Neural Foundry commented on your post Too Many Notes 01/18/26. This kind of resource roundup is invaluable! The way everything from legislative updates to health freedom links is organized in one spot makes it so much easier to stay informed without missing stuff. I've been trying to keep up with Idaho politics lately, and these weekly compilations are a lifesaver for tracking what's actually happening.
__________
President Calvin Coolidge (posted by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis 01/28/26
Nothing in this world can take the place of persistence. Talent will not; nothing is more common than unsuccessful men with talent. Genius will not; unrewarded genius is almost a proverb. Education will not; the world is full of educated derelicts. Persistence and determination alone are omnipotent. The slogan 'Press On!' has solved and always will solve the problems of the human race.

Pay it Forward: How one man’s action changed the trajectory of a homeless person by giving a hand up, not a hand out. This will warm your heart! By Shady (02/15/26)

Source for images below: Robert W Malone MD, MS

Communism, Constitution, Unions & Freedom

See next item: Education, Family & Freedom, DEI

Education, Family & Freedom, DEI

See also Medical Freedom below and Idaho Legislature 2026 Bills to Support or Oppose

Elections & Election Integrity

See also Idaho Legislature 2026 Bills to Support or Oppose

Government, Taxes, Spending, Waste, Censorship, AI, Surveillance, Tyranny & Money

Why are hard working American tax dollars being used to pay for stuff the government shouldn’t be doing in the first place? — Big E

See also “Idaho Politics” below and Idaho Legislature 2026 Bills to Support or Oppose

Budgets & Government Waste

Idaho Politics & Beyond: It’s the Money Honey.

Idaho Politics & Beyond: It’s the Money Honey . We are spending like there’s no tomorrow. A summary of articles about how taxpayer dollars are being squandered by state and federal governments. Prepare to have your blood boil (Posted 02/15/26) ROI: Return on ICE Investment – What are Taxpayers Getting for their Spending Surge? BIG NEWS: We’re Working on “Moneyball” for Politics. Safe from the budget axe. Idaho Launch persists despite lawmakers saying they’ve looked “line by line” for cuts. CMS Data Dump. Two articles by Dutch Rojas The Billion-Dollar Club. How 98 Home Health Agencies Captured Half of Medicaid’s $122.7 Billion Personal Care Budget. The COVID Ratchet: How a $9.7 Billion Program Became a $23.5 Billion Program and Never Went Back. Will Budget Cuts Break Idaho? Related: The Price of Dependence. Idaho’s Budget, are we just managing the decline? By Sen. Glenneda ZUIDERVELD (02/15/26)



Idaho Legislature

Idaho legislative session begins Monday, January 12, 2026. We’ll likely be very busy trying to keep up with the flurry of bills and happenings, so some of our regular topics may be neglected during the session.

Please accept our apologies. And please don’t cancel us. We hope to return to regularly scheduled programming ASAP!

2026 Idaho Legislature Bills — Our Take

👉 We’re spending much of our time monitoring and writing legislators about 2026 bills. We hope you are too! See our take at Idaho Legislature 2026 Bills to Support or Oppose (updated regularly)

Gem State Chronicle

Gem State Chronicle Home page. Highlighted menus of particular interest for citizens wanting to watch legislative activities.

Brian Almon is doing incredible work on all things Idaho politics at Gem State Chronicle. To keep up with the latest news from Idaho Legislature, please see these resources from Gem State Chronicle:

Idaho Politics & Political Events

Illegal Immigration

Idaho 2026 immigration bills

Idaho Immigration Watch | Website details

Read more about illegal immigration.

Illegal Immigration — Idaho Built an Ag Empire on Modern Day Slavery. Tens of thousands trapped by fear, debt, and deportation threats. By Senator Brian Lenney (02/15/26)

Medical Freedom, COVID-19, Health Issues & Vaccine Injury

DISCLAIMER: We are not doctors, nurses, or pharmacists. We are NOT endorsing any source, supplement, miracle cure, or drug. This is for educational purposes and is not medical advice.

See also Idaho Legislature 2026 Bills to Support or Oppose and Action Items & Information.

5G Cell Towers, Data Centers, Surveillance

Children’s Health Defense (CHD) & The Defender

Children’s Health Defense, CHD TV, and “The Defender” do a great job covering current health news. Please sign up for daily updates sent right to your inbox (you can choose how much or how little they send).

COVID, Shots & “Vaccines”

See also Action Items & Information and Covid Essential Links.

Health, Health Freedom, Fraud, & Deception

In Case You Missed It… Healthcare & Insurance Industry — Dutch Rojas “The Rojas Report.” For independent (or wannabe independent) doctors, hospital administrators, and medical insurance agents; federal, state and local legislators; and everyday citizens who are fed up with high medical care and insurance costs

Why the Medical Freedom Act Coalition Matters Now: How States Are Leading the Fight. The Medical Freedom Act Coalition is pushing legislation in multiple states to end medical mandates. Leslie Manookian and Leah Wilson break down the Idaho model and how citizens can take action. Host: Dr. Ryan Cole | Guests: Leah Wilson, Esq., Leslie Manookian. (02/14/26, article + video 01:09:05 includes transcript)

Healthcare Privacy

In Case You Missed It… Idaho Medical Freedom — Protecting Your Information Privacy

Highwire / Informed Consent Action Network (ICAN) / ICANDecide.org

The Highwire and Informed Consent Action Network (ICAN) do a superb job covering news dedicated to Informed Consent and the Eradication of Man-made Disease. Please visit these sites to sign up and learn more.

ICAN website: icandecide.org

The Highwire website: thehighwire.com

Independent Medical Alliance

Independent Medical Alliance (IMA) Website | Subscribe to IMA Substack

Prevention and treatment strategies: Brain Health | Cancer Care | Depression & Mental Health | Fasting & Healthy Eating | Insulin Resistance | Sepsis

Weather Engineering / Cloud Seeding / Geoengineering / Whatchamacallit

Cloud Seeding Experiment in Idaho: Read

See also Action Items & Information and 2026 Bills to Support or Oppose > Environment, Food & Farms.

Other News

