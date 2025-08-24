Too Many Notes 08/23/25
Summary of Our Notes
Many of the notes listed below include comments and links to additional reading, watching and listening. All link to the original articles or videos.
Best of & Worst Of — Memes of Your Dreams
Source: Robert W Malone MD, MS
Friday Funnies - The First Five Days are the hardest...... (08/15/25)
Sunday Strip: You are here - Three and a half more years of winning (08/17/25)
🔥Action Items & Information
We’ve collected important calls to action here. Please pick something you care about and do something. We’d all be grateful for your help.
⚕️Medical Freedom
Stand for Health Freedom (SHF) & Other Petitions
CALLS TO ACTION — Stand for Health Freedom & More — Making the Most of Your Time and Efforts (SHF adds new calls to action regularly, so please visit their Action Center often).
PREP Act
CALL TO ACTION — PREP ACT REPEAL Legislation! Rep. Massie Introduces PREP Repeal Act to End "Medical Malpractice Martial Law". Ask Your Legislators to co-sponsor H.R.4388!
CALL TO ACTION — READ LATYPOVA’S LETTER TO RFK Jr - Open Letter to the HHS Secretary, RFK Jr. PREP Act emergency declaration must be terminated.
CALL TO ACTION — SIGN PETITION ROGUSKI’S REPEAL PREP ACT - Website, Video: Repeal The PREP Act (James Roguski)
Vaccines
🆕 CALL TO ACTION: Help End Big Pharma’s Legal Immunity. Ask Your Representatives to Support Paul Gosar’s Bill to End the Vaccine Carveout Act (H.R. 4668). ✅ Please take action and share! Posted 07/27/25
🆕 CALL TO ACTION: Ask FDA to reclassify mRNA and adenoviral injections as gene therapy products, NOT vaccines.
Please comment on the Citizen Petition to FDA titled “Petition for Reclassification from Interest of Justice.” This carefully researched and meticulously sourced petition asks FDA to reclassify COVID-19 mRNA and adenoviral injections as gene therapy products, NOT vaccines (posted 07/24/25)
CALL TO ACTION — Not For Sale: An Open Letter to HHS Scy Kennedy and FDA Commissioner Makary - Stop mRNA shots, deliver on your campaign promises. Not For Sale group is open to more signatories. Please join us in this message to the MAHA HHS administration. By Sasha Latypova (06/04/25)
CALL TO ACTION — STOP MRNA - DR. SANSONE BILLS - I Am Going To War! Will You Join Me? 50 Different State Versions of the 'Sansone mRNA Bioweapons Prohibition Act'. Get a State Legislator to Introduce this in Your State! By Dr. Joseph Sansone
CALL TO ACTION — SIGN SMART MOMS PETITION TO STOP MRNA + WEBINAR - Stop the mRNA Shots. A vital conversation on vaccine safety, maternal health, and why the science demands we halt mRNA shots for our most vulnerable.
CALL TO ACTION — Sign Petition: Tell RFK, Jr.: Release the Vaccine Safety Data Now. Informed Consent Action Network (ICAN) asks you to sign ICAN’s petition calling on HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to Release the Vaccine Safety Data (VSD) to the American People NOW! (posted 07/09/25)
CALL TO ACTION — SIGN PETITION TO GET VACCINE INJURY DATA - Tell The CDC to Release Vaccine Injury Data!
🏛️Government, Taxes, Spending, Surveillance, Tyranny & Money
CALL TO ACTION — Idaho Congressman Russ Fulcher Reintroduces ‘One Subject At A Time Act’ Ahead of Fiscal Year Deadline (posted 08/21/25) 🆕
🕵️ Surveillance + REAL ID + Artificial Intelligence + 5G
REAL ID, a national digital identification, surveillance, and control system. We cover two important videos from Financial Rebellion to help protect against national ID surveillance & control. Please share with friends, family, attorneys general, state and federal legislators. This is a full article that we’ll update as needed. | Substack Note
5G The Untold Story. The truth about the rollout of modern wireless technologies — including how, despite lack of data on their safety, the telecom industry continues placing such devices in close proximity to living beings. Humans, plants and animals are suffering as a result (06/22/25, video 30 min).
🌡️Weather, Power, Pesticides, Agriculture, Food
Pesticides & Section 453, 457, 507
🆕 CALL TO ACTION — Follow-Up: Pesticide Immunity Bill Now Covers RNA Sprays. Idaho Congressman Mike Simpson’s Plan Must be Stopped. Sections 453, 457, and 507 must be removed from the FY 2026 Interior Appropriations bill. They protect pesticide companies — including makers of untested RNA sprays — from lawsuits, putting profits over public health (posted 08/14/2025)
WATCH — Independent Medical Alliance — Doctors Against Pesticide Liability Protection (Section 453; also related 457 and 507). Dr. Ryan Cole, Dr. Meryl Nass, and Dr. Brooke Miller discuss the hidden dangers of pesticide liability protection, how it impacts farmers, ranchers, and consumers, and why. Host: Dr. Ryan Cole. Guests: Brooke Miller M D, and Meryl Nass (08/01/25, article + video 01:08:51 includes transcript)
CALL TO ACTION — Call Your Representative on the Interior Appropriations Committee NOW! Ask them to REMOVE Section 453 which would grant pesticide manufacturers immunity if their products cause harm. Also have them remove related sections 457 and 507 from the appropriations bill (updated 08/14/25).
CALL TO ACTION — PESTICIDES — Booker Launches Bill S2324 That Gives Citizens Right to Sue Pesticide Makers as House Pushes Measure to Protect Big Chemical. Federal lawmakers are being asked to consider two dueling pieces of legislation: one that protects the right of Americans to sue a pesticide maker if exposure to the company’s product harms their health, and one that protects chemical companies from those very types of lawsuits. By Brenda Baletti, Ph.D.
CALL TO ACTION — Stand for Health Freedom Newsletter: We Took Your Voice to the EPA — and We’re Not Done Yet. Protecting people from pesticides
CALL TO ACTION — Contact Legislators about Bayer's sneaky 5 pronged effort to avoid pesticide liability after making a bad bet to take on Monsanto's culpability for injuries.
Weather Engineering
CALL TO ACTION — SIGN Clear the Skies, Stop the Lies. Ban Weather Modification Now. Support H.R. 4403.
CALL TO ACTION — ICAN Challenges British Government’s Geoengineering Experiments to Dim the Sun
CALL TO ACTION — SIGN OPEN LETTER: We call for an International Non-Use Agreement on Solar Geoengineering
CALL TO ACTION — SIGN WEATHER ENGINEERING PETITION - Ban Weather Engineering in Idaho
Idaho Agriculture
CALL TO ACTION — TELL LEGISLATORS TO SUPPORT ORGANIC AGRICULTURE - See article and related Substack note with sample letter
Idaho Grocery Tax
🆕 Idaho Politics: Signature Gathering Effort & Ballot Initiative to Repeal Idaho’s Grocery Tax — Lighten the load for Idaho families. Updated with new references 08/14/25.
Idaho Power
CALL TO ACTION — TELL IDAHO PUBLIC UTILITIES COMMISSION NO! Idaho Power's Rate Hike: Who Pays the Price? | Substack Note with More from Sen. Zito and Rep. Leavitt
Education, Family & Freedom, DEI
See also Medical Freedom below and related bills in the Idaho Legislature
Idaho Education — Several key articles with short summaries provided. Readers in other states might be interested too! (posted 08/22/25).
Topics include:
📊How is Your Kid’s Idaho School Doing?
📌Idaho Big Education Hands Over K-3 Reading to Artificial Intelligence. Is this what you voted for? By Brian Lenney - Nampa's Senator (08/20/25)
🚫5 Reasons Homeschoolers Should Not Take the Tax Credit. By Johanna Ireland, Homeschool Idaho (08/21/25)
🪖The War for Our Future. Teachers' unions think they own your children. Are they right? By Brian Almon (08/21/25)
Idaho Politics — It's Time to Cut Spending. A roadmap for conservatives in 2026. By Brian Almon (08/18/25)
Idaho Politics — A 3% Holdback Can’t Fix 60% Budget Growth. Gang of 8 Statement on Governor Little’s Executive Order 2025-05. By Zito for Idaho (08/16/25)
Elections & Election Integrity
ICYMI: Idaho's First AI-Generated Legislative Scorecard Explained. (And who paid for it?) (posted 05/20/25, emailed newsletter)
ICYMI: Voting Guide Updated Regularly
Read more about election integrity and see also related bills in the Idaho Legislature (2025).
Fire, Wildfire, Hurricanes, Public Lands
ICYMI🔥 Wildfire season is approaching; take steps today to protect your home and property.
ICYMI: Hurricane Preparedness.
See also “Weather Engineering / Cloud Seeding / Geoengineering / Whatchamacallit” below.
Emergency Preparedness Template for Idaho and Beyond (posted 08/22/25)
Garden Valley and Crouch in Boise County, Idaho, now have a one-stop public web page for wildfire and other emergency community information. The page (graciously hosted by Southfork Landing HOA) focuses on the Garden Valley and Crouch areas, but also applies to communities throughout Boise County and beyond.
Public Lands — Advancing the Discourse Over Public Lands. An evening with the Sagebrush Institute. By Brian Almon (08/16/25)
Government, Taxes, Spending, Surveillance, Tyranny & Money
See also Recent News about 2025 Idaho State Legislature (above) and related bills in the Idaho Legislature
ICYMI: How To Be an Effective Legislative Advocate. By Dawn Richardson, National Vaccine Information Center (video 50:39, includes transcript)
ICYMI: Contact Department of Government Efficiency — DOGE
ICYMI: Follow the money on our Resources page
ICYMI: Nowhere To Hyde - The Idaho Index - A Tool for Better Government (video 12:04 includes transcript)
ICYMI: 🪪 REAL ID, a national digital identification, surveillance, and control system. We cover two important videos from Financial Rebellion to help protect against national ID surveillance & control. Please share with friends, family, attorneys general, state and federal legislators. This is a full article that we’ll update as needed.
ICYMI: Financial Rebellion: What's So Smart About The GENIUS Act? Hosts: Catherine Austin Fitts, Carolyn Betts, Esq, Polly Tommey (07/24/25, video 01:07:22, includes transcript)
Idaho Spending — Yes, Virginia, Idaho has a Serious Spending Problem. Fred Birnbaum, Sen. Brian Lenney, and Bryan Hyde from Idaho Freedom Foundation (IFF) Reveal the Truth. Two articles and one video for you:
Updated Revenue Numbers Expose Idaho’s Spending Problem. By Fred Birnbaum
Death by 1,000 Cuts: Idaho's Fiscal Flub. We're staring down the barrel of a near $80M deficit. By Sen. Brian Lenney Nampa’s Senator
Nowhere To Hyde — Have Idaho Politicians Found Fiscal Religion? By Bryan Hyde
CALL TO ACTION — Idaho Congressman Russ Fulcher Reintroduces ‘One Subject At A Time Act’ Ahead of Fiscal Year Deadline (posted 08/21/25)
Idaho Politics — It's Time to Cut Spending. A roadmap for conservatives in 2026. By Brian Almon (08/18/25)
Idaho Politics — A 3% Holdback Can’t Fix 60% Budget Growth. Gang of 8 Statement on Governor Little’s Executive Order 2025-05. By Zito for Idaho (08/16/25)
Idaho Freedom Caucus Fundraiser
Idaho Politics — Fundraiser for Idaho Freedom Caucus Legislators. Please join us for an evening out with Catherine Austin Fitts. By Idaho Freedom Caucus (08/16/25)
Idaho Politics
Idaho Legislature — Glenneda Zuiderveld: The Story Behind My Fight. What Led Me Here—and Why I’m Still Standing! By Glenneda ZUIDERVELD (08/17/25)
Illegal Immigration
Read more about illegal immigration.
Laws & Legislature + Bill Trackers
ICYMI: BILL TRACKERS: Excellent trackers for researching bills at the national or state level. Sign up for a free account or pay subscription fee for more features. ⭐ Bill Track 50 (BillTrack50) | Substack Note and (our favorite) ⭐ ⭐ FastDemocracy | Substack Note | Wonk (Mountain States Policy Center, AI-based)
ICYMI: Idaho GOP Scorecard. Bill analyses and rankings and legislator rankings based on their votes (additional Substack Note).
ICYMI: 2025 IDAHO FREEDOM INDEX: Explore the Final 2025 Freedom Scores | Request Your Own Printed or Downloadable Digital Copy of the Index
ICYMI: Idaho Insider — Everything you want to know about your lawmakers in a single place. Includes Executive, Legislative, and Judicial Branches! By Brian Almon
Announcement (07/18/25): Article | Substack Post
New Features (08/11/25): Article | Substack Post
ICYMI: Idaho Legislature: How Do Scorecards Work. And Can They Be Rigged? By Stop Idaho RINOS. Posted 07/22/25
ICYMI: Idaho Judges: How they are Selected. It’s Not What You Expect. Includes earlier article from Idaho Sen. Brian Lenney (07/20/25) and new new article by Brent Regan (07/28/25).
ICYMI: Idaho Politics: Signature Gathering Effort & Ballot Initiative to Repeal Idaho’s Grocery Tax — Lighten the load for Idaho families (posted 07/29/25, updated as needed)
ICYMI: Idaho Politics — More New Features at the Gem State Chronicle. Idaho Insider keeps getting better. By Brian Almon (08/11/25)
Medical Freedom, COVID-19, Health Issues & Vaccine Injury
See also related bills in the Idaho Legislature and Action Items & Information at the top of this Substack post
🔥FDA: VACCINE PACKAGE INSERTS & PRODUCT APPROVALS: Read
🔥HHS/CDC/FDA VAERS data (OPENVaers): Read
ICYMI: Health Freedom & Other Solutions for Idaho & Beyond (updated regularly)
ICYMI: Health Resources (updated regularly) including Cancer Care, Chlorine Dioxide, Covid Essential Links, DMSO, Independent Medical Resources, Financial Rebellion / Solari Selected Resources, Medical Preparedness & Products, Electromagnetic Radiation & Wireless (plus 5G)
Children’s Health Defense (CHD) & The Defender
Substack Note posted 07/19/25. Children’s Health Defense, CHD TV, and “The Defender” do such a good job covering current health news that we’ll likely be sharing only the most special action items on our Substack and Substack Notes. Please sign up for daily updates sent right to your inbox (you can choose how much or how little they send).
NOTE: Current HHS Secretary RFK Jr. founded Children’s Health Defense (CHD) in 2007, but is no longer affiliated with the group. CHD’s reporting hasn't been pulling punches about the increasing failures at HHS. We appreciate their objective journalistic approach.
CHD Main Site: Visit Children's Health Defense
The Defender: Read the Latest News in the Defender | Sign Up for the Latest (and best) In-Depth News Delivered to Your Email Inbox
CHD.TV: Watch the Latest Videos on CHD TV | Sign Up for Latest CHD TV Updates Delivered to your Email Inbox
Vaccine Lawsuit — CDC Hit With Lawsuit Over Failure to Test Cumulative Effect of 72-Dose Childhood Vaccine Schedule. Drs. Paul Thomas and Kenneth P. Stoller and Stand for Health Freedom are suing the CDC, alleging the agency’s failure to test the cumulative effect of its vaccine recommendations for children violates federal law and children’s constitutional rights. By Michael Nevradakis, Ph.D. (08/18/25)
COVID Shots & “Vaccines”
🚫💉STOP THE SHOTS! Remove Big Pharma Vaccine Liability Protections
See also Action Items & Information at the top of this post.
Covid Facts (posted 08/18/25)
Book by Physicians for Informed Consent
‘Vaccines and the Diseases They Target: An Analysis of Vaccine Safety and Epidemiology’ (the Silver Booklet). By Physicians for Informed Consent (PIC). Updated 08/21/25
Essay — Blinded by the Science
These problems all result from the way in which our cultures have come to be impressed and intimidated by anyone with a credential claiming to fling around high-level data.
How much of “the science” is actually fake? We don’t really know. Is it any wonder that so many people have lost trust? We talk about the Age of Science but is it really? Or is this just an age in which we are encouraged to let go of critical thinking skills in favor of deference to experts?
We need not be against science. We need more skepticism toward all the ways in which science is being abused. — Jeffrey Tucker
Blinded by the Science. By Jeffrey A. Tucker (08/20/25)
Films about Vaccine Injuries
ICYMI: Movie Night in Nampa, Idaho — Watch “Follow the Silenced” with Live Q&A to Follow. Tickets on sale now for "Follow the Silenced" Film Screening. Wednesday, September 17, 2025 at 7 p.m. Mountain Time at Edwards Cinema in Nampa, Idaho.
ICYMI: Vaccine Injury & Cover-Ups — Watch Two Powerful Documentaries: Why Can't We Talk About This? and Inside the Vaccine Trials. We MUST talk about this! Recommendations from React-19. Images from React-19 newsletter announcement, with edited descriptions also from the announcement (posted 08/10/25)
FluMist Administered at Home
FluMist Vaccine Approved for Home Use. A deeper dive into America's first self-administered vaccine. By Mary Talley Bowden MD (08/16/25)
ICAN Legal Tackles Vaccine & Drug Approvals
ICAN Obtains Further Disturbing Details About the Government’s Self-Spreading Vaccine Program — DARPA INTERCEPT and Self-Spreading Vaccines (08/11/25)
FDA Approved Pfizer Drug Panzyga to Treat Serious COVID-19 Vaccine Side Effect Just Two Months After Rollout of COVID-19 Vaccines. By ICAN Legal (08/19/25)
HHS, FDA, CDC Alphabet Agencies
The below are official government websites. Sign up for the latest press releases to see what these agencies are telling the public. (Of course, consider the source and evaluate accordingly.)
HHS: HHS Press Releases | Sign Up
FDA: FDA Press Releases | Sign Up (scroll down and fill in your email address)
CDC: CDC Press Releases | Sign Up
Where Does the CDC's Pervasive Dishonesty Come From? A Window Is Finally Emerging to Reverse this Unstoppable Tide of Corruption. By A Midwestern Doctor (07/20/25)
Highwire / ICANDecide.org
Visit ICAN for Latest Information and Legal Updates
The Highwire: Episode 437: SACRED SCIENCE (08/14/25, video 01:38:20). Host: Del Bigtree. Guests: Peter McCullough, MD, MPH, John Leake
Jefferey Jaxen Report:
UK’s crackdown on free speech
Canada’s push for “climate lockdowns”
Push to genetically engineer humans in the name of the climate.
Fundraiser: Phase 2 of the ICAN Legacy Project. Buy a brick for The Terrace.
Interview: Del Bigtree interviews Dr. Peter McCullough and John Leake about their new book Vaccines: Mythology, Ideology, and Reality, the reported Chinese Chikungunya outbreak, and RFK Jr.’s move to defund mRNA vaccine projects.
Independent Medical Alliance
Independent Medical Alliance (IMA) Website | Subscribe to IMA Substack
Malaria & Red Cross
The Red Cross Suppressed A Cure For Malaria in 2012, Causing Over Half A Million People To Die Every Year Since. More evidence that international health care organizations (and all governmental health care and regulatory agencies) are fully captured by Big Pharma. Bonus…Debate for the Ages! Dr. Kory, will participate in a historic debate in NYC on September 13th, 2025 at 7pm in Bronx, NY. By Pierre Kory, MD, MPA (08/18/25)
Pediatric Vaccines, Death Cult, Zeta Potential, Antibodies, and Weather Engineering
Leading Pharma-Backed Pediatrician Group (American Academy of Pediatrics, AAP) Defies CDC + Pediatric Perspectives Offers Back to School Vaccination Warnings (posted 08/22/25). Parents must be vigilant in protecting their kids against mandated school vaccination. If your school requires parents to poison their kids in order to “educate” them, please consider other options such as home schooling, co-ops, pods, or even leaving your state if you can. The following article and video can help you be strong guardians for your kids.
Article: AAP COVID Shot Tyranny — Leading Pediatrician Group Defies CDC, Tells Parents to Get COVID Shots for Infants, Kids.
Video: Pediatric Perspectives — Back-to-School Vaccine Warnings with Dr. Paul Thomas and Dr. Larry Palevsky.
Vaccines — The death cult continues hunting pregnant women and newborns. Moderna's CMV vaccine will be approved soon. By Sasha Latypova (08/18/25)
Antibodies! Or what do vaccine injuries and weather modification have in common? Zeta Potential, Part 2. Continuing to look into zeta potential theory and experimental research. By Sasha Latypova (08/15/25)
Pesticides — Yet Again!
The Dark History Behind Bayer’s Quest for Blanket Immunity From Liability for Pesticides That Cause Cancer. (Sections 453, 457, and 507 must be removed from the FY 2026 Interior Appropriations bill.) Monsanto and Bayer have documented histories of questionable tactics, including doctoring science to conceal health risks and silencing critics. Now Bayer is aggressively lobbying for liability shields to make it impossible to sue pesticide manufacturers for injuries, even if they deliberately concealed known toxicity. By Dr. Joseph Mercola (08/22/25)
Weather Engineering / Cloud Seeding / Geoengineering / Whatchamacallit
ICYMI: Cloud Seeding Experiment in Idaho (updated regularly)
ICYMI: Is there a Climate Emergency? 1992 Scientists declare, "There is no climate emergency." 🆕
ICYMI: Geoengineering: Who’s Behind It and How We Stop It. Dark MAHA on X. 🆕
ICYMI: Flaws in 150 Years of Global Temperature Data Blow Holes in Global Warming Narrative.
See also Action Items & Information at the top of this Substack post.
Miscellaneous International, National & Idaho News
🩺🏛️🥔 Too Many Notes (08/16/25)
