Too Many Notes 08/09/25
Best of & Worst Of — Memes of Your Dreams
Source: Robert W Malone MD, MS
🔥Action Items & Information
We’ve collected important calls to action here. Please pick something you care about and do something. We’d all be grateful for your help.
⚕️Medical Freedom
Stand for Health Freedom & Other Petitions
CALLS TO ACTION — Stand for Health Freedom & More — Making the Most of Your Time and Efforts (posted 07/28/25) 🆕
PREP Act
CALL TO ACTION — PREP ACT REPEAL Legislation! Rep. Massie Introduces PREP Repeal Act to End "Medical Malpractice Martial Law". Ask Your Legislators to co-sponsor H.R.4388!
CALL TO ACTION — READ LATYPOVA’S LETTER TO RFK Jr - Open Letter to the HHS Secretary, RFK Jr. PREP Act emergency declaration must be terminated.
CALL TO ACTION — SIGN PETITION ROGUSKI’S REPEAL PREP ACT - Website, Video: Repeal The PREP Act (James Roguski)
Vaccines
🆕 CALL TO ACTION: Help End Big Pharma’s Legal Immunity. Ask Your Representatives to Support Paul Gosar’s Bill to End the Vaccine Carveout Act (H.R. 4668). ✅ Please take action and share! Posted 07/27/25
🆕 CALL TO ACTION: Ask FDA to reclassify mRNA and adenoviral injections as gene therapy products, NOT vaccines.
Please comment on the Citizen Petition to FDA titled “Petition for Reclassification from Interest of Justice.” This carefully researched and meticulously sourced petition asks FDA to reclassify COVID-19 mRNA and adenoviral injections as gene therapy products, NOT vaccines (posted 07/24/25)
CALL TO ACTION — Not For Sale: An Open Letter to HHS Scy Kennedy and FDA Commissioner Makary - Stop mRNA shots, deliver on your campaign promises. Not For Sale group is open to more signatories. Please join us in this message to the MAHA HHS administration. By Sasha Latypova (06/04/25)
CALL TO ACTION — STOP MRNA - DR. SANSONE BILLS - I Am Going To War! Will You Join Me? 50 Different State Versions of the 'Sansone mRNA Bioweapons Prohibition Act'. Get a State Legislator to Introduce this in Your State! By Dr. Joseph Sansone
CALL TO ACTION — SIGN SMART MOMS PETITION TO STOP MRNA + WEBINAR - Stop the mRNA Shots. A vital conversation on vaccine safety, maternal health, and why the science demands we halt mRNA shots for our most vulnerable.
CALL TO ACTION — Sign Petition: Tell RFK, Jr.: Release the Vaccine Safety Data Now. Informed Consent Action Network (ICAN) asks you to sign ICAN’s petition calling on HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to Release the Vaccine Safety Data (VSD) to the American People NOW! (posted 07/09/25)
CALL TO ACTION — SIGN PETITION TO GET VACCINE INJURY DATA - Tell The CDC to Release Vaccine Injury Data!
🕵️ Surveillance + REAL ID + Artificial Intelligence + 5G
REAL ID, a national digital identification, surveillance, and control system. We cover two important videos from Financial Rebellion to help protect against national ID surveillance & control. Please share with friends, family, attorneys general, state and federal legislators. This is a full article that we’ll update as needed. | Substack Note
5G The Untold Story. The truth about the rollout of modern wireless technologies — including how, despite lack of data on their safety, the telecom industry continues placing such devices in close proximity to living beings. Humans, plants and animals are suffering as a result (06/22/25, video 30 min).
🌡️Weather, Power, Pesticides, Agriculture, Food
Pesticides & Section 453, 457, 507
🆕 WATCH — Independent Medical Alliance — Doctors Against Pesticide Liability Protection (Section 453; also related 457 and 507). Dr. Ryan Cole, Dr. Meryl Nass, and Dr. Brooke Miller discuss the hidden dangers of pesticide liability protection, how it impacts farmers, ranchers, and consumers, and why. Host: Dr. Ryan Cole. Guests: Brooke Miller M D, and Meryl Nass (08/01/25, article + video 01:08:51 includes transcript)
🆕 CALL TO ACTION — Call Your Representative on the Interior Appropriations Committee NOW! Ask them to REMOVE Section 453 which would grant pesticide manufacturers immunity if their products cause harm. Also have them remove related sections 457 and 507 from the appropriations bill (updated 08/03/25).
🆕 CALL TO ACTION — PESTICIDES — Booker Launches Bill S2324 That Gives Citizens Right to Sue Pesticide Makers as House Pushes Measure to Protect Big Chemical. Federal lawmakers are being asked to consider two dueling pieces of legislation: one that protects the right of Americans to sue a pesticide maker if exposure to the company’s product harms their health, and one that protects chemical companies from those very types of lawsuits. By Brenda Baletti, Ph.D.
CALL TO ACTION — Stand for Health Freedom Newsletter: We Took Your Voice to the EPA — and We’re Not Done Yet. Protecting people from pesticides
CALL TO ACTION — Contact Legislators about Bayer's sneaky 5 pronged effort to avoid pesticide liability after making a bad bet to take on Monsanto's culpability for injuries.
Weather Engineering
🆕CALL TO ACTION — SIGN Clear the Skies, Stop the Lies. Ban Weather Modification Now. Support H.R. 4403.
CALL TO ACTION — ICAN Challenges British Government’s Geoengineering Experiments to Dim the Sun
CALL TO ACTION — SIGN OPEN LETTER: We call for an International Non-Use Agreement on Solar Geoengineering
CALL TO ACTION — SIGN WEATHER ENGINEERING PETITION - Ban Weather Engineering in Idaho
Idaho Agriculture
CALL TO ACTION — TELL LEGISLATORS TO SUPPORT ORGANIC AGRICULTURE - See article and related Substack note with sample letter
Idaho Grocery Tax
🆕 Idaho Politics: Signature Gathering Effort & Ballot Initiative to Repeal Idaho’s Grocery Tax — Lighten the load for Idaho families. Updated with new references 08/08/25.
Idaho Power
CALL TO ACTION — TELL IDAHO PUBLIC UTILITIES COMMISSION NO! Idaho Power's Rate Hike: Who Pays the Price? | Substack Note with More from Sen. Zito and Rep. Leavitt
Education, Family & Freedom, DEI
See also Medical Freedom below and related bills in the Idaho Legislature
Elections & Election Integrity
ICYMI: Idaho's First AI-Generated Legislative Scorecard Explained. (And who paid for it?) (posted 05/20/25, emailed newsletter)
Read more about election integrity and see also related bills in the Idaho Legislature.
Fire, Wildfire, Hurricanes, Public Lands
ICYMI🔥 Wildfire season is approaching; take steps today to protect your home and property.
ICYMI: Hurricane Preparedness.
See also “Weather Engineering / Cloud Seeding / Geoengineering / Whatchamacallit” below.
Financial Rebellion — Are Federal Lands America's Balance Sheet? Hosts: Catherine Austin Fitts, Caroline Betts, Esq., Polly Tommey. Guest: Margaret Byfield (07/03/25, video 01:13:49 includes transcript)
Government, Taxes, Spending, Surveillance, Tyranny & Money
See also Recent News about 2025 Idaho State Legislature (above) and related bills in the Idaho Legislature
ICYMI: How To Be an Effective Legislative Advocate. By Dawn Richardson, National Vaccine Information Center (video 50:39, includes transcript)
ICYMI: Contact Department of Government Efficiency — DOGE
ICYMI: Follow the money on our Resources page
ICYMI: Nowhere To Hyde - The Idaho Index - A Tool for Better Government (video 12:04 includes transcript)
ICYMI: 🪪 REAL ID, a national digital identification, surveillance, and control system. We cover two important videos from Financial Rebellion to help protect against national ID surveillance & control. Please share with friends, family, attorneys general, state and federal legislators. This is a full article that we’ll update as needed.
ICYMI: Financial Rebellion: What's So Smart About The GENIUS Act? Hosts: Catherine Austin Fitts, Carolyn Betts, Esq, Polly Tommey (07/24/25, video 01:07:22, includes transcript)
ICYMI: Idaho Politics: Signature Gathering Effort & Ballot Initiative to Repeal Idaho’s Grocery Tax — Lighten the load for Idaho families. New updates.
BAD NEWS: Courts Rule Against Medical Freedom. Support Vaccine Tyranny.
9th Circuit Federal Appeals Court rules against Health Freedom Defense Fund (Leslie Manookian) and LAUSD employees vs. Los Angeles Unified School District (LAUSD).
U.S. District Judge Brian M. Cogan (Federal) rules against former New York City firefighter O’Brian Pastrana whose heart was severely injured by COVID vaccine after employer rejected medical exemption following severe reaction to first dose.
Idaho Politics
Idaho Politics — Baby Cyrus Case — Ammon Bundy Update — Bankruptcy Denied, Slavery Begins (08/07/25, video 25:55, includes transcript).
Idaho & Beyond: Standing for Life & Family. Battle Cry for Idaho: Stand for Life or Fall in Silence. Truth Is Not a Whisper—It’s a Battle Cry. By Glenneda ZUIDERVELD (08/04/25). This article ties many areas that affect family and fertility together including CHEMICAL EXPOSURE, CHEM-TRAILS AND CLOUD SEEDING, INFLATION, ABORTION, CULTURE and more.
2026 Republican Primaries
Recommendations from STOP Idaho RINOS (updated 08/10/25)
Illegal Immigration
Read more about illegal immigration.
Laws & Legislature + Bill Trackers
ICYMI: BILL TRACKERS: Excellent trackers for researching bills at the national or state level. Sign up for a free account or pay subscription fee for more features. ⭐ Bill Track 50 (BillTrack50) | Substack Note and (our favorite) ⭐ ⭐ FastDemocracy | Substack Note | Wonk (Mountain States Policy Center, AI-based)
ICYMI: Idaho GOP Scorecard. Bill analyses and rankings and legislator rankings based on their votes (additional Substack Note).
ICYMI: 2025 IDAHO FREEDOM INDEX: Explore the Final 2025 Freedom Scores | Request Your Own Printed or Downloadable Digital Copy of the Index
ICYMI: Idaho Politics — Updates to Idaho Insider. Everything you want to know about your lawmakers in a single place. Includes Executive, Legislative, and Judicial Branches! By Brian Almon (07/18/25)
ICYMI: Idaho Legislature: How Do Scorecards Work. And Can They Be Rigged? By Stop Idaho RINOS. Posted 07/22/25
ICYMI: Idaho Judges: How they are Selected. It’s Not What You Expect. Includes earlier article from Idaho Sen. Brian Lenney (07/20/25) and new new article by Brent Regan (07/28/25).
ICYMI: Idaho Politics: Signature Gathering Effort & Ballot Initiative to Repeal Idaho’s Grocery Tax — Lighten the load for Idaho families (posted 07/29/25)
Substacks — The Case of the Missing Posts
ICYMI: Are You Missing Posts from Your Favorite Substack Author? (posted 07/19/25)
Medical Freedom, COVID-19, Health Issues & Vaccine Injury
DISCLAIMER: We are not doctors or pharmacists. We are NOT endorsing any source, supplement, miracle cure, or drug. This is for educational purposes and is not medical advice.
See also related bills in the Idaho Legislature and Action Items & Information at the top of this Substack post
🔥FDA: VACCINE PACKAGE INSERTS & PRODUCT APPROVALS: Read
🔥HHS/CDC/FDA VAERS data (OPENVaers): Read
ICYMI: Health Freedom & Other Solutions for Idaho & Beyond (updated regularly)
ICYMI: Health Resources (updated regularly) including Cancer Care, Chlorine Dioxide, Covid Essential Links, DMSO, Independent Medical Resources, Financial Rebellion / Solari Selected Resources, Medical Preparedness & Products, Electromagnetic Radiation & Wireless (plus 5G)
Children’s Health Defense (CHD) & The Defender
Substack Note posted 07/19/25. Children’s Health Defense, CHD TV, and “The Defender” do such a good job covering current health news that we’ll likely be sharing only the most special action items on our Substack and Substack Notes. Please sign up for daily updates sent right to your inbox (you can choose how much or how little they send).
CHD Main Site: Visit Children's Health Defense
The Defender: Read the Latest News in the Defender | Sign Up for the Latest (and best) In-Depth News Delivered to Your Email Inbox
CHD.TV: Watch the Latest Videos on CHD TV | Sign Up for Latest CHD TV Updates Delivered to your Email Inbox
Back to School Advice for Parents + AAP Draconian Recommendations
Pediatric Perspectives — Back to School: Vaccinating for Wealth + AAP’s Draconian Stance Against Nonmedical Exemptions. Host: Paul Thomas, M.D. (retired). Guest: Larry Palevsky, M.D. (08/02/25, video 44:55 includes transcript)
Pediatric Perspectives — Extreme Concern: COVID Shot and Pregnancy. Host: Dr. Paul Thomas, MD. Guest Josh Guetzkow, Ph.D. (07/19/25, video 35:48, includes transcript)
COVID Shots & “Vaccines”
🚫💉STOP THE SHOTS! Remove Big Pharma Vaccine Liability Protections
See also Action Items & Information at the top of this post.
Vaccine Injury — 4 Experts Share Their Approach on Treating the Vaccine-Injured. Drs. Mollie James, Peter McCullough, Pierre Kory and Stewart Tankersley join me to share what they've found works and doesn't work. Host: Mary Talley Bowden MD (08/05/25, podcast 58 min)
Dental Health
AskTheDentist: Mouth Breathing, Sleep Apnea & Oral Microbiome - Dr Mark Burhenne & Patrick McKeown (08/25/25, video 01:00:46 includes transcript). How breathing, oral health, and facial development are interconnected. Critical role of nasal breathing, oral microbiome, and why conventional dental care might be missing key health factors. How mouth breathing affects sleep, mental health, and overall wellness
HHS, FDA, CDC Alphabet Agencies
The below are official government websites. Sign up for the latest press releases to see what these agencies are telling the public. (Of course, consider the source and evaluate accordingly.)
HHS: HHS Press Releases | Sign Up
FDA: FDA Press Releases | Sign Up (scroll down and fill in your email address)
CDC: CDC Press Releases | Sign Up
Where is $500M for Pandemic Preparedness going? A sober take on HHS terminating 22 mRNA projects with BARDA... Meet the new Anthony Fauci wielding the old beta-propiolactone. By Sasha Latypova (08/08/25)
Highwire / ICANDecide.org
Visit ICAN for Latest Information and Legal Updates
The Highwire: Episode 435: ICAN DOUBLES DOWN (07/31/25, video 01:39:52:). Host: Del Bigtree. Guests: Aaron Siri, Esq., Dr. Fabrizio Mancini
Del Bigtree calls out the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) after it declares war on religious exemptions. ICAN is doubling down in its fight, and they need donors.
Jefferey Jaxen Report:
Jaxen investigates the effects on your freedom of an increasing push to Universal Basic Income and Central Bank Digital Currencies
Major health institutions are doubling down: AAP is targeting religious exemptions.
Interview: Dr. Fabrizio Mancini explains how to awaken the body’s innate ability to heal.
Independent Medical Alliance
Independent Medical Alliance (IMA) Website | Subscribe to IMA Substack
Pesticides
Independent Medical Alliance — Doctors Against Pesticide Liability Protection. Dr. Ryan Cole, Dr. Meryl Nass, and Dr. Brooke Miller discuss the hidden dangers of pesticide liability protection, how it impacts farmers, ranchers, and consumers, and why. Host: Dr. Ryan Cole. Guests: Brooke Miller M D, and Meryl Nass (08/01/25, article + video 01:08:51 includes transcript)
Weather Engineering / Cloud Seeding / Geoengineering / Whatchamacallit
ICYMI: Cloud Seeding Experiment in Idaho (updated regularly)
ICYMI: Is there a Climate Emergency? 1992 Scientists declare, "There is no climate emergency." 🆕
ICYMI: Geoengineering: Who’s Behind It and How We Stop It. Dark MAHA on X. 🆕
ICYMI: Flaws in 150 Years of Global Temperature Data Blow Holes in Global Warming Narrative.
See also Action Items & Information at the top of this Substack post.
CALL TO ACTION — SIGN Clear the Skies, Stop the Lies. Ban Weather Modification Now.
Weather Engineering: Did you read about the latest weather engineering cover-up? Researchers quietly planned a test to dim sunlight. They wanted to ‘avoid scaring’ the public. Hundreds of documents show how researchers failed to notify officials in California about a test of technology to block the sun’s rays — while they planned a much huger sequel. By Corbin Hiar (07/27/25) in Politico
Idaho Cloud Seeding — Idaho Water Resources Board (IDWR) Records Request. Keywords: Rainmaker, Augustus Doricko, Parker Cardwell. By SA (08/01/25)
Miscellaneous International, National & Idaho News
🩺🏛️🥔 Too Many Notes (07/26/25)
