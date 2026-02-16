Too Many Notes 02/15/26
Hello everyone! (posted 02/12/26)
We’re currently devoting most of our work time to reading, analyzing, and sharing selected bills in the Idaho 2026 Legislature. It’s a marathon job for ordinary citizens like us. You can read our thoughts (oooh, scary!) on the continuously updated Idaho Legislature 2026 Bills to Support or Oppose page, which collects all of our bill-related Substack Notes in one place.
We’ll do our best to keep up with a few of the most important areas we normally cover, but just at a slower pace. Please bear with us while we continue the legislative project through the 2026 Idaho session (likely ends in early April).
Day Brighteners (or not)
President Calvin Coolidge (posted by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis 01/28/26
Nothing in this world can take the place of persistence. Talent will not; nothing is more common than unsuccessful men with talent. Genius will not; unrewarded genius is almost a proverb. Education will not; the world is full of educated derelicts. Persistence and determination alone are omnipotent. The slogan 'Press On!' has solved and always will solve the problems of the human race.
Pay it Forward: How one man’s action changed the trajectory of a homeless person by giving a hand up, not a hand out. This will warm your heart! By Shady (02/15/26)
How Do YOU Identify? Bus, train, plane, automobile? (02/14/26, video 12 sec)
Britain’s neglect leads to lavish Stubbington rubber ducky pond. Make Britain Great Again! Go Ducks! (02/14/26)
Source for images below: Robert W Malone MD, MS
Friday Funnies: Hissy Fits and other emu stories (02/06/26)
Sunday Strip: Just the Facts Ma’am (02/08/26)
5-Minute Videos from PragerU
We all may not agree with the views, but they're worth a listen for just five minutes of thought-provoking time.
Full Series of 5 Minute Videos (include transcripts, facts, and sources)
5-minute video series on the 10 Commandments | Download E-Book of scripts for each video | Substack Note
Many of the notes listed below include comments and links to additional reading, watching and listening. All link to the original articles or videos.
🔥Action Items & Information
We've moved our collection of important calls to action here. Please pick something you care about and do something. We'd all be grateful for your help.
Communism, Constitution, Unions & Freedom
First 10 Amendments - Explained by a Lawyer (video 37:08 includes chapters and transcript)
See next item: Education, Family & Freedom, DEI
Education, Family & Freedom, DEI
See also Medical Freedom below and Idaho Legislature 2026 Bills to Support or Oppose
Umbrellas, Community Schools, United Way & School Board Meetings
Child Protective Services (CPS) Unmasked — Watch “NEVER IN AMERICA: Unmasking CPS’s Kidnapping Empire” (video 02:00:25).
Explore Great Books and Plays. PragerU 5-Minute Videos and The Book Club
The Speech Every 2015 College Grad Needs to Hear (podcast/video 06:32)
Idaho School Choice Tax Credit Info Released. What parents must do to collect a school choice tax credit
Idaho Politics — Idaho Freedom Foundation (IFF) Capitol Clarity: Defending the Unborn (posted 01/27/26)
Elections & Election Integrity
See also Idaho Legislature 2026 Bills to Support or Oppose
Government, Taxes, Spending, Waste, Censorship, AI, Surveillance, Tyranny & Money
Why are hard working American tax dollars being used to pay for stuff the government shouldn't be doing in the first place? — Big E
See also "Idaho Politics" below and Idaho Legislature 2026 Bills to Support or Oppose
Follow the money and a whole lot of other stuff on our Resources page
🪪 REAL ID, a national digital identification, surveillance, and control system
Electromagnetic Radiation, Surveillance, and More — Threat Outside Your Front Door
Proper Role of Government — Warnings From the Past America Can’t Afford to Ignore
🔥STOP The CLARITY Act in the US Senate. The ‘clarity act’ opens the door for digital slavery. It must be stopped!
Idaho Politics & Beyond — ARPA 4.0? Idaho’s Rural Health Grant Raises Familiar Red Flags.
Budgets & Government Waste
Idaho Politics & Beyond: It’s the Money Honey. We are spending like there’s no tomorrow. A summary of articles about how taxpayer dollars are being squandered by state and federal governments. Prepare to have your blood boil (Posted 02/15/26)
ROI: Return on ICE Investment – What are Taxpayers Getting for their Spending Surge?
BIG NEWS: We’re Working on “Moneyball” for Politics.
Safe from the budget axe. Idaho Launch persists despite lawmakers saying they’ve looked “line by line” for cuts.
CMS Data Dump. Two articles by Dutch Rojas
The Billion-Dollar Club. How 98 Home Health Agencies Captured Half of Medicaid’s $122.7 Billion Personal Care Budget.
The COVID Ratchet: How a $9.7 Billion Program Became a $23.5 Billion Program and Never Went Back.
Will Budget Cuts Break Idaho?
Related: The Price of Dependence. Idaho’s Budget, are we just managing the decline? By Sen. Glenneda ZUIDERVELD (02/15/26)
Idaho Legislature
Idaho legislative session begins Monday, January 12, 2026. We’ll likely be very busy trying to keep up with the flurry of bills and happenings, so some of our regular topics may be neglected during the session.
Please accept our apologies. And please don’t cancel us. We hope to return to regularly scheduled programming ASAP!
How To Be an Effective Legislative Advocate (video 50:39)
Proper Role of Government — Warnings From the Past America Can’t Afford to Ignore. By Rep. David J Leavitt (12/12/25)
Idaho Doesn’t Have a Revenue Problem — It Has a Spending Problem. By Idaho Gang of Eight (12/11/25).
Understanding Idaho’s Budget…and why things feel tight right now.
Idaho Freedom Foundation’s Plans to Secure Medical Freedom in Idaho
Idaho Politics & Beyond — ARPA 4.0? Idaho’s Rural Health Grant Raises Familiar Red Flags.
2026 Idaho Legislature Bills — Our Take
👉 We’re spending much of our time monitoring and writing legislators about 2026 bills. We hope you are too! See our take at Idaho Legislature 2026 Bills to Support or Oppose (updated regularly)
Gem State Chronicle
Brian Almon is doing incredible work on all things Idaho politics at Gem State Chronicle. To keep up with the latest news from Idaho Legislature, please see these resources from Gem State Chronicle:
Idaho Insider Legislative Branch. One-stop shopping for information about Idaho’s legislators.
Resources
Watch the Legislature. Streaming videos from House, Senate, and Committees.
Committee Daily Summary. Opens Idaho Legislature calendars page.
Legislative Reports Opens reports to Idaho Legislature page.
Idaho Politics & Political Events
Idaho Politics & Beyond — A Petition to Oppose Sharia Law in Idaho
Idaho Baby Cyrus, Diego Rodriguez, Ammon Bundy, and St. Luke’s Lawsuit Update
📽️ Child Protective Services (CPS) Unmasked — Watch “NEVER IN AMERICA: Unmasking CPS’s Kidnapping Empire.” Includes extensive coverage of Idaho’s Baby Cyrus Case. (video 02:00:25)
Dr. Joseph Ladapo is coming to IDAHO Tuesday, February 17, 2026! Two amazing events, one special day.
Idaho Politics — Idaho Freedom Foundation (IFF) Capitol Clarity: Weather Modification and Mosquito Abatement Districts (posted 02/11/26).
Illegal Immigration
Idaho Immigration Watch | Website details
Read more about illegal immigration.
Illegal Immigration — Idaho Built an Ag Empire on Modern Day Slavery. Tens of thousands trapped by fear, debt, and deportation threats. By Senator Brian Lenney (02/15/26)
Medical Freedom, COVID-19, Health Issues & Vaccine Injury
DISCLAIMER: We are not doctors, nurses, or pharmacists. We are NOT endorsing any source, supplement, miracle cure, or drug. This is for educational purposes and is not medical advice.
See also Idaho Legislature 2026 Bills to Support or Oppose and Action Items & Information.
🔥FDA: VACCINE PACKAGE INSERTS & PRODUCT APPROVALS: Read
🔥FDA: Adverse Event Reporting System (FAERS) Public Dashboard: Read
🔥FDA: Adverse Event Reporting System (FAERS) Public Dashboard for Cosmetics: Read
🔥HHS/CDC/FDA VAERS data (OPENVaers): Read
Health Freedom & Other Solutions for Idaho & Beyond (updated regularly)
Health Resources (updated regularly) including Cancer Care, Chlorine Dioxide, Covid Essential Links, DMSO, Health, Independent Medical Resources, Financial Rebellion / Solari Selected Resources, Medical Preparedness & Products, Electromagnetic Radiation & Wireless (plus 5G)
5G Cell Towers, Data Centers, Surveillance
Children's Health Defense (CHD) & The Defender
Children’s Health Defense, CHD TV, and “The Defender” do a great job covering current health news. Please sign up for daily updates sent right to your inbox (you can choose how much or how little they send).
CHD Main Site: Children's Health Defense
The Defender: Latest News
CHD.TV: Watch
COVID, Shots & "Vaccines"
See also Action Items & Information and Covid Essential Links.
🚫💉STOP THE SHOTS! Remove Big Pharma Vaccine Liability Protections
Books, Films, Interviews
📕 ‘Vaccines and the Diseases They Target: An Analysis of Vaccine Safety and Epidemiology’ (the Silver Booklet).
📽️ Follow the Silenced. Brave Americans trusted the science, only to have their lives forever changed by devastating side effects of shots from early COVID vaccine trials (more details)
📽️ An Inconvenient Study. A thorough vaxxed vs. unvaxxed study showed: Vaxxed were far less healthy than Unvaxxed (video 01:20:36, more details)
Medical Testing & Overdiagnosis
MRNA Moratorium — Call for Action
Moratorium for mRNA Injections and The National Movement. Babies dying after maternal vaccination (video 01:09:04)
PREP Act — Legal Recourse Nil; PREP Must be REPEALED; HHS Secretary Must Terminate Emergency
PREP Act — Case law reality check: PREP Act is the governing law for covid shots and other “countermeasures.”
Vaccines: Autism, Lies, Regulation, Secrets
COVID, COVID Shots/”Vaccines”, & SARS-CoV-2 Spike Protein — What Can We Do About Their Effects on Us?
Children’s Health Defense — Vaccine Secrets 22 minute video, full video broken into nineteen “chapters,” and accompanying articles for each chapter
Vaccines: CDC, FDA, ACIP, Regulatory Policy Revolution & More
Health, Health Freedom, Fraud, & Deception
Healthcare & Insurance Industry — Dutch Rojas “The Rojas Report.” For independent (or wannabe independent) doctors, hospital administrators, and medical insurance agents; federal, state and local legislators; and everyday citizens who are fed up with high medical care and insurance costs
Why the Medical Freedom Act Coalition Matters Now: How States Are Leading the Fight. The Medical Freedom Act Coalition is pushing legislation in multiple states to end medical mandates. Leslie Manookian and Leah Wilson break down the Idaho model and how citizens can take action. Host: Dr. Ryan Cole | Guests: Leah Wilson, Esq., Leslie Manookian. (02/14/26, article + video 01:09:05 includes transcript)
Trump Rx and the Price of Medicine Survey (posted 02/11/26)
Idaho Politics — Idaho Freedom Foundation (IFF) Capitol Clarity: Weather Modification and Mosquito Abatement Districts (posted 02/11/26).
Healthcare Privacy
Highwire / Informed Consent Action Network (ICAN) / ICANDecide.org
The Highwire and Informed Consent Action Network (ICAN) do a superb job covering news dedicated to Informed Consent and the Eradication of Man-made Disease. Please visit these sites to sign up and learn more.
ICAN website: icandecide.org
The Highwire website: thehighwire.com
Independent Medical Alliance
Independent Medical Alliance (IMA) Website | Subscribe to IMA Substack
Prevention and treatment strategies: Brain Health | Cancer Care | Depression & Mental Health | Fasting & Healthy Eating | Insulin Resistance | Sepsis
Weather Engineering / Cloud Seeding / Geoengineering / Whatchamacallit
Geoengineering Podcasts by Dr. Clayton J. Baker, MD on America Out Loud. Key resources for the basics and beyond. How to take action against global weather bioweapons.
Geoengineering: Who’s Behind It and How We Stop It. Dark MAHA on X.
Is there a Climate Emergency? 1992 Scientists declare, “There is no climate emergency.”
🔥Idaho Geoengineering — Gang of Eight presentation on geoengineering. Why geoengineering and atmospheric intervention topics deserve serious scrutiny. Video (01/14/26, 01:52:24).
Insect Loss As an Early Warning of Systemic Biological Failure. In medicine, silence can be more alarming than noise. Ecology presents a similar scenario, and the silence is concerning. By Dr. Joseph Varon, Independent Medical Alliance (published by Brownstone Institute, 01/26/26)
See also Action Items & Information and 2026 Bills to Support or Oppose > Environment, Food & Farms.
Idaho Politics — Idaho Freedom Foundation (IFF) Capitol Clarity: Weather Modification and Mosquito Abatement Districts (posted 02/11/26).
Other News
📞 Contact the President and White House (includes sample letters)
🎶 Too Many Notes (02/08/26)
