🥹⚕️Don't Let Big Pharma, Big Business, and Big Hospital Win in Idaho... (posted 03/29/25)

Big Pharma and Big Business — plus Big Hospital — won in Idaho when Governor Brad Little vetoed S1023 - Medical Freedom at the LAST MINUTE. Please ask Idaho's House and Senate to OVERRIDE this veto on Monday, March 31, 2025!

S1023 would have banned all medical interventions like injections, procedures, and medications from being forced on everyday people.

Thousands of emails and thousands of calls to Governor Little apparently couldn't put Idaho's medical freedom back together again. Instead, the governor deferred to Big Pharma and Big Business, the same people who cheered lockdowns and mandates five years ago.

But a brave Idaho House and Senate can fix this!

Call or Write Your Idaho House and Senate Representatives. Ask them to please do the right thing for Idaho and OVERRIDE this inglorious veto by Idaho's governor!

And let Idaho's Governor know you are not happy.

ED NOTE The governor’s veto letter claims that the bill would jeopardize a school’s ability to send children home if they have a highly contagious disease. What the bill actually says is: “A school operating in the state shall not mandate a medical intervention for any person to attend school, enter campus or school buildings, or be employed by the school.”

Details:

Brad Little’s VETO letter courtesy of Stop Idaho RINOS: https://tinyurl.com/579dr69d

Idaho Freedom Foundation — Little Just Betrayed Idaho (includes petition): https://tinyurl.com/2z6w9dnz

Idaho Freedom Caucus Substack: https://tinyurl.com/393wbhwp

Governor Little Tracking Sheet for Saturday, March 29, 2025: https://tinyurl.com/2spssmws

S1023 - Medical Freedom Bill: https://tinyurl.com/3462c4np

Contacts: Find Your Idaho Representatives: https://tinyurl.com/y6yvete8 Idaho Senate Membership: https://tinyurl.com/jx8e7tmn Idaho House Membership: https://tinyurl.com/3czmtacr Idaho Governor Brad Little: Email: governor@gov.idaho.gov Contact Form: https://tinyurl.com/yhwmstx6



SENATE

HOUSE

