Tips for Idaho Voters, especially Conservative Voters. November 25, 2024 Voting Recommendations Idaho & Beyond. INCLUDES Election Results.
THIS IS THE ARCHIVED COPY FOR POSTERITY. THANK YOU SO MUCH TO THE IDAHOANS WHO FOLLOWED OUR RECOMMENDATIONS. (We had some important losses, including Ada County Sheriff and a few other Ada County races that we followed, but mostly we were happy with the results.)
Election Results (Idaho Secretary of State)
📜 🆕 November 2024 General Election Voting Guide (coming soon):
🔥🆕 June 2024 Idaho GOP Convention Results — Leadership remains Conservative!
📜 May 2024 Primary Voting Guide: https://eolson47.substack.com/p/idaho-voting-guide-may-2024-primary
🆕🔥A must-read comment about the Presidential Election (Source)
Trump does really care. I'm not going to waste time psychoanalyzing him or any of the others. This is a very simple election cycle. You are either voting for a chance, and just a chance, for us to claw back our rights and freedoms or you are voting for more death and destruction.
There are no guarantees with Trump but the people forming around him are a team, a real team, and that gives me much hope. Tulsi, Kennedy, Musk, Carson, Vivek, Carlson.... they appear to be a cohesive team that have definite goals and a true desire to restore American freedoms. I see in this group, maybe for the first time in my life, an actual team with a common goal rather than individuals running on some fine point as Obama did with "first black president", or Hillary and now Kamala running on "first woman".
We can only pray that the rulers of darkness in this present world will be cast down and that we can be a shining light to those caught in negative darkness of mind and soul.
🆕 Nov. 5, 2024 Voting Recommendations
The choices are obvious for voters with the best interests of the state of Idaho and the United States at heart. On November 5, 2024…
If you see something, say something. Email ElectionLaw@JudicialWatch.org
This is our last chance to save an American republic that stands for liberty and justice for all. The alternative is tyranny and communism for all. Be discerning.
Be analytical. Be informed. Vote in person. Do NOT vote mail-in / absentee if at all possible. Be a poll worker or poll watcher.
Absentee ballots sent by U.S. postal service are first routed out of state. The U.S. postal service workers union endorses the Democrat for President. Draw your own conclusions.
🔥 Thinking Americans must NOT sit out this election. VOTE SMART! 🔥
✔️ REGISTER TO VOTE FOR THE GENERAL ELECTION on November 5!
Key Dates (Idaho):
SOS Voter Registration: https://voteidaho.gov/voter-registration/
10/11/2024 Deadline to register to vote online for the General Election.
10/21/2024 Early Voting for the General Election begins.
10/24/2024 Last Day for Political Parties and Candidates to Request Polling Place Challengers and Watchers for the General Election.
10/25/2024 Absentee Ballot Application Deadline.
11/1/2024 Early Voting for the General Election Ends.
11/5/2024 Election Day
✔️ View Your Sample Ballot (do one of the following)
Go to VoteIdaho.com (personalized sample ballot from the official Vote Idaho website):
Enter your first and last name and date of birth. Tell it you’re not a robot.
Click Search. You can view your sample ballot, find your polling place, check your absentee ballot status, and access your voter information.
Click the View button in the Sample Ballot section.
Visit your County Clerk’s website and look for sample ballots. List of Idaho Counties Elections Offices (click the Website link for your county, then explore until you find Elections information).
→ GENERAL RECOMMENDATIONS ←
☑️ GENERAL RECOMMENDATIONS (Idaho & Beyond)
CONSERVATIVES — Do NOT skip this election.
The opposition will vote in droves. Conservatives must as well.
Vote NO on Idaho Proposition 1: “Idaho Open Primaries Act” ballot initiative.
Top Four “Jungle” Primary + Ranked Choice Voting = Disaster for Idaho (just as in other states where they've been tried).
Vote YES on HJR5 “Citizen Voters Only” Idaho State Constitutional Amendment.
A "yes" vote supports amending the Idaho Constitution to provide that only a citizen of the United States can vote in the state.
Vote AGAINST the Democrat.
You’ve seen what the extreme wing of the Democrat Party has done to America and to Idaho. This is NOT the same Democrat party your parents and grandparents knew. Reject today’s Democrat Marxist, Communist, Socialist policies and vote for freedom, justice, and fiscal responsibility.
Some prominent Democrats have awakened to reality and switched parties! Ballots are secret, so traditional Democrats can vote their consciences.
Vote FOR Conservatives who are running for federal, state, and local offices.
Generally, these will be Republicans, but sometimes they will be Independents, Constitutional, or Libertarian party members.
Vote for the TRUMP/VANCE Presidential and VP ticket, even if you are a never-Trumper.
The alternative of Harris-Walz is a vote for communism and the destruction of our Republic. IGNORE THE LEFTIST talking points and fear mongering.
RFK Jr. is backing Trump and likely (we hope) will be offered a high-level position in the Trump/Vance administration.
Vote FOR Constitutional Sheriffs.
As the only ELECTED law enforcement officers, they can stand between you and tyranny.
Examples of Constitutional Sheriffs running in 2024: Ada County (Doug Traubel), Boise County (Scott Turner), Owyhee County (Larry Kendrick)
Vote NO on Idaho Magistrate Judges Retention. Unless…
…unless you know the judge is excellent. A non-retention vote creates a vacancy and a new judge will be appointed.
* Boise County: VOTE YES Retain Magistrate Judge Adam M. Strong
Caveats:
Vote Principle over Party! “Principle over party” is most important in the primaries, when your vote has the best chance to make a difference. But it’s still important in the General Election. Examples:
If you are a Republican, vote for a Constitutional Party or Independent candidate if he or she is more principled than the Republican opposition and has a chance to win.
If you are a Democrat who still believes in First Principles (Declaration of Independence, US and Idaho Constitution, Pledge of Allegiance to US Flag, and Golden Rule), vote for a Republican or other candidate who shares these principles.
✔️ Recommended Non-Republicans:
Ada County Sheriff: Vote FOR Doug Traubel, Constitution Party. Doug is a lifelong Republican who embraced the Constitution party in order to defeat a Republican incumbent who has not served his county well.
Ada County absolutely needs Constitutional Sheriff Doug Traubel. We’ve known Doug personally for several years, and he is THE ONLY candidate who stands for We the People.
☑️ 🆕 November 5, 2024 Voting Recommendations for State of Idaho, Legislative District 8 & Boise County: Details
IDAHO VOTING GUIDE
A detailed look at everything for the person who wants to know more.
Intro & Quick Index
Why Did We Create This Guide?
Our state is under attack by those who want to turn it into a leftist paradise, as they have CA, WA, OR, CO, and so many other formerly conservatives states.
We were fooled before moving to Idaho by all the “R” designations in the state legislature, so surely many others have been as well. We hope this voting guide will help you see through the political fog of war.
We've been working on this guide since we arrived in Idaho late in 2021. At first, this guide was a personal project to help us figure out how voting works. But over the years, we expanded its content and scope and now offer this guide to anyone who truly cares about voting with as much knowledge and integrity as possible.
🗽 Our goal is to help others learn about the available tools, resources, people, and decisions needed to Keep Idaho IDAHO and America AMERICA — with liberty and justice for all!
We hope you find this Idaho Voting Guide useful and will share it widely.
Note that having an “R” after one’s name does not guarantee a conservative or principled approach! In Idaho, especially, many “R” Republican legislators often are philosophically closer to and vote with Democrats; but these less-principled people know they must be an “R” to win elections so they claim Republican affiliation. This is why your vote in the Idaho PRIMARY was so important.
Thank you from BigE's Bigmouth Substack
🔖 KEY ELECTION DATE:
2024 General: Tuesday, November 5
✅ PRIMARIES! Primaries matter most in Idaho. Did you vote?
🤥 LIES & MORE! As the elections approach, you will be subjected to lies, misinformation, disinformation, and malinformation from traditional media, social media, radio and TV news and ads, slanted flyers, campaign signs, government “official sources,” special interests, and even friends and family. Look carefully at who paid for the ads and flyers!
🧠 RESEARCH & THINK FOR YOURSELF! Use your own independent thinking skills. Research widely. Get to know candidates in person. PLEASE DO NOT BE LAZY. DO NOT rely on out-of-context snippets. And DO check out this voting guide for tips on immunizing your brain against washing.
🔖VOTEIDAHO.GOV - A Great Resource for All Things “Vote Idaho”. VoteIdaho (https://voteidaho.gov/) is the official Idaho Secretary of State voter information website.
Disclaimer #1: General Disclaimer (gotta have one!)
Disclaimer #2: We have done our best to ensure accuracy of links provided (please let us know if you find any errors). Specific candidate recommendations are personal opinions. Personal opinions are like, well, you know. Recommended candidates in this Guide are personally known or carefully observed by the author unless otherwise noted. You can find official voter guides linked in Part 3 below.
More resources: Read
Quick Index
This guide is divided into three parts. Click any link below to jump to the related section!
PART 1 - GENERAL INFORMATION (All Idaho Voters) | Jump
PART 2 - IDAHO CONSERVATIVES & CONSTITUTIONAL CONSERVATIVES | Jump
Videos (How Red States Become Blue!)
PART 3 - RECOMMENDATIONS | Jump
❎ PART 1 – GENERAL INFORMATION (All Idaho Voters)
BE PART OF THE SOLUTION
We all must engage in the election process — PRIMARY elections matter most in Idaho.
Get to know your candidates IN PERSON. Call or text them. Meet them.
Help them understand your concerns.
Find out who funds them (individuals vs. big corporations and PACs). They will — or should — work for YOU.
Support the good ones with your time, money, and by spreading the truth about them.
Ignore and oppose the lies and smears you encounter in traditional and social media, advertisements, and official looking — but often false or misleading — mailers and newsletters. (See Misleading Mailers, below.)
It’s not enough to complain about bad government and high taxes if we don’t research carefully before voting and we continue to ask for more services that cost money. Expenses and taxes increase — sometimes exponentially — with every ask.
“R” STANDS FOR “R”ESEARCH. The party affiliation letter after a candidate’s name rarely matters these days. Candidates often choose the letter that will get them elected, not necessarily the letter that reflects their principles or future actions. Character, integrity, and their past, present, and future actions matter most. Do not presuppose a certain set of principles based simply on party affiliation, the size of a campaign sign, or clever slogans.
⛏️Dig deeper! Digging is easy if you use the rankings tools included here.
✔️ General Voting Tips
Avoid recommendations from biased media that suppress dissenting views or distort the truth. Learn how to identify media bias:
https://www.allsides.com/media-bias (Includes several nifty tools) 🆕
Follow the money/funding. Watch who is endorsing or funding a candidate!
https://www.followthemoney.org/ (State / Federal)
Search Campaign Finance in Idaho. The tools are astoundingly good!
https://sunshine.sos.idaho.gov/ (legacy search: Campaigns & PACs, Contests, Donors & Donations, Vendors & Spending, Reports)
https://sunshine.voteidaho.gov (New Idaho Campaign Finance System home page; similar to the legacy search but expanded capabilities)
https://sunshine.voteidaho.gov/public/cf/publiccandidate (Detailed search for candidate information with many filters)
https://www.opensecrets.org/ (Federal)
https://www.fec.gov/ (Federal)
https://ballotpedia.org/Main_Page (Idaho / Federal)
Use your independent thinking skills! Be appropriately skeptical.
Do not fully trust traditional news, social media, commercials, campaign signs, mailers, staged photos of candidates, etc. They typically are biased and designed to inflame. (See Misleading Mailers, below.)
Do your own research using primary sources.
Review the official platforms and websites of each Idaho political party
Republican > Platform > 2022-2024 (PDF)
Ask yourself how closely a candidate’s actions align with their party platform.
Read candidate websites carefully (but verify all claims, lies, and exaggerations).
Attend in-person events and town-halls with candidates.
Listen to podcast interviews with candidates.
Watch candidate town-hall videos.
Ask direct questions of the candidates and listen carefully to their answers.
Read proposed ballot measures / initiatives and bills yourself. Be aware that the titles, statements of purpose, and language can be misleading. Insist that measures be clear, honest, and concise! Are they misleading (many are)?
Don’t sign any petition unless you fully understand its implications. Example: Ranked Choice Voting initiative has far-reaching implications that likely will turn Idaho blue.
Ask legislators whether they will propose and/or support medical liberty legislation and constitutional amendment here: https://icanlegislate.org/
Actions speak louder than words: Study voting records of incumbents and past actions of newcomers; never simply take on faith what they say they believe in or promise to do. See How Did My Idaho Legislator Vote?
Vote AGAINST long-time incumbents unless you truly like them and they are highly ranked by trusted sources (see PART 2 for some trusted sources).
Do not vote for candidates whom you have not researched. NOTE: Election integrity will be better if you research and complete each box.
Vote AGAINST any ballot measure that you don’t fully understand.
Volunteer for a candidate you believe in. Door to door campaigning (door knocking and literature drops) is one of the most effective ways to reach voters. Also help with phone banking (calling or texting people), writing letters, or hosting a Meet & Greet in your neighborhood.
🤥 Misleading Mailers
When you receive a flyer or mailer (or see or hear something on social media, TV, radio, etc.), find out who paid for the piece. Was it the candidate? Was it a special interest group (or PAC) acting to promote or oppose the candidate for their own reasons? Are claims backed by facts? These things matter. Be careful before making decisions based on possibly misleading information.
🎉Fun Fact: PACs are not subject to the same campaign finance laws that candidates are and they do not have to consult with the candidates they are targeting — for better or for worse.
NOTE: Campaign Finance “Paid for” Disclosure. Disclaimer must be included on all communications advocating for a candidate. Notice from Idaho Secretary of State (05/06/24) | Campaign Disclosure Manual (PDF)
A tale of two mailers — a quick analysis (NOTE: We added the yellow arrows and removed address labels on the images below):
Geoff Schroeder and Matt Bundy: paid for a third party, no contact information, and claims of “proven” but no source.
Christy Zito: paid for by Christy Zito, contact info plus invitation to contact, financial facts sourced to Idaho Secretary of State.
Check below for ratings and other information about Christy Zito vs. Geoff Schroeder and Matt Bundy vs. Rob Beiswenger.
And here is one more montage. All flyers, paid for by Idaho Liberty PAC, promote misinformation:
✔️ Election Integrity
See Idaho Poll Information, below, for more details.
Poll workers and poll watchers help ensure fair and honest elections (election integrity); they are part of the county elections process.
Sign up to be a poll worker (including Chief Judge or District Judge) or a poll watcher.
Fight Election Fraud - Promote Election Integrity
Summary of Election Fraud in the 2020 Presidential Election in the Swing States: “Out of fraud no action arises.” Read Full Report
TimOhDee’s Election Integrity Substack. Tim covers election integrity issues in Idaho and beyond: Read
Lies, misinformation, disinformation, malinformation. As the elections approach, you will be subjected to lies, misinformation, disinformation, and malinformation from traditional media, social media, radio and TV news and ads, slanted flyers, government “official sources,” and even friends and family.
Use your own independent thinking skills. Research widely. Get to know candidates in person. PLEASE DO NOT BE LAZY. DO NOT rely on out-of-context snippets. And DO check out our voting guide for tips on immunizing your brain against washing.
Avoid mail-in ballots if you can, even if they are convenient. “Dirty voter rolls” or otherwise ineligible voters and mail-in voting are key contributors to cheating in elections. We can resist using mail-in voting. Educate others about its dangers. Vote in person unless you are sick or certain to be out of town. “Convenience” is not a good excuse to vote by mail.
Vote in-person on Election Day at your official polling place. Or vote early (but beware: good information often comes in last-minute). Just be sure to vote! Read
Avoid unsecured, unmonitored, outside, or mobile ballot drop boxes.
Judicial Watch (JW) Your Election Integrity Watchdog! Support the work of non-profit Judicial Watch, which has been fighting for election integrity, clean voter rolls, and more since 1994. JW uses open records, freedom of information laws, and other tools to investigate, uncover, and litigate misconduct by corrupt politicians and government officials.
Verify: Idaho Secretary of State Encourages Voters to Identify Trusted Sources of Information: Read
Idaho Election Integrity Issues
Idaho is under attack by groups who want to flip the state from red to blue. For example, groups form a Political Action Committee (PAC) to support or smear candidates. Not all can be trusted to disclose their backers or indicate who is paying for a particular message. You must be vigilant.
Watch out for proper campaign finance “Paid for” disclosures and beware of PACs (Political Action Committees) that spring up suddenly, like mushrooms after a storm.
👀 Campaign Finance “Paid for” Disclosures.
A disclaimer must be included on all communications advocating for a candidate.
From the Idaho Secretary of State’s Office (Phil McGrane) (05/06/24)
Campaign Finance “Paid for” Disclosure
Disclaimer must be included on all communications advocating for a candidate.
Dear Candidates and PACs,
Over the weekend, our office received several complaints about automated phone calls and text messaging without the proper disclosures. We take all campaign finance complaints seriously and will do our best to ensure everyone complies with Idaho Sunshine Laws.
As we continue to investigate these complaints, we wanted to send along a reminder to all candidates and PACs communications advocating for a candidate or measure that a disclaimer must be included a “paid for” disclaimer.
In the case of automated phone calls, the disclaimer must be at the outset of the message.
Full notice from Idaho Secretary of State (05/06/24) | Campaign Disclosure Manual (PDF)
👀 PAC Impersonators
PACs are cropping up left (mostly left) and right and their names are designed to mislead you. Beware of new PACs whose names are similar to long-standing groups.
Secretary of State list of PACS: https://sunshine.voteidaho.gov/public/cf/publiccommitte
Example: One example is several new PACS set up in Washington County, Idaho:
» The REAL Group: ConservativesOf: Washington County – Idaho (https://conservativesof.com/idaho/ Scroll down to Washington County). This small group has existed since 2021 and already has lost donations to the PAC impersonator group.
» The PAC Impersonators (Chair: John Jensen – type John Jensen into Chairman box) – all set up in April 2024:
👀 Misleading Political Ads Explained
Mailers, radio, and TV ads often will seize upon a candidate’s vote(s), take it out of context, and twist the facts. Here’s how KVTB Channel 7 explained it in the video segment below, diving not only into the misinformation of the ads but also the people and organizations behind the ads.
Ad-Check: Political ad slamming Canyon County senators, KVTB Channel 7, 05/07/24 (6 min 22 sec): Watch
✔️ Between Elections
Assess what the elected officials actually do vs. what they promised to do. Visit their websites and sign up for their newsletters. Watch what legislation they propose, support, and oppose. Contact them — calls and texts often work better than email — with your concerns as well as your praise. (Legislators especially appreciate when you support their efforts, not just complain about them.) See How Did My Idaho Legislator Vote, below.
When emailing or texting, make the subject line catchy but specific and pithy. If writing from a sample script, adjust the subject line so it will be different from other writers’ subject lines (but still specific and pithy).
Federal
Contact US Senate Switchboard: (202) 224-3121
Contact US House Switchboard: (202) 224-3121
Find Your United States Legislators: https://www.usa.gov/elected-officials.
Idaho
Contact Idaho elected officials: https://idaho.gov/government/elected-officials/
Find Your Idaho Legislator: https://legislature.idaho.gov/legislators/whosmylegislator/
Find Your Idaho legislators by NAME, DISTRICT, COMMITTEE, DISTRICT MAP, INFORMATION CENTER, CONGRESSIONAL DELEGATION: https://legislature.idaho.gov/legislators/contactlegislators/
Find Your Idaho Cities Officials: https://www.idaho.gov/cities/
Find Public Health Districts in Idaho: https://healthandwelfare.idaho.gov/health-wellness/community-health/public-health-districts
Find Public Townhall Meetings in Idaho: https://townhall.idaho.gov/
✔️ How Did My Idaho Legislator Vote?
DOES YOUR IDAHO LAWMAKER VOTE LIKE A DEMOCRAT?
05/21/24 Update: New study from Idaho Freedom Action reveals all. Read | Download the Study
🔖Idaho GOP Platform Rating
Shows how closely your legislators adhered to the Idaho GOP Platform as well as their voting records.
Sample rankings below.
Go to https://idahogop.scorecard.limitedgov.org/lawmakers?state=ID
Click Lawmaker Rankings (default) at the top of the page.
Note: If you’re interested a particular bill, select Legislation at the top of the page.
Optionally, use the Filters on the left side of the page to refine the search.
Click the name of the legislator.
🔖Think Liberty Idaho
Go to https://thinklibertyidaho.org/2024-bill-tracker/
Select the year at the top.
Scroll to the desired bill number.
Click the Bill Number link (bold face).
Click the Votes tab.
Click the Details link.
You can sort results by Legislator, Party, or Vote.
To see contact info and details for a particular legislator, click the underlined name of the legislator. The detail page includes Sponsored Bills, Votes, Committees, and History with several sortable columns.
The upper-right corner also includes links to the legislator’s website, Ballotpedia, and Follow the Money entry.
🔖Idaho Freedom Foundation
2024 IDAHO FREEDOM INDEX
For a good explanation of conservative indexes, see Insights from the Freedom Index. What it can tell us about the makeup of our Legislature by Brian Almon (04/10/24).
Go to https://index.idahofreedom.org/scorecard-leaderboard/
Select the year.
Type in the legislator’s name.
Click the legislator’s photo.
Click View Voting Record.
Sort results by:
Index (All, Freedom, Spending, or Education)
[Note: Freedom and Spending Indexes were revised July 31, 2024 and Education Index was phased out.]
Year
Order (Date Desc, Bill Score Asc, Bill Score Desc, or Bill ID Asc, or Bill Desc).
🤑 Follow the Money
After finding out how your legislators voted, find out who donated to their campaigns:
https://sunshine.voteidaho.gov/
https://sunshine.voteidaho.gov/public/cf/publiccandidate (really good!)
✔️ Official Idaho Voter Information and Tools
Key dates (full calendar at https://sos.idaho.gov/elections-division/calendars/):
General election: Tuesday, November 5, 2024
Vote Idaho Voter Information website: https://voteidaho.gov/
Top menu includes: Voting | Election Info & Results | Running for Office |
Resources
County Websites: https://idaho.gov/counties/
County Clerks (election and other info in your county): https://voteidaho.gov/county-clerks/
Secretary of State: https://sos.idaho.gov/
Registration Deadlines: https://sos.idaho.gov/elections-division/calendars/
Check Your Registration Status: https://elections.sos.idaho.gov/ElectionLink/ElectionLink/VoterSearch.aspx
Register Online: https://elections.sos.idaho.gov/ElectionLink/ElectionLink/ApplicationInstructions.aspx
Candidate Filing Reports (many filters plus campaign finance info): https://sunshine.voteidaho.gov/public/cf/publiccandidate
Who is Running (State & Federal)? https://voteidaho.gov/data-and-dashboards/candidates-filed/
State & Federal Candidate List (Excel Format): https://sos.idaho.gov/elections/data/candidate_list_20240315_verified.xlsx
✔️ Idaho Legislative District Maps, Counties & Municipalities
Idaho has two Federal (US) legislative districts with one US House member in each district.
Like all US states, Idaho has two US Senators (not district dependent).
Idaho is divided into multiple state legislative districts and multiple county districts.
Each state legislative district has two state representatives (Idaho House), designated as seat A or B, and one state senator (Idaho Senate).
Each county is divided into districts. Check your official county website for district and election information: County websites: https://voteidaho.gov/county-clerks/
Each county also includes municipalities (e.g., cities and towns). Check your official municipal website for election information: Municipal websites: https://www.idaho.gov/cities/
Idaho Legislative District Map (all districts): https://legislature.idaho.gov/wp-content/uploads/legislators/District%20Maps.pdf
Idaho Legislative District Maps (individual districts): https://sos.idaho.gov/elections-division/redistricting/
Federal Congressional Districts (2 Federal districts; enter your Zip Code in upper-right corner): https://www.house.gov/representatives
✔️ Idaho Magistrate Judges
Magistrate Judges are initially appointed by commission, non-partisan election (Idaho Code Section 1-2205, 1-2207) Magistrate judges have an outsize influence on the daily lives of citizens who end up in their courts. Unfortunately, it’s difficult to find out how well or poorly they adjudicate.
Recommendation: Vote NO on retention unless you know the judge is excellent (or you know the commission/person appointing the judge is excellent). A non-retention vote creates a vacancy and a new judge will be appointed.
* Boise County: Retain Magistrate Judge Adam M. Strong
✔️ Idaho Poll Information
Find Your Polling Place and Precinct Number
(based on your address in larger cities; the first two digits of your four-digit polling place are your legislative district): https://elections.sos.idaho.gov/ElectionLink/ElectionLink/ViewPollingLocation.aspx
Be a poll worker (select your county): https://voteidaho.gov/poll-workers/
Poll watchers:
Idaho Statute: https://legislature.idaho.gov/statutesrules/idstat/Title34/T34CH3/SECT34-304/.
Poll watcher FAQs (see also your county clerk’s website): https://voteidaho.gov/faq/
✔️ Bill Trackers & Sample Ballots: National + Idaho
National Bill Trackers
Legiscan: Brings all legislative information together into a single uniform interface. Track bills in any state: https://legiscan.com/
National and Idaho Sample Ballot
🆕 Ballotpedia Voter Toolkit 2024 (All the information you need to be informed about your next election.): https://ballotpedia.org/Ballotpedia%27s_Voter_Toolkit
Ballotpedia Sample Ballot Lookup (included in toolkit above): https://ballotpedia.org/Sample_Ballot_Lookup
Also check your county clerk and municipal (city) website,
Idaho Bill Trackers & Analysis
Idaho Bills By Number, Subject, Enacted Legislation, Vetoed Legislation, Weekly Bill Status: https://legislature.idaho.gov/sessioninfo/2024/legislation/
Idaho Legislature My Bill Tracker (requires username and password). A real-time web-based system for following and tracking Idaho bills throughout the legislative process: https://lso.legislature.idaho.gov/MyBillTracker/Login_input.do | User Manual
Idaho Freedom Foundation Bill Tracker: https://index.idahofreedom.org/home-bills/
Idaho Freedom Foundation 2024 Index Bill Analyses - Idaho Freedom: https://idahofreedom.org/2024-index-bill-analyses/
The Citizens Alliance of Idaho Signal channel on Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/IdahoSignal
Idaho Freedom TV on Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/IdahoFreedomTV
Think Liberty Idaho (One-stop shop. All Idaho legislator scores and a bill tracker in one place; more details here):
2024 Idaho Legislative Session Bill Tracker (One-stop shop): http://idahosession.com/index.html
Look up Legislation By Number, By Chamber, By Subject, Enacted Legislation, Vetoed Legislation, Weekly Bill Status
Hot Items: Upcoming committee meetings, bills on their Third Reading, bills on their Second Reading, bills with recent activity in House and Senate
Gem State Chronicle Session Snapshot. Stay up to date on the most important bills in the current Idaho legislative session: https://gemstatechronicle.com/session-snapshot/
✔️ Idaho Candidates & Ballot Measures
Idaho Secretary of State Filings: https://sunshine.voteidaho.gov/public/cf/publiccandidate
Ballotpedia Idaho 2024 Elections: https://ballotpedia.org/Idaho_elections,_2024
GovTrack.us: https://www.govtrack.us/
What’s on the Ballot? – Vote Idaho (does not provide links to details): https://voteidaho.gov/ballot-listing/
Voting Results
🔥🔥May 2024 Primaries — Mostly Positive Outcomes for Conservatives
Despite a few notable and heartbreaking losses, the May 2024 Idaho Primary Elections were overall positive for conservative principles and liberty.
The biggest loss was low turnout. As we’ve said before, primaries matter most in Idaho. Every vote mattered greatly, especially in close races that might have had different outcomes with better turnout.
» IDAHO SECRETARY OF STATE — May 2024 Primary Election Results (OFFICIAL)
» Ada County Ballot Verifier: Website
» May 2024 Idaho Primary Recaps & Analyses (in alphabetical order)
GEM STATE SUBSTACK (Brian Almon):
Election Results 05/22/24
District 14 Precinct Committeemen (Gem County & Eagle) 05/23/24
Advice to Candidates 05/24/24
IDAHO DISPATCH: 05/23/24
IDAHO FREEDOM FOUNDATION (Dr. Ron Nate): 05/22/24
IDAHO REPUBLICAN PARTY (Dorothy Moon): 05/24/24
JULIANNE YOUNG: 06/05/24
Representative Julianne Young Has Requested Recount to Verify Election Results (Press release)
🆕 SCOTT HERNDON: 06/03/24
STATE FREEDOM CAUCS NETWORK: 05/30/24
STOP IDAHO RINOS: 05/23/24
🔥🔥🆕 June 2024 Idaho GOP Convention Results — Leadership remains Conservative!
Six hundred voting delegates representing Idaho's 44 counties attended the 2024 Idaho GOP Convention in Coeur d’Alene on June 13-15, 2024. Conservatives remain in leadership of the IDGOP! The following Republicans won by an even larger margin this year than they did in Twin Falls at Convention two years ago.
Dorothy Moon - Chair
Mark Fuller - 1st Vice Chair
Vicki Purdy - 2nd Vice Chair
Steve Bender - Treasurer
Maria Olsen Nate - Secretary
Bryan Smith - National Committeeman
Vicki Keen - National Committeewoman
❎ PART 2 – IDAHO CONSERVATIVES & CONSTITUTIONAL CONSERVATIVES
🗣️To be considered radical for simply desiring a return to the original constitutional form of what’s left of our Republic, the one gifted to us through the blood and treasure of our Founders, provides an important clue to how corrupt and debased our culture has become. ~ Gordon Petrie (c. 2024)
🗣️Remember, Republicans who stay home elect Democrats.
~Dorothy Moon, Idaho GOP Chair
✔️ General Voting Tips for Conservatives
First Principles: What guides a person? Does a candidate or incumbent have strong conservative first principles? Does he or she follow the Declaration of Independence, US and Idaho Constitutions, Pledge of Allegiance to the US Flag, and the Golden Rule? Does he or she promote small government and individual responsibility? Does he or she follow the Idaho Freedom Foundation’s 14 Freedom Metrics? https://idahofreedom.org/wp-content/uploads/2024/07/IFF-Index-updates.pdf
Check voter registration deadlines carefully: https://sos.idaho.gov/elections-division/calendars/
Only Republicans can vote for Republicans in the PRIMARY. Party affiliation doesn’t matter for the GENERAL.
The vote of every Representative and Senator affects YOU, regardless of your legislative district. So even if great candidates are NOT in your district, you can support their campaigns with time, money, and by spreading the word.
Vote for a CONSTITUTIONAL County Sheriff! The County Sheriff is the only elected law enforcement official in America. He or she protects the people as a peacekeeper and guardian of liberty. The County Sheriff’s duty is to stop criminal and out-of-control government from killing, abusing, violating, robbing, and destroying its own people. Ask every County Sheriff and candidate one key question: “Will you stand against tyranny?” Read more
Be careful! Not all “R”epublicans or organizations with conservative sounding names are Conservatives or Constitutional Conservatives.
DOES YOUR IDAHO REPUBLICAN LEGISLATOR VOTE WITH THE DEMOCRATS? Click here for the answers.
Many are RINOs (Republicans in Name Only) or “Establishment Republicans” with left-leaning voting records and ideology. Some are Democratic front groups. Some examples of non-conservative organizations are listed below (thanks to Jacyn Gallagher, District 9 House, Scott Herndon, District 1 Senate, and Brent Regan, KCRCC Chair for many of these suggestions):
Conservative Accountability Project
Gem State Conservatives
Idaho 97 Project
Idaho Association for Commerce and Industry (IACI) | IACI Board of Directors: https://www.iaci.org/board_of_directors.php
AVOID candidates with high rankings on IACI’s Legislative Scorecard
Idaho Leaders United
Idaho Liberty PAC
Idaho Moms PAC
Idaho Victory Fund
Main Street Idaho Caucus
North Idaho Republicans
North Idaho Voter Services
Reclaim Idaho
Take Back Idaho
Veterans for Idaho Voters
Formed April 2024 in Washington County, Idaho (John Jensen)
Conservatives Of Washington County
Conservativesof Washington County
Preserve Washington County Values
Preserve Weiser Values
Washington County Conservatives
Washington County Republicans
Weiser Republicans
Before the PRIMARY Election – Register Republican.
PRIMARY Election – Vote for the best, most conservative candidates among Republicans.
GENERAL Election – Vote for the best, most conservative candidates and ballot measures! NOTE: Leaving ballot items blank either due to ignorance or in protest can compromise election integrity, so it’s best to research and then vote.
✔️ Trusted Information Sources & Rankings
Thanks to Jacyn Gallagher, District 9 House, for many of these suggestions:
🗽 Constitutions & Other First Principle Documents
🆕 We are a Constitutional Republic. By Ammon Bundy (09/17/24, video 01:16): https://x.com/RealABundy/status/1836262726143815890
U.S. Declaration of Independence: https://www.archives.gov/founding-docs/declaration-transcript
U.S. Constitution: https://www.archives.gov/founding-docs/constitution
Idaho Constitution: https://sos.idaho.gov/elect/stcon/index.html
Pledge of Allegiance to the US Flag: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Pledge_of_Allegiance
Golden Rule: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Golden_Rule
ℹ️ Information Sources
AssembleXIdaho (on X/aka twitter): https://twitter.com/AssembleXIdaho
Citizens Alliance Idaho: https://www.citizensallianceidaho.org/
ConservativesOfPAC Voter Guides: https://conservativesof.com/
FreedomBros Podcast: https://freedombrospodcast.com/
Gem State Chronicle (“News and analysis that empowers you to make positive change in Idaho” - website from Gem State Substack creator Brian Almon):
Gem State Patriot News: https://gemstatepatriot.com/blog/
Gem State Substack (Brian Almon): https://gemstate.substack.com/
ICAN Legislate Medical Liberty Pledge: https://mlpledge.org/members/?filter=true&state=idaho
Idaho 2nd Amendment Alliance: https://www.idahosaa.org/
Idaho Freedom Caucus: https://idahofreedomcaucus.org/
Idaho Freedom Caucus Substack: https://idahofreedomcaucus.substack.com/
Idaho Freedom Action (501(c)(4) nonprofit dedicated to preserving freedom in the Gem State): https://idahofreedomaction.org/
Idaho Freedom PAC (founded in 2021 to combat wealthy special interest groups, hold politicians to their word, and reignite the flame of liberty): https://idahofreedompac.com/
Idaho Freedom Foundation (rankings info below): https://idahofreedom.org/
Educational Videos: https://www.youtube.com/@IdahoFreedomTV/videos
Idaho GOP: https://www.idgop.org
Idaho GOP party platform
To be “true” Republicans, GOP candidates and incumbents must vote like Republicans and support the platform, or clearly explain which parts they do not support and why.
Idaho GOP Platform Rating (Legislators and Bills): https://idahogop.scorecard.limitedgov.org/lawmakers?state=ID
Idaho GOP County Parties: https://idgop.org/county-parties/
Idaho.One: https://idaho.one/
Conservative Idaho news aggregator, including items listed below:
Gem State by Brian Almon
Glenneda’s Substack by Glenneda Zuiderveld
Idaho Freedom Caucus (Substack)
Idaho Secretary of State (SOS): https://voteidaho.gov/
Institute for Legislative Analysis (ILA) - US and State Rankings: https://www.limitedgov.org/
Keep the Republic with Dr. Daniel Bobinski: https://keeptherepublic.us/
Magic Valley Liberty Alliance: https://mvlibertyalliance.org/
Think Liberty Idaho: https://thinklibertyidaho.com/
🥇 Rankings
DOES YOUR IDAHO REPUBLICAN LEGISLATOR VOTE WITH THE DEMOCRATS? Click here for the answers.
CPAC Center for Legislative Accountability (State and Federal): http://ratings.conservative.org/states/ID
🔥 🆕 Gem State Chronicle Candidate Central (Brian Almon): Comprehensive resource for Republican candidates running for the Legislature: https://gemstatechronicle.com/candidate-central/
Idaho Freedom Foundation Scorecards (more details below): https://index.idahofreedom.org/
Idaho GOP Platform Rating (Legislators and Bills): https://idahogop.scorecard.limitedgov.org/lawmakers?state=ID
Idaho Legislative Scorecard - Freedom Index (rankings): https://thefreedomindex.org/id/
Institute for Legislative Analysis Idaho Rankings (State and Federal) (methodology): https://scorecard.limitedgov.org/lawmakers?state=ID&year=
Think Liberty Idaho (more details below): https://thinklibertyidaho.com/
➡ Think Liberty Idaho Rankings (composite rankings in one handy place)
Sample rankings below.
Go to https://thinklibertyidaho.org/legislator-scores/
For each incumbent, you will find:
Name, Party Affiliation, District
Scores from:
Idaho Freedom Foundation (IFF): https://index.idahofreedom.org/
American Conservative Union (ACU): http://ratings.conservative.org/
Institute for Legislative Analysis (ILA) ** US and Idaho available: https://scorecard.limitedgov.org/lawmakers?state=
Idaho Association of Commerce and Industry (IACI)**: https://scorecard.iaci.org/#/ | IACI Board of Directors: https://www.iaci.org/board_of_directors.php
Caucus affiliation, if any
See Main Street or Dead End? What's really behind the "Main Street Caucus" by Brian Almon for a thorough analysis of Main Street Idaho Caucus vs. Idaho Freedom Caucus: Read
Main Street Idaho Caucus - (MSC)**: https://idahomainstreet.org/
Idaho Freedom Caucus (IFC): https://idahofreedomcaucus.org/
Whether they took the Citizens Alliance of Idaho (CAI) Pledge: https://www.citizensallianceidaho.org/
See standings at https://standings.citizensallianceidaho.org/
See pledge at https://www.citizensallianceidaho.org/pledge/
**Not a conservative organization
➡ Idaho GOP Platform Rating (another source of composite rankings in one handy place)
Shows how closely your legislators adhered to the Idaho GOP Platform.
Sample rankings below.
Go to https://idahogop.scorecard.limitedgov.org/lawmakers?state=ID
Do any of the following:
Scroll through the list
Click on a column heading to sort by Rank, Name, Votes, Rating, or Grade.
Filter as desired (left side of page).
Click on a name to view voting record and other statistics (see examples here).
➡ Idaho Freedom Foundation (IFF) Rankings
Idaho Freedom Foundation (IFF) ranks each Idaho state Senator and Representative based on his or her voting records for freedom, spending, and education. IFF rankings start at year 2015. You also can view each legislator’s voting record in detail, filtered by index and year. Not all candidates will have voting records (e.g., they weren’t elected to the legislature) and some were in office prior to 2015, so they won’t have IFF rankings.
Note: Freedom and Spending Indexes were revised July 31, 2024 and Education Index was phased out.
Sample rankings below.
Go to https://index.idahofreedom.org/scorecard-leaderboard/
Use the filters at the top of the page to select an Index (e.g., Freedom, Education, Spending), Party, Chamber, District, Year, Score, or individual name.
Click on any name for detailed statistics and Voting Record.
About IFF Metrics
🆕 These metrics are used to score bills (and, based on their votes, the legislators themselves).
Revised July 31, 2024: Idaho Freedom Index was revised with two new metrics to include positive scoring for legislation protecting traditional family values and the virtues of Western culture and negative scoring for bills attacking those values. The Education Index is no longer needed. Also, the Spending Index was revised because “ongoing budgets” are now voted separately from “enhanced spending budgets,” and require separate consideration. Why the metrics were revised
Details - Idaho Freedom Foundation Freedom and Spending Index Metrics: Read
✔️ Videos
How Red States Become Blue! Idaho, don’t let this happen!
Rocky Mountain Heist | How 4 Rich Liberals Flipped Colorado from a Republican State to a Liberal Stronghold (video 45 min 26 sec): Watch
The accompanying article by “Freedom Man” addresses the two elements needed to flip a state: The Unprincipled voter and the Apathetic voter. Read
The Texas Heist | Do Democrats Run The Texas House? (video 37 min 50 sec): Watch
Let My People Go | Free the J6 Prisoners | End Rigged Elections (03/05/24) Let My People Go is a modern-day deliverance story rooted in biblical themes and archetypes. Explains why J6 happened and how election integrity is compromised (video 2 hr 16 min): Rumble | YouTube (with transcript) | Official website with trailers and purchase options
❎ PART 3 - RECOMMENDATIONS
DOES YOUR IDAHO REPUBLICAN LEGISLATOR VOTE WITH THE DEMOCRATS? Click here for the answers.
State Legislators, County Officers, Mayor, City Council, Fire Commissioner, School Board, Precinct Committeemen & Other Local Officials Matter — A LOT! Vote for the best candidates to keep your state, county, and cities strong and your government under control.
Disclaimer: Specific candidate recommendations are personal opinions. Personal opinions are like, well, you know. Recommended candidates in this Guide are personally known or carefully observed by the author unless otherwise noted. Photos included for “newcomers.” You can find official voter guides below.
2024 PRIMARY ELECTIONS WERE KEY
❌VOTERS: Conservative voters who sat out the primaries helped all Idahoans move to the socialist states of California, Oregon, and Washington without hiring a van! Electing principled people in the primaries is the best way to avoid becoming a blue state: Find Out How Your Legislators Voted
Many Republicans in the 2024 Idaho legislature supported socialistic principles and bills! Will they do the same in 2025?
👉Statewide Races (Idaho Secretary of State Website): Read
👉County Races (visit your County Clerk’s Website): Find Your Clerk
👉Our Voting Guide: Read
👉Who’s Running & More: Read
Related articles and videos: Ranting and Raving. Let’s Not Be Caving! | Jungle Primaries & Ranked Choice Voting (RCV) Ballot Initiative: A Race to the Bottom | Videos
Voter Guides
🔥 ConservativesOf Voting Guides (Idaho federal, state, and many counties including Precinct Committeeman!)
🔥 🆕 Gem State Chronicle Candidate Central (Republican candidates for the Idaho Legislature)
Gem State Heist (North Idaho)
🆕 Kootenai County Republican Central Committee (KCRCC) Voting Guide
🆕 Idaho Dispatch 2024 Idaho Legislative Races List (07/29/24. Names and websites of candidates for legislative office for the 2024 November election, where more than one candidate is running for a seat; incumbents shown in green.)
Idaho Freedom Foundation 2024 Freedom Index (2024 Primary - Idaho House & Senate incumbent info)
Idaho Freedom PAC | 🆕 Big Primary Elections Wins! | 2024 Primary Endorsements | About the Endorsements
Stop Idaho RINOS (2024 Primaries: Legislative and Precinct Committees)
Think Liberty PAC (2024 Primaries)
True Idaho News (2024 Primaries - 05/21/24 update)
Study the Candidates and Issues CAREFULLY Before You Vote!
Write down your choices and reasons for them BEFORE casting your ballot.
Issues & Candidates
DOES YOUR IDAHO REPUBLICAN LEGISLATOR VOTE WITH THE DEMOCRATS? Click here for the answers.
✔️Ballot Initiatives [November 2024]
🚫OPPOSE Jungle Primaries and Ranked Choice Voting! Details
Do not vote for this bad initiative on the ballot in 2024
🚫OPPOSE Idaho Medical Marijuana ballot initiative in 2024: Details Oppose medical marijuana. This is the first step to legalized recreational and ultimately hard drugs, as has been seen in Oregon ( one example here ). DID NOT QUALIFY (details)!
✔️ Idaho Freedom Caucus (IFC)
Re-Elect & Support All IFC Members Who Made it Through the Primaries and Are Running Again
Sadly, all the money thrown at the May 2024 primaries defeated two of the best Idaho Freedom Caucus candidates:
Sen. Scott Herndon — District 1
Rep. Jacyn Gallagher — District 9
Re-elect these public members of the Idaho Freedom Caucus (IFC). Back Row, left to right: Sen. Glenneda Zuiderveld–District 24; Rep. Tony Wisniewski–District 5; Rep. Joe Alfieri–District 4; Rep. Mike Kingsley (not running for re-election)–District 7; Rep. Dale Hawkins–District 2;
Sen. Scott Herndon –District 1. Front Row, left to right: Rep. Jacyn Gallagher -District 9; Rep. Heather Scott (Co-Chair)–District 2; Rep. Elaine Price–District 4; Sen. Tammy Nichols (Co-Chair)–District 10; Sen. Brian Lenney–District 13; Sen. Cindy Carlson–District 7. IFC Substack | IFC Website | Donate
Snail Mail donations:
Idaho Freedom Caucus PAC
1107 East Sherman Ave
Couer d’ Alene ID 83814
✔️ Idaho Senate [November 2024]
District Map | Who’s Running > Office > State Senator
Support Idaho Freedom Caucus Senators Running for Re-Election. These legislators are all proven Constitutional Republicans.
See photos above.
Sen. Cindy Carlson–District 7
Sen. Tammy Nichols–District 10
Sen. Brian Lenney–District 13
Sen. Glenneda Zuiderveld–District 24
SENATE DISTRICT 6: Re-Elect Senator Dan Foreman (R)
Website | Idaho Freedom Foundation Ranking | Composite Rankings | Idaho GOP Platform
SENATE DISTRICT 8: Elect Christy Zito (R) - Constitutional Republican
Website | Substack | Idaho Freedom Foundation Ranking | Campaign Finance | Interview with Brian Almon (05/14/24) | Medical Liberty Pledge
SENATE DISTRICT 10: Re-Elect Tammy Nichols (R)
Website | Composite Rankings | Idaho Freedom Foundation Ranking | Idaho GOP Platform | Medical Liberty Pledge
SENATE DISTRICT 13: Re-Elect Brian Lenney (R)
Website | Substack | Composite Rankings | Idaho Freedom Foundation Ranking | Idaho GOP Platform | Medical Liberty Pledge | Interview Gem State Chronicle
SENATE DISTRICT 20: Elect Josh Keyser (R)
SENATE DISTRICT 24: Re-Elect Glenneda Zuiderveld (R)
Website | Substack | Composite Rankings | Idaho Freedom Foundation Ranking | Idaho GOP Platform
✔️ Idaho House [November 2024]
District Map | Who’s Running > Office > State Representative
Support Idaho Freedom Caucus Representatives Running for Re-Election. These legislators are all proven Constitutional Republicans.
See photos above.
Rep. Dale Hawkins–District 2
Rep. Heather Scott–District 2
Rep. Joe Alfieri–District 4
Rep. Elaine Price–District 4
Rep. Tony Wisniewski–District 5
HOUSE SEAT 3B: Re-Elect Jordan Redman (R)
Website | Composite Rankings | Idaho Freedom Foundation Ranking | Idaho GOP Platform | Medical Liberty Pledge
HOUSE SEAT 8A: Elect Rob Beiswenger (R) - Constitutional Republican
Website | Video interview | Campaign Finance | Medical Liberty Pledge
HOUSE SEAT 8B: Elect Faye Thompson (R) - Constitutional Republican
Website (Email her at fayeforld8@gmail.com) | Video Interview (02/17/23, starts ~7 min - ~59 min) | Interview with Brian Almon (5/14/24) | Campaign Finance | Medical Liberty Pledge | Contributions: Faye Thompson for Idaho | 13828 Shadow Ridge | McCall, ID, 83638
✔️ Ada County
CONSTITUTIONAL Sheriff: Elect Doug Traubel (C)
🆕 From Our Editor: A Personal Note About Doug Traubel
A lifelong Republican, Doug Traubel is running as a Constitution Party candidate for strategic reasons and because he supports both parties' platforms. Please put “Principle Over Party” when you vote in November.
The Ada County Sheriff race will be incredibly important for our region. Please consider getting to know Doug Traubel (if you don't know him already). Doug could transform the Ada County Sheriff's department into a model for Idaho and the entire country.
Doug's understanding of law enforcement, the role of peace officers, the Constitutions of Idaho and the United States, and human nature are deep and wide. A recent video interview with Kuna's Jefferson Kim offers Doug Traubel's take on recent events in Ada County law enforcement and could serve as a mini training manual for anyone who needs to interact with and occasionally confront the public — anyone from a police officer, sheriff deputy, judge, fish and game officer, or court official to a property caretaker.
Every interaction we've had with Doug Traubel for the past several years has shown him to be knowledgeable about the crucial role of the County Sheriff's office and how the office and its officers can exude excellence and serve the public. Most important, Doug is a man of great character, humility, sincerity, and integrity. We need more of that in our law enforcement leadership!
Website | Doug Traubel is a member of Constitutional Sheriff and Peace Officers Association (CSPOA). Please vote for him! | Books (also below) | YouTube channel | Rumble channel | Idaho Dispatch Op-Eds | Speaking Events
Articles & Videos:
🆕 Ada County Sheriff Candidate Debate Set for Saturday, October 26. By Staff Reporter (10/19/24) | Substack Note | Matt Clifford didn’t show up but the place was packed and Doug Traubel answered questions. Watch on X (31 min)
🆕 Video: Interview with Ada County Sheriff Candidate Doug Traubel. By Greg Pruett (10/09/24, video ) | Substack Note
🆕 Fighting to Save Our Republic (09/10/24, video with Constitutional Sheriffs Richard Mack and Larry Kendrick and Ada County Constitutional Sheriff Candidate Doug Traubel 1:50:31)
What Would a Constitutional Sheriff Do? (10/28/22)
Op-Ed: Blue Tarps for Blue Cities (12/29/23)
Op-Ed: By What Authority is The Sheriff the (CLEO) Chief Law Enforcement Officer of the County? Part 1, Part 2, Part 3.
Interview on X about Sheriff volunteer posses with Sheriff Bob Songer at CSPOA event on April 17, 2024 (video 12 min 38 sec)
Invocation on X at CSPOA event on April 17, 2024 (video 2 min 22 sec)
Op-Ed: How Important is your County Sheriff? By Bob 'Nugie' Neugebauer (05/05/24)
Op-Ed: I Am the Change (05/19/24)
Co-Author: Idaho’s Illegal Immigration, Open Borders, Related Crimes & Security. What Can WE Do? (05/30/24)
🆕 Let's Have a Debate between Ada County Sheriff Candidates Clifford & Traubel (06/30/24)
🆕 Ada County Sheriff Candidate - Doug Traubel Interview with JEFFERSON KIM (07/13/24, video 1:56:18):
Kunapod Substack: https://kunapod.substack.com/p/ada-county-sherriff-candidate-doug
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/kunapodcast
🆕 Kuna Man Awarded Settlement in Wrongful Arrest Case Speaks Out. By Sarah Clendenon (07/22/24): Read
🆕 BOOK: Can They Do That? How Police Get Around the Fourth Amendment (January 2019)
Doug Traubel graciously allowed us to offer his book for free download as a PDF. It’s also available on Doug’s Website Books page or on Amazon as a large-print paperback ($10). Includes bonus excerpts from Red Badge.
✔️ Boise County
🆕 Boise County GOP Voting Guide
Boise County CONSTITUTIONAL Sheriff: Re-Elect Scott Turner
✔️ Kootenai County
Kootenai County GOP Recommendations
Kootenai County Sheriff: incumbent Bob Norris
✔️ 2024 Presidential Election
Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. ~ The Censored Candidate
Founder of Children’s Health Defense, RFK Jr. has been highly censored. Listen to his RFK Jr. Podcast interviews to learn more about how he thinks: Listen
The Real Debate: The Presidential Debate that Americans deserved to hear: Joe Biden, Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., and Donald Trump. Watch the "Real Debate" at therealdebate.com. Skip to the start at ~25:30 minute timestamp. (06/27/24, video 2 hr 48 min). Through an ingenious use of technology, the Real Debate showed CNN's Q&A between Trump and Biden followed by RFK Jr's answer to the same question.
RFK Jr. Interview on Rising (06/29/24, video 22 min). Independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. discusses his presidential campaign, the Joe Biden-Donald Trump CNN debate, and own debate: Listen