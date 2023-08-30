ACTION ITEMS: Reignite Freedom - Global Walkout - Update 04/04/24
Build enough momentum to create roadblocks in the globalist agenda. When millions of people worldwide act in unison, we will become an effective force that cannot be ignored.
Reignite Freedom has ceased operations but they offer many alternate resources
8/29/23: Reignite Freedom has ceased operations, but they offer many resource suggestions and practical steps for fighting globalism. Reignite Freedom founder Monica Smits has refocused her efforts: Current Projects
All the original steps are summarized below. (Implement those that are most practical and appealing to you.)
How to “Opt-Out” from the Big Tech Social Credit System. 12 crucial steps you should take now to protect your identity, assets, and sovereignty from Big Tech elites. By WORLD COUNCIL FOR HEALTH (11/30/23): Read
Reignite Freedom - Suggested Resources
Join a Children’s Health Defense (CHD) Chapter. CHD is a much larger organization that’s doing similar work.
Join the GWO US Telegram channel to be kept abreast of a wide range of issues and to receive simple weekly steps to push back against the globalist agenda.
Other possibly well-organized groups in your area that you can check out:
American Policy Center Freedom Pods: https://americanpolicy.org/freedompods/
TACTICAL CIVICS™ promoting “We the People”: https://tacticalcivics.com/
The Way Forward (Private Membership Network for sharing ideas in person and virtually and finding like-minded businesses) https://thewayfwrd.com/
The Weston A. Price Foundation (provides accurate information on nutrition and health): https://www.westonaprice.org/find-local-chapter/#gsc.tab=0
USA Barter hub on Telegram (prepping and becoming self sufficient): https://t.me/+ydmFec8DqKQ3MjIx
Reignite Freedom - Global Walkout Steps
Step 1: Pay Cash Only (for one week or as long as possible). Keep Cash Alive Website
Step 2: Locate and Support Family-Run Grocery Stores and Markets.
Step 3: Unsubscribe from Mainstream Media Outlets.
Step 4: Support Smaller Banks.
Step 5: Share Your Upside Down Flag (upside down indicates distress).
Step 6: Create Community Dinner Tables Around the World.
Step 7: Avoid Self-Checkouts or QR Codes + Avoid Seed Oils.
Step 8: Watch and Share the Documentary ‘The Real Anthony Fauci.’
Step 9: Encourage Businesses to Display a Poster that Says, ‘Cash is Preferred’ (goes with Step 1).
Step 10: Recap Steps 1-9.
Step 11: Spend at Least 3 hours Outdoors / Week; Check & Boost Your Vitamin D Levels to >= 120 nanomoles.
Step 12: Ask Teachers & Principals about Current and Planned Curricula, including Book Lists & Sexual Education.
Step 13: Withdraw and Reach Out.
Part 1 - Withdraw Your Money from Banks and Use Cash or Invest in Something Tangible.
Part 2 - Reach Out to at Least TWO People with Whom You’ve Lost Contact.
Step 14: Educate People about Dangers of a Digital ID and Digital Currencies including CBDCs (Central Bank Digital Currencies). Read
Step 15 - Protect Our Data More.
Delete internet browsers like Chrome, Safari, Firefox, Edge and DuckDuckGo…and start exclusively using Brave.
10 Reasons to Use Brave: Read
Use the StartPage search engine instead of Google or Bing.
Step 16 - Practice ‘Conscience Buying.’
Before spending money, consider…where is it going? Who is it going to?
Purchase a pre-paid credit card USING CASH. Then your online spending is entirely anonymous. How to buy: Read
When possible, use the big marketplace websites or a big department store to find what you want, then buy directly from the suppliers/producers.
Step 17 - Ditch Loyalty, Reward and Membership Cards.
They track your spending, location and might even sell your data without your knowledge.
Step 18 - Delete time-wasting apps that require scrolling on your phone (use desktop, laptop, or tablet computer instead).
Step 19 - Keep Cash Alive #2 - Print consumer and business flyers. Keep Cash Alive website
Step 20 - Keep Privacy Alive - Open and migrate to a Proton Mail email account. How To
Step 21 - Install a Landline Phone if Feasible
Why? Wean off mobile phone dependency. Works when the power goes out. Less exposure to radiation.
Step 22 - Support The 'We Are Ready' Global Event (no longer available)
Step 23 - Watch & Share 'The Great Awakening', the new documentary made by Mikki Willis that discusses problems but offers hope.
Download full movie here (1hr 41 min): Watch
Step 24 - Start Preparing for Digital Currency Control-Grab – Say NO!
Tips to consider: Purchase gold and silver; Grow or make things for barter; Network locally with people who will barter (each one teaches skills to others); Use Cash (step 1); Delete all payment methods from your devices; Talk about it…raise awareness.
Step 25 - Sign the ‘Global Freedom Unity’ declaration. Sign
Step 26 - Limit Wi-Fi radiation exposure