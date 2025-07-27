Too Many Notes 07/26/25
Summary of Our Notes
Many of the notes listed below include comments and links to additional reading, watching and listening. All link to the original articles or videos.
Best of & Worst Of — Memes of Your Dreams
Source: Sunday Strip: Good Riddance. To bad media. By Robert W Malone MD, MS (07/20/2025)
1960s Nostalgia — The Prisoner. PORTMEIRION North Wales. THE PRISIONER: The Village - Filming location (08/08/21, video 05:23, includes transcript and chapters)
🔥Action Items & Information
We’ve collected important calls to action here. Please pick something you care about and do something. We’d all be grateful for your help.
⚕️Medical Freedom
🔥CALL TO ACTION: Ask FDA to reclassify mRNA and adenoviral injections as gene therapy products, NOT vaccines.
Please comment on the Citizen Petition to FDA titled “Petition for Reclassification from Interest of Justice.” This carefully researched and meticulously sourced petition asks FDA to reclassify COVID-19 mRNA and adenoviral injections as gene therapy products, NOT vaccines (posted 07/24/25)
CALL TO ACTION — PREP ACT REPEAL Legislation! Rep. Massie Introduces PREP Repeal Act to End "Medical Malpractice Martial Law". Ask Your Legislators to co-sponsor H.R.4388!
CALL TO ACTION — READ LATYPOVA’S LETTER TO RFK Jr - Open Letter to the HHS Secretary, RFK Jr. PREP Act emergency declaration must be terminated.
CALL TO ACTION — Not For Sale: An Open Letter to HHS Scy Kennedy and FDA Commissioner Makary - Stop mRNA shots, deliver on your campaign promises. Not For Sale group is open to more signatories. Please join us in this message to the MAHA HHS administration. By Sasha Latypova (06/04/25)
CALL TO ACTION — SIGN PETITION ROGUSKI’S REPEAL PREP ACT - Website, Video: Repeal The PREP Act (James Roguski)
CALL TO ACTION — STOP MRNA - DR. SANSONE BILLS - I Am Going To War! Will You Join Me? 50 Different State Versions of the 'Sansone mRNA Bioweapons Prohibition Act'. Get a State Legislator to Introduce this in Your State! By Dr. Joseph Sansone
CALL TO ACTION — SIGN SMART MOMS PETITION TO STOP MRNA + WEBINAR - Stop the mRNA Shots. A vital conversation on vaccine safety, maternal health, and why the science demands we halt mRNA shots for our most vulnerable.
CALL TO ACTION — Sign Petition: Tell RFK, Jr.: Release the Vaccine Safety Data Now. Informed Consent Action Network (ICAN) asks you to sign ICAN’s petition calling on HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to Release the Vaccine Safety Data (VSD) to the American People NOW! (posted 07/09/25)
CALL TO ACTION — SIGN PETITION TO GET VACCINE INJURY DATA - Tell The CDC to Release Vaccine Injury Data!
🕵️ Surveillance + REAL ID + Artificial Intelligence + 5G
REAL ID, a national digital identification, surveillance, and control system. We cover two important videos from Financial Rebellion to help protect against national ID surveillance & control. Please share with friends, family, attorneys general, state and federal legislators. This is a full article that we’ll update as needed. | Substack Note
5G The Untold Story. The truth about the rollout of modern wireless technologies — including how, despite lack of data on their safety, the telecom industry continues placing such devices in close proximity to living beings. Humans, plants and animals are suffering as a result (06/22/25, video 30 min).
🌡️Weather, Power, Pesticides, Agriculture
🆕 CALL TO ACTION — Call Your Representative on the Interior Appropriations Committee NOW! Ask them to REMOVE Section 453 which would grant pesticide manufacturers immunity if their products cause harm (updated 07/22/25).
🆕 CALL TO ACTION — PESTICIDES — Booker Launches Bill That Gives Citizens Right to Sue Pesticide Makers as House Pushes Measure to Protect Big Chemical. Federal lawmakers are being asked to consider two dueling pieces of legislation: one that protects the right of Americans to sue a pesticide maker if exposure to the company’s product harms their health, and one that protects chemical companies from those very types of lawsuits. By Brenda Baletti, Ph.D. (07/17/25) Updated 07/22/25.
CALL TO ACTION — Stand for Health Freedom Newsletter: We Took Your Voice to the EPA — and We’re Not Done Yet. Protecting people from pesticides
CALL TO ACTION — ICAN Challenges British Government’s Geoengineering Experiments to Dim the Sun
CALL TO ACTION — SIGN OPEN LETTER: We call for an International Non-Use Agreement on Solar Geoengineering
CALL TO ACTION — TELL IDAHO PUBLIC UTILITIES COMMISSION NO! Idaho Power's Rate Hike: Who Pays the Price? | Substack Note with More from Sen. Zito and Rep. Leavitt
CALL TO ACTION — SIGN WEATHER ENGINEERING PETITION - Ban Weather Engineering in Idaho
CALL TO ACTION — TELL LEGISLATORS TO SUPPORT ORGANIC AGRICULTURE - See article and related Substack note with sample letter
CALL TO ACTION — Contact Legislators about Bayer's sneaky 5 pronged effort to avoid pesticide liability after making a bad bet to take on Monsanto's culpability for injuries.
Bioweapons
BIOWEAPONS — Weaponization of Disease Agents - Part 3, Operations and Exercises. Operations and exercises by the official US Biological Weapons development programs. By Sasha Latypova (07/14/25)
Education, Family & Freedom, DEI
See also Medical Freedom below and related bills in the Idaho Legislature
Elections & Election Integrity
ICYMI: Idaho's First AI-Generated Legislative Scorecard Explained. (And who paid for it?) (posted 05/20/25, emailed newsletter)
Read more about election integrity and see also related bills in the Idaho Legislature.
Fire, Wildfire, Hurricanes, Public Lands
ICYMI🔥 Wildfire season is approaching; take steps today to protect your home and property.
ICYMI: Hurricane Preparedness.
See also “Weather Engineering / Cloud Seeding / Geoengineering / Whatchamacallit” below.
Government, Taxes, Spending, Surveillance, Tyranny & Money
See also Recent News about 2025 Idaho State Legislature (above) and related bills in the Idaho Legislature
ICYMI: How To Be an Effective Legislative Advocate. By Dawn Richardson, National Vaccine Information Center (video 50:39, includes transcript)
ICYMI: Contact Department of Government Efficiency — DOGE
ICYMI: Follow the money on our Resources page
ICYMI: Nowhere To Hyde - The Idaho Index - A Tool for Better Government (video 12:04 includes transcript)
ICYMI: 🪪 REAL ID, a national digital identification, surveillance, and control system. We cover two important videos from Financial Rebellion to help protect against national ID surveillance & control. Please share with friends, family, attorneys general, state and federal legislators. This is a full article that we’ll update as needed.
Idaho Transportation Department
ICYMI: Idaho Transportation Department (ITD) Seeking Citizen Input on Proposed Projects. MAKE YOUR VOICE HEARD JULY 1-31, 2025. The Idaho Transportation Department is seeking feedback on the draft FY26-FY32 Idaho Transportation Investment Program (ITIP), ITD's seven-year transportation planning document. This is your opportunity to help shape the future of transportation in Idaho and enhance the quality of life for all Idahoans. (posted 07/03/25)
Illegal Immigration
Read more about illegal immigration.
Laws & Legislature + Bill Trackers
ICYMI: BILL TRACKERS: Excellent trackers for researching bills at the national or state level. Sign up for a free account or pay subscription fee for more features. ⭐ Bill Track 50 (BillTrack50) | Substack Note and (our favorite) ⭐ ⭐ FastDemocracy | Substack Note | Wonk (Mountain States Policy Center, AI-based)
ICYMI: Idaho GOP Scorecard. Bill analyses and rankings and legislator rankings based on their votes (additional Substack Note).
ICYMI: 2025 IDAHO FREEDOM INDEX: Explore the Final 2025 Freedom Scores | Request Your Own Printed or Downloadable Digital Copy of the Index
ICYMI: Idaho Politics — Updates to Idaho Insider. Everything you want to know about your lawmakers in a single place. Includes Executive, Legislative, and Judicial Branches! By Brian Almon (07/18/25)
Idaho Legislature (and others too): From Frustration to Influence: Turning Disagreement into Action. By Idaho Rep. Heather Scott (07/23/25)
Idaho Legislature: How Do Scorecards Work. And Can They Be Rigged? By Stop Idaho RINOS. Posted 07/22/25
The Shadow Legislature. Idaho’s Quiet March Toward Full-Time Government. By Idaho Rep. David J Leavitt (07/24/25)
Idaho Legislature DOGE — Idaho Doesn’t Need Another Task Force It Needs a Backbone!! Who’s Watching the Watchdogs? By Idaho Sen. Glenneda ZUIDERVELD (07/21/25)
Substacks — The Case of the Missing Posts
ICYMI: Are You Missing Posts from Your Favorite Substack Author? (posted 07/19/25)
Medical Freedom, COVID-19, Health Issues & Vaccine Injury
DISCLAIMER: We are not doctors or pharmacists. We are NOT endorsing any source, supplement, miracle cure, or drug. This is for educational purposes and is not medical advice.
See also related bills in the Idaho Legislature
🔥FDA: VACCINE PACKAGE INSERTS & PRODUCT APPROVALS: Read
🔥HHS/CDC/FDA VAERS data (OPENVaers): Read
ICYMI: Health Freedom & Other Solutions for Idaho & Beyond (updated regularly)
ICYMI:🔥PREP ACT REPEAL Legislation! Rep. Massie Introduces PREP Repeal Act to End "Medical Malpractice Martial Law". Ask Your Legislators to co-sponsor H.R.4388!
ICYMI: Open Letter to the HHS Secretary, RFK Jr. PREP Act emergency declaration must be terminated.
ICYMI: SIGN PETITION ASKING TO Repeal the PREP Act
ICYMI: Health Resources (updated regularly) including Cancer Care, Chlorine Dioxide, Covid Essential Links, DMSO, Independent Medical Resources, Financial Rebellion / Solari Selected Resources, Medical Preparedness & Products, Electromagnetic Radiation & Wireless (plus 5G)
Children’s Health Defense (CHD)
…Substack Note posted 07/19/25…
Children’s Health Defense, CHD TV, and “The Defender” do such a good job covering current health news that we’ll likely be sharing only the most special action items on our Substack and Substack Notes.
Please sign up for daily updates sent right to your inbox (you can choose how much or how little they send).
Cancer & Colonoscopy
The 10 Deadliest Cancers—and How to Stop Them. The 10 deadliest cancers share one thing: a common metabolic driver. Learn how repurposed drugs can help stop them, and download the free guide by Dr. Paul Marik and Dr. Justus R. Hope. By Independent Medical Alliance and Justus R. Hope (07/19/25)
The Colonoscopy Cartel: How Routine Screening Became a Business Model. 20 Q&As plus a Deep Research Report. By Unbekoming (07/20/25)
COVID Shots
🚫💉STOP THE SHOTS!
🔥CALL TO ACTION: Ask FDA to reclassify mRNA and adenoviral injections as gene therapy products, NOT vaccines.
Please comment on the Citizen Petition to FDA titled “Petition for Reclassification from Interest of Justice.” This carefully researched and meticulously sourced petition asks FDA to reclassify COVID-19 mRNA and adenoviral injections as gene therapy products, NOT vaccines (posted 07/24/25)
COVID Shots Vastly Increase Death and Disability. Edward Dowd (07/21/25, video 02:12)
Dr. Kirk Moore and the Ethics of Mandates. Dr. Kirk Moore shares his incredible story of facing 35 years in federal prison for refusing COVID vaccine mandates—and his stunning vindication when all charges were dropped mid-trial. By Independent Medical Alliance, Kirk Moore, MD, and Dr. Kat Lindley (07/24/25, article + interview 58:36 includes transcript)
COVID Shots + Dr. Kirk Moore Trial. Why the US government really stopped the case against Dr. Kirk Moore — an extraordinary interview with Sasha Latypova. The reason is not what you think..... By Dr. Peter and Ginger Breggin (07/18/25, article + podcast 58 min)
HHS, FDA, CDC Alphabet Agencies
NOTE: These are official government websites. Consider the source and evaluate accordingly.
Highwire / ICANDecide.org
The Highwire: Episode 433: AFTERMATH (07/17/25, video 01:47:59). Guest Host: Jefferey Jaxen. Guests: Texas Disaster Recovery — Dr. Pete Chambers, John Chase Taylor, and Steve Slepcevic; Texas Weather Engineering Effects — Jim Lee; AI Advances — Alex Newman. Link to Insider’s Report.
Guest host Jefferey Jaxen is joined by Dr. Pete Chambers, John Chase Taylor, and disaster recovery expert Steve Slepcevic to discuss catastrophic flooding in Central Texas. Geoengineering researcher Jim Lee covers the controversial debate around weather modification and it’s possible relationship to the Texas catastrophe.
Jaxen Report:
Congress’s vaccine injury hearings
JAMA study showing a rise in chronic childhood illness
RFK Jr.’s defunding of GAVI
FDA’s mixed messaging on myocarditis and Moderna approval for kids
Growing concerns over fluoride, PFAS, and other hidden toxic exposures.
Investigative journalist Alex Newman explains the rapid advance of AI, the transhumanist agenda, and global control systems driving this digital transformation.
Pfizer Vaccine Data: ICAN Releases More Than Half A Million Pages Of New Pfizer Vaccine EUA Data. Over 600,000 pages of Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) data that FDA used to authorize and then approve Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine are now available to the public. ICAN had to FOIA and fight to get this data released. (07/21/25)
Independent Medical Alliance
Sarepta Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Drug Pulled (or Maybe Not?)
Sarepta plot thickens...I told you so 2 years ago: Senior officials at the FDA work to grow the market of severely ill and dying children. By Sasha Latypova (07/23/25)
Vaccine Safety? Vaccine Injury? Sudden Infant Death Syndrome (SIDS)
The Suppression Of Vaccine-Induced Infant Deaths (SIDS) By Public Health Agencies Across The World. The data that SIDS is caused by vaccines has been hiding in plain sight for decades yet, unsurprisingly, our criminal pharmaceutical-governmental public health complex has successfully suppressed it. By Pierre Kory, MD, MPA (06/29/25)
Vaccine of the Week — DTaP Infanrix — with Heather Ray. Parents, don’t give these shots to your babies, please! These combination shots contain risky ingredients — many with ethical concerns — and can be very dangerous. All diseases targeted by DTaP Infanrix were on the wane BEFORE shots became available, all are treatable, diphtheria and tetanus are rare, and tetanus is not transmissible (07/23/25, video 38:07, includes transcript).
Voices of the COVID Injection Injured & Those Who Speak for Them (posted 07/21/25). Includes
BOOK — Worth a Shot?: Secrets of the Clinical Trial Participant Who Inspired a Global Movement—Brianne Dressen's Story.
Article / Podcast — The unseen consequences! Kayla Pollock’s battle with vaccine injury. Host: Dr. Mary Talley Bowden. Guest Kayla Pollock
Article / Podcast. How Deborah Conrad uncovered vaccine injury silence. Host: Dr. Mary Talley Bowden. Guest: Deborah Conrad
Article / Podcast. Zero Accountability in a failed system… Dr. Sherri Tenpenny exposes the lies! Hosts: Peter Breggin MD & Ginger Breggin. Guest: Dr. Sherri Tenpenny
MOVIE: INSIDE THE VACCINE TRIALS – LIVED EXPERIENCES
Are Pet Vaccines Safe and Effective? How Do You Know? (posted 07/21/25)
Wearables - The Good, The Bad, The Ugly
The Wearables Debate: Weighing Health Benefits and Digital Risk (Webinar). IMA experts explore the medical benefits, privacy concerns, and safety questions of wearable health technology. By Independent Medical Alliance. Host: Dr. Ryan Cole. Guests: Dr. Paul Marik, Dr. Kirk Milhoan, Dr. Mollie James: (07/17/25, video 1:02:38, includes transcript)
WHO Amendments Rejected!
ICYMI WHO Health Regulations Amendments Rejected! HHS & State Department: The United States Rejects Amendments to International Health Regulations (07/18/25): https://youtu.be/ImLFYh5VXI0
Weather Engineering / Cloud Seeding / Geoengineering / Whatchamacallit
ICYMI: Cloud Seeding Experiment in Idaho (updated regularly)
ICYMI: 🔥SIGN WEATHER ENGINEERING PETITION - Ban Weather Engineering in Idaho
ICYMI: 🔥SIGN OPEN LETTER - We call for an International Non-Use Agreement on Solar Geoengineering
ICYMI: 🔥🗣️ CALL TO ACTION: ICAN Challenges British Government’s Geoengineering Experiments to Dim the Sun 🆕
ICYMI: Is there a Climate Emergency? 1992 Scientists declare, "There is no climate emergency." 🆕
ICYMI: Geoengineering: Who’s Behind It and How We Stop It. Dark MAHA on X. 🆕
ICYMI: Flaws in 150 Years of Global Temperature Data Blow Holes in Global Warming Narrative.
Miscellaneous International, National & Idaho News
The Epoch Times: Tracking Trump’s High Level Appointments, Senate Confirmations (may require subscription). Ongoing updates. Handy charts.
White House Wire: News headlines from the White House. What a concept! Straight from the White Ho[r]se’s Mouth! | Substack Note
🩺🏛️🥔 Too Many Notes (07/19/25)
Hi Big E!
I am very glad you craft this stack so well. Thank you for the effort to curate such quality lists/resources, especially on federal and Idaho legislation.
In blue Virginia, we're seeing such a citizen disconnect, and the uniparty controls the dialogue. Latest issues: Data centers NIMBY, Sanctuary!!. Same ol'issue: orange man bad, etc.
My hubs & i retired to the country, somewhat isolated from the Beltway DC metro mess, but our kids & grandkids are daily subjected to the latest crap (Loudoun County is nuts!).
Anywho, my dear departed bro-IL Ennis was also a Big E.
Good men! Amen!