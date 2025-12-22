Too Many Notes 12/21/25
NOTES and quotes since our last report. 🙏 THANK YOU for subscribing and reading. 💓To keep our free Substack alive, please LIKE & SHARE here and on Social Media.
🙏 Dear Readers,
Do you like our Notes and Posts? If yes, please click LIKE to let us know. Then SHARE on social media (Facebook, LinkedIn, Bluesky, X, etc.), restack, or tell others via email.
💖🔨This free publication is a “post-retirement,” time-intensive labor of love. We aren’t part of the social media universe, so we rely on readers who kindly LIKE and SHARE our work to keep us motivated and keep this publication alive. Thank you so much!
Day Brighteners (or not)
This was a day brightener for us, from reader Neural Foundry. Thank you for such a motivating comment, Neural Foundry!
In Case You Missed It…
❝ Exceptional curation work here. The real value in political discourse isn’t just having information but having someone filter signal from noise, and you’re doing exactly that by organizing disparate threads into navigable categories. What matters most is that readers can acutally act on these resources instead of drowning in them. This kind of aggregation becomes critical infrastructure for people trying to stay informed without becoming consumed. ❞ — Neural Foundry comment (thank you!!!!)
Source for images below: Robert W Malone MD, MS
Friday Funnies: Its Franklin’s New Day! Is violence against Narco-Terrorists actually a bad thing? (12/12/25)
Sunday Strip: Not all Fats are the Same. Know the difference (12/14/25)
5-Minute Videos from PragerU
We all may not agree with the views, but they’re worth a listen for just five minutes of thought-provoking time.
The Ten Commandments
Perfect for homeschoolers, parents, teachers, politicians, and more!
In January of 2019, Dennis Prager did a terrific 5-minute video series on the 10 Commandments that’s sure to open the eyes and minds of believers and nonbelievers alike. Watch the Series | Download E-Book of scripts for each video | Substack Note
Humanity has everything it needs to create a good world. We’ve had it for 3,000 years. It’s the Ten Commandments—ten basic, yet profound instructions for how to lead a moral life. If everyone followed the Ten Commandments, we would not need armies or police; marriages and families would be stronger; truth would be a paramount value. Dennis Prager explains how the Ten Commandments led to the creation of Western Civilization and why they remain relevant to your life today. This video course introduces a ten-part series. — PragerU series introduction
Capitalism
Myths, Lies and Capitalism (01/04/19). Does free enterprise hurt the poor? Is it unfair and driven by greed? Did it cause the Great Recession? Answers to these burning questions and more. Podcast | Video
DEI in STEM (Science Technology Engineering Math)
What Does Diversity Have To Do With Science? (01/07/19) Do you care about the race of your doctor, or the gender of the person who built the bridge you drive across? The latest trend across STEM fields claims you should. Heather Mac Donald explains where these destructive ideas are coming from. [ED NOTE: Although DEI is less popular now, it’s still alive and well, especially in medicine and geoengineering.] Podcast | Video | More videos on DEI
Middle Ages
How Dark Were the Dark Ages? (01/04/19). Were The Middle Ages (aka the Dark Ages) characterized by oppression, ignorance, and backwardness in human rights, science, health, and the arts? Or were they marked by progress and tolerance? Find out! Podcast | Video (includes transcript)
Pakistan and Sharia Law
Pakistan: Can Sharia and Freedom Coexist? A cautionary tale for America. (01/04/19). Podcast | Video (includes transcript) | Substack Note
Summary of Our Notes
Many of the notes listed below include comments and links to additional reading, watching and listening. All link to the original articles or videos.
🔥Action Items & Information
We’ve moved our collection of important calls to action here. Please pick something you care about and do something. We’d all be grateful for your help.
🎶Too Many Notes
Find “Too Many Notes” at the top of the menu bar. Or, click here. See "Too Many Notes" Introduction for New Readers for details.
➿Duplication? Maybe, a Little.
Some items below may appear in multiple categories. This is intentional. Of course, we don’t expect you to read them more than once unless you love them so much that you just can’t help yourself.
Education, Family & Freedom, DEI
See also Medical Freedom below and related bills in the Idaho Legislature
In Case You Missed It…
Education — The Public School Crisis: Higher Payrolls Associated with Worse Student Performance.
Government should not be in the education business. Why do we keep this failed system in place? By Wayne Hoffman (09/30/25)
Child Protective Services (CPS) Unmasked — Watch “NEVER IN AMERICA: Unmasking CPS’s Kidnapping Empire” (video 02:00:25).
Learn Something New - Learn it Fast - Explore Great Books and Plays. PragerU 5-Minute Videos and The Book Club (includes health news about Dennis Prager) Last update 12/21/25
Non-Profits & Taxation (especially for Education)
Nonprofits, Education, Community Schools, United Way, World Vision, Taxation & More — Taxation as Charity. When did donating to nonprofits become compulsory? By Brian Almon (12/17/25)
Reinventing Education
Education Reinvented — Learn a Trade, Be a Hero, and Never Starve! Parents and kids who are considering college MUST read this story! Attending good trade schools, learning how to run a business (ground up!), and shadowing a master tradesman (or woman) rock. Posted 12/15/25
Prager Wisdom & Health Updates
Dennis Prager Health Updates, Happiness, and Wisdom (posted 12/21/25) Just in time for Chanukah, Christmas, and New Year’s, we offer an excerpt from a longer Substack Note about PragerU and Dennis Prager, originally posted here: tinyurl.com/y6bnhfnb
Elections & Election Integrity
In Case You Missed It…
Government, Taxes, Spending, Censorship, AI, Surveillance, Tyranny & Money
See also “Idaho Politics” below.
See also Recent News about 2025 Idaho State Legislature (above) and related bills in the Idaho Legislature
In Case You Missed It…
How To Be an Effective Legislative Advocate (video 50:39)
Follow the money and a whole lot of other stuff on our Resources page
🪪 REAL ID, a national digital identification, surveillance, and control system. We cover two important videos from Financial Rebellion to help protect against national ID surveillance & control. Please share with friends, family, attorneys general, state and federal legislators. This is a full article that we update as needed.
Proper Role of Government — Warnings From the Past America Can’t Afford to Ignore. Why yesterday’s warnings matter more than ever in Idaho’s fight for freedom. The proper role of government. By Rep. David J Leavitt (12/12/25)
AI Lies & Censorship
How often do AI’s lie and censor? If is a question of when, not if... By Dr. Robert W. Malone (12/15/25)
CCP-Aligned Smart TVs
CONSUMER ALERT: Ken Paxton Warns Texans About CCP-Aligned Smart TVs that are Spying on Them (12/19/25, press release; link below)
Censorship and Substack in Australia — A Cautionary Tale
Free Speech Has Gone POOF in Australia. Coming to a Country Near You! Urgent: Please read and share this message from a digitally caged Australian author. Prison planet is already here. Substack is working for the global digital slavers, depriving Australians of the free public discourse and choice to support independent writers. By Sasha Latypova (12/20/25)
Censorship & Digital ID in America — Another Cautionary Tale
The GRINDR Bill? Why are conservatives linking arms with GRINDR and Pornhub? Host: Julie Barrett. Guest: Idaho Senator Brian Lenney (12/17/25, video 56:11 includes transcript on YouTube)
Digital Control Grid & You — Fighting Back
Financial Rebellion — The Digital Control Grid: How You Can Fight Back. Host: Polly Tommey. Guests: Catherine Austin Fitts, Carolyn Betts, Esq., Reinette Senum (12/11/25, video 01:05:57 includes transcript and many resource links)
Non-Profits & Taxation
Nonprofits, Education, Community Schools, United Way, World Vision, Taxation & More — Taxation as Charity. When did donating to nonprofits become compulsory? By Brian Almon (12/17/25)
Idaho Politics
In Case You Missed It…
Idaho Politics & Beyond — A Petition to Oppose Sharia Law in Idaho (includes links to related articles)
Idaho Baby Cyrus, Diego Rodriguez, Ammon Bundy, and St. Luke’s Lawsuit Update.
📽️ Child Protective Services (CPS) Unmasked — Watch “NEVER IN AMERICA: Unmasking CPS’s Kidnapping Empire.” Includes extensive coverage of Idaho’s Baby Cyrus Case. (video 02:00:25).
Boise Mega Projects Coming. Can you spell S E A T T L E? + Exposing The Dark Side of America’s AI Data Center Explosion, Micron, St. Luke’s Health System, Boise Airport, Kuna Meta data Center.
Understanding the IACI Endorsement. Why This Endorsement Should Matter to Every Voter. By Idaho Senator Glenneda ZUIDERVELD (12/10/25).
A Conservative Budget Plan. Idaho Freedom Foundation (IFF) has a plan to save Idaho from our $600 million deficit and achieve nearly $1.9 billion in state spending reductions (12/08/25, video 21:19 includes transcript).
Idaho Doesn’t Have a Revenue Problem — It Has a Spending Problem. Inflated maintenance budgets, expanding agencies, and a decade of unchecked growth put Idaho exactly where we warned it would end up. By Idaho Gang of Eight (12/11/25).
Idaho Freedom Foundation’s Plans to Secure Medical Freedom in Idaho
Scorecard Explorer. See data from several different legislative scorecards all in one place. By Brian Almon (12/10/25)
Another Giant Check for Education
Idaho Politics — A High-Five in the Mirror. Idaho officials hand themselves a giant check. By Wayne Hoffman (12/18/25)
Gang of Eight Speaks Out
Idaho Politics — Before the Gavel Drops. Updates from the Gang of 8 as the 2026 legislative session approaches. By Idaho Gang of Eight (12/18/25)
Illegal Immigration
Read more about illegal immigration.
Medical Freedom, COVID-19, Health Issues & Vaccine Injury
DISCLAIMER: We are not doctors, nurses, or pharmacists. We are NOT endorsing any source, supplement, miracle cure, or drug. This is for educational purposes and is not medical advice.
See also related bills in the Idaho Legislature and Action Items & Information.
In Case You Missed It…
🔥FDA: VACCINE PACKAGE INSERTS & PRODUCT APPROVALS: Read
🔥FDA: Adverse Event Reporting System (FAERS) Public Dashboard: Read
🔥FDA: Adverse Event Reporting System (FAERS) Public Dashboard for Cosmetics: Read
🔥HHS/CDC/FDA VAERS data (OPENVaers): Read
Health Freedom & Other Solutions for Idaho & Beyond (updated regularly)
Health Resources (updated regularly) including Cancer Care, Chlorine Dioxide, Covid Essential Links, DMSO, Independent Medical Resources, Financial Rebellion / Solari Selected Resources, Medical Preparedness & Products, Electromagnetic Radiation & Wireless (plus 5G)
5G Cell Towers, Data Centers
In Case You Missed It…
Alpha-gal Syndrome, Allergies, Bioweapons, Vaccines & More
Alpha-Gal Syndrome: A Mysterious and Rapidly Spreading Allergy. The Lone Star Tick can inject proteins that — hours after consuming red meat (beef, pork, lamb, venison) or even mammalian-derived products such as dairy, gelatin, or certain medications — can cause sensitive individuals to experience a delayed anaphylactic reaction, with symptoms ranging from hives and gastrointestinal distress to throat swelling, hypotension, and, in severe cases, death if untreated. Host: Mary Talley Bowden MD. Guest: Pediatric allergist Dr. Alejandro Diaz (12/10/25, article + video 48:11, includes transcript)
Alzheimer’s Disease
Reversing Alzheimer’s: The Forgotten Causes and Cures Big Pharma Buried. It Starts Early: Spot the Hidden Signs and Stop Alzheimer’s Before It Takes Hold. By A Midwestern Doctor (12/04/25)
Children’s Health Defense (CHD) & The Defender
Substack Note posted 07/19/25. Children’s Health Defense, CHD TV, and “The Defender” do such a good job covering current health news that we’ll likely be sharing only the most special action items on our Substack and Substack Notes. Please sign up for daily updates sent right to your inbox (you can choose how much or how little they send).
CHD Main Site: Visit Children's Health Defense
The Defender: Read the Latest News in the Defender | Sign Up for the Latest (and best) In-Depth News Delivered to Your Email Inbox
CHD.TV: Watch the Latest Videos on CHD TV | Sign Up for Latest CHD TV Updates Delivered to your Email Inbox
COVID, Shots & “Vaccines”
See also Action Items & Information and Covid Essential Links.
In Case You Missed It…
🚫💉STOP THE SHOTS! Remove Big Pharma Vaccine Liability Protections
Books, Films, Interviews
📕 ‘Vaccines and the Diseases They Target: An Analysis of Vaccine Safety and Epidemiology’ (the Silver Booklet).
📽️ Follow the Silenced. Brave Americans trusted the science, only to have their lives forever changed by devastating side effects of shots from early COVID vaccine trials (more details)
📽️ An Inconvenient Study. Dr. Marcus Zervos, head of infectious disease at Henry Ford Health, conducted a thorough vaxxed vs. unvaxxed study, but refused to publish because the results proved inconvenient: Vaxxed were far less healthy than Unvaxxed. (video 01:20:36, more details)
COVID PCR Tests Fraudulent
COVID PCR Tests Fraudulent — Study Confirms Lockdowns, Mandates, and Totalitarian Restrictions Were Built on a Fraudulent PCR Illusion. Epidemiologist Nicolas Hulscher on GB News with Bev Turner. By Nicolas Hulscher, MPH (12/02/25, article + video 18:12)
Medical Testing & Overdiagnosis
MRNA Moratorium — Call for Action
Moratorium for mRNA Injections and The National Movement. Babies dying after maternal vaccination (video 01:09:04)
PREP Act — Legal Recourse Nil; PREP Must be REPEALED; HHS Secretary Must Terminate Emergency
PREP Act — Case law reality check: PREP Act is the governing law for covid shots and other “countermeasures.” The license to lie, steal and kill withstood all attempted litigation, no matter what the FDA says about “full licensure.” By Sasha Latypova (12/01/25)
Vaccines: Autism, Regulation, Secrets
VACCINES & Autism: CDC Now Says Vaccines May Cause Autism. (video 11:12)
A Revolution in Vaccine Regulation and Approval. The truth behind this letter [from Dr. Vinay Prasad, MD, CBER* Director] is stunning (11/29/25)
Children’s Health Defense — Vaccine Secrets (posted 11/17/25) includes 22 minute video, full video broken into nineteen “chapters,” and accompanying articles for each chapter
VACCINE SECRETS EXPOSED! Murder Mysteries too. Deadly Secrets & Monkey Business. Host: Polly Tommey. Guest: Dr. Suzanne Humphries, MD (11/12/25, video 01:40:38, includes transcript and detailed slides)
Vaccines: CDC, FDA, ACIP, Regulatory Policy Revolution & More
🔥 TAKE ACTION TO STOP THE COVID-19 mRNA SHOTS — Send comments to FDA: CHD Asks FDA to Revoke COVID Vaccine Licenses, Calls on Public to Submit ‘Hundreds of Thousands’ of Comments.
Vaccines: Whooping Cough/Pertussis
Whooping Cough / Pertussis — Key Questions & Answers: Should we vaccinate babies? (NO). Can Whooping Cough be Treated Successfully? (YES). Should We Be Afraid of Whooping Cough? (NO) Host: Polly Tommey. Guest: Dr. Suzanne Humphries, MD (12/03/25, video 59:20 includes transcript)
Vaccines: CDC, FDA, ACIP, Regulatory Policy Revolution & More
Big Vaccine Lies
First ‘Big Lie’ of Vaccinology: Just Because Your Body Produces Antibodies Doesn’t Mean You’re Immune to a Disease. Equating antibody production with immunity to disease is one of the foundational lies of vaccinology. Vaccine manufacturers promote this false equivalence in their clinical trials and in the promotion of their products, both to regulators and to the public. Antibody production, robust or not, is no guarantee of actual, real-world immunity. By Dr. Clayton Baker, The Defender reprint of Brownstone Institute article (12/18/25)
Black Box Warnings? Nope!
FDA — No Black Box Warning on COVID Shots? Why not? — Booster Shots Cause Myocarditis... one simple explanation. By Dr. Kevin Stillwagon (12/17/25, article + 09:41 video and transcript)
Discussing FOIA Moderna Files with RFK Jr. Recording from the RFK Jr podcast interview in 2022. By Sasha Latypova (12/15/25, article + podcast 40:35 includes transcript)
Pet Vaccines
Vaccines for Pets? No! — Here’s a Thought: I’m No Longer Vaccinating My Pets. Jenna McCarthy is back with questions about pet vaccines and the billion-dollar industry behind them. By Independent Medical Alliance and Jenna McCarthy (12/17/25)
Vaccine Injured — React19 Newsletter
COVID Shot Injuries — Progress is happening. But time is short and patients still wait. Newsletter from React19 (received via email 12/18/25)
Vaccine Injuries & Zeta Potential
What Vaccine Injuries Reveal About the Root Causes of Disease. The zeta potential concept is foundational not only to vaccine injury but also health and longevity. By A Midwestern Doctor (12/18/25)
Healing the Body
Your Body Does Know How to Heal itself... but five essential systems, once damaged below a threshold, struggle to come back without help. [How to increase NO section significantly modified and article re-published 8/12/2025]. By Christine (12/07/25)
Healthcare & Insurance Industry Exposed + ACTION Items
In Case You Missed It…
🔥 TAKE ACTION: Fight the Hospital Lobby; Unchain Physicians — The Path Forward: Day 7: A 7-Day Exposé, A $906 Million Lobby, and A Once-in-15-Years Chance to Fight Back. By Dutch Rojas (12/12/25).
Healthcare & Insurance Industry — Dutch Rojas “The Rojas Report.” Independent (or wannabe independent) doctors, hospital administrators, and medical insurance agents; federal, state and local legislators; and everyday citizens who are fed up with high medical care and insurance costs: We highly recommend that you subscribe to The Rojas Report Substack by Dutch Rojas. (posted 12/11/25)
The Five Families of Healthcare. The hidden court that controls one-fifth of the American economy. UnitedHealth, CVS, Elevance, Cigna, and Centene control 52% of the American insurance market and orchestrate the entire healthcare system. By Dutch Rojas (12/14/25)
The Five Dynasties of Healthcare. The Nonprofit Architects Who Built the Castle the Five Families Inherited. By Dutch Rojas (12/15/25)
Highwire / Informed Consent Action Network (ICAN) / ICANDecide.org
Substack Note (posted 09/23/25). The Highwire and Informed Consent Action Network (ICAN) do a superb job covering news dedicated to Informed Consent and the Eradication of Man-made Disease. So, you don’t need us to duplicate and share all the information they offer. Instead, we’ll share only the most crucial action items on our Substack and Substack Notes.
ICAN website: icandecide.org
The Highwire website: thehighwire.com
Independent Medical Alliance
Independent Medical Alliance (IMA) Website | Subscribe to IMA Substack
Prevention and treatment strategies: Brain Health | Cancer Care | Depression & Mental Health | Fasting & Healthy Eating | Insulin Resistance | Sepsis
Vaccine Discussion in Washington State
Vaccine Debate in Washington State — Mark Your Calendars & Participate. Letter from Nurse Laura Demaray who has been fighting for medical freedom for years, and is hoping to move the vaccine discussion needle in one of the most pro-vaccine states: Washington. Update posted 12/19/25 (event rescheduled to 01/29/26)
Weather Engineering / Cloud Seeding / Geoengineering / Whatchamacallit
In Case You Missed It…
Cloud Seeding Experiment in Idaho (updated regularly)
Flaws in 150 Years of Global Temperature Data Blow Holes in Global Warming Narrative.
Geoengineering Podcasts by Dr. Clayton J. Baker, MD on America Out Loud. These one-hour podcasts are key resources for anyone wanting to learn the basics and beyond without becoming mired in complex “climate science.” Find out how to take action against these global weather bioweapons, which are primarily funded and operated by the federal and state-level military industrial complex along with politician-endorsed public/private partnerships. 🆕
Geoengineering: Who’s Behind It and How We Stop It. Dark MAHA on X.
Is there a Climate Emergency? 1992 Scientists declare, “There is no climate emergency.”
Weather Engineering & Geoengineering Bans CAN Work at the State Level! Florida just proved it.
See also Action Items & Information.
Other News
In Case You Missed It…
📞 Contact the President and White House (includes sample letters)
Never Forget What Happened
NEVER FORGET: Political Commentary and Wisdom from James Goodrich — Reflecting on Biden Four Years vs. Trump 2025 Year (posted to Dr. Robert Malone’s Friday Funnies Substack on 12/19/25)
🎶 Too Many Notes (12/14/25)
Thanks for reading Big E’s Big Mouth Substack! Subscribe for free to receive new posts and support my work.