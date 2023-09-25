Boise County Idaho News and Events

Thank you for reading Big E’s Big Mouth Substack. This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

Disclaimer

🆕 New items are marked.

Resources

📅 KEY UPCOMING EVENTS!

Saturday, April 6, 2024 - Lincoln Dinner, Boise County

Tuesday, May 21, 2024 - Primary Election Day

Tuesday, November 5, 2024 - General Election Day

MORE INFORMATION:

Below and here: https://boise.idgop.org/events/

CLASSES, EVENTS & NEWS

Mark your calendar for these upcoming events.

Classes

Pistol 4 Classes at High Desert Strategic (Eagle, ID area): Details

Private Lessons (Your Schedule)

LEGISLATURE CLASSES from Idaho Freedom Foundation (offered online): Both one-hour sessions have ended, but you can find the videos on Idaho Freedom TV - YouTube: Watch | Freedom, Spending, and Education Indexes

Legislature 101 : Idaho legislature process + how the Freedom Index, Spending Index, and Education Index work (video 57 min): Watch

Legislature 201: IFF focus on key policy and spending areas + Q&A with IFF policy experts. Discussed the complex — but important — budget process and the crucial IFF Freedom, Spending and Education indexes. DO NOT re-elect legislators with consistently low rankings! Watch

Candidate Meet & Greets, Dinners

PRIMARIES Matter Most in Idaho! There's NO substitute for meeting candidates face to face. Their legislative actions will affect every Idahoan EVERY DAY. PLEASE invite others and we will see you there! Idaho Voting Guide

Who’s Running & More

Opinion -- Meet & Greet for District 8 Candidates at Terrace Lakes (Idaho World, Wed 2/21/24, page 5). The article discusses the 2/17/24 Terrace Lakes Meet & Greet with three excellent candidates for Idaho District 8 offices: Christy Zito (Senate), Faye Thompson (House), and Rob Beiswenger (House). It also encourages voters to study candidates carefully and provides key voting dates and deadlines.

Download

Idaho World Terrace Lakes Meet And Greet Voting Tips 2 21 2024 Pg 5 3.24MB ∙ PDF file Download Opinion -- Meet & Greet for District 8 Candidates at Terrace Lakes (Idaho World, Wed 2/21/24, page 5). Download

Special thanks to Eileen Capson, Editor of The Idaho World, for publishing the story and providing the PDF. (This is a great newspaper -- a real PRINTED newspaper! I encourage everyone in Boise County and beyond to subscribe -- subscriptions start at just $30/year.)

You can find more links to the candidates at the locations below: Idaho Senate | Idaho House

Lincoln Days: Celebrating Idaho’s Republican Tradition and Grassroots Commitment to Faith, Family, and Freedom. By Idaho GOP Chairwoman Dorothy Moon (02/16/24): Read

BOISE COUNTY REPUBLICANS LINCOLN DINNER (April 6, 2024)

Keynote Speaker, Dinner, Dessert Dash, Raffles and Silent Auction Items.

Boise County Lincoln Dinner Flyer 2024 (PDF) 2.92MB ∙ PDF file Download Boise County Republicans Lincoln Dinner. Saturday, April 6, 2024. Garden Valley HS Multi-Purpose Room, Doors open @ 4:30 PM, Dinner @ 5:00 PM. Dinner, Dessert Dash, Raffles and Silent Auction Items. Download

Thank you, one and all, for your contributions to the incredibly successful Boise County Lincoln Day Dinner on April 6, 2024.

It could not have been more perfect, from the food, decorations and music; to the speakers and prizes; to the heartfelt prayers; to the chance to talk informally with friends, neighbors, political candidates, current office holders, Republican Central Committee volunteers, and more.

This was an incredible effort, involving many people, so much planning, and tons of physical, mental, and emotional work. It was a resounding success, and we thank you from the bottom of my heart of your part in it.

When: Saturday, April 6, 2024

Where: Garden Valley HS Multi-Purpose Room

Speaker: Dorothy Moon, Idaho GOP Chair

Keynote Speaker: Representative Josh Tanner (District 14B)

Speakers: Boise County May 21 primary candidates

Menu: BBQ Tri Tip, Salads, Beans and Garlic French Bread, plus DESSERTS

NEWS

💉BOISE COUNTY COMMISSIONERS ADVISE AGAINST GENE THERAPY SHOTS

🔥Idaho’s County Commissioners Advise Against Gene Therapy Shots: Read

🔥Boise County Commissioner's Meeting 03/12/24 (reported in Idaho World 3/20/24, page 3):

Commissioner Clay Tucker elected Chairman of the Board while Steve Twilegar attends remotely.

Commissioner Steve Twilegar proposed and commissioners will hear a resolution against employer shot mandates on April 9! Boise County commissioners are awesome!

🔥Cloud Seeding Experiment in Idaho (03/05/24). Cloud seeding chemicals are toxic, and we're being bombarded with them. Cloud seeding is especially concerning for those of us in Boise County, which is in the Payette watershed being seeded (see Figure 1 image and other PDF links in the article): Read

HOUSE SEAT 8B: Interview Freedom Bros Episode 35: Faye Thompson of McCall challenges Megan Blanksma (02/17/23). Faye Thompson of McCall discusses her run against Megan Blanksma, who was just tossed from House leadership. Faye explains her views and why she's running; conservatives will love her (video ~52 min, (starts ~7 min - ~59 min): Watch | Contributions: Faye Thompson for Idaho | 13828 Shadow Ridge | McCall, ID, 83638

* Megan Blanksma - Ranked C- Education, D- Freedom, and F Spending on Idaho Freedom Foundation indexes for 2023

All District 8 Candidates for House (Rob Beiswenger and Faye Thompson) and Senate (Christy Zito) are Constitutional Republicans. Incumbents have proven by their votes that they are not. Also the three District 8 candidates (Beiswenger, Thompson, and Zito) have taken the Medical Liberty Pledge (02/08/23). Incumbents have not: View

DISTRICT 8 / BOISE COUNTY REPUBLICAN PRIMARY VOTING GUIDE

Disclaimer: Specific candidate recommendations are personal opinions. Personal opinions are like, well, you know. Recommended candidates in this Guide are personally known or carefully observed by the author unless otherwise noted. You can find official voter guides linked in Part 3 of our General Voting Guide.

🔥 Feet, meet fire: Idaho Freedom Action Reveals Bad Stuff in Idaho Legislature

By Ronald M. Nate, Ph. D. President, Idaho Freedom Action & Idaho Freedom Foundation (03/13/24): Read

Liberal Republicans: Megan Blanksma, Matt Bundy, Geoff Schroeder

Idaho Freedom Action (IFA) has created hard-hitting ads to hold lawmakers’ feet to the fire, including ads exposing District 8 incumbents Rep. Megan Blanksma, Rep. Matt Bundy, and Geoff Schroeder. More Idaho Freedom Action videos | Donate to Idaho Freedom Action

DO ELECT:

District 8 House : Constitutional Republicans Faye Thompson, Rob Beiswenger

District 8 Senate : Constitutional Republican Christy Zito

Constitutional County Sheriff: Scott Turner

Constitutional Republican County Commissioner : Steve Moore (Seat/Zone 1)

Constitutional Republican Precinct Committeemen : Re-elect all Incumbents (all running unopposed, except Betty Jean Mollenkopf — Re-elect her!)

US Representative: Russ Fulcher

DO NOT Re-Elect:

ACTION ITEMS

Do your part in showing up where conservative voices are needed!

☑️ Register to Vote

Register to vote if you're new to the area, have changed addresses or names recently, or have turned 18. Voter Information & Registration

☑️ Donations Needed for Boise County Races

SENATE DISTRICT 8: Christy Zito (R): Campaign Website | Donate | Medical Freedom Pledge

Christy Zito For Idaho Campaign Literature & Donations 888KB ∙ PDF file Download If you want a conservative Senator in District 8, please support Christy Zito. Together, we can ensure that Idaho remains the land of the free for generations. Download

☑️ Public Records Request. Quick link is here if you need to make a Public Records Request in Boise County: Download (PDF)