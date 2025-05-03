🔥 Call to Action 🔥 Please Respectfully Write to Idaho's Central District Health Board
We're asking for a vote Friday, May 9, 2025, to defund the Covid-19 shots and their promotion. Posted 05/03/25.
The following message and sample letter are from Laura Demaray, who has been instrumental in assembling science teams, presenting information about the harmful mRNA platform — especially Covid-19 shots — and achieving resolutions to stop recommending and/or to defund these medical interventions.
We hope you will help by respectfully writing to the Idaho Central District Health (CDH) Board asking them to vote at their next board meeting, May 9, 2025, to defund the Covid-19 shots and to defund their promotion, like Southwest District Health did last October.
Thanks for reading Big E’s Big Mouth Substack! Subscribe for free to receive new posts and support my work.
____________________________ Laura’s Request ____________________________
Dear Colleagues and Friends,
On May 9, 2025, our science team is presenting to the Central District Health (CDH) Board to discuss the adverse effects of the gene therapy Covid-19 immunization which has caused unprecedented harm to Idahoans and to the nation.
Please respectfully, sincerely, and politely write the CDH Board and Director and help us encourage a vote at their next board meeting, May 9, to defund the Covid-19 immunization and to defund its promotion, like Southwest District Health did last October.
Please feel free to copy, cut paste any part of the sample letter below and use as your own and/or feel free to share your own story of harm or your concerns about the harmful product. Please share this request also with your Idaho readers and friends.
Please join us, in person or online, for the science team presentation on May 9th if you’re available — but most importantly, please pray for us.
Please pray that the CDH Board and the Director's hearts are moved to hold the line for humanity and are emboldened to defund the harmful Covid-19 shots.
Thank you so much for your time, your help, and for your prayers.
CDH Meeting and Email Contact Information
Email Public Comments: boh@cdh.idaho.gov
May 9 Meeting Agenda: https://cdh.idaho.gov/wp-content/uploads/2025/05/05.09.2025-ADG-BOH-Agenda.pdf
CDH BOH Meeting Information Page: https://cdh.idaho.gov/about-us/board-of-health/meetings/
CDH BOH Meeting Location: Syringa conference room at 707 N. Armstrong Place, Boise 83704. Map: https://maps.app.goo.gl/4owcrcnaZxjpBQG98
Sincerely,
Laura Demaray
ldemarayrn@protonmail.com
____________________________
Laura’s Sample Letter
(feel free to customize with your own thoughts and experiences)
____________________________
Dear Honorable Dr. Ferch, Mr. Tucker, Mrs. Nettleton, Dr. Young, Dr. Cole, Mrs. Rodgers, and Mrs. Caldwell,
I am reaching out to thank you for permitting a presentation this May 9th to discuss crucial information regarding the adverse effects of the gene therapy vaccine technology, such as the Covid 19 injection. Our community and my family deeply appreciate that the honorable Central District Health board members are taking the time to have a collaborative dialogue with subject matter experts and discuss the risks, the mechanisms of injury, and the harm done to Idahoans and thousands of Americans.
I humbly ask that the CDH board members sincerely consider a vote to defund the Covid shots and their promotion due to unprecedented cases of harm to local Idahoans, many constituents in the Central District Health region, as well as the harm documented in the only publicly available safety signal system, VAERS (www.openvaers.com).
Highlights:
Over 3800 peer reviewed studies demonstrating harm to humans: 3800 + Studies that Demonstrated Adverse Effects to Humans: Published Science Database - React19.
Just a few of the faces and stories of the injured, broken and abandoned, including Idahoans: https://chbmp.org/
Covid-19 shot officially removed from Idaho child immunization schedule via H0290 (2025 session): https://legislature.idaho.gov/wp-content/uploads/sessioninfo/2025/legislation/H0290.pdf
Southwest District Health defunded Covid shot and its promotion; four other counties also signed resolutions to protect the public from risk-laden Covid-19 immunizations.
🆕 Twelve-Month All-Cause Mortality after Initial COVID-19 Vaccination with Pfizer-BioNTech or mRNA-1273 among Adults Living in Florida. By Retsef Levi, Fahad Mansuri, Melissa M. Jordan, Joseph A. Ladapo (04/29/25)
https://www.medrxiv.org/content/10.1101/2025.04.25.25326460v1.full | Substack Note
Idaho Presentation Links:
Idaho's County Commissioners Advise Against Gene Therapy Shots (Health District and County wins. Presentations and resources, including templates for resolutions): https://eolson47.substack.com/p/idaho-county-commissioners-advise?utm_source=publication-search
Adverse Effects of the COVID Genetic Shots on the US Military including physical, legal, and organizational – A Matter of State & National Security, January 14, 2025: https://rumble.com/v6bac2p-adverse-effects-of-the-genetic-shot-regarding-the-military-a-matter-of-stat.html
Idaho Presentation on Genetic Technology – Adverse Effects and State and Local Solutions, July 12, 2024 (the first two minutes of recording were missed, but it’s packed with science and expert perspective): https://rumble.com/v56tv8q-idaho-presentation-on-genetic-technology-adverse-effects-and-state-and-loca.html
Links and synopsis to a recent meta analysis of 85 million people that demonstrated unprecedented risk and harm:
What We Ask
Volumes of evidence, data, cases, and peer reviewed studies that show harm, with links included in this letter and also attached.
To purchase, allow, administer, or promote the Covid-19 shot in any CDH clinic conveys to the public that it is safe and approved by the board for consumption. The community relies on your valuable judgement to vet all products and your allowance indicates a tacit approval of the product.
Please vote on May 9th to publicly defund the Covid-19 immunization and remove it from CDH clinics due to confirmed harm, potential high risk of adverse effects, and lack of long-term studies.
Please defund and remove the Covid-19 immunizations until:
Successful double blind placebo long-term studies are complete;
Transparent and accurate informed consent is given to citizens of Idaho; and
Fair recourse and compensation can be provided to those harmed by the experimental immunization.
This subject is very important to Idahoans. Thank you so much for your time and consideration of this heartfelt request, and thank you again for facilitating the May 9th scientific discussion.
Sincerely,
Your name and contact info here
Attachments:
2025 Central District Health State of Idaho Resolution Updated.pdf
Pfizer document 5.3.6 postmarketing experience Page 30-38.pdf
Executive Summary of Harm-Fleetwood et al.pdf
Fleetwood et al Compilation and Commentary of Studies that Prove Adverse Effects-Reason to Defund and Remove from Clinics.pdf (full 49-page version of Fleetwood document)
Thanks for reading Big E’s Big Mouth Substack! Subscribe for free to receive new posts and support my work.
Big E - I’m sure you’ve already seen this. This study could provide more ammo.
https://www.coffeeandcovid.com/p/safe-but-risky-saturday-may-3-2025
Praying for your success. 🙏🙏🙏