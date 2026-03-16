Our Idaho skies often look like this (generic but representative photo)

Last update: 03/16/26

Are they Controlling the Weather? Why, yes, they are!

We begin with some quotes to “wet” your whistle blower…

“It lays the predicate and foundation for the development of a weather satellite that will permit man to determine the world’s cloud layer and ultimately to control the weather; and he who controls the weather will control the world” - Vice President Johnson at Southwest Texas State University (1962). Read | Watch

We are going to stop this crime. — Robert F. Kennedy Jr., post on X (Aug. 26, 2024)

I call them tanker terminators - we are paid more than any other pilot.

I’m convinced the majority of them are remotely operated - the tech obviously exists & there’s way too many. — Chemtrail Pilot Whistleblower

✈️ What is Geoengineering?

Image Credit: ChatGPT

Geoengineering goes by many names – cloud seeding, weather engineering, weather modification, chemtrails, geoengineering, and more. But it’s all of the above.

We’ve been learning a typhoon’s worth about geoengineering over the past couple of years. What have we discovered about it, whatever you call it?

It’s NOT a conspiracy theory.

It’s NOT safe.

It’s NOT effective (for the advertised good intentions).

It’s been going on for decades, without informed CONSENT of citizens.

It’s primarily a US and global MILITARY operation.

Does this resemble anything else you’ve heard about since 2020? Just asking...

Look up. Look down. Look all around. Evidence abounds! If you care about the health of humans, plants, animals, fish, insects, and microorganisms – and we hope you do! – please get involved and help stop this ceaseless pollution of our air, water, and soil.

⁉️What’s In The Stuff Coming Down From the Sky?

Below is a summary (from Grok) of key geoengineering techniques, including methods of dispersion, particles and chemicals emitted, benefits, and risk.

Geoengineering Techniques (Summary)

Precipitation enhancement (cloud seeding)

Primary: Aircraft/ground/rockets disperse nuclei into clouds.

Chemicals/particulates: Silver iodide (AgI), dry ice (CO₂), sodium chloride (NaCl), potassium iodide (KI), propane, others.

Benefits: +10-15% rain/snow; drought relief, agricultural water, hydro power, wildfire suppression.

Risks: AgI toxicity (human: iodism/rash/digestive; aquatic animals/plants: bioaccumulation/contamination); unintended flood/drought/erosion downwind; air pollution. Hail suppression

Primary: Targeted seeding of hail clouds.

Chemicals/particulates: AgI, dry ice, KI.

Benefits: Smaller hail; crop/property protection.

Risks: Same AgI toxicity/health/ecosystem issues as above; possible downwind precipitation shifts. Fog dispersal

Primary: Seeding fog via aircraft/ground.

Chemicals/particulates: Dry ice, AgI, propane, NaCl (warm fog).

Benefits: Improved visibility/safety (airports/roads).

Risks: Low; minor AgI toxicity if used. Tropical cyclone/hurricane modification

Primary: Aircraft seeding eyewalls.

Chemicals/particulates: AgI, Dyn-O-Gel (made by private company Dyn-O-Mat), oils, polymers.

Benefits: Potential intensity/damage reduction.

Risks: May worsen storms; legal/ethical issues; indirect health/ecosystem harm; no wildfire link. Lightning suppression

Primary: Drones/lasers or seeding storms.

Chemicals/particulates: Charges/particles from sulfur dioxide (SO₂)/nitrogen dioxide (NO₂).

Benefits: Fewer strikes; wildfire ignition prevention.

Risks: Uncertain science/effects; possible unintended storm changes. (See Hotshot Wakeup article/podcast.) Stratospheric aerosol injection (SAI/SRM)

Primary: High-altitude aircraft/balloons inject aerosols.

Chemicals/particulates: Sulfates (SO₂), calcium carbonate (CaCO₃), aluminum oxide (Al₂O₃), others.

Benefits: Rapid global cooling; mitigates climate risks (health/agriculture/ ecosystems).

Risks: Ozone depletion; acid rain (plants/animals); regional drought/flood (fire risk up); termination shock; indirect human health. Marine cloud brightening (MCB/SRM)

Primary: Spray sea salt into marine clouds.

Chemicals/particulates: Sea salt aerosols.

Benefits: Regional cooling; some climate risk reduction.

Risks: Altered precipitation (drier areas possible); ecosystem shifts; ocean effects persist. Cirrus cloud thinning (CCT/SRM)

Primary: Seeding upper cirrus clouds.

Chemicals/particulates: Ice-nucleating particles.

Benefits: Allows heat escape; cooling effect.

Risks: Precipitation changes (drought/fire risk); ecosystem/agricultural impacts.

🪖Military Involvement in Geoengineering

We asked our search engine for a brief military report on geoengineering. Here’s what we learned (Grok summary, edited slightly)

Summary

U.S. military has explored geoengineering through DARPA meetings on climate intervention due to national security concerns from climate change. Historical weather modification occurred via Operation Popeye in the Vietnam War. Oversight gaps exist, and geoengineering raises security threats. U.S. is building monitoring systems in response.

U.S. Military and Geoengineering Exploration

U.S. military explored geoengineering via DARPA. Interest stems from climate change effects on national security and operations. Geochemist Ken Caldeira warned against military involvement due to risks of geopolitical conflict and ethical issues.

Historical Military Use of Weather Modification

U.S. military used cloud seeding in Operation Popeye during Vietnam War to extend the monsoon season and disrupt enemy supply routes. This led to the 1976 Environmental Modification Convention (ENMOD), which bans hostile use of environmental modification techniques. Concerns remain about dual-use potential of geoengineering technologies.

Current Oversight and Security Risks

U.S. government lacks robust oversight of geoengineering activities. GAO found NOAA’s reporting system for weather modification is outdated, poorly enforced, and fails to track emerging technologies like solar geoengineering. This raises concerns about unregulated or covert deployment that could trigger international tensions or conflict.

Geoengineering as a Security Threat

Large-scale solar geoengineering such as stratospheric aerosol injection is not a precise weapon due to global, unpredictable effects. It could serve as a geopolitical tool. Unilateral deployment could cause droughts or floods in other nations, leading to diplomatic crises or military retaliation. Brookings Institution warns of a “geoengineering crisis” including retaliatory strikes and rapid temperature rebound if systems shut down.

Future Monitoring and Preparedness

U.S. is developing a global network of balloon-based sensors to detect unusual atmospheric changes. This aims to monitor potential geoengineering activity. It forms part of efforts to prepare for security and governance challenges of climate intervention.

You are NOT Powerless to Stop Geoengineering (But It’s Gonna Take a While)

Image Credit: ChatGPT

We’ve collected several geoengineering articles and podcasts recently. Nearly all contain action items for those who want to get involved to “stop this crime.” Here are some of these action items (articles and podcast summaries follow).

🔥Geoengineering Action Items

Tips from Dr. Clayton Baker (a physician) and Attorney Blake Horwitz.

Below is a compilation of recent articles/podcasts by Dr. Clayton J. Baker on America Out Loud News, with brief ai-assisted summaries. These are in chronological order from oldest to newest (images from the articles, articles include podcast transcripts). We’ll add more articles as needed.

Geoengineering exposed: Legal action, whistleblowers, and truth. By Dr. Clayton J. Baker (01/23/26, article + 1 hour podcast)

A long-running, secretive program of climate or weather manipulation has expanded into a large-scale system involving high-altitude spraying, naval and ground platforms, and electromagnetic technologies, funded by government agencies and private foundations and supported by academic research.

Dispersal of particulate metals such as aluminum, barium, and strontium poses public health risks, citing associations with neurological, respiratory, and endocrine harm.

Long-term toxicology accountability is lacking and regulatory oversight is insufficient. The effort is protected by secrecy, rebranding, and institutional partnerships, creating a human-rights and public-health issue.

Actions: Legal bans, transparency through freedom-of-information measures, protection for whistleblowers, and greater civic and scientific action to investigate and stop such programs.

Geoengineering is destroying insect and invertebrate populations. By Dr. Clayton J. Baker (02/20/26, article + 1 hour podcast)

Insects such as beetles, bees, moths, worms, and spiders are rapidly declining, with studies showing dramatic losses in insect biomass and many species at risk. This is an urgent environmental, public health, and ethical concern requiring immediate action.

Insects are essential to pollination and food webs.

Insect disappearance threatens crop yields, nutritional quality, and the stability of ecosystems that support birds, bats, fish, and human food systems.

Insect decline attributed to multiple pressures, including chemical pollution, industrial agriculture, and other environmental stresses that damage soil and biological networks.

Actions: Require policy action, including limits on atmospheric interventions, stronger pesticide regulation, long-term insect monitoring, and a shift toward regenerative farming and resilient local food systems.

Federal anti-geoengineering bill gains momentum. By Dr. Clayton J. Baker (02/27/26, article + 1 hour podcast)

Humanity is experiencing a deliberate global program of weather engineering. Dr. Baker describes it as a slow, invisible assault affecting climate, ecosystems, and public health.

Technologies such as stratospheric aerosol injection, cloud seeding, and electromagnetic systems are being used to manipulate weather patterns and sunlight, dispersing substances such as aluminum, barium, and sulfur compounds.

Consequences include ecological disruption, declining insect populations, unstable crop yields, and rising neurological illness.

These activities are coordinated by powerful technocratic networks and connected to broader climate-control agendas.

Actions: Demand oversight, support legislation banning unconsented atmospheric experimentation, pursue legal accountability, urge state protections, and raise public awareness to stop covert geoengineering programs.

Introducing “the geofight” with Attorney Nicole Pearson. By Dr. Clayton J. Baker with Nicole Pearson (03/06/26, article + 1 hour podcast)

Clean air is a fundamental human right. Atmospheric experiments and weather-modification programs have been conducted without public consent, potentially harming communities.

People are noticing unusual skies and illnesses while official documents acknowledge decades of related research.

Governments should justify and disclose any actions that alter the atmosphere, demonstrate risks, limit impacts, and allow public input before proceeding.

Actions: Lawsuits for transparency, pressure on local governments, state laws restricting such programs, and federal oversight. Test soil and air, present findings to local officials, support litigation, and participate in community efforts to demand accountability and protect clean air.

Stopping geoengineering in the courts, with Attorney Blake Horwitz. By Dr. Clayton J. Baker (03/13/26, article + podcast)

Ultrafine pollution—particularly near airports—is harming public health. We need organized legal and civic action to address alleged atmospheric contamination.

Successful litigation requires credible scientific evidence collected through proper methods, including documented observations, peer-reviewed research, and samples preserved with a clear chain of custody so they meet courtroom standards such as the Daubert standard. Organized evidence gathering and legal action could force transparency from institutions and hold accountable those responsible for alleged atmospheric contamination.

Actions: Citizens, scientists, and professionals need to document conditions, preserve evidence, support scientific analysis, contact elected officials, attend hearings, and back legislation such as the Air Quality Act introduced by Greg Steube.