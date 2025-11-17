Big E’s Big Mouth Substack

Big E’s Big Mouth Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Neural Foundry's avatar
Neural Foundry
6h

The $26 million question about Idaho teachers' side hustles through IDLA is eye opening. When public servants are profiting unreported from taxpayer funded platforms while charging triple what private alternatives cost, somethng has gone very wrong. Transparency and acountability should be baseline expectations, not radical demands.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Big E
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Big E
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture