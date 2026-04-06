Big E’s Big Mouth Substack

Big E’s Big Mouth Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
cat's avatar
cat
1h

I loved the mustang vid--so happy they got the help and love they deserved.

I'm really disturbed about the loch ness monster though! 😉😆

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Big E · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture