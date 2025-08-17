Disclaimer

Best of & Worst Of — Memes of Your Dreams

Just for fun! Trump and Putin visit Alaska with some of their friends. Watch

🔥Action Items & Information

We’ve collected important calls to action here. Please pick something you care about and do something. We’d all be grateful for your help.

Take Action

⚕️Medical Freedom

Stand for Health Freedom (SHF) & Other Petitions

CALLS TO ACTION from Stand for Health Freedom — Making the Most of Your Time and Efforts

PREP Act

Vaccines

🕵️ Surveillance + REAL ID + Artificial Intelligence + 5G

REAL ID, a national digital identification, surveillance, and control system. We cover two important videos from Financial Rebellion to help protect against national ID surveillance & control. Please share with friends, family, attorneys general, state and federal legislators. This is a full article that we’ll update as needed. | Substack Note

5G The Untold Story. The truth about the rollout of modern wireless technologies — including how, despite lack of data on their safety, the telecom industry continues placing such devices in close proximity to living beings. Humans, plants and animals are suffering as a result (06/22/25, video 30 min).

🌡️Weather, Power, Pesticides, Agriculture, Food

Pesticides & Section 453, 457, 507

🆕 CALL TO ACTION — Follow-Up: Pesticide Immunity Bill Now Covers RNA Sprays. Idaho Congressman Mike Simpson’s Plan Must be Stopped. Sections 453, 457, and 507 must be removed from the FY 2026 Interior Appropriations bill. They protect pesticide companies — including makers of untested RNA sprays — from lawsuits, putting profits over public health (posted 08/14/2025)

WATCH — Independent Medical Alliance — Doctors Against Pesticide Liability Protection (Section 453; also related 457 and 507). Dr. Ryan Cole, Dr. Meryl Nass, and Dr. Brooke Miller discuss the hidden dangers of pesticide liability protection, how it impacts farmers, ranchers, and consumers, and why. Host: Dr. Ryan Cole. Guests: Brooke Miller M D, and Meryl Nass (08/01/25, article + video 01:08:51 includes transcript)

Weather Engineering

Idaho Agriculture

CALL TO ACTION — TELL LEGISLATORS TO SUPPORT ORGANIC AGRICULTURE - See article and related Substack note with sample letter

Idaho Grocery Tax

Idaho Power

Education, Family & Freedom, DEI

See also Medical Freedom below and related bills in the Idaho Legislature

Elections & Election Integrity

Read more about election integrity and see also related bills in the Idaho Legislature (2025).

When Principles Bend, Trust Breaks. By Stop Idaho RINOS. ~08/09/25.

Idaho Voter Registration: A Look at Our Cities Ahead of November’s Local Elections. By Idaho Secretary of State Phil McGrane (08/09/25)

Fire, Wildfire, Hurricanes, Public Lands

See also “Weather Engineering / Cloud Seeding / Geoengineering / Whatchamacallit” below.

Government, Taxes, Spending, Surveillance, Tyranny & Money

See also Recent News about 2025 Idaho State Legislature (above) and related bills in the Idaho Legislature

Idaho Property Taxes — Taxman Cometh. By Brent Regan (08/05/25). Idaho Property Taxes — Taxman Cometh. By Brent Regan (08/05/25). Idaho’s property tax calculations are complicated, but ultimately the increases are up to YOU, the voter, and the people whom you elect to run your local government!

Idaho Politics

Idaho GOP Platform

The Measure of a Republican. A close look at the Idaho GOP Platform. By Brian Almon (08/06/25)

2026 Republican Primaries

Illegal Immigration

Read more about illegal immigration.

Illegal Immigration in Idaho and Beyond. Recent updates (posted 08/10/25). Includes:

President Donald Trump orders new census that does NOT count illegal immigrants.

Governor Little Press Release: Gov. Little authorizes Idaho National Guard resources to support ICE.

Governor Little Press Release: Violent criminals among dangerous illegal aliens transported under Governor’s plan.

Why We Need Mass Deportations. Making America great again begins with enforcing the law for everybody. By Brian Almon

American Thought Leaders. How Traffickers Prey on America’s Youth: Jaco Booyens

Laws & Legislature + Bill Trackers

Try FastDemocracy | Try BillTrack50

Idaho Politics — More New Features at the Gem State Chronicle. Idaho Insider keeps getting better. By Brian Almon (08/11/25)

Marijuana Legalization

Idaho Says No to Marijuana. The Gem State is the last holdout against reefer madness. By Brian Almon (08/12/25)

Medical Freedom, COVID-19, Health Issues & Vaccine Injury

DISCLAIMER: We are not doctors or pharmacists. We are NOT endorsing any source, supplement, miracle cure, or drug. This is for educational purposes and is not medical advice.

See also related bills in the Idaho Legislature and Action Items & Information at the top of this Substack post

Children’s Health Defense (CHD) & The Defender

Substack Note posted 07/19/25. Children’s Health Defense, CHD TV, and “The Defender” do such a good job covering current health news that we’ll likely be sharing only the most special action items on our Substack and Substack Notes. Please sign up for daily updates sent right to your inbox (you can choose how much or how little they send).

NOTE: Current HHS Secretary RFK Jr. founded Children’s Health Defense (CHD) in 2007, but is no longer affiliated with the group. CHD’s reporting hasn't been pulling punches about the increasing failures at HHS. We appreciate their objective journalistic approach.

Pediatric Perspectives — Fixing a Broken Healthcare System. Host: Dr. Paul Thomas. Guest: Cathy Meehan (08/09/25, video 45:11 includes transcript; interview with Cathy Meehan ends at approximately 30 minute timestamp)

COVID Shots & “Vaccines”

🚫💉STOP THE SHOTS! Remove Big Pharma Vaccine Liability Protections

See also Action Items & Information at the top of this post.

mRNA — A Harmful, Failed Technology

mRNA “Vaccines” & Human Lab Rats — The Story of an Industrial Flop. By Jeffrey A. Tucker (08/15/25). mRNA technology is starting to collapse as a government-backed pharmaceutical platform. After decades of promotion, vast financial investment, and irrational mandates during COVID-19, this technology appears to be in a downward spiral. Once people realize its vast harms and minimal benefits, they reject it. The trick is opening eyes and minds, but more open every day!

Films about Vaccine Injuries

Movie Night in Nampa, Idaho — Watch “Follow the Silenced” with Live Q&A to Follow. Tickets on sale now for "Follow the Silenced" Film Screening. Wednesday, September 17, 2025 at 7 p.m. Mountain Time at Edwards Cinema in Nampa, Idaho.

Vaccine Injury & Cover-Ups — Watch Two Powerful Documentaries: Why Can't We Talk About This? and Inside the Vaccine Trials. We MUST talk about this! https://tinyurl.com/3jbnmb5p

Vaccine Injury & Cover-Ups — Watch Two Powerful Documentaries: Why Can't We Talk About This? and Inside the Vaccine Trials. We MUST talk about this! Recommendations from React-19. Images from React-19 newsletter announcement, with edited descriptions also from the announcement (posted 08/10/25)

OpenVAERS — Vaccine Adverse Events Reporting System

HHS, FDA, CDC Alphabet Agencies

The below are official government websites. Sign up for the latest press releases to see what these agencies are telling the public. (Of course, consider the source and evaluate accordingly.)

Highwire / ICANDecide.org

Visit ICAN for Latest Information and Legal Updates

The Highwire: Episode 436: TICKING LYME BOMB (08/07/25, video 01:21:56). Host: Del Bigtree. Guest: Dr. James Neuenschwander Episode: https://thehighwire.com/ark-videos/ticking-lyme-bomb/ Episode 436 Insiders. Includes show notes, individual highlight segments, links to supporting documentation (scroll down for link): https://info.thehighwire.com/archive/9z4zr5o602kdh5a566fal3fp0g9hsuhh98gq5t4vihg_rp22sh2s8imeo71cjge2p3246h2ach2sratbs Del Bigtree celebrates the end of Stephen Colbert’s reign of ridicule. Jefferey Jaxen Report: Jefferey Jaxen breaks down RFK Jr.’s decision to cancel over $500 million in mRNA shot contracts—marking a seismic shift in public health policy and fresh scrutiny of vaccine-induced immune dysfunction. New report reveals which 40 jobs artificial intelligence is most likely to replace. Interview: Dr. James Neuenschwander explains the misunderstood world of Lyme disease, as Justin Timberlake’s public admission draws new attention to this elusive illness.



Independent Medical Alliance

Independent Medical Alliance (IMA) Website | Subscribe to IMA Substack

Mental Health & Psychoactive Drug Dangers

Mental Health & Psychoactive Drugs — The Dark Side of SSRIs with Laura Delano & Is Overprescription Fueling Veteran Suicides with Derek Blumke.

Mental Health & Psychoactive Drugs — The Dark Side of SSRIs with Laura Delano & Is Overprescription Fueling Veteran Suicides with Derek Blumke. Two important interviews discuss psychoactive drugs prescribed for mental health conditions and the implications for individuals and society. These drugs include Benzodiazepines, Opioids, Amphetamines, SSRIs and more (posted 08/16/25)

Skin Cancer

Skin Cancer and the Sun — Dermatology's Disastrous War Against The Sun. The forgotten side of skin health and the necessity of sunlight. By A Midwestern Doctor (05/31/25)

Toxic Substances — Take Manufacturer Liability OFF the Table (SCRAP Sections 453, 457 and 507 of Interior Appropriations Bill)

Stop Toxic Stuff!

🔥CALL TO ACTION — Follow-Up: Pesticide Immunity Bill Now Covers RNA Sprays. Idaho Congressman Mike Simpson’s Plan Must be Stopped. Sections 453, 457, and 507 must be removed from the FY 2026 Interior Appropriations bill. They protect pesticide companies — including makers of untested RNA sprays — from lawsuits, putting profits over public health (posted 08/14/2025) Special thanks to our friend MJJ for providing the text, which we edited slightly for Substack. Toxic Exposure from Pesticides, Herbicides, Wildfires, and More — Sections 453, 457 and 507 MUST be scrapped! Posted 08/11/25. Covers three key articles plus an action item: The Deadly Campaign to Shield All Pesticides from Legal Liability. Unmasking Bayer and Monsanto's Cruel and Destructive Legacy and How Toxic Sludge is Destroying Our Farmlands. By A Midwestern Doctor (08/10/25) Financial Rebellion — Preemption Prevention (08/07/25, video 01:17:52, includes transcript). Hosts: Catherine Austin Fitts, Carolyn Betts, Esq., Polly Tommey. Guest: Toxicologist Alexandra Munoz, PhD The Turner Gulch Fire And The Uranium Problem. Firefighters Concerned Over Possible Exposure. Shedding light on this Colorado Fire. The Hotshot Wake Up (08/10/25)

📞✍️🔥Pressure your federal representatives (especially in the House, but the Senate too) to remove Section 453 of as well as 457 and 507. Fill out the petition or write your own letter and call. Here’s the page from Stand for Health Freedom with all the information you need: tinyurl.com/bdzdj9en

Weather Engineering / Cloud Seeding / Geoengineering / Whatchamacallit

Cloud Seeding Experiment in Idaho: Read

See also Action Items & Information at the top of this Substack post.

Miscellaneous International, National & Idaho News

