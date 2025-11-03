Too Many Notes 11/02/25
Day Brighteners (or not)
Source for images just below: Robert W Malone MD, MS
Friday Funnies: Friday Funnies: BallRoom Blues. WHBCDS is real - but let’s just call it WTF? (10/24/25)
Sunday Strip: A Retrospective Analysis Between: Blue Hair Dye and Mental Illness... Any questions? (10/16/25)
Family Band: This is America! We’re guessing these kids are home schooled. The dog too! (10/19/25, video 01:33)
Summary of Our Notes
🔥Action Items & Information
We’ve moved our collection of important calls to action here. Please pick something you care about and do something. We’d all be grateful for your help.
🎶Too Many Notes
Education, Family & Freedom, DEI
See also Medical Freedom below and related bills in the Idaho Legislature
ICYMI: Idaho School Choice Tax Credit Info Released. What parents must do to collect a school choice tax credit — know the details or you may miss out. By Idaho Rep. Heather Scott (09/13/25)
ICYMI: Education — The Public School Crisis: Higher Payrolls Associated with Worse Student Performance. By Open the Books (09/17/25)
ICYMI: Government should not be in the education business. Why do we keep this failed system in place? By Wayne Hoffman (09/30/25)
Idaho Homeschool Education — When the State Says Your Homeschool Doesn’t Count. By Rep. Heather Scott (10/31/25)
Idaho Politics — Reforming Family Law. An interim committee is addressing long overdue changes to child custody policies. By Brian Almon (10/28/25)
Elections & Election Integrity
ICYMI: Voting Guide Updated Regularly
ICYMI: Elections: Choosing the Best Candidates to Run — Op-Ed: Quality Wins.
ICYMI: Idaho Elections — MCGRANE: Local Elections Are Coming Up: Here’s What You Need to Know. By Idaho Secretary of State Phil McGrane (09/27/25)
🆕 IDAHO 2025 November 4 Elections (see Voting Guide for more information):
Ada County, ID Elections (Ada County GOP)
Boise, ID Elections. By Brian Almon | Substack Note
Coeur D’Alene Elections. By Brian Almon | Substack Note
Eagle, ID Elections. By Brian Almon | Substack Note
Idaho Falls, ID Elections. By Brian Almon | Substack Note
Nampa, ID Elections. By Brian Almon | Substack Note
Politics in Idaho and Beyond — The Race for City Councils. The people you elect have a tremendous impact on your daily life. By Brian Almon
Post Falls, ID Elections. By Brian Almon | Substack Note
VOTE ⭐ VOTE ⭐ VOTE ⭐ November 4, 2025 ⭐ VOTE ⭐ VOTE ⭐ VOTE
Don’t forget to vote! Local elections often feature critical races for city councils, school trustees, fire districts, and parks. These impact your daily life even more than big federal elections or state races.
See our Voting Guide for general tips, score cards, voting recommendations, bill trackers and so much more. Updated frequently. This guide is mostly Idaho specific, but also offers general information that applies to conservative voters in any state. It doesn’t just tell you whom to vote for, it tells you how to figure out who might be the best representatives for you. This is not your typical voting guide.
Off-year elections get little attention compared to midterms and national elections. But individual votes in these often close off-year contests can make a significant difference when just a few votes may decide a race or an issue.
Don’t let others decide what happens with YOUR life and pocketbook! VOTE early or on election day. But VOTE!
Fire, Wildfire, Hurricanes, Public Lands
See also “Weather Engineering / Cloud Seeding / Geoengineering / Whatchamacallit” below.
Government, Taxes, Spending, Surveillance, Tyranny & Money
See also Recent News about 2025 Idaho State Legislature (above) and related bills in the Idaho Legislature
ICYMI: How To Be an Effective Legislative Advocate. By Dawn Richardson, National Vaccine Information Center (video 50:39, includes transcript)
ICYMI: Follow the money and a whole lot of other stuff on our Resources page
ICYMI: 🪪 REAL ID, a national digital identification, surveillance, and control system. We cover two important videos from Financial Rebellion to help protect against national ID surveillance & control. Please share with friends, family, attorneys general, state and federal legislators. This is a full article that we update as needed.
ICYMI: Eerily Prescient to Today’s Tyranny in the West: My Name is Anna Wiseman — The Sandbaggers, Season 3, Episode 4. Forgotten British Television (06/29/80, video 50:05, includes transcript). Posted 10/08/25
See also “Idaho Politics” below.
Brazilian Woman in the US Delivers Powerful Takedown of America’s Nanny State + Articles by Idaho Representatives. A Brazilian woman now in the US took to social media to deliver a powerful and accurate takedown of America’s nanny state. By Margaret Flavin Oct. 30, 2025. Also articles from Idaho State Rep. David Leavitt and Idaho Freedom Caucus.
Servicemembers were deployed to conduct mass murder faked as a “public health emergency”. Now they might be for sale. Estimates of the worldwide military forces deployed to “fight covid” in 2020. By Sasha Latypova (10/27/25)
Grokipedia vs. Wikipedia
Idaho Politics
ICYMI: Idaho Politics & Beyond — A Petition to Oppose Sharia Law in Idaho (includes links to related articles)
Abortion Case Dismissal Request in Idaho
Idaho Politics and Pro-Life Laws — Attorney General Labrador Moves to Dismiss Lawsuit Challenging Idaho’s Pro-Life Law. Press Release (10/23/25)
Family Law & Home Schooling
Idaho Politics — Reforming Family Law. An interim committee is addressing long overdue changes to child custody policies. By Brian Almon (10/28/25)
Idaho Homeschool Education — When the State Says Your Homeschool Doesn’t Count. By Rep. Heather Scott (10/31/25)
Governor: Is Idaho Governor Little a Chameleon?
Idaho Governor Brad Little: The chameleon governor. And his forthcoming tax increase. By Wayne Hoffman (10/26/25)
Idaho Freedom Foundation (IFF) Roundup
Idaho Politics — Idaho Freedom Foundation (IFF) Roundup. IFF articles and videos you won’t want to miss if you care about freedom, sensible spending, and lower taxes in Idaho (posted 11/02/25, images from videos or articles).
Ron’s Weekly Wind-Up: Shutting SNAP Down
Zero Property Tax Would Be a Good Look
Income: You Earned It, You Should Keep It.
Illegal Immigration
Read more about illegal immigration.
Nearly $200M in Direct Federal Grants Has Been Aimed at Expanding Programs to Serve Illegal Immigrants. By OpenTheBooks (10/30/25)
Illegal Immigration — The Daily Felony Spree: How Non-Violent Illegal Aliens Commit Stacks of Crimes Every Day They’re Here. Debunking “they’re not hurting anyone,” “they just want a better life,” and other gaslighting mantras. By Idaho Senator Brian Lenney (10/29/25)
Medical Freedom, COVID-19, Health Issues & Vaccine Injury
DISCLAIMER: We are not doctors, nurses, or pharmacists. We are NOT endorsing any source, supplement, miracle cure, or drug. This is for educational purposes and is not medical advice.
See also related bills in the Idaho Legislature and Action Items & Information.
🔥FDA: VACCINE PACKAGE INSERTS & PRODUCT APPROVALS: Read
🔥FDA: Adverse Event Reporting System (FAERS) Public Dashboard: Read
🔥FDA: Adverse Event Reporting System (FAERS) Public Dashboard for Cosmetics: Read
🔥HHS/CDC/FDA VAERS data (OPENVaers): Read
ICYMI: Health Freedom & Other Solutions for Idaho & Beyond (updated regularly)
ICYMI: Health Resources (updated regularly) including Cancer Care, Chlorine Dioxide, Covid Essential Links, DMSO, Independent Medical Resources, Financial Rebellion / Solari Selected Resources, Medical Preparedness & Products, Electromagnetic Radiation & Wireless (plus 5G)
5G Cell Towers
ICYMI: 5G Action Items
Cell Towers & FCC New Proposed Rules: ‘A Hill To Die On’ (10/28/25, video 01:12:32 includes transcript). This is part of a multipart video, with the key FCC Segment, hosted by Miriam Eckenfels, starting at 32:30.
Acetaminophen / Tylenol
Why Does Natural Medicine Caution Against Suppressing Fevers? Exploring the link between Tylenol and Autism. By A Midwestern Doctor (10/02/25). This is an abridged version of a longer article.
Air Pollution & the EPA
Industrial Air Pollution Far Worse Than Estimated, But Trump’s EPA Shut Down Plan to Fix It. Industrial facilities are emitting far more toxic chemicals than reported, putting millions of nearby residents at increased risk of cancer. The Trump administration halted rules that would have forced these plants to install monitors and limit emissions, leaving communities unprotected. By ProPublica (10/30/25, includes audio readout)
Cancer Care Hub (IMA)
Independent Medical Alliance — Introducing the IMA Cancer Hub: Research, Resources, and Real Hope. IMA launched the IMA Cancer Hub: a new resource center with repurposed drug guides, webinars, and tools for integrative cancer care—all in one place. (10/29/25)
Children’s Health Defense (CHD) & The Defender
CHD Main Site: Visit Children's Health Defense
The Defender: Read the Latest News in the Defender | Sign Up for the Latest (and best) In-Depth News Delivered to Your Email Inbox
CHD.TV: Watch the Latest Videos on CHD TV | Sign Up for Latest CHD TV Updates Delivered to your Email Inbox
Children’s Health Defense Headlines — Autism and Vaccine Study; Dirty Drug Factories; Who’s Behind Efforts to Take Down RFK Jr.?; Military COVID Vaccine Mandates Lawsuit Alive Again (posted 10/29/25, updated 10/30/25)
COVID, Shots & “Vaccines”
See also Action Items & Information and Covid Essential Links.
🚫💉STOP THE SHOTS! Remove Big Pharma Vaccine Liability Protections
Books & Films
ICYMI: ‘Vaccines and the Diseases They Target: An Analysis of Vaccine Safety and Epidemiology’ (the Silver Booklet). By Physicians for Informed Consent (PIC). Updated 08/21/25
Please share these films with everyone you know!
ICYMI: Follow the Silenced. Heartbreaking journey of brave Americans who trusted the science, only to have their lives forever changed by devastating side effects of shots from early COVID vaccine trials. These people were smeared, slandered, and pushed into the shadows. When Big Pharma and government turned their backs, they found strength in each other and refused to let the truth be silenced. (more details)
ICYMI: An Inconvenient Study. In 2016, journalist Del Bigtree challenged Dr. Marcus Zervos, head of infectious disease at Henry Ford Health, to conduct a thorough vaxxed vs. unvaxxed study. Dr. Zervos ran the study to prove Del wrong, but refused to publish because the results proved inconvenient: Vaxxed were far less healthy than Unvaxxed. (video 01:20:36, more details)
COVID Antibody Testing, Prevention & More
ICYMI: Getting to the root cause of post-pandemic illnesses.
Covid Shots Declared Weapons of Mass Destruction
World’s First International Governing Body and Judicial Authority Declares mRNA Injections Biological and Technological Weapons of Mass Destruction. The Alliance of Indigenous Nations International Tribunal — recognized by Canada on a Nation-to-Nation basis — has issued a historic global Order intended to take immediate worldwide effect. By Nicolas Hulscher, MPH (10/09/25)
DMSO for Eyes
DMSO Heals the Eyes and Transforms Ophthalmology. DMSO’s unique therapeutic properties reveal the unifying thread between many different “incurable” eye diseases. By A Midwestern Doctor (10/25/25)
Healthcare System Repair
Fixing our Healthcare System. Healthcare Advocate Dutch Rojas. Host: Mary Talley Bowden MD. Guest: Dutch Rojas (10/28/25, article + video 45:22 includes transcript)
Highwire / Informed Consent Action Network (ICAN) / ICANDecide.org
ICAN website: icandecide.org
The Highwire website: thehighwire.com
Independent Medical Alliance
Independent Medical Alliance (IMA) Website | Subscribe to IMA Substack
Prevention and treatment strategies: Brain Health | Cancer Care | Depression & Mental Health | Fasting & Healthy Eating | Insulin Resistance | Sepsis
New World Screwworm EUA Authorized for Pets
ICYMI: Pet Drug to fight New World Screwworm (NWS) — FDA Issues Emergency Use Authorization for New World Screwworm Drug for Dogs
Stand for Health Freedom News
Medical Freedom, Legislation, Health — Stand for Health Freedom Newsletter (received via email 10/30/25)
Vaccine News from Children’s Health Defense
Vaccine Failure & More from Children’s Health Defense and Nicolas Hulscher: Pneumonia Vaccine Increases Risk of Pneumonia? + Microneedle QR code immunization + Breaking autism study + Mothers 2B. Host: Polly Tommey. Guest: Nicolas Hulscher, M.P.H. (10/27/25, video 58:23 with pneumonia segment ending at 25 minutes; includes transcript)
Vaccine Safety Marathon — We the Patriots
Vaccine Safety — We the Patriots Entire 2025 Vaccine Safety Awareness Marathon is Available Free on Demand! (posted 10/27/25)
Weather Engineering / Cloud Seeding / Geoengineering / Whatchamacallit
ICYMI: Cloud Seeding Experiment in Idaho (updated regularly)
ICYMI: Is there a Climate Emergency? 1992 Scientists declare, "There is no climate emergency."
ICYMI: Geoengineering: Who’s Behind It and How We Stop It. Dark MAHA on X.
ICYMI: Flaws in 150 Years of Global Temperature Data Blow Holes in Global Warming Narrative.
ICYMI: Geoengineering is the Next Pandemic. Plus Getting big Pharma under control. By Clayton J. Baker, MD. America Out Loud News (08/22/25, podcast 58 min)
ICYMI: Weather Engineering & Geoengineering Bans CAN Work at the State Level! Florida just proved it.
ICYMI: Physicians take a stand against geoengineering. By Clayton J. Baker, MD
See also Action Items & Information.
Geoengineering, Weather Modification, and the Five Horsemen of the Apocalypse + Action Items — Stop geoengineering with Missouri Clean Skies. America Out Loud News. Host: Clayton J. Baker, MD. Guests: Michael Hogan and Kaley, leaders of the Missouri Clean Skies Movement (10/21/25, article + podcast 58 min).
🩺🏛️🥔 Too Many Notes (10/26/25)
