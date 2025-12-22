Disclaimer

Day Brighteners (or not)

This was a day brightener for us, from reader Neural Foundry. Thank you for such a motivating comment, Neural Foundry!

In Case You Missed It… ❝ Exceptional curation work here. The real value in political discourse isn’t just having information but having someone filter signal from noise, and you’re doing exactly that by organizing disparate threads into navigable categories. What matters most is that readers can acutally act on these resources instead of drowning in them. This kind of aggregation becomes critical infrastructure for people trying to stay informed without becoming consumed. ❞ — Neural Foundry comment (thank you!!!!)

Source for images below: Robert W Malone MD, MS

5-Minute Videos from PragerU

We all may not agree with the views, but they’re worth a listen for just five minutes of thought-provoking time.

The Ten Commandments

Perfect for homeschoolers, parents, teachers, politicians, and more!

In January of 2019, Dennis Prager did a terrific 5-minute video series on the 10 Commandments that’s sure to open the eyes and minds of believers and nonbelievers alike. Watch the Series | Download E-Book of scripts for each video | Substack Note

Humanity has everything it needs to create a good world. We’ve had it for 3,000 years. It’s the Ten Commandments—ten basic, yet profound instructions for how to lead a moral life. If everyone followed the Ten Commandments, we would not need armies or police; marriages and families would be stronger; truth would be a paramount value. Dennis Prager explains how the Ten Commandments led to the creation of Western Civilization and why they remain relevant to your life today. This video course introduces a ten-part series. — PragerU series introduction

Capitalism

Myths, Lies and Capitalism (01/04/19). Does free enterprise hurt the poor? Is it unfair and driven by greed? Did it cause the Great Recession? Answers to these burning questions and more. Podcast | Video

DEI in STEM (Science Technology Engineering Math)

What Does Diversity Have To Do With Science? (01/07/19) Do you care about the race of your doctor, or the gender of the person who built the bridge you drive across? The latest trend across STEM fields claims you should. Heather Mac Donald explains where these destructive ideas are coming from. [ED NOTE: Although DEI is less popular now, it’s still alive and well, especially in medicine and geoengineering.] Podcast | Video | More videos on DEI

Middle Ages

How Dark Were the Dark Ages? (01/04/19). Were The Middle Ages (aka the Dark Ages) characterized by oppression, ignorance, and backwardness in human rights, science, health, and the arts? Or were they marked by progress and tolerance? Find out! Podcast | Video (includes transcript)

Pakistan and Sharia Law

Many of the notes listed below include comments and links to additional reading, watching and listening. All link to the original articles or videos.

🔥Action Items & Information We've moved our collection of important calls to action here. Please pick something you care about and do something. We'd all be grateful for your help.

Education, Family & Freedom, DEI

See also Medical Freedom below and related bills in the Idaho Legislature

Non-Profits & Taxation (especially for Education)

Nonprofits, Education, Community Schools, United Way, World Vision, Taxation & More — Taxation as Charity. When did donating to nonprofits become compulsory? By Brian Almon (12/17/25)

Reinventing Education

Education Reinvented — Learn a Trade, Be a Hero, and Never Starve! Parents and kids who are considering college MUST read this story! Attending good trade schools, learning how to run a business (ground up!), and shadowing a master tradesman (or woman) rock. Posted 12/15/25

Prager Wisdom & Health Updates

Dennis Prager Health Updates, Happiness, and Wisdom

Dennis Prager Health Updates, Happiness, and Wisdom (posted 12/21/25) Just in time for Chanukah, Christmas, and New Year’s, we offer an excerpt from a longer Substack Note about PragerU and Dennis Prager, originally posted here: tinyurl.com/y6bnhfnb

Elections & Election Integrity

Government, Taxes, Spending, Censorship, AI, Surveillance, Tyranny & Money

See also “Idaho Politics” below.

See also Recent News about 2025 Idaho State Legislature (above) and related bills in the Idaho Legislature

AI Lies & Censorship

How often do AI’s lie and censor? If is a question of when, not if... By Dr. Robert W. Malone (12/15/25)

CCP-Aligned Smart TVs

Censorship and Substack in Australia — A Cautionary Tale

Censorship & Digital ID in America — Another Cautionary Tale

The GRINDR Bill? Why are conservatives linking arms with GRINDR and Pornhub? Host: Julie Barrett. Guest: Idaho Senator Brian Lenney (12/17/25, video 56:11 includes transcript on YouTube)

Digital Control Grid & You — Fighting Back

Financial Rebellion — The Digital Control Grid: How You Can Fight Back. Host: Polly Tommey. Guests: Catherine Austin Fitts, Carolyn Betts, Esq., Reinette Senum (12/11/25, video 01:05:57 includes transcript and many resource links)

Non-Profits & Taxation

Nonprofits, Education, Community Schools, United Way, World Vision, Taxation & More — Taxation as Charity. When did donating to nonprofits become compulsory? By Brian Almon (12/17/25)

Idaho Politics

Another Giant Check for Education

Gang of Eight Speaks Out

Idaho Politics — Before the Gavel Drops. Updates from the Gang of 8 as the 2026 legislative session approaches. By Idaho Gang of Eight (12/18/25)

Illegal Immigration

Read more about illegal immigration.

Medical Freedom, COVID-19, Health Issues & Vaccine Injury

DISCLAIMER: We are not doctors, nurses, or pharmacists. We are NOT endorsing any source, supplement, miracle cure, or drug. This is for educational purposes and is not medical advice.

See also related bills in the Idaho Legislature and Action Items & Information.

5G Cell Towers, Data Centers

Alpha-gal Syndrome, Allergies, Bioweapons, Vaccines & More

Alpha-Gal Syndrome: A Mysterious and Rapidly Spreading Allergy. The Lone Star Tick can inject proteins that — hours after consuming red meat (beef, pork, lamb, venison) or even mammalian-derived products such as dairy, gelatin, or certain medications — can cause sensitive individuals to experience a delayed anaphylactic reaction, with symptoms ranging from hives and gastrointestinal distress to throat swelling, hypotension, and, in severe cases, death if untreated. Host: Mary Talley Bowden MD. Guest: Pediatric allergist Dr. Alejandro Diaz (12/10/25, article + video 48:11, includes transcript)

Alzheimer’s Disease

Reversing Alzheimer’s: The Forgotten Causes and Cures Big Pharma Buried. It Starts Early: Spot the Hidden Signs and Stop Alzheimer’s Before It Takes Hold. By A Midwestern Doctor (12/04/25)

Children’s Health Defense (CHD) & The Defender

Substack Note posted 07/19/25. Children’s Health Defense, CHD TV, and “The Defender” do such a good job covering current health news that we’ll likely be sharing only the most special action items on our Substack and Substack Notes. Please sign up for daily updates sent right to your inbox (you can choose how much or how little they send).

COVID, Shots & “Vaccines”

See also Action Items & Information and Covid Essential Links.

Vaccines: CDC, FDA, ACIP, Regulatory Policy Revolution & More

Big Vaccine Lies

First ‘Big Lie’ of Vaccinology: Just Because Your Body Produces Antibodies Doesn’t Mean You’re Immune to a Disease. Equating antibody production with immunity to disease is one of the foundational lies of vaccinology. Vaccine manufacturers promote this false equivalence in their clinical trials and in the promotion of their products, both to regulators and to the public. Antibody production, robust or not, is no guarantee of actual, real-world immunity. By Dr. Clayton Baker, The Defender reprint of Brownstone Institute article (12/18/25)

Black Box Warnings? Nope!

Discussing FOIA Moderna Files with RFK Jr. Recording from the RFK Jr podcast interview in 2022. By Sasha Latypova (12/15/25, article + podcast 40:35 includes transcript)

Pet Vaccines

Vaccines for Pets? No! — Here’s a Thought: I’m No Longer Vaccinating My Pets. Jenna McCarthy is back with questions about pet vaccines and the billion-dollar industry behind them. By Independent Medical Alliance and Jenna McCarthy (12/17/25)

Vaccine Injured — React19 Newsletter

COVID Shot Injuries — Progress is happening. But time is short and patients still wait. Newsletter from React19 (received via email 12/18/25)

Vaccine Injuries & Zeta Potential

What Vaccine Injuries Reveal About the Root Causes of Disease. The zeta potential concept is foundational not only to vaccine injury but also health and longevity. By A Midwestern Doctor (12/18/25)

Healing the Body

Your Body Does Know How to Heal itself... but five essential systems, once damaged below a threshold, struggle to come back without help. [How to increase NO section significantly modified and article re-published 8/12/2025]. By Christine (12/07/25)

Healthcare & Insurance Industry Exposed + ACTION Items

The Five Families of Healthcare. The hidden court that controls one-fifth of the American economy. UnitedHealth, CVS, Elevance, Cigna, and Centene control 52% of the American insurance market and orchestrate the entire healthcare system. By Dutch Rojas (12/14/25)

The Five Dynasties of Healthcare. The Nonprofit Architects Who Built the Castle the Five Families Inherited. By Dutch Rojas (12/15/25)

Highwire / Informed Consent Action Network (ICAN) / ICANDecide.org

Substack Note (posted 09/23/25). The Highwire and Informed Consent Action Network (ICAN) do a superb job covering news dedicated to Informed Consent and the Eradication of Man-made Disease. So, you don’t need us to duplicate and share all the information they offer. Instead, we’ll share only the most crucial action items on our Substack and Substack Notes.

ICAN website: icandecide.org

The Highwire website: thehighwire.com

Independent Medical Alliance

Independent Medical Alliance (IMA) Website | Subscribe to IMA Substack

Prevention and treatment strategies: Brain Health | Cancer Care | Depression & Mental Health | Fasting & Healthy Eating | Insulin Resistance | Sepsis

Vaccine Discussion in Washington State

Vaccine Debate in Washington State — Mark Your Calendars & Participate. Letter from Nurse Laura Demaray who has been fighting for medical freedom for years, and is hoping to move the vaccine discussion needle in one of the most pro-vaccine states: Washington. Update posted 12/19/25 (event rescheduled to 01/29/26)

Weather Engineering / Cloud Seeding / Geoengineering / Whatchamacallit

Cloud Seeding Experiment in Idaho: Read

See also Action Items & Information.

Other News

Never Forget What Happened

NEVER FORGET: Political Commentary and Wisdom from James Goodrich — Reflecting on Biden Four Years vs. Trump 2025 Year (posted to Dr. Robert Malone’s Friday Funnies Substack on 12/19/25)

🎶 Too Many Notes (12/14/25)