A Night of Art & Music: Restoring Hope for the COVID “Vaccine" Injured
Benefit Fundraiser Gala for REACT19. Friday, October 25, 2024 from 4pm-9:30pm (PDT) at Calvary Chapel Spokane.
Benefit Fundraiser Gala for REACT19
Friday, October 25, 2024 from 4pm-9:30pm (PDT)
Calvary Chapel Spokane | 511 W Hastings Rd, Spokane, WA 99218 | Map
The COVID “vaccine” injured are suffering, censored, abandoned, and have zero help. We have set up a gala fundraiser on October 25 in Spokane, WA to help them!
Join us for an unforgettable evening at the Spokane Fundraiser Gala for REACT19, dedicated to supporting those affected by COVID “vaccine” injuries. This unique event blends the worlds of art, music and science, featuring compelling talks from medical professionals on the latest scientific data showing the “vaccine's” impact on humanity.
Enjoy captivating live performances by Jessica Sutta (formerly of the Pussycat Dolls), The Gary Kyle Band, and a world acclaimed symphony quartet.
Enhance your evening with a VIP social meet-and-greet offering exquisite hors d'oeuvres, and participate in a silent auction featuring exceptional art and sports memorabilia.
Don't miss this opportunity to contribute to a worthy cause while experiencing a night of encouragement and entertainment.
Event Information & Tickets

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/events/calvary-spokane/a-night-of-art-and-music-restoring-hope-for-the-covid-vaccine-injured/1162990271629292/
Tickets (VIP $150 ~ Individual $50 ~ Two or More $45 each ~ Sponsorships available):
Donate to REACT19
If you would like to donate to REACT19 directly — even if you cannot attend the fundraiser — please use their donation page, which offers several convenient options. The injured need you so very much! 100% of the donation goes into the hands of the “vaccine” injured for medical expenses.
Confirmed Speakers, Guests & VIPs
Event Emcee: The comedic and poetic Dr. Seema Nanda
Event Co-Organizers:
Jessica Moon | Email: jessica.moon@react.org
Jessica is a business administration and marketing professional of over 10 years.
Laura Demaray | Email: ldemarayrn@protonmail.com
Laura is working Registered Nurse (RN) in both Idaho and Oregon, specializing in wound and ostomy care.
Confirmed Speakers and Artists and VIP Guests:
Pathologist Dr. Ryan Cole
REACT19 Founders (both “vaccine” injured): Brianne Dressen and Dr. Joel Wallskog
“Vaccine” Injured Rancher Doug Cameron
Musical Artists
Jessica Sutta (formerly of the Pussycat Dolls)
Gary Kyle Band (rising star in country genre)
The internationally acclaimed REACT19 Classical Artists String Quartet
Mountain Biker and Host of Health Solutions Podcast Shawn Needham
Event Schedule:
(Volunteers appreciated! All times are Pacific Daylight Time - PDT)
12pm-4pm: Sound check for bands and volunteers set up event, catering setup.
4pm-6pm: VIP meet and greet, and silent auction.
4:30pm: General Admission doors open to review silent auction.
6pm-9:30pm: Speakers, round table discussions with REACT19 and athletes (TBD), music artists perform.
9:30pm: Volunteers take down and clean up.
Silent Auction Items
CLICK any image below for larger view. We’ll update the galleries as new items are received.
→ If you have an art or memorabilia item to donate, please email Laura Demaray or Jessica Moon.
Gallery 1
Gallery 2
Gallery 3
Gallery 4
A Personal Invitation from Event Co-Organizer Laura Demaray
Nurse Laura Demaray is the engine behind Idaho’s county-by-county efforts to Stop the Shot. Having seen firsthand what the genetic injections have done to the “vaccine” injured and killed, she has dedicated herself to helping in any way that she can. Laura discussed her mission with UK Column’s Charles Malet on July 16, 2024 in an interview titled “Go Out Swinging: Nurse on a Mission.”
Below is a personal message from Laura to you about the “Restoring Hope Spokane” event fundraiser for REACT19, “a science-based non-profit offering financial, physical, and emotional support for those suffering from long-term Covid-19 “vaccine” adverse events globally.”
Please share Laura’s message and spread the word about this gala fundraiser!
Dearest Colleagues and Friends,
I am a scrappy nurse from the middle of nowhere Idaho who has been in the fight for medical freedom since COVID hit the US four years ago.
On Friday, October 25, 2024, we invite you to a REACT19 fundraiser for the suffering and abandoned COVID “Vaccine” Injured. REACT19 has over 36,000 injured members and the emails for help continue to come in daily. The event is in Spokane, WA, at Calvary Chapel Spokane.
Will you please consider joining us and sharing this event on your social media? If you can’t join us but wish to donate to the abandoned injured and help with their medical treatment, the link is here.
Here’s a preview of the night’s serious, inspiring, delicious and fun activities…
Our event theme is “A Night of the Arts to Restore Hope for the Injured.” We’re honored to have the witty and talented “edutainer” Dr. Seema Nanda as our emcee.
Speakers! “Patient Number 1” — the incredible co-founder of REACT19 and injured mother and teacher, Brianne Dressen — will join us. Also joining us is another amazing co-founder of REACT19, Dr. Joel Wallskog, an injured orthopedic surgeon who now fights for humanity. Our medical speaker is the knowledgeable and entertaining Dr. Ryan Cole.
Musical Entertainment! To encourage and uplift your heart, talented musical guests will entertain you. You’ll enjoy REACT19 Classical Music Artists lead by Jeff Butler and an internationally acclaimed String Quartet. The beautiful and talented music artist Jessica Sutta, formerly of the Pussycat Dolls, will be sharing an original performance with the classical artists. Our finale features the up-and-coming popular Texas country music group, The Gary Kyle Band.
Athletes Round Table! We are working on an athletes round table discussion to hold the line for our youth. Youth and athletes are still being pressured to receive genetic therapy shots and are needlessly dying or being injured by the genetic injection.
Silent Auction! You needn’t return home empty handed thanks to a great silent auction table — including a “Freedom Fighter Collection” of unique and beautiful donated art from Sasha Latypova, Dr. Ryan Cole, CC Blakeman, Bailey Alix, Cathy Kaech, and other freedom fighters. We’ll also have other quality items for you to bid on. See examples in the “Silent Auction Items” section above.
VIPs! We hope to announce several “surprise” guests as the event draws closer. Buy VIP meet-and-greet tickets: We will feed you well and you can visit personally with our speakers, athletes, and performers.
How To Help! “Restoring Hope Spokane” will be such an encouraging evening. Though this a “grass roots” event, its heart and purpose glorify God and bring love, hope and compassion to the hurting and abandoned injured.
We ask and need you to…
Buy tickets and join us at our October 25th event, 4-9:30 pm, at Calvary Chapel Spokane Church.
If you are a professional (or retired professional) athlete, commit to sharing your thoughts about protecting young athletes from pressure to receive genetic shots or experimental injections.
Sponsor our hope filled event by buying VIP or Sponsor Level tickets. (Your sponsorship will give us a huge boost. Plus, the perks are amazing!)
Donate silent auction items such as signed sports jerseys, art (paintings and photography), local business gift cards, gift baskets, etc. (Feel free to include business cards or other contact information if you would like to promote your work.)
→ If you have an art or memorabilia item to donate, please email Laura Demaray or Jessica Moon.

Please don’t hesitate to reach out to me anytime. Thank you so much for your efforts to bless humanity. Thank you also for your time and your consideration of this October event.

Sincerely,
Laura Demaray
Email: ldemarayrn@protonmail.com
