A Night of Art & Music: Restoring Hope for the COVID “Vaccine” Injured Benefit Fundraiser Gala for REACT19 | Friday, October 25, 2024 4pm -9:30pm (PDT) | Calvary Chapel Spokane

The COVID “vaccine” injured are suffering, censored, abandoned, and have zero help. We have set up a gala fundraiser on October 25 in Spokane, WA to help them!

Join us for an unforgettable evening at the Spokane Fundraiser Gala for REACT19, dedicated to supporting those affected by COVID “vaccine” injuries. This unique event blends the worlds of art, music and science, featuring compelling talks from medical professionals on the latest scientific data showing the “vaccine's” impact on humanity.

Enjoy captivating live performances by Jessica Sutta (formerly of the Pussycat Dolls), The Gary Kyle Band, and a world acclaimed symphony quartet.

Enhance your evening with a VIP social meet-and-greet offering exquisite hors d'oeuvres, and participate in a silent auction featuring exceptional art and sports memorabilia.

Don't miss this opportunity to contribute to a worthy cause while experiencing a night of encouragement and entertainment.

Event Information & Tickets

Restoring Hope Art & Music Fundraiser Flyer. Click images for larger view.

Flyers: CLICK each image above, download, print, share!

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/events/calvary-spokane/a-night-of-art-and-music-restoring-hope-for-the-covid-vaccine-injured/1162990271629292/

X: https://x.com/drcraigwax/status/1820865805938040845

Tickets (VIP $150 ~ Individual $50 ~ Two or More $45 each ~ Sponsorships available): https://secure.qgiv.com/for/spokanefundraisergala/event/spokanefundraiserbenefitforreact19/ or https://bit.ly/Spokanefundraiser (case-sensitive)



Donate to REACT19

If you would like to donate to REACT19 directly — even if you cannot attend the fundraiser — please use their donation page, which offers several convenient options. The injured need you so very much! 100% of the donation goes into the hands of the “vaccine” injured for medical expenses.

Confirmed Speakers, Guests & VIPs

Event Emcee: The comedic and poetic Dr. Seema Nanda

Event Co-Organizers:

Jessica Moon | Email: jessica.moon@react.org

Jessica is a business administration and marketing professional of over 10 years.

Laura Demaray | Email: ldemarayrn@protonmail.com

Laura is working Registered Nurse (RN) in both Idaho and Oregon, specializing in wound and ostomy care.

Confirmed Speakers and Artists and VIP Guests:

Pathologist Dr. Ryan Cole

REACT19 Founders (both “vaccine” injured): Brianne Dressen and Dr. Joel Wallskog

“Vaccine” Injured Rancher Doug Cameron

Musical Artists Jessica Sutta (formerly of the Pussycat Dolls) Gary Kyle Band (rising star in country genre) The internationally acclaimed REACT19 Classical Artists String Quartet

Mountain Biker and Host of Health Solutions Podcast Shawn Needham

Event Schedule:

(Volunteers appreciated! All times are Pacific Daylight Time - PDT)

12pm-4pm: Sound check for bands and volunteers set up event, catering setup.

4pm-6pm: VIP meet and greet, and silent auction.

4:30pm: General Admission doors open to review silent auction.

6pm-9:30pm: Speakers, round table discussions with REACT19 and athletes (TBD), music artists perform.

9:30pm: Volunteers take down and clean up.

Silent Auction Items

CLICK any image below for larger view. We’ll update the galleries as new items are received.

→ If you have an art or memorabilia item to donate, please email Laura Demaray or Jessica Moon.

Gallery 1

Art for Spokane Fundraiser Gala Silent Auction - Gallery 1

Gallery 2

Art for Spokane Fundraiser Gala Silent Auction - Gallery 2

Gallery 3

Art for Spokane Fundraiser Gala Silent Auction - Gallery 3

Gallery 4

Art for Spokane Fundraiser Gala Silent Auction - Gallery 4

A Personal Invitation from Event Co-Organizer Laura Demaray

Nurse Laura Demaray is the engine behind Idaho’s county-by-county efforts to Stop the Shot. Having seen firsthand what the genetic injections have done to the “vaccine” injured and killed, she has dedicated herself to helping in any way that she can. Laura discussed her mission with UK Column’s Charles Malet on July 16, 2024 in an interview titled “Go Out Swinging: Nurse on a Mission.”

CLICK to watch “Go Out Swinging: Nurse on a Mission” interview with UK Column’s Charles Malet on July 16, 2024 (video 1 hr 8 min)

Below is a personal message from Laura to you about the “Restoring Hope Spokane” event fundraiser for REACT19, “a science-based non-profit offering financial, physical, and emotional support for those suffering from long-term Covid-19 “vaccine” adverse events globally.”

Please share Laura’s message and spread the word about this gala fundraiser!