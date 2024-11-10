We’re posting NOTES almost every day — sometimes several times a day — as well as publishing some single-topic articles we hope you will enjoy.
If you haven’t checked out our NOTES yet, please click here then scroll up and down and all around. We also summarize the latest NOTES below. Click any summary link to view the associated NOTE.
Summary of This Week’s Notes (week ending 11/08/24)
Many of the notes listed below include comments and links to additional reading, watching and listening. All link to the original articles or videos.
Resources for Conservative Articles & News
We try to give you the best bang for our time-spent buck, but it’s hard to guess what each reader will want to know. We encourage you to consult the many excellent resources we’ve provided on the Resources page of our Substack, while we focus on items you might miss or might be suppressed in media you typically see.
Here’s the Quick Index to all the resources: https://eolson47.substack.com/i/136557135/quick-index.We hope you find these articles helpful. They're just the tip of the iceberg. Simply pick and choose what interests you on a rainy day!
Drips & Drops 💦
If you'd just like to view the notes as we publish them, you can do that too. Go to our main substack page (https://eolson47.substack.com/) in your browser and click the Notes link on the menu bar. You also can "Follow" by clicking the profile picture next to the byline (under the title of a post), then click the three-dots (...) button menu and choose Follow. Notes will appear in your Home feed on Substack.
Search 🔎
Looking for something special?
Health & Political News this Week
Legend: 🩺 Health news items | 🏛️ Political news items | 🥔Idaho Specific
The Worst of America👎
❎🧠 This is the first Big E edition after the November 5 General Election. Let’s not end up with the worst of America (just sayin’).
Pet Squirrel & Raccoon Murder in America: Sunday Strip: First They Came for Peanut; Then they came for our guns. By Robert W Malone MD, MS (11/03/24)
“Avoid Homes Advertising Trump” – BREAKING: Whistleblower Says FEMA Ordered Workers to Purposely Skip Houses Displaying Pro-Trump Signs in Aftermath of Hurricane Milton. By Cristina Laila (11/08/24)
The Best of America & Around the World!👍
❎🧠 This is the first Big E edition after the November 5 General Election! Let’s end up with the best of America.
Something uplifting for your day!
☕️ THE TRUMP EFFECT ☙ Saturday, November 9, 2024 ☙ C&C NEWS 🦠
A roundup of the most incredible Trump Effect headlines you could ever wish for. And a whole lot more in today's Weekend Edition. By Jeff Childers (11/09/24)
Something Wonderful. Daughters and dads. By Switter’s World (11/08/24)
Just for Fun! A goose parade (11/08/24, video 43 sec), Location unknown, but who cares! This is a much- and always-needed day brightener.
QUOTES FROM DONALD TRUMP ON NOVEMBER 5, 2024
Source: The Epoch Times morning newsletter (11/06/24).
"God spared my life for a reason."
"This was a movement like nobody has ever seen before, and frankly, this was, I believe, the greatest political movement of all time. There's never been anything like this in this country."
"We're going to help our country heal. We have a country that needs help, and it needs help very badly. We're going to fix our borders. We're going to fix everything about our country."
QUOTES FROM ELON MUSK ON NOVEMBER 5, 2024
You are the media now! Read
Let that sink in. Read
Something Wonderful. A time for saying beautiful, true things. By Switter’s World (11/01/24)
Note: Some items below may appear in multiple categories. This is intentional. Of course, we don’t expect you to read them more than once unless you love them so much that you just can’t help yourself.
🏛️🥔 Education, Family & Freedom, DEI
See also Medical Freedom below
TRUMP: Trump will restore gender sanity with legislation to stop and to stop funding multi-gender identity, child mutilation, and “gender affirming care” (11/08/24, video 03:25)
Stop the SWAMP 🐍. By Idaho Freedom Foundation (11/01/24)
🏛️🥔 Elections & Election Integrity
FREEDOM WON! Now, let’s get to work, America!
If you saw something, say something. Email ElectionLaw@JudicialWatch.org
⚠️🔥 Election Integrity May Be Our Greatest Challenge (updates ongoing)
Voting Guides:
The Long Game. Proposition 1 Fails. Is it Over? By Secure Idaho Elections (11/08/24)
🎂 November 5, 2024 General Election Idaho GOP Watch Party & Victory Celebration (posted 11/07/24)
FULL SPEECH: Trump projected winner of 2024 presidential election (11/06/24, video 30:18 includes transcript)
Conciliatory Speech by Joe Biden (11/07/24, video 04:35)
For Star Wars Fans: Return of the Jedi (11/06/24)
Selected Election Day Quotes (posted 11/06/24, updated as needed)
We did it! HUGE wins for America, Idaho, LD8, and Boise County! We got everything we asked for on our 2024 General Election (posted 11/06/24)
WE VOTED FOR AMERICA! THANK YOU. By Zito for Idaho (11/06/24)
"You Know It's Serious When Amish Get Involved". By Tyler Durden (11/05/24)
A Time for Choosing. Do we still have a country, or not? By Brian Almon (11/04/24) - Cross posted
🏛️🥔 Government, Taxes, Spending & Money
Group of Incoming Idaho Lawmakers, Led by Zito and Zuiderveld, Announce Plan to Kill Politician Pay Hike. By Idaho Freedom Staff (11/08/24)
TRUMP: No Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC) on Trump’s Watch! (11/06/24, video 14 sec)
Bottom-Up Government Works Best. Idaho residents take the reins, proving that real change starts with the people, not lobbyists or bureaucrats. By Idaho Freedom Caucus (11/04/24)
Stop the SWAMP 🐍. By Idaho Freedom Foundation (11/01/24)
EXCLUSIVE: As private citizen, Dr. Fauci received $15 million taxpayer-funded security detail. Open the Books uncovers unprecedented agreement with U.S. Marshals. By OpenTheBooks and Jordan Schachtel (11/07/24)
🏛️🥔 Illegal Immigration, Law & Order
Stop the SWAMP 🐍. By Idaho Freedom Foundation (11/01/24)
ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION: New York to stop giveaway cards for illegal immigrants (11/07/24, video 01:40)
Attorney General Ken Paxton
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton Demands Jack Smith’s Records After Illegal Weaponization of Justice System Against President Trump; Judge Chutkan Pauses Case (11/08/24)
Paxton Wins Major Victory, Blocking Biden-Harris Administration’s Unlawful “Parole in Place” Policy (11/08/24) Idaho’s AG Raúl Labrador was in on this as well!
Paxton Amicus Brief Supporting President Trump, Arguing Special Prosecutor Jack Smith Was Illegally Appointed by Biden-Harris DOJ (11/04/24)
🩺🏛️🥔 Medical Freedom, Health Issues & Vaccine Injury
🔥Health Freedom & Other Solutions for Idaho (updated regularly)
4-7-8 Breathing: Health Benefits & Demonstration. By Dr. Andrew Weil (video 08:16)
"Veterinarian Speaks: What Are We Doing to Our Pets?" By Naomi Wolf (11/07/24, podcast/video 01:23:35 includes transcript)
The Highwire Insider's Report: Episode 396: RIPPLE EFFECT (11/07/24, video 02:56:34). Host: Jefferey Jaxen. Guest: Michael Connett, Esq.
A Midwestern Doctor
The Vast Overtreatment of Blood Pressure. What evidence actually underlies blood pressure management? By A Midwestern Doctor (11/07/24)
How DMSO Cures Eye, Ear, Nose, Throat and Dental Disease. Many of those "incurable" conditions respond remarkably to DMSO. (10/31/24)
The FDA's War Against DMSO and America. The Forgotten History That Led to the FDA Again and Again Keeping the Things We Most Desperately Need Away From Us (10/27/24)
After 4.5 years of voluntary "pandemic" research, "Jack" has had to return to full-time employment. Totality of Evidence will remain live, but updates will not be frequent. By Just call me Jack (11/02/24)
Pediatric Perspectives — What Has Changed With Cancer? with Host Paul Thomas, M.D. and Guest William Makis, M.D. (11/02/24, video 35 min includes transcript)
Practical Cancer Solutions — UPDATED. "40% of cancers are preventable," yet most cancer solutions are anything but practical. By FLCCC Alliance (11/01/24)
Vaccines & Vaccine Injury
ICYMI: A Night of Art & Music: Restoring Hope for the COVID “Vaccine" Injured - NEW! A HUGE Heartfelt THANK YOU from Event Organizers
ICYMI:🔥FDA: Vaccine Package Inserts & Product Approvals (posted 09/18/24)
__________________________
🔥🚫💉ACTION ITEM: Please write to your local Health Districts!
Ask them to STOP THE SHOTS.
We provide all the tools you need. See next note or CLICK THIS ONE.
__________________________
‘This Is a Winnable Battle’: Experts Explain How Citizens Can Work With Local Health Authorities to Get COVID Vaccines Removed. Local public health agencies don’t have to blindly follow federal agencies on COVID-19 vaccinations or public health and safety issues, Dr. John Tribble told The Defender. “They have the power and moral obligation to protect and educate their constituents.” By Suzanne Burdick, Ph.D. (11/06/24)
🔥NEW UPDATES & TEMPLATE LETTERS: 🔥🚫💉HEALTH & HUMANITY WON!!!!! Idaho’s Southwest District Health (SWDH) Did the Right Thing! Following a 4-3 vote, the health district will no longer offer COVID-19 SHOTS! to its residents! THIS IS HUGE! (updated as needed)
Dr. Kevin Stillwagon
A Message to Tedros. ... Push back on this anti-vaxxer (11/07/24, video 02:24 includes transcript)
The FAA moved another goal post (11/04/24)
Children’s Health Defense
Most Read News of the Week (11/03/24)
🩺🏛️🥔 Tyranny, Globalism, War, Censorship & Meritocracy
See also “Medical Freedom, Health Issues & Vaccine Injury” which is part of the tyranny-industrial complex.
TRUMP: Taking Back our First Amendment Right to Free Speech (11/09/24, video 06:36)
TRUMP: 10-Point Plan to DISMANTLE the Deep State (11/07/24, video 03:39)
TRUMP: It’s Over for US Connections to the World Health Organization. No more WHO destroying me and you! (11/08/24, video 03:03)
RFK Jr. Podcast: Google and Mind Control with Amaryllis Fox and Robert Epstein (10/21/24, podcast 01:19:19)
Robert W Malone MD, MS
The Wisdom To Choose Action or Inaction. Complicated versus complex systems (11/04/24)
LPJ, The Atlantic Monthly, Shadowland, and Child Sex Trafficking. The ties that bind... (10/30/24)
Financial Rebellion — Reject Real ID, Avoid QR Codes. Hosts: Catherine Austin Fitts, Polly Tommey, Carolyn Betts, Esq. Guest Twila Brase RN, PhN (10/24/24, video 01:01:18 includes transcript). Note also covers Star Card / Real ID Drivers Licenses and Passports.
DHS Apparently Has Intelligence Concerning Walz’s CCP Connections – Of Course They Are Hiding It. By Sam Faddis (11/02/24) — cross posted to Big E Substack on 11/02/24
🏛️🥔 Miscellaneous International, National & Idaho News
🩺🏛️🥔 Too Many Notes (week ending 11/02/24)
Thanks for reading Big E’s Big Mouth Substack! Subscribe for free to receive new posts and support my work.
Thanks for your comments on Malone this morning re Massie/Salatin. Malone a little late on that.
Used to subscribe to Malone, but...
Re: Salatin----He's amazing, but would like to point out the magazine StockmanGrass Farmer. Joel bought/picked it up when Allan Nation died. Allen's legacy, I think, was impossible to follow, tho Salatin tries hard. Still a good read.
Hello, just wondering if you know whether there will be any organized call to encourage Idaho senators to vote for Rick Scott as the Senate majority leader in order to rid the leadership of its establishment roots? Tucker Carlson and Charlie Kirk have both posted on X about it.