Day Brighteners (or not)

Family Band: This is America! We’re guessing these kids are home schooled. The dog too! (10/19/25, video 01:33)

Many of the notes listed below include comments and links to additional reading, watching and listening. All link to the original articles or videos.

🔥Action Items & Information We’ve moved our collection of important calls to action here. Please pick something you care about and do something. We’d all be grateful for your help. 🎶Too Many Notes Find “Too Many Notes” at the top of the menu bar. Or, click here. See "Too Many Notes" Introduction for New Readers for details. ➿Duplication? Maybe, a Little. Some items below may appear in multiple categories. This is intentional. Of course, we don’t expect you to read them more than once unless you love them so much that you just can’t help yourself.

Education, Family & Freedom, DEI

See also Medical Freedom below and related bills in the Idaho Legislature

Elections & Election Integrity

VOTE ⭐ VOTE ⭐ VOTE ⭐ November 4, 2025 ⭐ VOTE ⭐ VOTE ⭐ VOTE

Don’t forget to vote! Local elections often feature critical races for city councils, school trustees, fire districts, and parks. These impact your daily life even more than big federal elections or state races.

See our Voting Guide for general tips, score cards, voting recommendations, bill trackers and so much more. Updated frequently. This guide is mostly Idaho specific, but also offers general information that applies to conservative voters in any state. It doesn’t just tell you whom to vote for, it tells you how to figure out who might be the best representatives for you. This is not your typical voting guide.

Off-year elections get little attention compared to midterms and national elections. But individual votes in these often close off-year contests can make a significant difference when just a few votes may decide a race or an issue. Don’t let others decide what happens with YOUR life and pocketbook! VOTE early or on election day. But VOTE!

Fire, Wildfire, Hurricanes, Public Lands

See also “Weather Engineering / Cloud Seeding / Geoengineering / Whatchamacallit” below.

Government, Taxes, Spending, Surveillance, Tyranny & Money

See also Recent News about 2025 Idaho State Legislature (above) and related bills in the Idaho Legislature

See also “Idaho Politics” below.

Brazilian Woman in the US Delivers Powerful Takedown of America’s Nanny State + Articles by Idaho Representatives. A Brazilian woman now in the US took to social media to deliver a powerful and accurate takedown of America’s nanny state. By Margaret Flavin Oct. 30, 2025. Also articles from Idaho State Rep. David Leavitt and Idaho Freedom Caucus.

Servicemembers were deployed to conduct mass murder faked as a “public health emergency”. Now they might be for sale. Estimates of the worldwide military forces deployed to “fight covid” in 2020. By Sasha Latypova (10/27/25)

Grokipedia vs. Wikipedia

Grokipedia is available and likely to become a viable alternative to Wikipedia

Idaho Politics

Abortion Case Dismissal Request in Idaho

Family Law & Home Schooling

Governor: Is Idaho Governor Little a Chameleon?

Idaho Freedom Foundation (IFF) Roundup

Idaho Politics — Idaho Freedom Foundation (IFF) Roundup.

Idaho Politics — Idaho Freedom Foundation (IFF) Roundup. IFF articles and videos you won’t want to miss if you care about freedom, sensible spending, and lower taxes in Idaho (posted 11/02/25, images from videos or articles). Ron’s Weekly Wind-Up: Shutting SNAP Down Zero Property Tax Would Be a Good Look Income: You Earned It, You Should Keep It.



Illegal Immigration

Read more about illegal immigration.

Nearly $200M in Direct Federal Grants Has Been Aimed at Expanding Programs to Serve Illegal Immigrants.

Illegal Immigration — The Daily Felony Spree: How Non-Violent Illegal Aliens Commit Stacks of Crimes Every Day They’re Here. Debunking “they’re not hurting anyone,” “they just want a better life,” and other gaslighting mantras. By Idaho Senator Brian Lenney (10/29/25)

Medical Freedom, COVID-19, Health Issues & Vaccine Injury

DISCLAIMER: We are not doctors, nurses, or pharmacists. We are NOT endorsing any source, supplement, miracle cure, or drug. This is for educational purposes and is not medical advice.

See also related bills in the Idaho Legislature and Action Items & Information.

5G Cell Towers

Cell Towers & FCC New Proposed Rules: ‘A Hill To Die On’ (10/28/25, video 01:12:32 includes transcript). This is part of a multipart video, with the key FCC Segment, hosted by Miriam Eckenfels, starting at 32:30.

Acetaminophen / Tylenol

Why Does Natural Medicine Caution Against Suppressing Fevers? Exploring the link between Tylenol and Autism. By A Midwestern Doctor (10/02/25). This is an abridged version of a longer article.

Air Pollution & the EPA

Industrial Air Pollution Far Worse Than Estimated, But Trump’s EPA Shut Down Plan to Fix It. Industrial facilities are emitting far more toxic chemicals than reported, putting millions of nearby residents at increased risk of cancer. The Trump administration halted rules that would have forced these plants to install monitors and limit emissions, leaving communities unprotected. By ProPublica (10/30/25, includes audio readout)

Cancer Care Hub (IMA)

Independent Medical Alliance — Introducing the IMA Cancer Hub: Research, Resources, and Real Hope. IMA launched the IMA Cancer Hub: a new resource center with repurposed drug guides, webinars, and tools for integrative cancer care—all in one place. (10/29/25)

Children’s Health Defense (CHD) & The Defender

Substack Note posted 07/19/25. Children’s Health Defense, CHD TV, and “The Defender” do such a good job covering current health news that we’ll likely be sharing only the most special action items on our Substack and Substack Notes. Please sign up for daily updates sent right to your inbox (you can choose how much or how little they send).

Children’s Health Defense Headlines — Autism and Vaccine Study; Dirty Drug Factories; Who’s Behind Efforts to Take Down RFK Jr.?; Military COVID Vaccine Mandates Lawsuit Alive Again

COVID, Shots & “Vaccines”

See also Action Items & Information and Covid Essential Links.

🚫💉STOP THE SHOTS! Remove Big Pharma Vaccine Liability Protections

Covid Shots Declared Weapons of Mass Destruction

World’s First International Governing Body and Judicial Authority Declares mRNA Injections Biological and Technological Weapons of Mass Destruction. The Alliance of Indigenous Nations International Tribunal — recognized by Canada on a Nation-to-Nation basis — has issued a historic global Order intended to take immediate worldwide effect. By Nicolas Hulscher, MPH (10/09/25)

DMSO for Eyes

DMSO Heals the Eyes and Transforms Ophthalmology. DMSO’s unique therapeutic properties reveal the unifying thread between many different “incurable” eye diseases. By A Midwestern Doctor (10/25/25)

Healthcare System Repair

Fixing our Healthcare System. Healthcare Advocate Dutch Rojas. Host: Mary Talley Bowden MD. Guest: Dutch Rojas (10/28/25, article + video 45:22 includes transcript)

Highwire / Informed Consent Action Network (ICAN) / ICANDecide.org

Substack Note (posted 09/23/25). The Highwire and Informed Consent Action Network (ICAN) do a superb job covering news dedicated to Informed Consent and the Eradication of Man-made Disease. So, you don’t need us to duplicate and share all the information they offer. Instead, we’ll share only the most crucial action items on our Substack and Substack Notes.

ICAN website: icandecide.org

The Highwire website: thehighwire.com

Independent Medical Alliance

Independent Medical Alliance (IMA) Website | Subscribe to IMA Substack

Prevention and treatment strategies: Brain Health | Cancer Care | Depression & Mental Health | Fasting & Healthy Eating | Insulin Resistance | Sepsis

New World Screwworm EUA Authorized for Pets

Stand for Health Freedom News

Vaccine News from Children’s Health Defense

Vaccine Safety Marathon — We the Patriots

Weather Engineering / Cloud Seeding / Geoengineering / Whatchamacallit

Cloud Seeding Experiment in Idaho: Read

See also Action Items & Information.

Geoengineering, Weather Modification, and the Five Horsemen of the Apocalypse + Action Items — Stop geoengineering with Missouri Clean Skies. America Out Loud News. Host: Clayton J. Baker, MD. Guests: Michael Hogan and Kaley, leaders of the Missouri Clean Skies Movement (10/21/25, article + podcast 58 min).

🩺🏛️🥔 Too Many Notes (10/26/25)