Education, Family & Freedom, DEI
See also Medical Freedom below and related bills in the Idaho Legislature
ICYMI: Idaho School Choice Tax Credit Info Released. What parents must do to collect a school choice tax credit — know the details or you may miss out. By Idaho Rep. Heather Scott (09/13/25)
ICYMI: Education — The Public School Crisis: Higher Payrolls Associated with Worse Student Performance. By Open the Books (09/17/25)
ICYMI: Government should not be in the education business. Why do we keep this failed system in place? By Wayne Hoffman (09/30/25)
Idaho Public Schools & IDLA Online Tax Funded Courses — The $26 Million Question: Why Are Idaho Taxpayers Funding Teachers’ Side Hustles? Under the hoof of the unregulated online learning platform where teachers collect unreported income and taxpayers pay triple what private alternatives charge. By Brian Lenney (11/12/25)
Elections & Election Integrity
ICYMI: Voting Guide Updated Regularly
ICYMI: Elections: Choosing the Best Candidates to Run — Op-Ed: Quality Wins.
ICYMI: Idaho Elections — MCGRANE: Local Elections Are Coming Up: Here’s What You Need to Know. By Idaho Secretary of State Phil McGrane (09/27/25)
Fire, Wildfire, Hurricanes, Public Lands
See also “Weather Engineering / Cloud Seeding / Geoengineering / Whatchamacallit” below.
Government, Taxes, Spending, Surveillance, Tyranny & Money
See also Recent News about 2025 Idaho State Legislature (above) and related bills in the Idaho Legislature
ICYMI: How To Be an Effective Legislative Advocate. By Dawn Richardson, National Vaccine Information Center (video 50:39, includes transcript)
ICYMI: Follow the money and a whole lot of other stuff on our Resources page
ICYMI: 🪪 REAL ID, a national digital identification, surveillance, and control system. We cover two important videos from Financial Rebellion to help protect against national ID surveillance & control. Please share with friends, family, attorneys general, state and federal legislators. This is a full article that we update as needed.
See also “Idaho Politics” below.
Federal Spending — The Swamp Got Bigger, Better Paid & More Secretive Since 2020. By Open the Books (11/14/25)
Financial Rebellion — Freedom: Playing To Win. Host: Polly Tommey. Guests: Catherine Austin Fitts and Carolyn Betts, Esq. (11/06/25, video 01:09:04 includes transcript). Learn how digital ID and programmable money will steal your freedom as you’re swept into the digital control grid.
Homelessness & Homeless Industrial Complex
Homelessness — Portland, OR and Beyond: A $724 Million Failure. Inside Portland’s $724 Million Homeless Industrial Complex That Profits from Pain, Not Progress. By Kevin Dahlgren (11/11/25)
Idaho Politics
ICYMI: Idaho Politics & Beyond — A Petition to Oppose Sharia Law in Idaho (includes links to related articles)
“Affordable” Housing
Idaho Politics — Housing in Idaho: Problems and Real Solutions. By Nichols for Idaho, Senator Tammy Nichols (11/10/25)
Baby Cyrus & St. Luke’s Lawsuit Updates
ICYMI: Idaho Baby Cyrus, Diego Rodriguez, Ammon Bundy, and St. Luke’s Lawsuit Update (received via email; posted 11/07/25, includes video 09:20)
Events
Campaign Kickoff for State Rep. Kent Marmon and Lucas Cayler
Idaho Politics & Elections — The 2026 Primary is Only Seven Months Away! We’re gearing up now for the campaign ahead, and we hope you’ll jump on board to help! By Idaho Rep. Kent Marmon + Rep. Lucas Cayler, District 11 (11/04/25)
Telephone Town Hall — Congressman Russ Fulcher
Who: Idaho Congressman Russ Fulcher (District 1)
What: Telephone Town Hall
When: Tuesday, Nov. 18, 2025 at 6pm MT, 5pm PT
How: Phone 833-998-1718 on the above date and time
Gang of Eight Substack — We’ve Moved
Idaho Politics — When Government Becomes God. And the few still willing to say, “No, it’s not.” By Idaho Gang of Eight (11/12/25)
Hispanic Commission — What!
Idaho Politics — Senator Lenney Formally Requests Explanation for $546,400 Hispanic Commission While Scotch-Irish Receive Zero State Recognition. By Idaho Senator Brian Lenney (11/12/25)
Idaho Freedom Foundation Weekly Wrap-Up
Idaho Freedom Foundation — Ron’s Weekly Wind-Up: A Socialist in America (11/12/25, video 10:31 includes transcript)
Idaho Power
ICYMI: Idaho Power — TELL IDAHO PUBLIC UTILITIES COMMISSION NO! Idaho Power’s Rate Hike: Who Pays the Price? (updated as needed; last update 11/07/25)
Illegal Immigration
Read more about illegal immigration.
Illegal Immigration, ICE Protests in Idaho and Beyond — Idaho Freedom Foundation Receives ICEy Reception at Boise, Idaho Protest. By Ron Nate (11/10/25, video 07:46 includes transcript)
Illegal Immigration + Idaho Connection — How Idaho Got Flooded with 7,750+ Third-World “Refugees” While 13M+ Illegals Invaded America Under Bipartisan Open-Border Schemes. They told you Idaho was “safe.” They lied. By Idaho Senator Brian Lenney (11/10/25)
Medical Education & Potential Medical School Purchase
Idaho Politics & Medicine — How a terrible idea gets legs. Idaho’s venture into owning its own medical school. By Wayne Hoffman (11/10/25)
“Before policymakers settle on the idea of the state government owning its own medical school, the first conversation — the one that nearly everyone seems to skip — is: since when is it the proper role of government to run a medical training program?”
Medical Freedom, COVID-19, Health Issues & Vaccine Injury
DISCLAIMER: We are not doctors, nurses, or pharmacists. We are NOT endorsing any source, supplement, miracle cure, or drug. This is for educational purposes and is not medical advice.
See also related bills in the Idaho Legislature and Action Items & Information.
🔥FDA: VACCINE PACKAGE INSERTS & PRODUCT APPROVALS: Read
🔥FDA: Adverse Event Reporting System (FAERS) Public Dashboard: Read
🔥FDA: Adverse Event Reporting System (FAERS) Public Dashboard for Cosmetics: Read
🔥HHS/CDC/FDA VAERS data (OPENVaers): Read
ICYMI: Health Freedom & Other Solutions for Idaho & Beyond (updated regularly)
ICYMI: Health Resources (updated regularly) including Cancer Care, Chlorine Dioxide, Covid Essential Links, DMSO, Independent Medical Resources, Financial Rebellion / Solari Selected Resources, Medical Preparedness & Products, Electromagnetic Radiation & Wireless (plus 5G)
5G Cell Towers
ICYMI: 5G Action Items
Avian Flu & “Pandemic Prevention” Measures = Ostrich Slaughter
Ostriches Executed in Canada for No Good Reason. The children are watching. By Dr. Robert W. Malone and Dr. Jill Glasspool Malone (11/08/25). 11/14/25 update includes description and link to The Highwire Episode 450: Broken Faith, which discusses this heart wrenching destruction of healthy birds by Canadian Food Inspection Agency.
Children’s Health Defense (CHD) & The Defender
Substack Note posted 07/19/25. Children’s Health Defense, CHD TV, and “The Defender” do such a good job covering current health news that we’ll likely be sharing only the most special action items on our Substack and Substack Notes. Please sign up for daily updates sent right to your inbox (you can choose how much or how little they send).
CHD Main Site: Visit Children's Health Defense
The Defender: Read the Latest News in the Defender | Sign Up for the Latest (and best) In-Depth News Delivered to Your Email Inbox
CHD.TV: Watch the Latest Videos on CHD TV | Sign Up for Latest CHD TV Updates Delivered to your Email Inbox
Cancer & Ivermectin
Cancer Fighter: Ivermectin. Really? By Michael Turner M.D. (11/07/25). Check out this entertaining yet fact filled, thoroughly-referenced, and somewhat sciencey (acronym-filled) article by Dr. Michael Turner about using ivermectin to fight cancer and other maladies.
COVID, Shots & “Vaccines”
See also Action Items & Information and Covid Essential Links.
🚫💉STOP THE SHOTS! Remove Big Pharma Vaccine Liability Protections
Books & Films
ICYMI: ‘Vaccines and the Diseases They Target: An Analysis of Vaccine Safety and Epidemiology’ (the Silver Booklet). By Physicians for Informed Consent (PIC). Updated 08/21/25
Please share these films with everyone you know!
ICYMI: Follow the Silenced. Heartbreaking journey of brave Americans who trusted the science, only to have their lives forever changed by devastating side effects of shots from early COVID vaccine trials. These people were smeared, slandered, and pushed into the shadows. When Big Pharma and government turned their backs, they found strength in each other and refused to let the truth be silenced. (more details)
ICYMI: An Inconvenient Study. In 2016, journalist Del Bigtree challenged Dr. Marcus Zervos, head of infectious disease at Henry Ford Health, to conduct a thorough vaxxed vs. unvaxxed study. Dr. Zervos ran the study to prove Del wrong, but refused to publish because the results proved inconvenient: Vaxxed were far less healthy than Unvaxxed. (video 01:20:36, more details)
COVID Antibody Testing, Prevention & More
ICYMI: Getting to the root cause of post-pandemic illnesses.
Covid Corruption — Interview with Dr. Mccullough
Pediatric Perspectives — COVID Corruption with Peter McCullough, M.D. Host: Dr. Paul Thomas, MD. Guest: Dr. Peter McCullough (11/08/25, video 50:52 includes transcript; McCullough segment ends at 31:30 timestamp)
Covid Corruption Redux — Studies Analyzed
Covid “Vaccine” Adverse Effects & PCR Fakery Revealed — Three enormous new studies prove the conspiracy theorists were right, Q&A 174. America Out Loud. Host: Malcolm Out Loud. Guest: Nicolas Hulscher, MPH (11/13/25, article + podcast 58 min)
HHS Insiders Fired and Speaking Out: Gray Delany, Steven Hatfill
Health & Human Services (HHS), Fired Insiders, and RFK Jr’s Challenges — Internal Sabotage at HHS: Revelations from Fired Insiders. Host: Mary Talley Bowden MD. Guests: Gray Delany and Dr. Steven Hatfill (11/15/25, article + video 01:08:03 includes transcript)
Health Insurance, ObamaCare, United Health Debacle & a Way Forward
Health Insurance — A Corrupt Model that Must Change. UnitedHealth’s $288 Billion Wipeout by Dutch Rojas and Why We Must Reform Healthcare Now by Jeffrey Tucker (posted 11/13/25)
We summarize two presentations that reveal how American health insurance hurts and bankrupts individuals and taxpayers — with much harm resulting from the ObamaCare system passed with help from Rep. Nancy who famously said:
“We have to pass the [health care] bill so that you can find out what is in it.”
Quoted in House Ways and Means Report titled “What’s in the Bill — Read it and Weep” (03/19/2010): tinyurl.com/ymp4esar.
We believe today’s health insurance models are the road to Hell, not Health. — Big E
Highwire / Informed Consent Action Network (ICAN) / ICANDecide.org
Substack Note (posted 09/23/25). The Highwire and Informed Consent Action Network (ICAN) do a superb job covering news dedicated to Informed Consent and the Eradication of Man-made Disease. So, you don’t need us to duplicate and share all the information they offer. Instead, we’ll share only the most crucial action items on our Substack and Substack Notes.
ICAN website: icandecide.org
The Highwire website: thehighwire.com
Hot Vaccine Lots throughout History
The Century of Forgotten Vaccine Hot Lot Disasters. How the mantra of “safe and effective” has shielded countless compromised products from scrutiny and led to the same disasters continuously repeating. By A Midwestern Doctor (09/25/25)
Independent Medical Alliance
Independent Medical Alliance (IMA) Website | Subscribe to IMA Substack
Prevention and treatment strategies: Brain Health | Cancer Care | Depression & Mental Health | Fasting & Healthy Eating | Insulin Resistance | Sepsis
Medical Testing & Overdiagnosis
ICYMI: Overdiagnosed: Making People Sick in the Pursuit of Health (2011). By H. Gilbert Welch, Lisa Schwartz and Steve Woloshin - 30 Q&As - Unbekoming Book Summary (10/30/25)
MMRV Vaccine of the Week
Vaccine of the Week: MMRV - ProQuad - Measles, Mumps, Rubella, Varicella. By Heather Ray Children’s Health Defense (11/10/25, video 36:53; does not include transcript, but you can find one from another combined presentation at 32 min timestamp here: tinyurl.com/373n4z8y)
ProQuad is an MMRV vaccine, commonly administered to children between one and twelve years of age. Heather Ray from CHD’s Science Department discusses this shot and the viruses it claims to protect against — including dosing, ingredients, contraindications, shedding, contagiousness, symptoms and risk factors.
Learn what many parents might not consider and most healthcare professionals fail to mention before administering this shot.
Newborn Genetic Screening
Newborn genetic screening - Say NO! Here is how, a state-by-state guide. By Sasha Latypova (11/12/25)
Red Light Therapy Benefits
DEHAY: The Benefits of Red Light Therapy. By Savanna DeHay (11/03/25, includes many linked sources).
Red light therapy is an innovative tool that has been around since the end of the 1800s. This non-invasive therapy stimulates cellular regeneration, allowing the body to heal and detoxify. It can minimize and aid in recovery from skin conditions, wounds, pain, sleep issues, hormonal dysfunction, and even traumatic brain injury with consistent use.
VACCINE SECRETS EXPOSED! Murder Mysteries too. Deadly Secrets & Monkey Business. Host: Polly Tommey. Guest: Dr. Suzanne Humphries, MD (11/12/25, video 01:40:38, includes transcript and detailed slides)
If you watch and share only one video about vaccines, murder, intrigue, government black ops, and deadly vaccine witches brews throughout the ages, please let it be this one! This may sound like fiction, but it’s not.
Vaccine Secrets — Children’s Health Defense
ICYMI: Children’s Health Defense — Vaccine Secrets (posted 11/17/25, includes 22 minute video, full video broken into nineteen “chapters,” and accompanying articles for each chapter)
Weather Engineering / Cloud Seeding / Geoengineering / Whatchamacallit
ICYMI: Cloud Seeding Experiment in Idaho (updated regularly)
ICYMI: Is there a Climate Emergency? 1992 Scientists declare, "There is no climate emergency."
ICYMI: Geoengineering: Who’s Behind It and How We Stop It. Dark MAHA on X.
ICYMI: Flaws in 150 Years of Global Temperature Data Blow Holes in Global Warming Narrative.
ICYMI: Geoengineering is the Next Pandemic. Plus Getting big Pharma under control. By Clayton J. Baker, MD. America Out Loud News (08/22/25, podcast 58 min)
ICYMI: Weather Engineering & Geoengineering Bans CAN Work at the State Level! Florida just proved it.
ICYMI: Physicians take a stand against geoengineering. By Clayton J. Baker, MD
ICYMI: Geoengineering, Weather Modification, and the Five Horsemen of the Apocalypse + Action Items — Stop geoengineering with Missouri Clean Skies. Host: Clayton J. Baker, MD. Guests: Michael Hogan and Kaley
ICYMI: Geoengineering is big business: A look into geoengineering startup companies. By Clayton J. Baker, MD. America Out Loud (11/04/25, article + podcast 58 min)
See also Action Items & Information.
Other News
🩺🏛️🥔 Too Many Notes (11/09/25)
The $26 million question about Idaho teachers' side hustles through IDLA is eye opening. When public servants are profiting unreported from taxpayer funded platforms while charging triple what private alternatives cost, somethng has gone very wrong. Transparency and acountability should be baseline expectations, not radical demands.