest CHD TV Updates Delivered to your Email Inbox
COVID, Shots & “Vaccines”
See also Action Items & Information and Covid Essential Links.
🚫💉STOP THE SHOTS! Remove Big Pharma Vaccine Liability Protections
Books, Films, Interviews
📕 ‘Vaccines and the Diseases They Target: An Analysis of Vaccine Safety and Epidemiology’ (the Silver Booklet).
📽️ Follow the Silenced. Brave Americans trusted the science, only to have their lives forever changed by devastating side effects of shots from early COVID vaccine trials (more details)
📽️ An Inconvenient Study. Dr. Marcus Zervos, head of infectious disease at Henry Ford Health, conducted a thorough vaxxed vs. unvaxxed study, but refused to publish because the results proved inconvenient: Vaxxed were far less healthy than Unvaxxed. (video 01:20:36, more details)
Medical Testing & Overdiagnosis
MRNA Moratorium — Call for Action
Moratorium for mRNA Injections and The National Movement. Babies dying after maternal vaccination (video 01:09:04)
PREP Act — Legal Recourse Nil; PREP Must be REPEALED; HHS Secretary Must Terminate Emergency
PREP Act — Case law reality check: PREP Act is the governing law for covid shots and other “countermeasures.” The license to lie, steal and kill withstood all attempted litigation, no matter what the FDA says about “full licensure.” By Sasha Latypova (12/01/25)
Vaccines: Autism, Lies, Regulation, Secrets
🆕 The five big lies of vaccinology. By Clayton J. Baker, MD. Independent Medical Alliance (01/07/26). Article | Substack Note
Children’s Health Defense — Vaccine Secrets (posted 11/17/25) includes 22 minute video, full video broken into nineteen “chapters,” and accompanying articles for each chapter
Children’s Health Defense Panel Discussion — The Enduring Nightmare of COVID mRNA Technology. Moderator: Dr. Brian Hooker, PhD. Panelists: Dr. Peter McCullough, MD; Dr. Jessica Rose, PhD; Dr. Pierre Kory, MD; Dr. Sherri Tenpenny, MD; and Dr. Bret Weinstein (released 12/26/25, video 56:04 includes transcript).
Vaccines: CDC, FDA, ACIP, Regulatory Policy Revolution & More
🔥 TAKE ACTION TO STOP THE COVID-19 mRNA SHOTS — Send comments to FDA: CHD Asks FDA to Revoke COVID Vaccine Licenses, Calls on Public to Submit ‘Hundreds of Thousands’ of Comments.
Vaccines: Washington State Debate
Vaccine Debate in Washington State — Mark Your Calendars & Participate (event rescheduled to 01/29/26)
Big News! Childhood Vaccine Schedules Changed
Childhood Vaccine Schedule Has Changed! (last update 01/07/26).
Have you heard? The Trump administration’s HHS is reducing the number of recommended jabs for kids and — perhaps best of all — doctors will no longer receive financial rewards from federal government agencies for vaccinating kids!
Cancer, COVID Spike & COVID Jabs
Cancer, COVID Spike & COVID Jabs — ‘Tip of a Very Damaging Iceberg’: COVID Vaccines Linked to Several Cancer Types in New Review. A systematic review of 69 studies identified safety signals for leukemia, lymphoma, breast and lung cancer. The paper identified mechanisms — including the spike protein and DNA contamination found in some COVID-19 vaccine types — that might be responsible for triggering cancer. By Michael Nevradakis, Ph.D. (01/07/26) Post updated 01/10/26
Depo-Provera Lawsuit against Pfizer
Trial Date Set as Thousands Sue Pfizer Over Birth Control Linked to Brain Tumors. More than 2,000 women who developed brain tumors joined a class action lawsuit, which was filed in 2024. The women claim Pfizer knew that long-term use of its popular birth control injection, Depo-Provera, could cause debilitating and potentially incurable brain tumors, but that the drugmaker didn’t warn patients or regulators. By Michael Nevradakis, Ph.D. (01/09/26)
Five Big Lies about Vaccines
Vaccines — The Five Big Lies of Vaccinology. As public scrutiny around vaccines grows, concerns about safety and consent are rising. In this five‑part series, Dr. Clayton Baker exposes five lies that have sustained the field of vaccinology for decades. Each one falls apart under scrutiny. By Dr. Clayton J. Baker, MD. (01/09/26).
Big News! Food Pyramid Has Changed
Food Pyramid — What’s for Breakfast, Lunch, and Dinner? (posted 01/08/26). The new “inverted” food pyramid from HHS / US Department of Agriculture.
GLP-1 Drugs — Promises and Dangers
GLP-1 ‘Skinny Jabs’: Rapid Weight Loss, But at What Cost? GLP-1 weight-loss drugs come with real risks, yet those risks are often minimized by the media, softened by regulators, and masked by pharmaceutical advertising focused solely on benefits. Is there a healthier, more sustainable way to lose weight? By Alliance for Natural Health International (01/05/26)
Healthcare & Insurance Industry Exposed + ACTION Items
Healthcare & Insurance Industry — Dutch Rojas “The Rojas Report.” Independent (or wannabe independent) doctors, hospital administrators, and medical insurance agents; federal, state and local legislators; and everyday citizens who are fed up with high medical care and insurance costs: We highly recommend that you subscribe to The Rojas Report Substack by Dutch Rojas. (posted 12/11/25) | Substack Note Update (01/11/26)
Latypova — Sasha Latypova Summaries & Interviews
Sasha Latypova Updates Substack and Provides Important Background on Pandemic Preparedness Plan (plus some snark). Posted 01/07/26.
Two articles:
1️⃣ Summary of Everything and Quick Links, Updated - January 2026. New readers can start here for orientation. By Sasha Latypova (01/05/26)
2️⃣ Interview with Sasha Latypova. From Pharmaceutical R&D Executive to Independent Investigator of the DoD’s COVID-19 Countermeasures Program. By Unbekoming (01/04/26)
Medical Freedom — Small Steps, Bigly Important
Medical Freedom — Five Small Steps Toward Medical Freedom. By Jeffrey A. Tucker (01/07/26)
⚖️ Sustaining the Promise of Freedom Through Action + Restoring Health Freedom to Our Legislatures and Courts (video 01:20:23, includes transcript). Posted 01/10/26
Pesticide Liability Protections
Pesticide Maker Liability Protection — Bayer Loses Round One in Fight for Legal Immunity, But More Battles Lie Ahead. A controversial provision intended to block lawsuits against pesticide makers today was cut from a government funding bill set to be voted on in the next few weeks. However, consumer advocates warn that Bayer and other chemical giants could still win the battle if the U.S. Supreme Court rules in their favor. By Brenda Baletti, Ph.D. (01/05/26)
Highwire / Informed Consent Action Network (ICAN) / ICANDecide.org
Substack Note (posted 09/23/25). The Highwire and Informed Consent Action Network (ICAN) do a superb job covering news dedicated to Informed Consent and the Eradication of Man-made Disease. So, you don’t need us to duplicate and share all the information they offer. Instead, we’ll share only the most crucial action items on our Substack and Substack Notes.
ICAN website: icandecide.org
The Highwire website: thehighwire.com
Independent Medical Alliance
Independent Medical Alliance (IMA) Website | Subscribe to IMA Substack
Prevention and treatment strategies: Brain Health | Cancer Care | Depression & Mental Health | Fasting & Healthy Eating | Insulin Resistance | Sepsis
Weather Engineering / Cloud Seeding / Geoengineering / Whatchamacallit
Geoengineering Podcasts by Dr. Clayton J. Baker, MD on America Out Loud. These one-hour podcasts are key resources for anyone wanting to learn the basics and beyond without becoming mired in complex “climate science.” Find out how to take action against these global weather bioweapons, which are primarily funded and operated by the federal and state-level military industrial complex along with politician-endorsed public/private partnerships. 🆕
Geoengineering: Who’s Behind It and How We Stop It. Dark MAHA on X.
Is there a Climate Emergency? 1992 Scientists declare, “There is no climate emergency.”
See also Action Items & Information.
Idaho Gang of Eight Flyer Geoengineering (PDF)
432KB ∙ PDF file
Idaho Geoengineering Event — Join the Gang of Eight for an informative presentation on geoengineering. 01/14/26 at noon. Idaho State Capitol. Learn why geoengineering and atmospheric intervention topics deserve serious scrutiny.
Other News
📞 Contact the President and White House (includes sample letters)
🎶 Too Many Notes (01/04/26)
