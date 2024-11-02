Too Many Notes 11/02/24
Summary of This Week’s Notes (week ending 11/01/24)
Resources for Conservative Articles & News
Drips & Drops 💦
Health & Political News this Week
Legend: 🩺 Health news items | 🏛️ Political news items | 🥔Idaho Specific
The Worst of America👎
❎🧠 This is the last Big E edition before the November 5 General Election! Let’s not end up with the worst of America (just sayin’). VOTE SMART AMERICA, AND IDAHO!
The Best of America & Around the World!👍
❎🧠 This is the last Big E edition before the November 5 General Election! Let’s end up with the best of America. VOTE SMART AMERICA, AND IDAHO!
Something uplifting for your day!
Capybaras Rule! (video 10/26/24 1 min)
Russians with Attitude: This is one of the most Russian videos ever (10/26/24, video 03:35)
Little league Softball team shows up to their game dressed up as Secret Service Agents for Trump (10/27/24, video 00:26)
🏛️🥔 Education, Family & Freedom, DEI
See also Medical Freedom below
Little, Critchfield unveil Executive Order 2024-11, the “Phone Free Learning Act,” to restrict cell phone use in schools (Reward to compliant districts: $5K). By Governor Brad Little (10/31/24)
DEI Working Group: Another exercise in futility? By Ronald M. Nate, Ph.D. (08/28/24, references updated 10/31/24)
Nowhere To Hyde — Idaho Homeschoolers Will Thrive With School Choice (10/22/24, video 11:49 includes transcript)
🏛️🥔 Elections & Election Integrity
This Could be Our Last American Election. Make it COUNT! See Note | Watch on X
If you see something, say something. Email ElectionLaw@JudicialWatch.org
🏛️🥔 Nov. 5, 2024 Voting Recommendations for Idaho (and beyond) 🏛️🥔
🥔 November 5, 2024 Idaho Voting Recommendations. State of Idaho, Legislative District 8 & Boise County (posted 10/01/24, updates as needed)
🥔 Boise County Republican Central Committee Voting Guide (includes printable PDF)
⚠️🔥 Election Integrity May Be Our Greatest Challenge (updates ongoing)
🥔🔥 IDAHO Treasure Valley & Ada County — One Saturday left to support our Republican candidates and defeat Prop 1! (posted 10/29/24)
Trump has Fun with Garbage (posted 10/31/24)
“Best of” Speeches from Trump’s 10/27/24 Madison Square Garden Rally (posted 10/29/24)
A New Dawn for America with Trump’s Second Term. By By Dorothy Moon, IDGOP Chairwoman (10/31/24)
The Election: It's Gone Personal for all of us. By ROBERT W MALONE MD, MS (10/31/24)
🥔Senator Tammy Nichols | Nichols for Idaho
Don't Get Tricked By Prop 1. (10/31/24, her spooky graphic is below)
10 Days Left! Nichols for Idaho. By Tammy Nichols (10/26/24)
🥔Nowhere To Hyde — Does Idaho Need HJR 5? (We say YES to citizen voters-only Constitutional amendment!) By Bryan Hyde (10/31/24, video 12:39 includes transcript)
🥔Close Races to Watch in Idaho. Every vote will count. By Brian Almon (10/29/24)
⚠️🔥 KAMALA HARRIS — Who is the Woman Who Would be President? And who are the men who won’t vote for her? (10/25/24, video 03:23)
Sunday Strip: You Know Who Else Drinks Water? Spooky stuff today...By Robert W Malone MD, MS (10/27/24)
👎🚫 Idaho’s Proposition 1 — VOTE NO!!!!!
Proposition 1: Top-Four/Jungle Primaries + Ranked Choice Voting = Idaho Elections Disaster
🥔 For a compendium of counterpunches, please see our full article “Jungle Primaries & Ranked Choice Voting (RCV) Ballot Initiative: A Race to the Bottom”: https://eolson47.substack.com/p/jungle-primaries-and-ranked-choice
Also, check out our November 2024 Voting Guide for Idaho (and beyond): https://substack.com/profile/68304299-big-e/note/c-70379505
🚫 DEFEAT IDAHO PROPOSITION 1 👎 VOTE NO! (posted 10/28/24)
Don't Get Tricked By Prop 1. By Nichols for Idaho | Tammy Nichols (10/31/24, her spooky graphic is above)
IDAHO PROPOSITION 1 — Section 40. Pandora's Box in Prop 1. By Secure Idaho Elections (10/30/24)
🏛️🥔 Government, Taxes, Spending & Money
Idaho Legislators Seeking 43% Pay Hike. Register Disapproval Before 11/06/24 if You Object (posted 10/30/24)
Is There a Future for Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Idaho Government? By Rep. Heather Scott (10/26/24)
🏛️🥔 Illegal Immigration, Law & Order
Illegal Carrying Virulent Drug Resistant TB May Have Infected Hundreds. By Sam Faddis (10/28/24)
🔥Ada County Sheriff Candidate Debate Set for Saturday, October 26. By Staff Reporter (10/19/24, updated 10/27/24). Matt Clifford was a no-show. Doug Traubel answered questions. Place was packed! Video provided in NOTE.
Fiscal Fridays: Refugees Are Rolling into Idaho, and So Are Their Handouts (10/25/24, video 05:26 includes transcript)
🩺🏛️🥔 Medical Freedom, Health Issues & Vaccine Injury
🔥Health Freedom & Other Solutions for Idaho (updated regularly)
AMERICA OUT LOUD PULSE: Hero COVID Doctor Indicted by the FBI. Dr. Mary Talley Bowden. Guest Dr. Kirk Moore (10/29/24, podcast 57:12)
Fluoride Finally Declared an "Unreasonable Risk." A look at the ruling that will have a widespread impact on the health of all American children. By Aaron Siri (10/25/24)
Pediatric Perspectives: Allopathic Medicine Misses Root Causes. With host Dr. Paul Thomas and guest Ken Stoller, MD. (10/26/24, video 40:41 includes transcript)
Medicare Advantage plans received $4.2 billion in payments for questionable home visits, report says. By Aimee Picchi (10/24/24)
Vaccines & Vaccine Injury
ICYMI: A Night of Art & Music: Restoring Hope for the COVID “Vaccine" Injured (updated 10/27/24) - NEW! Heartbreaking video post from Jessica Sutta.
🔥ICYMI: FDA: Vaccine Package Inserts & Product Approvals (posted 09/18/24)
🔥Idaho Health Board First in U.S. to Defy CDC and FDA by Removing COVID Vaccines From Clinics. Idaho’s Southwest District Health will no longer offer COVID-19 vaccines after its board voted 4-3 last week to pull the shots from the 30 locations where it provides healthcare services. By Suzanne Burdick, Ph.D. October 29, 2024
__________________________
🔥🚫💉ACTION ITEM: Please write to your local Health Districts!
Ask them to STOP THE SHOTS.
We provide all the tools you need. See next note or CLICK THIS ONE.
__________________________
🔥NEW UPDATES & TEMPLATE LETTERS: 🔥🚫💉HEALTH & HUMANITY WON!!!!! Idaho’s Southwest District Health (SWDH) Did the Right Thing! Following a 4-3 vote, the health district will no longer offer COVID-19 SHOTS! to its residents! THIS IS HUGE! (updated 10/31/24)
Letter to Dads. Written by my friend, Graham Brownstein, an attorney. By Sasha Latypova (11/01/24)
FLCCC Alliance — 'It's Not Over': HHR October 27, 2024. From cancer to COVID to vaccine injury, FLCCC represents Honest Medicine and reminds everyone, 'it's not over.' By FLCCC Alliance (10/27/24) | Article & Video | Webinar Substack Note
Doctors & Scientists: Justice for the Vaccine Injured. Host Brian Hooker, PhD and guests Brianne Dressen and Joel Wallskog, MD (10/25/24, video 47:35 includes transcript)
Children’s Health Defense
Most Read News of the Week (10/27/24)
🩺🏛️🥔 Tyranny, Globalism, War, Censorship & Meritocracy
See also “Medical Freedom, Health Issues & Vaccine Injury” which is part of the tyranny-industrial complex.
You Paid ~1B$ for this COVID PsyWar Campaign. We Can Do This: An Assessment of the Department of Health and Human Services’ COVID-19 Public Health Campaign. By Robert W Malone MD, MS (10/26/24)
Important Association of American Physicians & Surgeons (AAPS) Recent Lawsuits and Newsletter (posted 10/30/24)
THEY RISKED IT ALL…Two Brave IRS Whistleblowers Sit Down With Catherine Herridge to Reveal How Their Lives Changed After Exposing 2020 Election Interference By The IRS, FBI, DOJ and Biden-Harris White House [VIDEO]
by Patty McMurray (10/29/24, includes video 14:33)
I promised this post to a LinkedIn employee named Eliot, after they tried to ban me for "misinformation", once again. I always keep my promises. By Sasha Latypova (10/28/24)
🏛️🥔 Miscellaneous International, National & Idaho News
AND Magazine: A Collection of Chilling Warnings from author and retired CIA Operations Officer Sam Faddis. Elect your national leaders carefully and stop worrying about MEAN TWEETS! (posted 10/31/24)
🥔Labrador Letter – The Fight for Idaho’s Sovereignty Over Federal Lands. By Idaho Attorney General Raúl Labrador (10/29/24)
🩺🏛️🥔 Too Many Notes (week ending 10/26/24)
