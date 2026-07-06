Disclaimer

Too Many Notes 07/05/26

🙏 Dear Readers __________ Please subscribe… Please subscribe (free!) to our Substack, or just use Notes links we post to access full issues. We hope you enjoy our work and share it. What’s cooking? Check out “In This Issue” index to find out. Note… All images from the articles and videos. AI assisted us with summaries but we read or listen to everything we share.

In this issue…

Day Brighteners (or not)

5-Minute America 250 Video — PragerU

The Way I Heard It — Mike Rowe

Idaho & Beyond

Voting Guide

AI Invasion

Freedom!

Homelessness

Patriot Games

Supreme Court

Medical & Health Resources

Health News & Views

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Day Brighteners (or not)

Day Brighteners section is a thank you for brightening our day by reading Big E’s Big Mouth Substack (always free to keep all free).

07/03/26 Note: Per Grok (which should know!), public X videos can be viewed without an account. However, X has tightened restrictions. Many videos/posts now require login. No major new policy, but enforcement has increased. Try incognito or different browser. (We were able to open links in a private window on Brave and Firefox.)

🙏 We thank our long-suffering spouse for finding most of these. Thank you, spouse!

Animals

Bunnies!

Everybunny Else!

Slug Takes a Slug (13 sec)

Earthquakes & Weather

Earthquakes have attacked many parts of the world.

Seismic Waves #1 (video 43 sec)

Seismic Waves #2 (video 10 sec)

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Weather is hailing cats, dogs, and more. What gives? Meridian, ID (video 49 sec)

Funny Business

General funny business. So much funny, so much punny, makes our eyes go all runny. Plus some bad use of apostrophes…

Public Health?

5-Minute America 250 Video — PragerU

America and France: A Tale of Two Revolutions (06/29/26, podcast | video )

America and France: A Tale of Two Revolutions (06/29/26, podcast | video). Host: author and historian Andrew Roberts. Two revolutions reshaped the world in the late 18th century. The American Revolution created a 250-year republic while the French Revolution’s hallmark was the guillotine. Find out what went right in America and what went wrong in France.

More 5-minute videos from PragerU

The Way I Heard It — Mike Rowe

488: Connor Boyack—Spontaneous Order. Why A Children’s Cartoon Terrifies Critics | Connor Boyack #488 | The Way I Heard It (06/09/26, podcast | video (01:34:30)

We greatly enjoyed this interview. You might too! From Mike Rowe’s introduction on X…

Today I learned about Spontaneous Order, the mind-bending idea that society’s most incredible innovations emerge naturally through voluntary cooperation rather than through a centralized master plan. I learned about this phenomenon from my guest, Connor Boyack, who thinks a lot about such things, and had the good sense to cast me in an episode of The Tuttle Twins, the ridiculously popular series of books he dreamed up one day, that has since turned into a ridiculously popular animated series. In this particular episode, Connor allowed me to sing a song about the perils of college debt, which I did to the best of my ability. I’ve wanted to thank him for that opportunity ever since, and congratulate him on launching one of the most consequential animated series of all time, along with a think tank called “Libertas,” which is kind of fantastic. I finally got the chance to do so, in the midst of this utterly enjoyable conversation, which you can experience here.

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Idaho & Beyond

Voting Guide

November 3, 2026 is coming sooner than you think…please do think…

AI Invasion

Noise, Heat, Depleted Water Reserves — How to Protect Your Town From Unwanted AI Data Centers. The drive to build AI data centers and related infrastructure is moving quickly. By updating ordinances in advance and diligently collecting information about any data center proposals that are made, local officials and citizens can protect the best interests of their communities. By The Conversation (06/15/26)

Towns face fast AI data center growth. These centers:

Use lots of power and water.

Create noise from cooling systems and generators.

Raise local temperatures by about 3.6 degrees Fahrenheit.

Cause air pollution from diesel backups.

Communities gain some tax money and short-term jobs but risk higher utility bills and other impacts.

The article explains how learning about the specifics of a particular data center proposal can help a community to understand the potential impacts and prepare a response, including zoning rules to control where centers go and require studies.

Key points

Data centers house large computer systems and need high energy and water.

Benefits include more property tax revenue and construction jobs, but only 15-30 long-term jobs typically result.

Concerns: Noise pollution, heat islands, water depletion, higher utility rates, air emissions worsening asthma.

Backlash: Pennsylvania towns (e.g., Archbald) see proposals covering large areas and face backlash.

Tools: Amend zoning to limit data centers to industrial or commercial zones, set as conditional use. Require setbacks of 50-400 feet, noise studies, environmental assessments, traffic plans. Ask about power/water sources, noise mitigation, site design, pollution, infrastructure. Update ordinances ahead of time and negotiate community benefits for protection.

Questions to consider: Power and water demand, and the source of those resources Infrastructure needs Utility rate impacts Cooling system design and noise and resource consumption impacts Site design and landscape impact Job creation and tax revenue projections Noise mitigation strategies Traffic effects Air and water pollution emissions



Related

Freedom!

Drink and Be Merry

We’re sipping our own very simple non-alcoholic recipe: 2 t unfiltered apple cider vinegar (with the “mother”)

2 t raw honey

Warm filtered water to dilute (however much you like). Probably good cold too. It’s delicious! And we’ve found the combo to be an excellent sleep aid taken with the evening meal. Source: Unbekoming substack: Arthritis and Folk Medicine (1960).

A Founders’ Fourth of July Party. Five Drinks the Founding Fathers Would Actually Recognize. By Dr. Robert W. Malone and Jill Malone (07/04/26). We so loved this article! Thank you to the Malones!

What’s Drinking?

(click links below for recipes)

For Those Skipping the Spirits

Personal Freedom — Use it or Lose It

Telegram Founder Pavel Durov and the Loss of Personal Freedom, Which is Destroying Western Civilization. By Dr. Robert W. Malone (06/17/26, article + video 28:12)

Pavel Durov spoke at the 2026 Oslo Freedom Forum. He compared modern Europe to the Titanic after hitting an iceberg and explained that people do not see their personal freedoms sinking slowly. Governments continue to increase censorship and control over online speech, step by step. Durov shared his experiences with pressure from Russia, the EU, and France. He warned that rights disappear gradually. And then they are gone.

Event: 2026 Oslo Freedom Forum, June 1-3 in Oslo, theme “Dismantling Dictatorship.”

Speech title: “Communication Technology and the Struggle for Freedom.”

Main analogy: Titanic passengers stayed calm as ship sank slowly; Europeans ignore loss of freedoms.

Key message: Censorship and state control advance incrementally, justified as temporary or necessary. Examples: UK under Keir Starmer arrests people for social media posts; thousands investigated yearly. Fines, police visits, prosecution, or jail in Europe for unpopular online opinions. Germany: Legal penalties for speech officials call politically unacceptable.

Durov’s background: Faced government pressure, fraud, political corruption in Russia, EU, France.

Broader warning: Free societies wrongly assume freedom is permanent; however, rights erode one restriction at a time.

Our Take This was an excellent speech, well worth your time. But we think Durov was too easy on the West, which is losing and stealing liberty at breakneck pace. Case in point: We attended a school board meeting in a mostly conservative rural town. The Business Manager, whom we share with a Big City school south of us, touted big-budget rewiring of the school for internet along with surveillance covering every inch. “We’ll have state of the art equipment for a great price.” No one — not kids, not teachers, not visitors — will escape the prying eyes of surveillance systems, which the superintendent can monitor by phone at any time. The school board should not stand for this; yet no member (even those who agree with us) said anything. It was a done deal. The school also is replacing its Chromebooks with Apple MacBook Neo laptops (for every child). How much privacy will those kids have? How much personal information must they and their parents reveal to access these computers? One more example: Recently, our “conservative” legislature passed online safety legislation to “protect the kids.” The bill had more loopholes than a crocheted sweater; tech companies, kids and parents will find ways to bypass the onerous new law. At least one conservative Senator spoke out against this as did we — for the same reasons Durov eloquently explained. But the bill passed anyway (overwhelming Yeas, with just a few conservative Nay votes; sadly, many Nay-vote legislators lost their seats in the 2026 primary elections). The rush toward competitive technology, “safety,” and censorship to prevent mis/disinformation is stealing everyone’s freedom and destroying America’s future as the last bastion of freedom. We fear the US Constitution is an idea that is rapidly getting its lights punched as we reach America’s 250th anniversary. Let’s hope we’re being overly pessimistic. Ben Franklin famously said this: ‘They who can give up essential liberty to obtain a little temporary safety, deserve neither liberty nor safety.’

Personal Responsibility

Is America Better Because I’m in It? By Mollie Engelhart (07/04/2026)

On July 2, 1776, 47-year-old Caesar Rodney rode 80 miles through a thunderstorm at night despite severe asthma and facial cancer to cast Delaware’s deciding vote for independence. He fulfilled his duty even though it meant war against England where he might have gotten better medical care. As awesome as his act was — and it WAS awesome — he did it not because he hoped to make history, but because it was the right thing to do. Mollie Englehart’s essay eloquently explains how ordinary people strengthen America through daily acts of integrity.

History, Known and Unknown

We know the history: Every Independence Day we honor giants of the founding, from Washington crossing the Delaware to Jefferson drafting the Declaration and Hancock signing boldly.

But we didn’t know this: On July 1, 1776, the Delaware delegation stood deadlocked and needed a third vote for independence. Despite grave illness with asthma and disfiguring cancer, Rodney undertook the arduous nighttime ride from Dover to Philadelphia. He arrived at dawn in muddy attire and delivered Delaware’s decisive vote for independence against a country that might have offered him better medical care. Independence likely would have prevailed without his single vote, yet he answered the call of duty, because of his character and integrity.

Why Character Matters Most

Famous people and famous acts established our republic, but everyday acts keep it. Our nation’s fabric strengthens or frays according to each person’s daily contributions of character, integrity, and doing the right thing for its own sake.

Face unglamorous duties to keep promises, tell truths, show up, and persist.

Let true honor and character emerge precisely when duty exacts a personal cost.

Cast daily votes in roles as spouses, parents, neighbors, employers, employees, and friends by showing consistent character.

Be part of a healthy whole: Perform faithful work to keep the republic healthy, just as countless ordinary cells perform their faithful work to keep the body healthy.

Keep every promise, speak truth, embrace duty, and sacrifice willingly to fortify family community and country.

Help America grow better by playing your part.

Homelessness

Dying in Plain Sight. How Passive Outreach, Excuses, and a Lack of Accountability Turn Homelessness Into a Death Sentence. By Kevin Dahlgren (07/01/26)

A homeless person can be dying in plain sight and still be invisible to the system we pay to help save them. The job of social services should be to help people make the necessary changes to reach their fullest potential. That should mean assertive outreach, trust-building, treatment access, medical care, mental health intervention, recovery housing, reunification, and long-term follow-through. Instead, the system too often does the bare minimum. This passive, limited, and sometimes nonexistent effort from the social service system needs to be held accountable. — Kevin Dahlgren

A homeless person can die in plain sight while the social service system does little to help. Author Kevin Dahlgren interviewed thousands of homeless people. Many died from drugs and other causes soon after these conversations.

The system offers passive outreach instead of assertive help including trust-building, treatment, medical care, and follow-up. Many people have addiction, trauma, mental illness, and pain; and they often refuse help or distrust services.

Below are some case studies and details.

Woman in wheelchair had exposed bone from xylazine-fentanyl wound and kidney disease. She used drugs for pain. Dahlgren warned her. She died months later. Son said group home wanted better pain meds prescribed for her, but that did not happen.

Zach lived on streets for years. Refused housing. Liked helping others. Said he was happiest he had ever been; then he died from his addiction to drugs.

Ruby was found face down on sidewalk after eight hours. No one checked. She had never met outreach workers.

Pockets was a veteran starting a survival guide for the newly homeless. Died from fentanyl-laced meth in front of a homeless nonprofit.

Of twenty now-dead people Dahlgren interviewed, 18 deaths were drug-related, one was murdered, one committed suicide.

More than 80% of interviewed homeless in Portland said no outreach worker offered permanent solutions.

System spends hundreds of millions yearly but lacks standardized assertive outreach, documentation, follow-up, and accountability.

Deaths often quiet. Users too sick or high to help each other. System cites refusals, limited resources, or complexity.

Patriot Games

Announcing the 2026 Patriot Games﻿ (from Idaho GOP announcement received 07/03/26 via email; edited slightly)

Young athletes from across the country have an exciting opportunity to be part of the America 250th birthday celebration. Applications are now open for the 2026 Patriot Games, a nationwide athletic competition for students ages 14-17 that will test strength, endurance, agility, teamwork, and perseverance. Competitors from all 50 states, U.S. territories, and tribal nations will compete for the chance to be crowned national champions, with $250,000 in scholarships awarded to one male and one female winner. The competition features challenges inspired by football, basketball, soccer, track, the Presidential Fitness Test, a military-style boot camp circuit, and a final obstacle course. The games will take place August 9-11, 2026, with the championship airing nationally on ABC after streaming on the ESPN App. If you have a student athlete in your family, or know a young person who would be a great fit, we encourage you to apply or pass this opportunity along. Learn more and apply at https://freedom250.org/patriot-games

Supreme Court

The US Supreme Court has made many pronouncements this term, with some of the most important occurring recently. National news covered most of these. We’re including just a few below. The Epoch Times article “A Look at the Major Supreme Court Decisions This Term covered consequential rulings on Trump’s executive powers, the Second Amendment, election cases, and boys in girls’ sports” (article may require Epoch Times subscription).

Fairness in Women’s Sports

Supreme Court upholds our Fairness in Women’s Sports act. Daily Digest 6/30/26. By Brian Almon. The Supreme Court upheld Idaho’s Fairness in Women’s Sports Act of 2020 in Little v. Hecox. The law requires public school and university female athletic teams to be based on biological sex at birth. Idaho was the first state to pass such a law (thank you, Rep. Barbara Ehardt). The ACLU sued and lower courts blocked the law. Attorney General Raúl Labrador defended it, leading to Supreme Court review. The ruling protects fair competition for girls and women in sports.

Immigration Matters

Supreme Court Fails Americans on Immigration Ruling. By Idaho Freedom Caucus (06/30/26). The Supreme Court rejected Trump’s executive order ending birthright citizenship for children of people in the U.S. illegally.

Majority (5-4) ruled the order violates the 14th Amendment’s Equal Protection Clause.

Justice Thomas dissented, saying the amendment was for freed slaves after the Civil War and never intended automatic citizenship for children of illegal immigrants or birth tourists.

Justice Alito called it a serious mistake and one of the Court’s most important decisions.

The ruling allows children born in the U.S. to illegal entrants to get automatic citizenship.

Other rulings:

Court allowed rejecting asylum claims from foreign soil (Mullin v. Al Otro Lado).

Government may resume “metering:” Limit daily asylum claims at ports of entry and turn back seekers standing in Mexico. Asylum requires physically crossing into US. Enables blocking legal entry claims. May increase illegal crossings and border risks. Supports stricter immigration enforcement.

Court gave government discretion to end Temporary Protected Status (TPS) for some groups (Mullin v. Doe).

Allows Trump admin to end TPS for ~350k Haitians and 4k Syrians, stripping legal status and work permits. Bars most court challenges to TPS terminations/ extensions. Limits judicial oversight of executive immigration decisions.

Presidential Hiring & Firing Rights

What Trump v. Slaughter means for reclaiming our government. Daily Digest 6/29/26. By Brian Almon. The Supreme Court ruled in Trump v. Slaughter that the president can fire Federal Trade Commission (FTC) commissioners without cause, overturning the 1935 Humphrey’s Executor precedent that created “independent agencies” are insulated from presidential control.

Restores constitutional view of president as chief executive with authority over executive officials.

Counters administrative state’s technocratic model of expert-run bureaucracies.

Reinforces separation of powers by affirming presidential ability to hire and fire deputies to execute laws.

____________________

Medical & Health Resources

Some of our favorites. Find many more here.

____________________

Health News & Views

Children’s Health Defense News of the Week

Most read news from The Defender for the week ending 07/05/26.

Depression, Anxiety, & ADHD in Kids

Depression, Anxiety, & ADHD in Kids. Host: Dr. Paul Thomas. Guest: Dr. Larry Palevsky (06/20/26, video 43:54 includes transcript; doctor discussion ends ~34 min timestamp)

Childhood depression, anxiety, and ADHD are rising for many reasons, including increased screen time, smartphones, and video games; nutritional factors and environmental issues; and cultural shifts. Vaccinated populations are diagnosed more often. Device addiction is disrupting brain development, emotional intelligence, and real-life experiences. As usual, these compassionate pediatricians offer helpful solutions for parents and children.

Causes

More ADD/ADHD observed over decades in practice.

Vaccinated children show higher rates of anxiety, depression, ADHD, and neurodevelopmental issues.

Factors unrelated to vaccines: Food sensitivities, dyes, preservatives, mold, parasites, tick-borne illnesses, nutritional deficiencies.

Primary driver: Excessive smartphone, cell phone, and video game use (e.g., average 8 hours/day for school-age kids; one case of 40 hours/week).

Screen Time Effects

Correlates with increased anxiety, depression, and inattention.

Limits social, emotional, and environmental experiences.

Causes brain development atrophy, loss of critical thinking, and reliance on external sources.

Leads to programmable behavior, reduced curiosity, and constant fight-or-flight state.

Affects emotional quotient (EQ) in adults and children.

Lack of Connection and Addiction

Addictions stem from lack of connection to self, others, and higher power.

Screens disconnect users, creating emotional dysregulation and meltdowns upon removal.

Home must be a safe space; validate feelings instead of dismissing with “it’s okay.”

Be an authoritative presence: “I’m right here,” hold a calm space, avoid over-talking in distress.

Parenting Advice

Stop overusing “it’s okay”; connect by acknowledging emotions.

Minimize screens, especially at mealtimes; prioritize being present.

Choose authoritative (not authoritarian) parenting over friendship; allow discomfort to build resilience.

Coaching Resource: Kids First 4Ever.

FDA & HHS

ICAN & mRNA Flu Shot Approvals

FDA’s Vaccine Committee Ignores Concerns and Greenlights Moderna’s New mRNA Flu Vaccine (06/29/26)

Seniors — Just Say NO! Say NO to “vaccine” shots, especially mRNA shots and especially this brand new, untested mFlusiva shot. You are NOT lab rats or guinea pigs. You are human beings with lives worth living. Learn to use OpenVAERS to research vaccine safety. Please, please do not take advice from government, TV advertisements, your Medicare insurer, or mainstream medical experts. Ask “who benefits?” It might not be you.

The FDA’s Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee (VRBPAC) voted unanimously to recommend Moderna’s new mRNA flu vaccine called mFlusiva. The committee did this despite ICAN’s letter that listed safety issues.

Issues included a small 0.8 percent reduction in flu risk.

Severe reactions hit 6.4 percent of recipients.

Five people died in one trial part versus one in the standard shot group.

Cardiac events occurred.

Vaccine lacked placebo testing.

Efficacy data came from one season only.

Vaccine showed no clear benefit for frail adults over 65.

The committee suggested more studies be undertaken after approval. Thus, America’s most vulnerable seniors will once again be used as guinea pigs while FDA takes years to figure out if the vaccine is actually harming people.

Futile Pharma

Sasha Latypova is no fan of the current administration’s health policies. She says so in no uncertain terms (with some profanity and lots of sarcastic humor). Our summaries never do her work justice, so do read the original if you’re interested in the full flavored version. Our suggestions: DO NOT COMPLY and for heaven’s sake, avoid the Pharma/medical/industrial complex like the plague. (Hmmm, maybe plague IS better because you might have a better chance of surviving it.)

Futile, Deadly & Guaranteed to Fail: HHS and Pharma updates. MAHA-HHS gears up for Operation Warp Democide 2.0, RFK Jr’s meaningless EUA cancellations, Pharma is optimistic about more cancer-causing drugs and government handouts... By Sasha Latypova (07/01/26)

Here is the introduction…

This post is a compilation of recent news in the field of Public Hellth before we take a short break to attend the [cheerful] memorial services for what 250 years ago was a reasonably good idea of an independent country, with Constitutional governance, rule of law by the People for the People. I am not attempting to black pill anyone by this post, quite the opposite. It may feel like we are drowning in evil and constant betrayal, but ask yourself - does it help to be angry and upset? - Never! On the other hand, does it help to adopt magical political fairy tales and trust the secret plan harder? - Also, no! You would be actively giving yourself a mental illness that way. IMO, a healthy productive way of dealing with daily nastiness is acknowledging that it’s there, but denying to engage in it emotionally. That’s why I cultivate a sense of humor about these things, and I invite you to practice it with me. Everything passes, this nonsense shall pass, too.

Here is the sanitized summary…

The article covers HHS/Pharma updates, calling efforts futile, deadly, and guaranteed to fail.

Related

Independent Medical Alliance Applauds End of COVID-19 Emergency Authorizations; “Should Have Happened Years Ago”. National physician network warns a 12-month wind-down for drugs and biologics leaves these unsafe products on the market far too long. By INDEPENDENT MEDICAL ALLIANCE (06/30;26)

Ivermectin on Trial (again)

Ivermectin Is on Trial Again. This Time, It’s Cancer. The largest oncology society in America just recommended against ivermectin and fenbendazole in cancer. Dr. Marik argues the evidence standard was never built for these drugs. By Independent Medical Alliance (06/29/26).

American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO), the largest US oncology group, advised against using ivermectin and fenbendazole for cancer outside clinical trials, citing lack of robust peer-reviewed evidence.

Dr. Paul Marik argues this ignores existing preclinical, mechanistic, observational, and real-world data. He says high-cost random controlled trials (RCTs) suit patented drugs but not cheap generics due to funding, protocol complexity, and patient differences.

Dr. Marik calls for real-patient outcome tracking and observational studies instead, to allow clinician judgment on repurposed drugs alongside standard care.

Related

Resources > Ivermectin

Midwestern Doctor

Like Unbekoming, A Midwestern Doctor (AMD) focuses on forgotten or suppressed medical conditions and treatments. AMD’s research and articles are long and well-researched. We encourage you to subscribe to AMD’s substack, especially if you’ve found the traditional medical solutions lacking and want to investigate suppressed, censored, and safe treatments such as DMSO alone or combined with other substances.

Carpal Tunnel Syndrome

The Forgotten History of Carpal Tunnel Syndrome. Causes and treatments for repetitive wrist strain. By A Midwestern Doctor (06/14/26)

Carpal tunnel syndrome is commonly caused by repetitive strain and fluid retention (especially in pregnant patients). Impaired fluid circulation contributes to pressure in carpal tunnel.

AMD discusses history of carpal tunnel syndrome linked to typing strain. QWERTY keyboard became standard to prevent typewriter jams but causes more strain. Dvorak layout reduces errors, fatigue, and wrist strain. AMD developed carpal tunnel from heavy QWERTY use for writing and switched back to Dvorak for relief.

Conventional treatments include nighttime splints, ergonomics, NSAIDs, corticosteroid injections, physical therapy, then surgery to cut ligament. These often fail to address root causes like fluid buildup.

AMD offers solutions that you can do at home and should consider first. These include:

Better ergonomics including raised monitors, treadmill desks, standing desks, or supported squatting.

Early intervention when symptoms appear.

Tinel’s test for wrist nerve sensitivity.

DMSO to help nerve healing and tunnel neuropathies.

Use Contents below to jump to specific information and solutions. See also reader comments, which often contain helpful solutions. More info about DMSO in our Resources > DMSO section.

Dermatology’s Crusade Against The Sun

Untangling Dermatology’s Massive Skin Cancer Scam. A Midwestern Doctor (06/25/26)

Midwestern Doctor Author’s note: This is an abbreviated version of a full-length article about Dermatology’s Disastrous War Again the Sun that also discusses safer ways to treat or prevent skin cancer (most of which can be done at home) and the nutritional approaches which make it possible for the skin to tolerate and be nourished by longer sun exposures.

Dermatology frames sun as villain for its own profitable business model (including screenings and surgeries) while denying sun’s health benefits. Dermatology promotes avoiding sun to prevent skin cancer. However, sunlight provides major health benefits. Most skin cancers are not deadly.

Monopolization of Medicine: Medical industry promotes unhealthy highly-paid interventions (including Mohs surgeries, sunscreen, medically supervised skin checks). It attacks easy beneficial interventions including sunbathing. American Medical Association (AMA) used seals of approval and ads to gain power, eliminated competing practices, and targeted unprofitable therapies.

Benefits of Sunlight: Sunlight treated flu and tuberculosis historically. It improves mental health, halves breast and prostate cancer incidence, and cuts mortality 60 percent. Sun avoiders die sooner than smokers who get sun.

Great Dermatology Scam: Common cancers are not dangerous. Labelling tricks combine low-risk frequency with deadly image to justify sun avoidance.

Transformation of Dermatology: In the 1980s, low status dermatology profession became high-pay via marketing dermatologists as skin cancer fighters. Profitable screenings and Mohs surgeries ensued.

Changes in Skin Cancer: Diagnoses rose. Deaths stable. Over-treatment common.

Skin Cancer: One in five Americans develop skin cancer over their lifetimes. 9,500 daily diagnoses. Visible cancers inflate numbers and lead to vast amounts of expensive low-value procedures for skin cancer and actinic keratosis (AKs).

Basal Cell Carcinoma : 80 percent of cases, 2.64 million yearly. Rarely fatal, recurs often after surgery. Grows slowly.

Squamous Cell Carcinoma : Second most common, 1.8 million cases. Can spread. 95 percent survival if early. About 2,000 US deaths yearly.

Melanoma : 1 percent of skin cancers but most deaths, over 8,000 yearly. Occurs in low-sun areas. Outdoor workers have lower rates. Sunscreen linked to higher risk in studies.

Related

Unbekoming Essays

We always like bringing you articles by Unbekoming, a prolific author and researcher whose work turns the traditional medical and health paradigm on its head. To avoid overwhelming readers with digital overflow, our summaries are designed to make you want to read the original articles. Of course, we quote Unbekoming’s “Explain it to a Six-Year-Old” segments (when available); these are both entertaining and enlightening. If you haven’t subscribed to Lies are Unbekoming substack yet, we hope you will. Many articles are free, but a paid subscription gives you the full scoop that may be hidden behind the $5/month paywall, including brilliant analogies, one-minute elevator explanations, and Explain it a Six-Year Old sections. (NOTE: We receive no financial benefit from recommending the Unbekoming substack).

Dentistry & Teeth

12 Things Your Dentist Was Trained Not to Tell You. An Essay on the Profession Trained for Repair, Not Prevention. By Unbekoming (06/28/26)

Dentistry focuses on repair rather than prevention, with dentists trained to overlook dietary and systemic causes of dental issues.

12 Things…

Cavities not infectious: Caused by diet/metabolism, not bacteria like S. mutans; bacteria present even in low-decay populations. Dentinal fluid transport: Teeth have fluid flow from inside out; sugar reverses it, pulling debris in. Gum recession/bone loss systemic: Linked to overall bone metabolism, not just local plaque. Crooked teeth not inherited: Due to soft industrial diets reducing jaw growth. Amalgam mercury: Toxic vapor releases continuously; linked to systemic illness. Fluoride ineffective: Studies show no major cavity reduction; it’s a waste product with health risks. Nickel crowns: Release carcinogen in children’s mouths. Composites/sealants: Release BPA and other chemicals. Root canals: Dead teeth harbor toxins spreading systemically. Wisdom tooth extractions: Often leave cavitations (unhealed bone lesions). Routine X-rays: Unnecessary cumulative radiation. Drill-fill-bill model: Business incentivizes procedures over prevention.

How to Explain This to a Six-Year-Old Your teeth are alive. Inside each tooth there is a tiny river. The river flows from the inside of the tooth out to the surface. It carries food for the tooth and pushes the bad stuff away. When you eat a lot of sugar and soft white bread and packaged food, the river slows down. Then it stops. Then it turns around and runs the wrong way. Now the river is pulling dirty stuff into the tooth instead of pushing it out. That is how a tooth gets a hole in it. The dentist’s job is to fix the hole. He has a drill and a filling and he gets paid every time he uses them. Six months later you come back, and he checks for more holes. Here is the funny part. The dentist never asks what you had for breakfast. If he taught you to eat the right food, the river inside your teeth would flow the right way and you would not get holes. But then he would not get paid. So a long time ago, dentists got together and decided not to learn that part. They decided to keep fixing the holes instead. That is why your dentist talks about brushing and flossing but never about eating. The brushing and flossing keep the outside of the tooth clean. The eating decides which way the river inside the tooth is flowing. If you want strong teeth, eat real food. Meat from animals that ate grass. Eggs from chickens that lived outside. Butter from cows. Liver. Fish. Vegetables grown in good dirt. The food your great-great-grandparents ate before food came in shiny packets. Stay away from candy, soda, white bread, and the stuff in the bright wrappers in the middle of the supermarket. The dentist will probably never tell you this. Now you know.

Related

Madness

We see immense parallels between treatment of those deemed mentally ill and hospital and vaccine “protocols” still used for “COVID” cases. People are tortured through poisons given through a needle (COVID shots) along with hospital isolation and barbaric medical interventions (drugs, restraints, ventilators, etc.). See Vaccine & Hospital Protocol Injured stories here. As for today’s mentally ill, mostly we let them become drug addicted (via “legal” and “illegal” drugs) and dying homeless on the streets. Truth on the Streets Substack by Kevin Dahlgren provides the horrifying picture of what happens when mentally ill, drug addicted people have no options other than the homeless industrial complex, which gobbles money at an astonishing rate while providing astonishingly ineffective or unwanted “services.”

Mad in America (2002). By Robert Whitaker - 30 Q&As - Book Summary. By Unbekoming (06/30/26).

This book review about “madness” in America shows how inhumane the mental health industrial complex always has been and continues to be.

Summary

Schizophrenia outcomes in the US today match 1900 levels despite modern treatments. Patients in India, Nigeria, and Colombia recover at twice the rate, linked to lower neuroleptic (aka antipsychotic medications,) use. A 1994 Harvard meta-analysis showed worsening long-term outcomes during the era of promoted breakthrough medications.

Robert Whitaker’s “Mad in America” (2002) documents this history using FOIA, journals, and records; followed by “Anatomy of an Epidemic” (2010) extending to other drugs.

Dopamine hypothesis was abandoned by its proponent but promoted by pharma ads; atypical antipsychotics hailed as breakthroughs.

Book covers symptom suppression leading to chronicity, buried Soteria findings, ignored WHO studies, and Open Dialogue successes in Lapland with high recovery and low medication.

Includes record of experiments that worsen psychosis along with historical treatments such as lobotomies.

The rest of the summary — well worth the price of subscription — is for paid subscribers. It includes analogy, one-minute elevator explanation, 12-point summary, Q&As, and Golden Nugget.

Cheating a bit below with a summary of the one-minute elevator explanation (‘cuz we are paid subscribers)…

US schizophrenia outcomes match 1900 levels. Antipsychotics block dopamine, causing brain hypersensitivity that increases psychosis vulnerability, relapse, and chronic illness.

5% develop irreversible tardive dyskinesia yearly.

Patients die 15-25 years earlier than average.

Disability rolls tripled in 20 years.

Chemical-imbalance theory disconfirmed (refuted) by 1985 but promoted by pharma.

Western Lapland minimal-drug program yields 80% first-episode patients returning to work/school; chronic schizophrenia effectively gone.

Mad medicine history repeats: Theory generates treatment'; treatment causes damage that is read as disease; leads to harsher interventions.

Patients resist via refusal, hiding, escape, lawsuits; system counters objections to indescribably barbaric physical and surgical assaults with liquid and injectable forms.

Vaccines (Unbekoming)

Vaccines have long been pushed and even mandated by pharmaceutical companies, government, and mainstream medicine as the path to eternal health. Many brave people — doctors, scientists, researchers, government officials, vaccine injured, and others — say otherwise. Many paid with severe hits to their finances, health, sanity, medical licenses, and even their lives. The following recent essays and book reviews by Unbekoming shatter what we used to consider truth about vaccination but now understand as a massive humanitarian catastrophe.

Dissolving Illusions (Book Review)

Dissolving Illusions: Disease, Vaccines, and the Forgotten History (2013). By Suzanne Humphries, MD, and Roman Bystrianyk - 40 Q&As - Book Review and Summary. By Unbekoming (06/16/26)

Summary based on the article introduction…

Mortality from measles, whooping cough, diphtheria, and scarlet fever in the US and England declined 90-99% before vaccines were introduced, per official government data.

The 2013 book Dissolving Illusions by Suzanne Humphries, MD, and Roman Bystrianyk reproduces graphs from sources such as the UK Office of National Statistics and US Census Bureau showing mortality declines from the mid-1800s due to sanitation, clean water, nutrition, and reduced child labor, not vaccination.

Whooping cough deaths fell 85% in the US from late 1920s to late 1940s before widespread pertussis vaccine use.

Scarlet fever declined to near zero without a vaccine.

Humphries observed vaccine-related kidney failures in patients, which started her odyssey to learn the truth; Bystrianyk extracted archival mortality data.

Book uses over 50 primary-source graphs and quotes to challenge the narrative that vaccines conquered infectious disease.

Covers Leicester’s non-vaccination experiment, DDT-polio correlation, vitamin C polio treatments, and historical compulsory vaccination context including Buck v. Bell sterilizations.

The rest of the book summary — Audio Deep Dive, 40 Q&As, Analogy, One-Minute Elevator Explanation, 12-Point Summary, And Golden Nugget — is for paid subscribers, so we are not including that information out of respect for the author.

We have, however, included each point of the 12-point summary to entice you to subscribe and read more. What Dr. Humphries wrote in her original 2013 book and her 10th Anniversary Edition (published March 26, 2024) has stood the test of time:

Victorian living conditions created the disease crisis. Disease decline preceded vaccines by decades. Sanitation, nutrition, and living standards drove the transformation. Smallpox vaccination failed repeatedly but belief persisted. Leicester (England) proved sanitation outperformed vaccination. Vaccines transmitted diseases and caused deaths. Compulsory vaccination enabled eugenics and state overreach. Polio was not purely a viral disease. Polio vaccines caused paralysis and cancer Whole-cell pertussis vaccine caused documented brain damage. Vitamins and nutrition determined disease outcomes. Statistical manipulation sustains the vaccine narrative.

NOTES: You’ll find Dissolving Illusions and other books in Covid Essential Links > Books. Dr. Suzanne Humphries is a frequent contributor to Children’s Health Defense.

Every Vaccine Causes Harm (Book Review)

Every Vaccine Produces Harm (2015). By Dr. Andrew Moulden - 30 Q&As - Book Review and Summary. By Unbekoming (06/29/26).

Unbekoming summarizes Dr. Andrew Moulden’s book, which explains every vaccine dose causes microvascular harm through immune hyperstimulation and zeta potential collapse. This harm leads to capillary strokes and conditions such as autism, sudden infant death syndrome (SIDS), and Alzheimer’s. The summary details Moulden’s credentials, vaccine harm mechanisms (MASS, watershed areas, facial signs), aluminum’s role, silencing of those questioning vaccines, and healing approaches.

12-point Summary

Every dose of every vaccine produces harm. Every vaccine injection causes microvascular damage through immune hyperstimulation and zeta potential collapse, with cumulative effects that may appear immediately or years later. Moulden’s credentials placed him inside the institution he came to challenge. Moulden’s advanced training in neuropsychology, neurology, and psychiatry made him a credible insider who identified vaccine-induced brain injuries others overlooked. MASS is the central diagnostic discovery. Moulden Anoxia Spectrum Syndromes (MASS) is a generic capillary-level response causing hypoxia (low blood oxygen) and microscopic strokes from any foreign substance, unifying many modern diseases. Zeta potential is the second mechanism, an electrochemical one. Zeta potential collapse from aluminum and other agents causes blood cells to clump, blocking capillaries and stopping oxygen delivery in vulnerable areas. Aluminum amplifies vaccine effect by a factor of six thousand. Aluminum adjuvant boosts immune response but massively amplifies vascular damage, persisting in the body despite known toxicity and Generally Recognized as Safe (GRAS) status. Watershed areas are the locations where the damage shows. Damage occurs in brain and body regions with single-capillary blood supply, leading to varied symptoms based on location, including sudden death or neurological deficits. Facial asymmetry is the visible footprint of cranial nerve damage. Cranial nerve watershed damage causes observable facial drooping, eye misalignment, and asymmetries detectable in photos before and after vaccination.

See related article from Midwestern Doctor, which includes photos of vaccinated vs unvaccinated people. Most photos in Crooked Smiles section. Microvascular strokes are undetectable by current imaging. Capillary-level blockages are too small for CT, MRI, or other scans to detect, explaining “clean” imaging despite real injury. The continuum of modern diseases shares one mechanism. Autism, Alzheimer’s, SIDS, Crohn’s, and many others are different expressions of the same vascular injury in varying watershed areas and ages. The Atlantic Canada identical twins refute the genetic theory. Genetically identical twins diverged post-birth into autism and learning disabilities due to differential vaccine/environmental exposures, not genes. Moulden was systematically silenced and almost certainly killed for the work. He faced forced psychiatric labeling, license threats, website scrubbing, and sudden death after planning to release more research. The healing protocol begins with removal of triggers. Stopping vaccines and toxins, plus clean diet/water and zeta-restoring measures, leverages brain plasticity for potential recovery.

One-Minute Elevator Explanation Quote There is a Canadian physician most people have never heard of named Andrew Moulden. He had a PhD in clinical neuropsychology and an MD with residency training in psychiatry and neurology, which is a rare combination. In the early 2000s he was looking at the faces of vaccinated children and noticing something the paediatricians were not noticing. He was seeing the exact same asymmetries that any neurologist would call a stroke in an adult patient: drooping mouth corners, misaligned eyes, lagging eyelids, the visible footprint of cranial nerve damage. In children, these signs were being ignored or relabelled as autism. He worked out the mechanism. Every dose of every vaccine produces what he called a MASS reaction, an excessive non-specific immune hyperstimulation, combined with a collapse of zeta potential, the negative electrical charge that keeps blood cells suspended in plasma. Together, those two effects cause tiny strokes in the capillaries of the brain and other organs, in regions called watershed areas that have no backup blood supply. The strokes are too small to show up on any imaging machine. The brain has no pain receptors, so the child feels nothing. But the damage is cumulative. He grouped autism, Alzheimer’s, SIDS, Gulf War syndrome, Crohn’s, schizophrenia, fibromyalgia, and a long list of modern syndromes together under one diagnostic umbrella, because they all share the same vascular mechanism. He resigned from medicine in 2007 to spread the message. The Canadian College of Physicians forced him to sign a contract declaring himself mentally ill and committing to public silence as a condition of his licence. He died suddenly in November 2013, two weeks after telling colleagues he was about to break that silence and release new research. He was forty-nine.

Related

Vaccine Watchman (Book Review)

The Vaccine Watchman (1888). By W. D. Stokes - 30 Q&As - Book Review and Summary. By Unbekoming (06/26/26) Jun 26, 2026. (Feel free to download the pamphlet and full article below — perfect for sharing.)

The Vaccine Watchman Book B30478637 (screen images, PDF) 12.2MB ∙ PDF file Download 1888 pamphlet screen images (PDF, for sharing). Source: https://wellcomecollection.org/works/nhs77vsg Download The Vaccine Watchman (1888) Lies Are Unbekoming (article) 4.04MB ∙ PDF file Download The Vaccine Watchman (1888). By W.D. Stokes. Book review by Unbekoming (PDF, for sharing). Source: https://unbekoming.substack.com/p/the-vaccine-watchman-1888 Download This review by Australian author and researcher Unbekoming is an eye opener, even for those of us who have been studying the vaccine industry for the past 6 years (sadly, late in life but better late than never). Unbekoming’s review reveals through historical accounts the longstanding harms of vaccination and the corruption that has fed the industry from the start. The author has generously unlocked the full article for all audiences. Don’t think this is just dusty old history, and all is well now. The Vaccine Watchman easily could be reframed for today! Nothing has changed except slicker marketing and the vast amount of money and legal protections behind this industry. We see so many parallels with the current vaccine system, including the childhood and adult vaccine schedule — and especially COVID shots and other mRNA soups coming through the pipeline (including just-approved mRNA flu shots). __________ Many other books support the “conspiracy fact” that vaccination is unsafe at any speed. Find some here at Covid Essential Links > Books.

Especially consider as a first read: Vaccines, Amen: The Religion of Vaccines (09/04/25). By Aaron Siri, Esq.: https://a.co/d/04eInSL3 (Amazon).

Or, watch Aaron Siri’s March 2026 presentation at the Kennedy Center, in which he tells members of FDA, CDC, etc., the changes they need to make and refers them to his book for supporting documentation (video 01:20:00) Also, check out A Midwestern Doctor’s Substack, which exposes the Forgotten Side of Medicine (includes a handy article index).

W.D. Stokes was a 19th-century English medical herbalist in Tunbridge Wells, Kent, at 35 Calverley Road. By 1888, he had practiced 30+ years. His 1888 pamphlet “The Vaccine Watchman” exposes compulsory vaccination in England as blood poisoning that spreads diseases. Stokes used his own observations, official records, and vaccinators’ admissions to compile his pamphlet.

In a nutshell, Stokes explained that vaccination introduced corrupt matter from diseased humans and animals into healthy blood. Smallpox deaths rose under stricter national laws. Many diseases occurred shortly after vaccination. Public funds supported it heavily while resisters faced fines and jail.

12-point Summary

Vaccination is blood poisoning. It puts corrupt matter carrying many diseases into pure blood. Edward Jenner got £30,000 from government then confessed cow-pox vaccination was useless. He kept the money. Vaccination is inoculation in disguise. Smallpox deaths increased after compulsory law. Epidemics grew from 14,244 to 44,840 deaths. In Germany with multiple vaccinations, 200,000 of one million smallpox cases died. Royal Committee had vaccinators judging their own practice. They said it was safe. 242 vaccinators listed 40 diseases caused by vaccination including cancer, syphilis, tuberculosis. Public cost reached over £2.7 million by 1885 in fees and bonuses. Calves used for lymph often died or were sold for food. Doctors omitted vaccination from death certificates to protect the trade. Mercury entered medicine via Paracelsus (born 1493).

Paracelsus displaced centuries of herbal remedies and Galen’s work, and claimed Devil’s help was perfectly OK when God would not impart medical knowledge. Stokes successfully treated smallpox with yarrow tea and heat to aid the body. Stokes called for repeal of Britain’s Compulsory Vaccination Act and the passage of a prohibitory Act in its place.

Compare with calls in today’s America to repeal PREP Act and National Childhood Vaccine Injury Act of 1986 and efforts in states such as Idaho to prevent mandated medical treatments (including vaccination) on anyone.

Pamphlet Quotes

The Vaccine Watchman Book from 1888 (46 page images): https://wellcomecollection.org/works/nhs77vsg | Download PDF

The pamphlet opens with two epigraphs. The first, from the 104th Psalm: “The herb for the service of man.” The second, from the 33rd of Ezekiel, in which the blood of the people is laid upon the watchman’s head if he does not sound the trumpet when he sees the sword coming. The Almighty God, our wise Creator, has made His work perfect. Man cannot improve upon it by the introduction of corrupt matter into the blood. Vaccination is therefore a sin and an insult to the Creator. He has sent the herbs to cure disease. Many of the doctors do not know their business and despise the herbs along with the law of God. Mercury itself was put into the mind of man, in the inventor’s own words, by the apostate spirit at war with God and mankind. The wicked spirit is permitted to deceive nations because nations are in rebellion. Woe unto vile men that rob and murder millions. To injure innocent babes with the vile sins of filthy people is like touching the apple of His eye. Judgment will fall upon those who have upheld this law.

One-Minute Elevator Explanation Quote

In 1888 a medical herbalist named W. D. Stokes published a small pamphlet from Tunbridge Wells in Kent. He had practised for thirty years. He had watched vaccination spread through England under a compulsory law. He had treated the people it injured. What he documented is this. Vaccination as the trade understood it was the introduction into the blood of corrupt matter that had passed through millions of diseased bodies. The procedure carried with it a long catalogue of conditions: consumption, syphilis, eczema, cancer, paralysis, blindness, and many more. The vaccinators’ own 1882 committee at Exeter Hall listed forty such diseases. The figures showed small-pox worsening, not improving, after compulsory vaccination. Berlin, in spite of triple vaccination, recorded eight times the London death rate. The cost to the public passed two and a half million pounds in fees alone by 1885. Doctors confessed in print to omitting vaccination from death certificates to protect the trade. Working families were fined and imprisoned for refusing to submit their children. Stokes treated small-pox with yarrow tea, cream of tartar, Turkey rhubarb, and brewer’s yeast, and reported a thirty-year record without a single death where he had treated the case from the first. He framed the entire industry as commercial murder protected by parliament.

Vaccines, Murder, and More

Babies Likely Die of SIDS — Mom Arrested

Did you see this heartbreaking story we’ve been following for more than a year? A friend who was deep in the details at the beginning of the case believes in her innocence and that it was absolutely the vaccines. This friend would know. This case is yet another example of why “we the people” must stop the vaccine madness. All vaccines. Especially for children. At the very least, we must defund and stop recommending vaccines in every health district and every school. How many more babies must die and parents be prosecuted before lesser magistrates step up? State and local governments, with federal guidance via CDC/HHS, are responsible for public health (we cannot rely on federal government guidance; the federal system has been corrupted by outside interests). Links and summary below.

Breaking: Mother of Twins Who Died 8 Days After Vaccinations Charged With Murder. Police in Payette, Idaho, arrested Andrea Shaw on Tuesday afternoon (06/30/26), more than a year after her two children — fraternal twins Dallas and Tyson Shaw — were found dead at their home on May 1, 2025, eight days after receiving their 18-month vaccines. Police charged Shaw with two counts of first-degree murder. Shaw said doctors ignored her when she warned that the twins’ father had previously experienced a bad reaction to a flu vaccine. By Brenda Baletti, Ph.D. (07/01/26)

Article Summary

Andrea Shaw, a 23-year-old mother in Payette, Idaho, was arrested and charged with two counts of first-degree murder. Her fraternal twins Dallas and Tyson Shaw died on May 1, 2025, eight days after receiving 18-month vaccines.

NOTE: Andrea Shaw is a plaintiff in a lawsuit filed 01/21/26 against American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) on vaccine safety. [Could this arrest be retaliation for the AAP lawsuit? Just asking; have no insider knowledge.]

Quote from lawsuit (footnote 5, page 6):

The Shaw family previously resided in Payette, Idaho, where their children’s deaths occurred. Local police appeared on television implying wrongdoing. The family received death threats and was forced to relocate.

Key points

Shaw found both toddlers unresponsive (dead) on morning of May 1, 2025.

Twins received flu, hepatitis A, and DTaP vaccines on April 23, 2025. Andrea Shaw warned doctors of family history of bad reaction to flu vaccine in father. Doctors dismissed concerns and gave shots anyway.

Twins became lethargic and ill within hours. Next day they had blue lips and struggled to move.

Emergency room diagnosed post-immunization reaction. Symptoms continued for days before babies died.

Police immediately suspected parents and investigated asphyxiation.

Shaw gave birth to new baby three weeks early on June 25 while case ongoing. (Father now caring for infant while mother is in jail.)

Police arrested Andrea Shaw on June 30, 2026 (more than a year after babies died), after a grand jury indictment. Attorney says charges stem from system’s refusal to acknowledge vaccine risks.

Family reported deaths to VAERS (VAERS ID 2842291-1, dated May 22, 2025, according to our search). NOTE: We’ve provided OpenVAERS links here because they are easier to follow. The VAERS ID is the same in both VAERS and OpenVAERS.

Child was lethargic and blue in the lips morning after vaccination. Mom rushed him to the ER where the doctor confirmed he was having an adverse reaction to the vaccines. Tylenol was given. Child was sick the entire week as was his twin sister until they unfortunately passed away on 5/1/25. OpenVAERS

Vaers Event Details for VAERS ID 2842291-1 108KB ∙ PDF file Download CDC Wonder PDF for VAERS ID 2842291-1 Download

Openvaers Search for PDF for VAERS ID 2842291-1 106KB ∙ PDF file Download OpenVAERS PDF for VAERS ID 2842291-1 Download

Related (more links in the Baletti article)

SIDS Science Censorship

SIDS Science Censorship. Host: Dr. Paul Thomas. Guest: Neil Miller (07/04/26, video 48:10, segment ends 34:34, includes transcript)

Neil Miller discussed his 2021 study on vaccines and Sudden Infant Death Syndrome (SIDS), which analyzed VAERS data over 30 years (1990-2019). He discovered temporal (time-related) clustering of infant deaths post-vaccination using US government’s own VAERS database.

The study titled “Vaccines and Sudden Infant Death”, originally published in Toxicology Reports, later was removed — not just retracted — from the scientific record five years after publication for reasons even AI considered unjustified. The complaints against the study’s “methodology” likely were unfounded and mostly nonspecific. Just prior to removal, the study was being cited by high profile doctors Peter McCullough and Pierre Kory.

Vaccines And Sudden Infant Death An Analysis Of The Vaers Database 1990–2019 And Review Of The Medical Literature Pmc 1.25MB ∙ PDF file Download Highlights This article has been retracted. Retraction in: Toxicol Rep. 2026 Apr 9;16:102250 See also: PMC Retraction Policy • Additive or synergistic toxicity may occur following multivalent vaccination. • Infant deaths post-vaccination are often misclassified as SIDS or suffocation in bed. • Of all reported SIDS cases post-vaccination, 75 % occurred within 7 days (p < 0.00001). Inflammatory cytokines in the infant medulla act as neuromodulators causing prolonged apneas. • Adjuvants that cross the BBB may induce fatal disorganization of respiratory control. Download

Study Objectives and History: Documented SIDS (formerly cot death) rise after new vaccines and immunization campaigns in 1960s-1970s. SIDS became leading post-neonatal cause of death by 1972; CDC category established 1973. Miller analyzed VAERS data 1990-2019 and reviewed medical literature.

NOTE: International Classification of Diseases (ICD) codes for vaccine-related deaths removed in 1979.

Principal Findings: Of 2,605 infant deaths in VAERS, 58% occurred within 3 days and 78% within 7 days post-vaccination. The findings were highly statistically significant (p=0.00001). Deaths clustered post-vaccination, not evenly spaced; they showed an incubation pattern peaking day 2. Younger infants (around 2-4 months) were most affected, aligning with vaccination schedule.

Censorship and Retraction: Paper removed December 2023 (nearly 5 years post-publication) by editor Dr. Lash and Elsevier ethics committee. The removal cited methodological flaws and concerns about the paper’s potential influence on medical practice.

Miller provided detailed to criticisms from one individual — who complained on SOCIAL MEDIA! Nonetheless, the paper was fully removed from toxicology journal site (not just retracted), likely triggered by increased visibility from discussions by Drs. McCullough and Kory. It’s still accessible via PubMed, likely temporarily.

Responses and Future: HHS Secretary RFK Jr. sent letter to Dr. Lash requesting response. Miller is writing a book titled “The Forbidden Study” reproducing paper, correspondence, AI/COPE analysis, and commentary. He plans to do more research on mechanisms; inform parents of risks; reduce concurrent vaccines. Both Miller and Thomas expressed hope in helping individual families make informed decisions.

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