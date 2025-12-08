Disclaimer

Economics

The Promise of Free Enterprise (01/04/19): Arthur Brooks explains how happiness and free enterprise are tightly related.

Life Lessons

Why Be Happy (01/04/19): Dennis Prager discusses one of humanity’s biggest pursuits — happiness.

What Did Your Parents Most Want You To Be? (01/04/19): Rabbi Joseph Telushkin explains why the best way to make a better world is to praise people for what counts — goodness.

Are People Born Good? (01/04/19): Dennis Prager explains that human nature is not basically good or bad. Parents, teachers, and society must turn children into good adults because it doesn’t happen on its own.

What Every Graduate Should Know (01/04/19): Dennis Prager commencement speech presents 5 ideas for having and leading a good life.

Forgiveness (01/04/19): Dr. Stephen Marmer explains the three types of forgiveness — exoneration, forbearance, and release — and why they’re important.

Politics

The Bigger the Government... (01/04/19): Dennis Prager explains “The bigger the government, the smaller the citizen.”

The Government vs. The American Character (01/04/19): Nicholas Eberstadt explains how American government has radically transformed from protecting liberty to an entitlements machine that transfers enormous sums of money from some people’s pockets to others.

What Is Social Justice? (01/04/19): Jonah Goldberg exposes the agenda of “social justice.” What sounds so caring and noble turns out to be something very different.

Education, Family & Freedom, DEI

See also related bills in the Idaho Legislature

See also "Five Minute Wisdom from PragerU" above.

On public education, think tanks blew it. They failed America, but now is the time for something to be done about it. By Wayne Hoffman (12/03/25)

Radically rethinking education of the public. Reform efforts are proven failures. Shouldn’t we try something else? By Wayne Hoffman (11/30/25).

Elections & Election Integrity

Fire, Wildfire, Hurricanes, Public Lands

See also "Weather Engineering / Cloud Seeding / Geoengineering / Whatchamacallit" below.

Government, Taxes, Spending, Censorship, Surveillance, Tyranny & Money

See also related bills in the Idaho Legislature

See also "Idaho Politics" below.

AI Voicemail Scams and Other Privacy Threats

Communism in America — What Starts in NYC Won’t Stay in NYC

Farm & Other Government Subsidies

Government Money vs. the Individual — Ditch the Subsidies, Grow [and Do] What Actually Works. Sooner or later, relying on a safety net will show its weakness, because safety nets eventually shatter. By Joel Salatin (12/05/25)

Idaho Politics

District 1 Campaign — Scott Herndon

District 11 Campaigns — Representatives Cayler and Marmon

Idaho Politics District 11 — Lucas Cayler and Kent Marmon Campaign Message. Idaho’s Primary is less than six months away. Lucas Cayler and I are asking for your help with our re-election campaigns so we can continue to work for you and the people of District 11. By Kent Marmon (12/01/25)

Gem State Report (Brian Almon)

Idaho Political Commentary & Interviews — The Gem State Report is Back. The Chronicle’s weekly program bringing you the news and analysis you need. By Brian Almon (12/06/25)

Idaho Falls Mayoral Runoff Election

⚠️ Idaho Politics — Idaho Falls Mayoral Runoff Tue 12/2/25 — VOTE! All Eyes on Idaho Falls. A vast political machine is working hard to get its candidate into office. By Brian Almon (12/01/25) Last updated 12/05/25 (spoiler alert: PAC-backed Burtenshaw beat conservative Jeff Alldridge)

Idaho Sovereignty (It’s Not Just for Idaho!)

Idaho Taxing Districts Put Undue Burdens on Homeowners

Idaho Politics & Beyond: The Hidden Tax Shift in Idaho: What Homeowners Aren’t Being Told. How decades-old laws, URDs, and exemptions let corporations pay less — while families pay more. Who Really Pays Idaho’s Property Taxes? It Isn’t Who You Think. A clear look at why Idaho families are carrying more of the load than ever before. By Idaho Senator Glenneda ZUIDERVELD (12/03/25)

Qatari Training Facility at Mountain Home AFB

Illegal Immigration

Medical Freedom, COVID-19, Health Issues & Vaccine Injury

DISCLAIMER: We are not doctors, nurses, or pharmacists. We are NOT endorsing any source, supplement, miracle cure, or drug. This is for educational purposes and is not medical advice.

See also related bills in the Idaho Legislature and Action Items & Information.

5G Cell Towers, Data Centers

Children’s Health Defense (CHD) & The Defender

Corruption in Medical Research and Journals

Corruption in Medical Research and Reporting — From Statins to Paxil, Here’s What’s Wrong With a Lot of Medical Research. Host: Jan Jekielek, American Thought Leaders. Guest: Maryanne Demasi (12/03/25, podcast / video 52:05)

COVID, Shots & “Vaccines”

See also Action Items & Information and Covid Essential Links.

🚫💉STOP THE SHOTS! Remove Big Pharma Vaccine Liability Protections

COVID PCR Tests Fraudulent

COVID PCR Tests Fraudulent — Study Confirms Lockdowns, Mandates, and Totalitarian Restrictions Were Built on a Fraudulent PCR Illusion. Epidemiologist Nicolas Hulscher on GB News with Bev Turner. By Nicolas Hulscher, MPH (12/02/25, article + video 18:12)

Health & Wellbeing — Rejuvenating The Nervous System

Health & Wellbeing — Rejuvenating The Nervous System and Reconnecting With Life. November’s Open Thread. By A Midwestern Doctor (11/30/25) Tips for improving the nervous system, with special focus on flashing visuals in children’s programming and other social media. Many solutions provided, along with an open forum for questions.

Highwire / Informed Consent Action Network (ICAN) / ICANDecide.org

ICAN website: icandecide.org

The Highwire website: thehighwire.com

Independent Medical Alliance

Independent Medical Alliance (IMA) Website | Subscribe to IMA Substack

Prevention and treatment strategies: Brain Health | Cancer Care | Depression & Mental Health | Fasting & Healthy Eating | Insulin Resistance | Sepsis

Medical Testing & Overdiagnosis

Medical Capture by Nonprofit Hospitals & Health Systems

Medical Capture by Nonprofit Health Systems — 25 Most Powerful Nonprofit Health Systems in America. $527 billion in revenue. $125 billion in tax exemptions. Zero accountability. Dutch Rojas (12/05/25)

MRNA Moratorium — Call for Action

PREP Act — Legal Recourse Nil; PREP Must be REPEALED; HHS Secretary Must Terminate Emergency

PREP Act — Case law reality check: PREP Act is the governing law for covid shots and other “countermeasures.” The license to lie, steal and kill withstood all attempted litigation, no matter what the FDA says about “full licensure.” By Sasha Latypova (12/01/25)

Vaccines: Autism, Regulation, Secrets

Vaccines: CDC, FDA, Prasad, Milhoan, Kulldorff, ACIP, and Regulatory Policy Revolution

ACIP Vaccine Meeting (December 4-5, 2025) — Livestreaming: CDC ACIP meeting start at 8:00 AM. By Dr. Robert W. Malone (12/04/25, images from the article) Updates as needed The Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) is a federal advisory committee that develops recommendations on the use of vaccines in the civilian population of the United States.

FDA: Vaccines, Prasad, ACIP, and Regulatory Policy Revolution

Vinay Prasad’s FDA Memo: More Fallout — Dr. Robert FDA: Malone p,otailed a Prasad’s FDA memo, Independent Medical Alliance expresses outrage over the carnage from mRNA shots forced upon the world’s population, CHD covers news and views. (posted 12/02/25, updated 12/03/25) We offer three more views on a landmark November 2025 memo from FDA/ CBER* director Dr. Vinay Prasad. As usual, we encourage you to read the original articles for more details and context.

Vaccines: Parents & Informed Consent

Educated Parents, Informed Consent. Host: Paul Thomas, M.D. Guest: Jack Travis, M.D., M.P.H. (11/29/25, video 41:06 includes transcript; segment ends 26:14 followed by vaccine injury story). Find out what is the single, most important thing you can do for your child’s wellness.

Vaccines: Whooping Cough/Pertussis

Weather Engineering / Cloud Seeding / Geoengineering / Whatchamacallit

Cloud Seeding Experiment in Idaho: Read

See also Action Items & Information.

Other News

FBI Director Kash Patel Interview

FBI — Kash Patel Talks China Fentanyl, Violent Networks, ‘Burn Bags,’ and More. Host: Jan Jekielek (American Thought Leaders). Guest: FBI Director Kash Patel (11/29/25, 31:47 podcast / video includes transcript)

🎶 Too Many Notes (11/30/25)