Too Many Notes 11/30/25
Day Brighteners (or not)
Source for images below: Robert W Malone MD, MS
Friday Funnies: BBC’s Agonal breaths. Final death throes, excepting the compulsory fees (11/21/25)
Sunday Strip: Duck! and take cover (11/23/25)
Bunny Body Language | More info: The Language of Lagomorphs
Summary of Our Notes
Many of the notes listed below include comments and links to additional reading, watching and listening. All link to the original articles or videos.
🔥Action Items & Information
We’ve moved our collection of important calls to action here. Please pick something you care about and do something. We’d all be grateful for your help.
🎶Too Many Notes
Find “Too Many Notes” at the top of the menu bar. Or, click here. See "Too Many Notes" Introduction for New Readers for details.
➿Duplication? Maybe, a Little.
Some items below may appear in multiple categories. This is intentional. Of course, we don’t expect you to read them more than once unless you love them so much that you just can’t help yourself.
Education, Family & Freedom, DEI
See also Medical Freedom below and related bills in the Idaho Legislature
ICYMI: Idaho School Choice Tax Credit Info Released. What parents must do to collect a school choice tax credit — know the details or you may miss out. By Idaho Rep. Heather Scott (09/13/25)
ICYMI: Education — The Public School Crisis: Higher Payrolls Associated with Worse Student Performance. By Open the Books (09/17/25)
ICYMI: Government should not be in the education business. Why do we keep this failed system in place? By Wayne Hoffman (09/30/25)
ICYMI: Idaho Public Schools & IDLA Online Tax Funded Courses — The $26 Million Question: Why Are Idaho Taxpayers Funding Teachers’ Side Hustles? Under the hoof of the unregulated online learning platform where teachers collect unreported income and taxpayers pay triple what private alternatives charge. By Brian Lenney (11/12/25, last update 11/20/25)
Child Protective Services (CPS) Abuses
Child Protective Services (CPS) Unmasked — Watch “NEVER IN AMERICA: Unmasking CPS’s Kidnapping Empire” (11/27/25, video 02:00:25). Includes:
Show notes.
Transcript summary (Grok, edited).
Follow-up on key players in the Baby Cyrus story: Diego Rodriguez and Ammon Bundy.
Bundy was running for Governor in 2022 against incumbent Brad Little when the Baby Cyrus case broke. Rodriguez is baby Cyrus’ grandfather; he and his family are long-time Bundy friends.
Both lost a $52 million lawsuit brought by St. Luke’s Hospital, a ruling we consider grossly unfair and punitive. The film does not cover this part of the Baby Cyrus story.
Related links.
Five Minute Videos & Book Club
Learn Something New - Learn it Fast - Explore Great Books and Plays. PragerU 5-Minute Videos and The Book Club (posted 11/29/25, updated with health news about Dennis Prager on 11/30/25)
Do you want to learn something new about US history, life lessons, biography, economics, US presidents, American values, religion, or politics — in just 5 minutes?
Have you always been curious about that book or play you should have read in high school or college or forgot thanks to the sands of time?
Are you too pressed for time to start from scratch?
Solve all these burning questions at once with PragerU’s 5-Minute Videos and The Book Club, free mini-courses in video and podcast form. You may not agree with everything you see and hear, but you’ll definitely learn something new.
Elections & Election Integrity
ICYMI: Voting Guide Updated Regularly
ICYMI: Elections: Choosing the Best Candidates to Run — Op-Ed: Quality Wins.
Fire, Wildfire, Hurricanes, Public Lands
See also “Weather Engineering / Cloud Seeding / Geoengineering / Whatchamacallit” below.
Government, Taxes, Spending, Censorship, Surveillance, Tyranny & Money
See also Recent News about 2025 Idaho State Legislature (above) and related bills in the Idaho Legislature
ICYMI: How To Be an Effective Legislative Advocate. By Dawn Richardson, National Vaccine Information Center (video 50:39, includes transcript)
ICYMI: Follow the money and a whole lot of other stuff on our Resources page
ICYMI: 🪪 REAL ID, a national digital identification, surveillance, and control system. We cover two important videos from Financial Rebellion to help protect against national ID surveillance & control. Please share with friends, family, attorneys general, state and federal legislators. This is a full article that we update as needed.
See also “Idaho Politics” below.
Ammon Bundy Advice for Your Savings
Ammon Bundy Recommends Taking Large Savings Accounts Out of Banks and Putting into Precious Metals or other Hard Assets. “Please do this one thing before it is too late.” (11/24/25, video 07:24 includes transcript)
Bureaucracy & Spending (Idaho)
Idaho Politics and Runaway Spending — Ending Bureaucratic Excess in Idaho. By Brett Farruggia, Idaho Freedom Foundation Budget & Tax Policy (11/21/25)
Earmarks Play while Government is Away
Shutdown Winnings: Billions in Earmarks for Coke-Driven Moby Dick Theatre, Horse Therapy, “Gay Utopia,” and More. By OpenTheBooks (11/24/25, link below)
Homelessness
Homelessness - The Streets Don’t Need More Outreach Teams. They Need Better Ones. How Mistrust, Bad Training, and a Broken System Keep People on the Streets. By Kevin Dahlgren (11/25/25)
Online Privacy, Data Centers, Digital ID & Surveillance
Takeover of Our Digital Lives — Privacy, Surveillance, State & Individual Sovereignty. The digital cage is being closed ON US. How to avoid the cage and push back (posted 11/25/25)
Boise Mega Projects Coming. Can you spell S E A T T L E? + Exposing The Dark Side of America’s AI Data Center Explosion (posted 11/24/25)
Terrorism Funding
ICYMI:🔥 CALL TO ACTION: Idaho Sen. Jim Risch reportedly is holding up H.R.260, a bill that would stop funding for terrorist groups. Contact Sen. Risch (posted 11/21/25)
Idaho Politics
ICYMI: Idaho Politics & Beyond — A Petition to Oppose Sharia Law in Idaho (includes links to related articles)
Defend the Guard Act
Guarding the Guard: Federal vs. State Power. Idaho needs to pass into law the Defend the Guard Act in 2026. By Rachel Hazelip, M.A.P.P. (11/26/25)
Idaho Freedom Foundation Event
Idaho Freedom Foundation Plans for a Free Idaho. Meeting December 8, 2025 at 1:30pm Mountain Time, Idaho State Capitol (posted 11/25/25, updated 11/28/25). Idaho Freedom Foundation (IFF) meeting at the Idaho Capitol to inform citizens about IFF’s plans to free Idaho from its spending crisis.
Baby Cyrus & St. Luke’s Lawsuit Updates
ICYMI: Idaho Baby Cyrus, Diego Rodriguez, Ammon Bundy, and St. Luke’s Lawsuit Update (received via email; posted 11/07/25, includes video 09:20)
Bureaucracy & Spending
Idaho Politics and Runaway Spending — Ending Bureaucratic Excess in Idaho. By Brett Farruggia, Idaho Freedom Foundation Budget & Tax Policy (11/21/25)
Nampa Ford Idaho Center Public Hearing — Be there if you can
Idaho Politics — It’s time to “nip this thing in the bud”. Canyon and Ada County residents should not be forced to take on Nampa’s liabilities through conveyance of the Ford Idaho Center to CWI (College of Western Idaho). Public hearing scheduled for Monday, December 1, 2025, at 6 P.M. — Nampa City Hall - 411 3rd Street South - Nampa. Let your voices be heard, in person or in writing. Agenda and details in the article. By Rep. Kent Marmon (11/28/25)
Politics & Budget — Sen. Christy Zito
Idaho Politics & Budget — Zito for Idaho Your voice in the Idaho legislature. By Idaho Senator Christy Zito (11/26/25)
Qatari Training Facility at Mountain Home AFB
ICYMI: The Qatar Discussion at the Federalism Committee Meeting. What Senator Risch and Colonel Gunter told lawmakers about the Qatari training facility at Mountain Home AFB. By Idaho Gang of Eight (11/17/25; images from article + Bryan Hyde’s related video)
Illegal Immigration
Read more about illegal immigration.
Another Misleading Depiction of an ICE Arrest – There’s More to the Story Behind the Recent ICE Arrest in Yamhill County, Oregon. By Antonio Graceffo (11/23/25)
Medical Freedom, COVID-19, Health Issues & Vaccine Injury
DISCLAIMER: We are not doctors, nurses, or pharmacists. We are NOT endorsing any source, supplement, miracle cure, or drug. This is for educational purposes and is not medical advice.
See also related bills in the Idaho Legislature and Action Items & Information.
🔥FDA: VACCINE PACKAGE INSERTS & PRODUCT APPROVALS: Read
🔥FDA: Adverse Event Reporting System (FAERS) Public Dashboard: Read
🔥FDA: Adverse Event Reporting System (FAERS) Public Dashboard for Cosmetics: Read
🔥HHS/CDC/FDA VAERS data (OPENVaers): Read
ICYMI: Health Freedom & Other Solutions for Idaho & Beyond (updated regularly)
ICYMI: Health Resources (updated regularly) including Cancer Care, Chlorine Dioxide, Covid Essential Links, DMSO, Independent Medical Resources, Financial Rebellion / Solari Selected Resources, Medical Preparedness & Products, Electromagnetic Radiation & Wireless (plus 5G)
5G Cell Towers, Data Centers
ICYMI: 5G Action Items (new item added 11/17/25)
Children’s Health Defense (CHD) & The Defender
Substack Note posted 07/19/25. Children’s Health Defense, CHD TV, and “The Defender” do such a good job covering current health news that we’ll likely be sharing only the most special action items on our Substack and Substack Notes. Please sign up for daily updates sent right to your inbox (you can choose how much or how little they send).
CHD Main Site: Visit Children's Health Defense
The Defender: Read the Latest News in the Defender | Sign Up for the Latest (and best) In-Depth News Delivered to Your Email Inbox
CHD.TV: Watch the Latest Videos on CHD TV | Sign Up for Latest CHD TV Updates Delivered to your Email Inbox
COVID, Shots & “Vaccines”
See also Action Items & Information and Covid Essential Links.
🚫💉STOP THE SHOTS! Remove Big Pharma Vaccine Liability Protections
Books, Films, Interviews
ICYMI: Vaccines, Amen: Exclusive Interview with Aaron Siri. Host: Mary Holland, Esq. Guest Aaron Siri, Esq. Additional updates as needed (latest update 11/19/25)
ICYMI: ‘Vaccines and the Diseases They Target: An Analysis of Vaccine Safety and Epidemiology’ (the Silver Booklet). By Physicians for Informed Consent (PIC). Updated 08/21/25
Please share these films with everyone you know!
ICYMI: Follow the Silenced. Heartbreaking journey of brave Americans who trusted the science, only to have their lives forever changed by devastating side effects of shots from early COVID vaccine trials. These people were smeared, slandered, and pushed into the shadows. When Big Pharma and government turned their backs, they found strength in each other and refused to let the truth be silenced. (more details)
ICYMI: An Inconvenient Study. In 2016, journalist Del Bigtree challenged Dr. Marcus Zervos, head of infectious disease at Henry Ford Health, to conduct a thorough vaxxed vs. unvaxxed study. Dr. Zervos ran the study to prove Del wrong, but refused to publish because the results proved inconvenient: Vaxxed were far less healthy than Unvaxxed. (video 01:20:36, more details)
ICYMI: Getting to the root cause of post-pandemic illnesses.
COVID and MAHA Views
Covid Commissions & Make America Healthy Again (MAHA). Three views on related topics. Posted 11/27/25. Three views about Covid Commissions and MAHA as food for thought. We’re making no judgments, simply showing different ways people think about similar problems.
Why No COVID Commission in the US? By Jeffrey A. Tucker
“Who is Robert Malone?” — Four Years Later. By Dr. Robert W. Malone
Discussing MAHA and much more with Shannon Joy Show. Host: Shannon Joy. Guest/author: Sasha Latypova
DMSO — Midwestern Doctor Interview with Vigilant Fox
A Midwestern Doctor — EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW: Your Biggest DMSO Questions Finally Answered. A Midwestern Doctor brings expert clarity to what people are getting wrong about DMSO — and what the real science shows it can actually do. By THE VIGILANT FOX (11/24/25)
Doctors Lose Medical Licenses Over Free Speech — Dr. Kelly Sutton
The Persecution of Dr. Kelly Sutton: A Cautionary Tale of Medical Freedom in America. Host: Mary Talley Bowden MD. Guest: Dr. Kelly Sutton (11/29/25, article + video 27:27, includes transcript)
Highwire / Informed Consent Action Network (ICAN) / ICANDecide.org
Substack Note (posted 09/23/25). The Highwire and Informed Consent Action Network (ICAN) do a superb job covering news dedicated to Informed Consent and the Eradication of Man-made Disease. So, you don’t need us to duplicate and share all the information they offer. Instead, we’ll share only the most crucial action items on our Substack and Substack Notes.
ICAN website: icandecide.org
The Highwire website: thehighwire.com
Independent Medical Alliance
Independent Medical Alliance (IMA) Website | Subscribe to IMA Substack
Prevention and treatment strategies: Brain Health | Cancer Care | Depression & Mental Health | Fasting & Healthy Eating | Insulin Resistance | Sepsis
Informed Consent & Medical Ethics
Hospitals have Reclassified Vaccines as ‘Biogenics,’ Allowing Injections without Consent + Dystopian Medicine (posted 11/24/25)
Medical Testing & Overdiagnosis
ICYMI: Overdiagnosed: Making People Sick in the Pursuit of Health (2011). By H. Gilbert Welch, Lisa Schwartz and Steve Woloshin - 30 Q&As - Unbekoming Book Summary (10/30/25)
MRNA Moratorium — Call for Action
ICYMI: Moratorium for mRNA Injections and The National Movement. Babies dying after maternal vaccination. (11/18/25, video 01:09:04)
Vaccines & Autism
ICMY: VACCINES & Autism: CDC Now Says Vaccines May Cause Autism. Children’s Health Defense (CHD). Speakers: Polly Tommey, Brian Hooker, Ph.D. and Mary Holland, Esq. (11/20/25, video 11:12 includes transcript)
Vaccines & Religious Freedom
Vaccines & Religious Freedom — ICAN’S Legal Team Secures Religious Exemptions For West Virginia Schoolchildren in a “Free The Five” Victory! (11/26/25)
Vaccine Regulation Revolution — Dr. Vinay Prasad
A Revolution in Vaccine Regulation and Approval. The truth behind this letter [from Dr. Vinay Prasad, MD, CBER* Director] is stunning. I am embargoed by ACIP membership terms from disclosing what I know about this. By Dr. Robert W. Malone (11/29/25)
Vaccine Secrets — Children’s Health Defense
ICYMI: Children’s Health Defense — Vaccine Secrets (posted 11/17/25, includes 22 minute video, full video broken into nineteen “chapters,” and accompanying articles for each chapter)
ICYMI: VACCINE SECRETS EXPOSED! Murder Mysteries too. Deadly Secrets & Monkey Business. Host: Polly Tommey. Guest: Dr. Suzanne Humphries, MD (11/12/25, video 01:40:38, includes transcript and detailed slides)
Weather Engineering / Cloud Seeding / Geoengineering / Whatchamacallit
ICYMI: Cloud Seeding Experiment in Idaho (updated regularly)
ICYMI: Is there a Climate Emergency? 1992 Scientists declare, "There is no climate emergency."
ICYMI: Geoengineering: Who’s Behind It and How We Stop It. Dark MAHA on X.
ICYMI: Flaws in 150 Years of Global Temperature Data Blow Holes in Global Warming Narrative.
ICYMI: Geoengineering is the Next Pandemic. Plus Getting big Pharma under control. By Clayton J. Baker, MD. America Out Loud News (08/22/25, podcast 58 min)
ICYMI: Weather Engineering & Geoengineering Bans CAN Work at the State Level! Florida just proved it.
ICYMI: Physicians take a stand against geoengineering. By Clayton J. Baker, MD
ICYMI: Geoengineering, Weather Modification, and the Five Horsemen of the Apocalypse + Action Items — Stop geoengineering with Missouri Clean Skies. Host: Clayton J. Baker, MD. Guests: Michael Hogan and Kaley
ICYMI: Geoengineering is big business: A look into geoengineering startup companies. By Clayton J. Baker, MD. America Out Loud (11/04/25, article + podcast 58 min)
See also Action Items & Information.
Other News
📞 Contact the President and White House (includes sample letters) 🆕
🤥 Misleading. Biased. Exposed. (From White House) 🆕
🎶 Too Many Notes (11/23/25)
the homeless stories are heartbreaking. Another Substacker writes about his tries to help them. MickeyZ. He helps several NYC homeless and describes their struggles to survive, and the disastrous situations that led to them being homeless. It takes a special kind of courage to help them.