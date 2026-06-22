Freedom Is Not FREE! Vote in 2026 Idaho General Elect. November 3, 2026.

Last Update 06/22/26

We haven’t updated all the links in this guide yet. Please be patient while we get everything worked out.

November 2026 Voting Guide (short link) : https://tinyurl.com/433y2t5f

November 2026 Voting Guide (long link): https://eolson47.substack.com/p/idaho-voting-guide-7c2

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NOTE: This is our Voting Guide with ballot information for the November 3, 2026 General Election. Please let us know in COMMENTS if you find an error. We sincerely hope this guide helped Idahoans and beyond.

View the May 19, 2026 Primary Voting Guide here

Our Voting Guide offers many tools to help you do your own research, sniff out misinformation and bias, identify PACS that might mislead you, and find recommendations from trustworthy information sources. This guide is not just a “vote for this guy or that gal” document; it’s for voters — especially conservatives — who are serious about casting an informed vote.

Disclaimer #1: General Disclaimer (gotta have one!)

Disclaimer #2: We have done our best to ensure accuracy of links provided (please let us know if you find any errors). Specific candidate recommendations are personal opinions. Personal opinions are like, well, you know. You can find additional voter guides in Part 1.

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Quick Index

Click any link to jump to the related section!

Why We Created this Guide

Part 1 — Our Recommendations & Other Voter Guides

Part 2 — Key Dates & Resources

Part 3 – General Information (All Idaho Voters)

Part 4 – Idaho Conservatives & Constitutional Conservatives

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Why We Created this Guide

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“The truth is like a lion. You don’t have to defend it. Let it loose. It will defend itself.” – Saint Augustine

Our state is under attack by those who want to turn it into a leftist paradise, as they have CA, WA, OR, CO, and so many other formerly conservatives states.

We were fooled before moving to Idaho by all the “R” designations in the state legislature, so surely many others have been as well. We hope this voting guide will help you see through the political fog of war.

We’ve been working on this guide since we arrived in Idaho late in 2021. At first, this guide was a personal project to help us figure out how voting works. But over the years, we expanded its content and scope and now offer this guide to anyone who truly cares about voting with as much knowledge and integrity as possible.

Our goal is to help others learn about the available tools, resources, people, and decisions needed to Keep Idaho IDAHO and America AMERICA — with liberty and justice for all!

We hope you find this Idaho Voting Guide useful and will share it widely.

The “R” after a candidate’s is no guarantee of conservative values or voting! Having an “R” after one’s name does not guarantee a conservative or principled approach! In Idaho, especially, many “R” Republican legislators often are philosophically closer to and vote with Democrats; but these less-principled people know they must be an “R” to win elections so they claim Republican affiliation. This is why your vote in the Idaho PRIMARY was so important.

Thank you from BigE’s Bigmouth Substack

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Part 1 — Our Recommendations & Other Voter Guides

2026 November General Election NOTE: We will update this section as new information arrives. Please check back often.

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State Legislators, County Officers, Mayor, City Council, Fire Commissioner, School Board, Precinct Committeemen & Other Local Officials Matter — A LOT! Vote for the best candidates to keep your state, county, and cities strong and your government under control.

REMEMBER: Primary Elections are Key in Idaho. You may have missed those, but we still have important issues to vote on. Don’t give up! VOTE! While there were some bright spots (especially in North Idaho!), overall the Idaho Republican primary results were not good for conservatives. Conservative voters who sat out the primaries (or who listened to lies, smears, and misinformation) helped all Idahoans move to the socialist states of California, Oregon, and Washington without hiring a van! Electing principled people in the primaries is the best way to avoid becoming a blue state: Find Out How Your Legislators Voted Many legislators support socialistic principles and bills! Don’t just rely on the party affiliation and misleading mailers; look at the individual candidate. Please study the candidates and issues CAREFULLY before you vote! Write down your choices and reasons for them BEFORE casting your ballot.

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Recommendations (Idaho)

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BALLOTPEDIA

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Ballotpedia is the best source of links and information about each Idaho candidate and ballot measure. We recommend voting for Republicans, unless otherwise specified below. While we might favor Libertarian, Constitution, or Independent candidates in some cases, these parties rarely prevail primarily due to lack of name recognition or financial support. Check out Votes with Dems if you’re on the fence about a Republican vs. a Democrat. Some Republicans are so similar to Democrats that few could tell the difference. Note that some elections are non-partisan, without party labels. These are common among municipal and county offices, school boards, and judges.

Main Ballotpedia page for Idaho 2026 elections.

State of Idaho Constitutional Amendments & Ballot Initiatives

YES — Idaho HJR 4 , Grant Legislature Exclusive Authority and Prohibit Citizen-Initiated Measures on Marijuana, Narcotics, and Psychoactive Substances Amendment (2026). Ballotpedia

YES — Idaho HJR 6 , English as Official State Language Amendment (2026). Ballotpedia

No opinion — Idaho Official State Gun Question (2026, non-binding). Ballotpedia

NO — Idaho Medical Marijuana Legalization Initiative. Ballotpedia

NO — Idaho Reproductive Freedom and Privacy Act Initiative. Ballotpedia

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Other Voter Guides

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Resources:

Note: Many Idaho Republican Party Central Committees publish voter guides for their counties. Some of our favorites are listed below, especially those in bold text. List of all Central Committees by County.

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Part 2 — Key Dates & Resources

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Did you VOTE? Voting wisely is a great way to save Idaho and America. We offer tools you need to make informed decisions.

Key Dates

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Full Election Calendar — Deadlines for Clerks, Candidates, and Voters Secretary of State Election Calendar (lists all dates; don’t miss deadlines, or you will miss out!): https://voteidaho.gov/calendar/list/ Printable 2026 ELECTION CALENDAR: https://archive.voteidaho.gov/download/2026-election-calendar.pdf

Pre-Registration Deadline Deadline is 5 p.m. for paper applications handed in or mailed to county clerk’s office, or until midnight for online applications. General: October 23, 2026

Absentee Ballot Application Deadline Mailing: September 18, 2026, County clerks must begin mailing absentee ballots – to voters who have requested absentee ballots – for the general election. General: October 23, 2026

Applications must be received by county clerk by 5 p.m. local time.

Filing and Other Deadlines See calendar for important August and September filing deadlines. Sample ballot layout deadline is September 4, 2026.

Early Voting Early voting may begin on dates listed below. Not all counties allow early voting; check with your county clerk for dates and locations General: October 13, 2026 (ends October 30, 2026)

REMEMBER: Primary winners usually win in the General election. DID YOU VOTE IN THE PRIMARY? Candidate Filings: https://run.voteidaho.gov/search

What’s on the Ballot: Information about what is on the ballot is available 45 days prior to an upcoming election. See https://voteidaho.gov/on-the-ballots/ for official Idaho information. Also, Ballotpedia provides unofficial information: https://ballotpedia.org/Sample_Ballot_Lookup

Election Day – Ballots must be returned by specified date Polling places — and the county clerk’s office — to be open 8 a.m.–8 p.m. General: Tuesday, November 3, 2026



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Registration, Early & Absentee Voting, Sample Ballots, and other Resources

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Idaho Secretary of State (Vote Idaho) What’s on the Ballot? – Vote Idaho (does not provide links to details): https://voteidaho.gov/ballot-listing/ Secretary of State Website: https://voteidaho.gov/

Voter Information Lookup (sample ballot, polling place, absentee ballot status, and your voter information): https://elections.sos.idaho.gov/ElectionLink/ElectionLink/VoterSearch.aspx

Register to Vote: https://voteidaho.gov/voter-registration/

Casting Your Ballot : https://voteidaho.gov/casting-your-ballot

Who’s Running in Idaho? (federal, statewide, state legislature, county, judicial, local, precinct committeemen): https://run.voteidaho.gov/search

Latest Election Results : https://voteidaho.gov/election-results/

Idaho Sunshine Report (Explore political campaign funding in Idaho: Search candidates and committees, races, donors, PACs and more): https://sunshine.voteidaho.gov/login Search information by lobbyists, clients / employers, lobbyist expenditures, and bills monitored: https://sunshine.voteidaho.gov/lobbyists Filings: https://sunshine.voteidaho.gov/public/cf/publiccandidate Note: Sunshine may not tell the entire funding story. See Who’s Really Behind WinAg’s Attacks?

Data and Dashboards (Idaho’s voting patterns, historical trends, and demographic information with the interactive charts, graphs, and maps): https://voteidaho.gov/data-and-dashboards/ Voter Explorer Interactive Map: https://voteidaho.gov/data-and-dashboards/voter-explorer/ Idaho Controller’s Office — Transparent Idaho (find out where your local and state tax dollars are going and how much is going to various government entities): https://transparent.idaho.gov/ County Websites: https://idahostatewebsite.com/ County Republican Central Committee Websites: https://idgop.org/county-parties/ County Clerk Websites: https://voteidaho.gov/county-clerk/ City Websites: https://idahocities.org/page/Cities Federal Elections Commission: https://www.fec.gov/data/ (Federal campaign finance) [Added 04/29/26]

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Idaho Candidates & Ballot Measures

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Quick Voting Tips for Idaho & Beyond

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This section offers quick tips for voting. To find more details, check out the Index.

More resources: Read

Don’t Skip It!

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CONSERVATIVES — Do NOT skip ANY election! The opposition and special interests will vote in droves. Conservatives must as well. Choose the most conservative candidate in the primary, or you could end up with a non-conservative in office. Be Active! Do you want a small number of active voters to drown out your voice? If not, then please cast your ballot.

Primaries are Key in Idaho. The May primary matters most for conservatives. The primary typically decides the outcome of the November general election. Vet each candidate carefully. Avoid voting early if you haven’t had time to thoroughly study the candidates and issues. Then vote in the primary on May 19, 2026.

Avoid mail-in / absentee if at all possible. Absentee ballots sent by U.S. postal service are first routed out of state. The U.S. postal service workers union endorsed the Democrat for President in 2024. Draw your own conclusions.

Be a poll worker or poll watcher.

Be a poll worker (select your county): https://voteidaho.gov/poll-workers/

Poll watchers: Idaho Statute: https://legislature.idaho.gov/statutesrules/idstat/Title34/T34CH3/SECT34-304/. Poll watcher FAQs (see also your county clerk’s website): https://voteidaho.gov/faq/

If you see something, say something. Contact your county clerk, election judge, or email ElectionLaw@JudicialWatch.org

Research Carefully!

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Ignore the lies! As the elections approach, you will be subjected to lies, misinformation, disinformation, and malinformation from traditional media, social media, radio and TV news and ads, slanted flyers, campaign signs, government “official sources,” special interests, and even friends and family. (See Misleading Mailers.)

Funding Matters. Look carefully at who paid for the ads and flyers! Find out who funds them (individuals vs. big corporations and PACs). They will — or should — work for YOU. Search Idaho Sunshine Reports. Search Federal Elections Commission (Federal campaign finance) [Added 04/29/26]

Meet candidates in person. Most post in-person “meet and greet” events on their campaign websites. We have posted a few here. Ask questions. Be discerning. Be analytical. Be informed. Vote in person. Do NOT vote mail-in / absentee if at all possible. Be a poll worker or poll watcher. Support good candidates with your time, money, and by spreading the truth about them.

What you ask for, you’ll pay for. It’s not enough to complain about bad government and high taxes if we continue to ask for more services that cost money. Expenses and taxes increase — sometimes exponentially — with every ask.

Think critically. Don’t just listen to what candidates say or what the opposition or the opposition’s backers say. Get to know your candidates — in person, through town halls, and through their behavior and voting records. The rest is just NOISE and it could destroy our state. The choices usually are obvious for voters with the best interests of the state of Idaho and the United States at heart.

About those RINOS (Republicans in Name Only): Many “Republican” candidates calling themselves conservatives actually are liberals who donate to liberals or liberal causes, vote with liberals, or who are backed by liberals. Example here. PLEASE DO YOUR HOMEWORK!

About Party Affiliation The party affiliation letter after a candidate’s name rarely matters these days. Candidates often choose the letter that will get them elected, not necessarily the letter that reflects their principles or future actions. Character, integrity, and their past, present, and future actions matter most. Do not presuppose a certain set of principles based simply on party affiliation, the size of a campaign sign, or clever slogans.

Rules of Thumb

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Vote AGAINST the Democrat. You’ve seen what the extreme wing of the Democrat Party has done to America and to Idaho. This is NOT the same Democrat party your parents and grandparents knew. Reject today’s Democrat Marxist, Communist, Socialist policies and vote for freedom, justice, and fiscal responsibility. Some prominent Democrats have awakened to reality and switched parties! Ballots are secret, so traditional Democrats can vote their consciences.

Vote FOR Conservatives who are running for federal, state, and local offices. Generally, these will be Republicans, but sometimes they will be Independents, Constitutional, or Libertarian party members.

Vote FOR Constitutional Sheriffs. As the only ELECTED law enforcement officers, they can stand between you and tyranny.

Vote NO on Idaho Magistrate Judges Retention. Unless you know the judge is excellent. A non-retention vote creates a vacancy and a new judge will be appointed.

Vote Principle over Party! “Principle over party” is most important in the primaries, when your vote has the best chance to make a difference. But it’s still important in the General Election. Vote for the most principled candidate who can win. First principles matter: Declaration of Independence, US and Idaho Constitution, Pledge of Allegiance to US Flag, and Golden Rule.

Vote NO on Property Tax Levies. Idaho voters can encounter property tax levies on ballots several times per year. These supplemental levies are proposed by local taxing districts (e.g., schools, fire districts, sewer districts) for voter approval, beyond automatic annual levies.

Levy writers will tug at your heartstrings, but in general, tax levies ask too much from those who own property and nothing from those who don’t. Property tax levies are inherently UNFAIR and force a great burden on a small segment of the population. Be especially wary of tax levies that ask for PERMANENT levy increases rather than requiring renewal votes every two years.

The Idaho Republican Party Platform Preamble (page 2) and Section 2 (page 3) support voting NO on tax levies.

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Part 3 – General Information (All Idaho Voters)

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Watch for wolves in sheep's clothes!

General Voting Tips

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Avoid recommendations from biased media and social media that suppress dissenting views or distort the truth. Learn how to identify media bias:

NJIT (New Jersey Institute of Technology) Library: https://researchguides.njit.edu/evaluate/bias

AllSides: https://www.allsides.com/media-bias (Includes several nifty tools)

Media Bias / Fact Check: https://mediabiasfactcheck.com/

Follow the money/funding. Watch who is endorsing or funding a candidate! Click here. For federal elections, see Federal Elections Commission [Added 04/29/26]

Use your independent thinking skills! Be appropriately skeptical.

Do not fully trust traditional news, social media, commercials, campaign signs, mailers, staged photos of candidates, etc. They typically are biased and designed to inflame. (See Misleading Mailers)

Do your own research using primary sources.

Review the official platforms and websites of each Idaho political party Constitution > Platform Democrat > Platform Libertarian > Platform Republican > Platform

Ask yourself how closely a candidate’s actions align with their party platform.

Read candidate websites carefully (but verify all claims, lies, and exaggerations).

Attend in-person events and town-halls with candidates.

Listen to podcast interviews with candidates.

Watch candidate town-hall videos.

Ask direct questions of the candidates and listen carefully to their answers.

Read proposed ballot measures / initiatives and bills yourself. Be aware that the titles, statements of purpose, and language can be misleading. Insist that measures be clear, honest, and concise! Are they misleading (many are)?

Don’t sign any petition unless you fully understand its implications.

Ask legislators whether they will propose and/or support medical liberty legislation and constitutional amendment here: https://icanlegislate.org/

Actions speak louder than words: Study voting records of incumbents and past actions of newcomers; never simply take on faith what they say they believe in or promise to do. See How Did My Idaho Legislator Vote?

Vote AGAINST long-time incumbents unless you truly like them and they are highly ranked by trusted sources (some trusted sources).

Do not vote for candidates whom you have not researched. NOTE: Election integrity will be better if you research and complete each box.

Vote AGAINST any ballot measure that you don’t fully understand.

Vote AGAINST tax levies, especially long-duration levies. Idaho’s property tax calculations are complicated, but ultimately the increases are up to YOU, the voter, and the people whom you elect to run your local government! The Idaho Republican Party Platform Preamble (page 2) and Section 2 (page 3) support voting NO on tax levies.

Contribute Money and Volunteer for a candidate you believe in. Campaign contributions are always welcome and much needed to spread the word. Door to door campaigning (door knocking and literature drops) is one of the most effective ways to reach voters. Also help with phone banking (calling or texting people), writing letters, or hosting a Meet & Greet in your neighborhood.

Note: Political campaign contributions are not tax deductible on US federal or Idaho tax returns.

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Misleading Mailers

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Misleading Political Ads Explained

Mailers, radio, and TV ads often will seize upon a candidate’s vote(s), take it out of context, and twist the facts. Here’s how KVTB Channel 7 explained it in the video segment below, diving not only into the misinformation of the ads but also the people and organizations behind the ads.

Ad-Check: Political ad slamming Canyon County senators, KVTB Channel 7, 05/07/24 (6 min 22 sec): Watch

When you receive a flyer or mailer (or see or hear something on social media, TV, radio, etc.), find out who paid for the piece. Was it the candidate? Was it a special interest group (or PAC) acting to promote or oppose the candidate for their own reasons? Are claims backed by facts? These things matter. Be careful before making decisions based on possibly misleading information.

Example 1

A tale of two mailers — a quick analysis from a past election, but applies to all (NOTE: We added the yellow arrows and removed address labels on the images below):

Geoff Schroeder and Matt Bundy: Paid for a third party, no contact information, and claims of “proven” but no source.

Christy Zito: Paid for by Christy Zito, contact info plus invitation to contact, financial facts sourced to Idaho Secretary of State.

Geoff Schroeder and Matt Bundy: Claims of “proven” but no source.

Geoff Schroeder and Matt Bundy: Paid for a third party, no contact information.

Christy Zito: Contact invitation, financial facts sourced to Idaho Secretary of State.

Christy Zito: Paid for by Christy Zito, contact info provided.

Example 2

The flyers below, paid for by Idaho Liberty PAC, promote misinformation (past election example).

SOURCE: Lies vs. Truth by Glenneda Zuiderveld (05/05/24): CLICK here to Read

Example 3

Lies, Smears, & Obfuscations about Rep. Faye Thompson

Lies, Smears & Obfuscations about Rep. Faye Thompson

Voter mailboxes are being bombarded with Lies, Smears, and Obfuscations ahead of Primary Elections. See the lying example against Faye Thompson above. This flyer comes from Conservative Accountability Project (501(c)(4), which just has a landing page website. Details about the smeary group:

Example 4

Don’t Be Misled. Know the Truth. Freedom survives when citizens stay informed. By Idaho Senator Glenneda ZUIDERVELD (04/06/26)

Glenneda Zuiderveld critiqued her challenger’s mailer — showing several examples of misleading information and lies accusing her of not protecting livelihoods. Sen. Zuiderveld explains that leadership requires informing citizens with facts, not deception. She emphasizes her commitment to honesty, integrity, and principles despite personal costs to her livelihood. She will not lie or bend truth to win and aims to earn trust through truth.

More…

Who’s Behind the Attack Ads? After the Attorney General calls the ads “deceptive,” we take a closer look at who’s behind them. (It’s “Idaho Values First”) By IDAHO GANG OF EIGHT (04/17/26)

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Election Integrity

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Idaho and other conservative states are under attack by groups who want to flip the state from red to blue. Many groups form a Political Action Committee (PAC) to support or smear candidates. Not all can be trusted to disclose their backers or indicate who is paying for a particular message. You must be vigilant.

Watch out for proper campaign finance “Paid for” disclosures and beware of PACs (Political Action Committees) that spring up suddenly, like mushrooms after a storm.

Poll workers and poll watchers help ensure fair and honest elections (election integrity); they are part of the county elections process.

Sign up to be a poll worker (including Chief Judge or District Judge) or a poll watcher.

Fight Election Fraud - Promote Election Integrity

Summary of Election Fraud in the 2020 Presidential Election in the Swing States: “Out of fraud no action arises.” Read Full Report

Lies, misinformation, disinformation, malinformation. As the elections approach, you will be subjected to lies, misinformation, disinformation, and malinformation from traditional media, social media, radio and TV news and ads, slanted flyers, government “official sources,” and even friends and family.

Use your own independent thinking skills. Research widely. Get to know candidates in person. PLEASE DO NOT BE LAZY. DO NOT rely on out-of-context snippets.

Avoid mail-in ballots if you can, even if they are convenient. “Dirty voter rolls” or otherwise ineligible voters and mail-in voting are key contributors to cheating in elections. We can resist using mail-in voting. Educate others about its dangers. Vote in person unless you are sick or certain to be out of town. “Convenience” is not a good excuse to vote by mail.

Vote in-person on Election Day at your official polling place. Or vote early (but beware: good information often comes in last-minute). Just be sure to vote! Read

Avoid unsecured , unmonitored, outside, or mobile ballot drop boxes.

Judicial Watch (JW) Your Election Integrity Watchdog! Support the work of non-profit Judicial Watch, which has been fighting for election integrity, clean voter rolls, and more since 1994. JW uses open records, freedom of information laws, and other tools to investigate, uncover, and litigate misconduct by corrupt politicians and government officials.

Verify: Idaho Secretary of State Encourages Voters to Identify Trusted Sources of Information: Read

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Idaho Election Integrity

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Campaign Finance “Paid for” Disclosures Required. Disclaimer must be included on all communications advocating for a candidate. Notice from Idaho Secretary of State (05/06/24) | Campaign Disclosure Manual (PDF)

Idaho PAC Impersonators, RINOS & Establishment Republicans

Many groups include RINOs (Republicans in Name Only) or “Establishment Republicans” with left-leaning voting records and ideology. Some are Democratic front groups.

PACs are cropping up left (mostly left) and right and their names are designed to mislead you. Beware of new PACs whose names are similar to long-standing groups.

Secretary of State list of PACs: https://sunshine.voteidaho.gov/public/cf/publiccommitte

Non-Conservative PACs Operating in Idaho (many more exist)

05/14/26: We Voted No on HB 776 — Here’s Why. Why We Refused to Expand CPS Authority. By Senator Glenneda ZUIDERVELD (05/13/26). Lists many non-conservative PACs and who supports them. | Substack Note

12/03/25: Source info | Op-Ed: Voters, not PACs, should decide elections. By GOP Chairwoman Dorothy Moon (12/04/25)

Conservation Voters for Idaho: Left-leaning. Has backed Boise Mayor Lauren McLean. https://cvidaho.org/

Defend & Protect Idaho: Founded by former Ada County Sheriff Gary Raney to oppose Janice McGeachin and Ammon Bundy in 2022. Raney opposed constitutional carry. Received major donations from national groups including Virginia-based Article IV, Colorado-based Unite America PAC, National Association of Firefighters, and National Association of Realtors. https://www.defendandprotectidaho.com/

Idaho Liberty PAC: Associated with Governor Brad Little through the Friends of Brad Little PAC and Idaho Victory Fund. https://libertypacidaho.com/ | https://sunshine.sos.idaho.gov/?campaigns[0][value]=2512

Unite America PAC, based in Denver: Supports open primaries; opposes the Idaho GOP position. https://www.uniteamerica.org/

Way Back PAC: Donations to Defend & Protect Idaho. Focuses on community issues, defending democracy, and getting things done. Supports moderate Republicans, Democrats, and leftists. https://waybackpac.com/

Young Americans for Liberty: Texas based. Labeled newly elected legislators “traitors” because they didn’t agree with YAL’s agenda. https://yaliberty.org/

Washington County PAC Impersonators

Example: Several new PACs were set up in Washington County, Idaho (past election)

» The REAL Group: ConservativesOf: Washington County – Idaho (https://conservativesof.com/idaho/ Scroll down to Washington County). This small group has existed since 2021 and already has lost donations to the PAC impersonator group.

» The PAC Impersonators (Chair: John Jensen – type John Jensen into Chairperson box) – all set up in April 2024:

More Non-Conservative Idaho PACs…

More examples of non-conservative organizations are listed below (thanks to Jacyn Gallagher, Scott Herndon, and Brent Regan for many of these suggestions):

Conservative Accountability Project (see Dorothy Moon Op-Ed)

Gem State Conservatives

Idaho 97 Project

Idaho Association for Commerce and Industry (IACI) | IACI Board of Directors: https://www.iaci.org/board_of_directors.php

AVOID candidates with high rankings on IACI’s Legislative Scorecard. | Why you should avoid IACI endorsed candidates

Idaho Leaders United

Idaho Liberty PAC

Idaho Moms PAC

Idaho Victory Fund

Indivisible Twin Falls (affiliated with National progressive group Indivisible) [Added 05/05/26]

Main Street Idaho Caucus

North Idaho Republicans

North Idaho Voter Services

Reclaim Idaho

Take Back Idaho

Veterans for Idaho Voters

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Between Elections

Contact Public Officials

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Assess what the elected officials actually do vs. what they promised to do. Visit their websites and sign up for their newsletters. Watch what legislation they propose, support, and oppose. Contact them — calls and texts often work better than email — with your concerns as well as your praise. (Legislators especially appreciate when you support their efforts, not just complain about them.) See How Did My Idaho Legislator Vote.

When emailing or texting, make the subject line catchy but specific and pithy. If writing from a sample script, adjust the subject line so it will be different from other writers’ subject lines (but still specific and pithy).

Be sure to customize scripts; legislators are more likely to heed unique, heartfelt messages.

Federal

Contact the President and White House (includes phone, email, snail mail, and sample letters)

Contact US Senate Switchboard: (202) 224-3121

Contact US House Switchboard: (202) 224-3121

Find Your United States Legislators: https://www.usa.gov/elected-officials.

Idaho

To quickly write to a legislative committee or to the entire house, senate, or both, go to Idaho Insider.

Contact Idaho elected officials: https://idaho.gov/government/#gsc.tab=0

Find Your Idaho Legislator: https://legislature.idaho.gov/legislators/whosmylegislator/

Find Your Idaho legislators by NAME, DISTRICT, COMMITTEE, DISTRICT MAP, INFORMATION CENTER, CONGRESSIONAL DELEGATION: https://legislature.idaho.gov/legislators/contactlegislators/

Find Your Idaho County Officials: https://voteidaho.gov/county-clerk/

Find Your Idaho Cities Officials: https://idahocities.org/page/Cities

Find Public Health Districts in Idaho: https://healthandwelfare.idaho.gov/health-wellness/community-health/public-health-districts

Find Public Townhall Meetings in Idaho: https://townhall.idaho.gov/

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Learn about Idaho State Legislature

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Thanks to Idaho Senator Christy Zito (LD 8) for providing these links so we could put them all in one place.

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How Did My Idaho Legislator Vote?

Did your legislators' votes reflect your values? Would you vote for them again?

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Find out how closely your legislators adhered to the Idaho GOP Platform. Check out voting records and rankings from groups below. (Alphabetical listing.)

Club For Growth (Congressional and State): https://clubforgrowthfoundation.org/projects/

CPAC (Congress, State Legislators, Governors): https://www.cpac.org/us/ratings

Freedom Index (Congressional and State Legislative scorecards based on the U.S. Constitution): https://freedomindex.us/

Honor Idaho “Votes With Democrats” Scorecard: https://voteswithdems.com/

Idaho Association Commerce and Industry: https://scorecard.iaci.org/

⚠️“IACI” is NOT a conservative group! Low scores typically go to conservatives; high scores go to Democrats and so-called “moderate” Republicans.

Idaho Freedom Foundation (IFF) — a favorite among conservatives.

Idaho Freedom Foundation analyzes and rates hundreds of bills each legislative session on a wide variety of topics (typically rating more than half the bills printed during each session). IFF rates more bills than any other organization we know of. The ratings provide insights to freedom and spending in the Idaho legislature, with the goal of making state legislation transparent and readily accessible.

👍 IFF evaluates bills and measures them against published metrics, then scores legislators based on their votes. Low scores typically go to Democrats and so-called “moderate: Republicans; high scores go to conservatives.

Institute for Legislative Analysis Rankings (State and Federal)

Limited government (all states): https://analysis.limitedgov.org/

National Republican Party Platform Adherence: https://www.gopscorecard.com/

Idaho GOP Platform Rating: https://idahogop.scorecard.limitedgov.org/lawmakers?state=ID

Idaho Insider: Legislative, Executive, Judicial Branch Snapshots (our favorite!)

Everything you want to know about your lawmakers — including Sunshine reports on campaign contributions — in a single place. Includes Executive, Legislative, and Judicial Branches! AI supported tools, brilliantly created By Brian Almon.

Stop Idaho RINOS: Idaho GOP Scorecard: https://idgopscorecard.com/

Menu selections include Votes with Dems, Ratings (bills), Methodology. Produced by Stop Idaho RINOS (not the Idaho Republican Party, see disclaimer at bottom of website).

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Idaho Legislative District Maps, Counties & Municipalities

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Idaho has two Federal (US) legislative districts with one US House member in each district.

Like all US states, Idaho has two US Senators (not district dependent).

Idaho is divided into multiple state legislative districts and multiple county districts. Each state legislative district has two state representatives (Idaho House), designated as seat A or B, and one state senator (Idaho Senate). Each county is divided into districts. Check your official county website for district and election information: County websites: https://voteidaho.gov/county-clerks/ Each county also includes municipalities (e.g., cities and towns). Check your official municipal website for election information: Municipal websites: https://idahocities.org/page/Cities



Idaho Legislative District Maps (Gem State Chronicle maps and representatives): https://gemstatechronicle.com/legislative-districts/

Federal Congressional Districts (2 Federal districts; enter your Zip Code in upper-right corner): https://www.house.gov/representatives

Federal Elections Commission: https://www.fec.gov/data/ (Federal campaign finance) [Added 04/29/26]

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Idaho Magistrate Judges

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Magistrate Judges are initially appointed by commission, non-partisan election (Idaho Code Section 1-2205, 1-2207) Magistrate judges have an outsize influence on the daily lives of citizens who end up in their courts. Unfortunately, it’s difficult to find out how well or poorly they adjudicate.

Recommendation: Vote NO on retention unless you know the judge is excellent (or you know the commission/person appointing the judge is excellent). A non-retention vote creates a vacancy and a new judge will be appointed.

Idaho Judges Selection Process:

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Bill Trackers & Sample Ballots: National + Idaho

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See also How Did My Legislator Vote (rankings and analysis)

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National Bill & Legislation Trackers

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Legiscan: Brings all legislative information together into a single uniform interface. Track bills in any state: https://legiscan.com/

Bill Track 50 (BillTrack50). Sign up for a free account or pay subscription fee for more features: https://www.billtrack50.com/info/

FastDemocracy. Sign up for a free account or pay subscription fee for more features. https://fastdemocracy.com/

Wonk (Mountain States Policy Center bill tracking; AI-based, Idaho, Washington, Wyoming): https://www.mountainstatespolicy.org/wonk

GovTrack.us (tracks United States Congress and White House activities): https://www.govtrack.us/

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Idaho Bill Trackers & Analysis

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See also How Did My Legislator Vote (rankings and analysis)

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National and Idaho Sample Ballots

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Information about what is on the Idaho ballot is available 45 days prior to an upcoming election.

Ballotpedia Voter Toolkit (All the information you need to be informed about your next election.): https://ballotpedia.org/Ballotpedia%27s_Voter_Toolkit Ballotpedia Sample Ballot Lookup (included in toolkit above): https://ballotpedia.org/Sample_Ballot_Lookup

Who’s Running in Idaho? (federal, statewide, state legislature, county, judicial, local, precinct committeemen): https://run.voteidaho.gov/search What’s on the ballot: https://voteidaho.gov/on-the-ballots/

Other: Check your county clerk and municipal (city) website.

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Part 4 – Idaho Conservatives & Constitutional Conservatives

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Conservatives must vote, but they must be informed first!

🗣️To be considered radical for simply desiring a return to the original constitutional form of what’s left of our Republic, the one gifted to us through the blood and treasure of our Founders, provides an important clue to how corrupt and debased our culture has become. ~ Gordon Petrie (c. 2024) 🗣️Remember, Republicans who stay home elect Democrats.

~Dorothy Moon, Idaho GOP Chair

General Voting Tips for Conservatives

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See also How Did My Legislator Vote (rankings and analysis)

First Principles: What guides a person? Does a candidate or incumbent have strong conservative first principles? Does he or she follow the Declaration of Independence, US and Idaho Constitutions, Pledge of Allegiance to the US Flag, and the Golden Rule? Does he or she promote small government and individual responsibility? Does he or she follow the Idaho Freedom Foundation’s Freedom and Spending Metrics? https://idahofreedom.org/metrics/ | 2026 Freedom Index download

Check voter registration deadlines carefully: https://voteidaho.gov/calendar/

Only Republicans can vote for Republicans in the PRIMARY. Party affiliation doesn’t matter for the GENERAL.

The vote of every Representative and Senator affects YOU , regardless of your legislative district. So even if great candidates are NOT in your district, you can support their campaigns with time, money, and by spreading the word.

Vote for a CONSTITUTIONAL County Sheriff! The County Sheriff is the only elected law enforcement official in America. He or she protects the people as a peacekeeper and guardian of liberty. The County Sheriff’s duty is to stop criminal and out-of-control government from killing, abusing, violating, robbing, and destroying its own people. Ask every County Sheriff and candidate one key question: “Will you stand against tyranny?” Read more

Be careful! Not all “R”epublicans or organizations with conservative sounding names are Conservatives or Constitutional Conservatives. Many are Democrats in Republican clothing.

Before the PRIMARY Election – Register Republican.

PRIMARY Election – Vote for the best, most conservative candidates among Republicans.

GENERAL Election – Vote for the best, most conservative candidates and ballot measures! NOTE: Leaving ballot items blank either due to ignorance or in protest can compromise election integrity, so it’s best to research and then vote.

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Trusted Information Sources

Constitutions & Other First Principle Documents

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We are a Constitutional Republic. By Ammon Bundy (09/17/24, video 01:16): https://x.com/RealABundy/status/1836262726143815890

U.S. Declaration of Independence: https://www.archives.gov/founding-docs/declaration-transcript

U.S. Constitution: https://www.archives.gov/founding-docs/constitution

Idaho Constitution: https://sos.idaho.gov/elect/stcon/index.html

Pledge of Allegiance to the US Flag: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Pledge_of_Allegiance

Golden Rule: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Golden_Rule

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Idaho Information Sources

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Videos

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How Red States Become Blue! Idaho, don’t let this happen!