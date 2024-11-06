Save America! Keep Idaho IDAHO! Vote Carefully!

THIS IS THE ARCHIVED COPY FOR POSTERITY. THANK YOU SO MUCH TO THE IDAHOANS WHO FOLLOWED OUR RECOMMENDATIONS. (We had some important losses, including Ada County Sheriff and a few other Ada County races that we followed, but mostly we were happy with the results.)

🔖 Substack Note (short summary, great for sharing): https://substack.com/profile/68304299-big-e/note/c-70379505

🔖 FULL Voting Guide: https://eolson47.substack.com/p/idaho-voting-guide-updated-91423

🔖 November 5, 2024 Voting Recommendations (State of Idaho, Legislative District 8 & Boise County): https://eolson47.substack.com/p/november-5-2024-voting-recommendations

Source: Vote Idaho https://voteidaho.gov/election-results/ (CLICK to View)

🔥🆕 Election Results (Idaho Secretary of State)

Archives

📜 🆕 November 2024 General Election Voting Guide (coming soon):

🔥🆕 June 2024 Idaho GOP Convention Results — Leadership remains Conservative!

📜 May 2024 Primary Voting Guide: https://eolson47.substack.com/p/idaho-voting-guide-may-2024-primary

_______________________________________

Going to Work for America from Friday Funnies (09/27/24) by Dr. Robert Malone, MD, MS. CLICK for more like this.

🆕🔥A must-read comment about the Presidential Election (Source)

Trump does really care. I'm not going to waste time psychoanalyzing him or any of the others. This is a very simple election cycle. You are either voting for a chance, and just a chance, for us to claw back our rights and freedoms or you are voting for more death and destruction. There are no guarantees with Trump but the people forming around him are a team, a real team, and that gives me much hope. Tulsi, Kennedy, Musk, Carson, Vivek, Carlson.... they appear to be a cohesive team that have definite goals and a true desire to restore American freedoms. I see in this group, maybe for the first time in my life, an actual team with a common goal rather than individuals running on some fine point as Obama did with "first black president", or Hillary and now Kamala running on "first woman". We can only pray that the rulers of darkness in this present world will be cast down and that we can be a shining light to those caught in negative darkness of mind and soul.

🆕 Nov. 5, 2024 Voting Recommendations

The choices are obvious for voters with the best interests of the state of Idaho and the United States at heart. On November 5, 2024…

HELP KEEP OUR ELECTIONS HONEST Graphic Source: Judicial Watch Verdict Newsletter. October 2024. Volume 30 / Issue 10 / Page 6.

If you see something, say something. Email ElectionLaw@JudicialWatch.org

This is our last chance to save an American republic that stands for liberty and justice for all. The alternative is tyranny and communism for all. Be discerning. Be analytical. Be informed. Vote in person. Do NOT vote mail-in / absentee if at all possible. Be a poll worker or poll watcher. Absentee ballots sent by U.S. postal service are first routed out of state . The U.S. postal service workers union endorses the Democrat for President. Draw your own conclusions. 🔥 Thinking Americans must NOT sit out this election. VOTE SMART! 🔥

✔️ REGISTER TO VOTE FOR THE GENERAL ELECTION on November 5!

Key Dates (Idaho):

SOS Voter Registration: https://voteidaho.gov/voter-registration/

10/11/2024 Deadline to register to vote online for the General Election.

10/21/2024 Early Voting for the General Election begins.

10/24/2024 Last Day for Political Parties and Candidates to Request Polling Place Challengers and Watchers for the General Election.

10/25/2024 Absentee Ballot Application Deadline.

11/1/2024 Early Voting for the General Election Ends.

11/5/2024 Election Day

✔️ View Your Sample Ballot (do one of the following)

Go to VoteIdaho.com (personalized sample ballot from the official Vote Idaho website): Find Your Sample Ballot Enter your first and last name and date of birth. Tell it you’re not a robot. Click Search . You can view your sample ballot, find your polling place, check your absentee ballot status, and access your voter information. Click the View button in the Sample Ballot section.

Visit your County Clerk’s website and look for sample ballots. List of Idaho Counties Elections Offices (click the Website link for your county, then explore until you find Elections information).

→ GENERAL RECOMMENDATIONS ←

☑️ GENERAL RECOMMENDATIONS (Idaho & Beyond)

CONSERVATIVES — Do NOT skip this election.

The opposition will vote in droves. Conservatives must as well.

Vote NO on Idaho Proposition 1: “Idaho Open Primaries Act” ballot initiative.

Top Four “Jungle” Primary + Ranked Choice Voting = Disaster for Idaho (just as in other states where they've been tried).

Vote YES on HJR5 “Citizen Voters Only” Idaho State Constitutional Amendment.

A "yes" vote supports amending the Idaho Constitution to provide that only a citizen of the United States can vote in the state.

Vote AGAINST the Democrat.

You’ve seen what the extreme wing of the Democrat Party has done to America and to Idaho. This is NOT the same Democrat party your parents and grandparents knew. Reject today’s Democrat Marxist, Communist, Socialist policies and vote for freedom, justice, and fiscal responsibility. Some prominent Democrats have awakened to reality and switched parties! Ballots are secret, so traditional Democrats can vote their consciences.

Vote FOR Conservatives who are running for federal, state, and local offices.

Generally, these will be Republicans, but sometimes they will be Independents, Constitutional, or Libertarian party members.

Vote for the TRUMP/VANCE Presidential and VP ticket, even if you are a never-Trumper.

The alternative of Harris-Walz is a vote for communism and the destruction of our Republic. IGNORE THE LEFTIST talking points and fear mongering. RFK Jr. is backing Trump and likely (we hope) will be offered a high-level position in the Trump/Vance administration.

Vote FOR Constitutional Sheriffs.

As the only ELECTED law enforcement officers, they can stand between you and tyranny. Examples of Constitutional Sheriffs running in 2024: Ada County (Doug Traubel), Boise County (Scott Turner), Owyhee County (Larry Kendrick)

Vote NO on Idaho Magistrate Judges Retention. Unless…

…unless you know the judge is excellent. A non-retention vote creates a vacancy and a new judge will be appointed. * Boise County: VOTE YES Retain Magistrate Judge Adam M. Strong

Caveats:

Vote Principle over Party! “Principle over party” is most important in the primaries, when your vote has the best chance to make a difference. But it’s still important in the General Election. Examples:

If you are a Republican, vote for a Constitutional Party or Independent candidate if he or she is more principled than the Republican opposition and has a chance to win.

If you are a Democrat who still believes in First Principles (Declaration of Independence, US and Idaho Constitution, Pledge of Allegiance to US Flag, and Golden Rule), vote for a Republican or other candidate who shares these principles.

✔️ Recommended Non-Republicans:

Ada County Sheriff: Vote FOR Doug Traubel, Constitution Party. Doug is a lifelong Republican who embraced the Constitution party in order to defeat a Republican incumbent who has not served his county well.

Ada County absolutely needs Constitutional Sheriff Doug Traubel. We’ve known Doug personally for several years, and he is THE ONLY candidate who stands for We the People.

☑️ 🆕 November 5, 2024 Voting Recommendations for State of Idaho, Legislative District 8 & Boise County: Details

____________________________________________________

IDAHO VOTING GUIDE

A detailed look at everything for the person who wants to know more.

Intro & Quick Index

“The truth is like a lion. You don't have to defend it. Let it loose. It will defend itself.” – Saint Augustine

Why Did We Create This Guide?

Our state is under attack by those who want to turn it into a leftist paradise, as they have CA, WA, OR, CO, and so many other formerly conservatives states.

We were fooled before moving to Idaho by all the “R” designations in the state legislature, so surely many others have been as well. We hope this voting guide will help you see through the political fog of war.

We've been working on this guide since we arrived in Idaho late in 2021. At first, this guide was a personal project to help us figure out how voting works. But over the years, we expanded its content and scope and now offer this guide to anyone who truly cares about voting with as much knowledge and integrity as possible.

🗽 Our goal is to help others learn about the available tools, resources, people, and decisions needed to Keep Idaho IDAHO and America AMERICA — with liberty and justice for all!

We hope you find this Idaho Voting Guide useful and will share it widely.

Note that having an “R” after one’s name does not guarantee a conservative or principled approach! In Idaho, especially, many “R” Republican legislators often are philosophically closer to and vote with Democrats; but these less-principled people know they must be an “R” to win elections so they claim Republican affiliation. This is why your vote in the Idaho PRIMARY was so important.

Thank you from BigE’s Bigmouth Substack

🔖 KEY ELECTION DATE:

2024 General: Tuesday, November 5 ✅ PRIMARIES! Primaries matter most in Idaho. Did you vote? 🤥 LIES & MORE! As the elections approach, you will be subjected to lies, misinformation, disinformation, and malinformation from traditional media, social media, radio and TV news and ads, slanted flyers, campaign signs, government “official sources,” special interests, and even friends and family. Look carefully at who paid for the ads and flyers! 🧠 RESEARCH & THINK FOR YOURSELF! Use your own independent thinking skills. Research widely. Get to know candidates in person. PLEASE DO NOT BE LAZY. DO NOT rely on out-of-context snippets. And DO check out this voting guide for tips on immunizing your brain against washing. 🔖VOTEIDAHO.GOV - A Great Resource for All Things “Vote Idaho”. VoteIdaho (https://voteidaho.gov/) is the official Idaho Secretary of State voter information website.

Disclaimer #1: General Disclaimer (gotta have one!)

Disclaimer #2: We have done our best to ensure accuracy of links provided (please let us know if you find any errors). Specific candidate recommendations are personal opinions. Personal opinions are like, well, you know. Recommended candidates in this Guide are personally known or carefully observed by the author unless otherwise noted. You can find official voter guides linked in Part 3 below.

More resources: Read

Quick Index

This guide is divided into three parts. Click any link below to jump to the related section!

PART 1 - GENERAL INFORMATION (All Idaho Voters) | Jump

PART 2 - IDAHO CONSERVATIVES & CONSTITUTIONAL CONSERVATIVES | Jump

PART 3 - RECOMMENDATIONS | Jump

❎ PART 1 – GENERAL INFORMATION (All Idaho Voters)

⫷Back to Index

General Tips.

BE PART OF THE SOLUTION We all must engage in the election process — PRIMARY elections matter most in Idaho. Get to know your candidates IN PERSON. Call or text them. Meet them.

Help them understand your concerns.

Find out who funds them (individuals vs. big corporations and PACs). They will — or should — work for YOU.

Support the good ones with your time, money, and by spreading the truth about them.

Ignore and oppose the lies and smears you encounter in traditional and social media, advertisements, and official looking — but often false or misleading — mailers and newsletters. (See Misleading Mailers, below.) It’s not enough to complain about bad government and high taxes if we don’t research carefully before voting and we continue to ask for more services that cost money. Expenses and taxes increase — sometimes exponentially — with every ask. Hey, Idaho 👋🏻 Let’s talk about the “R-word”. CLICK to Watch. “R” stands for RESEARCH! “R” STANDS FOR “R”ESEARCH. The party affiliation letter after a candidate’s name rarely matters these days. Candidates often choose the letter that will get them elected, not necessarily the letter that reflects their principles or future actions. Character, integrity, and their past, present, and future actions matter most. Do not presuppose a certain set of principles based simply on party affiliation, the size of a campaign sign, or clever slogans. ⛏️Dig deeper! Digging is easy if you use the rankings tools included here.

✔️ General Voting Tips

⫷Back to Index

Avoid recommendations from biased media that suppress dissenting views or distort the truth. Learn how to identify media bias: https://researchguides.njit.edu/evaluate/bias https://www.allsides.com/media-bias (Includes several nifty tools) 🆕 https://mediabiasfactcheck.com/ 🆕



Follow the money/funding. Watch who is endorsing or funding a candidate! https://www.followthemoney.org/ (State / Federal) Search Campaign Finance in Idaho. The tools are astoundingly good! https://sunshine.sos.idaho.gov/ (legacy search: Campaigns & PACs, Contests, Donors & Donations, Vendors & Spending, Reports) https://sunshine.voteidaho.gov (New Idaho Campaign Finance System home page; similar to the legacy search but expanded capabilities) https://sunshine.voteidaho.gov/public/cf/publiccandidate (Detailed search for candidate information with many filters) https://www.opensecrets.org/ (Federal) https://www.fec.gov/ (Federal) https://ballotpedia.org/Main_Page (Idaho / Federal)



Use your independent thinking skills! Be appropriately skeptical.

Do not fully trust traditional news, social media, commercials, campaign signs, mailers, staged photos of candidates, etc. They typically are biased and designed to inflame. (See Misleading Mailers, below.)

Do your own research using primary sources. Review the official platforms and websites of each Idaho political party Constitution > Platform Democrat > Platform Libertarian > Bylaws Republican > Platform > 2022-2024 (PDF) Ask yourself how closely a candidate’s actions align with their party platform. Read candidate websites carefully (but verify all claims, lies, and exaggerations). Attend in-person events and town-halls with candidates. Listen to podcast interviews with candidates. Watch candidate town-hall videos. Ask direct questions of the candidates and listen carefully to their answers. Read proposed ballot measures / initiatives and bills yourself. Be aware that the titles, statements of purpose, and language can be misleading. Insist that measures be clear, honest, and concise! Are they misleading (many are)? Don’t sign any petition unless you fully understand its implications. Example: Ranked Choice Voting initiative has far-reaching implications that likely will turn Idaho blue. Ask legislators whether they will propose and/or support medical liberty legislation and constitutional amendment here: https://icanlegislate.org/



Actions speak louder than words: Study voting records of incumbents and past actions of newcomers; never simply take on faith what they say they believe in or promise to do. See How Did My Idaho Legislator Vote?

Vote AGAINST long-time incumbents unless you truly like them and they are highly ranked by trusted sources (see PART 2 for some trusted sources). Do not vote for candidates whom you have not researched. NOTE: Election integrity will be better if you research and complete each box. Vote AGAINST any ballot measure that you don’t fully understand.

Volunteer for a candidate you believe in. Door to door campaigning (door knocking and literature drops) is one of the most effective ways to reach voters. Also help with phone banking (calling or texting people), writing letters, or hosting a Meet & Greet in your neighborhood.

🤥 Misleading Mailers

When you receive a flyer or mailer (or see or hear something on social media, TV, radio, etc.), find out who paid for the piece. Was it the candidate? Was it a special interest group (or PAC) acting to promote or oppose the candidate for their own reasons? Are claims backed by facts? These things matter. Be careful before making decisions based on possibly misleading information.

🎉Fun Fact: PACs are not subject to the same campaign finance laws that candidates are and they do not have to consult with the candidates they are targeting — for better or for worse. NOTE: Campaign Finance “Paid for” Disclosure. Disclaimer must be included on all communications advocating for a candidate. Notice from Idaho Secretary of State (05/06/24) | Campaign Disclosure Manual (PDF)

A tale of two mailers — a quick analysis (NOTE: We added the yellow arrows and removed address labels on the images below):

Geoff Schroeder and Matt Bundy: paid for a third party, no contact information, and claims of “proven” but no source.

Christy Zito: paid for by Christy Zito, contact info plus invitation to contact, financial facts sourced to Idaho Secretary of State.

Check below for ratings and other information about Christy Zito vs. Geoff Schroeder and Matt Bundy vs. Rob Beiswenger.

Geoff Schroeder and Matt Bundy: Claims of “proven” but no source.

Geoff Schroeder and Matt Bundy: Paid for a third party, no contact information.

Christy Zito: Contact invitation, financial facts sourced to Idaho Secretary of State.

Christy Zito: Paid for by Christy Zito, contact info provided.

And here is one more montage. All flyers, paid for by Idaho Liberty PAC, promote misinformation:

SOURCE: Lies vs. Truth by Glenneda Zuiderveld (05/05/24): CLICK here to Read

✔️ Election Integrity

⫷Back to Index

See Idaho Poll Information, below, for more details.

Do all that you can to prevent election fraud!

Poll workers and poll watchers help ensure fair and honest elections (election integrity); they are part of the county elections process.

Sign up to be a poll worker (including Chief Judge or District Judge) or a poll watcher.

Fight Election Fraud - Promote Election Integrity Summary of Election Fraud in the 2020 Presidential Election in the Swing States: “Out of fraud no action arises.” Read Full Report TimOhDee’s Election Integrity Substack. Tim covers election integrity issues in Idaho and beyond: Read Lies, misinformation, disinformation, malinformation. As the elections approach, you will be subjected to lies, misinformation, disinformation, and malinformation from traditional media, social media, radio and TV news and ads, slanted flyers, government “official sources,” and even friends and family. Use your own independent thinking skills. Research widely. Get to know candidates in person. PLEASE DO NOT BE LAZY. DO NOT rely on out-of-context snippets. And DO check out our voting guide for tips on immunizing your brain against washing. Avoid mail-in ballots if you can, even if they are convenient. “Dirty voter rolls” or otherwise ineligible voters and mail-in voting are key contributors to cheating in elections. We can resist using mail-in voting. Educate others about its dangers. Vote in person unless you are sick or certain to be out of town. “Convenience” is not a good excuse to vote by mail. Vote in-person on Election Day at your official polling place. Or vote early (but beware: good information often comes in last-minute). Just be sure to vote! Read Avoid unsecured , unmonitored, outside, or mobile ballot drop boxes. Judicial Watch (JW) Your Election Integrity Watchdog! Support the work of non-profit Judicial Watch, which has been fighting for election integrity, clean voter rolls, and more since 1994. JW uses open records, freedom of information laws, and other tools to investigate, uncover, and litigate misconduct by corrupt politicians and government officials.

Verify: Idaho Secretary of State Encourages Voters to Identify Trusted Sources of Information: Read

Idaho Election Integrity Issues

Idaho is under attack by groups who want to flip the state from red to blue. For example, groups form a Political Action Committee (PAC) to support or smear candidates. Not all can be trusted to disclose their backers or indicate who is paying for a particular message. You must be vigilant.

Watch out for proper campaign finance “Paid for” disclosures and beware of PACs (Political Action Committees) that spring up suddenly, like mushrooms after a storm.

Watch for Wolves in Sheep's Clothing!

👀 Campaign Finance “Paid for” Disclosures.

A disclaimer must be included on all communications advocating for a candidate.

From the Idaho Secretary of State’s Office (Phil McGrane) (05/06/24)

Campaign Finance “Paid for” Disclosure Disclaimer must be included on all communications advocating for a candidate. Dear Candidates and PACs, Over the weekend, our office received several complaints about automated phone calls and text messaging without the proper disclosures. We take all campaign finance complaints seriously and will do our best to ensure everyone complies with Idaho Sunshine Laws. As we continue to investigate these complaints, we wanted to send along a reminder to all candidates and PACs communications advocating for a candidate or measure that a disclaimer must be included a “paid for” disclaimer. In the case of automated phone calls, the disclaimer must be at the outset of the message.

Full notice from Idaho Secretary of State (05/06/24) | Campaign Disclosure Manual (PDF)

👀 PAC Impersonators

PACs are cropping up left (mostly left) and right and their names are designed to mislead you. Beware of new PACs whose names are similar to long-standing groups.

Secretary of State list of PACS: https://sunshine.voteidaho.gov/public/cf/publiccommitte

Example: One example is several new PACS set up in Washington County, Idaho:

» The REAL Group: ConservativesOf: Washington County – Idaho (https://conservativesof.com/idaho/ Scroll down to Washington County). This small group has existed since 2021 and already has lost donations to the PAC impersonator group.

» The PAC Impersonators (Chair: John Jensen – type John Jensen into Chairman box) – all set up in April 2024:

👀 Misleading Political Ads Explained

Mailers, radio, and TV ads often will seize upon a candidate’s vote(s), take it out of context, and twist the facts. Here’s how KVTB Channel 7 explained it in the video segment below, diving not only into the misinformation of the ads but also the people and organizations behind the ads.

Ad-Check: Political ad slamming Canyon County senators, KVTB Channel 7, 05/07/24 (6 min 22 sec): Watch

SOURCE: Ad-Check: Political ad slamming Canyon County senators , KVTB Channel 7, 05/07/24 (6 min 22 sec): CLICK here to Watch

✔️ Between Elections

⫷Back to Index

Watch What They Do!

Assess what the elected officials actually do vs. what they promised to do. Visit their websites and sign up for their newsletters. Watch what legislation they propose, support, and oppose. Contact them — calls and texts often work better than email — with your concerns as well as your praise. (Legislators especially appreciate when you support their efforts, not just complain about them.) See How Did My Idaho Legislator Vote, below.

When emailing or texting, make the subject line catchy but specific and pithy. If writing from a sample script, adjust the subject line so it will be different from other writers’ subject lines (but still specific and pithy).

Federal Contact US Senate Switchboard: (202) 224-3121 Contact US House Switchboard: (202) 224-3121 Find Your United States Legislators: https://www.usa.gov/elected-officials.

Idaho Contact Idaho elected officials: https://idaho.gov/government/elected-officials/ Find Your Idaho Legislator: https://legislature.idaho.gov/legislators/whosmylegislator/ Find Your Idaho legislators by NAME, DISTRICT, COMMITTEE, DISTRICT MAP, INFORMATION CENTER, CONGRESSIONAL DELEGATION: https://legislature.idaho.gov/legislators/contactlegislators/ Find Your Idaho Cities Officials: https://www.idaho.gov/cities/ Find Public Health Districts in Idaho: https://healthandwelfare.idaho.gov/health-wellness/community-health/public-health-districts Find Public Townhall Meetings in Idaho: https://townhall.idaho.gov/



✔️ How Did My Idaho Legislator Vote?

⫷Back to Index

🫏DOES YOUR IDAHO LAWMAKER VOTE LIKE A DEMOCRAT?

05/21/24 Update: New study from Idaho Freedom Action reveals all. Read | Download the Study

RED or BLUE?

🔖Idaho GOP Platform Rating

⫷Back to Index

Shows how closely your legislators adhered to the Idaho GOP Platform as well as their voting records.

Sample rankings below.

Idaho GOP Platform Rating for Rep. Dale Hawkins. CLICK to view.

Idaho GOP Platform Rating for Rep. Matt Bundy. CLICK to view.

Go to https://idahogop.scorecard.limitedgov.org/lawmakers?state=ID

Click Lawmaker Rankings (default) at the top of the page. Note: If you’re interested a particular bill, select Legislation at the top of the page. Optionally, use the Filters on the left side of the page to refine the search. Click the name of the legislator.

🔖Think Liberty Idaho

⫷Back to Index

Think Liberty Idaho VOTES tab for Rep. Matt Bundy (NOTE: Overall scores high on IACI, low on IFF and other freedom indexes). CLICK to View.

Go to https://thinklibertyidaho.org/2024-bill-tracker/

Select the year at the top. Scroll to the desired bill number. Click the Bill Number link (bold face). Click the Votes tab. Click the Details link. You can sort results by Legislator, Party, or Vote. To see contact info and details for a particular legislator, click the underlined name of the legislator. The detail page includes Sponsored Bills, Votes, Committees, and History with several sortable columns. The upper-right corner also includes links to the legislator’s website, Ballotpedia, and Follow the Money entry.

🔖Idaho Freedom Foundation

⫷Back to Index

2024 IDAHO FREEDOM INDEX

Idaho Freedom Foundation graciously offered to share the digital version of their 2024 Idaho Freedom Index. Click the link here or the image above. And please share!

For a good explanation of conservative indexes, see Insights from the Freedom Index. What it can tell us about the makeup of our Legislature by Brian Almon (04/10/24).

Idaho Freedom Foundation Rep. Matt Bundy Votes (NOTE: Scores F for all indexes). CLICK to View.

Go to https://index.idahofreedom.org/scorecard-leaderboard/

Select the year. Type in the legislator’s name. Click the legislator’s photo. Click View Voting Record. Sort results by: Index (All, Freedom, Spending, or Education) [Note: Freedom and Spending Indexes were revised July 31, 2024 and Education Index was phased out.] Year Order (Date Desc, Bill Score Asc, Bill Score Desc, or Bill ID Asc, or Bill Desc).

🤑 Follow the Money

⫷Back to Index

After finding out how your legislators voted, find out who donated to their campaigns:

✔️ Official Idaho Voter Information and Tools

⫷Back to Index

What’s in Your Voter Toolbox?

Key dates (full calendar at https://sos.idaho.gov/elections-division/calendars/): General election: Tuesday, November 5, 2024

Vote Idaho Voter Information website : https://voteidaho.gov/

Top menu includes: Voting | Election Info & Results | Running for Office | Resources

County Websites : https://idaho.gov/counties/

County Clerks (election and other info in your county): https://voteidaho.gov/county-clerks/

Secretary of State : https://sos.idaho.gov/ Registration Deadlines: https://sos.idaho.gov/elections-division/calendars/ Check Your Registration Status: https://elections.sos.idaho.gov/ElectionLink/ElectionLink/VoterSearch.aspx Register Online: https://elections.sos.idaho.gov/ElectionLink/ElectionLink/ApplicationInstructions.aspx Candidate Filing Reports (many filters plus campaign finance info): https://sunshine.voteidaho.gov/public/cf/publiccandidate Who is Running (State & Federal)? https://voteidaho.gov/data-and-dashboards/candidates-filed/ State & Federal Candidate List (Excel Format): https://sos.idaho.gov/elections/data/candidate_list_20240315_verified.xlsx



✔️ Idaho Legislative District Maps, Counties & Municipalities

⫷Back to Index

Find Your District!

Idaho has two Federal (US) legislative districts with one US House member in each district.

Like all US states, Idaho has two US Senators (not district dependent).

Idaho is divided into multiple state legislative districts and multiple county districts. Each state legislative district has two state representatives (Idaho House), designated as seat A or B, and one state senator (Idaho Senate). Each county is divided into districts. Check your official county website for district and election information: County websites: https://voteidaho.gov/county-clerks/ Each county also includes municipalities (e.g., cities and towns). Check your official municipal website for election information: Municipal websites: https://www.idaho.gov/cities/



Idaho Legislative District Map (all districts): https://legislature.idaho.gov/wp-content/uploads/legislators/District%20Maps.pdf

Idaho Legislative District Maps (individual districts): https://sos.idaho.gov/elections-division/redistricting/

Federal Congressional Districts (2 Federal districts; enter your Zip Code in upper-right corner): https://www.house.gov/representatives

✔️ Idaho Magistrate Judges

⫷Back to Index

It’s Not Easy to Find the Best Judge for the Job? When in Doubt, VOTE NO on Retention.

Magistrate Judges are initially appointed by commission, non-partisan election (Idaho Code Section 1-2205, 1-2207) Magistrate judges have an outsize influence on the daily lives of citizens who end up in their courts. Unfortunately, it’s difficult to find out how well or poorly they adjudicate.

Recommendation: Vote NO on retention unless you know the judge is excellent (or you know the commission/person appointing the judge is excellent). A non-retention vote creates a vacancy and a new judge will be appointed.

* Boise County: Retain Magistrate Judge Adam M. Strong

✔️ Idaho Poll Information

⫷Back to Index

Where Do I Vote?

Find Your Polling Place and Precinct Number

(based on your address in larger cities; the first two digits of your four-digit polling place are your legislative district): https://elections.sos.idaho.gov/ElectionLink/ElectionLink/ViewPollingLocation.aspx

Be a poll worker (select your county): https://voteidaho.gov/poll-workers/

Poll watchers: Idaho Statute: https://legislature.idaho.gov/statutesrules/idstat/Title34/T34CH3/SECT34-304/. Poll watcher FAQs (see also your county clerk’s website): https://voteidaho.gov/faq/



✔️ Bill Trackers & Sample Ballots: National + Idaho

⫷Back to Index

Follow that Bill!

National Bill Trackers

Legiscan: Brings all legislative information together into a single uniform interface. Track bills in any state: https://legiscan.com/

National and Idaho Sample Ballot

🆕 Ballotpedia Voter Toolkit 2024 (All the information you need to be informed about your next election.): https://ballotpedia.org/Ballotpedia%27s_Voter_Toolkit Ballotpedia Sample Ballot Lookup (included in toolkit above): https://ballotpedia.org/Sample_Ballot_Lookup

Also check your county clerk and municipal (city) website,

Idaho Bill Trackers & Analysis

Idaho Bills By Number, Subject, Enacted Legislation, Vetoed Legislation, Weekly Bill Status: https://legislature.idaho.gov/sessioninfo/2024/legislation/

Idaho Legislature My Bill Tracker (requires username and password). A real-time web-based system for following and tracking Idaho bills throughout the legislative process: https://lso.legislature.idaho.gov/MyBillTracker/Login_input.do | User Manual

Idaho Freedom Foundation Bill Tracker: https://index.idahofreedom.org/home-bills/ Idaho Freedom Foundation 2024 Index Bill Analyses - Idaho Freedom: https://idahofreedom.org/2024-index-bill-analyses/

The Citizens Alliance of Idaho Signal channel on Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/IdahoSignal

Idaho Freedom TV on Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/IdahoFreedomTV

Think Liberty Idaho (One-stop shop. All Idaho legislator scores and a bill tracker in one place; more details here): Legislators: https://thinklibertyidaho.org/legislator-scores/ Bills: https://thinklibertyidaho.org/2024-bill-tracker/

2024 Idaho Legislative Session Bill Tracker (One-stop shop): http://idahosession.com/index.html Look up Legislation By Number, By Chamber, By Subject, Enacted Legislation, Vetoed Legislation, Weekly Bill Status Hot Items: Upcoming committee meetings, bills on their Third Reading, bills on their Second Reading, bills with recent activity in House and Senate

Gem State Chronicle Session Snapshot. Stay up to date on the most important bills in the current Idaho legislative session: https://gemstatechronicle.com/session-snapshot/

✔️ Idaho Candidates & Ballot Measures

⫷Back to Index

Who and What is on My Ballot?

Idaho Secretary of State Filings: https://sunshine.voteidaho.gov/public/cf/publiccandidate

Ballotpedia Idaho 2024 Elections: https://ballotpedia.org/Idaho_elections,_2024

GovTrack.us: https://www.govtrack.us/

What’s on the Ballot? – Vote Idaho (does not provide links to details): https://voteidaho.gov/ballot-listing/

Voting Results

⫷Back to Index

🔥🔥 May 2024 Primaries — Mostly Positive Outcomes for Conservatives

Despite a few notable and heartbreaking losses, the May 2024 Idaho Primary Elections were overall positive for conservative principles and liberty.

The biggest loss was low turnout. As we’ve said before, primaries matter most in Idaho. Every vote mattered greatly, especially in close races that might have had different outcomes with better turnout.

» IDAHO SECRETARY OF STATE — May 2024 Primary Election Results (OFFICIAL)

SOURCE: Idaho Secretary of State: CLICK for Vote Idaho Election Results

» Ada County Ballot Verifier: Website

» May 2024 Idaho Primary Recaps & Analyses (in alphabetical order)

🔥🔥🆕 June 2024 Idaho GOP Convention Results — Leadership remains Conservative!

⫷Back to Index

Six hundred voting delegates representing Idaho's 44 counties attended the 2024 Idaho GOP Convention in Coeur d’Alene on June 13-15, 2024. Conservatives remain in leadership of the IDGOP! The following Republicans won by an even larger margin this year than they did in Twin Falls at Convention two years ago.

Dorothy Moon - Chair

Mark Fuller - 1st Vice Chair

Vicki Purdy - 2nd Vice Chair

Steve Bender - Treasurer

Maria Olsen Nate - Secretary

Bryan Smith - National Committeeman

Vicki Keen - National Committeewoman

❎ PART 2 – IDAHO CONSERVATIVES & CONSTITUTIONAL CONSERVATIVES

⫷Back to Index

Conservatives must vote, but they must be informed first!

🗣️To be considered radical for simply desiring a return to the original constitutional form of what’s left of our Republic, the one gifted to us through the blood and treasure of our Founders, provides an important clue to how corrupt and debased our culture has become. ~ Gordon Petrie (c. 2024) 🗣️Remember, Republicans who stay home elect Democrats.

~Dorothy Moon, Idaho GOP Chair

✔️ General Voting Tips for Conservatives

⫷Back to Index

First Principles: What guides a person? Does a candidate or incumbent have strong conservative first principles? Does he or she follow the Declaration of Independence, US and Idaho Constitutions, Pledge of Allegiance to the US Flag, and the Golden Rule? Does he or she promote small government and individual responsibility? Does he or she follow the Idaho Freedom Foundation’s 14 Freedom Metrics? https://idahofreedom.org/wp-content/uploads/2024/07/IFF-Index-updates.pdf

Check voter registration deadlines carefully: https://sos.idaho.gov/elections-division/calendars/

Only Republicans can vote for Republicans in the PRIMARY. Party affiliation doesn’t matter for the GENERAL.

The vote of every Representative and Senator affects YOU , regardless of your legislative district. So even if great candidates are NOT in your district, you can support their campaigns with time, money, and by spreading the word.

Vote for a CONSTITUTIONAL County Sheriff! The County Sheriff is the only elected law enforcement official in America. He or she protects the people as a peacekeeper and guardian of liberty. The County Sheriff’s duty is to stop criminal and out-of-control government from killing, abusing, violating, robbing, and destroying its own people. Ask every County Sheriff and candidate one key question: “Will you stand against tyranny?” Read more

Be careful! Not all “R”epublicans or organizations with conservative sounding names are Conservatives or Constitutional Conservatives.



🫏DOES YOUR IDAHO REPUBLICAN LEGISLATOR VOTE WITH THE DEMOCRATS? Click here for the answers.



Many are RINOs (Republicans in Name Only) or “Establishment Republicans” with left-leaning voting records and ideology. Some are Democratic front groups. Some examples of non-conservative organizations are listed below (thanks to Jacyn Gallagher, District 9 House, Scott Herndon, District 1 Senate, and Brent Regan, KCRCC Chair for many of these suggestions): Conservative Accountability Project Gem State Conservatives Idaho 97 Project Idaho Association for Commerce and Industry (IACI) | IACI Board of Directors: https://www.iaci.org/board_of_directors.php

AVOID candidates with high rankings on IACI’s Legislative Scorecard Idaho Leaders United Idaho Liberty PAC Idaho Moms PAC Idaho Victory Fund Main Street Idaho Caucus North Idaho Republicans North Idaho Voter Services Reclaim Idaho Take Back Idaho Veterans for Idaho Voters Formed April 2024 in Washington County, Idaho (John Jensen) Conservatives Of Washington County Conservativesof Washington County Preserve Washington County Values Preserve Weiser Values Washington County Conservatives Washington County Republicans Weiser Republicans



Before the PRIMARY Election – Register Republican.

PRIMARY Election – Vote for the best, most conservative candidates among Republicans.

GENERAL Election – Vote for the best, most conservative candidates and ballot measures! NOTE: Leaving ballot items blank either due to ignorance or in protest can compromise election integrity, so it’s best to research and then vote.

✔️ Trusted Information Sources & Rankings

⫷Back to Index

Trust but Verify!

Thanks to Jacyn Gallagher, District 9 House, for many of these suggestions:

🗽 Constitutions & Other First Principle Documents

⫷Back to Index

🆕 We are a Constitutional Republic. By Ammon Bundy (09/17/24, video 01:16): https://x.com/RealABundy/status/1836262726143815890

U.S. Declaration of Independence: https://www.archives.gov/founding-docs/declaration-transcript

U.S. Constitution: https://www.archives.gov/founding-docs/constitution

Idaho Constitution: https://sos.idaho.gov/elect/stcon/index.html

Pledge of Allegiance to the US Flag: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Pledge_of_Allegiance

Golden Rule: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Golden_Rule

ℹ️ Information Sources

⫷Back to Index

🥇 Rankings

⫷Back to Index



🫏DOES YOUR IDAHO REPUBLICAN LEGISLATOR VOTE WITH THE DEMOCRATS? Click here for the answers.

CPAC Center for Legislative Accountability (State and Federal): http://ratings.conservative.org/states/ID

🔥 🆕 Gem State Chronicle Candidate Central (Brian Almon): Comprehensive resource for Republican candidates running for the Legislature: https://gemstatechronicle.com/candidate-central/

Idaho Freedom Foundation Scorecards (more details below): https://index.idahofreedom.org/

Idaho GOP Platform Rating (Legislators and Bills): https://idahogop.scorecard.limitedgov.org/lawmakers?state=ID

Idaho Legislative Scorecard - Freedom Index (rankings): https://thefreedomindex.org/id/

Institute for Legislative Analysis Idaho Rankings (State and Federal) (methodology): https://scorecard.limitedgov.org/lawmakers?state=ID&year=

Think Liberty Idaho (more details below): https://thinklibertyidaho.com/

➡ Think Liberty Idaho Rankings (composite rankings in one handy place)

⫷Back to Index

Sample rankings below.

Sen. Scott Herndon Leans to the RIGHT. High scores on Idaho Freedom Foundation, American Conservative Union, and Institute for Legislative Analysis, plus membership in Idaho Freedom Caucus (IFC) and Citizen’s Alliance of Idaho Pledge. Low score on Idaho Association of Commerce and Industry (IACI).

Sen. Geoff Schroeder Leans to the LEFT. Low scores on Idaho Freedom Foundation, American Conservative Union, and Institute for Legislative Analysis, plus membership in Main Street Caucus (MSC) and no Citizen’s Alliance of Idaho Pledge. High score on Idaho Association of Commerce and Industry (IACI).caption...

Go to https://thinklibertyidaho.org/legislator-scores/

For each incumbent, you will find:

Name, Party Affiliation, District

Scores from: Idaho Freedom Foundation (IFF): https://index.idahofreedom.org/ American Conservative Union (ACU): http://ratings.conservative.org/ Institute for Legislative Analysis (ILA) ** US and Idaho available: https://scorecard.limitedgov.org/lawmakers?state= Idaho Association of Commerce and Industry (IACI)**: https://scorecard.iaci.org/#/ | IACI Board of Directors: https://www.iaci.org/board_of_directors.php



Caucus affiliation, if any

See Main Street or Dead End? What's really behind the "Main Street Caucus" by Brian Almon for a thorough analysis of Main Street Idaho Caucus vs. Idaho Freedom Caucus: Read Main Street Idaho Caucus - (MSC)**: https://idahomainstreet.org/ Idaho Freedom Caucus (IFC): https://idahofreedomcaucus.org/

Whether they took the Citizens Alliance of Idaho (CAI) Pledge: https://www.citizensallianceidaho.org/ See standings at https://standings.citizensallianceidaho.org/ See pledge at https://www.citizensallianceidaho.org/pledge/



**Not a conservative organization

➡ Idaho GOP Platform Rating (another source of composite rankings in one handy place)

⫷Back to Index

Shows how closely your legislators adhered to the Idaho GOP Platform.

Sample rankings below.

IDAHO GOP Platform Rating. Scroll through the list, sort by rank, name, votes, rating, or grade. Filter as desired. Click on a name to view voting record and other statistics. CLICK for Website.

Go to https://idahogop.scorecard.limitedgov.org/lawmakers?state=ID

Do any of the following:

Scroll through the list

Click on a column heading to sort by Rank, Name, Votes, Rating, or Grade.

Filter as desired (left side of page).

Click on a name to view voting record and other statistics (see examples here).

➡ Idaho Freedom Foundation (IFF) Rankings

⫷Back to Index

Idaho Freedom Foundation (IFF) ranks each Idaho state Senator and Representative based on his or her voting records for freedom, spending, and education. IFF rankings start at year 2015. You also can view each legislator’s voting record in detail, filtered by index and year. Not all candidates will have voting records (e.g., they weren’t elected to the legislature) and some were in office prior to 2015, so they won’t have IFF rankings.

Note: Freedom and Spending Indexes were revised July 31, 2024 and Education Index was phased out.

Sample rankings below.

Idaho Freedom Foundation (IFF) individual ranking with access to Voting Record for Sen Phil Hart. CLICK to View.

Go to https://index.idahofreedom.org/scorecard-leaderboard/

Use the filters at the top of the page to select an Index (e.g., Freedom, Education, Spending), Party, Chamber, District, Year, Score, or individual name. Click on any name for detailed statistics and Voting Record.

About IFF Metrics

🆕 These metrics are used to score bills (and, based on their votes, the legislators themselves).

Revised July 31, 2024: Idaho Freedom Index was revised with two new metrics to include positive scoring for legislation protecting traditional family values and the virtues of Western culture and negative scoring for bills attacking those values. The Education Index is no longer needed. Also, the Spending Index was revised because “ongoing budgets” are now voted separately from “enhanced spending budgets,” and require separate consideration. Why the metrics were revised

Details - Idaho Freedom Foundation Freedom and Spending Index Metrics: Read

✔️ Videos

⫷Back to Index

How Red States Become Blue! Idaho, don’t let this happen!

Rocky Mountain Heist | How 4 Rich Liberals Flipped Colorado from a Republican State to a Liberal Stronghold (video 45 min 26 sec): Watch The accompanying article by “Freedom Man” addresses the two elements needed to flip a state: The Unprincipled voter and the Apathetic voter. Read

The Texas Heist | Do Democrats Run The Texas House? (video 37 min 50 sec): Watch

Let My People Go | Free the J6 Prisoners | End Rigged Elections (03/05/24) Let My People Go is a modern-day deliverance story rooted in biblical themes and archetypes. Explains why J6 happened and how election integrity is compromised (video 2 hr 16 min): Rumble | YouTube (with transcript) | Official website with trailers and purchase options

❎ PART 3 - RECOMMENDATIONS

⫷Back to Index

🫏DOES YOUR IDAHO REPUBLICAN LEGISLATOR VOTE WITH THE DEMOCRATS? Click here for the answers.

State Legislators, County Officers, Mayor, City Council, Fire Commissioner, School Board, Precinct Committeemen & Other Local Officials Matter — A LOT! Vote for the best candidates to keep your state, county, and cities strong and your government under control.

Disclaimer: Specific candidate recommendations are personal opinions. Personal opinions are like, well, you know. Recommended candidates in this Guide are personally known or carefully observed by the author unless otherwise noted. Photos included for “newcomers.” You can find official voter guides below.

2024 PRIMARY ELECTIONS WERE KEY

Those who didn’t VOTE CONSERVATIVE in the Primary may have helped to turn Idaho blue.

❌VOTERS: Conservative voters who sat out the primaries helped all Idahoans move to the socialist states of California, Oregon, and Washington without hiring a van! Electing principled people in the primaries is the best way to avoid becoming a blue state: Find Out How Your Legislators Voted

Voter Guides

⫷Back to Index

Study the Candidates and Issues CAREFULLY Before You Vote!

Write down your choices and reasons for them BEFORE casting your ballot.

Issues & Candidates

⫷Back to Index

🫏DOES YOUR IDAHO REPUBLICAN LEGISLATOR VOTE WITH THE DEMOCRATS? Click here for the answers.

✔️Ballot Initiatives [November 2024]

⫷Back to Index

Idahoans, Just Say No to Open/Jungle Primaries & Ranked Choice Voting. CLICK for Details.

🚫OPPOSE Jungle Primaries and Ranked Choice Voting! Details

Do not vote for this bad initiative on the ballot in 2024

🚫OPPOSE Idaho Medical Marijuana ballot initiative in 2024: Details

Oppose medical marijuana. This is the first step to legalized recreational and ultimately hard drugs, as has been seen in Oregon ( one example here ). DID NOT QUALIFY (details)!

✔️ Idaho Freedom Caucus (IFC)

⫷Back to Index

Re-Elect & Support All IFC Members Who Made it Through the Primaries and Are Running Again

PUBLIC Members of Idaho Freedom Caucus. (Several others are “behind the scenes” members.) Click to VISIT IFC Substack.

Sadly, all the money thrown at the May 2024 primaries defeated two of the best Idaho Freedom Caucus candidates:

Sen. Scott Herndon — District 1

Rep. Jacyn Gallagher — District 9

Re-elect these public members of the Idaho Freedom Caucus (IFC). Back Row, left to right: Sen. Glenneda Zuiderveld–District 24; Rep. Tony Wisniewski–District 5; Rep. Joe Alfieri–District 4; Rep. Mike Kingsley (not running for re-election)–District 7; Rep. Dale Hawkins–District 2; Sen. Scott Herndon –District 1 . Front Row, left to right: Rep. Jacyn Gallagher -District 9; Rep. Heather Scott (Co-Chair)–District 2; Rep. Elaine Price–District 4; Sen. Tammy Nichols (Co-Chair)–District 10; Sen. Brian Lenney–District 13; Sen. Cindy Carlson–District 7. IFC Substack | IFC Website | Donate

Snail Mail donations:

Idaho Freedom Caucus PAC

1107 East Sherman Ave

Couer d’ Alene ID 83814

✔️ Idaho Senate [November 2024]

⫷Back to Index

District Map | Who’s Running > Office > State Senator

Support Idaho Freedom Caucus Senators Running for Re-Election. These legislators are all proven Constitutional Republicans.

See photos above. Sen. Cindy Carlson–District 7

Sen. Tammy Nichols–District 10

Sen. Brian Lenney–District 13

Sen. Glenneda Zuiderveld–District 24

SENATE DISTRICT 6: Re-Elect Senator Dan Foreman (R)

Website | Idaho Freedom Foundation Ranking | Composite Rankings | Idaho GOP Platform

SENATE DISTRICT 8: Elect Christy Zito (R) - Constitutional Republican

Website | Substack | Idaho Freedom Foundation Ranking | Campaign Finance | Interview with Brian Almon (05/14/24) | Medical Liberty Pledge

SENATE DISTRICT 10: Re-Elect Tammy Nichols (R)

Website | Composite Rankings | Idaho Freedom Foundation Ranking | Idaho GOP Platform | Medical Liberty Pledge

SENATE DISTRICT 13: Re-Elect Brian Lenney (R)

Website | Substack | Composite Rankings | Idaho Freedom Foundation Ranking | Idaho GOP Platform | Medical Liberty Pledge | Interview Gem State Chronicle

SENATE DISTRICT 20: Elect Josh Keyser (R)

Website | Campaign Finance

SENATE DISTRICT 24: Re-Elect Glenneda Zuiderveld (R)

Website | Substack | Composite Rankings | Idaho Freedom Foundation Ranking | Idaho GOP Platform

✔️ Idaho House [November 2024]

⫷Back to Index

District Map | Who’s Running > Office > State Representative

Support Idaho Freedom Caucus Representatives Running for Re-Election. These legislators are all proven Constitutional Republicans.

See photos above. Rep. Dale Hawkins–District 2

Rep. Heather Scott–District 2

Rep. Joe Alfieri–District 4

Rep. Elaine Price–District 4

Rep. Tony Wisniewski–District 5

HOUSE SEAT 3B: Re-Elect Jordan Redman (R)

Website | Composite Rankings | Idaho Freedom Foundation Ranking | Idaho GOP Platform | Medical Liberty Pledge

HOUSE SEAT 8A: Elect Rob Beiswenger (R) - Constitutional Republican

Website | Video interview | Campaign Finance | Medical Liberty Pledge

HOUSE SEAT 8B: Elect Faye Thompson (R) - Constitutional Republican

Website (Email her at fayeforld8@gmail.com) | Video Interview (02/17/23, starts ~7 min - ~59 min) | Interview with Brian Almon (5/14/24) | Campaign Finance | Medical Liberty Pledge | Contributions: Faye Thompson for Idaho | 13828 Shadow Ridge | McCall, ID, 83638

✔️ Ada County

⫷Back to Index

CONSTITUTIONAL Sheriff: Elect Doug Traubel (C)

🆕 From Our Editor: A Personal Note About Doug Traubel

A lifelong Republican, Doug Traubel is running as a Constitution Party candidate for strategic reasons and because he supports both parties' platforms. Please put “Principle Over Party” when you vote in November.

The Ada County Sheriff race will be incredibly important for our region. Please consider getting to know Doug Traubel (if you don't know him already). Doug could transform the Ada County Sheriff's department into a model for Idaho and the entire country. Doug's understanding of law enforcement, the role of peace officers, the Constitutions of Idaho and the United States, and human nature are deep and wide. A recent video interview with Kuna's Jefferson Kim offers Doug Traubel's take on recent events in Ada County law enforcement and could serve as a mini training manual for anyone who needs to interact with and occasionally confront the public — anyone from a police officer, sheriff deputy, judge, fish and game officer, or court official to a property caretaker. Every interaction we've had with Doug Traubel for the past several years has shown him to be knowledgeable about the crucial role of the County Sheriff's office and how the office and its officers can exude excellence and serve the public. Most important, Doug is a man of great character, humility, sincerity, and integrity. We need more of that in our law enforcement leadership!

Website | Doug Traubel is a member of Constitutional Sheriff and Peace Officers Association (CSPOA). Please vote for him! | Books (also below) | YouTube channel | Rumble channel | Idaho Dispatch Op-Eds | Speaking Events

Articles & Videos:

🆕 BOOK: Can They Do That? How Police Get Around the Fourth Amendment (January 2019)

Doug Traubel graciously allowed us to offer his book for free download as a PDF. It’s also available on Doug’s Website Books page or on Amazon as a large-print paperback ($10). Includes bonus excerpts from Red Badge.

Front and Back Cover of Doug Traubel's book "Can They Do That?" (Download below)

Can They Do That? How Police Get Around the Fourth Amendment (January 2019) 836KB ∙ PDF file Download An informed citizenry is essential to putting government in check. We have long been living in a post-Constitutional America. Part of restoring the Republic is knowing what police can and cannot do with respect to our badly damaged Fourth Amendment. This book is as much an education for the citizen as it is the servant. Download

✔️ Boise County

⫷Back to Index

🆕 Boise County GOP Voting Guide

Boise County CONSTITUTIONAL Sheriff: Re-Elect Scott Turner

✔️ Kootenai County

⫷Back to Index

Kootenai County GOP Recommendations

Kootenai County Sheriff: incumbent Bob Norris

✔️ 2024 Presidential Election

Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. ~ The Censored Candidate

Founder of Children’s Health Defense, RFK Jr. has been highly censored. Listen to his RFK Jr. Podcast interviews to learn more about how he thinks: Listen

The Real Debate: The Presidential Debate that Americans deserved to hear: Joe Biden, Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., and Donald Trump. Watch the "Real Debate" at therealdebate.com. Skip to the start at ~25:30 minute timestamp. (06/27/24, video 2 hr 48 min). Through an ingenious use of technology, the Real Debate showed CNN's Q&A between Trump and Biden followed by RFK Jr's answer to the same question.