Disclaimer

Reignite Freedom has ceased operations but they offer many alternate resources

8/29/23: Reignite Freedom has ceased operations, but they offer many resource suggestions and practical steps for fighting globalism. Reignite Freedom founder Monica Smits has refocused her efforts: Current Projects

All the original steps are summarized below. (Implement those that are most practical and appealing to you.)

How to “Opt-Out” from the Big Tech Social Credit System. 12 crucial steps you should take now to protect your identity, assets, and sovereignty from Big Tech elites. By WORLD COUNCIL FOR HEALTH (11/30/23): Read

More resources

More action items