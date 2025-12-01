Disclaimer

Notes & Quotes

Please LIKE and SHARE on social media (Facebook, LinkedIn, Bluesky, X, etc.), restack, or tell others via email.

🙏 Dear Readers, Do you like our Notes and Posts? If yes, please click LIKE to let us know. Then SHARE on social media (Facebook, LinkedIn, Bluesky, X, etc.), restack, or tell others via email. Share 💖🔨This free publication is a “post-retirement,” time-intensive labor of love. We aren’t part of the social media universe, so we rely on readers who kindly LIKE and SHARE our work to keep us motivated and keep this publication alive. Thank you so much! 👉 More Ways to Share

✅ Check Out our RESOURCES

📖 GUIDE for New Readers

🔎 Search our Substack

🤓 Read our Notes

Day Brighteners (or not)

Source for images below: Robert W Malone MD, MS

Day Brighteners (or not)

Day Brighteners (or not)

Summary of Our Notes

Many of the notes listed below include comments and links to additional reading, watching and listening. All link to the original articles or videos.

🔥Action Items & Information We’ve moved our collection of important calls to action here. Please pick something you care about and do something. We’d all be grateful for your help. 🎶Too Many Notes Find “Too Many Notes” at the top of the menu bar. Or, click here. See "Too Many Notes" Introduction for New Readers for details. ➿Duplication? Maybe, a Little. Some items below may appear in multiple categories. This is intentional. Of course, we don’t expect you to read them more than once unless you love them so much that you just can’t help yourself.

Education, Family & Freedom, DEI

See also Medical Freedom below and related bills in the Idaho Legislature

Child Protective Services (CPS) Abuses

Child Protective Services (CPS) Unmasked — Watch “NEVER IN AMERICA: Unmasking CPS’s Kidnapping Empire” (11/27/25, video 02:00:25). Includes: Show notes. Transcript summary (Grok, edited). Follow-up on key players in the Baby Cyrus story: Diego Rodriguez and Ammon Bundy. Bundy was running for Governor in 2022 against incumbent Brad Little when the Baby Cyrus case broke. Rodriguez is baby Cyrus’ grandfather; he and his family are long-time Bundy friends. Both lost a $52 million lawsuit brought by St. Luke’s Hospital, a ruling we consider grossly unfair and punitive. The film does not cover this part of the Baby Cyrus story. Related links.



Five Minute Videos & Book Club

Learn Something New - Learn it Fast - Explore Great Books and Plays. PragerU 5-Minute Videos and The Book Club

Learn Something New - Learn it Fast - Explore Great Books and Plays. PragerU 5-Minute Videos and The Book Club (posted 11/29/25, updated with health news about Dennis Prager on 11/30/25)

Do you want to learn something new about US history, life lessons, biography, economics, US presidents, American values, religion, or politics — in just 5 minutes? Have you always been curious about that book or play you should have read in high school or college or forgot thanks to the sands of time? Are you too pressed for time to start from scratch?

Solve all these burning questions at once with PragerU’s 5-Minute Videos and The Book Club, free mini-courses in video and podcast form. You may not agree with everything you see and hear, but you’ll definitely learn something new.

Elections & Election Integrity

Fire, Wildfire, Hurricanes, Public Lands

See also “Weather Engineering / Cloud Seeding / Geoengineering / Whatchamacallit” below.

Government, Taxes, Spending, Censorship, Surveillance, Tyranny & Money

See also Recent News about 2025 Idaho State Legislature (above) and related bills in the Idaho Legislature

See also “Idaho Politics” below.

Ammon Bundy Advice for Your Savings

Ammon Bundy Recommends Taking Large Savings Accounts Out of Banks and Putting into Precious Metals or other Hard Assets. “Please do this one thing before it is too late.” (11/24/25, video 07:24 includes transcript)

Bureaucracy & Spending (Idaho)

Idaho Politics and Runaway Spending — Ending Bureaucratic Excess in Idaho. By Brett Farruggia, Idaho Freedom Foundation Budget & Tax Policy (11/21/25)

Earmarks Play while Government is Away

Homelessness

Homelessness - The Streets Don’t Need More Outreach Teams. They Need Better Ones. How Mistrust, Bad Training, and a Broken System Keep People on the Streets. By Kevin Dahlgren (11/25/25)

Online Privacy, Data Centers, Digital ID & Surveillance

Takeover of Our Digital Lives — Privacy, Surveillance, State & Individual Sovereignty.

Takeover of Our Digital Lives — Privacy, Surveillance, State & Individual Sovereignty. The digital cage is being closed ON US. How to avoid the cage and push back (posted 11/25/25)

Boise Mega Projects Coming. Can you spell S E A T T L E? + Exposing The Dark Side of America’s AI Data Center Explosion

Terrorism Funding

Idaho Politics

ICYMI: Idaho Politics & Beyond — A Petition to Oppose Sharia Law in Idaho (includes links to related articles)

Defend the Guard Act

Idaho Freedom Foundation Event

Idaho Freedom Foundation Plans for a Free Idaho. Meeting December 8, 2025 at 1:30pm Mountain Time, Idaho State Capitol (posted 11/25/25, updated 11/28/25). Idaho Freedom Foundation (IFF) meeting at the Idaho Capitol to inform citizens about IFF’s plans to free Idaho from its spending crisis.

Baby Cyrus & St. Luke’s Lawsuit Updates

Bureaucracy & Spending

Idaho Politics and Runaway Spending — Ending Bureaucratic Excess in Idaho. By Brett Farruggia, Idaho Freedom Foundation Budget & Tax Policy (11/21/25)

Nampa Ford Idaho Center Public Hearing — Be there if you can

Idaho Politics — It’s time to “nip this thing in the bud”. Canyon and Ada County residents should not be forced to take on Nampa’s liabilities through conveyance of the Ford Idaho Center to CWI (College of Western Idaho). Public hearing scheduled for Monday, December 1, 2025, at 6 P.M. — Nampa City Hall - 411 3rd Street South - Nampa. Let your voices be heard, in person or in writing. Agenda and details in the article. By Rep. Kent Marmon (11/28/25)

Politics & Budget — Sen. Christy Zito

Idaho Politics & Budget — Zito for Idaho Your voice in the Idaho legislature. By Idaho Senator Christy Zito (11/26/25)

Qatari Training Facility at Mountain Home AFB

ICYMI: The Qatar Discussion at the Federalism Committee Meeting. What Senator Risch and Colonel Gunter told lawmakers about the Qatari training facility at Mountain Home AFB. By Idaho Gang of Eight (11/17/25; images from article + Bryan Hyde’s related video)

Illegal Immigration

Read more about illegal immigration.

Medical Freedom, COVID-19, Health Issues & Vaccine Injury

DISCLAIMER: We are not doctors, nurses, or pharmacists. We are NOT endorsing any source, supplement, miracle cure, or drug. This is for educational purposes and is not medical advice.

See also related bills in the Idaho Legislature and Action Items & Information.

5G Cell Towers, Data Centers

Children’s Health Defense (CHD) & The Defender

Substack Note posted 07/19/25. Children’s Health Defense, CHD TV, and “The Defender” do such a good job covering current health news that we’ll likely be sharing only the most special action items on our Substack and Substack Notes. Please sign up for daily updates sent right to your inbox (you can choose how much or how little they send).

COVID, Shots & “Vaccines”

See also Action Items & Information and Covid Essential Links.

🚫💉STOP THE SHOTS! Remove Big Pharma Vaccine Liability Protections

COVID and MAHA Views

Covid Commissions & Make America Healthy Again (MAHA)

Covid Commissions & Make America Healthy Again (MAHA). Three views on related topics. Posted 11/27/25. Three views about Covid Commissions and MAHA as food for thought. We’re making no judgments, simply showing different ways people think about similar problems. Why No COVID Commission in the US? By Jeffrey A. Tucker “Who is Robert Malone?” — Four Years Later. By Dr. Robert W. Malone Discussing MAHA and much more with Shannon Joy Show . Host: Shannon Joy. Guest/author: Sasha Latypova



DMSO — Midwestern Doctor Interview with Vigilant Fox

A Midwestern Doctor — EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW: Your Biggest DMSO Questions Finally Answered. A Midwestern Doctor brings expert clarity to what people are getting wrong about DMSO — and what the real science shows it can actually do. By THE VIGILANT FOX (11/24/25)

Doctors Lose Medical Licenses Over Free Speech — Dr. Kelly Sutton

The Persecution of Dr. Kelly Sutton: A Cautionary Tale of Medical Freedom in America. Host: Mary Talley Bowden MD. Guest: Dr. Kelly Sutton (11/29/25, article + video 27:27, includes transcript)

Highwire / Informed Consent Action Network (ICAN) / ICANDecide.org

Substack Note (posted 09/23/25). The Highwire and Informed Consent Action Network (ICAN) do a superb job covering news dedicated to Informed Consent and the Eradication of Man-made Disease. So, you don’t need us to duplicate and share all the information they offer. Instead, we’ll share only the most crucial action items on our Substack and Substack Notes.

ICAN website: icandecide.org

The Highwire website: thehighwire.com

Independent Medical Alliance

Independent Medical Alliance (IMA) Website | Subscribe to IMA Substack

Prevention and treatment strategies: Brain Health | Cancer Care | Depression & Mental Health | Fasting & Healthy Eating | Insulin Resistance | Sepsis

Informed Consent & Medical Ethics

Hospitals have Reclassified Vaccines as ‘Biogenics,’ Allowing Injections without Consent + Dystopian Medicine

Medical Testing & Overdiagnosis

ICYMI: Overdiagnosed: Making People Sick in the Pursuit of Health (2011). By H. Gilbert Welch, Lisa Schwartz and Steve Woloshin - 30 Q&As - Unbekoming Book Summary (10/30/25)

MRNA Moratorium — Call for Action

Vaccines & Autism

Vaccines & Religious Freedom

Vaccine Regulation Revolution — Dr. Vinay Prasad

A Revolution in Vaccine Regulation and Approval. The truth behind this letter [from Dr. Vinay Prasad, MD, CBER* Director] is stunning. I am embargoed by ACIP membership terms from disclosing what I know about this. By Dr. Robert W. Malone (11/29/25)

Vaccine Secrets — Children’s Health Defense

Weather Engineering / Cloud Seeding / Geoengineering / Whatchamacallit

Cloud Seeding Experiment in Idaho: Read

See also Action Items & Information.

Other News

📞 Contact the President and White House (includes sample letters) 🆕

🎶 Too Many Notes (11/23/25)