Too Many Notes 11/23/25
Day Brighteners (or not)
Friday Funnies: Ding, Dong...The witch is retiring (11/14/25)
Sunday Strip: Sunday Strip: Advanced Fuc_ery Explained (11/16/25, apologies for the title; we’re just passing it along)
A bunny leaps and bounds with joy. This activity is known as a “binky.” (11/19/21, video 21 sec). Why bunnies binky.
Summary of Our Notes
🔥Action Items & Information
🎶Too Many Notes
➿Duplication? Maybe, a Little.
Education, Family & Freedom, DEI
See also Medical Freedom below and related bills in the Idaho Legislature
ICYMI: Idaho School Choice Tax Credit Info Released. What parents must do to collect a school choice tax credit — know the details or you may miss out. By Idaho Rep. Heather Scott (09/13/25)
ICYMI: Education — The Public School Crisis: Higher Payrolls Associated with Worse Student Performance. By Open the Books (09/17/25)
ICYMI: Government should not be in the education business. Why do we keep this failed system in place? By Wayne Hoffman (09/30/25)
ICYMI: Idaho Public Schools & IDLA Online Tax Funded Courses — The $26 Million Question: Why Are Idaho Taxpayers Funding Teachers’ Side Hustles? Under the hoof of the unregulated online learning platform where teachers collect unreported income and taxpayers pay triple what private alternatives charge. By Brian Lenney (11/12/25, last update 11/20/25) 🆕
Idaho Politics & Beyond — A MAN in the YMCA women’s locker room! By Scott Herndon (11/16/25)
Elections & Election Integrity
ICYMI: Voting Guide Updated Regularly
ICYMI: Elections: Choosing the Best Candidates to Run — Op-Ed: Quality Wins.
Fire, Wildfire, Hurricanes, Public Lands
See also “Weather Engineering / Cloud Seeding / Geoengineering / Whatchamacallit” below.
Government, Taxes, Spending, Censorship, Surveillance, Tyranny & Money
See also Recent News about 2025 Idaho State Legislature (above) and related bills in the Idaho Legislature
ICYMI: How To Be an Effective Legislative Advocate. By Dawn Richardson, National Vaccine Information Center (video 50:39, includes transcript)
ICYMI: Follow the money and a whole lot of other stuff on our Resources page
ICYMI: 🪪 REAL ID, a national digital identification, surveillance, and control system. We cover two important videos from Financial Rebellion to help protect against national ID surveillance & control. Please share with friends, family, attorneys general, state and federal legislators. This is a full article that we update as needed.
See also “Idaho Politics” below.
Online Privacy, Digital ID & Surveillance
Surveillance Warning — Roblox Gaming Platform Used by Nearly 36 Million Kids Rolls Out Mandatory Facial Recognition. Roblox is rolling out a new system to verify users’ age by analyzing images of their faces. The company said it will protect children, but critics cited concerns about privacy and data collection. By Brenda Baletti, Ph.D. (11/21/25, includes links to related articles)
AI Data Mining Privacy Warning for Gmail Users — Especially Free Gmail (posted 11/22/25)
Censorship/Surveillance — Google Censored Vaccine Info Long Before COVID — Could It Have Anything to Do With Parent Company Alphabet’s Deep Pharma Ties? Google’s parent company, Alphabet, admitted to Congress that the Biden administration pressured YouTube, owned by Google, to remove videos that didn’t even violate its content policies. Alphabet — which has deep ties to pharma — called the practice “unacceptable and wrong.” But it’s still happening. By Jeremy R. Hammond (11/19/25)
Financial Rebellion — The Coalition To Stop REAL ID. Host: Polly Tommey. Guests: Polly Tommey, Catherine Austin Fitts, Twila Brase, RN, PHN, Carolyn Betts, Esq. (11/13/25, video 01:09:10 includes transcript; segment ends at 59:12)
Idaho Politics & Beyond — Programmable Money. By Idaho Rep. Heather Scott (11/17/25)
Terrorism Funding
🔥 CALL TO ACTION: Idaho Sen. Jim Risch reportedly is holding up H.R.260, a bill that would stop funding for terrorist groups. Contact Sen. Risch (posted 11/21/25)
Homelessness & Family Reunions
Lost in a broken system. Real Change Won’t Come From Bigger Budgets. It Comes From Reconnecting the Homeless to Their Families. By Kevin Dahlgren (11/18/25)
Idaho Politics
ICYMI: Idaho Politics & Beyond — A Petition to Oppose Sharia Law in Idaho (includes links to related articles)
Baby Cyrus & St. Luke’s Lawsuit Updates
ICYMI: Idaho Baby Cyrus, Diego Rodriguez, Ammon Bundy, and St. Luke’s Lawsuit Update (received via email; posted 11/07/25, includes video 09:20)
Departmental Misuse of Appropriated Funds
Idaho Politics & Beyond — Departments Aren’t Banks – Nor Legislatures. By Brett Farruggia. Idaho Freedom Foundation Budget & Tax Policy (11/19/25)
ITD Improvements to State Highway 55 and Banks Lowman Intersection Near Garden Valley, Idaho
Idaho Roadways - Improvements to State Highway 55 Banks Lowman Intersection near Garden Valley, Idaho. Idaho Transportation Division (ITD) is developing plans to improve the SH-55 Banks-Lowman Intersection. This intersection can experience significant traffic increases due to seasonal recreation attractions in the area (posted 11/23/25)
Labrador Letter — Role of Idaho Attorney General’s Office
Idaho Politics & Beyond — Labrador Letter: Inside the Attorney General’s Office. By Idaho Attorney General Raúl Labrador (11/21/25)
Local Politics Matter Most
Idaho Politics & Beyond — Op-Ed: Politics Starts Here. By Idaho GOP Chairwoman Dorothy Moon (11/20/25)
MAGA vs. The Establishment
Idaho Republican Politics & Beyond — Republican Factions. By Brent Regan, Chairman Kootenai County Republican Central Committee (11/14/25)
Marjorie Taylor Greene and Idaho Senator Glenneda Zuiderveld — Strong Voices for Difficult Times
MTG Resignation from US Congress + Courageous Idaho Senator Glenneda Zuiderveld (posted 11/23/25)Medicaid Expansion & Launch
How to get Idaho’s State Spending Back on Track. By Fred Birnbaum, Idaho Freedom Foundation Budget & Tax, Coronavirus, Policy (11/20/25)
Idaho Politics: Medicaid — Repealing Medicaid Expansion Is the Right Move for Idaho. By Fred Birnbaum (11/18/25)
Fred Birnbaum explains that shrinking the size and scope of the federal government while growing it is an endless circle that must be broken if we are ever to rein in federal deficit spending.
Repealing Medicaid expansion to able-bodied adults in Idaho is the logical first step. We also must reject Governor Little’s recent push to use $1 billion federal money to increase funding for rural healthcare access. Most rural residents don’t need or want this added spending or control over health care.
Programmable Money
Idaho Politics & Beyond — Programmable Money. By Idaho Rep. Heather Scott (11/17/25)
Qatari Training Facility at Mountain Home AFB
The Qatar Discussion at the Federalism Committee Meeting. What Senator Risch and Colonel Gunter told lawmakers about the Qatari training facility at Mountain Home AFB. By Idaho Gang of Eight (11/17/25; images from article + Bryan Hyde’s related video)
Illegal Immigration
Read more about illegal immigration.
Idaho Illegal Immigration & Beyond — Mayor McLean’s Boise, Where Children are Killed by Illegal Immigrants Because of her Policies. By: Ian MacDonald (11/18/25, includes story and several videos)
Medical Freedom, COVID-19, Health Issues & Vaccine Injury
DISCLAIMER: We are not doctors, nurses, or pharmacists. We are NOT endorsing any source, supplement, miracle cure, or drug. This is for educational purposes and is not medical advice.
See also related bills in the Idaho Legislature and Action Items & Information.
🔥FDA: VACCINE PACKAGE INSERTS & PRODUCT APPROVALS: Read
🔥FDA: Adverse Event Reporting System (FAERS) Public Dashboard: Read
🔥FDA: Adverse Event Reporting System (FAERS) Public Dashboard for Cosmetics: Read
🔥HHS/CDC/FDA VAERS data (OPENVaers): Read
ICYMI: Health Freedom & Other Solutions for Idaho & Beyond (updated regularly)
ICYMI: Health Resources (updated regularly) including Cancer Care, Chlorine Dioxide, Covid Essential Links, DMSO, Independent Medical Resources, Financial Rebellion / Solari Selected Resources, Medical Preparedness & Products, Electromagnetic Radiation & Wireless (plus 5G)
5G Cell Towers
ICYMI: 5G Action Items (new item added 11/17/25)
Children’s Health Defense (CHD) & The Defender
Substack Note posted 07/19/25. Children’s Health Defense, CHD TV, and “The Defender” do such a good job covering current health news that we’ll likely be sharing only the most special action items on our Substack and Substack Notes. Please sign up for daily updates sent right to your inbox (you can choose how much or how little they send).
CHD Main Site: Visit Children's Health Defense
The Defender: Read the Latest News in the Defender | Sign Up for the Latest (and best) In-Depth News Delivered to Your Email Inbox
CHD.TV: Watch the Latest Videos on CHD TV | Sign Up for Latest CHD TV Updates Delivered to your Email Inbox
COVID, Shots & “Vaccines”
See also Action Items & Information and Covid Essential Links.
🚫💉STOP THE SHOTS! Remove Big Pharma Vaccine Liability Protections
Books, Films, Interviews
ICYMI: Vaccines, Amen: Exclusive Interview with Aaron Siri. Host: Mary Holland, Esq. Guest Aaron Siri, Esq. Additional updates as needed (latest update 11/19/25)
ICYMI: ‘Vaccines and the Diseases They Target: An Analysis of Vaccine Safety and Epidemiology’ (the Silver Booklet). By Physicians for Informed Consent (PIC). Updated 08/21/25
Please share these films with everyone you know!
ICYMI: Follow the Silenced. Heartbreaking journey of brave Americans who trusted the science, only to have their lives forever changed by devastating side effects of shots from early COVID vaccine trials. These people were smeared, slandered, and pushed into the shadows. When Big Pharma and government turned their backs, they found strength in each other and refused to let the truth be silenced. (more details)
ICYMI: An Inconvenient Study. In 2016, journalist Del Bigtree challenged Dr. Marcus Zervos, head of infectious disease at Henry Ford Health, to conduct a thorough vaxxed vs. unvaxxed study. Dr. Zervos ran the study to prove Del wrong, but refused to publish because the results proved inconvenient: Vaxxed were far less healthy than Unvaxxed. (video 01:20:36, more details)
ICYMI: Getting to the root cause of post-pandemic illnesses.
COVID Shots — Experts Weigh In But Chelan-Douglas Washington Health District Ignores
Science Presentation to Chelan-Douglas Washington Health District to Remove COVID-19 Shots from Clinics. Chelan-Douglas Washington Board of Health votes against best available science. Informed Choice Washington (09/15/25, video 54:06).
When will people stop believing in vaccine religion and start listening to the science, not to mention their own lying eyes showing evidence of death and disability from these experimental gene therapy shots?
Hospital Protocol Deaths — The Betrayal Project Stories
Hospital Murders & Attempted Murder — The Day a Husband Stormed an ICU: A True Story of Courage, Betrayal, and Survival. Host: Dr. Mary Talley Bowden MD. Guests: Gail and Brad Seiler and Betrayal Project USA (11/20/25, article + video 01:19:19 includes transcript)
Medical Murder During COVID — One Voice from The Betrayal Project (posted 11/18/25, video 56:37)
Highwire / Informed Consent Action Network (ICAN) / ICANDecide.org
Substack Note (posted 09/23/25). The Highwire and Informed Consent Action Network (ICAN) do a superb job covering news dedicated to Informed Consent and the Eradication of Man-made Disease. So, you don’t need us to duplicate and share all the information they offer. Instead, we’ll share only the most crucial action items on our Substack and Substack Notes.
ICAN website: icandecide.org
The Highwire website: thehighwire.com
Independent Medical Alliance
Independent Medical Alliance (IMA) Website | Subscribe to IMA Substack
Prevention and treatment strategies: Brain Health | Cancer Care | Depression & Mental Health | Fasting & Healthy Eating | Insulin Resistance | Sepsis
MAHA Views — Is Make America Healthy Again Alive or Dead (Depends on Whom you Ask)
MAHA Views — The Quiet Subversion and Capture of MAHA. A statement from Dr. Steven Hatfill. By Mary Talley Bowden MD (11/19/25)
Medical Testing & Overdiagnosis
ICYMI: Overdiagnosed: Making People Sick in the Pursuit of Health (2011). By H. Gilbert Welch, Lisa Schwartz and Steve Woloshin - 30 Q&As - Unbekoming Book Summary (10/30/25)
Medicare Advantage Plans Bilking Consumers & Taxpayers
A Trillion-Dollar “Advantage”: How Private Insurers Are Bilking Medicare and Taxpayers. By Open The Books (OTB) (11/19/25)
MRNA Moratorium — Call for Action
Moratorium for mRNA Injections and The National Movement. Babies dying after maternal vaccination. The Covid Injection and other mRNA technology for communicable diseases are anything but “safe and effective.” The ‘clarion call’ for a National Moratorium is gaining momentum. Intentional w/Mic Meow. Host: Mic Meow. Guests: Oklahoma Senator Shane Jett, Laura Demaray, BA, RN, CWON, Nicolas Hulscher, MPH (11/18/25, video 01:09:04)
Salt Secrets — A Midwestern Doctor
What They Never Tell Us About Salt. Why natural salt is essential for health. This is an abridged version of a previous article about how medicine has waged a war against critical sources of health including salt and sunlight while avoiding discussing the real causes of diseases. A Midwestern Doctor (AMD) explains how medicine relentlessly focuses on the dangers of salt despite little evidence to support this position. By A Midwestern Doctor (11/13/25)
Vaccines & Autism
VACCINES & Autism: CDC Now Says Vaccines May Cause Autism. Children’s Health Defense (CHD). Speakers: Polly Tommey, Brian Hooker, Ph.D. and Mary Holland, Esq.
CDC finally (kinda sorta) comes clean about vaccines and autism. The CDC, under direction from HHS Secretary Robert F. Kenney Jr., recently changed its website, stating there is no evidence supporting the claim that vaccines do not cause autism. Many parents, scientists, doctors, lawyers and other advocates have been calling for transparency on this topic for decades. (11/20/25, video 11:12 includes transcript)
Vaccines & Pediatric Perspectives — Empowering New Parents (Just Say NO to Vaccines!)
Pediatric Perspectives / Mothers 2 Be — Empowering New Parents. You Can Have Healthier Babies WITHOUT Vaccines! Host: Bella Yon MSc, NTP. Guest: Dr. Paul Thomas, MD (11/15/25, video 55:39 includes transcript; main segment ends at 28:58 followed by a heartfelt testimonial from a Mom whose 4 children were injured by vaccines and one died shortly after receiving a battery of them)
Vaccine Religion — A Midwestern Doctor
Why Have Vaccines Become a Religion? How vaccines became the holy water of Western civilization. By A Midwestern Doctor (11/16/25)
Vaccine Secrets — Children’s Health Defense
ICYMI: Children’s Health Defense — Vaccine Secrets (posted 11/17/25, includes 22 minute video, full video broken into nineteen “chapters,” and accompanying articles for each chapter)
ICYMI: VACCINE SECRETS EXPOSED! Murder Mysteries too. Deadly Secrets & Monkey Business. Host: Polly Tommey. Guest: Dr. Suzanne Humphries, MD (11/12/25, video 01:40:38, includes transcript and detailed slides)
Weather Engineering / Cloud Seeding / Geoengineering / Whatchamacallit
ICYMI: Cloud Seeding Experiment in Idaho (updated regularly)
ICYMI: Is there a Climate Emergency? 1992 Scientists declare, "There is no climate emergency."
ICYMI: Geoengineering: Who’s Behind It and How We Stop It. Dark MAHA on X.
ICYMI: Flaws in 150 Years of Global Temperature Data Blow Holes in Global Warming Narrative.
ICYMI: Geoengineering is the Next Pandemic. Plus Getting big Pharma under control. By Clayton J. Baker, MD. America Out Loud News (08/22/25, podcast 58 min)
ICYMI: Weather Engineering & Geoengineering Bans CAN Work at the State Level! Florida just proved it.
ICYMI: Physicians take a stand against geoengineering. By Clayton J. Baker, MD
ICYMI: Geoengineering, Weather Modification, and the Five Horsemen of the Apocalypse + Action Items — Stop geoengineering with Missouri Clean Skies. Host: Clayton J. Baker, MD. Guests: Michael Hogan and Kaley
ICYMI: Geoengineering is big business: A look into geoengineering startup companies. By Clayton J. Baker, MD. America Out Loud (11/04/25, article + podcast 58 min)
See also Action Items & Information.
Other News
Marjorie Taylor Greene and Idaho Senator Glenneda Zuiderveld — Strong Voices for Difficult Times
📞Contact the President and White House (includes sample letters) 🆕
🎶 Too Many Notes (11/16/25)
