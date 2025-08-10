Disclaimer

Notes & Quotes

Summary of Our Notes

Many of the notes listed below include comments and links to additional reading, watching and listening. All link to the original articles or videos.

🎶Too Many Notes We’ve moved our collection of “Too Many Notes” posts to a new section: “Too Many Notes” which you’ll find at the top of the menu bar. Or, click here. See "Too Many Notes" Introduction for New Readers for details. ➿Duplication? Maybe, a Little. Some items below may appear in multiple categories. This is intentional. Of course, we don’t expect you to read them more than once unless you love them so much that you just can’t help yourself.

Best of & Worst Of — Memes of Your Dreams

Best of & Worst Of - Memes of Your Dreams

🔥Action Items & Information

We’ve collected important calls to action here. Please pick something you care about and do something. We’d all be grateful for your help.

Take Action

⚕️Medical Freedom

Stand for Health Freedom & Other Petitions

CALLS TO ACTION from Stand for Health Freedom — Making the Most of Your Time and Efforts

CALLS TO ACTION — Stand for Health Freedom & More — Making the Most of Your Time and Efforts (posted 07/28/25) 🆕

PREP Act

Vaccines

🕵️ Surveillance + REAL ID + Artificial Intelligence + 5G

REAL ID, a national digital identification, surveillance, and control system. We cover two important videos from Financial Rebellion to help protect against national ID surveillance & control. Please share with friends, family, attorneys general, state and federal legislators. This is a full article that we’ll update as needed. | Substack Note

5G The Untold Story. The truth about the rollout of modern wireless technologies — including how, despite lack of data on their safety, the telecom industry continues placing such devices in close proximity to living beings. Humans, plants and animals are suffering as a result (06/22/25, video 30 min).

🌡️Weather, Power, Pesticides, Agriculture, Food

Pesticides & Section 453, 457, 507

🆕 WATCH — Independent Medical Alliance — Doctors Against Pesticide Liability Protection (Section 453; also related 457 and 507). Dr. Ryan Cole, Dr. Meryl Nass, and Dr. Brooke Miller discuss the hidden dangers of pesticide liability protection, how it impacts farmers, ranchers, and consumers, and why. Host: Dr. Ryan Cole. Guests: Brooke Miller M D, and Meryl Nass (08/01/25, article + video 01:08:51 includes transcript)

Weather Engineering

Idaho Agriculture

CALL TO ACTION — TELL LEGISLATORS TO SUPPORT ORGANIC AGRICULTURE - See article and related Substack note with sample letter

Idaho Grocery Tax

Idaho Power

Education, Family & Freedom, DEI

See also Medical Freedom below and related bills in the Idaho Legislature

Elections & Election Integrity

Read more about election integrity and see also related bills in the Idaho Legislature.

Fire, Wildfire, Hurricanes, Public Lands

See also “Weather Engineering / Cloud Seeding / Geoengineering / Whatchamacallit” below.

Financial Rebellion — Are Federal Lands America's Balance Sheet? Hosts: Catherine Austin Fitts, Caroline Betts, Esq., Polly Tommey. Guest: Margaret Byfield (07/03/25, video 01:13:49 includes transcript)

Government, Taxes, Spending, Surveillance, Tyranny & Money

See also Recent News about 2025 Idaho State Legislature (above) and related bills in the Idaho Legislature

BAD NEWS: Courts Rule Against Medical Freedom. Support Vaccine Tyranny.

BAD NEWS: Courts Rule Against Medical Freedom. Support Vaccine Tyranny. 9th Circuit Federal Appeals Court rules against Health Freedom Defense Fund (Leslie Manookian) and LAUSD employees vs. Los Angeles Unified School District (LAUSD). U.S. District Judge Brian M. Cogan (Federal) rules against former New York City firefighter O’Brian Pastrana whose heart was severely injured by COVID vaccine after employer rejected medical exemption following severe reaction to first dose.



Idaho Politics

Idaho & Beyond: Standing for Life & Family. Battle Cry for Idaho: Stand for Life or Fall in Silence. Truth Is Not a Whisper—It’s a Battle Cry. By Glenneda ZUIDERVELD (08/04/25). This article ties many areas that affect family and fertility together including CHEMICAL EXPOSURE, CHEM-TRAILS AND CLOUD SEEDING, INFLATION, ABORTION, CULTURE and more.

2026 Republican Primaries

Illegal Immigration

Read more about illegal immigration.

Laws & Legislature + Bill Trackers

Try FastDemocracy | Try BillTrack50

Substacks — The Case of the Missing Posts

Medical Freedom, COVID-19, Health Issues & Vaccine Injury

DISCLAIMER: We are not doctors or pharmacists. We are NOT endorsing any source, supplement, miracle cure, or drug. This is for educational purposes and is not medical advice.

See also related bills in the Idaho Legislature and Action Items & Information at the top of this Substack post

Children’s Health Defense (CHD) & The Defender

Substack Note posted 07/19/25. Children’s Health Defense, CHD TV, and “The Defender” do such a good job covering current health news that we’ll likely be sharing only the most special action items on our Substack and Substack Notes. Please sign up for daily updates sent right to your inbox (you can choose how much or how little they send).

Back to School Advice for Parents + AAP Draconian Recommendations

Pediatric Perspectives — Back to School: Vaccinating for Wealth + AAP’s Draconian Stance Against Nonmedical Exemptions. Host: Paul Thomas, M.D. (retired). Guest: Larry Palevsky, M.D. (08/02/25, video 44:55 includes transcript)

Pediatric Perspectives — Extreme Concern: COVID Shot and Pregnancy. Host: Dr. Paul Thomas, MD. Guest Josh Guetzkow, Ph.D. (07/19/25, video 35:48, includes transcript)

COVID Shots & “Vaccines”

🚫💉STOP THE SHOTS! Remove Big Pharma Vaccine Liability Protections

See also Action Items & Information at the top of this post.

Vaccine Injury — 4 Experts Share Their Approach on Treating the Vaccine-Injured. Drs. Mollie James, Peter McCullough, Pierre Kory and Stewart Tankersley join me to share what they've found works and doesn't work. Host: Mary Talley Bowden MD (08/05/25, podcast 58 min)

Dental Health

AskTheDentist: Mouth Breathing, Sleep Apnea & Oral Microbiome - Dr Mark Burhenne & Patrick McKeown (08/25/25, video 01:00:46 includes transcript). How breathing, oral health, and facial development are interconnected. Critical role of nasal breathing, oral microbiome, and why conventional dental care might be missing key health factors. How mouth breathing affects sleep, mental health, and overall wellness

HHS, FDA, CDC Alphabet Agencies

The below are official government websites. Sign up for the latest press releases to see what these agencies are telling the public. (Of course, consider the source and evaluate accordingly.)

Where is $500M for Pandemic Preparedness going? A sober take on HHS terminating 22 mRNA projects with BARDA... Meet the new Anthony Fauci wielding the old beta-propiolactone. By Sasha Latypova (08/08/25)

Highwire / ICANDecide.org

Visit ICAN for Latest Information and Legal Updates

The Highwire: Episode 435: ICAN DOUBLES DOWN (07/31/25, video 01:39:52:). Host: Del Bigtree. Guests: Aaron Siri, Esq., Dr. Fabrizio Mancini Del Bigtree calls out the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) after it declares war on religious exemptions. ICAN is doubling down in its fight, and they need donors. Jefferey Jaxen Report: Jaxen investigates the effects on your freedom of an increasing push to Universal Basic Income and Central Bank Digital Currencies Major health institutions are doubling down: AAP is targeting religious exemptions. Interview: Dr. Fabrizio Mancini explains how to awaken the body’s innate ability to heal.



Independent Medical Alliance

Independent Medical Alliance (IMA) Website | Subscribe to IMA Substack

Pesticides

Independent Medical Alliance — Doctors Against Pesticide Liability Protection. Dr. Ryan Cole, Dr. Meryl Nass, and Dr. Brooke Miller discuss the hidden dangers of pesticide liability protection, how it impacts farmers, ranchers, and consumers, and why. Host: Dr. Ryan Cole. Guests: Brooke Miller M D, and Meryl Nass (08/01/25, article + video 01:08:51 includes transcript)

Weather Engineering / Cloud Seeding / Geoengineering / Whatchamacallit

Cloud Seeding Experiment in Idaho: Read

See also Action Items & Information at the top of this Substack post.

CALL TO ACTION — SIGN Clear the Skies, Stop the Lies. Ban Weather Modification Now.

Weather Engineering: Did you read about the latest weather engineering cover-up? Researchers quietly planned a test to dim sunlight. They wanted to ‘avoid scaring’ the public. Hundreds of documents show how researchers failed to notify officials in California about a test of technology to block the sun’s rays — while they planned a much huger sequel. By Corbin Hiar (07/27/25) in Politico

Idaho Cloud Seeding — Idaho Water Resources Board (IDWR) Records Request. Keywords: Rainmaker, Augustus Doricko, Parker Cardwell. By SA (08/01/25)

Miscellaneous International, National & Idaho News

🩺🏛️🥔 Too Many Notes (07/26/25)