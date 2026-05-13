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In Case You Missed It (updated frequently)

Notes & Quotes

🙏 Dear Readers Please subscribe… Please subscribe (free!) to our Substack, or just use Notes links we post to access full issues. We hope you enjoy our work and share it. What’s cooking? This edition focuses on new Geoengineering articles, along with a smattering of topics including day brighteners, health, and medicine. NOTE: Our main article about Geoengineering is here. We also catch you up on some of the best conservative voices ahead of primary elections. Folks, you must vote, even if you’re angry and think your vote doesn’t count. Note… All images from the articles and videos. AI assisted us with summaries.

In this issue…

Articles focus on new information about geoengineering along with health, and medicine. And, of course, primary elections.

Day Brighteners (or not)

Animals are People Too!

Crocodiles Need Punctuation

Horse Whispering for All

Massage for Bums (it’s not what you think!)

The Way I Heard It

5-Minute Videos from PragerU

Elections & Voting Guide — May 19!

Voting Guide

Conservatives Must Vote to Save Idaho

Geoengineering Catchup (Again)

Surveillance & AI Data Centers

Medical Freedom, Health Issues & Vaccines

Children’s Health Defense Most Read Articles of the Week

GLP-1 Weight Loss Drugs (Please Avoid Them!)

SSRIs, Ivermectin, and Chlorine Dioxide SSRIs Ivermectin Chlorine Dioxide

Medical & Health Resources

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Day Brighteners (or not)

Day Brighteners section is for subscribers only, as a thank you for brightening our day by reading Big E’s Big Mouth Substack (always free to keep all free).

Animals are People Too!

Crocodiles Need Punctuation

Why punctuation matters.

Horse Whispering for All

What to do when you don’t know what to do. (video 57 sec)

Massage for Bums (it’s not what you think!)

Bulldog loves massage (video 25 sec) | Unit looks like this (not necessarily recommending; just for fun!)

The Way I Heard It

The Way I Heard It with Mike Rowe.

477: Adam Carolla Has Some Thoughts (podcast, video ). Podcast | Video

Listen to Adam Carolla and Mike Rowe’s wide-ranging, no-holds-barred conversation on comedy, culture, and California. It’s truly a cautionary tale for America, told brightly, lightly, and deeply.

Learn about Adam’s no-nonsense approach to making people laugh, building a podcasting empire, and telling the truth as he sees it. Explore the Palisades more than a year after the fire, the growing frustration with California's regulatory maze, and what Adam really thinks about Newsom. Spoiler alert—it ain't good.

475: Jan Jekielek—Killed to Order (podcast, video 01:28:46). Podcast | Video

Mike and Jan Jekielek, senior editor at The Epoch Times and host of American Thought Leaders, discuss Jekielek’s book, Killed to Order: China’s Organ Harvesting Industry and the True Nature of America’s Biggest Adversary. The book investigates state-sanctioned organ harvesting in China and includes information Jekielek gleaned from years of interviews with doctors, investigators, and even survivors of this gruesome industry where political prisoners are killed for their organs. The men ruminate on good versus evil, human rights, and medical ethics.

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5-Minute Videos from PragerU

Worth a listen for just five minutes of thought-provoking time.

Have Courage, Face Reality. Podcast | Video

Have Courage, Face Reality (05/04/26). Ayaan Hirsi Ali grew up in Africa and the Middle East, steeped in danger and chaos. By contrast, young people in the West are steeped in comfort and security but face the same challenge Hirsi Ali did. Ali explains what that challenge is and how to overcome it in this excellent 2026 commencement address that applies to graduates and post-grads alike: Podcast | Video (includes transcript)

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Elections & Voting Guide — May 19!

Your vote matters! Please research your choices, then VOTE on May 19, 2026.

Voting Guide

Please Share

Voting Guide for Idaho & Beyond – The May 19, 2026 Elections (updated regularly)

Conservatives Must Vote to Save Idaho

7 Days to Shape Idaho’s Future. Low Turnout. High Stakes. By Idaho Gang of Eight (05/12/26).

Idaho conservatives must vote in the May 19 primary. Low turnout (27.9% last time) allows insiders and lobbyists to control the legislature. Please don’t let that happen!

Key points:

2026 session showed insufficient solid conservatives, leading to blocked spending restraint, immigration, and accountability bills languishing in committees.

Elect more proven conservatives like Gang of 8 to fix committees and pass priorities.

Take Action: Vote May 19. Support Gang of 8 and similar conservative candidates. Turn out voters. Share the message. (And, please, share our voter guide.)



Geoengineering Catchup (Again)

For more information and action items on many of these topics, see our Geoengineering Catchup Substack page. The articles and images below link to the longer summaries on the aforementioned page.

Geoengineering hits the mainstream press: CIA accused of ‘poisoning the sky’ with toxins’ By Dr. Clayton J. Baker (04/20/26, article + 1 hour podcast)

Dr. Baker reviews March 17, 2026, Daily Mail article titled “CIA accused of poisoning the sky with toxins as files expose secret weather control agenda” and a March 18, 2026, Sayer Ji Substack about declassified 1960s U.S. government documents on weather modification, historical programs, ongoing geoengineering, and related developments.

Read more...

Toxic Jet Spraying Health Effects (03/29/26, video 06:35 includes transcript and linked resources). Host: Polly Tommey. Guests: Rob Williams, PhD. and Sean Bean (Our Geoengineering Age)

Speakers discuss health impacts from jet spraying and geoengineering, including dimming sunlight, toxic particulates such as heavy metals, and electromagnetic frequencies affecting humans, wildlife, and the environment.

Read more...

Insecticide cloud seeding. The experiment continues. By Sara A (04/16/26).

Idaho cloud seeding operations use flares containing paradichlorobenzene, an insecticide, in addition to silver iodide.

Read more...

Rep. Russ Fulcher responding to your message - Re: Geoengineering

We signed an anti-geoengineering petition that was sent to our Idaho federal representatives and received the following response from Idaho Congressman Russ Fulcher. Unlike many responses we’ve received from federal legislators in the past, this one seemed to address the issues we brought up. We hope he is sincere about looking seriously into geoengineering. Letter is unedited except to remove our contact information.

April 23, 2026

Dear xxx,

Thank you for your message and for sharing your thoughts about chemtrail concerns and geoengineering.

Read more...

The ‘patent insanity’ of geoengineering: The mad world of weather manipulation patents. By Clayton J. Baker, MD (04/17/26, article + 1 hour podcast)

Dr. Baker highlights numerous U.S. and international patents for geoengineering, weather modification, and weaponization technologies. These patents demonstrate reckless atmospheric experimentation — unethical, unaccountable manipulations lacking safety assessments. Dr. Baker calls for a moratorium on these experiments.

Read more...

A landmark whistleblower lawsuit was made against geoengineering. By Clayton J. Baker, MD. Guest: Blake Horwitz, Esq. (05/01/26, article + 1 hour podcast)

A federal lawsuit, Mabie v. United States (Case No. 1:26-cv-00274-SBP), was filed in Denver by atmospheric scientist Justin Mabie. Mabie’s lawyer with The GeoFight discusses the lawsuit, which alleges historical weather data was manipulated and destroyed to support weather modification and geoengineering programs.

Related

How you can help stop geoengineering; an interview with Attorney Nicole Pearson of The Geofight (05/08/26, article + 1 hour podcast)

Read more...

Surveillance & AI Data Centers

The military has a term for the sequence of steps from detecting a target to destroying it. They call it the “kill chain.” AI is now embedded inside it. The same companies whose tools answer your questions, draft your emails, access your files, and help your children with their homework are now contracted to operate inside the most classified kill chain infrastructure in the United States. — Kay Rubacek

The AI in Your Pocket and the AI in the Kill Chain: How Different Are They? By Kay Rubacek (05/06/26). How consumer AI (e.g., in phones) compares with military AI that’s integrated into the “kill chain” for targeting. Both rely on similar underlying technology but differ in application and consequences.

Pentagon announced agreements with eight companies to deploy artificial intelligence (AI) inside its most classified military networks. These companies, already household names, are: Google, OpenAI, Microsoft, Amazon, NVIDIA, SpaceX, Reflection, and Oracle.

US military launched GenAI.mil using Google Gemini; Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth promoted AI use.

Both systems watch, read, and track data.

Distinction lies in instructions, integration (e.g., Palantir’s Project Maven fuses AI with weapons for targeting recommendations), and authorization—not the core tech.

Our advice as always: Ditch your smart phones. Use dumb flip phones (sample search). Be cautious. Stay alert.

Related

Watch: AI Data Centers ‘Spreading Like an Aggressive Cancer’. By Brenda Baletti, Ph.D. (05/06/26). Article | Video (39:41, starts at 15:12)

Journalist Maria Zeee reports that a surge in data center construction across the U.S. is drawing renewed scrutiny over environmental and social costs, as communities report higher electricity bills, health concerns and quality-of-life disruptions.

Massive projects include a proposed 6,000-acre “Project Matador” in Texas (using ~96 billion kWh/year) and a 42,000-acre development in Utah.

Impacts: higher electricity bills, grid strain, heavy water use, noise/light pollution, rising rents, and reported health issues like headaches and sleep disruption.

Links noted to electromagnetic radiation from power infrastructure and potential surveillance/smart city agendas.

Communities push for stricter regulation, transparency, and input. Texas has 87 existing centers, 135 under construction, and over 600 planned.

10 Studies Link 5G to Cancer, Dementia, Anxiety and Depression. By Dr. Joseph Mercola (05/06/26)

Article reviews 10 studies (2022-2024) linking 5G radiofrequency radiation (RFR) to cancer, neurological damage, dementia, anxiety, depression, and other effects on brain development, including increased risk of conditions like dementia through mechanisms such as impairing neurosin, an enzyme that helps manage protein activity in the brain.

Appeals for 5G moratorium ignored.

Studies contradict International Commission on Non-Ionizing Radiation (ICNIRP) guidelines, which focus only on heating. (ICNIRP appears to lean globalist and is a WHO collaborator.)

RFR studies show blood-brain barrier permeability increase, neuronal DNA damage, impaired neurogenesis, depression-like behavior via amygdala pyroptosis (a form of programmed cell death), anxiety, neurosin inhibition (dementia risk).

Perinatal 5G exposure affects rat brain development and behavior differently by sex.

Rat sperm damage (reversed by melatonin); microbiome/metabolome alterations in mice.

Case of child headaches near 5G tower.

How Liberation Became Surveillance. By Jeffery Tucker (05/07/26). Promised workplace liberation through technology and trust has instead led to intensified surveillance and control.

Offices now block personal email and apps on work machines, restricting use to work only.

Phone use is discouraged outside breaks, with suspicion on those checking devices.

Digital age enabled maximum employee monitoring, turning liberation into a “panopticon” of control, contrary to predictions of greater freedom 30 years ago.

Medical Freedom, Health Issues & Vaccines

America prides itself on having advanced medical care and the “best” science. Perhaps it’s time to ask some questions about our beliefs. DISCLAIMER: We are not doctors, nurses, or pharmacists. We are NOT endorsing any source, supplement, miracle cure, or drug. This is for educational purposes and is not medical advice.

Children’s Health Defense Most Read Articles of the Week

Popular articles from The Defender, Sunday May 10, 2026. We’ve just listed them here for your clicking pleasure. Subscribe to The Defender (free).

GLP-1 Weight Loss Drugs (Please Avoid Them!)

Weight-Loss Pills Contain Ingredient That Could Damage Gut Health. By Dr. Joseph Mercola (05/08/26). Oral semaglutide weight-loss drugs (e.g., Rybelsus) use SNAC as an absorption enhancer. Only 0.4-1% reaches the bloodstream; most travels through the digestive tract and interacts with the gut microbiome.

Edited from Story at a Glance:

Oral versions of semaglutide rely on a chemical absorption enhancer called SNAC.

Because only about 0.4% to 1% of the drug reaches the bloodstream, most of the SNAC compound travels through the digestive tract where it directly interacts with the gut microbiome.

In a 21-day study using healthy rats, repeated exposure to SNAC caused major shifts in gut bacteria, reducing beneficial microbes that normally ferment carbohydrates and support metabolic health while increasing bacteria linked to inflammation. Sharp drops in beneficial Muribaculaceae and Bacteroidaceae (53-77%). Reduced carbohydrate-fermenting enzymes. ~7-fold increase in inflammation-linked Desulfovibrionaceae. Sharp drop in butyrate, a short-chain fatty acid produced by gut bacteria that fuels colon cells and helps maintain the protective barrier that keeps toxins and harmful microbes inside the intestine.

Lower butyrate levels weakened gut barrier, increased inflammatory signals, and were linked to changes in the gut-liver axis and an 85% drop in brain-derived neurotrophic factor, a molecule involved in brain health. Butyrate levels dropped 75-77%, weakening the gut barrier. Raised inflammatory markers (TNF-alpha up ~70%, IL-6). Increased liver weight (12.9%), and lowering BDNF (85%).

Restoring gut health by rebuilding butyrate-producing bacteria — through stabilizing digestion, gradually increasing fiber, and feeding beneficial microbes — helps strengthen the intestinal barrier and supports natural metabolic signals that regulate appetite and energy balance.

Related

SSRIs, Ivermectin, and Chlorine Dioxide

One drug harmful, prescribed like candy. The drug other helpful, forbidden for years and caused huge problems for doctors who prescribed them. And the third, a disinfectant, kills viruses and heals wounds

SSRIs

Ella Emhoff Explains (video 01:36). SSRIs will go down as a bigger catastrophe than the lead pipes in the Roman Empire. Numbing our women and ruining their lives. Do not start these meds and do not let your wives or children start these meds.

Ivermectin

Dr. Mary Talley Bowden I’ll be selling ivermectin for Texans only, no prescription needed…. - 12mg, 100 count, $85 | - 18mg, 100 count, $110 | Dr. Bowden’s Substack | Dr. Bowden’s professional website

More about Ivermectin here.

Chlorine Dioxide

Chlorine dioxide kills stuff without killing you. More about Chlorine Dioxide here.

Medical & Health Resources