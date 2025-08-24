Disclaimer

Best of & Worst Of — Memes of Your Dreams

Source: Robert W Malone MD, MS

⚕️Medical Freedom

Stand for Health Freedom (SHF) & Other Petitions

CALLS TO ACTION from Stand for Health Freedom — Making the Most of Your Time and Efforts

PREP Act

Vaccines

🏛️Government, Taxes, Spending, Surveillance, Tyranny & Money

🕵️ Surveillance + REAL ID + Artificial Intelligence + 5G

REAL ID, a national digital identification, surveillance, and control system. We cover two important videos from Financial Rebellion to help protect against national ID surveillance & control. Please share with friends, family, attorneys general, state and federal legislators. This is a full article that we’ll update as needed. | Substack Note

5G The Untold Story. The truth about the rollout of modern wireless technologies — including how, despite lack of data on their safety, the telecom industry continues placing such devices in close proximity to living beings. Humans, plants and animals are suffering as a result (06/22/25, video 30 min).

🌡️Weather, Power, Pesticides, Agriculture, Food

Pesticides & Section 453, 457, 507

🆕 CALL TO ACTION — Follow-Up: Pesticide Immunity Bill Now Covers RNA Sprays. Idaho Congressman Mike Simpson’s Plan Must be Stopped. Sections 453, 457, and 507 must be removed from the FY 2026 Interior Appropriations bill. They protect pesticide companies — including makers of untested RNA sprays — from lawsuits, putting profits over public health (posted 08/14/2025)

WATCH — Independent Medical Alliance — Doctors Against Pesticide Liability Protection (Section 453; also related 457 and 507). Dr. Ryan Cole, Dr. Meryl Nass, and Dr. Brooke Miller discuss the hidden dangers of pesticide liability protection, how it impacts farmers, ranchers, and consumers, and why. Host: Dr. Ryan Cole. Guests: Brooke Miller M D, and Meryl Nass (08/01/25, article + video 01:08:51 includes transcript)

Weather Engineering

Idaho Agriculture

CALL TO ACTION — TELL LEGISLATORS TO SUPPORT ORGANIC AGRICULTURE - See article and related Substack note with sample letter

Idaho Grocery Tax

Idaho Power

Education, Family & Freedom, DEI

See also Medical Freedom below and related bills in the Idaho Legislature

Idaho Education — Several key articles with short summaries provided. Readers in other states might be interested too!

Idaho Education — Several key articles with short summaries provided. Readers in other states might be interested too! (posted 08/22/25). Topics include: 📊How is Your Kid's Idaho School Doing?

📌Idaho Big Education Hands Over K-3 Reading to Artificial Intelligence. Is this what you voted for? By Brian Lenney - Nampa's Senator (08/20/25)

🚫5 Reasons Homeschoolers Should Not Take the Tax Credit. By Johanna Ireland, Homeschool Idaho (08/21/25)

🪖The War for Our Future. Teachers' unions think they own your children. Are they right? By Brian Almon (08/21/25)

Idaho Politics — It's Time to Cut Spending. A roadmap for conservatives in 2026. By Brian Almon (08/18/25)

Idaho Politics — A 3% Holdback Can’t Fix 60% Budget Growth. Gang of 8 Statement on Governor Little’s Executive Order 2025-05. By Zito for Idaho (08/16/25)

Elections & Election Integrity

Read more about election integrity and see also related bills in the Idaho Legislature (2025).

Fire, Wildfire, Hurricanes, Public Lands

See also “Weather Engineering / Cloud Seeding / Geoengineering / Whatchamacallit” below.

Emergency Preparedness Template for Idaho and Beyond (posted 08/22/25) Garden Valley and Crouch in Boise County, Idaho, now have a one-stop public web page for wildfire and other emergency community information. The page (graciously hosted by Southfork Landing HOA) focuses on the Garden Valley and Crouch areas, but also applies to communities throughout Boise County and beyond.

Government, Taxes, Spending, Surveillance, Tyranny & Money

See also Recent News about 2025 Idaho State Legislature (above) and related bills in the Idaho Legislature

Idaho Spending — Yes, Virginia, Idaho has a Serious Spending Problem. Fred Birnbaum and Bryan Hyde from Idaho Freedom Foundation (IFF) Reveal the Truth. One article and one video for you

Idaho Spending — Yes, Virginia, Idaho has a Serious Spending Problem. Fred Birnbaum, Sen. Brian Lenney, and Bryan Hyde from Idaho Freedom Foundation (IFF) Reveal the Truth. Two articles and one video for you: Updated Revenue Numbers Expose Idaho's Spending Problem. By Fred Birnbaum Death by 1,000 Cuts: Idaho's Fiscal Flub. We're staring down the barrel of a near $80M deficit. By Sen. Brian Lenney Nampa's Senator Nowhere To Hyde — Have Idaho Politicians Found Fiscal Religion? By Bryan Hyde



Idaho Politics — It's Time to Cut Spending. A roadmap for conservatives in 2026. By Brian Almon (08/18/25)

Idaho Politics — A 3% Holdback Can’t Fix 60% Budget Growth. Gang of 8 Statement on Governor Little’s Executive Order 2025-05. By Zito for Idaho (08/16/25)

Idaho Politics

Illegal Immigration

Read more about illegal immigration.

Laws & Legislature + Bill Trackers

Try FastDemocracy | Try BillTrack50

Medical Freedom, COVID-19, Health Issues & Vaccine Injury

DISCLAIMER: We are not doctors or pharmacists. We are NOT endorsing any source, supplement, miracle cure, or drug. This is for educational purposes and is not medical advice.

See also related bills in the Idaho Legislature and Action Items & Information at the top of this Substack post

Children’s Health Defense (CHD) & The Defender

Substack Note posted 07/19/25. Children’s Health Defense, CHD TV, and “The Defender” do such a good job covering current health news that we’ll likely be sharing only the most special action items on our Substack and Substack Notes. Please sign up for daily updates sent right to your inbox (you can choose how much or how little they send).

NOTE: Current HHS Secretary RFK Jr. founded Children’s Health Defense (CHD) in 2007, but is no longer affiliated with the group. CHD’s reporting hasn't been pulling punches about the increasing failures at HHS. We appreciate their objective journalistic approach.

Vaccine Lawsuit — CDC Hit With Lawsuit Over Failure to Test Cumulative Effect of 72-Dose Childhood Vaccine Schedule. Drs. Paul Thomas and Kenneth P. Stoller and Stand for Health Freedom are suing the CDC, alleging the agency’s failure to test the cumulative effect of its vaccine recommendations for children violates federal law and children’s constitutional rights. By Michael Nevradakis, Ph.D. (08/18/25)

COVID Shots & “Vaccines”

🚫💉STOP THE SHOTS! Remove Big Pharma Vaccine Liability Protections

See also Action Items & Information at the top of this post.

Book by Physicians for Informed Consent

‘Vaccines and the Diseases They Target: An Analysis of Vaccine Safety and Epidemiology’ (the Silver Booklet). By Physicians for Informed Consent (PIC). Updated 08/21/25

Essay — Blinded by the Science

These problems all result from the way in which our cultures have come to be impressed and intimidated by anyone with a credential claiming to fling around high-level data. How much of “the science” is actually fake? We don’t really know. Is it any wonder that so many people have lost trust? We talk about the Age of Science but is it really? Or is this just an age in which we are encouraged to let go of critical thinking skills in favor of deference to experts? We need not be against science. We need more skepticism toward all the ways in which science is being abused. — Jeffrey Tucker

Blinded by the Science. By Jeffrey A. Tucker (08/20/25)

Films about Vaccine Injuries

FluMist Administered at Home

FluMist Vaccine Approved for Home Use. A deeper dive into America's first self-administered vaccine. By Mary Talley Bowden MD (08/16/25)

ICAN Legal Tackles Vaccine & Drug Approvals

HHS, FDA, CDC Alphabet Agencies

The below are official government websites. Sign up for the latest press releases to see what these agencies are telling the public. (Of course, consider the source and evaluate accordingly.)

Where Does the CDC's Pervasive Dishonesty Come From? A Window Is Finally Emerging to Reverse this Unstoppable Tide of Corruption. By A Midwestern Doctor (07/20/25)

Highwire / ICANDecide.org

Visit ICAN for Latest Information and Legal Updates

The Highwire: Episode 437: SACRED SCIENCE (08/14/25, video 01:38:20). Host: Del Bigtree. Guests: Peter McCullough, MD, MPH, John Leake

Jefferey Jaxen Report:

UK’s crackdown on free speech

Canada’s push for “climate lockdowns”

Push to genetically engineer humans in the name of the climate.

Fundraiser: Phase 2 of the ICAN Legacy Project. Buy a brick for The Terrace.

Interview: Del Bigtree interviews Dr. Peter McCullough and John Leake about their new book Vaccines: Mythology, Ideology, and Reality, the reported Chinese Chikungunya outbreak, and RFK Jr.’s move to defund mRNA vaccine projects.

Independent Medical Alliance

Independent Medical Alliance (IMA) Website | Subscribe to IMA Substack

Malaria & Red Cross

The Red Cross Suppressed A Cure For Malaria in 2012, Causing Over Half A Million People To Die Every Year Since. More evidence that international health care organizations (and all governmental health care and regulatory agencies) are fully captured by Big Pharma. Bonus…Debate for the Ages! Dr. Kory, will participate in a historic debate in NYC on September 13th, 2025 at 7pm in Bronx, NY. By Pierre Kory, MD, MPA (08/18/25)

Pediatric Vaccines, Death Cult, Zeta Potential, Antibodies, and Weather Engineering

Leading Pharma-Backed Pediatrician Group (American Academy of Pediatrics, AAP) Defies CDC + Pediatric Perspectives Offers Back to School Vaccination Warnings

Leading Pharma-Backed Pediatrician Group (American Academy of Pediatrics, AAP) Defies CDC + Pediatric Perspectives Offers Back to School Vaccination Warnings (posted 08/22/25). Parents must be vigilant in protecting their kids against mandated school vaccination. If your school requires parents to poison their kids in order to “educate” them, please consider other options such as home schooling, co-ops, pods, or even leaving your state if you can. The following article and video can help you be strong guardians for your kids. Article: AAP COVID Shot Tyranny — Leading Pediatrician Group Defies CDC, Tells Parents to Get COVID Shots for Infants, Kids. Video: Pediatric Perspectives — Back-to-School Vaccine Warnings with Dr. Paul Thomas and Dr. Larry Palevsky.



Vaccines — The death cult continues hunting pregnant women and newborns. Moderna's CMV vaccine will be approved soon. By Sasha Latypova (08/18/25)

Antibodies! Or what do vaccine injuries and weather modification have in common? Zeta Potential, Part 2. Continuing to look into zeta potential theory and experimental research. By Sasha Latypova (08/15/25)

Pesticides — Yet Again!

The Dark History Behind Bayer’s Quest for Blanket Immunity From Liability for Pesticides That Cause Cancer. (Sections 453, 457, and 507 must be removed from the FY 2026 Interior Appropriations bill.) Monsanto and Bayer have documented histories of questionable tactics, including doctoring science to conceal health risks and silencing critics. Now Bayer is aggressively lobbying for liability shields to make it impossible to sue pesticide manufacturers for injuries, even if they deliberately concealed known toxicity. By Dr. Joseph Mercola (08/22/25)

Weather Engineering / Cloud Seeding / Geoengineering / Whatchamacallit

Cloud Seeding Experiment in Idaho: Read

See also Action Items & Information at the top of this Substack post.

Miscellaneous International, National & Idaho News

🩺🏛️🥔 Too Many Notes (08/16/25)