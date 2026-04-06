Disclaimer

In Case You Missed It (updated frequently)

Notes & Quotes

GOOD NEWS! The 2026 legislature mercifully ended 04/03/26. Thank you to those who have stuck with us during this time and those who have joined our Substack community.

Day Brighteners (or not)

Day Brighteners section is for subscribers only, as a thank you for brightening our day by reading Big E’s Big Mouth Substack (always free to keep all free).

Happy Easter!

We love to add “Rabbit Ears” to our group photos.

Easter Bunny made of shells, rocks, and plant material (video 0:57)

Animals

I like the duck-billed platypus

Because it is anomalous. I like the way it raises its family

Partly birdly, partly mammaly. I like its independent attitude.

Let no one call it a duck-billed platitude. ― Ogden Nash

There’s nothing cuter than a baby platypus snuggling in for a snooze (video 0:26).

You may be in tears after watching the video below. We sure were! (video 02:54)

Undeniable evidence that Nessie the Loch Ness Monster is real has been unearthed. Haters will say it’s AI. (video 0:13)

Music

Don’t fall off a Clef and get into Treble at this Bar…

Clip of Praeludium & Fantasia No.7 (arr. J. Hinojosa) by John Dowland, played on guitar (video 0:45) | Full piece played on lute (video 04:02)

Gorgeous tune, gorgeous voice (video 1 minute)

Who needs a trumpet when you have two lips, a tongue, teeth, and talent? (video 01:27)

5-Minute Videos from PragerU

Worth a listen for just five minutes of thought-provoking time.

John Hancock: The Signature of Independence. Learn about the man behind the famous flourish on America’s Declaration of Independence. | Podcast | Video

John Hancock: The Signature of Independence. Learn about the man behind the famous flourish on America’s Declaration of Independence. By Eric Metaxas (03/23/26) | Podcast | Video

Summary of Our Notes

Many notes listed below include comments and links to additional reading, watching and listening. All link to the original articles or videos.

🔥Action Items & Information Find our collection of important calls to action. Please pick something you care about and do something. We’d all be grateful for your help. 🎶Too Many Notes Find “Too Many Notes” at the top of the menu bar. Or, click here. See "Too Many Notes" Introduction for New Readers for details. 😢 In Case You Missed It (ICYMI) To reduce clutter in “Too Many Notes,” our “In Case You Missed It” entries now reside on a page creatively titled “In Case You Missed It (ICYMI).” Find important past events, Substack notes, and articles you may have missed. We’ll update this page frequently, so be sure to check back often. ➿Duplication? Maybe, a Little. Some items below may appear in multiple categories. This is intentional. Of course, we don’t expect you to read them more than once unless you love them so much that you just can’t help yourself.

2nd Amendment

Idaho Politics — Idaho Freedom Foundation (IFF) Capitol Clarity: 10 Years of Constitutional Carry (Posted 03/24/26) Idaho Senator Christy Zito and Idaho Second Amendment Alliance President Greg Pruett will reflect on ten years of our right to bear arms with constitutional carry, discuss its impact across the state, and look ahead to what’s next.

Government, Taxes, Spending, Waste, Censorship, AI, Surveillance, Tyranny & Money

Why are hard working American tax dollars being used to pay for stuff the government shouldn’t be doing in the first place? — Big E

Idaho Legislature

Mercifully, the 2026 Idaho Legislative session has ended. We followed and wrote about many bills during the session. Look here 👀

Idaho Legislature — Sine Die 2026. The second regular session of the 68th Idaho Legislature comes to an end. Includes a call to action asking Governor Brad Little to prohibit taxpayer subsidies for teachers’ union dues. By Brian Almon (04/02/26)

Idaho Politics — Idaho Freedom Foundation (IFF) Capitol Clarity: Legislative Wrap Up (Posted 03/31/26) Don’t miss the final installment of Idaho Freedom Foundation’s Capitol Clarity: Legislative Wrap Up. Samuel Lair, Brett Farruggia, Rachel Hazelip, and Ron Nate will deliver the insider perspective on what bills died, what bills lived, and what bills did not see the light of day. They’ll focus on victories, the Legislative race to the finish line, and the nearly 1000 pieces of legislation filed this session.

Idaho Politics & Political Events

Idaho Republican Primary Elections — Who’s Who on the Campaign Trail. Idaho Freedom Caucus (IFC) Members Poised for Another Win. By Idaho Freedom Caucus (04/02/26) The disappointing 2026 legislative session proved that Republican primary votes matter! We had some great legislators, and some truly awful ones. Not all “Rs” are conservative, though many make conservative claims during campaigns. In fact, most candidates in Idaho have a Republican “R” after their names. However, many “Rs” vote closer to Democrats and the left. … Efforts to turn Idaho purple then blue are relentless. Conservatives MUST stand together to keep Idaho strong and traditional. Re-electing the most conservative Idaho Freedom Caucus incumbents can help us do that.

🚨Idaho No Kings 3.0 — Radical Left in Boise is Crazier and More Virulent than Ever (posted 04/03/26) The Idaho Freedom Foundation (IFF) and Boise State University Turning Point USA (TP USA BSU) teamed up to check out the NO KINGS 3.0 RALLY held at the Idaho State Capitol on April 2, 2026. IFF and BSU folks calmly tried to interview leftist attendees, but were ignored or screamed and sworn at. Those willing to speak gave nonsensical talking-point answers to sensible questions — all while “Censorship Karens” shadowed the team to shut down communication.

Idaho Politics & Beyond — Op-Ed: Voters Must See Through the Lies.

Idaho Politics & Beyond — Op-Ed: Voters Must See Through the Lies. By Dorothy Moon, IDGOP Chairwoman (04/02/26) Everybody has an opinion, and that is especially true around election time. Voters are bombarded with signs, texts, mailers, and social media ads designed to change their views on one candidate or another. Some of these messages are substantive—sharing an incumbent’s voting record or explaining what a challenger will do differently—but others are nothing more than dirty, ugly mud. … When you see an ominous-looking mailer denouncing your lawmaker, take a moment to think. Do your own research. Pick up the phone and have a conversation. The ultimate power in our state belongs to you—not PACs, political nonprofits, or special interests. That’s why they work so hard to influence your vote. Guard that power wisely.

Idaho Politics - Republican Primary Candidate Forums. Presented by Ada County Republican Central Committee (ACRCC). Posted 04/05/26 Idaho Statewide Candidate Forum | April 21, 2026 Ada County Countywide Candidate Forum | April 30, 2026 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Boise High School Auditorium



Medical Freedom, COVID-19, Health Issues & Vaccine Injury

DISCLAIMER: We are not doctors, nurses, or pharmacists. We are NOT endorsing any source, supplement, miracle cure, or drug. This is for educational purposes and is not medical advice.

Children’s Health Defense (CHD) & The Defender

Children’s Health Defense, CHD TV, and “The Defender” do a great job covering current health news. Please sign up for daily updates sent right to your inbox (you can choose how much or how little they send).

COVID, Shots & “Vaccines”

“VACCINE” Injections — Asking Informed Questions, Making Informed Decisions

“VACCINE” Injections — Asking Informed Questions, Making Informed Decisions (posted 04/02/26) Mothers often make decisions about whether to inject children with “vaccines.” Dads do too, of course! And sometimes, even grandparents, other family members, guardians, school officials, and others decide. It’s imperative that people ask hard questions and make informed decisions. Doctors and other medical advisors often are clueless about what’s in disease-targeted shots, what adverse events can occur, what treatments are available for each targeted disease, and both short- and long-term benefits of each shot. Shouldn’t we have the best information before making an irreversible decision — a decision that cannot be undone, a decision that could affect an entire life if something goes wrong? We bring readers two recent items that should make everyone think before they jab others or take one for the team: What about that Tetanus Shot, Doc? A Pro-Vaccine Mom Meets Dr. Paul Thomas



Aaron Siri at Kennedy Center — A message for our friends at health boards and beyond (Posted 03/30/26) Updated 03/31/26 We sent a message to a local health board (Idaho Central District Health) and others. Please consider sharing this message with your own health boards, friends, and family with edits as needed. Thank you!

CDC Lied, People Died — CDC Buried COVID Vaccine Death Data in Lancet Study, Internal Documents Reveal. CDC researchers altered their own study on COVID-19 vaccine adverse events to downplay deaths linked to the shots, according to documents obtained by Children’s Health Defense. CHD sued the CDC in 2023 to obtain the documents after the agency failed to respond to CHD’s Freedom of Information Act request. By Suzanne Burdick, Ph.D. (03/19/26)

Highwire / Informed Consent Action Network (ICAN) / ICANDecide.org

The Highwire and Informed Consent Action Network (ICAN) do a superb job covering news dedicated to Informed Consent and the Eradication of Man-made Disease.

Independent Medical Alliance

Independent Medical Alliance (IMA) Website | Subscribe to IMA Substack

Prevention and treatment strategies: Brain Health | Cancer Care | Depression & Mental Health | Fasting & Healthy Eating | Insulin Resistance | Sepsis | more

Weather Engineering / Cloud Seeding / Geoengineering / Whatchamacallit

Idaho lawmaker leads fight against geoengineering. Clayton J. Baker, MD interviews Clint Hostetler (03/27/26) Idaho State Representative Clint Hostetler’s memorial bill HJM018 urges the federal government to end solar geoengineering. The memorial separates small-scale cloud seeding from large-scale stratospheric aerosol injection (SAI) and solar radiation management (SRM), calls for federal prohibition of unauthorized atmospheric chemical releases over Idaho, and invokes state sovereignty under the 10th Amendment. Related: Geoengineering Catch-Up