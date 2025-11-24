Disclaimer

Notes & Quotes

Day Brighteners (or not)

Summary of Our Notes

🔥Action Items & Information We've moved our collection of important calls to action here. Please pick something you care about and do something. We'd all be grateful for your help.

Education, Family & Freedom, DEI

Elections & Election Integrity

Fire, Wildfire, Hurricanes, Public Lands

Government, Taxes, Spending, Censorship, Surveillance, Tyranny & Money

Online Privacy, Digital ID & Surveillance

Surveillance Warning — Roblox Gaming Platform Used by Nearly 36 Million Kids Rolls Out Mandatory Facial Recognition. Roblox is rolling out a new system to verify users’ age by analyzing images of their faces. The company said it will protect children, but critics cited concerns about privacy and data collection. By Brenda Baletti, Ph.D. (11/21/25, includes links to related articles)

Censorship/Surveillance — Google Censored Vaccine Info Long Before COVID — Could It Have Anything to Do With Parent Company Alphabet’s Deep Pharma Ties? Google’s parent company, Alphabet, admitted to Congress that the Biden administration pressured YouTube, owned by Google, to remove videos that didn’t even violate its content policies. Alphabet — which has deep ties to pharma — called the practice “unacceptable and wrong.” But it’s still happening. By Jeremy R. Hammond (11/19/25)

Financial Rebellion — The Coalition To Stop REAL ID. Host: Polly Tommey. Guests: Polly Tommey, Catherine Austin Fitts, Twila Brase, RN, PHN, Carolyn Betts, Esq. (11/13/25, video 01:09:10 includes transcript; segment ends at 59:12)

Idaho Politics & Beyond — Programmable Money. By Idaho Rep. Heather Scott (11/17/25)

Terrorism Funding

🔥 CALL TO ACTION: Idaho Sen. Jim Risch reportedly is holding up H.R.260, a bill that would stop funding for terrorist groups. Contact Sen. Risch (posted 11/21/25)

Homelessness & Family Reunions

Idaho Politics

ICYMI: Idaho Politics & Beyond — A Petition to Oppose Sharia Law in Idaho (includes links to related articles)

Baby Cyrus & St. Luke’s Lawsuit Updates

Departmental Misuse of Appropriated Funds

Idaho Politics & Beyond — Departments Aren’t Banks – Nor Legislatures. By Brett Farruggia. Idaho Freedom Foundation Budget & Tax Policy (11/19/25)

ITD Improvements to State Highway 55 and Banks Lowman Intersection Near Garden Valley, Idaho

Idaho Roadways - Improvements to State Highway 55 Banks Lowman Intersection near Garden Valley, Idaho. Idaho Transportation Division (ITD) is developing plans to improve the SH-55 Banks-Lowman Intersection. This intersection can experience significant traffic increases due to seasonal recreation attractions in the area (posted 11/23/25)

Labrador Letter — Role of Idaho Attorney General’s Office

Local Politics Matter Most

Idaho Politics & Beyond — Op-Ed: Politics Starts Here. By Idaho GOP Chairwoman Dorothy Moon (11/20/25)

MAGA vs. The Establishment

Idaho Republican Politics & Beyond — Republican Factions. By Brent Regan, Chairman Kootenai County Republican Central Committee (11/14/25)

Marjorie Taylor Greene and Idaho Senator Glenneda Zuiderveld — Strong Voices for Difficult Times

MTG Resignation from US Congress + Courageous Idaho Senator Glenneda Zuiderveld (posted 11/23/25)Medicaid Expansion & Launch

How to get Idaho’s State Spending Back on Track. By Fred Birnbaum, Idaho Freedom Foundation Budget & Tax, Coronavirus, Policy (11/20/25)

Idaho Politics: Medicaid — Repealing Medicaid Expansion Is the Right Move for Idaho. By Fred Birnbaum (11/18/25) Fred Birnbaum explains that shrinking the size and scope of the federal government while growing it is an endless circle that must be broken if we are ever to rein in federal deficit spending. Repealing Medicaid expansion to able-bodied adults in Idaho is the logical first step. We also must reject Governor Little’s recent push to use $1 billion federal money to increase funding for rural healthcare access. Most rural residents don’t need or want this added spending or control over health care.

Programmable Money

Idaho Politics & Beyond — Programmable Money. By Idaho Rep. Heather Scott (11/17/25)

Qatari Training Facility at Mountain Home AFB

The Qatar Discussion at the Federalism Committee Meeting. What Senator Risch and Colonel Gunter told lawmakers about the Qatari training facility at Mountain Home AFB. By Idaho Gang of Eight (11/17/25; images from article + Bryan Hyde’s related video)

Illegal Immigration

Medical Freedom, COVID-19, Health Issues & Vaccine Injury

DISCLAIMER: We are not doctors, nurses, or pharmacists. We are NOT endorsing any source, supplement, miracle cure, or drug. This is for educational purposes and is not medical advice.

5G Cell Towers

Children’s Health Defense (CHD) & The Defender

COVID, Shots & “Vaccines”

🚫💉STOP THE SHOTS! Remove Big Pharma Vaccine Liability Protections

COVID Shots — Experts Weigh In But Chelan-Douglas Washington Health District Ignores

Science Presentation to Chelan-Douglas Washington Health District to Remove COVID-19 Shots from Clinics. Chelan-Douglas Washington Board of Health votes against best available science. Informed Choice Washington (09/15/25, video 54:06). When will people stop believing in vaccine religion and start listening to the science, not to mention their own lying eyes showing evidence of death and disability from these experimental gene therapy shots?

Hospital Protocol Deaths — The Betrayal Project Stories

Hospital Murders & Attempted Murder — The Day a Husband Stormed an ICU: A True Story of Courage, Betrayal, and Survival. Host: Dr. Mary Talley Bowden MD. Guests: Gail and Brad Seiler and Betrayal Project USA (11/20/25, article + video 01:19:19 includes transcript)

Highwire / Informed Consent Action Network (ICAN) / ICANDecide.org

Independent Medical Alliance

MAHA Views — Is Make America Healthy Again Alive or Dead (Depends on Whom you Ask)

MAHA Views — The Quiet Subversion and Capture of MAHA. A statement from Dr. Steven Hatfill. By Mary Talley Bowden MD (11/19/25)

Medical Testing & Overdiagnosis

ICYMI: Overdiagnosed: Making People Sick in the Pursuit of Health (2011). By H. Gilbert Welch, Lisa Schwartz and Steve Woloshin - 30 Q&As - Unbekoming Book Summary (10/30/25)

Medicare Advantage Plans Bilking Consumers & Taxpayers

A Trillion-Dollar “Advantage”: How Private Insurers Are Bilking Medicare and Taxpayers. By Open The Books (OTB) (11/19/25)

MRNA Moratorium — Call for Action

Moratorium for mRNA Injections and The National Movement. Babies dying after maternal vaccination. The Covid Injection and other mRNA technology for communicable diseases are anything but “safe and effective.” The ‘clarion call’ for a National Moratorium is gaining momentum. Intentional w/Mic Meow. Host: Mic Meow. Guests: Oklahoma Senator Shane Jett, Laura Demaray, BA, RN, CWON, Nicolas Hulscher, MPH (11/18/25, video 01:09:04)

Salt Secrets — A Midwestern Doctor

What They Never Tell Us About Salt. Why natural salt is essential for health. This is an abridged version of a previous article about how medicine has waged a war against critical sources of health including salt and sunlight while avoiding discussing the real causes of diseases. A Midwestern Doctor (AMD) explains how medicine relentlessly focuses on the dangers of salt despite little evidence to support this position. By A Midwestern Doctor (11/13/25)

Vaccines & Autism

VACCINES & Autism: CDC Now Says Vaccines May Cause Autism. Children’s Health Defense (CHD). Speakers: Polly Tommey, Brian Hooker, Ph.D. and Mary Holland, Esq. CDC finally (kinda sorta) comes clean about vaccines and autism. The CDC, under direction from HHS Secretary Robert F. Kenney Jr., recently changed its website, stating there is no evidence supporting the claim that vaccines do not cause autism. Many parents, scientists, doctors, lawyers and other advocates have been calling for transparency on this topic for decades. (11/20/25, video 11:12 includes transcript)

Vaccines & Pediatric Perspectives — Empowering New Parents (Just Say NO to Vaccines!)

Pediatric Perspectives / Mothers 2 Be — Empowering New Parents. You Can Have Healthier Babies WITHOUT Vaccines! Host: Bella Yon MSc, NTP. Guest: Dr. Paul Thomas, MD (11/15/25, video 55:39 includes transcript; main segment ends at 28:58 followed by a heartfelt testimonial from a Mom whose 4 children were injured by vaccines and one died shortly after receiving a battery of them)

Vaccine Religion — A Midwestern Doctor

Why Have Vaccines Become a Religion? How vaccines became the holy water of Western civilization.

Why Have Vaccines Become a Religion? How vaccines became the holy water of Western civilization. By A Midwestern Doctor (11/16/25)

Vaccine Secrets — Children’s Health Defense

Weather Engineering / Cloud Seeding / Geoengineering / Whatchamacallit

Cloud Seeding Experiment in Idaho: Read

Other News

Marjorie Taylor Greene and Idaho Senator Glenneda Zuiderveld — Strong Voices for Difficult Times

🎶 Too Many Notes (11/16/25)