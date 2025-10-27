Disclaimer

Day Brighteners (or not)

Source for images just below: Robert W Malone MD, MS

Owls are fascinating and gorgeous creatures. This 44 second video will have you “owling” for more (10/19/25, video 0:44)

No more excuses that you can’t afford a musical instruments. With a little imagination and a lot of talent, the possibilities for creating music are endless! (10/15/25, video 02:53)

FOOD HISTORY — I’m from the Government and I’m here to tell you what to eat and what not to eat. (Moral of the story: Don’t fall for government advice, no matter who is in charge. Watch this video to convince yourself why you should do your own research using independent resources.)

Antifa Violence — First Hand Account with Andy Ngo

American Thought Leaders — Andy Ngo: I Was Nearly Killed by Antifa. This is What I Learned. Host: Jan Jekielek. Guest: Journalist Andy Ngo (10/17/25, podcast + video 43 min; video includes transcript)

Education, Family & Freedom, DEI

See also Medical Freedom below and related bills in the Idaho Legislature

Censorship & Bias — Wikipedia

American Thought Leaders — How Wikipedia Turned Into an ‘Engine of Defamation’. Host: Jan Jekielek. Guest: Wikipedia Co-Founder Larry Sanger (10/15/25, 01:04:00 podcast + video includes transcript)

Elections & Election Integrity

Fire, Wildfire, Hurricanes, Public Lands

See also “Weather Engineering / Cloud Seeding / Geoengineering / Whatchamacallit” below.

Food & Farming

Your Health and Freedom — Food Quality, Safety, and Freedom

Your Health and Freedom — Food Quality, Safety, and Freedom (posted 10/25/25) Are you hungry, thirsty? Do you want clean, quality food and milk from local farmers without massive government regulation and propaganda? Well, you’ve come to the right place to learn more. Check out two excellent interviews and panel discussions. American Thought Leaders: What to Know About Raw Milk, Seed Oils, and the Food Pyramid. Independent Medical Alliance: Farming for the Future: Reclaiming the Integrity of Our Food



Food & Farming — Why Small Farmers Are Disappearing. American Thought Leaders. Host: Jan Jekielek. Guest: Joel Salatin (10/01/25, podcast + video 01:17:58, includes transcript). Joel Salatin of Polyface Farms is one of the most entertaining, knowledgeable people on the planet about non-chemical farming, small farms, and how government regulation is strangling the livelihoods of small farmers and destroying the quality of the food you eat.

Government, Taxes, Spending, Surveillance, Tyranny & Money

See also Recent News about 2025 Idaho State Legislature (above) and related bills in the Idaho Legislature

See also “Idaho Politics” below.

Financial Rebellion: 60-Day Cash Challenge (10/23/25, video 01:14:34 includes transcript). Host: Polly Tommey. Guests: Catherine Austin Fitts, Carolyn Betts, Esq.

Protect Consumer Rights! No Programmable Money! Host: Polly Tommey. Guests: Catherine Austin Fitts, Carolyn Betts, Esq. (10/16/25, video 01:10:25 includes transcript; episode ends at ~1hr timestamp)

Homelessness & “Harm Reduction

Homelessness & Harm Reduction — The Cult of Harm Reduction. Progressivism’s most celebrated policy is also its deadliest. By Kevin Dahlgren (10/21/25)

Idaho Politics

Idaho Freedom Foundation Videos

Idaho Politics — Idaho Freedom Foundation Updates — No Kings, Budget, Education, and Local Government

Idaho Politics — Idaho Freedom Foundation Updates — No Kings, Budget, Education, and Local Government (posted 10/25/25). As always, Idaho Freedom Foundation (IFF) is championing freedom and calling out tyranny and government waste. We offer some recent IFF short videos you’ll want to check out. IFF takes on “No Kings 2.0” Nowhere To Hyde — Who Is Fighting for Idaho’s Students? Ron’s Weekly Wind-Up: The Delusional Left



Media Lies & Smears

Mainstream Media Lies & Psyops — Corporate News Media Versus the People of Idaho. You’re being psyopped as we speak. By Brian Almon (10/22/25)

Qatari Fighter Pilot Training at Mountain Home AFB & Sharia Law

Idaho Politics & Beyond — A Petition to Oppose Sharia Law in Idaho (posted 10/22/25, PDF of proposed resolution below added 10/24/25). No Sharia Law In Idaho -- PDF version of petition 71.8KB ∙ PDF file Download No Sharia Law In Idaho -- PDF version of petition Download Related: Proposed Resolution Requesting Idaho Legislature Ban Sharia in Idaho by Matt Edwards (see PDF below)

Proposed Resolution Requesting Idaho Legislature Ban Sharia in Idaho by Matt Edwards (posted 10/24/25) 51.4KB ∙ PDF file Download Proposed Resolution Requesting Idaho Legislature Ban Sharia in Idaho by Matt Edwards (posted 10/24/25) Download

Qatar Military Facility in Mountain Home, Idaho — Everyone Is an Ally—Until They Aren’t. Because liberty, once surrendered in the name of partnership, is rarely won back without a fight. By Idaho Senator Glenneda ZUIDERVELD (10/21/25)

From Brian to Pete RE: The Death of the West. A letter of concern from one Christian man to another. By Idaho Senator Brian Lenney (10/20/25)

Letters Regarding Qatari pilot training at Mountain Home Air Force Base in Idaho.

Idaho Congressional Leaders Respond to Gang of 8 Concerns Over Qatari Air Force Facility. Two responses move the issue forward, but key questions remain. By Sen. Christy Zito, Zito for Idaho (10/20/25)

Idaho Power

Idaho Power — Hearings Canceled! Commission vacates customer hearing and testimony deadlines in electric utility’s general rate case. Press Release from Idaho Public Utilities Commission (10/17/25)

Idaho Mayor Celebrates Sharia Law Education. Mountain Home’s mayor and local officials embrace Islamic legal doctrine, revealing how far government leaders have strayed from defending constitutional principle. By Idaho Senator Brian Lenney (10/17/25)

Illegal Immigration

Read more about illegal immigration.

Laws & Legislature + Bill Trackers + Voting Guide

See our Voting Guide for general tips, score cards, voting recommendations, bill trackers and so much more. Updated frequently. This guide is mostly Idaho specific, but also offers general information that applies to conservative voters in any state. It doesn’t just tell you whom to vote for, it tells you how to figure out who might be the best representatives for you. This is not your typical voting guide.

Medical Freedom, COVID-19, Health Issues & Vaccine Injury

DISCLAIMER: We are not doctors, nurses, or pharmacists. We are NOT endorsing any source, supplement, miracle cure, or drug. This is for educational purposes and is not medical advice.

See also related bills in the Idaho Legislature and Action Items & Information.

5G Cell Towers

5G Action Items

Acetaminophen Facts & Fiction

Is Acetaminophen Dangerous? Hosts: Bernadette Pajer, Bob Reynolds. Guest: Christina Parks, Ph.D. (10/17/25, video 55:14, includes transcript).

Alzheimer’s Disease — Scams & Solutions

The Great Alzheimer’s Scam and The Proven Cures They’ve Buried for Billions. Decades of neglect in understanding the actual causes of dementia have transformed it into one of the most costly diseases in existence. By A Midwestern Doctor (10/05/25)

Brain Injuries from Vaccines

How Vaccine Brain Injuries Were Rebranded and Erased From Memory. Exposing the games they always play to hide vaccine injuries. By A Midwestern Doctor (10/19/25)

Children’s Health Defense (CHD) & The Defender

Substack Note posted 07/19/25. Children’s Health Defense, CHD TV, and “The Defender” do such a good job covering current health news that we’ll likely be sharing only the most special action items on our Substack and Substack Notes. Please sign up for daily updates sent right to your inbox (you can choose how much or how little they send).

Children’s Health Defense — Latest news about vaccinations being pushed on children in the name of public health.

Children’s Health Defense — Latest news about vaccinations being pushed on children in the name of public health + more. Quick summaries of recent articles from The Defender (posted 10/23/25, images from articles). Some headlines may curl your hair; others may make you happy. Exclusive: California Medicaid Provider Pays Parents Hundreds of Dollars to Vaccinate Their Kids. City Health Officials Tied to Soros Urge Public to ‘Get Vaccinated,’ Blame Policy Shifts for ‘Deadly Outbreaks’. Wait, What? New York Times Finally Admits Genetics Can’t Explain Surge in Autism.



The Defender Headlines (Children’s Health Defense): FDA, Merck Accused of ‘Covering up’ Hair-Loss Pill’s Suicide Link + Pesticides — From Industry to E.P.A.: Lobbyist Now Oversees Pesticide Rules + More. By The Defender Staff (10/23/25) The Defender covered several important headlines below; however, we’re focusing on an especially concerning topic that affects nearly everyone in America: Pesticides (copied from original). The Defender Headlines: FDA, Merck Accused of ‘Covering up’ Hair-Loss Pill’s Suicide Link ‘Alternative’ to CDC’s Flagship Journal in the Works Senate Plans Hearing With Trump’s Surgeon General Pick Casey Means Next Week Gulf South Residents and Green Groups Sue Trump and EPA Over Toxic Air Pollution Exemptions From Industry to E.P.A.: Lobbyist Now Oversees Pesticide Rules (copied below, emphasis ours) New CDC Work Group to Study Aluminum in Childhood Vaccines. Florida Governor Slams Proposal to Engineer Meat Allergies in Humans to ‘Save the Planet’.



COVID, Shots & “Vaccines”

See also Action Items & Information and Covid Essential Links.

🚫💉STOP THE SHOTS! Remove Big Pharma Vaccine Liability Protections

COVID Antibody Testing, Prevention & More

Getting to the root cause of post-pandemic illnesses. McCullough Report: Host: Dr. Myriah Hinchey. Guest: Dr. Peter McCullough (10/20/25, article + podcast 58 min). Learn more about long-term effects of COVID shots, spike detox protocols, spike antibody testing, and simple ways to prevent and combat Illnesses that start in the mouth and nose.

COVID & Other Vaccine Lawsuits

Holding Hospitals Accountable: A Case Study in Vaccine Injury Reporting. Host: Dr. Mary Talley Bowden, MD. Guests: Deb Conrad and Attorney Warner Mendenhall (10/25/25, article + video 20:17 includes transcript)

The Fight for Religious Freedom and Medical Autonomy in California. Attorney Brian Festa with We the Patriots USA. Host: Mary Talley Bowden MD. Guest: Attorney Brian Festa (10/23/25, article + video 13:47)

The Fight for Accountability: Uncovering Fraud in the Pfizer Case. Host: Dr. Mary Talley Bowden, MD. Guests: Brook Jackson and Warner Mendenhall (10/20/25, video 33:46 includes transcript)

COVID Shots, Depo-Provera Harms, Fetal Cell DNA in Childhood Vaccines, Bad Batch Search (COVID Shots), Q&A

America Out Loud PULSE — Studies show that Big Pharma puts profits first and patients last, Q&A 172. Depo-Provera birth control shot; childhood vaccines containing fetal DNA; listener questions. Host: Malcolm Out Loud. Guest: Nicolas Hulscher, MPH (10/23/25, article + podcast 58 min)

Highwire / Informed Consent Action Network (ICAN) / ICANDecide.org

Substack Note (posted 09/23/25). The Highwire and Informed Consent Action Network (ICAN) do a superb job covering news dedicated to Informed Consent and the Eradication of Man-made Disease. So, you don’t need us to duplicate and share all the information they offer. Instead, we’ll share only the most crucial action items on our Substack and Substack Notes.

ICAN website: icandecide.org

The Highwire website: thehighwire.com

Independent Medical Alliance

Independent Medical Alliance (IMA) Website | Subscribe to IMA Substack

Prevention and treatment strategies: Brain Health | Cancer Care | Depression & Mental Health | Fasting & Healthy Eating | Insulin Resistance | Sepsis

New World Screwworm EUA Authorized for Pets

Pet Drug to fight New World Screwworm (NWS) — FDA Issues Emergency Use Authorization for New World Screwworm Drug for Dogs. The drug Credelio (lotilaner) is in a class called isoxazolines, which although declared “safe and effective” for most dogs and cats, is associated with neurologic adverse reactions, including muscle tremors, ataxia, and seizures. Press release includes important related information about the EUA, a fact sheet for veterinarians, and a fact sheet for vets and owners regarding potential adverse side effects (10/24/25)

Weather Engineering / Cloud Seeding / Geoengineering / Whatchamacallit

Cloud Seeding Experiment in Idaho: Read

See also Action Items & Information.

Geoengineering, Weather Engineering, and Cloud Seeding in Idaho - Good (kinda), bad, and ugly. Unable or willing to prove cloud seeding efficacy in Idaho/Utah? By SA (10/20/25)

