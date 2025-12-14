Disclaimer

Notes & Quotes

Day Brighteners (or not)

Neural Foundry commented on your post Too Many Notes 12/07/25. ❝ Exceptional curation work here. The real value in political discourse isn’t just having information but having someone filter signal from noise, and you’re doing exactly that by organizing disparate threads into navigable categories. What matters most is that readers can acutally act on these resources instead of drowning in them. This kind of aggregation becomes critical infrastructure for people trying to stay informed without becoming consumed. ❞

Source for images below: Robert W Malone MD, MS

Friday Funnies: Gavin for President? Another future existential crisis to ponder... (12/05/25)

5-Minute Videos from PragerU

We all may not agree with the views, but they’re worth a listen for just five minutes of thought-provoking time.

Summary of Our Notes

Many of the notes listed below include comments and links to additional reading, watching and listening. All link to the original articles or videos.

➿Duplication? Maybe, a Little. Some items below may appear in multiple categories. This is intentional. Of course, we don't expect you to read them more than once unless you love them so much that you just can't help yourself.

Education, Family & Freedom, DEI

Elections & Election Integrity

Government, Taxes, Spending, Censorship, Surveillance, Tyranny & Money

Digital Control Grid

Financial Rebellion: Stop the Digital Control Grid! Hosts: Polly Tommey, Catherine Austin Fitts, Carolyn Betts, Esq. Guests: Reinette Senum, Twila Brase, RN, PHN. (12/04/25, video 01:13:06 includes transcript)

Own vs. Rent — Subscriptions Can Trip You Up

Idaho Politics

IACI: Idaho Association of Commerce & Industry Endorsement — Not for Conservatives

Idaho Politics — Understanding the IACI Endorsement. Why This Endorsement Should Matter to Every Voter. By Idaho Senator Glenneda ZUIDERVELD (12/10/25). Last update 12/11/25.

Idaho Budget Plan

IFF Presents: A Conservative Budget Plan. Idaho Freedom Foundation (IFF) has a plan to save Idaho from our $600 million deficit and achieve nearly $1.9 billion in state spending reductions. “It’s time to get serious about budget cuts, tax relief, and agency eliminations.” By Idaho Freedom Foundation. (12/08/25, video 21:19 includes transcript). Last update 12/12/25.

Idaho Doesn’t Have a Revenue Problem — It Has a Spending Problem. Inflated maintenance budgets, expanding agencies, and a decade of unchecked growth put Idaho exactly where we warned it would end up. By Idaho Gang of Eight (12/11/25).

Idaho Health Freedom

Idaho Freedom Foundation’s Plans to Secure Medical Freedom in Idaho (posted from email received 12/13/25). Idaho Freedom Foundation (IFF) posted a summary of the following articles in an email. Topics are: It Should Not Be This Difficult to Be Healthy — Especially in Idaho Look Up: Your Bodily Autonomy and Property Rights Are Being Attacked From the Sky The Battle for Health Freedom Isn’t Over: Let’s Fight for Children



Idaho Insider — Scorecard Explorer

Idaho Politics — New Feature: Scorecard Explorer. See data from several different legislative scorecards all in one place. By Brian Almon (12/10/25)

Illegal Immigration

Proper Role of Government in Idaho & Beyond

Idaho Politics & Beyond — Warnings From the Past America Can’t Afford to Ignore. Why yesterday’s warnings matter more than ever in Idaho’s fight for freedom. The proper role of government. By Rep. David J Leavitt (12/12/25)

Medical Freedom, COVID-19, Health Issues & Vaccine Injury

DISCLAIMER: We are not doctors, nurses, or pharmacists. We are NOT endorsing any source, supplement, miracle cure, or drug. This is for educational purposes and is not medical advice.

5G Cell Towers, Data Centers

7 Dietary Myths

Diet & Health — The 7 Dietary myths making and keeping America sick. America Out Loud PULSE. By Dr. Myriah Hinchey (12/09/25, article + podcast 58 min includes mini-transcript switchable to full transcript)

Cancer Care — Metabolic Pathways & Cancer Treatment

How to Starve Cancer: A Conversation with Jane McLelland. Dr. Paul Marik (Independent Medical Alliance) interviews cancer metabolism expert and stage IV survivor Jane McLelland on starving cancer—diet, metabolic pathways, and repurposed drugs. Host: Dr. Paul Marik. Guest: Jane McLelland (12/024/25, video 01:13:47)

Children’s Health Defense (CHD) & The Defender

Children’s Health Defense — Important Headlines from The Defender

Children’s Health Defense — Important Headlines from The Defender (posted 12/10/25). Normally, we hope our readers will visit Children’s Health Defense’s The Defender for news and headlines, but the following were compelling enough for us to include headline, The Defender summary (slightly edited), and links. Images from the articles. Articles include: CHD Asks FDA to Revoke COVID Vaccine Licenses, Calls on Public to Submit ‘Hundreds of Thousands’ of Comments. FDA to Probe Safety of RSV Shot for Infants, Citing Deaths Reported in Clinical Trials. Lawyers: U.S. Supreme Court Ruling on Religious Exemptions a Big Win — But Decision Is ‘Far From’ Final Teachers Routinely Forced to Rush Kids Indoors as Nearby Farms Spray Chemicals.



COVID, Shots & “Vaccines”

FDA Action & State Legislation Needed: STOP THE SHOTS

STOP mRNA SHOTS! Government Officials From 4 States Unite to Call for Moratorium on mRNA Injections. A multi-state push for a moratorium on mRNA is now underway — ignited by elected leaders in Michigan, Minnesota, Idaho, and Washington. (12/03/25, article + video 59:53, includes transcript) Host: Nicolas Hulscher, MPH. Guests: Idaho District 9 Sen Brandon Shippy Idaho Nurse and Science Team Cat Herder Laura Demaray Michigan District 37 Rep. Brad Paquette Minnesota District 27A Rep. Shane Mekeland Franklin County, Washington, Commissioner Clint Didier

🔥 TAKE ACTION TO STOP THE COVID-19 mRNA SHOTS — Send comments to FDA: CHD Asks FDA to Revoke COVID Vaccine Licenses, Calls on Public to Submit ‘Hundreds of Thousands’ of Comments. Children’s Health Defense (CHD) filed a Citizen Petition with the FDA, urging the agency to revoke all existing licenses granted to the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines. The petition alleges the FDA violated its own rules when it licensed the vaccines. CEO Mary Holland called on the public to submit comments on the FDA website. By Brenda Baletti, Ph.D. (12/09/25) Updated 12/11/25

Healthcare & Insurance Industry Exposed + ACTION Items

🔥 TAKE ACTION: Fight the Hospital Lobby; Unchain Physicians — The Path Forward: Day 7: A 7-Day Exposé, A $906 Million Lobby, and A Once-in-15-Years Chance to Fight Back. By Dutch Rojas (12/12/25).

For the first time since the Affordable Care Act’s passage in 2010, physician-owned hospitals are included in a congressional package. The package includes at least a partial reversal of the ban that has blocked patients from accessing physician-led hospitals for 15 years. Help by asking your members of Congress to support this package. Action steps included.

Healthcare & Insurance Industry — Dutch Rojas “The Rojas Report.” Independent (or wannabe independent) doctors, hospital administrators, and medical insurance agents; federal, state and local legislators; and everyday citizens who are fed up with high medical care and insurance costs: We highly recommend that you subscribe to The Rojas Report Substack by Dutch Rojas. (posted 12/11/25)

Health Freedom in Idaho

Idaho Freedom Foundation’s Plans to Secure Medical Freedom in Idaho (posted from email received 12/13/25). Idaho Freedom Foundation (IFF) posted a summary of the following articles in an email. Topics are: It Should Not Be This Difficult to Be Healthy — Especially in Idaho Look Up: Your Bodily Autonomy and Property Rights Are Being Attacked From the Sky The Battle for Health Freedom Isn’t Over: Let’s Fight for Children



Highwire / Informed Consent Action Network (ICAN) / ICANDecide.org

The Highwire: HOW TO TURN DEBATE INTO DIALOGUE (Texans for Vaccine Choice). If you’re having trouble talking with loved ones — or anyone — about vaccine safety and other medical freedom issues, this segment offers helpful tips and a promo code for an online class where you can learn more. Host: Del Bigtree. Guest: Carrie Bigford (12/04/25, video clip 15:59).

Independent Medical Alliance

Prevention and treatment strategies: Brain Health | Cancer Care | Depression & Mental Health | Fasting & Healthy Eating | Insulin Resistance | Sepsis

Vaccines — HepB Shots, Other Shots, and Cheap Shots

Shots in the Dark — With Some Light Shed: HepB Shots, Other Shots, and Cheap Shots.

Shots in the Dark — With Some Light Shed: HepB Shots, Other Shots, and Cheap Shots. Summary of recent articles, a book, and events (posted 12/15/25).

Vaccine Discussion in Washington State

Vaccine Debate in Washington State — Mark Your Calendars & Participate. Letter from Nurse Laura Demaray who has been fighting for medical freedom for years, and is hoping to move the vaccine discussion needle in one of the most pro-vaccine states: Washington. Posted 12/08/25

Weather Engineering / Cloud Seeding / Geoengineering / Whatchamacallit

Geoengineering / Weather Engineering — Getting Baked in at Federal Level. Billions approved for geoengineering in shocking NDAA vote. America Out Loud PULSE Host: Clayton J. Baker, MD. Guest: Babooshka (12/12/25, article + podcast 57 min, includes transcript)

Other News

🎶 Too Many Notes (12/07/25)