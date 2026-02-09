Disclaimer

Neural Foundry commented on your post Too Many Notes 01/18/26. This kind of resource roundup is invaluable! The way everything from legislative updates to health freedom links is organized in one spot makes it so much easier to stay informed without missing stuff. I’ve been trying to keep up with Idaho politics lately, and these weekly compilations are a lifesaver for tracking what’s actually happening. __________ President Calvin Coolidge (posted by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis 01/28/26 Nothing in this world can take the place of persistence. Talent will not; nothing is more common than unsuccessful men with talent. Genius will not; unrewarded genius is almost a proverb. Education will not; the world is full of educated derelicts. Persistence and determination alone are omnipotent. The slogan 'Press On!' has solved and always will solve the problems of the human race.

Source for images below: Robert W Malone MD, MS

Minneapolis Neighbors Take Safety into their Own Hands. Soooo....a border. They created a border (02/04/26)

Wisdom from a Bureaucrat. Shut up and be patient. By Switter’s World (02/03/26). Short enough to quote below… ”Back in the 1980s, at the Plumtree border post between Zimbabwe and Botswana, on the wall behind the customs desk, Zimbabwe customs then being a time-consuming, intrusive process unpleasant for both travelers and customs officials alike, someone had installed a large sign that read: Do not insult the crocodile until you have crossed the river.” — Switter’s World

5-Minute Videos from PragerU

We all may not agree with the views, but they’re worth a listen for just five minutes of thought-provoking time.

King George’s Side of the Story (02/02/26). A very interesting take that might surprise you (spoiler alert: Ingratitude!): Podcast | Video (includes transcript):

Summary of Our Notes

Many of the notes listed below include comments and links to additional reading, watching and listening. All link to the original articles or videos.

🔥Action Items & Information We’ve moved our collection of important calls to action here. Please pick something you care about and do something. We’d all be grateful for your help. 🎶Too Many Notes Find “Too Many Notes” at the top of the menu bar. Or, click here. See "Too Many Notes" Introduction for New Readers for details. ➿Duplication? Maybe, a Little. Some items below may appear in multiple categories. This is intentional. Of course, we don’t expect you to read them more than once unless you love them so much that you just can’t help yourself.

Communism, Constitution, Unions & Freedom

Education, Family & Freedom, DEI

Idaho Politics — Labrador Letter: Idaho Supreme Court Upholds School Choice. By Idaho Attorney General Raúl Labrador (02/06/26)

Elections & Election Integrity

Government, Taxes, Spending, Waste, Censorship, AI, Surveillance, Tyranny & Money

Why are hard working American tax dollars being used to pay for stuff the government shouldn’t be doing in the first place? — Big E

Idaho Legislature — Understanding Idaho’s Budget…and why things feel tight right now. By Idaho Gang of Eight (02/04/26)

Idaho Politics & Beyond — ARPA 4.0? Idaho’s Rural Health Grant Raises Familiar Red Flags. Government by Task Force: Idaho’s Quiet Shift. By Idaho Senator Glenneda ZUIDERVELD (02/01/26)

Idaho Legislature

Idaho legislative session begins Monday, January 12, 2026. We’ll likely be very busy trying to keep up with the flurry of bills and happenings, so some of our regular topics may be neglected during the session.

Please accept our apologies. And please don’t cancel us. We hope to return to regularly scheduled programming ASAP!

2026 Idaho Legislature Bills — Our Take

Idaho Politics & Political Events

Illegal Immigration

Idaho 2026 immigration bills

Idaho Politics & Beyond: E-Verify — Has the Time Come For E-Verify in Idaho? Two competing bills have been introduced thus far this session. By Brian Almon (02/04/26)

Idaho Politics & Legislature — Idahoans over illegals. Press conference held 02/03/26. Updated 02/04/26 with press conference video.

Idaho legislators Sen. Brian Lenney and Rep. Dale Hawkins, Theo Wold, Visiting Fellow for Law and Technology at The Heritage Foundation, and Michael Angeletti from Secure Idaho unveiled a series of bills that would dramatically increase immigration enforcement at the state level. Illegal immigration is a TOP concern of Idahoans. Don’t miss this press conference video about upcoming illegal immigration legislation and how citizens can take action to support the bills.

Medical Freedom, COVID-19, Health Issues & Vaccine Injury

5G Cell Towers, Data Centers, Surveillance

Children’s Health Defense (CHD) & The Defender

Children's Health Defense, CHD TV, and "The Defender" do such a good job covering current health news

COVID, Shots & “Vaccines”

COVID Plandemic — Epstein, Gates, JP Morgan, and more

Epstein, Gates, JP Morgan, and planning the COVID-19 pandemic. By Clayton J. Baker, MD (02/06/26, article + podcast 55:18 includes transcript)

Health, Health Freedom, and Heath Deception

Health, Health Freedom, and Heath Deception — Recent Headlines from Children’s Health Defense (CHD) “The Defender”

Recent Headlines from Children’s Health Defense (CHD) “The Defender” (posted 02/08/26) Lawsuit Reignites Debate About AAP’s Famous ‘10,000 Vaccines’ Claim. By Brenda Baletti, Ph.D. (02/03/26) Jury Awards $2 Million to Woman Who Sued Over ‘Gender-Affirming’ Surgery She Had as Teen. By Michael Nevradakis, Ph.D. (02/02/26) Scientists Publish ‘Map’ for How Aluminum in Vaccines Can Cause Brain Injury That Triggers Autism. By Suzanne Burdick, Ph.D. (02/02/26) U.S. Military Meals Contain Toxic Cocktail of Glyphosate, Veterinary Drugs and Heavy Metals. By Sustainable Pulse (02/05/26) + New Meals Ready To Eat “MRE” Health Study Released: It’s Worse Than You Could Imagine. By The Hotshot Wake Up (02/06/26) Racketeering Scheme?: Vaccine Makers Profit Twice by Selling Drugs to Treat Vaccine Injuries. By Brenda Baletti, Ph.D. (02/05/26) CDC Official: MMR Vaccine Doesn’t Guarantee Protection Against Measles. By Michael Nevradakis, Ph.D. (02/04/26) Nipah Virus Not Much of a Risk — Unless Humans Interfere, John Campbell Says. By Jill Erzen (02/03/26) Idaho Ranked Last in U.S. for Autopsies When Infants Died Unexpectedly. By ProPublica (02/04/26) + Police: Investigation Still ‘Active’ 8 Months After Idaho Twins Died Following Vaccinations. By The Defender Staff (01/12/26)



Healthcare, Fraud & Insurance Industry Exposed

Healthcare & Insurance Industry — Dutch Rojas “The Rojas Report.” Headlines from related articles published 02/02/26 - 02/07/26).

Healthcare Privacy

Highwire / Informed Consent Action Network (ICAN) / ICANDecide.org

Independent Medical Alliance

Prevention and treatment strategies: Brain Health | Cancer Care | Depression & Mental Health | Fasting & Healthy Eating | Insulin Resistance | Sepsis

TrumpRX for Discounted Pharmaceutical Drugs

Prescription Drug Discounts — Trump Launches TrumpRx Website for Discounted Pharmaceutical Drugs. The president addressed the nation to unveil a new direct-from-manufacturer price savings option for Americans. By Travis Gillmore (02/06/26)

Weather Engineering / Cloud Seeding / Geoengineering / Whatchamacallit

Cloud Seeding Experiment in Idaho: Read

Other News

🎶 Too Many Notes (02/01/26)