Disclaimer

Notes & Quotes

Please share on social media (Facebook, LinkedIn, Bluesky, X, etc.), restack, or tell others via email.

🙏 Dear Readers, Please like our Notes and Posts, please click LIKE to let us know. Then share on social media (Facebook, LinkedIn, Bluesky, X, etc.), restack, or tell others via email. Share We aren’t part of the social media universe, so we rely on the kindness of readers to share anything you consider worthy of a wider audience. Thank you so much! 👉 More ways to share.

✅ Check Out our RESOURCES

📖 GUIDE for New Readers

🔎 Search our Substack

🤓 Read our Notes

Day Brighteners (or not)

Source for images below: Robert W Malone MD, MS

Day Brighteners (or not)

Ostrich Slaughter in Canada

Ostrich Slaughter in Canada. Above images from Sunday Strip | Related Substack Note

Capybaras and Alpacas Coexist (11/09/25, video 22 sec)

Porcine Cuteness on Steroids (11/10/25, video 14 sec)

Bedtime for Bunny (11/05/25, video 7 sec)

Summary of Our Notes

Many of the notes listed below include comments and links to additional reading, watching and listening. All link to the original articles or videos.

🔥Action Items & Information We’ve moved our collection of important calls to action here. Please pick something you care about and do something. We’d all be grateful for your help. 🎶Too Many Notes Find “Too Many Notes” at the top of the menu bar. Or, click here. See "Too Many Notes" Introduction for New Readers for details. ➿Duplication? Maybe, a Little. Some items below may appear in multiple categories. This is intentional. Of course, we don’t expect you to read them more than once unless you love them so much that you just can’t help yourself.

Education, Family & Freedom, DEI

See also Medical Freedom below and related bills in the Idaho Legislature

Idaho Public Schools & IDLA Online Tax Funded Courses — The $26 Million Question: Why Are Idaho Taxpayers Funding Teachers’ Side Hustles? Under the hoof of the unregulated online learning platform where teachers collect unreported income and taxpayers pay triple what private alternatives charge. By Brian Lenney (11/12/25)

Elections & Election Integrity

Fire, Wildfire, Hurricanes, Public Lands

See also “Weather Engineering / Cloud Seeding / Geoengineering / Whatchamacallit” below.

Government, Taxes, Spending, Surveillance, Tyranny & Money

See also Recent News about 2025 Idaho State Legislature (above) and related bills in the Idaho Legislature

See also “Idaho Politics” below.

Financial Rebellion — Freedom: Playing To Win. Host: Polly Tommey. Guests: Catherine Austin Fitts and Carolyn Betts, Esq. (11/06/25, video 01:09:04 includes transcript). Learn how digital ID and programmable money will steal your freedom as you’re swept into the digital control grid.

Homelessness & Homeless Industrial Complex

Homelessness — Portland, OR and Beyond: A $724 Million Failure. Inside Portland’s $724 Million Homeless Industrial Complex That Profits from Pain, Not Progress. By Kevin Dahlgren (11/11/25)

Idaho Politics

ICYMI: Idaho Politics & Beyond — A Petition to Oppose Sharia Law in Idaho (includes links to related articles)

“Affordable” Housing

Idaho Politics — Housing in Idaho: Problems and Real Solutions. By Nichols for Idaho, Senator Tammy Nichols (11/10/25)

Baby Cyrus & St. Luke’s Lawsuit Updates

Events

Campaign Kickoff for State Rep. Kent Marmon and Lucas Cayler

Idaho Politics & Elections — The 2026 Primary is Only Seven Months Away! We’re gearing up now for the campaign ahead, and we hope you’ll jump on board to help! By Idaho Rep. Kent Marmon + Rep. Lucas Cayler, District 11 (11/04/25)

Telephone Town Hall — Congressman Russ Fulcher

Who: Idaho Congressman Russ Fulcher (District 1)

What: Telephone Town Hall When: Tuesday, Nov. 18, 2025 at 6pm MT, 5pm PT How: Phone 833-998-1718 on the above date and time

Gang of Eight Substack — We’ve Moved

Idaho Politics — When Government Becomes God. And the few still willing to say, “No, it’s not.” By Idaho Gang of Eight (11/12/25)

Hispanic Commission — What!

Idaho Politics — Senator Lenney Formally Requests Explanation for $546,400 Hispanic Commission While Scotch-Irish Receive Zero State Recognition. By Idaho Senator Brian Lenney (11/12/25)

Idaho Freedom Foundation Weekly Wrap-Up

Idaho Power

Illegal Immigration

Read more about illegal immigration.

Illegal Immigration, ICE Protests in Idaho and Beyond — Idaho Freedom Foundation Receives ICEy Reception at Boise, Idaho Protest. By Ron Nate (11/10/25, video 07:46 includes transcript)

Illegal Immigration + Idaho Connection — How Idaho Got Flooded with 7,750+ Third-World “Refugees” While 13M+ Illegals Invaded America Under Bipartisan Open-Border Schemes. They told you Idaho was “safe.” They lied. By Idaho Senator Brian Lenney (11/10/25)

Medical Education & Potential Medical School Purchase

Idaho Politics & Medicine — How a terrible idea gets legs. Idaho’s venture into owning its own medical school. By Wayne Hoffman (11/10/25) “Before policymakers settle on the idea of the state government owning its own medical school, the first conversation — the one that nearly everyone seems to skip — is: since when is it the proper role of government to run a medical training program?”

Medical Freedom, COVID-19, Health Issues & Vaccine Injury

DISCLAIMER: We are not doctors, nurses, or pharmacists. We are NOT endorsing any source, supplement, miracle cure, or drug. This is for educational purposes and is not medical advice.

See also related bills in the Idaho Legislature and Action Items & Information.

5G Cell Towers

Avian Flu & “Pandemic Prevention” Measures = Ostrich Slaughter

Ostriches Executed in Canada for No Good Reason. The children are watching. By Dr. Robert W. Malone and Dr. Jill Glasspool Malone (11/08/25). 11/14/25 update includes description and link to The Highwire Episode 450: Broken Faith, which discusses this heart wrenching destruction of healthy birds by Canadian Food Inspection Agency.

Children’s Health Defense (CHD) & The Defender

Substack Note posted 07/19/25. Children’s Health Defense, CHD TV, and “The Defender” do such a good job covering current health news that we’ll likely be sharing only the most special action items on our Substack and Substack Notes. Please sign up for daily updates sent right to your inbox (you can choose how much or how little they send).

Cancer & Ivermectin

Cancer Fighter: Ivermectin. Really? By Michael Turner M.D. (11/07/25). Check out this entertaining yet fact filled, thoroughly-referenced, and somewhat sciencey (acronym-filled) article by Dr. Michael Turner about using ivermectin to fight cancer and other maladies.

COVID, Shots & “Vaccines”

See also Action Items & Information and Covid Essential Links.

🚫💉STOP THE SHOTS! Remove Big Pharma Vaccine Liability Protections

Covid Corruption — Interview with Dr. Mccullough

Pediatric Perspectives — COVID Corruption with Peter McCullough, M.D. Host: Dr. Paul Thomas, MD. Guest: Dr. Peter McCullough (11/08/25, video 50:52 includes transcript; McCullough segment ends at 31:30 timestamp)

Covid Corruption Redux — Studies Analyzed

Covid “Vaccine” Adverse Effects & PCR Fakery Revealed — Three enormous new studies prove the conspiracy theorists were right, Q&A 174. America Out Loud. Host: Malcolm Out Loud. Guest: Nicolas Hulscher, MPH (11/13/25, article + podcast 58 min)

HHS Insiders Fired and Speaking Out: Gray Delany, Steven Hatfill

Health & Human Services (HHS), Fired Insiders, and RFK Jr’s Challenges — Internal Sabotage at HHS: Revelations from Fired Insiders. Host: Mary Talley Bowden MD. Guests: Gray Delany and Dr. Steven Hatfill (11/15/25, article + video 01:08:03 includes transcript)

Health Insurance, ObamaCare, United Health Debacle & a Way Forward

Health Insurance — A Corrupt Model that Must Change.

Health Insurance — A Corrupt Model that Must Change. UnitedHealth’s $288 Billion Wipeout by Dutch Rojas and Why We Must Reform Healthcare Now by Jeffrey Tucker (posted 11/13/25) We summarize two presentations that reveal how American health insurance hurts and bankrupts individuals and taxpayers — with much harm resulting from the ObamaCare system passed with help from Rep. Nancy who famously said:

“We have to pass the [health care] bill so that you can find out what is in it.” Quoted in House Ways and Means Report titled “What’s in the Bill — Read it and Weep” (03/19/2010): tinyurl.com/ymp4esar.

We believe today’s health insurance models are the road to Hell, not Health. — Big E

Highwire / Informed Consent Action Network (ICAN) / ICANDecide.org

Substack Note (posted 09/23/25). The Highwire and Informed Consent Action Network (ICAN) do a superb job covering news dedicated to Informed Consent and the Eradication of Man-made Disease. So, you don’t need us to duplicate and share all the information they offer. Instead, we’ll share only the most crucial action items on our Substack and Substack Notes.

ICAN website: icandecide.org

The Highwire website: thehighwire.com

Hot Vaccine Lots throughout History

The Century of Forgotten Vaccine Hot Lot Disasters. How the mantra of “safe and effective” has shielded countless compromised products from scrutiny and led to the same disasters continuously repeating. By A Midwestern Doctor (09/25/25)

Independent Medical Alliance

Independent Medical Alliance (IMA) Website | Subscribe to IMA Substack

Prevention and treatment strategies: Brain Health | Cancer Care | Depression & Mental Health | Fasting & Healthy Eating | Insulin Resistance | Sepsis

Medical Testing & Overdiagnosis

ICYMI: Overdiagnosed: Making People Sick in the Pursuit of Health (2011). By H. Gilbert Welch, Lisa Schwartz and Steve Woloshin - 30 Q&As - Unbekoming Book Summary (10/30/25)

MMRV Vaccine of the Week

Vaccine of the Week: MMRV - ProQuad - Measles, Mumps, Rubella, Varicella. By Heather Ray Children’s Health Defense (11/10/25, video 36:53; does not include transcript, but you can find one from another combined presentation at 32 min timestamp here: tinyurl.com/373n4z8y) ProQuad is an MMRV vaccine, commonly administered to children between one and twelve years of age. Heather Ray from CHD’s Science Department discusses this shot and the viruses it claims to protect against — including dosing, ingredients, contraindications, shedding, contagiousness, symptoms and risk factors. Learn what many parents might not consider and most healthcare professionals fail to mention before administering this shot.

Newborn Genetic Screening

Newborn genetic screening - Say NO! Here is how, a state-by-state guide. By Sasha Latypova (11/12/25)

Red Light Therapy Benefits

DEHAY: The Benefits of Red Light Therapy. By Savanna DeHay (11/03/25, includes many linked sources). Red light therapy is an innovative tool that has been around since the end of the 1800s. This non-invasive therapy stimulates cellular regeneration, allowing the body to heal and detoxify. It can minimize and aid in recovery from skin conditions, wounds, pain, sleep issues, hormonal dysfunction, and even traumatic brain injury with consistent use.

VACCINE SECRETS EXPOSED! Murder Mysteries too. Deadly Secrets & Monkey Business. Host: Polly Tommey. Guest: Dr. Suzanne Humphries, MD (11/12/25, video 01:40:38, includes transcript and detailed slides)

If you watch and share only one video about vaccines, murder, intrigue, government black ops, and deadly vaccine witches brews throughout the ages, please let it be this one! This may sound like fiction, but it’s not.

Vaccine Secrets — Children’s Health Defense

ICYMI: Children’s Health Defense — Vaccine Secrets (posted 11/17/25, includes 22 minute video, full video broken into nineteen “chapters,” and accompanying articles for each chapter)

Weather Engineering / Cloud Seeding / Geoengineering / Whatchamacallit

Cloud Seeding Experiment in Idaho: Read

See also Action Items & Information.

Other News

🩺🏛️🥔 Too Many Notes (11/09/25)