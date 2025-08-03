Disclaimer

Notes & Quotes

Summary of Our Notes

Many of the notes listed below include comments and links to additional reading, watching and listening. All link to the original articles or videos.

Some items below may appear in multiple categories. This is intentional.

Best of & Worst Of — Memes of Your Dreams

Source: Robert W Malone MD, MS

🔥Action Items & Information

We've collected important calls to action here.

Take Action

⚕️Medical Freedom

Stand for Health Freedom & Other Petitions

CALLS TO ACTION from Stand for Health Freedom — Making the Most of Your Time and Efforts

CALLS TO ACTION — Stand for Health Freedom & More — Making the Most of Your Time and Efforts (posted 07/28/25) 🆕

PREP Act

Vaccines

🕵️ Surveillance + REAL ID + Artificial Intelligence + 5G

REAL ID, a national digital identification, surveillance, and control system. We cover two important videos from Financial Rebellion to help protect against national ID surveillance & control. Please share with friends, family, attorneys general, state and federal legislators. This is a full article that we’ll update as needed. | Substack Note

5G The Untold Story. The truth about the rollout of modern wireless technologies — including how, despite lack of data on their safety, the telecom industry continues placing such devices in close proximity to living beings. Humans, plants and animals are suffering as a result (06/22/25, video 30 min).

🌡️Weather, Power, Pesticides, Agriculture

Pesticides & Section 453

Weather Engineering

Idaho Power

Idaho Agriculture

CALL TO ACTION — TELL LEGISLATORS TO SUPPORT ORGANIC AGRICULTURE - See article and related Substack note with sample letter

Education, Family & Freedom, DEI

See also Medical Freedom below and related bills in the Idaho Legislature

Public “Education” is Brainwashing Your Kids. It is based on a communist manifesto that opposes family, property, and religion. We have two important stories for you, one that applies on a global scale and another that is homegrown in Idaho but should serve as a cautionary tale for all states. Posted 07/30/25.

Elections & Election Integrity

Read more about election integrity and see also related bills in the Idaho Legislature.

Idaho Judges: How they are Selected. It’s Not What You Expect. Includes earlier article from Idaho Sen. Brian Lenney (07/20/25) and new new article by Brent Regan (07/28/25).

Fire, Wildfire, Hurricanes, Public Lands

See also “Weather Engineering / Cloud Seeding / Geoengineering / Whatchamacallit” below.

Government, Taxes, Spending, Surveillance, Tyranny & Money

See also Recent News about 2025 Idaho State Legislature (above) and related bills in the Idaho Legislature

Financial Rebellion: What's So Smart About The GENIUS Act? Hosts: Catherine Austin Fitts, Carolyn Betts, Esq, Polly Tommey (07/24/25, video 01:07:22, includes transcript)

Idaho Politics

Three Vacancies, Three Processes. By Brian Almon (08/01/25)

Setting Things Straight. By Stop Idaho RINOS (undated; likely posted 07/28/25)

Idaho Transportation Department

ICYMI: Idaho Transportation Department (ITD) Seeking Citizen Input on Proposed Projects. MAKE YOUR VOICE HEARD JULY 1-31, 2025. The Idaho Transportation Department is seeking feedback on the draft FY26-FY32 Idaho Transportation Investment Program (ITIP), ITD's seven-year transportation planning document. This is your opportunity to help shape the future of transportation in Idaho and enhance the quality of life for all Idahoans. (posted 07/03/25)

Illegal Immigration

Read more about illegal immigration.

Laws & Legislature + Bill Trackers

Idaho Politics — Two Stories: First Meeting of Idaho DOGE Committee and Idaho Freedom Foundation Goals for 2026.

Substacks — The Case of the Missing Posts

Medical Freedom, COVID-19, Health Issues & Vaccine Injury

DISCLAIMER: We are not doctors or pharmacists. We are NOT endorsing any source, supplement, miracle cure, or drug. This is for educational purposes and is not medical advice.

See also related bills in the Idaho Legislature and Action Items & Information at the top of this Substack post

Association of American Physicians and Surgeons (AAPS)

Recent newsletters from Association of American Physicians and Surgeons (AAPS) — a voice for private physicians — explored Palantir and Stargate (August 2025) and how redefined words can kill (July 2025). We highly recommend these articles and AAPS, which has been a lone voice of reason among physical medical associations. Posted 07/28/25

Birth Control Pills

The Birth Control Deception: What 60 Years of Lies Cost Women. An Essay – Plus Questions to Ask a Doctor. By Unbekoming (07/27/25)

Children’s Health Defense (CHD) & The Defender

Substack Note posted 07/19/25. Children’s Health Defense, CHD TV, and “The Defender” do such a good job covering current health news that we’ll likely be sharing only the most special action items on our Substack and Substack Notes. Please sign up for daily updates sent right to your inbox (you can choose how much or how little they send).

COVID Shots & “Vaccines”

🚫💉STOP THE SHOTS! Remove Big Pharma Vaccine Liability Protections

See also Action Items & Information at the top of this post.

Pediatric Perspectives: They're Poisoning Our Kids with Aluminum in Vaccines. Host: Dr. Paul Thomas. Guest. Ken Stoller, MD (07/26/25, video 43:36 includes transcript)

Proposed actions for an honest HHS (a totally imaginary scenario). By Sasha Latypova (08/01/25)

Kids, Pediatricians, Health, and Vaccines. We bring you two stories. One about pediatrician incentives for injecting your kids and another about the brilliant good health of unvaccinated children. We beg parents, grandparents, and all friends and caretakers of children to read. Posted 08/01/25

The flood is rising! 110 new studies reconfirm what we've shown here: that "vaccination" kills, and cripples, and makes people dangerously crazy. It's getting ever harder for sane people to deny what "vaccination" does—and not to see that (real) scientists, and some pols, are starting to close in on the perpetrators of this stunning crime. By Mark Crispin Miller (06/10/25)

CALL TO ACTION: Help End Big Pharma’s Legal Immunity. Ask Your Representatives to Support Paul Gosar’s Bill to End the Vaccine Carveout Act (H.R. 4668). ✅ Please take action and share! Posted 07/27/25

Health Freedom Visits Idaho

HHS, FDA, CDC Alphabet Agencies

The below are official government websites.

Vinay Prasad is out from the FDA! By Sasha Latypova (07/29/25)

Highwire / ICANDecide.org

Visit ICAN for Latest Information and Legal Updates

The Highwire: Episode 434: TRIUMPH OVER TRAGEDY (07/24/25, video 02:07:27). Guest Host: Jefferey Jaxen. Guests: Matthew & Liz Hammond, interviewed by Mikki and Nadia Willis Jaxen Report: FDA holds a public panel to investigate the dangers of SSRI drugs during pregnancy. Could this bring about a long-overdue black box warning? FDA Commissioner Dr. Marty Makary admits he personally knows people who have been injured or killed by the COVID-19 vaccine. U.S. barrels toward net zero policies and rapid AI expansion while America’s energy grid faces unprecedented strain. Hammond Family Interview: The Hammond family share heartbreaking story of losing their daughter Malaya in the devastating Texas flood. Her final act of heroism saved her family. Their journey through grief, faith, and resilience will move and inspire you.



Independent Medical Alliance

Independent Medical Alliance (IMA) Website | Subscribe to IMA Substack

WHO Amendments Rejected!

ICYMI WHO Health Regulations Amendments Rejected! HHS & State Department: The United States Rejects Amendments to International Health Regulations (07/18/25): https://youtu.be/ImLFYh5VXI0

POWER GRABS — Save Our Ground — Preserve Our Rural Character in Idaho

Weather Engineering / Cloud Seeding / Geoengineering / Whatchamacallit

Cloud Seeding Experiment in Idaho: Read

See also Action Items & Information at the top of this Substack post.

Miscellaneous International, National & Idaho News

🩺🏛️🥔 Too Many Notes (07/26/25)