Big E’s Big Mouth Substack

Big E’s Big Mouth Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
INGRID C DURDEN's avatar
INGRID C DURDEN
14h

the homeless stories are heartbreaking. Another Substacker writes about his tries to help them. MickeyZ. He helps several NYC homeless and describes their struggles to survive, and the disastrous situations that led to them being homeless. It takes a special kind of courage to help them.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Big E
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Big E
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture