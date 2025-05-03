The following message and sample letter are from Laura Demaray, who has been instrumental in assembling science teams, presenting information about the harmful mRNA platform — especially Covid-19 shots — and achieving resolutions to stop recommending and/or to defund these medical interventions.

We hope you will help by respectfully writing to the Idaho Central District Health (CDH) Board asking them to vote at their next board meeting, May 9, 2025, to defund the Covid-19 shots and to defund their promotion, like Southwest District Health did last October.

Central District Board of Health Members: https://cdh.idaho.gov/about-us/board-of-health/members/

____________________________ Laura’s Request ____________________________

Dear Colleagues and Friends,

On May 9, 2025, our science team is presenting to the Central District Health (CDH) Board to discuss the adverse effects of the gene therapy Covid-19 immunization which has caused unprecedented harm to Idahoans and to the nation.

Please respectfully, sincerely, and politely write the CDH Board and Director and help us encourage a vote at their next board meeting, May 9, to defund the Covid-19 immunization and to defund its promotion, like Southwest District Health did last October.

Please feel free to copy, cut paste any part of the sample letter below and use as your own and/or feel free to share your own story of harm or your concerns about the harmful product. Please share this request also with your Idaho readers and friends.

Please join us, in person or online, for the science team presentation on May 9th if you’re available — but most importantly, please pray for us.

Please pray that the CDH Board and the Director's hearts are moved to hold the line for humanity and are emboldened to defund the harmful Covid-19 shots.

Thank you so much for your time, your help, and for your prayers.

CDH Meeting and Email Contact Information

Email Public Comments: boh@cdh.idaho.gov

May 9 Meeting Agenda: https://cdh.idaho.gov/wp-content/uploads/2025/05/05.09.2025-ADG-BOH-Agenda.pdf

CDH BOH Meeting Information Page: https://cdh.idaho.gov/about-us/board-of-health/meetings/

CDH BOH Meeting Location: Syringa conference room at 707 N. Armstrong Place, Boise 83704. Map: https://maps.app.goo.gl/4owcrcnaZxjpBQG98

Sincerely,

Laura Demaray

ldemarayrn@protonmail.com

____________________________

Laura’s Sample Letter

(feel free to customize with your own thoughts and experiences)

____________________________