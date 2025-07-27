Disclaimer

🆕🥸NEW READERS -- CLICK HERE

🔎 Search our Substack

🤓 Read our Notes

Share

Notes & Quotes

Summary of Our Notes

Many of the notes listed below include comments and links to additional reading, watching and listening. All link to the original articles or videos.

🎶Too Many Notes We’ve moved our collection of “Too Many Notes” posts to a new section: “Too Many Notes” which you’ll find at the top of the menu bar. Or, click here. See "Too Many Notes" Introduction for New Readers for details. ➿Duplication? Maybe, a Little. Some items below may appear in multiple categories. This is intentional. Of course, we don’t expect you to read them more than once unless you love them so much that you just can’t help yourself.

Best of & Worst Of — Memes of Your Dreams

Source: Sunday Strip: Good Riddance. To bad media. By Robert W Malone MD, MS (07/20/2025)

Best of & Worst Of - Memes of Your Dreams

____________________

Do something! Share something! Every little bit helps.

🔥Action Items & Information

We’ve collected important calls to action here. Please pick something you care about and do something. We’d all be grateful for your help.

Take Action

⚕️Medical Freedom

🕵️ Surveillance + REAL ID + Artificial Intelligence + 5G

REAL ID, a national digital identification, surveillance, and control system. We cover two important videos from Financial Rebellion to help protect against national ID surveillance & control. Please share with friends, family, attorneys general, state and federal legislators. This is a full article that we’ll update as needed. | Substack Note

5G The Untold Story. The truth about the rollout of modern wireless technologies — including how, despite lack of data on their safety, the telecom industry continues placing such devices in close proximity to living beings. Humans, plants and animals are suffering as a result (06/22/25, video 30 min).

🌡️Weather, Power, Pesticides, Agriculture

CALL TO ACTION — SIGN WEATHER ENGINEERING PETITION - Ban Weather Engineering in Idaho

CALL TO ACTION — TELL LEGISLATORS TO SUPPORT ORGANIC AGRICULTURE - See article and related Substack note with sample letter

CALL TO ACTION — Contact Legislators about Bayer's sneaky 5 pronged effort to avoid pesticide liability after making a bad bet to take on Monsanto's culpability for injuries.

____________________

Bioweapons

Education, Family & Freedom, DEI

See also Medical Freedom below and related bills in the Idaho Legislature

Elections & Election Integrity

Read more about election integrity and see also related bills in the Idaho Legislature.

Fire, Wildfire, Hurricanes, Public Lands

See also “Weather Engineering / Cloud Seeding / Geoengineering / Whatchamacallit” below.

Government, Taxes, Spending, Surveillance, Tyranny & Money

See also Recent News about 2025 Idaho State Legislature (above) and related bills in the Idaho Legislature

Idaho Transportation Department

ICYMI: Idaho Transportation Department (ITD) Seeking Citizen Input on Proposed Projects. MAKE YOUR VOICE HEARD JULY 1-31, 2025. The Idaho Transportation Department is seeking feedback on the draft FY26-FY32 Idaho Transportation Investment Program (ITIP), ITD's seven-year transportation planning document. This is your opportunity to help shape the future of transportation in Idaho and enhance the quality of life for all Idahoans. (posted 07/03/25)

Illegal Immigration

Read more about illegal immigration.

Laws & Legislature + Bill Trackers

Try FastDemocracy | Try BillTrack50

Idaho Legislature: How Do Scorecards Work. And Can They Be Rigged? By Stop Idaho RINOS. Posted 07/22/25

The Shadow Legislature. Idaho’s Quiet March Toward Full-Time Government. By Idaho Rep. David J Leavitt (07/24/25)

Substacks — The Case of the Missing Posts

Medical Freedom, COVID-19, Health Issues & Vaccine Injury

DISCLAIMER: We are not doctors or pharmacists. We are NOT endorsing any source, supplement, miracle cure, or drug. This is for educational purposes and is not medical advice.

See also related bills in the Idaho Legislature

Children’s Health Defense (CHD)

…Substack Note posted 07/19/25… Children’s Health Defense, CHD TV, and “The Defender” do such a good job covering current health news that we’ll likely be sharing only the most special action items on our Substack and Substack Notes. Please sign up for daily updates sent right to your inbox (you can choose how much or how little they send).

Cancer & Colonoscopy

The 10 Deadliest Cancers—and How to Stop Them. The 10 deadliest cancers share one thing: a common metabolic driver. Learn how repurposed drugs can help stop them, and download the free guide by Dr. Paul Marik and Dr. Justus R. Hope. By Independent Medical Alliance and Justus R. Hope (07/19/25)

The Colonoscopy Cartel: How Routine Screening Became a Business Model. 20 Q&As plus a Deep Research Report. By Unbekoming (07/20/25)

COVID Shots

🚫💉STOP THE SHOTS!

🔥CALL TO ACTION: Ask FDA to reclassify mRNA and adenoviral injections as gene therapy products, NOT vaccines. Please comment on the Citizen Petition to FDA titled “Petition for Reclassification from Interest of Justice.” This carefully researched and meticulously sourced petition asks FDA to reclassify COVID-19 mRNA and adenoviral injections as gene therapy products, NOT vaccines (posted 07/24/25)

COVID Shots Vastly Increase Death and Disability. Edward Dowd (07/21/25, video 02:12)

Dr. Kirk Moore and the Ethics of Mandates. Dr. Kirk Moore shares his incredible story of facing 35 years in federal prison for refusing COVID vaccine mandates—and his stunning vindication when all charges were dropped mid-trial. By Independent Medical Alliance, Kirk Moore, MD, and Dr. Kat Lindley (07/24/25, article + interview 58:36 includes transcript)

COVID Shots + Dr. Kirk Moore Trial. Why the US government really stopped the case against Dr. Kirk Moore — an extraordinary interview with Sasha Latypova. The reason is not what you think..... By Dr. Peter and Ginger Breggin (07/18/25, article + podcast 58 min)

HHS, FDA, CDC Alphabet Agencies

NOTE: These are official government websites. Consider the source and evaluate accordingly.

Highwire / ICANDecide.org

The Highwire: Episode 433: AFTERMATH (07/17/25, video 01:47:59). Guest Host: Jefferey Jaxen. Guests: Texas Disaster Recovery — Dr. Pete Chambers, John Chase Taylor, and Steve Slepcevic; Texas Weather Engineering Effects — Jim Lee; AI Advances — Alex Newman. Link to Insider’s Report. Guest host Jefferey Jaxen is joined by Dr. Pete Chambers, John Chase Taylor, and disaster recovery expert Steve Slepcevic to discuss catastrophic flooding in Central Texas. Geoengineering researcher Jim Lee covers the controversial debate around weather modification and it’s possible relationship to the Texas catastrophe. Jaxen Report: Congress’s vaccine injury hearings JAMA study showing a rise in chronic childhood illness RFK Jr.’s defunding of GAVI FDA’s mixed messaging on myocarditis and Moderna approval for kids Growing concerns over fluoride, PFAS, and other hidden toxic exposures. Investigative journalist Alex Newman explains the rapid advance of AI, the transhumanist agenda, and global control systems driving this digital transformation.



Pfizer Vaccine Data: ICAN Releases More Than Half A Million Pages Of New Pfizer Vaccine EUA Data. Over 600,000 pages of Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) data that FDA used to authorize and then approve Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine are now available to the public. ICAN had to FOIA and fight to get this data released. (07/21/25)

Independent Medical Alliance

Sarepta Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Drug Pulled (or Maybe Not?)

Vaccine Safety? Vaccine Injury? Sudden Infant Death Syndrome (SIDS)

The Suppression Of Vaccine-Induced Infant Deaths (SIDS) By Public Health Agencies Across The World. The data that SIDS is caused by vaccines has been hiding in plain sight for decades yet, unsurprisingly, our criminal pharmaceutical-governmental public health complex has successfully suppressed it. By Pierre Kory, MD, MPA (06/29/25)

Vaccine of the Week — DTaP Infanrix — with Heather Ray. Parents, don’t give these shots to your babies, please! These combination shots contain risky ingredients — many with ethical concerns — and can be very dangerous. All diseases targeted by DTaP Infanrix were on the wane BEFORE shots became available, all are treatable, diphtheria and tetanus are rare, and tetanus is not transmissible (07/23/25, video 38:07, includes transcript).

Voices of the COVID Injection Injured & Those Who Speak for Them (posted 07/21/25). Includes BOOK — Worth a Shot?: Secrets of the Clinical Trial Participant Who Inspired a Global Movement—Brianne Dressen's Story. Article / Podcast — The unseen consequences! Kayla Pollock’s battle with vaccine injury. Host: Dr. Mary Talley Bowden. Guest Kayla Pollock Article / Podcast. How Deborah Conrad uncovered vaccine injury silence. Host: Dr. Mary Talley Bowden. Guest: Deborah Conrad Article / Podcast. Zero Accountability in a failed system… Dr. Sherri Tenpenny exposes the lies! Hosts: Peter Breggin MD & Ginger Breggin. Guest: Dr. Sherri Tenpenny MOVIE: INSIDE THE VACCINE TRIALS – LIVED EXPERIENCES



Are Pet Vaccines Safe and Effective? How Do You Know? (posted 07/21/25)

Wearables - The Good, The Bad, The Ugly

The Wearables Debate: Weighing Health Benefits and Digital Risk (Webinar). IMA experts explore the medical benefits, privacy concerns, and safety questions of wearable health technology. By Independent Medical Alliance. Host: Dr. Ryan Cole. Guests: Dr. Paul Marik, Dr. Kirk Milhoan, Dr. Mollie James: (07/17/25, video 1:02:38, includes transcript)

WHO Amendments Rejected!

ICYMI WHO Health Regulations Amendments Rejected! HHS & State Department: The United States Rejects Amendments to International Health Regulations (07/18/25): https://youtu.be/ImLFYh5VXI0

Weather Engineering / Cloud Seeding / Geoengineering / Whatchamacallit

Cloud Seeding Experiment in Idaho: Read

Miscellaneous International, National & Idaho News