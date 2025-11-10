Disclaimer

Notes & Quotes

Please share on social media (Facebook, LinkedIn, Bluesky, X, etc.), restack, or tell others via email.

🙏 Dear Readers, Please like our Notes and Posts, please click LIKE to let us know. Then share on social media (Facebook, LinkedIn, Bluesky, X, etc.), restack, or tell others via email. Share We aren’t part of the social media universe, so we rely on the kindness of readers to share anything you consider worthy of a wider audience. Thank you so much! 👉 More ways to share.

✅ Check Out our RESOURCES

📖 GUIDE for New Readers

🔎 Search our Substack

🤓 Read our Notes

Day Brighteners (or not)

Source for images below: Robert W Malone MD, MS

Day Brighteners (or not)

Day Brighteners (or not)

The Platypus is an amazing animal. Watch video (14 sec) | Learn more (Wikipedia)

“I like the duck-billed platypus

Because it is anomalous.

I like the way it raises its family

Partly birdly, partly mammaly.

I like its independent attitude.

Let no one call it a duck-billed platitude.” ― Ogden Nash

Precious baby goat falls asleep when its hair is combed. Watch video (11/04/25, 17 sec)

Precious baby goat falls asleep when its hair is combed. Watch video (11/04/25, 17 sec)

Piglets Dive for Fun and Profit — OK, maybe not profit (11/05/25, video 59 sec)

Summary of Our Notes

Many of the notes listed below include comments and links to additional reading, watching and listening. All link to the original articles or videos.

🔥Action Items & Information We’ve moved our collection of important calls to action here. Please pick something you care about and do something. We’d all be grateful for your help. 🎶Too Many Notes Find “Too Many Notes” at the top of the menu bar. Or, click here. See "Too Many Notes" Introduction for New Readers for details. ➿Duplication? Maybe, a Little. Some items below may appear in multiple categories. This is intentional. Of course, we don’t expect you to read them more than once unless you love them so much that you just can’t help yourself.

Education, Family & Freedom, DEI

See also Medical Freedom below and related bills in the Idaho Legislature

Idaho Politics — “We Weren’t Spending This on Ice Cream”: Idaho State Board of Education’s Marie Antoinette Moment After Wasting $15 Million. Education bureaucrats ignored direct orders from lawmakers, burned through millions in federal funds, delivered nothing, and then told taxpayers to be grateful the waste wasn’t worse. By Idaho Senator Brian Lenney (11/07/25)

Education in Idaho & Beyond — American School Counselors Association in Idaho Schools. By Idaho Freedom Foundation Center for American Education.

Elections & Election Integrity

Idaho Politics & Beyond — Election Commentary (posted 11/07/25)

Idaho Politics & Beyond — Election Commentary (posted 11/07/25) The November 4, 2025 elections have come and gone, with pundits smarter than we are opining in droves. We provide our take (last) along with selected articles we especially liked (outside articles summarized with Grok ai and edited for clarity; images from the articles).

Fire, Wildfire, Hurricanes, Public Lands

See also “Weather Engineering / Cloud Seeding / Geoengineering / Whatchamacallit” below.

Government, Taxes, Spending, Surveillance, Tyranny & Money

See also Recent News about 2025 Idaho State Legislature (above) and related bills in the Idaho Legislature

See also “Idaho Politics” below.

Reject Digital ID in 60 Days or Lose Everything. Host: Liz Gunn. Guests: Alex Newman, Andrew Bridgen, Catherine Austin Fitts (11/02/25, video 01:56:05 includes transcript)

Cycle of Government

The cycle of government. Can a nation avoid the inevitable? By Wayne Hoffman (11/03/25)

OH, SNAP!

Homelessness & Homeless Industrial Complex

Idaho Politics

ICYMI: Idaho Politics & Beyond — A Petition to Oppose Sharia Law in Idaho (includes links to related articles)

Baby Cyrus & St. Luke’s Lawsuit Updates

Healthcare Costs & Schools

Idaho Power

Idaho Power — TELL IDAHO PUBLIC UTILITIES COMMISSION NO! Idaho Power’s Rate Hike: Who Pays the Price? (updated as needed; last update 11/07/25) Check out the latest update to comment schedule in this sad saga of Idaho Power seeking ever more money ratepayers. Take action!

Legislator wins Award: Christy Zito LD8 Standard-Bearer Award

Quagga Mussels Cost Idaho an Arm & a Leg!

Sheriff Bob Norris & Kootenai County Town Hall Follow Up

Idaho Politics — AG Clears Sheriff Bob Norris After Town Hall Incident. A reminder that law, order, and elections matter. By Brian Almon (11/08/25)

Illegal Immigration

Read more about illegal immigration.

Illegal Immigration & Birthright Citizenship — Labrador Letter: Protecting the Original Intent of the Fourteenth Amendment. By Idaho Attorney General Raúl Labrador (11/07/25)

President Trump Launches Explosive New Website to EXPOSE Illegal Immigrants Receiving Medicaid Benefits at Taxpayers’ Expense. By Jim Hᴏft (11/04/25)

Medical Freedom, COVID-19, Health Issues & Vaccine Injury

DISCLAIMER: We are not doctors, nurses, or pharmacists. We are NOT endorsing any source, supplement, miracle cure, or drug. This is for educational purposes and is not medical advice.

See also related bills in the Idaho Legislature and Action Items & Information.

5G Cell Towers

Alzheimer’s Treatments

Why Isn’t There a Cure for Alzheimer’s Disease? Exposing the Great Amyloid Scam and The Cures They Buried for Billions. By A Midwestern Doctor (11/06/25)

Autism & Vaccination Connection

America Out Loud PULSE: Bombshell Autism Report will change the course of history. Dr. Peter McCullough and Malcolm Out Loud (10/30/25, article + podcast 58 min).

Cancer & Pluvicto for Advanced Prostate Cancer

Children’s Health Defense (CHD) & The Defender

Substack Note posted 07/19/25. Children’s Health Defense, CHD TV, and “The Defender” do such a good job covering current health news that we’ll likely be sharing only the most special action items on our Substack and Substack Notes. Please sign up for daily updates sent right to your inbox (you can choose how much or how little they send).

COVID, Shots & “Vaccines”

See also Action Items & Information and Covid Essential Links.

🚫💉STOP THE SHOTS! Remove Big Pharma Vaccine Liability Protections

Flu & “Pandemic Prevention” Measures

HHS/BARDA award $339M for a “biologic” that “prevents flu”. This is in addition to the $500+M “saved” and “reallocated” from the 22 cancelled mRNA projects, to bring the total “pandemic preparedness” spend to $800M+! By Sasha Latypova (11/03/25)

GMO Food Labeling

Court Strikes Down GMO Labeling Loophole for Ultraprocessed Foods. A federal appeals court blocked a USDA loophole that exempted ultraprocessed foods containing GMOs from labeling requirements. The court also ruled that QR codes alone cannot adequately inform consumers that products contain GMOs, and ordered the USDA to provide a more accessible disclosure option. By Suzanne Burdick, Ph.D. (11/05/25, includes audio read-out and related links)

Highwire / Informed Consent Action Network (ICAN) / ICANDecide.org

Substack Note (posted 09/23/25). The Highwire and Informed Consent Action Network (ICAN) do a superb job covering news dedicated to Informed Consent and the Eradication of Man-made Disease. So, you don’t need us to duplicate and share all the information they offer. Instead, we’ll share only the most crucial action items on our Substack and Substack Notes.

ICAN website: icandecide.org

The Highwire website: thehighwire.com

Independent Medical Alliance

Independent Medical Alliance (IMA) Website | Subscribe to IMA Substack

Prevention and treatment strategies: Brain Health | Cancer Care | Depression & Mental Health | Fasting & Healthy Eating | Insulin Resistance | Sepsis

Medical Testing & Overdiagnosis

Overdiagnosed: Making People Sick in the Pursuit of Health (2011). By H. Gilbert Welch, Lisa Schwartz and Steve Woloshin - 30 Q&As - Unbekoming Book Summary (10/30/25)

Mental Health, Non-Drug Treatments & Psychiatric Drugs including SSRIs

Non‑Drug Treatments for Depression and Anxiety. Psychiatrist and IMA Senior Fellow Dr. Josef Witt-Doerring shares evidence-based, non-drug strategies to treat depression and anxiety—rooted in lifestyle and real recovery. Independent Medical Alliance (11/07/25, article + video 34:39)

Pfizer Lab Safety Coverup & Whistleblower Persecution

Children’s Health Defensive Exclusive: Whistleblower Biologist Says Pfizer Covered Up Her Exposure to Engineered Virus, Threatened Family. In an interview with The Defender, molecular biologist Becky McClain discusses her new book, “Exposed: A Pfizer Scientist Battles Corruption, Lies, and Betrayal, and Becomes a Biohazard Whistleblower.” The book exposes dangerous safety lapses and corporate coverups in Pfizer’s biosafety labs, and McClain’s decade-long fight for medical records and legal justice after she was infected with a genetically modified lentivirus. By Brenda Baletti, Ph.D. (11/07/25, includes audio readout and links to related articles)

Vaccines, Amen! Aaron Siri

Vaccines, Amen: Exclusive Interview with Aaron Siri. Host: Mary Holland, Esq. Guest Aaron Siri, Esq. (11/05/25, video 54:40 includes transcript; segment ends at 38 min timestamp)

Vaccine Secrets — Children’s Health Defense

Children’s Health Defense — Vaccine Secrets (posted 11/17/25, includes 22 minute video, full video broken into nineteen “chapters,” and accompanying articles for each chapter)

Children’s Health Defense — Vaccine Secrets (posted 11/17/25, includes 22 minute video, full video broken into nineteen “chapters,” and accompanying articles for each chapter) This material is beautifully done, easy to understand, asks and answers essential questions, and should convince everyone that vaccines need a much closer, more analytical look before injecting them into yourself or your loved ones.

Weather Engineering / Cloud Seeding / Geoengineering / Whatchamacallit

Cloud Seeding Experiment in Idaho: Read

See also Action Items & Information.

Geoengineering is big business: A look into geoengineering startup companies. By Clayton J. Baker, MD. America Out Loud (11/04/25, article + podcast 58 min)

Other National News

Texas Governor Race

Covid Truth-Teller Runs for Texas Governor: Security, Sovereignty and Grass-Roots Fire. Host: Mary Talley Bowden MD. Guest: Doc Pete Chambers (10/02/25, article + video 22:02 includes transcript)

🩺🏛️🥔 Too Many Notes (11/02/25)