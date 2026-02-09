Too Many Notes 02/08/26
Dear Readers,
Day Brighteners (or not)
Neural Foundry commented on your post Too Many Notes 01/18/26.
This kind of resource roundup is invaluable! The way everything from legislative updates to health freedom links is organized in one spot makes it so much easier to stay informed without missing stuff. I’ve been trying to keep up with Idaho politics lately, and these weekly compilations are a lifesaver for tracking what’s actually happening.
__________
President Calvin Coolidge (posted by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis 01/28/26
Nothing in this world can take the place of persistence. Talent will not; nothing is more common than unsuccessful men with talent. Genius will not; unrewarded genius is almost a proverb. Education will not; the world is full of educated derelicts. Persistence and determination alone are omnipotent. The slogan 'Press On!' has solved and always will solve the problems of the human race.
Source for images below: Robert W Malone MD, MS
Sunday Strip: I Don’t Hate Snow...I hate what snow becomes. Snowcrete is real. (02/01/26)
Minneapolis Neighbors Take Safety into their Own Hands. Soooo....a border. They created a border (02/04/26)
Wisdom from a Bureaucrat. Shut up and be patient. By Switter’s World (02/03/26). Short enough to quote below…
”Back in the 1980s, at the Plumtree border post between Zimbabwe and Botswana, on the wall behind the customs desk, Zimbabwe customs then being a time-consuming, intrusive process unpleasant for both travelers and customs officials alike, someone had installed a large sign that read: Do not insult the crocodile until you have crossed the river.” — Switter’s World
5-Minute Videos from PragerU
We all may not agree with the views, but they’re worth a listen for just five minutes of thought-provoking time.
In Case You Missed It…
Full Series of 5 Minute Videos (include transcripts, facts, and sources)
5-minute video series on the 10 Commandments | Download E-Book of scripts for each video | Substack Note
King George’s Side of the Story (02/02/26). A very interesting take that might surprise you (spoiler alert: Ingratitude!): Podcast | Video (includes transcript):
Summary of Our Notes
Many of the notes listed below include comments and links to additional reading, watching and listening. All link to the original articles or videos.
🔥Action Items & Information
We’ve moved our collection of important calls to action here. Please pick something you care about and do something. We’d all be grateful for your help.
🎶Too Many Notes
Find “Too Many Notes” at the top of the menu bar. Or, click here. See "Too Many Notes" Introduction for New Readers for details.
Duplication? Maybe, a Little.
Some items below may appear in multiple categories. This is intentional.
Communism, Constitution, Unions & Freedom
In Case You Missed It…
First 10 Amendments - Explained by a Lawyer (video 37:08 includes chapters and transcript)
See next item: Education, Family & Freedom, DEI
Education, Family & Freedom, DEI
See also Medical Freedom below and Idaho Legislature 2026 Bills to Support or Oppose
In Case You Missed It…
Umbrellas, Community Schools, United Way & School Board Meetings
Child Protective Services (CPS) Unmasked — Watch “NEVER IN AMERICA: Unmasking CPS’s Kidnapping Empire” (video 02:00:25).
Explore Great Books and Plays. PragerU 5-Minute Videos and The Book Club
The Speech Every 2015 College Grad Needs to Hear (podcast/video 06:32)
Idaho School Choice Tax Credit Info Released. What parents must do to collect a school choice tax credit
Idaho Politics — Idaho Freedom Foundation (IFF) Capitol Clarity: Defending the Unborn (posted 01/27/26)
Idaho Politics — Labrador Letter: Idaho Supreme Court Upholds School Choice. By Idaho Attorney General Raúl Labrador (02/06/26)
Idaho Politics — Idaho Freedom Foundation (IFF) Capitol Clarity: Teachers' Union vs. School Choice (posted 02/03/26)
Elections & Election Integrity
In Case You Missed It…
See also Idaho Legislature 2026 Bills to Support or Oppose
Government, Taxes, Spending, Waste, Censorship, AI, Surveillance, Tyranny & Money
Why are hard working American tax dollars being used to pay for stuff the government shouldn’t be doing in the first place? — Big E
See also “Idaho Politics” below and Idaho Legislature 2026 Bills to Support or Oppose
In Case You Missed It…
Follow the money and a whole lot of other stuff on our Resources page
🪪 REAL ID, a national digital identification, surveillance, and control system
Electromagnetic Radiation, Surveillance, and More — Threat Outside Your Front Door
Proper Role of Government — Warnings From the Past America Can’t Afford to Ignore
Idaho Legislature — Understanding Idaho’s Budget…and why things feel tight right now. By Idaho Gang of Eight (02/04/26)
🔥STOP The CLARITY Act in the US Senate. The ‘clarity act’ opens the door for digital slavery. It must be stopped! Host: Clayton J. Baker, MD. Guest: Aaron Day. Aaron, Brownstone Institute Fellow (01/30/26, article+ podcast 58 min)
Idaho Politics & Beyond — ARPA 4.0? Idaho’s Rural Health Grant Raises Familiar Red Flags. Government by Task Force: Idaho’s Quiet Shift. By Idaho Senator Glenneda ZUIDERVELD (02/01/26)
Idaho Legislature
Idaho legislative session begins Monday, January 12, 2026. We’ll likely be very busy trying to keep up with the flurry of bills and happenings, so some of our regular topics may be neglected during the session.
In Case You Missed It…
How To Be an Effective Legislative Advocate (video 50:39)
Proper Role of Government — Warnings From the Past America Can’t Afford to Ignore. By Rep. David J Leavitt (12/12/25)
A Conservative Budget Plan. Idaho Freedom Foundation (IFF) has a plan to save Idaho from our $600 million deficit and achieve nearly $1.9 billion in state spending reductions (12/08/25, video 21:19 includes transcript).
Idaho Doesn’t Have a Revenue Problem — It Has a Spending Problem. By Idaho Gang of Eight (12/11/25).
Idaho Freedom Foundation’s Plans to Secure Medical Freedom in Idaho
2026 Idaho Legislature Bills — Our Take
👉 See our take at Idaho Legislature 2026 Bills to Support or Oppose
Gem State Chronicle
We cannot possibly compete with the incredible work being done by Brian Almon at Gem State Chronicle, so we gladly join him. To keep up with the latest news from Idaho Legislature, please see these resources from Gem State Chronicle:
Idaho Insider Legislative Branch. One-stop shopping for information about Idaho’s legislators.
Gem State Chronicle Web App. Bring the resources of Idaho Insider to your iPhone or Android (01/14/26)
Resources
Watch the Legislature. Streaming videos from House, Senate, and Committees.
Committee Daily Summary. Opens Idaho Legislature calendars page.
Legislative Reports Opens reports to Idaho Legislature page.
Idaho Politics & Political Events
In Case You Missed It…
Idaho Politics & Beyond — A Petition to Oppose Sharia Law in Idaho
Idaho Baby Cyrus, Diego Rodriguez, Ammon Bundy, and St. Luke’s Lawsuit Update
📽️ Child Protective Services (CPS) Unmasked — Watch “NEVER IN AMERICA: Unmasking CPS’s Kidnapping Empire.” Includes extensive coverage of Idaho’s Baby Cyrus Case. (video 02:00:25)
Dr. Joseph Ladapo is coming to IDAHO Tuesday, February 17, 2026! Two amazing events, one special day.
Illegal Immigration
Read more about illegal immigration.
Idaho Politics & Beyond: E-Verify — Has the Time Come For E-Verify in Idaho? Two competing bills have been introduced thus far this session. By Brian Almon (02/04/26)
Idaho Politics & Legislature — Idahoans over illegals. Press conference held 02/03/26. Updated 02/04/26 with press conference video.
Idaho legislators Sen. Brian Lenney and Rep. Dale Hawkins, Theo Wold, Visiting Fellow for Law and Technology at The Heritage Foundation, and Michael Angeletti from Secure Idaho unveiled a series of bills that would dramatically increase immigration enforcement at the state level. Illegal immigration is a TOP concern of Idahoans. Don’t miss this press conference video about upcoming illegal immigration legislation and how citizens can take action to support the bills.
Medical Freedom, COVID-19, Health Issues & Vaccine Injury
See also Idaho Legislature 2026 Bills to Support or Oppose and Action Items & Information.
In Case You Missed It…
🔥FDA: VACCINE PACKAGE INSERTS & PRODUCT APPROVALS: Read
🔥FDA: Adverse Event Reporting System (FAERS) Public Dashboard: Read
🔥FDA: Adverse Event Reporting System (FAERS) Public Dashboard for Cosmetics: Read
🔥HHS/CDC/FDA VAERS data (OPENVaers): Read
Health Freedom & Other Solutions for Idaho & Beyond (updated regularly)
Health Resources (updated regularly) including Cancer Care, Chlorine Dioxide, Covid Essential Links, DMSO, Independent Medical Resources, Financial Rebellion / Solari Selected Resources, Medical Preparedness & Products, Electromagnetic Radiation & Wireless (plus 5G)
5G Cell Towers, Data Centers, Surveillance
In Case You Missed It…
Children’s Health Defense (CHD) & The Defender
Substack Note posted 07/19/25. Children’s Health Defense, CHD TV, and “The Defender” do such a good job covering current health news that we’ll likely be sharing only the most special action items on our Substack and Substack Notes. Please sign up for daily updates sent right to your inbox (you can choose how much or how little they send).
CHD Main Site: Visit Children's Health Defense
The Defender: Read the Latest News in the Defender | Sign Up for the Latest (and best) In-Depth News Delivered to Your Email Inbox
CHD.TV: Watch the Latest Videos on CHD TV | Sign Up for Latest CHD TV Updates Delivered to your Email Inbox
COVID, Shots & “Vaccines”
See also Action Items & Information and Covid Essential Links.
In Case You Missed It…
🚫💉STOP THE SHOTS! Remove Big Pharma Vaccine Liability Protections
Books, Films, Interviews
📕 ‘Vaccines and the Diseases They Target: An Analysis of Vaccine Safety and Epidemiology’ (the Silver Booklet).
📽️ Follow the Silenced. Brave Americans trusted the science, only to have their lives forever changed by devastating side effects of shots from early COVID vaccine trials (more details)
📽️ An Inconvenient Study. Dr. Marcus Zervos, head of infectious disease at Henry Ford Health, refused to publish a thorough vaxxed vs. unvaxxed study because the results proved inconvenient: Vaxxed were far less healthy than Unvaxxed (video 01:20:36, more details — last update 01/22/26 🆕)
Medical Testing & Overdiagnosis
MRNA Moratorium — Call for Action
Moratorium for mRNA Injections and The National Movement. Babies dying after maternal vaccination (video 01:09:04)
PREP Act — Legal Recourse Nil; PREP Must be REPEALED; HHS Secretary Must Terminate Emergency
PREP Act — Case law reality check: PREP Act is the governing law for covid shots and other “countermeasures.” The license to lie, steal and kill withstood all attempted litigation, no matter what the FDA says about “full licensure.”
Vaccines: Autism, Lies, Regulation, Secrets
The Five Big Lies of Vaccinology. Dr. Clayton Baker exposes five lies that have sustained the field of vaccinology for decades. Each one falls apart under scrutiny.
COVID, COVID Shots/”Vaccines”, & SARS-CoV-2 Spike Protein — What Can We Do About Their Effects on Us? (posted 01/21/25)
Children’s Health Defense — Vaccine Secrets (posted 11/17/25) includes 22 minute video, full video broken into nineteen “chapters,” and accompanying articles for each chapter
Vaccines: CDC, FDA, ACIP, Regulatory Policy Revolution & More
COVID Plandemic — Epstein, Gates, JP Morgan, and more
Epstein, Gates, JP Morgan, and planning the COVID-19 pandemic. By Clayton J. Baker, MD (02/06/26, article + podcast 55:18 includes transcript)
Health, Health Freedom, and Heath Deception
Recent Headlines from Children’s Health Defense (CHD) “The Defender” (posted 02/08/26)
Lawsuit Reignites Debate About AAP’s Famous ‘10,000 Vaccines’ Claim. By Brenda Baletti, Ph.D. (02/03/26)
Jury Awards $2 Million to Woman Who Sued Over ‘Gender-Affirming’ Surgery She Had as Teen. By Michael Nevradakis, Ph.D. (02/02/26)
Scientists Publish ‘Map’ for How Aluminum in Vaccines Can Cause Brain Injury That Triggers Autism. By Suzanne Burdick, Ph.D. (02/02/26)
U.S. Military Meals Contain Toxic Cocktail of Glyphosate, Veterinary Drugs and Heavy Metals. By Sustainable Pulse (02/05/26) + New Meals Ready To Eat “MRE” Health Study Released: It’s Worse Than You Could Imagine. By The Hotshot Wake Up (02/06/26)
Racketeering Scheme?: Vaccine Makers Profit Twice by Selling Drugs to Treat Vaccine Injuries. By Brenda Baletti, Ph.D. (02/05/26)
CDC Official: MMR Vaccine Doesn’t Guarantee Protection Against Measles. By Michael Nevradakis, Ph.D. (02/04/26)
Nipah Virus Not Much of a Risk — Unless Humans Interfere, John Campbell Says. By Jill Erzen (02/03/26)
Idaho Ranked Last in U.S. for Autopsies When Infants Died Unexpectedly. By ProPublica (02/04/26) + Police: Investigation Still ‘Active’ 8 Months After Idaho Twins Died Following Vaccinations. By The Defender Staff (01/12/26)
Healthcare, Fraud & Insurance Industry Exposed
In Case You Missed It…
Healthcare & Insurance Industry — Dutch Rojas “The Rojas Report.” For independent (or wannabe independent) doctors, hospital administrators, and medical insurance agents; federal, state and local legislators; and everyday citizens who are fed up with high medical care and insurance costs
Healthcare & Insurance Industry — Dutch Rojas “The Rojas Report.” Headlines from related articles published 02/02/26 - 02/07/26). Reverse chronological order.
Healthcare Privacy
In Case You Missed It…
Idaho Medical Freedom — Protecting Your Information Privacy (posted 01/20/26) How you can protect yours and your children’s private medical information by restricting disclosure to and access by the state of Idaho.
Highwire / Informed Consent Action Network (ICAN) / ICANDecide.org
Substack Note (posted 09/23/25). The Highwire and Informed Consent Action Network (ICAN) do a superb job covering news dedicated to Informed Consent and the Eradication of Man-made Disease. So, you don’t need us to duplicate and share all the information they offer. Instead, we’ll share only the most crucial action items on our Substack and Substack Notes.
ICAN website: icandecide.org
The Highwire website: thehighwire.com
Independent Medical Alliance
Independent Medical Alliance (IMA) Website | Subscribe to IMA Substack
Prevention and treatment strategies: Brain Health | Cancer Care | Depression & Mental Health | Fasting & Healthy Eating | Insulin Resistance | Sepsis
TrumpRX for Discounted Pharmaceutical Drugs
Prescription Drug Discounts — Trump Launches TrumpRx Website for Discounted Pharmaceutical Drugs. The president addressed the nation to unveil a new direct-from-manufacturer price savings option for Americans. By Travis Gillmore (02/06/26)
Weather Engineering / Cloud Seeding / Geoengineering / Whatchamacallit
In Case You Missed It…
Geoengineering Podcasts by Dr. Clayton J. Baker, MD on America Out Loud. Key resources for anyone wanting to learn the basics and beyond. How to take action against global weather bioweapons, which are primarily funded and operated by the federal and state-level military industrial complex along with politician-endorsed public/private partnerships.
Geoengineering: Who’s Behind It and How We Stop It. Dark MAHA on X.
Is there a Climate Emergency? 1992 Scientists declare, “There is no climate emergency.”
🔥Idaho Geoengineering Event — Gang of Eight presentation on geoengineering. Why geoengineering and atmospheric intervention topics deserve serious scrutiny. Reposted 01/05/26.
Insect Loss As an Early Warning of Systemic Biological Failure. In medicine, silence can be more alarming than noise. Ecology presents a similar scenario, and the silence is concerning. By Dr. Joseph Varon, Independent Medical Alliance (published by Brownstone Institute, 01/26/26)
See also Action Items & Information.
Other News
In Case You Missed It…
📞 Contact the President and White House (includes sample letters)
🎶 Too Many Notes (02/01/26)
I just watched Covid Unmasked on CHD.tv. It was incredible! I thought I would just skim it, but it was so captivating I watched all of it. It’s amazing that someone created and preserved a full documentation of “COVID” and what took place in 2020 and beyond. Thanks E!
Thank you Big E for another info- packed substack! Plan to call legislators to stop that horrible Clarity Act! Thx!