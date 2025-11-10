Too Many Notes 11/09/25
🙏 Dear Readers,
Day Brighteners (or not)
Source for images below: Robert W Malone MD, MS
Friday Funnies: Schumer’s Shutdown and other true stories (10/31/25)
Sunday Strip: Hamming Around for a cure (11/02/25)
The Platypus is an amazing animal. Watch video (14 sec) | Learn more (Wikipedia)
“I like the duck-billed platypus
Because it is anomalous.
I like the way it raises its family
Partly birdly, partly mammaly.
I like its independent attitude.
Let no one call it a duck-billed platitude.” ― Ogden Nash
Precious baby goat falls asleep when its hair is combed. Watch video (11/04/25, 17 sec)
Nicknames for Lazy Co-Workers (11/03/25)
Piglets Dive for Fun and Profit — OK, maybe not profit (11/05/25, video 59 sec)
Summary of Our Notes
Many of the notes listed below include comments and links to additional reading, watching and listening. All link to the original articles or videos.
🔥Action Items & Information
We’ve moved our collection of important calls to action here. Please pick something you care about and do something. We’d all be grateful for your help.
🎶Too Many Notes
🎶Too Many Notes

Find "Too Many Notes" at the top of the menu bar. Or, click here. See "Too Many Notes" Introduction for New Readers for details.
➿Duplication? Maybe, a Little.
Some items below may appear in multiple categories. This is intentional. Of course, we don’t expect you to read them more than once unless you love them so much that you just can’t help yourself.
Education, Family & Freedom, DEI
See also Medical Freedom below and related bills in the Idaho Legislature
ICYMI: Idaho School Choice Tax Credit Info Released. What parents must do to collect a school choice tax credit — know the details or you may miss out. By Idaho Rep. Heather Scott (09/13/25)
ICYMI: Education — The Public School Crisis: Higher Payrolls Associated with Worse Student Performance. By Open the Books (09/17/25)
ICYMI: Government should not be in the education business. Why do we keep this failed system in place? By Wayne Hoffman (09/30/25)
Idaho Politics — “We Weren’t Spending This on Ice Cream”: Idaho State Board of Education’s Marie Antoinette Moment After Wasting $15 Million. Education bureaucrats ignored direct orders from lawmakers, burned through millions in federal funds, delivered nothing, and then told taxpayers to be grateful the waste wasn’t worse. By Idaho Senator Brian Lenney (11/07/25)
Education in Idaho & Beyond — American School Counselors Association in Idaho Schools. By Idaho Freedom Foundation Center for American Education.
Elections & Election Integrity
ICYMI: Voting Guide Updated Regularly
ICYMI: Elections: Choosing the Best Candidates to Run — Op-Ed: Quality Wins.
ICYMI: Idaho Elections — MCGRANE: Local Elections Are Coming Up: Here’s What You Need to Know. By Idaho Secretary of State Phil McGrane (09/27/25)
🆕 IDAHO 2025 November 4 Elections (see Voting Guide for more information):
Ada County, ID Elections (Ada County GOP)
Boise, ID Elections. By Brian Almon | Substack Note
Coeur D’Alene Elections. By Brian Almon | Substack Note
Eagle, ID Elections. By Brian Almon | Substack Note
Idaho Falls, ID Elections. By Brian Almon | Substack Note
Nampa, ID Elections. By Brian Almon | Substack Note
Politics in Idaho and Beyond — The Race for City Councils. The people you elect have a tremendous impact on your daily life. By Brian Almon
Post Falls, ID Elections. By Brian Almon | Substack Note
Idaho Politics & Beyond — Election Commentary (posted 11/07/25)
The November 4, 2025 elections have come and gone, with pundits smarter than we are opining in droves.
We provide our take (last) along with selected articles we especially liked (outside articles summarized with Grok ai and edited for clarity; images from the articles).
Fire, Wildfire, Hurricanes, Public Lands
See also “Weather Engineering / Cloud Seeding / Geoengineering / Whatchamacallit” below.
Government, Taxes, Spending, Surveillance, Tyranny & Money
See also Recent News about 2025 Idaho State Legislature (above) and related bills in the Idaho Legislature
ICYMI: How To Be an Effective Legislative Advocate. By Dawn Richardson, National Vaccine Information Center (video 50:39, includes transcript)
ICYMI: Follow the money and a whole lot of other stuff on our Resources page
ICYMI: 🪪 REAL ID, a national digital identification, surveillance, and control system. We cover two important videos from Financial Rebellion to help protect against national ID surveillance & control. Please share with friends, family, attorneys general, state and federal legislators. This is a full article that we update as needed.
ICYMI: Eerily Prescient to Today’s Tyranny in the West: My Name is Anna Wiseman — The Sandbaggers, Season 3, Episode 4. Forgotten British Television (06/29/80, video 50:05, includes transcript). Posted 10/08/25
See also “Idaho Politics” below.
Reject Digital ID in 60 Days or Lose Everything. Host: Liz Gunn. Guests: Alex Newman, Andrew Bridgen, Catherine Austin Fitts (11/02/25, video 01:56:05 includes transcript)
Cycle of Government
The cycle of government. Can a nation avoid the inevitable? By Wayne Hoffman (11/03/25)
OH, SNAP!
Taxpayers Fund Lobster, Fraud, and Waistlines – The SNAP Program is Out of Control (VIDEO). By Grant Stinchfield (11/03/25)
Homelessness & Homeless Industrial Complex
Homelessness, Limb Loss, Drugs, Failed Private/Public Partnerships, and Apathy — In Portland, Homelessness Can Literally Cost You an Arm and a Leg. Inside Portland’s humanitarian crisis—where losing a limb has become commonplace. By Kevin Dahlgren (11/04/25)
Idaho Politics
ICYMI: Idaho Politics & Beyond — A Petition to Oppose Sharia Law in Idaho (includes links to related articles)
Baby Cyrus & St. Luke’s Lawsuit Updates
Idaho Baby Cyrus, Diego Rodriguez, Ammon Bundy, and St. Luke’s Lawsuit Update (received via email; posted 11/07/25, includes video 09:20)
Healthcare Costs & Schools
Idaho Politics Healthcare & Schools — Obamacare’s Policy Failures Come To Idaho. By Fred Birnbaum (11/04/25)
Idaho Power
Idaho Power — TELL IDAHO PUBLIC UTILITIES COMMISSION NO! Idaho Power’s Rate Hike: Who Pays the Price? (updated as needed; last update 11/07/25)
Check out the latest update to comment schedule in this sad saga of Idaho Power seeking ever more money ratepayers. Take action!
Legislator wins Award: Christy Zito LD8 Standard-Bearer Award
Idaho Politics — Senator Christy Zito (District 8) wins prestigious Standard-Bearer Award from Institute for Legislative Analysis and Republican National Platform (11/02/25) Congratulations, Senator Zito!
Quagga Mussels Cost Idaho an Arm & a Leg!
Idaho Politics & Beyond — One Mussel, Millions Spent. Idaho’s Snake River Experiment. By Idaho Senator Glenneda ZUIDERVELD (11/02/25)
Sheriff Bob Norris & Kootenai County Town Hall Follow Up
Idaho Politics — AG Clears Sheriff Bob Norris After Town Hall Incident. A reminder that law, order, and elections matter. By Brian Almon (11/08/25)
Illegal Immigration
Read more about illegal immigration.
Illegal Immigration & Birthright Citizenship — Labrador Letter: Protecting the Original Intent of the Fourteenth Amendment. By Idaho Attorney General Raúl Labrador (11/07/25)
President Trump Launches Explosive New Website to EXPOSE Illegal Immigrants Receiving Medicaid Benefits at Taxpayers’ Expense. By Jim Hᴏft (11/04/25)
Taxpayers Fund Lobster, Fraud, and Waistlines – The SNAP Program is Out of Control (VIDEO). By Grant Stinchfield (11/03/25)
Medical Freedom, COVID-19, Health Issues & Vaccine Injury
DISCLAIMER: We are not doctors, nurses, or pharmacists. We are NOT endorsing any source, supplement, miracle cure, or drug. This is for educational purposes and is not medical advice.
See also related bills in the Idaho Legislature and Action Items & Information.
🔥FDA: VACCINE PACKAGE INSERTS & PRODUCT APPROVALS: Read
🔥FDA: Adverse Event Reporting System (FAERS) Public Dashboard: Read
🔥FDA: Adverse Event Reporting System (FAERS) Public Dashboard for Cosmetics: Read
🔥HHS/CDC/FDA VAERS data (OPENVaers): Read
ICYMI: Health Freedom & Other Solutions for Idaho & Beyond (updated regularly)
ICYMI: Health Resources (updated regularly) including Cancer Care, Chlorine Dioxide, Covid Essential Links, DMSO, Independent Medical Resources, Financial Rebellion / Solari Selected Resources, Medical Preparedness & Products, Electromagnetic Radiation & Wireless (plus 5G)
5G Cell Towers
ICYMI: 5G Action Items
Alzheimer’s Treatments
Why Isn’t There a Cure for Alzheimer’s Disease? Exposing the Great Amyloid Scam and The Cures They Buried for Billions. By A Midwestern Doctor (11/06/25)
Autism & Vaccination Connection
America Out Loud PULSE: Bombshell Autism Report will change the course of history. Dr. Peter McCullough and Malcolm Out Loud (10/30/25, article + podcast 58 min).
Cancer & Pluvicto for Advanced Prostate Cancer
Pluvicto Done It — President Trump advocated to treat “Dilbert” creator Scott Adams with Pluvicto for out of control prostate cancer. (posted 11/09/25)
Children’s Health Defense (CHD) & The Defender
Substack Note posted 07/19/25. Children’s Health Defense, CHD TV, and “The Defender” do such a good job covering current health news that we’ll likely be sharing only the most special action items on our Substack and Substack Notes. Please sign up for daily updates sent right to your inbox (you can choose how much or how little they send).
CHD Main Site: Visit Children's Health Defense
The Defender: Read the Latest News in the Defender | Sign Up for the Latest (and best) In-Depth News Delivered to Your Email Inbox
CHD.TV: Watch the Latest Videos on CHD TV | Sign Up for Latest CHD TV Updates Delivered to your Email Inbox
COVID, Shots & “Vaccines”
See also Action Items & Information and Covid Essential Links.
🚫💉STOP THE SHOTS! Remove Big Pharma Vaccine Liability Protections
Books & Films
ICYMI: ‘Vaccines and the Diseases They Target: An Analysis of Vaccine Safety and Epidemiology’ (the Silver Booklet). By Physicians for Informed Consent (PIC). Updated 08/21/25
Please share these films with everyone you know!
ICYMI: Follow the Silenced. Heartbreaking journey of brave Americans who trusted the science, only to have their lives forever changed by devastating side effects of shots from early COVID vaccine trials. These people were smeared, slandered, and pushed into the shadows. When Big Pharma and government turned their backs, they found strength in each other and refused to let the truth be silenced. (more details)
ICYMI: An Inconvenient Study. In 2016, journalist Del Bigtree challenged Dr. Marcus Zervos, head of infectious disease at Henry Ford Health, to conduct a thorough vaxxed vs. unvaxxed study. Dr. Zervos ran the study to prove Del wrong, but refused to publish because the results proved inconvenient: Vaxxed were far less healthy than Unvaxxed. (video 01:20:36, more details)
COVID Antibody Testing, Prevention & More
ICYMI: Getting to the root cause of post-pandemic illnesses.
Flu & “Pandemic Prevention” Measures
HHS/BARDA award $339M for a “biologic” that “prevents flu”. This is in addition to the $500+M “saved” and “reallocated” from the 22 cancelled mRNA projects, to bring the total “pandemic preparedness” spend to $800M+! By Sasha Latypova (11/03/25)
GMO Food Labeling
Court Strikes Down GMO Labeling Loophole for Ultraprocessed Foods. A federal appeals court blocked a USDA loophole that exempted ultraprocessed foods containing GMOs from labeling requirements. The court also ruled that QR codes alone cannot adequately inform consumers that products contain GMOs, and ordered the USDA to provide a more accessible disclosure option. By Suzanne Burdick, Ph.D. (11/05/25, includes audio read-out and related links)
Highwire / Informed Consent Action Network (ICAN) / ICANDecide.org
Substack Note (posted 09/23/25). The Highwire and Informed Consent Action Network (ICAN) do a superb job covering news dedicated to Informed Consent and the Eradication of Man-made Disease. So, you don’t need us to duplicate and share all the information they offer. Instead, we’ll share only the most crucial action items on our Substack and Substack Notes.
ICAN website: icandecide.org
The Highwire website: thehighwire.com
Independent Medical Alliance
Independent Medical Alliance (IMA) Website | Subscribe to IMA Substack
Prevention and treatment strategies: Brain Health | Cancer Care | Depression & Mental Health | Fasting & Healthy Eating | Insulin Resistance | Sepsis
Medical Testing & Overdiagnosis
Overdiagnosed: Making People Sick in the Pursuit of Health (2011). By H. Gilbert Welch, Lisa Schwartz and Steve Woloshin - 30 Q&As - Unbekoming Book Summary (10/30/25)
Mental Health, Non-Drug Treatments & Psychiatric Drugs including SSRIs
Non‑Drug Treatments for Depression and Anxiety. Psychiatrist and IMA Senior Fellow Dr. Josef Witt-Doerring shares evidence-based, non-drug strategies to treat depression and anxiety—rooted in lifestyle and real recovery. Independent Medical Alliance (11/07/25, article + video 34:39)
Pfizer Lab Safety Coverup & Whistleblower Persecution
Children’s Health Defensive Exclusive: Whistleblower Biologist Says Pfizer Covered Up Her Exposure to Engineered Virus, Threatened Family. In an interview with The Defender, molecular biologist Becky McClain discusses her new book, “Exposed: A Pfizer Scientist Battles Corruption, Lies, and Betrayal, and Becomes a Biohazard Whistleblower.” The book exposes dangerous safety lapses and corporate coverups in Pfizer’s biosafety labs, and McClain’s decade-long fight for medical records and legal justice after she was infected with a genetically modified lentivirus. By Brenda Baletti, Ph.D. (11/07/25, includes audio readout and links to related articles)
Vaccines, Amen! Aaron Siri
Vaccines, Amen: Exclusive Interview with Aaron Siri. Host: Mary Holland, Esq. Guest Aaron Siri, Esq. (11/05/25, video 54:40 includes transcript; segment ends at 38 min timestamp)
Vaccine Secrets — Children’s Health Defense
Children’s Health Defense — Vaccine Secrets (posted 11/17/25, includes 22 minute video, full video broken into nineteen “chapters,” and accompanying articles for each chapter)
This material is beautifully done, easy to understand, asks and answers essential questions, and should convince everyone that vaccines need a much closer, more analytical look before injecting them into yourself or your loved ones.
Weather Engineering / Cloud Seeding / Geoengineering / Whatchamacallit
ICYMI: Cloud Seeding Experiment in Idaho (updated regularly)
ICYMI: Is there a Climate Emergency? 1992 Scientists declare, "There is no climate emergency."
ICYMI: Geoengineering: Who’s Behind It and How We Stop It. Dark MAHA on X.
ICYMI: Flaws in 150 Years of Global Temperature Data Blow Holes in Global Warming Narrative.
ICYMI: Geoengineering is the Next Pandemic. Plus Getting big Pharma under control. By Clayton J. Baker, MD. America Out Loud News (08/22/25, podcast 58 min)
ICYMI: Weather Engineering & Geoengineering Bans CAN Work at the State Level! Florida just proved it.
ICYMI: Physicians take a stand against geoengineering. By Clayton J. Baker, MD
ICYMI: Geoengineering, Weather Modification, and the Five Horsemen of the Apocalypse + Action Items — Stop geoengineering with Missouri Clean Skies. Host: Clayton J. Baker, MD. Guests: Michael Hogan and Kaley
See also Action Items & Information.
Geoengineering is big business: A look into geoengineering startup companies. By Clayton J. Baker, MD. America Out Loud (11/04/25, article + podcast 58 min)
Other National News
Texas Governor Race
Covid Truth-Teller Runs for Texas Governor: Security, Sovereignty and Grass-Roots Fire. Host: Mary Talley Bowden MD. Guest: Doc Pete Chambers (10/02/25, article + video 22:02 includes transcript)
🩺🏛️🥔 Too Many Notes (11/02/25)
