Too Many Notes 12/07/25
Five Minute Wisdom from PragerU (just for our Subscribers)
Each week we’ll bring you some of our favorite 5-minute podcasts / videos from PragerU. Perfect for homeschoolers and people of all ages. Links below are for Apple podcasts, which should work for everyone. Enjoy!
Economics
The Promise of Free Enterprise (01/04/19): Arthur Brooks explains how happiness and free enterprise are tightly related.
Life Lessons
Why Be Happy (01/04/19): Dennis Prager discusses one of humanity’s biggest pursuits — happiness.
What Did Your Parents Most Want You To Be? (01/04/19): Rabbi Joseph Telushkin explains why the best way to make a better world is to praise people for what counts — goodness.
Are People Born Good? (01/04/19): Dennis Prager explains that human nature is not basically good or bad. Parents, teachers, and society must turn children into good adults because it doesn’t happen on its own.
What Every Graduate Should Know (01/04/19): Dennis Prager commencement speech presents 5 ideas for having and leading a good life.
Forgiveness (01/04/19): Dr. Stephen Marmer explains the three types of forgiveness — exoneration, forbearance, and release — and why they’re important.
Politics
The Bigger the Government... (01/04/19): Dennis Prager explains “The bigger the government, the smaller the citizen.”
The Government vs. The American Character (01/04/19): Nicholas Eberstadt explains how American government has radically transformed from protecting liberty to an entitlements machine that transfers enormous sums of money from some people’s pockets to others.
What Is Social Justice? (01/04/19): Jonah Goldberg exposes the agenda of “social justice.” What sounds so caring and noble turns out to be something very different.
Summary of Our Notes
Many of the notes listed below include comments and links to additional reading, watching and listening. All link to the original articles or videos.
🔥Action Items & Information
We’ve moved our collection of important calls to action here. Please pick something you care about and do something. We’d all be grateful for your help.
🎶Too Many Notes
Find “Too Many Notes” at the top of the menu bar. Or, click here. See "Too Many Notes" Introduction for New Readers for details.
➿Duplication? Maybe, a Little.
Some items below may appear in multiple categories.
Education, Family & Freedom, DEI
See also Medical Freedom below and related bills in the Idaho Legislature
ICYMI: Idaho School Choice Tax Credit Info Released. What parents must do to collect a school choice tax credit — know the details or you may miss out.
ICYMI: Education — The Public School Crisis: Higher Payrolls Associated with Worse Student Performance.
ICYMI: Government should not be in the education business. Why do we keep this failed system in place? By Wayne Hoffman (09/30/25)
ICYMI: Idaho Public Schools & IDLA Online Tax Funded Courses — The $26 Million Question: Why Are Idaho Taxpayers Funding Teachers’ Side Hustles?
ICYMI: Child Protective Services (CPS) Unmasked — Watch “NEVER IN AMERICA: Unmasking CPS’s Kidnapping Empire” (video 02:00:25).
ICYMI: Learn Something New - Learn it Fast - Explore Great Books and Plays. PragerU 5-Minute Videos and The Book Club (includes health news about Dennis Prager)
See also “Five Minute Wisdom from PragerU” above.
On public education, think tanks blew it. They failed America, but now is the time for something to be done about it. By Wayne Hoffman (12/03/25)
Radically rethinking education of the public. Reform efforts are proven failures. Shouldn’t we try something else? By Wayne Hoffman (11/30/25).
Elections & Election Integrity
ICYMI: Voting Guide Updated Regularly
ICYMI: Elections: Choosing the Best Candidates to Run — Op-Ed: Quality Wins.
Election Integrity & Voting (Idaho & Beyond) — Op-Ed: Voters, not PACs, should decide elections. By GOP Chairwoman Dorothy Moon (12/04/25)
Election Integrity — No ID Needed to Vote in Idaho Elections. I know because, I did it. By Sen. Brian Lenney (12/02/25) Updated 12/05/25
Fire, Wildfire, Hurricanes, Public Lands
See also “Weather Engineering / Cloud Seeding / Geoengineering / Whatchamacallit” below.
Government, Taxes, Spending, Censorship, Surveillance, Tyranny & Money
See also Recent News about 2025 Idaho State Legislature (above) and related bills in the Idaho Legislature
ICYMI: How To Be an Effective Legislative Advocate (video 50:39)
ICYMI: Follow the money and a whole lot of other stuff on our Resources page
ICYMI: 🪪 REAL ID, a national digital identification, surveillance, and control system. We cover two important videos from Financial Rebellion to help protect against national ID surveillance & control. Please share with friends, family, attorneys general, state and federal legislators. This is a full article that we update as needed.
See also “Idaho Politics” below.
AI Voicemail Scams and Other Privacy Threats
Beware: The Christmas Voicemail: Scams are everywhere, and the scammers are getting more sophisticated. By Dr. Robert W. Malone (12/03/25)
Communism in America — What Starts in NYC Won’t Stay in NYC
Communism in America: A Glimpse Of The Future In NYC – The Beginning Of The New York Commune. By Sam Faddis (12/01/25)
Farm & Other Government Subsidies
Government Money vs. the Individual — Ditch the Subsidies, Grow [and Do] What Actually Works. Sooner or later, relying on a safety net will show its weakness, because safety nets eventually shatter. By Joel Salatin (12/05/25)
Idaho Politics
ICYMI: Idaho Politics & Beyond — A Petition to Oppose Sharia Law in Idaho (includes links to related articles)
ICYMI: Idaho Freedom Foundation Plans for a Free Idaho. Meeting December 8, 2025 at 1:30pm Mountain Time, Idaho State Capitol. IFF’s plans to free Idaho from its spending crisis.
ICYMI: Idaho Baby Cyrus, Diego Rodriguez, Ammon Bundy, and St. Luke’s Lawsuit Update.
ICYMI: Child Protective Services (CPS) Unmasked — Watch “NEVER IN AMERICA: Unmasking CPS’s Kidnapping Empire.” Includes extensive coverage of Idaho’s Baby Cyrus Case. (video 02:00:25).
ICYMI: Boise Mega Projects Coming. Can you spell S E A T T L E? + Exposing The Dark Side of America’s AI Data Center Explosion, Micron, St. Luke’s Health System, Boise Airport, Kuna Meta data Center.
District 1 Campaign — Scott Herndon
Idaho Politics District 1 — Scott Herndon for Senate. A victory for women in Sandpoint. By Scott Herndon (12/01/25)
District 11 Campaigns — Representatives Cayler and Marmon
Idaho Politics District 11 — Lucas Cayler and Kent Marmon Campaign Message. Idaho’s Primary is less than six months away. Lucas Cayler and I are asking for your help with our re-election campaigns so we can continue to work for you and the people of District 11. By Kent Marmon (12/01/25)
Gem State Report (Brian Almon)
Idaho Political Commentary & Interviews — The Gem State Report is Back. The Chronicle’s weekly program bringing you the news and analysis you need. By Brian Almon (12/06/25)
Idaho Falls Mayoral Runoff Election
⚠️ Idaho Politics — Idaho Falls Mayoral Runoff Tue 12/2/25 — VOTE! All Eyes on Idaho Falls. A vast political machine is working hard to get its candidate into office. By Brian Almon (12/01/25) Last updated 12/05/25 (spoiler alert: PAC-backed Burtenshaw beat conservative Jeff Alldridge)
Idaho Sovereignty (It’s Not Just for Idaho!)
Idaho Politics & Beyond — Idaho Sovereignty: Protecting People, Limiting Government. Defending Liberty as Government Grows. By Idaho Gang of Eight (12/03/25)
Idaho Taxing Districts Put Undue Burdens on Homeowners
Idaho Politics & Beyond: The Hidden Tax Shift in Idaho: What Homeowners Aren’t Being Told. How decades-old laws, URDs, and exemptions let corporations pay less — while families pay more. Who Really Pays Idaho’s Property Taxes? It Isn’t Who You Think. A clear look at why Idaho families are carrying more of the load than ever before. By Idaho Senator Glenneda ZUIDERVELD (12/03/25)
Qatari Training Facility at Mountain Home AFB
ICYMI: The Qatar Discussion at the Federalism Committee Meeting
Illegal Immigration
Medical Freedom, COVID-19, Health Issues & Vaccine Injury
DISCLAIMER: We are not doctors, nurses, or pharmacists. We are NOT endorsing any source, supplement, miracle cure, or drug. This is for educational purposes and is not medical advice.
See also related bills in the Idaho Legislature and Action Items & Information.
🔥FDA: VACCINE PACKAGE INSERTS & PRODUCT APPROVALS: Read
🔥FDA: Adverse Event Reporting System (FAERS) Public Dashboard: Read
🔥FDA: Adverse Event Reporting System (FAERS) Public Dashboard for Cosmetics: Read
🔥HHS/CDC/FDA VAERS data (OPENVaers): Read
ICYMI: Health Freedom & Other Solutions for Idaho & Beyond (updated regularly)
ICYMI: Health Resources (updated regularly) including Cancer Care, Chlorine Dioxide, Covid Essential Links, DMSO, Independent Medical Resources, Financial Rebellion / Solari Selected Resources, Medical Preparedness & Products, Electromagnetic Radiation & Wireless (plus 5G)
5G Cell Towers, Data Centers
ICYMI: 5G Action Items
Children’s Health Defense (CHD) & The Defender
Substack Note posted 07/19/25. Children’s Health Defense, CHD TV, and “The Defender” do such a good job covering current health news that we’ll likely be sharing only the most special action items on our Substack and Substack Notes. Please sign up for daily updates sent right to your inbox (you can choose how much or how little they send).
CHD Main Site: Visit Children's Health Defense
The Defender: Read the Latest News in the Defender | Sign Up for the Latest (and best) In-Depth News Delivered to Your Email Inbox
CHD.TV: Watch the Latest Videos on CHD TV | Sign Up for Latest CHD TV Updates Delivered to your Email Inbox
Corruption in Medical Research and Journals
Corruption in Medical Research and Reporting — From Statins to Paxil, Here’s What’s Wrong With a Lot of Medical Research. Host: Jan Jekielek, American Thought Leaders. Guest: Maryanne Demasi (12/03/25, podcast / video 52:05)
COVID, Shots & “Vaccines”
See also Action Items & Information and Covid Essential Links.
🚫💉STOP THE SHOTS! Remove Big Pharma Vaccine Liability Protections
Books, Films, Interviews
ICYMI: Vaccines, Amen: Exclusive Interview with Aaron Siri.
ICYMI: ‘Vaccines and the Diseases They Target: An Analysis of Vaccine Safety and Epidemiology’ (the Silver Booklet).
ICYMI: Follow the Silenced. Brave Americans trusted the science, only to have their lives forever changed by devastating side effects of shots from early COVID vaccine trials (more details)
ICYMI: An Inconvenient Study. Dr. Marcus Zervos, head of infectious disease at Henry Ford Health, conducted a thorough vaxxed vs. unvaxxed study, but refused to publish because the results proved inconvenient: Vaxxed were far less healthy than Unvaxxed. (video 01:20:36, more details)
ICYMI: Getting to the root cause of post-pandemic illnesses.
COVID PCR Tests Fraudulent
COVID PCR Tests Fraudulent — Study Confirms Lockdowns, Mandates, and Totalitarian Restrictions Were Built on a Fraudulent PCR Illusion. Epidemiologist Nicolas Hulscher on GB News with Bev Turner. By Nicolas Hulscher, MPH (12/02/25, article + video 18:12)
Health & Wellbeing — Rejuvenating The Nervous System
Health & Wellbeing — Rejuvenating The Nervous System and Reconnecting With Life. November’s Open Thread. By A Midwestern Doctor (11/30/25)
Tips for improving the nervous system, with special focus on flashing visuals in children’s programming and other social media. Many solutions provided, along with an open forum for questions.
Highwire / Informed Consent Action Network (ICAN) / ICANDecide.org
Substack Note (posted 09/23/25). The Highwire and Informed Consent Action Network (ICAN) do a superb job covering news dedicated to Informed Consent and the Eradication of Man-made Disease. So, you don’t need us to duplicate and share all the information they offer. Instead, we’ll share only the most crucial action items on our Substack and Substack Notes.
ICAN website: icandecide.org
The Highwire website: thehighwire.com
Independent Medical Alliance
Independent Medical Alliance (IMA) Website | Subscribe to IMA Substack
Prevention and treatment strategies: Brain Health | Cancer Care | Depression & Mental Health | Fasting & Healthy Eating | Insulin Resistance | Sepsis
Medical Testing & Overdiagnosis
ICYMI: Overdiagnosed: Making People Sick in the Pursuit of Health (2011)
Medical Capture by Nonprofit Hospitals & Health Systems
Medical Capture by Nonprofit Hospitals — The 50-State Nonprofit Healthcare Map: Where Hospitals Dominate and Where Physicians Still Compete. By Dutch Rojas (12/04/25)
Medical Capture by Nonprofit Health Systems — 25 Most Powerful Nonprofit Health Systems in America. $527 billion in revenue. $125 billion in tax exemptions. Zero accountability. Dutch Rojas (12/05/25)
MRNA Moratorium — Call for Action
ICYMI: Moratorium for mRNA Injections and The National Movement. Babies dying after maternal vaccination (video 01:09:04)
PREP Act — Legal Recourse Nil; PREP Must be REPEALED; HHS Secretary Must Terminate Emergency
PREP Act — Case law reality check: PREP Act is the governing law for covid shots and other “countermeasures.” The license to lie, steal and kill withstood all attempted litigation, no matter what the FDA says about “full licensure.” By Sasha Latypova (12/01/25)
Vaccines: Autism, Regulation, Secrets
ICMY: VACCINES & Autism: CDC Now Says Vaccines May Cause Autism. (video 11:12)
ICYMI: A Revolution in Vaccine Regulation and Approval. The truth behind this letter [from Dr. Vinay Prasad, MD, CBER* Director] is stunning (11/29/25)
ICYMI: Children’s Health Defense — Vaccine Secrets (posted 11/17/25) includes 22 minute video, full video broken into nineteen “chapters,” and accompanying articles for each chapter
ICYMI: VACCINE SECRETS EXPOSED! Murder Mysteries too. Deadly Secrets & Monkey Business. Host: Polly Tommey. Guest: Dr. Suzanne Humphries, MD (11/12/25, video 01:40:38, includes transcript and detailed slides)
Vaccines: CDC, FDA, Prasad, Milhoan, Kulldorff, ACIP, and Regulatory Policy Revolution
ACIP Vaccine Meeting (December 4-5, 2025) — Livestreaming: CDC ACIP meeting start at 8:00 AM. By Dr. Robert W. Malone (12/04/25, images from the article) Updates as needed
The Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) is a federal advisory committee that develops recommendations on the use of vaccines in the civilian population of the United States.
Vinay Prasad’s FDA Memo: More Fallout — Dr. Robert FDA: Malone p,otailed a Prasad’s FDA memo, Independent Medical Alliance expresses outrage over the carnage from mRNA shots forced upon the world’s population, CHD covers news and views. (posted 12/02/25, updated 12/03/25)
We offer three more views on a landmark November 2025 memo from FDA/ CBER* director Dr. Vinay Prasad. As usual, we encourage you to read the original articles for more details and context.
ACIP — New Chairman Dr. Kirk Milhoan Appointed, Replaces Martin Kulldorff, PhD: IMA Senior Fellow Dr. Kirk Milhoan Appointed Chairman of the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP). Congratulations to IMA Senior Fellow and board-certified pediatric cardiologist Dr. Kirk Milhoan on being appointed Chairman of the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP). By Independent Medical Alliance (12/01/25)
Vaccines: Parents & Informed Consent
Educated Parents, Informed Consent. Host: Paul Thomas, M.D. Guest: Jack Travis, M.D., M.P.H. (11/29/25, video 41:06 includes transcript; segment ends 26:14 followed by vaccine injury story). Find out what is the single, most important thing you can do for your child’s wellness.
Vaccines: Whooping Cough/Pertussis
Whooping Cough / Pertussis — Key Questions & Answers: Should we vaccinate babies? (NO). Can Whooping Cough be Treated Successfully? (YES). Should We Be Afraid of Whooping Cough? (NO) Host: Polly Tommey. Guest: Dr. Suzanne Humphries, MD (12/03/25, video 59:20 includes transcript)
Weather Engineering / Cloud Seeding / Geoengineering / Whatchamacallit
ICYMI: Cloud Seeding Experiment in Idaho (updated regularly)
ICYMI: Is there a Climate Emergency? 1992 Scientists declare, "There is no climate emergency."
ICYMI: Geoengineering: Who’s Behind It and How We Stop It. Dark MAHA on X.
ICYMI: Flaws in 150 Years of Global Temperature Data Blow Holes in Global Warming Narrative.
ICYMI: Geoengineering is the Next Pandemic. Plus Getting big Pharma under control. By Clayton J. Baker, MD. America Out Loud News (08/22/25, podcast 58 min)
ICYMI: Weather Engineering & Geoengineering Bans CAN Work at the State Level! Florida just proved it.
ICYMI: Physicians take a stand against geoengineering. By Clayton J. Baker, MD
ICYMI: Geoengineering, Weather Modification, and the Five Horsemen of the Apocalypse + Action Items — Stop geoengineering with Missouri Clean Skies. Host: Clayton J. Baker, MD. Guests: Michael Hogan and Kaley
ICYMI: Geoengineering is big business: A look into geoengineering startup companies. By Clayton J. Baker, MD. America Out Loud (11/04/25, article + podcast 58 min)
ICYMI: More Geoengineering Podcasts by Dr. Clayton J. Baker, MD on America Out Loud 🆕
See also Action Items & Information.
Other News
ICYMI: 🤥 Misleading. Biased. Exposed. (From White House)
ICYMI:📞 Contact the President and White House (includes sample letters)
FBI Director Kash Patel Interview
FBI — Kash Patel Talks China Fentanyl, Violent Networks, ‘Burn Bags,’ and More. Host: Jan Jekielek (American Thought Leaders). Guest: FBI Director Kash Patel (11/29/25, 31:47 podcast / video includes transcript)
🎶 Too Many Notes (11/30/25)
