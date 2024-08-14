Without Election Integrity & One-Legal Citizen One-Vote Elections, America will Fail!

STOP Stolen Elections: NO STATE should implement Ranked Choice Voting. EVERY STATE should implement measures contained in Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin’s Executive Order 35 (2024).

🚨🩹🩺 America is on life support! If we want our country to exit the emergency room alive, we have a big job ahead of us. A key first step to reviving America: Ensure one-person one-vote, free and fair elections (and, of course, only legal citizens can vote).

Two Common Sense Election Integrity Ideas

NO STATE (including Idaho) should implement Ranked Choice Voting or Open Primaries. EVERY STATE should implement common-sense election integrity measures like those in Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin’s Executive Order 35 (2024).

Let’s take a look…

1️⃣ STOP: Ranked Choice Voting (RCV) & Open Primaries

Proposition 1 “Idaho Open Primaries Act” on the Nov 5, 2024 Idaho ballot proposes both ranked choice voting (RCV) and open/jungle “top-four” primaries. Neither of these is good for the future of our state. VOTE NO on the Proposition 1 ballot initiative! Please read the following for more information:

🔖Jungle Primaries & Ranked Choice Voting (RCV) Ballot Initiative: A Race to the Bottom (short link): https://tinyurl.com/4m8rbbun

🔖Cliff’s Notes Version (short link): https://tinyurl.com/32rpxnb7

The images below summarize the harms of Proposition 1 (click any image for full view):

Ranked Choice Voting & Open Primaries Must Be Stopped

2️⃣ SECURE: Virginia-Style Election Integrity

Virginia Governor Youngkin truly understands election integrity. His 2024 Executive Order (EO) 35 “protects the casting of legal ballots by legally eligible voters in Virginia's elections, including with stringent ballot security, complete and thorough counting machine testing, and best-in-the-nation voter list maintenance.”

Every state should implement Virginia-style election integrity measures:

First through immediate executive order by Governors and implementation by Secretaries of State (because, well, we have big elections coming up in November 2024); Then through appropriate state Constitutional amendments or Statute changes passed by legislatures.

Downloadable Version of Gov. Youngkin’s Executive Order 35 (2024)

Here’s Governor Youngkin’s Executive Order 35 (2024) in a format that lawmakers and others can easily search, copy, and paste:

Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin Executive Order 35 Comprehensive Election Security Ensuring Legal Voters And Accurate Counting Vf 8 316KB ∙ PDF file Download Executive Order 35 protects the casting of legal ballots by legally eligible voters in Virginia's elections, including with stringent ballot security, complete and thorough counting machine testing, and best-in-the-nation voter list maintenance. Download

Key features (text from Youngkin EO 35)…

🗝️ Transparency in Voting & Counting

100% paper ballots which provide a physical record of the voter's intent

Use of paper ballot counting machines, not voting machines

Strict chain of custody for ballots with daily reconciliation during early voting

Application required to receive a mail ballot — no mass mailing of ballots

Counting machines tested prior to every election

Counting machines not connected to the internet

Drop boxes under 24/7 monitoring

🗝️ Certification of Election Security Procedures

Ballot Security. Counting Machine Testing and Certification. Triple-Check of Election Result Accuracy.

🗝️ Certification of Accuracy of Voter Lists

Daily updates to protect voter lists.

🗝️ Referral for False Claims of Citizenship

Department of Motor Vehicles generates a daily file of all non-citizens transactions, including addresses and document numbers. All registrars must cancel the registrations of non-citizens who have registered to vote in a local, state, or federal election by falsely claiming that they are a citizen.

🗝️ Awareness Campaign for Election Security

The Department of Elections shall encourage and provide information to all general registrars to post or provide to voters directly regarding election-related offenses and their punishments.

Resources:

Jungle Primaries & Ranked Choice Voting (RCV) Ballot Initiative: A Race to the Bottom: Read

Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin Executive Order 35 (2024): Read

