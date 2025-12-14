Too Many Notes 12/14/25
Exceptional curation work here. The real value in political discourse isn't just having information but having someone filter signal from noise, and you're doing exactly that by organizing disparate threads into navigable categories. What matters most is that readers can acutally act on these resources instead of drowning in them. This kind of aggregation becomes critical infrastructure for people trying to stay informed without becoming consumed.
Education, Family & Freedom, DEI
See also Medical Freedom below and related bills in the Idaho Legislature
In Case You Missed It…
Education — The Public School Crisis: Higher Payrolls Associated with Worse Student Performance.
Government should not be in the education business. Why do we keep this failed system in place? By Wayne Hoffman (09/30/25)
Child Protective Services (CPS) Unmasked — Watch “NEVER IN AMERICA: Unmasking CPS’s Kidnapping Empire” (video 02:00:25).
Learn Something New - Learn it Fast - Explore Great Books and Plays. PragerU 5-Minute Videos and The Book Club (includes health news about Dennis Prager)
Elections & Election Integrity
In Case You Missed It…
Government, Taxes, Spending, Censorship, Surveillance, Tyranny & Money
See also Recent News about 2025 Idaho State Legislature (above) and related bills in the Idaho Legislature
In Case You Missed It…
How To Be an Effective Legislative Advocate (video 50:39)
Follow the money and a whole lot of other stuff on our Resources page
🪪 REAL ID, a national digital identification, surveillance, and control system. We cover two important videos from Financial Rebellion to help protect against national ID surveillance & control. Please share with friends, family, attorneys general, state and federal legislators. This is a full article that we update as needed.
See also “Idaho Politics” below.
Digital Control Grid
Financial Rebellion: Stop the Digital Control Grid! Hosts: Polly Tommey, Catherine Austin Fitts, Carolyn Betts, Esq. Guests: Reinette Senum, Twila Brase, RN, PHN. (12/04/25, video 01:13:06 includes transcript)
Own vs. Rent — Subscriptions Can Trip You Up
TO RENT OR TO OWN — That is the Question: Challenge Orthodoxy. Beware the subscription-based economy. By Dr. Robert W. Malone (12/10/25)
Idaho Politics
In Case You Missed It…
Idaho Politics & Beyond — A Petition to Oppose Sharia Law in Idaho (includes links to related articles)
Idaho Baby Cyrus, Diego Rodriguez, Ammon Bundy, and St. Luke’s Lawsuit Update.
📽️ Child Protective Services (CPS) Unmasked — Watch “NEVER IN AMERICA: Unmasking CPS’s Kidnapping Empire.” Includes extensive coverage of Idaho’s Baby Cyrus Case. (video 02:00:25).
Boise Mega Projects Coming. Can you spell S E A T T L E? + Exposing The Dark Side of America’s AI Data Center Explosion, Micron, St. Luke’s Health System, Boise Airport, Kuna Meta data Center.
IACI: Idaho Association of Commerce & Industry Endorsement — Not for Conservatives
Idaho Politics — Understanding the IACI Endorsement. Why This Endorsement Should Matter to Every Voter. By Idaho Senator Glenneda ZUIDERVELD (12/10/25). Last update 12/11/25.
Idaho Budget Plan
IFF Presents: A Conservative Budget Plan. Idaho Freedom Foundation (IFF) has a plan to save Idaho from our $600 million deficit and achieve nearly $1.9 billion in state spending reductions. “It’s time to get serious about budget cuts, tax relief, and agency eliminations.” By Idaho Freedom Foundation. (12/08/25, video 21:19 includes transcript). Last update 12/12/25.
Idaho Doesn’t Have a Revenue Problem — It Has a Spending Problem. Inflated maintenance budgets, expanding agencies, and a decade of unchecked growth put Idaho exactly where we warned it would end up. By Idaho Gang of Eight (12/11/25).
Idaho Health Freedom
Idaho Freedom Foundation’s Plans to Secure Medical Freedom in Idaho (posted from email received 12/13/25). Idaho Freedom Foundation (IFF) posted a summary of the following articles in an email. Topics are:
It Should Not Be This Difficult to Be Healthy — Especially in Idaho
Look Up: Your Bodily Autonomy and Property Rights Are Being Attacked From the Sky
The Battle for Health Freedom Isn’t Over: Let’s Fight for Children
Idaho Insider — Scorecard Explorer
Idaho Politics — New Feature: Scorecard Explorer. See data from several different legislative scorecards all in one place. By Brian Almon (12/10/25)
Illegal Immigration
Read more about illegal immigration.
Illegal Immigration in Idaho and Beyond — 📰The Gem State invasion. By Idaho Freedom Foundation (posted from email received 12/08/25)
Proper Role of Government in Idaho & Beyond
Idaho Politics & Beyond — Warnings From the Past America Can’t Afford to Ignore. Why yesterday’s warnings matter more than ever in Idaho’s fight for freedom. The proper role of government. By Rep. David J Leavitt (12/12/25)
Medical Freedom, COVID-19, Health Issues & Vaccine Injury
DISCLAIMER: We are not doctors, nurses, or pharmacists. We are NOT endorsing any source, supplement, miracle cure, or drug. This is for educational purposes and is not medical advice.
See also related bills in the Idaho Legislature and Action Items & Information.
In Case You Missed It…
🔥FDA: VACCINE PACKAGE INSERTS & PRODUCT APPROVALS: Read
🔥FDA: Adverse Event Reporting System (FAERS) Public Dashboard: Read
🔥FDA: Adverse Event Reporting System (FAERS) Public Dashboard for Cosmetics: Read
🔥HHS/CDC/FDA VAERS data (OPENVaers): Read
Health Freedom & Other Solutions for Idaho & Beyond (updated regularly)
Health Resources (updated regularly) including Cancer Care, Chlorine Dioxide, Covid Essential Links, DMSO, Independent Medical Resources, Financial Rebellion / Solari Selected Resources, Medical Preparedness & Products, Electromagnetic Radiation & Wireless (plus 5G)
5G Cell Towers, Data Centers
In Case You Missed It…
7 Dietary Myths
Diet & Health — The 7 Dietary myths making and keeping America sick. America Out Loud PULSE. By Dr. Myriah Hinchey (12/09/25, article + podcast 58 min includes mini-transcript switchable to full transcript)
Cancer Care — Metabolic Pathways & Cancer Treatment
How to Starve Cancer: A Conversation with Jane McLelland. Dr. Paul Marik (Independent Medical Alliance) interviews cancer metabolism expert and stage IV survivor Jane McLelland on starving cancer—diet, metabolic pathways, and repurposed drugs. Host: Dr. Paul Marik. Guest: Jane McLelland (12/024/25, video 01:13:47)
Children’s Health Defense (CHD) & The Defender
Substack Note posted 07/19/25. Children’s Health Defense, CHD TV, and “The Defender” do such a good job covering current health news that we’ll likely be sharing only the most special action items on our Substack and Substack Notes. Please sign up for daily updates sent right to your inbox (you can choose how much or how little they send).
CHD Main Site: Visit Children's Health Defense
The Defender: Read the Latest News in the Defender | Sign Up for the Latest (and best) In-Depth News Delivered to Your Email Inbox
CHD.TV: Watch the Latest Videos on CHD TV | Sign Up for Latest CHD TV Updates Delivered to your Email Inbox
Children’s Health Defense — Important Headlines from The Defender (posted 12/10/25). Normally, we hope our readers will visit Children’s Health Defense’s The Defender for news and headlines, but the following were compelling enough for us to include headline, The Defender summary (slightly edited), and links. Images from the articles. Articles include:
CHD Asks FDA to Revoke COVID Vaccine Licenses, Calls on Public to Submit ‘Hundreds of Thousands’ of Comments.
FDA to Probe Safety of RSV Shot for Infants, Citing Deaths Reported in Clinical Trials.
Lawyers: U.S. Supreme Court Ruling on Religious Exemptions a Big Win — But Decision Is ‘Far From’ Final
Teachers Routinely Forced to Rush Kids Indoors as Nearby Farms Spray Chemicals.
Children’s Health Defense chd.tv — This Week: CDC Ends Hep-B Birth Vaccinations, FDA Confirms 10 Child Deaths in COVID Trials & 4-Month-Old Dies After Vaccination. Mary Holland, Esq. and Polly Tommey (12/07/25, video 01:07:18)
COVID, Shots & “Vaccines”
See also Action Items & Information and Covid Essential Links.
In Case You Missed It…
🚫💉STOP THE SHOTS! Remove Big Pharma Vaccine Liability Protections
Books, Films, Interviews
📕 ‘Vaccines and the Diseases They Target: An Analysis of Vaccine Safety and Epidemiology’ (the Silver Booklet).
📽️ Follow the Silenced. Brave Americans trusted the science, only to have their lives forever changed by devastating side effects of shots from early COVID vaccine trials (more details)
📽️ An Inconvenient Study. Dr. Marcus Zervos, head of infectious disease at Henry Ford Health, conducted a thorough vaxxed vs. unvaxxed study, but refused to publish because the results proved inconvenient: Vaxxed were far less healthy than Unvaxxed. (video 01:20:36, more details)
COVID PCR Tests Fraudulent
COVID PCR Tests Fraudulent — Study Confirms Lockdowns, Mandates, and Totalitarian Restrictions Were Built on a Fraudulent PCR Illusion. Epidemiologist Nicolas Hulscher on GB News with Bev Turner. By Nicolas Hulscher, MPH (12/02/25, article + video 18:12)
Medical Testing & Overdiagnosis
MRNA Moratorium — Call for Action
Moratorium for mRNA Injections and The National Movement. Babies dying after maternal vaccination (video 01:09:04)
PREP Act — Legal Recourse Nil; PREP Must be REPEALED; HHS Secretary Must Terminate Emergency
PREP Act — Case law reality check: PREP Act is the governing law for covid shots and other “countermeasures.” The license to lie, steal and kill withstood all attempted litigation, no matter what the FDA says about “full licensure.” By Sasha Latypova (12/01/25)
Vaccines: Autism, Regulation, Secrets
VACCINES & Autism: CDC Now Says Vaccines May Cause Autism. (video 11:12)
A Revolution in Vaccine Regulation and Approval. The truth behind this letter [from Dr. Vinay Prasad, MD, CBER* Director] is stunning (11/29/25)
Children’s Health Defense — Vaccine Secrets (posted 11/17/25) includes 22 minute video, full video broken into nineteen “chapters,” and accompanying articles for each chapter
VACCINE SECRETS EXPOSED! Murder Mysteries too. Deadly Secrets & Monkey Business. Host: Polly Tommey. Guest: Dr. Suzanne Humphries, MD (11/12/25, video 01:40:38, includes transcript and detailed slides)
Vaccines: CDC, FDA, ACIP, Regulatory Policy Revolution & More
ACIP Vaccine Meeting (December 4-5, 2025) — Livestreaming: CDC ACIP meeting start at 8:00 AM. By Dr. Robert W. Malone (12/04/25) Updates as needed
Vaccines: Whooping Cough/Pertussis
Whooping Cough / Pertussis — Key Questions & Answers: Should we vaccinate babies? (NO). Can Whooping Cough be Treated Successfully? (YES). Should We Be Afraid of Whooping Cough? (NO) Host: Polly Tommey. Guest: Dr. Suzanne Humphries, MD (12/03/25, video 59:20 includes transcript)
FDA Action & State Legislation Needed: STOP THE SHOTS
STOP mRNA SHOTS! Government Officials From 4 States Unite to Call for Moratorium on mRNA Injections. A multi-state push for a moratorium on mRNA is now underway — ignited by elected leaders in Michigan, Minnesota, Idaho, and Washington. (12/03/25, article + video 59:53, includes transcript)
Host: Nicolas Hulscher, MPH. Guests:
Idaho District 9 Sen Brandon Shippy
Idaho Nurse and Science Team Cat Herder Laura Demaray
Michigan District 37 Rep. Brad Paquette
Minnesota District 27A Rep. Shane Mekeland
Franklin County, Washington, Commissioner Clint Didier
🔥 TAKE ACTION TO STOP THE COVID-19 mRNA SHOTS — Send comments to FDA: CHD Asks FDA to Revoke COVID Vaccine Licenses, Calls on Public to Submit ‘Hundreds of Thousands’ of Comments. Children’s Health Defense (CHD) filed a Citizen Petition with the FDA, urging the agency to revoke all existing licenses granted to the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines. The petition alleges the FDA violated its own rules when it licensed the vaccines. CEO Mary Holland called on the public to submit comments on the FDA website. By Brenda Baletti, Ph.D. (12/09/25) Updated 12/11/25
Healthcare & Insurance Industry Exposed + ACTION Items
🔥 TAKE ACTION: Fight the Hospital Lobby; Unchain Physicians — The Path Forward: Day 7: A 7-Day Exposé, A $906 Million Lobby, and A Once-in-15-Years Chance to Fight Back. By Dutch Rojas (12/12/25).
For the first time since the Affordable Care Act’s passage in 2010, physician-owned hospitals are included in a congressional package. The package includes at least a partial reversal of the ban that has blocked patients from accessing physician-led hospitals for 15 years. Help by asking your members of Congress to support this package. Action steps included.
Healthcare & Insurance Industry — Dutch Rojas “The Rojas Report.” Independent (or wannabe independent) doctors, hospital administrators, and medical insurance agents; federal, state and local legislators; and everyday citizens who are fed up with high medical care and insurance costs: We highly recommend that you subscribe to The Rojas Report Substack by Dutch Rojas. (posted 12/11/25)
Health Freedom in Idaho
Idaho Freedom Foundation’s Plans to Secure Medical Freedom in Idaho (posted from email received 12/13/25). Idaho Freedom Foundation (IFF) posted a summary of the following articles in an email. Topics are:
It Should Not Be This Difficult to Be Healthy — Especially in Idaho
Look Up: Your Bodily Autonomy and Property Rights Are Being Attacked From the Sky
The Battle for Health Freedom Isn’t Over: Let’s Fight for Children
Highwire / Informed Consent Action Network (ICAN) / ICANDecide.org
Substack Note (posted 09/23/25). The Highwire and Informed Consent Action Network (ICAN) do a superb job covering news dedicated to Informed Consent and the Eradication of Man-made Disease. So, you don’t need us to duplicate and share all the information they offer. Instead, we’ll share only the most crucial action items on our Substack and Substack Notes.
ICAN website: icandecide.org
The Highwire website: thehighwire.com
The Highwire: HOW TO TURN DEBATE INTO DIALOGUE (Texans for Vaccine Choice). If you’re having trouble talking with loved ones — or anyone — about vaccine safety and other medical freedom issues, this segment offers helpful tips and a promo code for an online class where you can learn more. Host: Del Bigtree. Guest: Carrie Bigford (12/04/25, video clip 15:59).
Independent Medical Alliance
Independent Medical Alliance (IMA) Website | Subscribe to IMA Substack
Prevention and treatment strategies: Brain Health | Cancer Care | Depression & Mental Health | Fasting & Healthy Eating | Insulin Resistance | Sepsis
Vaccines — HepB Shots, Other Shots, and Cheap Shots
Shots in the Dark — With Some Light Shed: HepB Shots, Other Shots, and Cheap Shots. Summary of recent articles, a book, and events (posted 12/15/25).
Vaccine Discussion in Washington State
Vaccine Debate in Washington State — Mark Your Calendars & Participate. Letter from Nurse Laura Demaray who has been fighting for medical freedom for years, and is hoping to move the vaccine discussion needle in one of the most pro-vaccine states: Washington. Posted 12/08/25
Weather Engineering / Cloud Seeding / Geoengineering / Whatchamacallit
In Case You Missed It…
Cloud Seeding Experiment in Idaho (updated regularly)
Flaws in 150 Years of Global Temperature Data Blow Holes in Global Warming Narrative.
Geoengineering Podcasts by Dr. Clayton J. Baker, MD on America Out Loud 🆕
Geoengineering: Who’s Behind It and How We Stop It. Dark MAHA on X.
Is there a Climate Emergency? 1992 Scientists declare, “There is no climate emergency.”
Weather Engineering & Geoengineering Bans CAN Work at the State Level! Florida just proved it.
See also Action Items & Information.
Geoengineering / Weather Engineering — Getting Baked in at Federal Level. Billions approved for geoengineering in shocking NDAA vote. America Out Loud PULSE Host: Clayton J. Baker, MD. Guest: Babooshka (12/12/25, article + podcast 57 min, includes transcript)
Other News
In Case You Missed It…
📞 Contact the President and White House (includes sample letters)
🎶 Too Many Notes (12/07/25)
