Too Many Notes 08/16/25
Summary of Our Notes
Many of the notes listed below include comments and links to additional reading, watching and listening. All link to the original articles or videos.
🎶Too Many Notes
We’ve moved our collection of “Too Many Notes” posts to a new section: “Too Many Notes” which you’ll find at the top of the menu bar. Or, click here.
See "Too Many Notes" Introduction for New Readers for details.
➿Duplication? Maybe, a Little.
Some items below may appear in multiple categories. This is intentional. Of course, we don’t expect you to read them more than once unless you love them so much that you just can’t help yourself.
Best of & Worst Of — Memes of Your Dreams
Source: Robert W Malone MD, MS
Friday Funnies: DEI is Not Going Well...Because it is dead... (08/08/25)
Sunday Strip: If You are Going to Think...Think big. (08/10/25)
Just for fun! Trump and Putin visit Alaska with some of their friends. Watch (08/14/25, video 0:31)
____________________
🔥Action Items & Information
We’ve collected important calls to action here. Please pick something you care about and do something. We’d all be grateful for your help.
⚕️Medical Freedom
Stand for Health Freedom (SHF) & Other Petitions
CALLS TO ACTION — Stand for Health Freedom & More — Making the Most of Your Time and Efforts (SHF adds new calls to action regularly, so please visit their Action Center often).
PREP Act
CALL TO ACTION — PREP ACT REPEAL Legislation! Rep. Massie Introduces PREP Repeal Act to End "Medical Malpractice Martial Law". Ask Your Legislators to co-sponsor H.R.4388!
CALL TO ACTION — READ LATYPOVA’S LETTER TO RFK Jr - Open Letter to the HHS Secretary, RFK Jr. PREP Act emergency declaration must be terminated.
CALL TO ACTION — SIGN PETITION ROGUSKI’S REPEAL PREP ACT - Website, Video: Repeal The PREP Act (James Roguski)
Vaccines
🆕 CALL TO ACTION: Help End Big Pharma’s Legal Immunity. Ask Your Representatives to Support Paul Gosar’s Bill to End the Vaccine Carveout Act (H.R. 4668). ✅ Please take action and share! Posted 07/27/25
🆕 CALL TO ACTION: Ask FDA to reclassify mRNA and adenoviral injections as gene therapy products, NOT vaccines.
Please comment on the Citizen Petition to FDA titled “Petition for Reclassification from Interest of Justice.” This carefully researched and meticulously sourced petition asks FDA to reclassify COVID-19 mRNA and adenoviral injections as gene therapy products, NOT vaccines (posted 07/24/25)
CALL TO ACTION — Not For Sale: An Open Letter to HHS Scy Kennedy and FDA Commissioner Makary - Stop mRNA shots, deliver on your campaign promises. Not For Sale group is open to more signatories. Please join us in this message to the MAHA HHS administration. By Sasha Latypova (06/04/25)
CALL TO ACTION — STOP MRNA - DR. SANSONE BILLS - I Am Going To War! Will You Join Me? 50 Different State Versions of the 'Sansone mRNA Bioweapons Prohibition Act'. Get a State Legislator to Introduce this in Your State! By Dr. Joseph Sansone
CALL TO ACTION — SIGN SMART MOMS PETITION TO STOP MRNA + WEBINAR - Stop the mRNA Shots. A vital conversation on vaccine safety, maternal health, and why the science demands we halt mRNA shots for our most vulnerable.
CALL TO ACTION — Sign Petition: Tell RFK, Jr.: Release the Vaccine Safety Data Now. Informed Consent Action Network (ICAN) asks you to sign ICAN’s petition calling on HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to Release the Vaccine Safety Data (VSD) to the American People NOW! (posted 07/09/25)
CALL TO ACTION — SIGN PETITION TO GET VACCINE INJURY DATA - Tell The CDC to Release Vaccine Injury Data!
🕵️ Surveillance + REAL ID + Artificial Intelligence + 5G
REAL ID, a national digital identification, surveillance, and control system. We cover two important videos from Financial Rebellion to help protect against national ID surveillance & control. Please share with friends, family, attorneys general, state and federal legislators. This is a full article that we’ll update as needed. | Substack Note
5G The Untold Story. The truth about the rollout of modern wireless technologies — including how, despite lack of data on their safety, the telecom industry continues placing such devices in close proximity to living beings. Humans, plants and animals are suffering as a result (06/22/25, video 30 min).
🌡️Weather, Power, Pesticides, Agriculture, Food
Pesticides & Section 453, 457, 507
🆕 CALL TO ACTION — Follow-Up: Pesticide Immunity Bill Now Covers RNA Sprays. Idaho Congressman Mike Simpson’s Plan Must be Stopped. Sections 453, 457, and 507 must be removed from the FY 2026 Interior Appropriations bill. They protect pesticide companies — including makers of untested RNA sprays — from lawsuits, putting profits over public health (posted 08/14/2025)
WATCH — Independent Medical Alliance — Doctors Against Pesticide Liability Protection (Section 453; also related 457 and 507). Dr. Ryan Cole, Dr. Meryl Nass, and Dr. Brooke Miller discuss the hidden dangers of pesticide liability protection, how it impacts farmers, ranchers, and consumers, and why. Host: Dr. Ryan Cole. Guests: Brooke Miller M D, and Meryl Nass (08/01/25, article + video 01:08:51 includes transcript)
CALL TO ACTION — Call Your Representative on the Interior Appropriations Committee NOW! Ask them to REMOVE Section 453 which would grant pesticide manufacturers immunity if their products cause harm. Also have them remove related sections 457 and 507 from the appropriations bill (updated 08/14/25).
CALL TO ACTION — PESTICIDES — Booker Launches Bill S2324 That Gives Citizens Right to Sue Pesticide Makers as House Pushes Measure to Protect Big Chemical. Federal lawmakers are being asked to consider two dueling pieces of legislation: one that protects the right of Americans to sue a pesticide maker if exposure to the company’s product harms their health, and one that protects chemical companies from those very types of lawsuits. By Brenda Baletti, Ph.D.
CALL TO ACTION — Stand for Health Freedom Newsletter: We Took Your Voice to the EPA — and We’re Not Done Yet. Protecting people from pesticides
CALL TO ACTION — Contact Legislators about Bayer's sneaky 5 pronged effort to avoid pesticide liability after making a bad bet to take on Monsanto's culpability for injuries.
Weather Engineering
CALL TO ACTION — SIGN Clear the Skies, Stop the Lies. Ban Weather Modification Now. Support H.R. 4403.
CALL TO ACTION — ICAN Challenges British Government’s Geoengineering Experiments to Dim the Sun
CALL TO ACTION — SIGN OPEN LETTER: We call for an International Non-Use Agreement on Solar Geoengineering
CALL TO ACTION — SIGN WEATHER ENGINEERING PETITION - Ban Weather Engineering in Idaho
Idaho Agriculture
CALL TO ACTION — TELL LEGISLATORS TO SUPPORT ORGANIC AGRICULTURE - See article and related Substack note with sample letter
Idaho Grocery Tax
🆕 Idaho Politics: Signature Gathering Effort & Ballot Initiative to Repeal Idaho’s Grocery Tax — Lighten the load for Idaho families. Updated with new references 08/14/25.
Idaho Power
CALL TO ACTION — TELL IDAHO PUBLIC UTILITIES COMMISSION NO! Idaho Power's Rate Hike: Who Pays the Price? | Substack Note with More from Sen. Zito and Rep. Leavitt
____________________
Education, Family & Freedom, DEI
See also Medical Freedom below and related bills in the Idaho Legislature
Elections & Election Integrity
ICYMI: Idaho's First AI-Generated Legislative Scorecard Explained. (And who paid for it?) (posted 05/20/25, emailed newsletter)
Read more about election integrity and see also related bills in the Idaho Legislature (2025).
When Principles Bend, Trust Breaks. By Stop Idaho RINOS. ~08/09/25.
Idaho Voter Registration: A Look at Our Cities Ahead of November’s Local Elections. By Idaho Secretary of State Phil McGrane (08/09/25)
Fire, Wildfire, Hurricanes, Public Lands
ICYMI🔥 Wildfire season is approaching; take steps today to protect your home and property.
ICYMI: Hurricane Preparedness.
See also “Weather Engineering / Cloud Seeding / Geoengineering / Whatchamacallit” below.
Idaho Wind Farm — Ding Dong the Lava Ridge Wind Farm is Dead (posted 08/10/25)
Government, Taxes, Spending, Surveillance, Tyranny & Money
See also Recent News about 2025 Idaho State Legislature (above) and related bills in the Idaho Legislature
ICYMI: How To Be an Effective Legislative Advocate. By Dawn Richardson, National Vaccine Information Center (video 50:39, includes transcript)
ICYMI: Contact Department of Government Efficiency — DOGE
ICYMI: Follow the money on our Resources page
ICYMI: Nowhere To Hyde - The Idaho Index - A Tool for Better Government (video 12:04 includes transcript)
ICYMI: 🪪 REAL ID, a national digital identification, surveillance, and control system. We cover two important videos from Financial Rebellion to help protect against national ID surveillance & control. Please share with friends, family, attorneys general, state and federal legislators. This is a full article that we’ll update as needed.
ICYMI: Financial Rebellion: What's So Smart About The GENIUS Act? Hosts: Catherine Austin Fitts, Carolyn Betts, Esq, Polly Tommey (07/24/25, video 01:07:22, includes transcript)
Idaho Property Taxes — Taxman Cometh. By Brent Regan (08/05/25). Idaho Property Taxes — Taxman Cometh. By Brent Regan (08/05/25). Idaho’s property tax calculations are complicated, but ultimately the increases are up to YOU, the voter, and the people whom you elect to run your local government!
Idaho Politics
Idaho GOP Platform
The Measure of a Republican. A close look at the Idaho GOP Platform. By Brian Almon (08/06/25)
2026 Republican Primaries
Illegal Immigration
Read more about illegal immigration.
Illegal Immigration in Idaho and Beyond. Recent updates (posted 08/10/25). Includes:
President Donald Trump orders new census that does NOT count illegal immigrants.
Governor Little Press Release: Gov. Little authorizes Idaho National Guard resources to support ICE.
Governor Little Press Release: Violent criminals among dangerous illegal aliens transported under Governor’s plan.
Why We Need Mass Deportations. Making America great again begins with enforcing the law for everybody. By Brian Almon
American Thought Leaders. How Traffickers Prey on America’s Youth: Jaco Booyens
Laws & Legislature + Bill Trackers
ICYMI: BILL TRACKERS: Excellent trackers for researching bills at the national or state level. Sign up for a free account or pay subscription fee for more features. ⭐ Bill Track 50 (BillTrack50) | Substack Note and (our favorite) ⭐ ⭐ FastDemocracy | Substack Note | Wonk (Mountain States Policy Center, AI-based)
ICYMI: Idaho GOP Scorecard. Bill analyses and rankings and legislator rankings based on their votes (additional Substack Note).
ICYMI: 2025 IDAHO FREEDOM INDEX: Explore the Final 2025 Freedom Scores | Request Your Own Printed or Downloadable Digital Copy of the Index
ICYMI: Idaho Insider — Everything you want to know about your lawmakers in a single place. Includes Executive, Legislative, and Judicial Branches! By Brian Almon
Announcement (07/18/25): Article | Substack Post
New Features (08/11/25): Article | Substack Post
ICYMI: Idaho Legislature: How Do Scorecards Work. And Can They Be Rigged? By Stop Idaho RINOS. Posted 07/22/25
ICYMI: Idaho Judges: How they are Selected. It’s Not What You Expect. Includes earlier article from Idaho Sen. Brian Lenney (07/20/25) and new new article by Brent Regan (07/28/25).
ICYMI: Idaho Politics: Signature Gathering Effort & Ballot Initiative to Repeal Idaho’s Grocery Tax — Lighten the load for Idaho families (posted 07/29/25, updated as needed)
Idaho Politics — More New Features at the Gem State Chronicle. Idaho Insider keeps getting better. By Brian Almon (08/11/25)
Marijuana Legalization
Idaho Says No to Marijuana. The Gem State is the last holdout against reefer madness. By Brian Almon (08/12/25)
Medical Freedom, COVID-19, Health Issues & Vaccine Injury
DISCLAIMER: We are not doctors or pharmacists. We are NOT endorsing any source, supplement, miracle cure, or drug. This is for educational purposes and is not medical advice.
See also related bills in the Idaho Legislature and Action Items & Information at the top of this Substack post
🔥FDA: VACCINE PACKAGE INSERTS & PRODUCT APPROVALS: Read
🔥HHS/CDC/FDA VAERS data (OPENVaers): Read
ICYMI: Health Freedom & Other Solutions for Idaho & Beyond (updated regularly)
ICYMI: Health Resources (updated regularly) including Cancer Care, Chlorine Dioxide, Covid Essential Links, DMSO, Independent Medical Resources, Financial Rebellion / Solari Selected Resources, Medical Preparedness & Products, Electromagnetic Radiation & Wireless (plus 5G)
Children’s Health Defense (CHD) & The Defender
Substack Note posted 07/19/25. Children’s Health Defense, CHD TV, and “The Defender” do such a good job covering current health news that we’ll likely be sharing only the most special action items on our Substack and Substack Notes. Please sign up for daily updates sent right to your inbox (you can choose how much or how little they send).
NOTE: Current HHS Secretary RFK Jr. founded Children’s Health Defense (CHD) in 2007, but is no longer affiliated with the group. CHD’s reporting hasn't been pulling punches about the increasing failures at HHS. We appreciate their objective journalistic approach.
CHD Main Site: Visit Children's Health Defense
The Defender: Read the Latest News in the Defender | Sign Up for the Latest (and best) In-Depth News Delivered to Your Email Inbox
CHD.TV: Watch the Latest Videos on CHD TV | Sign Up for Latest CHD TV Updates Delivered to your Email Inbox
Pediatric Perspectives — Fixing a Broken Healthcare System. Host: Dr. Paul Thomas. Guest: Cathy Meehan (08/09/25, video 45:11 includes transcript; interview with Cathy Meehan ends at approximately 30 minute timestamp)
COVID Shots & “Vaccines”
🚫💉STOP THE SHOTS! Remove Big Pharma Vaccine Liability Protections
See also Action Items & Information at the top of this post.
mRNA — A Harmful, Failed Technology
mRNA “Vaccines” & Human Lab Rats — The Story of an Industrial Flop. By Jeffrey A. Tucker (08/15/25).
mRNA technology is starting to collapse as a government-backed pharmaceutical platform. After decades of promotion, vast financial investment, and irrational mandates during COVID-19, this technology appears to be in a downward spiral. Once people realize its vast harms and minimal benefits, they reject it. The trick is opening eyes and minds, but more open every day!
Films about Vaccine Injuries
Movie Night in Nampa, Idaho — Watch “Follow the Silenced” with Live Q&A to Follow. Tickets on sale now for "Follow the Silenced" Film Screening. Wednesday, September 17, 2025 at 7 p.m. Mountain Time at Edwards Cinema in Nampa, Idaho.
Vaccine Injury & Cover-Ups — Watch Two Powerful Documentaries: Why Can't We Talk About This? and Inside the Vaccine Trials. We MUST talk about this! Recommendations from React-19. Images from React-19 newsletter announcement, with edited descriptions also from the announcement (posted 08/10/25)
OpenVAERS — Vaccine Adverse Events Reporting System
Misery Index Update Through July 25, 2025 — VAERS COVID Vaccine Adverse Event Reports (posted 08/13/25)
HHS, FDA, CDC Alphabet Agencies
The below are official government websites. Sign up for the latest press releases to see what these agencies are telling the public. (Of course, consider the source and evaluate accordingly.)
HHS: HHS Press Releases | Sign Up
FDA: FDA Press Releases | Sign Up (scroll down and fill in your email address)
CDC: CDC Press Releases | Sign Up
Highwire / ICANDecide.org
Visit ICAN for Latest Information and Legal Updates
The Highwire: Episode 436: TICKING LYME BOMB (08/07/25, video 01:21:56). Host: Del Bigtree. Guest: Dr. James Neuenschwander
Episode: https://thehighwire.com/ark-videos/ticking-lyme-bomb/
Episode 436 Insiders. Includes show notes, individual highlight segments, links to supporting documentation (scroll down for link): https://info.thehighwire.com/archive/9z4zr5o602kdh5a566fal3fp0g9hsuhh98gq5t4vihg_rp22sh2s8imeo71cjge2p3246h2ach2sratbs
Del Bigtree celebrates the end of Stephen Colbert’s reign of ridicule.
Jefferey Jaxen Report:
Jefferey Jaxen breaks down RFK Jr.’s decision to cancel over $500 million in mRNA shot contracts—marking a seismic shift in public health policy and fresh scrutiny of vaccine-induced immune dysfunction.
New report reveals which 40 jobs artificial intelligence is most likely to replace.
Interview: Dr. James Neuenschwander explains the misunderstood world of Lyme disease, as Justin Timberlake’s public admission draws new attention to this elusive illness.
Independent Medical Alliance
Independent Medical Alliance (IMA) Website | Subscribe to IMA Substack
Mental Health & Psychoactive Drug Dangers
Mental Health & Psychoactive Drugs — The Dark Side of SSRIs with Laura Delano & Is Overprescription Fueling Veteran Suicides with Derek Blumke. Two important interviews discuss psychoactive drugs prescribed for mental health conditions and the implications for individuals and society. These drugs include Benzodiazepines, Opioids, Amphetamines, SSRIs and more (posted 08/16/25)
Skin Cancer
Skin Cancer and the Sun — Dermatology's Disastrous War Against The Sun. The forgotten side of skin health and the necessity of sunlight. By A Midwestern Doctor (05/31/25)
Toxic Substances — Take Manufacturer Liability OFF the Table (SCRAP Sections 453, 457 and 507 of Interior Appropriations Bill)
🔥CALL TO ACTION — Follow-Up: Pesticide Immunity Bill Now Covers RNA Sprays. Idaho Congressman Mike Simpson’s Plan Must be Stopped. Sections 453, 457, and 507 must be removed from the FY 2026 Interior Appropriations bill. They protect pesticide companies — including makers of untested RNA sprays — from lawsuits, putting profits over public health (posted 08/14/2025) Special thanks to our friend MJJ for providing the text, which we edited slightly for Substack.
Toxic Exposure from Pesticides, Herbicides, Wildfires, and More — Sections 453, 457 and 507 MUST be scrapped! Posted 08/11/25. Covers three key articles plus an action item:
The Deadly Campaign to Shield All Pesticides from Legal Liability. Unmasking Bayer and Monsanto's Cruel and Destructive Legacy and How Toxic Sludge is Destroying Our Farmlands. By A Midwestern Doctor (08/10/25)
Financial Rebellion — Preemption Prevention (08/07/25, video 01:17:52, includes transcript). Hosts: Catherine Austin Fitts, Carolyn Betts, Esq., Polly Tommey. Guest: Toxicologist Alexandra Munoz, PhD
The Turner Gulch Fire And The Uranium Problem. Firefighters Concerned Over Possible Exposure. Shedding light on this Colorado Fire. The Hotshot Wake Up (08/10/25)
📞✍️🔥Pressure your federal representatives (especially in the House, but the Senate too) to remove Section 453 of as well as 457 and 507.
Fill out the petition or write your own letter and call. Here’s the page from Stand for Health Freedom with all the information you need: tinyurl.com/bdzdj9en
Weather Engineering / Cloud Seeding / Geoengineering / Whatchamacallit
ICYMI: Cloud Seeding Experiment in Idaho (updated regularly)
ICYMI: Is there a Climate Emergency? 1992 Scientists declare, "There is no climate emergency." 🆕
ICYMI: Geoengineering: Who’s Behind It and How We Stop It. Dark MAHA on X. 🆕
ICYMI: Flaws in 150 Years of Global Temperature Data Blow Holes in Global Warming Narrative.
See also Action Items & Information at the top of this Substack post.
Miscellaneous International, National & Idaho News
🩺🏛️🥔 Too Many Notes (08/09/25)
