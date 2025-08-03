Too Many Notes 08/02/25
A collection of our NOTES and quotes since our last report. 🙏 THANK YOU for subscribing to and reading this free publication. 💓If you appreciate our efforts, please LIKE & SHARE on Social Media etc.
Summary of Our Notes
Many of the notes listed below include comments and links to additional reading, watching and listening. All link to the original articles or videos.
🎶Too Many Notes
We’ve moved our collection of “Too Many Notes” posts to a new section: “Too Many Notes” which you’ll find at the top of the menu bar. Or, click here.
See "Too Many Notes" Introduction for New Readers for details.
➿Duplication? Maybe, a Little.
Some items below may appear in multiple categories. This is intentional. Of course, we don’t expect you to read them more than once unless you love them so much that you just can’t help yourself.
Best of & Worst Of — Memes of Your Dreams
Source: Robert W Malone MD, MS
Friday Funnies: Orange Man Bad...or is it, "Orange is the New Black". (07/25/25)
Sunday Strip: Taxation - Six of One: Half a dozen of the other. (07/27/25)
Midwest vs. East Cost Cop (video 03:13)
____________________
Do something! Share something! Every little bit helps.
🔥Action Items & Information
We’ve collected important calls to action here. Please pick something you care about and do something. We’d all be grateful for your help.
⚕️Medical Freedom
Stand for Health Freedom & Other Petitions
CALLS TO ACTION — Stand for Health Freedom & More — Making the Most of Your Time and Efforts (posted 07/28/25) 🆕
PREP Act
CALL TO ACTION — PREP ACT REPEAL Legislation! Rep. Massie Introduces PREP Repeal Act to End "Medical Malpractice Martial Law". Ask Your Legislators to co-sponsor H.R.4388!
CALL TO ACTION — READ LATYPOVA’S LETTER TO RFK Jr - Open Letter to the HHS Secretary, RFK Jr. PREP Act emergency declaration must be terminated.
CALL TO ACTION — SIGN PETITION ROGUSKI’S REPEAL PREP ACT - Website, Video: Repeal The PREP Act (James Roguski)
Vaccines
🆕 CALL TO ACTION: Help End Big Pharma’s Legal Immunity. Ask Your Representatives to Support Paul Gosar’s Bill to End the Vaccine Carveout Act (H.R. 4668). ✅ Please take action and share! Posted 07/27/25
🆕 CALL TO ACTION: Ask FDA to reclassify mRNA and adenoviral injections as gene therapy products, NOT vaccines.
Please comment on the Citizen Petition to FDA titled “Petition for Reclassification from Interest of Justice.” This carefully researched and meticulously sourced petition asks FDA to reclassify COVID-19 mRNA and adenoviral injections as gene therapy products, NOT vaccines (posted 07/24/25)
CALL TO ACTION — Not For Sale: An Open Letter to HHS Scy Kennedy and FDA Commissioner Makary - Stop mRNA shots, deliver on your campaign promises. Not For Sale group is open to more signatories. Please join us in this message to the MAHA HHS administration. By Sasha Latypova (06/04/25)
CALL TO ACTION — STOP MRNA - DR. SANSONE BILLS - I Am Going To War! Will You Join Me? 50 Different State Versions of the 'Sansone mRNA Bioweapons Prohibition Act'. Get a State Legislator to Introduce this in Your State! By Dr. Joseph Sansone
CALL TO ACTION — SIGN SMART MOMS PETITION TO STOP MRNA + WEBINAR - Stop the mRNA Shots. A vital conversation on vaccine safety, maternal health, and why the science demands we halt mRNA shots for our most vulnerable.
CALL TO ACTION — Sign Petition: Tell RFK, Jr.: Release the Vaccine Safety Data Now. Informed Consent Action Network (ICAN) asks you to sign ICAN’s petition calling on HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to Release the Vaccine Safety Data (VSD) to the American People NOW! (posted 07/09/25)
CALL TO ACTION — SIGN PETITION TO GET VACCINE INJURY DATA - Tell The CDC to Release Vaccine Injury Data!
🕵️ Surveillance + REAL ID + Artificial Intelligence + 5G
REAL ID, a national digital identification, surveillance, and control system. We cover two important videos from Financial Rebellion to help protect against national ID surveillance & control. Please share with friends, family, attorneys general, state and federal legislators. This is a full article that we’ll update as needed. | Substack Note
5G The Untold Story. The truth about the rollout of modern wireless technologies — including how, despite lack of data on their safety, the telecom industry continues placing such devices in close proximity to living beings. Humans, plants and animals are suffering as a result (06/22/25, video 30 min).
🌡️Weather, Power, Pesticides, Agriculture
Pesticides & Section 453
🆕 CALL TO ACTION — Call Your Representative on the Interior Appropriations Committee NOW! Ask them to REMOVE Section 453 which would grant pesticide manufacturers immunity if their products cause harm (updated 07/22/25).
🆕 CALL TO ACTION — PESTICIDES — Booker Launches Bill That Gives Citizens Right to Sue Pesticide Makers as House Pushes Measure to Protect Big Chemical. Federal lawmakers are being asked to consider two dueling pieces of legislation: one that protects the right of Americans to sue a pesticide maker if exposure to the company’s product harms their health, and one that protects chemical companies from those very types of lawsuits. By Brenda Baletti, Ph.D. (07/17/25) Updated 07/22/25.
CALL TO ACTION — Stand for Health Freedom Newsletter: We Took Your Voice to the EPA — and We’re Not Done Yet. Protecting people from pesticides
CALL TO ACTION — Contact Legislators about Bayer's sneaky 5 pronged effort to avoid pesticide liability after making a bad bet to take on Monsanto's culpability for injuries.
Weather Engineering
CALL TO ACTION — ICAN Challenges British Government’s Geoengineering Experiments to Dim the Sun
CALL TO ACTION — SIGN OPEN LETTER: We call for an International Non-Use Agreement on Solar Geoengineering
CALL TO ACTION — SIGN WEATHER ENGINEERING PETITION - Ban Weather Engineering in Idaho
Idaho Power
CALL TO ACTION — TELL IDAHO PUBLIC UTILITIES COMMISSION NO! Idaho Power's Rate Hike: Who Pays the Price? | Substack Note with More from Sen. Zito and Rep. Leavitt
Idaho Agriculture
CALL TO ACTION — TELL LEGISLATORS TO SUPPORT ORGANIC AGRICULTURE - See article and related Substack note with sample letter
____________________
Education, Family & Freedom, DEI
See also Medical Freedom below and related bills in the Idaho Legislature
Public “Education” is Brainwashing Your Kids. It is based on a communist manifesto that opposes family, property, and religion. We have two important stories for you, one that applies on a global scale and another that is homegrown in Idaho but should serve as a cautionary tale for all states. Posted 07/30/25.
Elections & Election Integrity
ICYMI: Idaho's First AI-Generated Legislative Scorecard Explained. (And who paid for it?) (posted 05/20/25, emailed newsletter)
Read more about election integrity and see also related bills in the Idaho Legislature.
Idaho Judges: How they are Selected. It’s Not What You Expect. Includes earlier article from Idaho Sen. Brian Lenney (07/20/25) and new new article by Brent Regan (07/28/25).
Fire, Wildfire, Hurricanes, Public Lands
ICYMI🔥 Wildfire season is approaching; take steps today to protect your home and property.
ICYMI: Hurricane Preparedness.
See also “Weather Engineering / Cloud Seeding / Geoengineering / Whatchamacallit” below.
Government, Taxes, Spending, Surveillance, Tyranny & Money
See also Recent News about 2025 Idaho State Legislature (above) and related bills in the Idaho Legislature
ICYMI: How To Be an Effective Legislative Advocate. By Dawn Richardson, National Vaccine Information Center (video 50:39, includes transcript)
ICYMI: Contact Department of Government Efficiency — DOGE
ICYMI: Follow the money on our Resources page
ICYMI: Nowhere To Hyde - The Idaho Index - A Tool for Better Government (video 12:04 includes transcript)
ICYMI: 🪪 REAL ID, a national digital identification, surveillance, and control system. We cover two important videos from Financial Rebellion to help protect against national ID surveillance & control. Please share with friends, family, attorneys general, state and federal legislators. This is a full article that we’ll update as needed.
Financial Rebellion: What's So Smart About The GENIUS Act? Hosts: Catherine Austin Fitts, Carolyn Betts, Esq, Polly Tommey (07/24/25, video 01:07:22, includes transcript)
Idaho Spending — Two Points of View on How to Curb Spending Run Amok (posted 07/31/25)
Idaho Politics
Three Vacancies, Three Processes. By Brian Almon (08/01/25)
Setting Things Straight. By Stop Idaho RINOS (undated; likely posted 07/28/25)
Idaho Transportation Department
ICYMI: Idaho Transportation Department (ITD) Seeking Citizen Input on Proposed Projects. MAKE YOUR VOICE HEARD JULY 1-31, 2025. The Idaho Transportation Department is seeking feedback on the draft FY26-FY32 Idaho Transportation Investment Program (ITIP), ITD's seven-year transportation planning document. This is your opportunity to help shape the future of transportation in Idaho and enhance the quality of life for all Idahoans. (posted 07/03/25)
Illegal Immigration
Read more about illegal immigration.
Laws & Legislature + Bill Trackers
ICYMI: BILL TRACKERS: Excellent trackers for researching bills at the national or state level. Sign up for a free account or pay subscription fee for more features. ⭐ Bill Track 50 (BillTrack50) | Substack Note and (our favorite) ⭐ ⭐ FastDemocracy | Substack Note | Wonk (Mountain States Policy Center, AI-based)
ICYMI: Idaho GOP Scorecard. Bill analyses and rankings and legislator rankings based on their votes (additional Substack Note).
ICYMI: 2025 IDAHO FREEDOM INDEX: Explore the Final 2025 Freedom Scores | Request Your Own Printed or Downloadable Digital Copy of the Index
ICYMI: Idaho Politics — Updates to Idaho Insider. Everything you want to know about your lawmakers in a single place. Includes Executive, Legislative, and Judicial Branches! By Brian Almon (07/18/25)
ICYMI: Idaho Legislature: How Do Scorecards Work. And Can They Be Rigged? By Stop Idaho RINOS. Posted 07/22/25
ICYMI: Idaho Judges: How they are Selected. It’s Not What You Expect. Includes earlier article from Idaho Sen. Brian Lenney (07/20/25) and new new article by Brent Regan (07/28/25).
Idaho Politics: Signature Gathering Effort & Ballot Initiative to Repeal Idaho’s Grocery Tax — Lighten the load for Idaho families (posted 07/29/25)
Idaho Politics — Two Stories: First Meeting of Idaho DOGE Committee and Idaho Freedom Foundation Goals for 2026. Posted 07/27/25
Substacks — The Case of the Missing Posts
ICYMI: Are You Missing Posts from Your Favorite Substack Author? (posted 07/19/25)
Medical Freedom, COVID-19, Health Issues & Vaccine Injury
DISCLAIMER: We are not doctors or pharmacists. We are NOT endorsing any source, supplement, miracle cure, or drug. This is for educational purposes and is not medical advice.
See also related bills in the Idaho Legislature and Action Items & Information at the top of this Substack post
🔥FDA: VACCINE PACKAGE INSERTS & PRODUCT APPROVALS: Read
🔥HHS/CDC/FDA VAERS data (OPENVaers): Read
ICYMI: Health Freedom & Other Solutions for Idaho & Beyond (updated regularly)
ICYMI: Health Resources (updated regularly) including Cancer Care, Chlorine Dioxide, Covid Essential Links, DMSO, Independent Medical Resources, Financial Rebellion / Solari Selected Resources, Medical Preparedness & Products, Electromagnetic Radiation & Wireless (plus 5G)
Association of American Physicians and Surgeons (AAPS)
Recent newsletters from Association of American Physicians and Surgeons (AAPS) — a voice for private physicians — explored Palantir and Stargate (August 2025) and how redefined words can kill (July 2025). We highly recommend these articles and AAPS, which has been a lone voice of reason among physical medical associations. Posted 07/28/25
Birth Control Pills
The Birth Control Deception: What 60 Years of Lies Cost Women. An Essay – Plus Questions to Ask a Doctor. By Unbekoming (07/27/25)
Children’s Health Defense (CHD) & The Defender
Substack Note posted 07/19/25. Children’s Health Defense, CHD TV, and “The Defender” do such a good job covering current health news that we’ll likely be sharing only the most special action items on our Substack and Substack Notes. Please sign up for daily updates sent right to your inbox (you can choose how much or how little they send).
CHD Main Site: Visit Children's Health Defense
The Defender: Read the Latest News in the Defender | Sign Up for the Latest (and best) In-Depth News Delivered to Your Email Inbox
CHD.TV: Watch the Latest Videos on CHD TV | Sign Up for Latest CHD TV Updates Delivered to your Email Inbox
COVID Shots & “Vaccines”
🚫💉STOP THE SHOTS! Remove Big Pharma Vaccine Liability Protections
See also Action Items & Information at the top of this post.
Pediatric Perspectives: They're Poisoning Our Kids with Aluminum in Vaccines. Host: Dr. Paul Thomas. Guest. Ken Stoller, MD (07/26/25, video 43:36 includes transcript)
Proposed actions for an honest HHS (a totally imaginary scenario). By Sasha Latypova (08/01/25)
Kids, Pediatricians, Health, and Vaccines. We bring you two stories. One about pediatrician incentives for injecting your kids and another about the brilliant good health of unvaccinated children. We beg parents, grandparents, and all friends and caretakers of children to read. Posted 08/01/25
The flood is rising! 110 new studies reconfirm what we've shown here: that "vaccination" kills, and cripples, and makes people dangerously crazy. It's getting ever harder for sane people to deny what "vaccination" does—and not to see that (real) scientists, and some pols, are starting to close in on the perpetrators of this stunning crime. By Mark Crispin Miller (06/10/25)
CALL TO ACTION: Help End Big Pharma’s Legal Immunity. Ask Your Representatives to Support Paul Gosar’s Bill to End the Vaccine Carveout Act (H.R. 4668). ✅ Please take action and share! Posted 07/27/25
Health Freedom Visits Idaho
X Message from Leslie Manookian (07/30/25)
HHS, FDA, CDC Alphabet Agencies
The below are official government websites. Sign up for the latest press releases to see what these agencies are telling the public. (Of course, consider the source and evaluate accordingly.)
HHS: HHS Press Releases | Sign Up
FDA: FDA Press Releases | Sign Up (scroll down and fill in your email address)
CDC: CDC Press Releases | Sign Up
Vinay Prasad is out from the FDA! By Sasha Latypova (07/29/25)
HHS — Living HHS Open Data Plan Published, healthdata.gov Refreshed to Provide Greater Transparency, Encourage Innovation, and Eliminate Information Silos (07/30/25)
Highwire / ICANDecide.org
Visit ICAN for Latest Information and Legal Updates
The Highwire: Episode 434: TRIUMPH OVER TRAGEDY (07/24/25, video 02:07:27). Guest Host: Jefferey Jaxen. Guests: Matthew & Liz Hammond, interviewed by Mikki and Nadia Willis
Jaxen Report:
FDA holds a public panel to investigate the dangers of SSRI drugs during pregnancy. Could this bring about a long-overdue black box warning?
FDA Commissioner Dr. Marty Makary admits he personally knows people who have been injured or killed by the COVID-19 vaccine.
U.S. barrels toward net zero policies and rapid AI expansion while America’s energy grid faces unprecedented strain.
Hammond Family Interview:
The Hammond family share heartbreaking story of losing their daughter Malaya in the devastating Texas flood. Her final act of heroism saved her family. Their journey through grief, faith, and resilience will move and inspire you.
Independent Medical Alliance
Independent Medical Alliance (IMA) Website | Subscribe to IMA Substack
WHO Amendments Rejected!
ICYMI WHO Health Regulations Amendments Rejected! HHS & State Department: The United States Rejects Amendments to International Health Regulations (07/18/25): https://youtu.be/ImLFYh5VXI0
POWER GRABS — Save Our Ground — Preserve Our Rural Character in Idaho
You Can’t Drink Data. AI Doesn’t Farm, Feed, or Care. By Idaho Senator Glenneda ZUIDERVELD (07/30/25)
POWER GRAB — Save Our Ground — Preserve Our Rural Character in Idaho - Do not let power, solar, data centers, wind, nuclear, or battery energy storage systems destroy our private or public lands (posted 07/31/25)
Weather Engineering / Cloud Seeding / Geoengineering / Whatchamacallit
ICYMI: Cloud Seeding Experiment in Idaho (updated regularly)
ICYMI: Is there a Climate Emergency? 1992 Scientists declare, "There is no climate emergency." 🆕
ICYMI: Geoengineering: Who’s Behind It and How We Stop It. Dark MAHA on X. 🆕
ICYMI: Flaws in 150 Years of Global Temperature Data Blow Holes in Global Warming Narrative.
See also Action Items & Information at the top of this Substack post.
Miscellaneous International, National & Idaho News
🩺🏛️🥔 Too Many Notes (07/26/25)
Thanks for reading Big E’s Big Mouth Substack! Subscribe for free to receive new posts and support my work.